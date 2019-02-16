Boys basketball
DEFOREST 74, PORTAGE 51
DeForest....................... 43 31 — 74
Portage......................... 18 33 — 51
DEFOREST — Westra 6 2-2 15, Bogan 7 1-3
15, Scalissi 1 0-0 2, Riggs 1 1-2 3, Elvekrog
2 0-0 6, Schroeder 1 1-2 3, Bonds 6 0-0 13,
Wallace 0 1-2 1, Haas 0, Magli 2 0-0 4, Ludeman
1 0-1 2, Hartig 2 3-5 7, White 0 1-3 1,
Faust 1 0-0 2. Totals 31 10-21 74. PORTAGE
— Levander 1 0-0 2, Considine 9 7-8 27, Miles
2 0-0 4, Sheppard 2 0-0 4, Lehman 1 0-0 2,
Paul 0 2-2 2, Thomson 2 0-0 4, Roeker 1 0-0
2, Jahn 1 0-0 2, Bass 1 0-0 2. Totals 20 9-10
51. 3-point goals — D 4 (Westra 1, Elvekrog 2,
Bonds 1), POR 2 (Considine 2). Total fouls — D
10, POR 17.
MADISON MEMORIAL 86,
MILWAUKEE NORTH 49
Milwaukee North........... 23 26 — 49
Madison Memorial......... 43 43 — 86
MILWAUKEE NORTH — Boatman 2 2-2 8, Lee
8 0-2 18, Barr 2 0-0 5, Murrell 1 0-0 3, Knight
5 0-0 13, Foster 1 0-0 2. Totals 19 2-4 49.
MADISON MEMORIAL — Ellingson 4 2-2 12,
Brown 4 0-2 8, Bergman 1 0-0 2, Caropreso
2 2-3 6, Schaefer 2 0-0 4, Traore Jr. 1 3-5 5,
Yu 1 4-4 6, Lewis 2 0-1 4, Jackson 4 0-0 10,
Mitchell 2 1-2 5, Younk 2 0-0 4, Collins 6 0-0
16, Kerkhoff 0 1-2 1, Ron 1 0-0 3. Totals 31
13-21 86. 3-point goals — MN 9 (Boatman
2, Lee 2, Barr 1, Murrell 1, Knight 3), MM 9
(Ellingson 2, Jackson 2, Collins 4, Ron 1). Total
fouls — MM 9, MN 19.
MCFARLAND 73, CLINTON 22
Clinton.......................... 15 7 — 22
McFarland..................... 41 32 — 73
CLINTON — Anastasi 3 3-5 10, Dominy 1 1-1
3, Espinoza 1 1-2 4, Duggan 1 0-0 2, Howard
1 0-0 2, H.Mueller 1 0-0 2, Rangel 0. Totals 8
5-9 22. MCFARLAND — Schwarting 4 1-2 9,
Semmann 0 2-2 2, Toennies 6 0-2 14, Witter
4 3-4 12, Chislom 8 3-6 21, Hanson 1 0-1
2, Price-Johnson 1 0-0 2, Nichols 2 3-4 7,
Pavelec 1 0-0 2, Werwinski 0 2-2 2. Totals 27
14-23 73. 3-point goals — 1 (Anastasi 1), MCF
5 (Toennies 2, Witter 1, Chislom 2). Total fouls
— MCF 14, 20.
MONONA GROVE 74, MILTON 62
Milton........................... 35 27 — 62
Monona Grove............... 47 27 — 74
MILTON — Brown 6 0-0 17, Bowditch 3 1-3 7,
Austin 5 0-1 10, Campion 7 4-4 22, Buswell 2
1-2 6. Totals 23 6-10 62. MONONA GROVE —
Nelson 9 9-11 31, Huston 5 4-5 17, Nett 4 5-5
13, Stinson 0 1-2 1, Gronski 1 0-0 2, Bishop 1
0-0 2, Antonson 1 0-0 2, Nelson 2 0-0 6. Totals
13 19-23 74. 3-point goals — MIL 10 (Brown
5, Campion 4, Buswell 1), MG 9 (Nelson 4, Huston
3, Nelson 2). Total fouls — MG 16, MIL 17.
EDGERTON 73, WALWORTH BIG FOOT 57
Walworth Big Foot......... 29 28 — 57
Edgerton....................... 34 39 — 73
WALWORTH BIG FOOT — Hildebrandt 2 0-0
6, Courier 5 0-0 10, Eischeid 8 9-9 28, Foster
2 1-1 6, Greco 3 1-2 7. Totals 20 11-12 57.
EDGERTON — Norland 4 0-2 8, Wille 3 2-2 10,
Rusch 0 1-2 1, Jenny 6 4-4 17, Fox 2 0-0 4,
Hanson 7 3-3 20, Gullikson 0 1-2 1. Totals 22
‘5-21 73. 3-point goals — WBF 6 (Hildebrandt
2, Eischeid 3, Foster 1), ED 6 (Wille 2, Jenny
1, Hanson 3). Total fouls — ED 17, WBF 18.
COLUMBUS 66, POYNETTE 48
Columbus...................... 38 28 — 66
Poynette....................... 24 24 — 48
COLUMBUS — Zahn 4 2-3 11, Casper 5 9-11
20, Emler 8 2-3 19, Bieker 2 2-2 6, Campbell
2 0-0 4, Cotter 0 1-2 1, Brunell 2 0-0 5. Totals
23 16-21 66. POYNETTE — Moll 2 0-0 4,
Bruchs 3 1-4 7, O’Connor 3 0-0 7, Savich 1 1-2
3, Stark 1 0-0 3, Gorman 1 0-0 2, Petersen 4
0-0 11, Buss 3 0-2 6, Feller 2 0-2 5. Totals
20 2-8 48. 3-point goals — COL 4 (Zahn 1,
Casper 1, Emler 1, Brunell 1), POY 6 (O’Connor
1, Stark 1, Petersen 3, Feller 1). Total fouls —
COL 11, POY 16.
OREGON 60, WATERTOWN 48
Watertown.................... 21 27 — 48
Oregon.......................... 34 26 — 60
WATERTOWN — Haase 2 0-2 4, Lauersdorf 1
0-0 3, Jeseritz 2 1-2 5, Gifford 1 0-0 3, Oiler 3
0-0 9, Foltz 1 0-2 3, Stramara 2 1-2 5, Kuckkan
4 1-2 9, Nailing 2 0-0 4, Corgan 1 0-0 3.
Totals 19 3-12 48. OREGON — Look 2 2-2 7,
Tower 1 1-1 3, Taplick 1 0-0 3, Erickson 2 1-1
5, Et. Victorson 3 0-0 9, Er. Victorson 5 0-0
12, Panzer 3 0-0 7, Yates 6 2-2 14. Totals 23
6-6 60. 3-point goals — WAT 7 (Lauersdorf 1,
Gifford 1, Oiler 3, Foltz 1, Corgan 1), Or 8 (Look
1, Taplick 1, Et. Victorson 3, Er. Victorson 2,
Panzer 1). Total fouls — Or 12, WAT 10.
BARNEVELD 81, MONTICELLO 60
Monticello..................... 30 30 — 60
Barneveld..................... 30 51 — 81
MONTICELLO — Ace 7 2-2 19, Blohowiak 1
5-6 7, Rufer 2 1-2 5, Holtz 2 2-4 7, Gustafson
9 2-3 20, Ace 0 2-4 2. Totals 21 14-21 60.
BARNEVELD — Reed 7 3-5 18, Gordon 1 6-8
8, Evans 6 5-8 20, Thompson 5 0-0 12, Peterson
0 1-2 1, Fahey 3 0-0 7, Hendrickson 1 0-0
3, Harpold 1 0-2 3, Arneson 1 0-1 2, Johnson
0 3-4 3, Sullivan 1 0-0 2, Sullivan 0 2-2 2. Totals
26 20-30 81. 3-point goals — Mon 4 (Ace
3Holtz 1), BAR 8 (Reed 1, Evans 3, Thompson
2, Fahey 1, Harpold 1). Total fouls — BAR 81,
Mon 22. Fouled out — Ace.
EAST TROY 59, EVANSVILLE 58
Evansville..................... 28 30 — 58
East Troy...................... 22 37 — 59
EVANSVILLE — Maag 1 1-2 3, Geske 5 1-2 12,
Anderson 5 0-0 12, McAlister 2 5-6 9, Stencel
2 0-0 4, Louis 3 0-1 6, Hill 5 2-4 12. Totals
23 9-15 58. EAST TROY — Polakoski 5 0-2
10, Rosin 2 0-1 5, Lottig 2 1-2 6, Vukovich 14
3-8 33, Cummings 2 0-0 5. Totals 25 5-15 59.
3-point goals — EV 3 (Geske 1, Anderson 2),
ET 4 (Rosin 1, Lottig 1, Vukovich 1, Cummings
1). Total fouls — ET 14, EV 12.
Girls basketball
BEAVER DAM 55, MOUNT HOREB 10
Beaver Dam.................. 34 21 — 55
Mount Horeb................... 7 3 — 10
BEAVER DAM — Jens 3 0-0 6, Schumann 1 0-0
2, Hodgson 2 0-0 5, Wilke 6 0-0 15, Stauffacher
3 3-4 11, Burchardt 1 0-0 3, Donaldson 3
2-2 8, Van Loo 1 1-2 3, Yagodinski 1 0-0 2.
Totals 21 6-8 55. MOUNT HOREB — Anderson
2 0-0 4, Wallace 1 0-0 3, Coulthard 0 3-4 3.
Totals 3 3-6 10. 3-point goals — BD 7 (Hodgson
1, Wilke 3, Stauffacher 2, Burchardt 1), MH
1 (Wallace 1). Total fouls — BD 11, MH 11.
WAUNAKEE 61, REEDSBURG 38
Reedsburg.................... 21 17 — 38
Waunakee..................... 23 38 — 61
REEDSBURG — Douglas 5 5-6 16, Straka 2 2-4
6, Korklewski 1 0-1 3, Mah.Wieman 5 2-2 13.
Totals 13 9-16 38. WAUNAKEE — Farnsworth
5 4-4 15, Ehle 2 0-0 6, Murray 1 0-0 3, Kesilewski
4 2-2 14, Schmitt 5 1-2 11, Maier 1
0-0 3, Watson 2 0-0 4, Meeker 1 0-0 3. Totals
21 9-10 61. 3-point goals — R 3 (Douglas
1, Korklewski 1, Mah.Wieman 1), W 10 (Farnsworth
1, Ehle 2, Murray 1, Kesilewski 4, Maier
1, Meeker 1). Total fouls — W 15, R 11.
DEFOREST 43, BARABOO 35
Baraboo........................ 18 17 — 35
DeForest....................... 17 26 — 43
BARABOO — Kieck 2 1-2 5, A.Moon 1 0-0 2,
Hannagan 5 0-1 10, Stuckey 1 0-0 3, Johnson
5 5-6 15. Totals 14 6-9 35. DEFOREST
— Compe 1 0-0 2, Roth 4 0-1 10, Trautsch 1
0-0 0, Schaeffer 2 4-5 9, Tschumper 1 0-0 2,
Mickelson 3 2-4 8, Grundahl 3 2-2 8, Smith 0
1-2 1. Totals 15 9-14 43. 3-point goals — BAR
1 (Stuckey 1), 4 (Roth 2, Trautsch 1, Schaeffer
1). Total fouls — 11, BAR 15.
PORTAGE 71, SAUK PRAIRIE 51
Sauk Prairie.................. 17 34 — 51
Portage......................... 33 38 — 71
SAUK PRAIRIE — Ballweg 1 1-2 3, Yanke 1
0-0 2, N.Breunig 6 2-5 16, Breininger 4 0-1 8,
R.Bruenig 3 4-4 11, O.Breunig 1 1-3 3, Mack
1 2-2 4, Marquardt 2 0-1 4. Totals 19 10-18
51. PORTAGE — Roth 4 2-2 11, Wilson 5 3-4
13, Yelk 6 6-8 19, Belleau 4 2-4 10, Nelson 1
0-0 2, Brandner 2 0-0 4, Shortreed 2 2-4 6,
Schwantz 1 0-0 2, Leeland 0 2-2 2, Garrigan 0
2-2 2. Totals 35 19-26 71. 3-point goals — SP
3 (N.Breunig 2, R.Bruenig 1), POR 2 (Roth 1,
Yelk 1). Total fouls — POR 18, SP 17.
VERONA 54, BELOIT MEMORIAL 41
Beloit Memorial............ 18 23 — 41
Verona.......................... 35 19 — 54
BELOIT MEMORIAL — Drucker 1 1-6 3, Davis
5 0-1 13, Peppers 4 2-3 11, Renteria 1 0-0 2,
Smith 1 1-2 3, Randall 4 0-0 9. Totals 16 4-12
41. VERONA — Rae 1 0-0 2, Kundinger 1 0-5
2, Briggs 6 2-2 15, Grignon 5 0-0 10, Parman
2 1-2 7, Witthuhn 1 0-0 2, K. Pederson 0 3-4
3, Smith 5 2-3 13. Totals 21 8-16 54. 3-point
goals — BM 5 (Davis 3, Peppers 1, Randall 1),
V 4 (Briggs 1, Parman 2, Smith 1). Total fouls
— V 11, BM 16.
MADISON LA FOLLETTE 77,
MADISON EAST 58
Madison East................ 24 34 — 58
Madison La Follette....... 31 46 — 77
MADISON EAST — Moseberry 3 5-7 13, Bentley
1 1-3 3, Hilliard 2 2-2 8, Harvey-Williams 3 2-4
10, Gottschalk 1 1-2 3, Meyer 1 2-5 5, Boston
6 4-7 16, Fadele 0. Totals 17 17-32 58. MADISON
LA FOLLETTE — Lowery 0 5-6 5, Driver 1
1-2 3, Eder 4 8-12 20, Prewitt 6 4-7 16, Walker
6 2-3 14, Olson 6 3-5 16, Ingersoll 0 3-5
3. Totals 23 26-40 77. 3-point goals — MEa
6 (Moseberry 1, Hilliard 2, Harvey-Williams 2,
Meyer 1), ML 5 (Eder 4, Olson 1). Total fouls
— ML 22, MEa 26. Fouled out — Moseberry,
MeyerBoston.
MADISON MEMORIAL 68,
JANESVILLE PARKER 38
Madison Memorial......... 28 40 — 68
Janesville Parker........... 17 21 — 38
MADISON MEMORIAL — Peters 1 0-0 3,
Brown 4 0-2 8, Maier 5 1-2 11, Garcia 5 2-2
12, Rosales 1 0-1 2, Wilson 1 1-3 3, Sweet 5
0-0 10, White Eagle 7 1-3 18, Thorns 0 1-2
1. Totals 29 6-15 68. JANESVILLE PARKER —
Porter 2 3-7 8, Graesslin 2 0-0 6, Luek 1 0-0
2, Blum 3 0-0 7, Demrow 2 2-4 6, Forrestal
3 0-0 9. Totals 13 5-11 38. 3-point goals —
MM 4 (Peters 1, White Eagle 3), JP 7 (Porter 1,
Graesslin 2, Blum 1, Forrestal 3). Total fouls
— MM 16, JP 16.
JANESVILLE CRAIG 65, MADISON WEST 35
Janesville Craig............. 42 23 — 65
Madison West................ 14 21 — 35
JANESVILLE CRAIG — Dunlavy 2 0-0 4, Elgas
0 7-8 7, Parkhurst 1 5-6 7, Gregg 2 1-4 6, Arrowood
1 0-0 2, Mergener 0 3-4 3, Huml 0 1-2
1, Pierson 5 2-3 15, Fieiras 6 3-9 17, McBride
1 1-2 3. Totals 18 23-38 65. MADISON WEST
— Jankovich 1 0-0 2, Brown 1 0-0 2, McGrath 3
0-3 7, Kettleson 2 1-2 5, Driscoll 1 3-3 5, Drury
2 0-0 5, Mueller 1 0-0 2, Blehert 1 1-1 3,
Culver 0 1-2 1, Zidani 1 1-2 3. Totals 13 7-14
35. 3-point goals — JC 6 (Gregg 1, Pierson 3,
Fieiras 2), MW 2 (McGrath 1, Drury 1). Total
fouls — JC 14, MW 23. Fouled out — Brown.
MIDDLETON 53, SUN PRAIRIE 45
Middleton..................... 29 24 — 53
Sun Prairie.................... 31 14 — 45
MIDDLETON — Coleman 2 1-2 6, Lemirande 1
0-1 2, Tanin 7 2-4 17, Bursac 2 8-8 13, Dunn
1 2-2 4, Flottmeyer 3 2-4 8, Roquet 0 3-6 3.
Totals 16 18-28 53. SUN PRAIRIE — Hilber 5
0-0 13, Baker 2 0-0 4, Radlund 0 1-3 1, Rae 3
1-2 8, Strey 1 0-0 2, Lutes 4 0-0 9, Seymore 4
0-5 8. Totals 19 2-10 45. 3-point goals — MID
3 (Coleman 1, Tanin 1, Bursac 1), SP 5 (Hilber
3, Rae 1, Lutes 1). Total fouls — MID 12, SP
22. Fouled out — Lutes.
STOUGHTON 50, WATERTOWN 29
Stoughton..................... 27 23 — 50
Watertown.................... 14 15 — 29
STOUGHTON — Zaemisch 1 0-0 3, Kissling 2
4-0 8, Trieloff 7 0-0 16, Ashworth 1 4-0 7,
Marggi 1 0-0 3, Nelson 1 2-0 4, Royston 0 1-0
1, Baker 1 0-0 2, Seidel 1 1-0 3, Kotlowski 1
0-0 3. Totals 16 12-23 50. WATERTOWN —
Koepp 1 2-0 5, Hendricks 0 1-0 1, Schmutzler
1 3-0 5, Korducki 1 0-0 2, Maas 3 4-0 10,
Moldenhauer 2 0-0 4, Gifford 1 0-0 2. Totals
9 10-18 29. 3-point goals — S 6 (Zaemisch 1,
Trieloff 2, Ashworth 1, Marggi 1, Kotlowski 1),
WAT 1 (Koepp 1). Total fouls — S 17, WAT 17.
MONROE 68, MILTON 45
Monroe......................... 38 30 — 68
Milton........................... 20 25 — 45
MONROE — M.Benzschawel 2 2-2 6, Mathiason
1 0-0 5, Hilliard 12 0-1 25, E.Benzschawel
5 1-2 12, Towne 1 1-2 4, Conway 1 2-2 4.
Totals 27 11-0 68. MILTON — Buescher 3 5-7
12, Hanke 1 0-0 2, Campion 1 0-0 2, Rodenberg
2 2-2 7, Stuckey 2 0-0 5, Falk 2 0-1 5,
Ferguson 2 0-0 4, Quade 2 0-0 4, Weberpal 1
0-0 2, Mack-Honold 1 0-2 2, Radke 0. Totals
17 7-12 45. 3-point goals — MON 4 (Mathiason
1, Hilliard 1, E.Benzschawel 1, Towne 1),
MIL 2 (Rodenberg 1, Stuckey 1). Total fouls
— MON 10, MIL 8.
MONONA GROVE 88,
MADISON EDGEWOOD 54
Monona Grove............... 49 39 — 88
Madison Edgewood........ 27 27 — 54
MONONA GROVE — Blang 4 0-1 8, Johnson 0
1-2 1, Goke 0 1-2 1, Warnock 9 4-4 26, Kellogg
3 4-4 13, Gorton 6 0-0 17, Bruns 2 0-0
6, Curran 2 0-0 5, Zank 0 2-3 2, Christiansen
1 0-0 2, Nelson 3 0-0 7. Totals 30 12-16 88.
MADISON EDGEWOOD — Schauer 2 0-0 4,
Moore 2 0-0 6, A. Olson 0 1-2 1, Deang 3 2-3
8, Grosse 4 0-0 10, S. Olson 1 0-0 2, Lazar 4
2-2 10, Langlois 1 0-0 2, Cook 2 0-1 1, Wallhaus
2 0-0 5, Iglar 1 0-0 2. Totals 22 5-8 54.
3-point goals — MG 16 (Warnock 4, Kellogg 3,
Gorton 5, Bruns 2, Curran 1, Nelson 1), MEd 5
(Moore 2, Grosse 2, Wallhaus 1). Total fouls —
MG 11, MEd 18.
FALL RIVER 39, PARDEEVILLE 36
Pardeeville................... 14 22 — 36
Fall River...................... 16 23 — 39
PARDEEVILLE — Brouette 1 1-3 3, DeLapp
1 0-0 2, Guenther 2 0-0 5, Klubertanz 1 1-4
3, Lynch 2 0-2 4, Mussehl 2 0-2 4, Manthey 4
3-7 12, Ott 1 1-2 3. Totals 14 6-20 36. FALL
RIVER — Gysel 1 3-6 5, Gregorio 3 4-6 10,
Tramburg 2 1-2 6, Leisemann 1 3-7 5, Rozinski
3 6-8 13. Totals 10 17-29 39. 3-point
goals — PAR 2 (Guenther 1, Manthey 1), FR 2
(Tramburg 1, Rozinski 1). Total fouls — FR 20,
PAR 23. Fouled out — Klubertanz.
MARSHALL 66, LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 48
Lakeside Lutheran......... 22 26 — 48
Marshall....................... 31 35 — 66
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN — Burger 1 0-2 2,
Thiele 1 1-2 3, Buxa 4 0-0 8, Slonaker 1 0-0
2, Shadoski 2 2-3 7, Schuetz 2 0-0 5, Uecker 1
0-0 2, Cody 2 2-2 6, Murray 4 0-0 9, Willems
2 0-0 4. Totals 20 5-9 48. MARSHALL — Morel
1 0-1 2, Held 1 2-2 4, Morel 9 3-4 22, Lutz
10 1-2 22, Nickel 3 2-2 9, M. Andrews 3 0-2
7. Totals 27 8-13 66. 3-point goals — LL 3
(Shadoski 1, Schuetz 1, Murray 1), MAR 4 (Morel
1, Lutz 1, Nickel 1, M. Andrews 1). Total
fouls — MAR 11, LL 12.
LODI 53, CAMBRIDGE 27
Lodi.............................. 18 35 — 53
Cambridge.................... 17 10 — 27
LODI — Wendt 1 0-0 3, Kruchten 1 0-0 2,
Gilles 5 1-2 11, Steinkopf 1 1-2 3, Kolinski 4
7-9 15, Puls 1 0-0 2, Milne 4 8-8 17. Totals
17 17-21 53. CAMBRIDGE — Jarlsberg 1 0-2
3, Williams 3 0-0 7, Hommen 1 0-0 3, Korth 0
1-2 1, Holzhueter 5 0-0 10, Hoffmann 1 0-0
2, Stenklyft 0 1-2 1. Totals 11 2-6 27. 3-point
goals — L 2 (Wendt 1, Milne 1), CAM 3 (Jarlsberg
1, Williams 1, Hommen 1). Total fouls —
L 10, CAM 14.
WATERLOO 65, NEW GLARUS 58
New Glarus................... 36 22 — 58
Waterloo....................... 26 39 — 65
NEW GLARUS — Hustad 5 0-0 10, Watrud 1
0-0 2, Streiff 5 2-4 12, Himmelmann 2 0-4 4,
Benson 5 8-8 18, Noll 2 0-0 4, Krause 3 2-2
8. Totals 23 12-16 58. WATERLOO — Filter
2 2-4 6, Battenberg 3 1-2 7, Powers 2 0-0
5, Kuhl 5 0-0 11, Mosher 2 0-0 5, Caraballo
1 0-0 2, Renforth 3 2-2 8, Limoseth 5 9-10
21, Limofeth 5 9-10 21. Totals 23 14-18 65.
3-point goals — NG 0, W 7 (Powers 1, Kuhl
1, Mosher 1, Limoseth 2, Limofeth 2). Total
fouls — W 15, NG 15.
JOHNSON CREEK 53,
MADISON COUNTRY DAY 19
Johnson Creek............... 29 24 — 53
Madison Country Day.... 10 9 — 19
JOHNSON CREEK — Joseph 2 1-2 5, Constable
1 0-1 2, Edl 0 4-4 4, Berger 1 0-2 2, Jablonski
1 0-2 2, Mueller 1 0-0 2, Thomas 8 1-2 17,
Toebe 1 0-0 2, Weihert 1 0-0 2, Kuhl 4 0-0 11,
Swanson 1 0-2 2. Totals 22 6-15 53. MADISON
COUNTRY DAY — Hernandez-White 1
1-2 3, Nall 2 2-9 7, Donosa 4 0-2 9. Totals 7
6-3 19. 3-point goals — JHC 3 (Kuhl 3), MCD
2 (Nall 1, Donosa 1). Total fouls — JHC 17,
MCD 12.
MINERAL POINT 63, CUBA CITY 35
Cuba City...................... 16 19 — 35
Mineral Point................ 30 33 — 63
CUBA CITY — Misky 1 2-2 4, Busch 1 0-0 3,
Holzemer 5 4-6 15, Sander 1 0-0 3, Calvert
0, Droessler 0 2-3 2, Hartl 0 2-2 2, Calvert 0,
Calvert 0, Calvert 1 1-2 3, Schmitt 0 3-6 3. Totals
9 14-21 35. MINERAL POINT — Johnson 5
2-2 12, K. Lindsey 2 0-0 4, M. Lindsey 3 0-0 8,
Mar. Aschliman 1 4-4 6, James 1 2-2 4, Springer
1 0-0 2, Reichling 8 0-1 16, Chambers 2 1-2
7, Mac. Aschliman 1 0-0 2, Kinch 1 0-0 2. Totals
25 9-13 63. 3-point goals — CC 3 (Busch
1, Holzemer 1, Sander 1), MP 2 (M. Lindsey 2).
Total fouls — MP 16, CC 12.
Other result
Walworth Big Foot 47, Evansville 41
Boys hockey
WIAA TOURNAMENT
Onalaska sectional
ONALASKA 10, DeFOREST 0
DeForest......................0 0 0 — 0
Onalaska.....................3 3 4 — 10
First period: On — Stobb (Bryant), 0:42; Lass
(Comeau Ziegelbein), 5:28; Duren (Ziegelbein,
Popp), 11:14 (pp). Second period: On — Manglitz,
1:16; Manglitz (Stobb, Gargaro), 1:41;
Walz (Mason, Weiner), 2:15. Third period:
On — Lass, 1:16 (pp); Walz (Mason), 2:18; Walz
(Weiner, Mason), 3:03; Manglitz (Keane, Bryant),
6:11. Saves: D (Brethouwer, Kaminsky)
62; On (Weber, Nitti) 3. Penalties-minutes:
D 5-10; On 0-0.
REEDSBURG 2, BARABOO/PORTAGE 1
Baraboo/Portage.........0 0 1 — 1
Reedsburg ...................1 1 0 — 2
First period: RWD — Pawlak, 6:21. Second
period: RWD — Ely (Zobel, Pfaff), 13:00.
Third period: BP — Koseor (Beale, L. Larson),
16:29.6 (pp). Saves: BP (Hinz) 30, RWD
(Oakes) 23.
Other results
Sauk Prairie 6, La Cross Aquinas 5, OT
West Salem/Bangor 6, Tomah/Sparta 5
Madison sectional
VERONA 7, McFARLAND 2
McFarland....................0 0 2 — 2
Verona.........................2 2 3 — 7
First period: V — Ritter (Keryluk, Jurrens),
1:28; Rufenacht, 13:06 (sh). Second period:
V — Jurrens (Mirwald, Lindell), 2:53 (pp); Keryluk
(Curtis), 13:27. Third period: V — Keryluk
(Jurrens, Renlund), 1:55 (pp); Mirwald (Keryluk,
Renlund), 4:23 (pp); M — Newcomer, 5:30;
Newcomer (Bartzen, Rosten), 12:27; V — Keryluk
(Jurrens), 15:55. Saves: M (Jarrett) 28; V
(Grant 20, Enloe 0) 20. Penalties-minutes: M
3-6; V 7-14.
SUN PRAIRIE 9, WAUNAKEE 4
Waunakee....................2 2 0 — 4
Sun Prairie...................3 2 4 — 9
First period: W — Hanes, 2:38; SP — Hagerman
(Rowles, Gross), 4:32; Schoenike, 5:06;
Halbleib (Brunson), 5:33; W — Price (Ripley),
14:34. Second period: W — Christianson
(Reed), 1:16 (pp); Christianson, 8:01; SP —
Brunson (Halbleib), 12:22; Kernen (Schoenike,
Brunson) 16:52 (pp). Third period: SP — Halbleib
(Kernen, Brunson), 3:34 (pp); Hagerman
(Rowles, Gross), 4:13; Halbleib (Schoenike,
Hagerman), 7:11 (pp); SP, Kernen, 9:13 (sh).
Saves: W (Beck 31, Summers 5) 36; SP (Leatherberry)
39. Penalties-minutes: W 5-10; SP
6-12.
Kettle Moraine sectional
JANESVILLE 4, WHITEFISH BAY 0
Whitefish Bay...............0 0 0 — 0
Janesville.....................2 1 1 — 4
First period: JCP — Edwards, :20; Coulter
(Erickson), 16:06 (sh). Second period: JCP
— Erickson, 7:20 (pp). Third period: JCP —
Coulter, 1:13 (sh). Saves: WB (Gerhmann) 22;
JCP (Kaas) 17. Penalties-minutes: WB 4-8;
JCP 5-10.
Other result
Waukesha North 9, Greendale 0
Girls hockey
WIAA TOURNAMENT
Madison sectional
ONALASKA 6, STOUGHTON 2
Stoughton....................1 0 1 — 2
Onalaska.....................2 1 3 — 6
First period: On — Bronston (Seiler, Brueggeman),
1:08; S — Schipper (2:29); On — Bronston
(Manglitz), 11:56.
Second period: On — Groshek (Manglitz, Bronston),
16:48 (pp).
Third period: On — Bronston (Fox), 7:59; Manglitz,
10:54 (pp); S — Nelson (Weaver, Schipper),
11:35; On — Manglitz, 16:32.
Saves: S (Seybold) 31; On (Lassa) 20.
Penalties-minutes: S 9-18; On 5-10.
Other result
Beloit Memorial 6, Baraboo 0
Gymnastics
SOUTHWEST WISCONSIN
CONFERENCE MEET
Team scores: Dodgeville/Mineral Point
131.625; River Valley/Barneveld 128.5; Platteville
126.05; Southwestern 123.025; Prairie
du Chien/Fennimore 107.475.
Balance beam: 1, Lemanski, DMP, 9.000;
2, Shatrawka, RVB, 8.700; 3, Steffes, DMP,
8.650; 4, Downs, SW, 8.600; 5, Sanftleben,
RVB, 8.250. Vault: 1, Lemanski, DMP, 9.175;
2, Shatrawka, RVB, 9.050; 3, Sanftleben, RVB,
8.400; 4, Downs, SW, 8.300; 5, Noble, RVB,
8.250. Uneven bars: 1, Bockhop, DMP, 8.500;
2, Lemanski, DMP, 8.350; 3, Shatrawka, RVB,
8.325; 4, Haag, Plat, 8.000; 5, Downs, SW,
7.800. Floor exercise: 1, Shatrawka, RVB,
9.400; 2, Lemanski, DMP, 9.025; 3, Bockhop,
DMP, 8.950; 4, Honerbaum, DMP, 8.950; 5,
Downs, SW, 8.400. All-around: 1, Lemanski,
DMP, 35.550; 2, Shatrawka, RVB, 35.475; 3,
Bockhop, DMP, 33.400; Downs, SW, 33.100; 5,
Sanftleben, RVB, 32.200.