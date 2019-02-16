Try 1 month for 99¢

Boys basketball

DEFOREST 74, PORTAGE 51

DeForest....................... 43 31 — 74

Portage......................... 18 33 — 51

DEFOREST — Westra 6 2-2 15, Bogan 7 1-3

15, Scalissi 1 0-0 2, Riggs 1 1-2 3, Elvekrog

2 0-0 6, Schroeder 1 1-2 3, Bonds 6 0-0 13,

Wallace 0 1-2 1, Haas 0, Magli 2 0-0 4, Ludeman

1 0-1 2, Hartig 2 3-5 7, White 0 1-3 1,

Faust 1 0-0 2. Totals 31 10-21 74. PORTAGE

— Levander 1 0-0 2, Considine 9 7-8 27, Miles

2 0-0 4, Sheppard 2 0-0 4, Lehman 1 0-0 2,

Paul 0 2-2 2, Thomson 2 0-0 4, Roeker 1 0-0

2, Jahn 1 0-0 2, Bass 1 0-0 2. Totals 20 9-10

51. 3-point goals — D 4 (Westra 1, Elvekrog 2,

Bonds 1), POR 2 (Considine 2). Total fouls — D

10, POR 17.

MADISON MEMORIAL 86,

MILWAUKEE NORTH 49

Milwaukee North........... 23 26 — 49

Madison Memorial......... 43 43 — 86

MILWAUKEE NORTH — Boatman 2 2-2 8, Lee

8 0-2 18, Barr 2 0-0 5, Murrell 1 0-0 3, Knight

5 0-0 13, Foster 1 0-0 2. Totals 19 2-4 49.

MADISON MEMORIAL — Ellingson 4 2-2 12,

Brown 4 0-2 8, Bergman 1 0-0 2, Caropreso

2 2-3 6, Schaefer 2 0-0 4, Traore Jr. 1 3-5 5,

Yu 1 4-4 6, Lewis 2 0-1 4, Jackson 4 0-0 10,

Mitchell 2 1-2 5, Younk 2 0-0 4, Collins 6 0-0

16, Kerkhoff 0 1-2 1, Ron 1 0-0 3. Totals 31

13-21 86. 3-point goals — MN 9 (Boatman

2, Lee 2, Barr 1, Murrell 1, Knight 3), MM 9

(Ellingson 2, Jackson 2, Collins 4, Ron 1). Total

fouls — MM 9, MN 19.

MCFARLAND 73, CLINTON 22

Clinton.......................... 15 7 — 22

McFarland..................... 41 32 — 73

CLINTON — Anastasi 3 3-5 10, Dominy 1 1-1

3, Espinoza 1 1-2 4, Duggan 1 0-0 2, Howard

1 0-0 2, H.Mueller 1 0-0 2, Rangel 0. Totals 8

5-9 22. MCFARLAND — Schwarting 4 1-2 9,

Semmann 0 2-2 2, Toennies 6 0-2 14, Witter

4 3-4 12, Chislom 8 3-6 21, Hanson 1 0-1

2, Price-Johnson 1 0-0 2, Nichols 2 3-4 7,

Pavelec 1 0-0 2, Werwinski 0 2-2 2. Totals 27

14-23 73. 3-point goals — 1 (Anastasi 1), MCF

5 (Toennies 2, Witter 1, Chislom 2). Total fouls

— MCF 14, 20.

MONONA GROVE 74, MILTON 62

Milton........................... 35 27 — 62

Monona Grove............... 47 27 — 74

MILTON — Brown 6 0-0 17, Bowditch 3 1-3 7,

Austin 5 0-1 10, Campion 7 4-4 22, Buswell 2

1-2 6. Totals 23 6-10 62. MONONA GROVE —

Nelson 9 9-11 31, Huston 5 4-5 17, Nett 4 5-5

13, Stinson 0 1-2 1, Gronski 1 0-0 2, Bishop 1

0-0 2, Antonson 1 0-0 2, Nelson 2 0-0 6. Totals

13 19-23 74. 3-point goals — MIL 10 (Brown

5, Campion 4, Buswell 1), MG 9 (Nelson 4, Huston

3, Nelson 2). Total fouls — MG 16, MIL 17.

EDGERTON 73, WALWORTH BIG FOOT 57

Walworth Big Foot......... 29 28 — 57

Edgerton....................... 34 39 — 73

WALWORTH BIG FOOT — Hildebrandt 2 0-0

6, Courier 5 0-0 10, Eischeid 8 9-9 28, Foster

2 1-1 6, Greco 3 1-2 7. Totals 20 11-12 57.

EDGERTON — Norland 4 0-2 8, Wille 3 2-2 10,

Rusch 0 1-2 1, Jenny 6 4-4 17, Fox 2 0-0 4,

Hanson 7 3-3 20, Gullikson 0 1-2 1. Totals 22

‘5-21 73. 3-point goals — WBF 6 (Hildebrandt

2, Eischeid 3, Foster 1), ED 6 (Wille 2, Jenny

1, Hanson 3). Total fouls — ED 17, WBF 18.

COLUMBUS 66, POYNETTE 48

Columbus...................... 38 28 — 66

Poynette....................... 24 24 — 48

COLUMBUS — Zahn 4 2-3 11, Casper 5 9-11

20, Emler 8 2-3 19, Bieker 2 2-2 6, Campbell

2 0-0 4, Cotter 0 1-2 1, Brunell 2 0-0 5. Totals

23 16-21 66. POYNETTE — Moll 2 0-0 4,

Bruchs 3 1-4 7, O’Connor 3 0-0 7, Savich 1 1-2

3, Stark 1 0-0 3, Gorman 1 0-0 2, Petersen 4

0-0 11, Buss 3 0-2 6, Feller 2 0-2 5. Totals

20 2-8 48. 3-point goals — COL 4 (Zahn 1,

Casper 1, Emler 1, Brunell 1), POY 6 (O’Connor

1, Stark 1, Petersen 3, Feller 1). Total fouls —

COL 11, POY 16.

OREGON 60, WATERTOWN 48

Watertown.................... 21 27 — 48

Oregon.......................... 34 26 — 60

WATERTOWN — Haase 2 0-2 4, Lauersdorf 1

0-0 3, Jeseritz 2 1-2 5, Gifford 1 0-0 3, Oiler 3

0-0 9, Foltz 1 0-2 3, Stramara 2 1-2 5, Kuckkan

4 1-2 9, Nailing 2 0-0 4, Corgan 1 0-0 3.

Totals 19 3-12 48. OREGON — Look 2 2-2 7,

Tower 1 1-1 3, Taplick 1 0-0 3, Erickson 2 1-1

5, Et. Victorson 3 0-0 9, Er. Victorson 5 0-0

12, Panzer 3 0-0 7, Yates 6 2-2 14. Totals 23

6-6 60. 3-point goals — WAT 7 (Lauersdorf 1,

Gifford 1, Oiler 3, Foltz 1, Corgan 1), Or 8 (Look

1, Taplick 1, Et. Victorson 3, Er. Victorson 2,

Panzer 1). Total fouls — Or 12, WAT 10.

BARNEVELD 81, MONTICELLO 60

Monticello..................... 30 30 — 60

Barneveld..................... 30 51 — 81

MONTICELLO — Ace 7 2-2 19, Blohowiak 1

5-6 7, Rufer 2 1-2 5, Holtz 2 2-4 7, Gustafson

9 2-3 20, Ace 0 2-4 2. Totals 21 14-21 60.

BARNEVELD — Reed 7 3-5 18, Gordon 1 6-8

8, Evans 6 5-8 20, Thompson 5 0-0 12, Peterson

0 1-2 1, Fahey 3 0-0 7, Hendrickson 1 0-0

3, Harpold 1 0-2 3, Arneson 1 0-1 2, Johnson

0 3-4 3, Sullivan 1 0-0 2, Sullivan 0 2-2 2. Totals

26 20-30 81. 3-point goals — Mon 4 (Ace

3Holtz 1), BAR 8 (Reed 1, Evans 3, Thompson

2, Fahey 1, Harpold 1). Total fouls — BAR 81,

Mon 22. Fouled out — Ace.

EAST TROY 59, EVANSVILLE 58

Evansville..................... 28 30 — 58

East Troy...................... 22 37 — 59

EVANSVILLE — Maag 1 1-2 3, Geske 5 1-2 12,

Anderson 5 0-0 12, McAlister 2 5-6 9, Stencel

2 0-0 4, Louis 3 0-1 6, Hill 5 2-4 12. Totals

23 9-15 58. EAST TROY — Polakoski 5 0-2

10, Rosin 2 0-1 5, Lottig 2 1-2 6, Vukovich 14

3-8 33, Cummings 2 0-0 5. Totals 25 5-15 59.

3-point goals — EV 3 (Geske 1, Anderson 2),

ET 4 (Rosin 1, Lottig 1, Vukovich 1, Cummings

1). Total fouls — ET 14, EV 12.

Girls basketball

BEAVER DAM 55, MOUNT HOREB 10

Beaver Dam.................. 34 21 — 55

Mount Horeb................... 7 3 — 10

BEAVER DAM — Jens 3 0-0 6, Schumann 1 0-0

2, Hodgson 2 0-0 5, Wilke 6 0-0 15, Stauffacher

3 3-4 11, Burchardt 1 0-0 3, Donaldson 3

2-2 8, Van Loo 1 1-2 3, Yagodinski 1 0-0 2.

Totals 21 6-8 55. MOUNT HOREB — Anderson

2 0-0 4, Wallace 1 0-0 3, Coulthard 0 3-4 3.

Totals 3 3-6 10. 3-point goals — BD 7 (Hodgson

1, Wilke 3, Stauffacher 2, Burchardt 1), MH

1 (Wallace 1). Total fouls — BD 11, MH 11.

WAUNAKEE 61, REEDSBURG 38

Reedsburg.................... 21 17 — 38

Waunakee..................... 23 38 — 61

REEDSBURG — Douglas 5 5-6 16, Straka 2 2-4

6, Korklewski 1 0-1 3, Mah.Wieman 5 2-2 13.

Totals 13 9-16 38. WAUNAKEE — Farnsworth

5 4-4 15, Ehle 2 0-0 6, Murray 1 0-0 3, Kesilewski

4 2-2 14, Schmitt 5 1-2 11, Maier 1

0-0 3, Watson 2 0-0 4, Meeker 1 0-0 3. Totals

21 9-10 61. 3-point goals — R 3 (Douglas

1, Korklewski 1, Mah.Wieman 1), W 10 (Farnsworth

1, Ehle 2, Murray 1, Kesilewski 4, Maier

1, Meeker 1). Total fouls — W 15, R 11.

DEFOREST 43, BARABOO 35

Baraboo........................ 18 17 — 35

DeForest....................... 17 26 — 43

BARABOO — Kieck 2 1-2 5, A.Moon 1 0-0 2,

Hannagan 5 0-1 10, Stuckey 1 0-0 3, Johnson

5 5-6 15. Totals 14 6-9 35. DEFOREST

— Compe 1 0-0 2, Roth 4 0-1 10, Trautsch 1

0-0 0, Schaeffer 2 4-5 9, Tschumper 1 0-0 2,

Mickelson 3 2-4 8, Grundahl 3 2-2 8, Smith 0

1-2 1. Totals 15 9-14 43. 3-point goals — BAR

1 (Stuckey 1), 4 (Roth 2, Trautsch 1, Schaeffer

1). Total fouls — 11, BAR 15.

PORTAGE 71, SAUK PRAIRIE 51

Sauk Prairie.................. 17 34 — 51

Portage......................... 33 38 — 71

SAUK PRAIRIE — Ballweg 1 1-2 3, Yanke 1

0-0 2, N.Breunig 6 2-5 16, Breininger 4 0-1 8,

R.Bruenig 3 4-4 11, O.Breunig 1 1-3 3, Mack

1 2-2 4, Marquardt 2 0-1 4. Totals 19 10-18

51. PORTAGE — Roth 4 2-2 11, Wilson 5 3-4

13, Yelk 6 6-8 19, Belleau 4 2-4 10, Nelson 1

0-0 2, Brandner 2 0-0 4, Shortreed 2 2-4 6,

Schwantz 1 0-0 2, Leeland 0 2-2 2, Garrigan 0

2-2 2. Totals 35 19-26 71. 3-point goals — SP

3 (N.Breunig 2, R.Bruenig 1), POR 2 (Roth 1,

Yelk 1). Total fouls — POR 18, SP 17.

VERONA 54, BELOIT MEMORIAL 41

Beloit Memorial............ 18 23 — 41

Verona.......................... 35 19 — 54

BELOIT MEMORIAL — Drucker 1 1-6 3, Davis

5 0-1 13, Peppers 4 2-3 11, Renteria 1 0-0 2,

Smith 1 1-2 3, Randall 4 0-0 9. Totals 16 4-12

41. VERONA — Rae 1 0-0 2, Kundinger 1 0-5

2, Briggs 6 2-2 15, Grignon 5 0-0 10, Parman

2 1-2 7, Witthuhn 1 0-0 2, K. Pederson 0 3-4

3, Smith 5 2-3 13. Totals 21 8-16 54. 3-point

goals — BM 5 (Davis 3, Peppers 1, Randall 1),

V 4 (Briggs 1, Parman 2, Smith 1). Total fouls

— V 11, BM 16.

MADISON LA FOLLETTE 77,

MADISON EAST 58

Madison East................ 24 34 — 58

Madison La Follette....... 31 46 — 77

MADISON EAST — Moseberry 3 5-7 13, Bentley

1 1-3 3, Hilliard 2 2-2 8, Harvey-Williams 3 2-4

10, Gottschalk 1 1-2 3, Meyer 1 2-5 5, Boston

6 4-7 16, Fadele 0. Totals 17 17-32 58. MADISON

LA FOLLETTE — Lowery 0 5-6 5, Driver 1

1-2 3, Eder 4 8-12 20, Prewitt 6 4-7 16, Walker

6 2-3 14, Olson 6 3-5 16, Ingersoll 0 3-5

3. Totals 23 26-40 77. 3-point goals — MEa

6 (Moseberry 1, Hilliard 2, Harvey-Williams 2,

Meyer 1), ML 5 (Eder 4, Olson 1). Total fouls

— ML 22, MEa 26. Fouled out — Moseberry,

MeyerBoston.

MADISON MEMORIAL 68,

JANESVILLE PARKER 38

Madison Memorial......... 28 40 — 68

Janesville Parker........... 17 21 — 38

MADISON MEMORIAL — Peters 1 0-0 3,

Brown 4 0-2 8, Maier 5 1-2 11, Garcia 5 2-2

12, Rosales 1 0-1 2, Wilson 1 1-3 3, Sweet 5

0-0 10, White Eagle 7 1-3 18, Thorns 0 1-2

1. Totals 29 6-15 68. JANESVILLE PARKER —

Porter 2 3-7 8, Graesslin 2 0-0 6, Luek 1 0-0

2, Blum 3 0-0 7, Demrow 2 2-4 6, Forrestal

3 0-0 9. Totals 13 5-11 38. 3-point goals —

MM 4 (Peters 1, White Eagle 3), JP 7 (Porter 1,

Graesslin 2, Blum 1, Forrestal 3). Total fouls

— MM 16, JP 16.

JANESVILLE CRAIG 65, MADISON WEST 35

Janesville Craig............. 42 23 — 65

Madison West................ 14 21 — 35

JANESVILLE CRAIG — Dunlavy 2 0-0 4, Elgas

0 7-8 7, Parkhurst 1 5-6 7, Gregg 2 1-4 6, Arrowood

1 0-0 2, Mergener 0 3-4 3, Huml 0 1-2

1, Pierson 5 2-3 15, Fieiras 6 3-9 17, McBride

1 1-2 3. Totals 18 23-38 65. MADISON WEST

— Jankovich 1 0-0 2, Brown 1 0-0 2, McGrath 3

0-3 7, Kettleson 2 1-2 5, Driscoll 1 3-3 5, Drury

2 0-0 5, Mueller 1 0-0 2, Blehert 1 1-1 3,

Culver 0 1-2 1, Zidani 1 1-2 3. Totals 13 7-14

35. 3-point goals — JC 6 (Gregg 1, Pierson 3,

Fieiras 2), MW 2 (McGrath 1, Drury 1). Total

fouls — JC 14, MW 23. Fouled out — Brown.

MIDDLETON 53, SUN PRAIRIE 45

Middleton..................... 29 24 — 53

Sun Prairie.................... 31 14 — 45

MIDDLETON — Coleman 2 1-2 6, Lemirande 1

0-1 2, Tanin 7 2-4 17, Bursac 2 8-8 13, Dunn

1 2-2 4, Flottmeyer 3 2-4 8, Roquet 0 3-6 3.

Totals 16 18-28 53. SUN PRAIRIE — Hilber 5

0-0 13, Baker 2 0-0 4, Radlund 0 1-3 1, Rae 3

1-2 8, Strey 1 0-0 2, Lutes 4 0-0 9, Seymore 4

0-5 8. Totals 19 2-10 45. 3-point goals — MID

3 (Coleman 1, Tanin 1, Bursac 1), SP 5 (Hilber

3, Rae 1, Lutes 1). Total fouls — MID 12, SP

22. Fouled out — Lutes.

STOUGHTON 50, WATERTOWN 29

Stoughton..................... 27 23 — 50

Watertown.................... 14 15 — 29

STOUGHTON — Zaemisch 1 0-0 3, Kissling 2

4-0 8, Trieloff 7 0-0 16, Ashworth 1 4-0 7,

Marggi 1 0-0 3, Nelson 1 2-0 4, Royston 0 1-0

1, Baker 1 0-0 2, Seidel 1 1-0 3, Kotlowski 1

0-0 3. Totals 16 12-23 50. WATERTOWN —

Koepp 1 2-0 5, Hendricks 0 1-0 1, Schmutzler

1 3-0 5, Korducki 1 0-0 2, Maas 3 4-0 10,

Moldenhauer 2 0-0 4, Gifford 1 0-0 2. Totals

9 10-18 29. 3-point goals — S 6 (Zaemisch 1,

Trieloff 2, Ashworth 1, Marggi 1, Kotlowski 1),

WAT 1 (Koepp 1). Total fouls — S 17, WAT 17.

MONROE 68, MILTON 45

Monroe......................... 38 30 — 68

Milton........................... 20 25 — 45

MONROE — M.Benzschawel 2 2-2 6, Mathiason

1 0-0 5, Hilliard 12 0-1 25, E.Benzschawel

5 1-2 12, Towne 1 1-2 4, Conway 1 2-2 4.

Totals 27 11-0 68. MILTON — Buescher 3 5-7

12, Hanke 1 0-0 2, Campion 1 0-0 2, Rodenberg

2 2-2 7, Stuckey 2 0-0 5, Falk 2 0-1 5,

Ferguson 2 0-0 4, Quade 2 0-0 4, Weberpal 1

0-0 2, Mack-Honold 1 0-2 2, Radke 0. Totals

17 7-12 45. 3-point goals — MON 4 (Mathiason

1, Hilliard 1, E.Benzschawel 1, Towne 1),

MIL 2 (Rodenberg 1, Stuckey 1). Total fouls

— MON 10, MIL 8.

MONONA GROVE 88,

MADISON EDGEWOOD 54

Monona Grove............... 49 39 — 88

Madison Edgewood........ 27 27 — 54

MONONA GROVE — Blang 4 0-1 8, Johnson 0

1-2 1, Goke 0 1-2 1, Warnock 9 4-4 26, Kellogg

3 4-4 13, Gorton 6 0-0 17, Bruns 2 0-0

6, Curran 2 0-0 5, Zank 0 2-3 2, Christiansen

1 0-0 2, Nelson 3 0-0 7. Totals 30 12-16 88.

MADISON EDGEWOOD — Schauer 2 0-0 4,

Moore 2 0-0 6, A. Olson 0 1-2 1, Deang 3 2-3

8, Grosse 4 0-0 10, S. Olson 1 0-0 2, Lazar 4

2-2 10, Langlois 1 0-0 2, Cook 2 0-1 1, Wallhaus

2 0-0 5, Iglar 1 0-0 2. Totals 22 5-8 54.

3-point goals — MG 16 (Warnock 4, Kellogg 3,

Gorton 5, Bruns 2, Curran 1, Nelson 1), MEd 5

(Moore 2, Grosse 2, Wallhaus 1). Total fouls —

MG 11, MEd 18.

FALL RIVER 39, PARDEEVILLE 36

Pardeeville................... 14 22 — 36

Fall River...................... 16 23 — 39

PARDEEVILLE — Brouette 1 1-3 3, DeLapp

1 0-0 2, Guenther 2 0-0 5, Klubertanz 1 1-4

3, Lynch 2 0-2 4, Mussehl 2 0-2 4, Manthey 4

3-7 12, Ott 1 1-2 3. Totals 14 6-20 36. FALL

RIVER — Gysel 1 3-6 5, Gregorio 3 4-6 10,

Tramburg 2 1-2 6, Leisemann 1 3-7 5, Rozinski

3 6-8 13. Totals 10 17-29 39. 3-point

goals — PAR 2 (Guenther 1, Manthey 1), FR 2

(Tramburg 1, Rozinski 1). Total fouls — FR 20,

PAR 23. Fouled out — Klubertanz.

MARSHALL 66, LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 48

Lakeside Lutheran......... 22 26 — 48

Marshall....................... 31 35 — 66

LAKESIDE LUTHERAN — Burger 1 0-2 2,

Thiele 1 1-2 3, Buxa 4 0-0 8, Slonaker 1 0-0

2, Shadoski 2 2-3 7, Schuetz 2 0-0 5, Uecker 1

0-0 2, Cody 2 2-2 6, Murray 4 0-0 9, Willems

2 0-0 4. Totals 20 5-9 48. MARSHALL — Morel

1 0-1 2, Held 1 2-2 4, Morel 9 3-4 22, Lutz

10 1-2 22, Nickel 3 2-2 9, M. Andrews 3 0-2

7. Totals 27 8-13 66. 3-point goals — LL 3

(Shadoski 1, Schuetz 1, Murray 1), MAR 4 (Morel

1, Lutz 1, Nickel 1, M. Andrews 1). Total

fouls — MAR 11, LL 12.

LODI 53, CAMBRIDGE 27

Lodi.............................. 18 35 — 53

Cambridge.................... 17 10 — 27

LODI — Wendt 1 0-0 3, Kruchten 1 0-0 2,

Gilles 5 1-2 11, Steinkopf 1 1-2 3, Kolinski 4

7-9 15, Puls 1 0-0 2, Milne 4 8-8 17. Totals

17 17-21 53. CAMBRIDGE — Jarlsberg 1 0-2

3, Williams 3 0-0 7, Hommen 1 0-0 3, Korth 0

1-2 1, Holzhueter 5 0-0 10, Hoffmann 1 0-0

2, Stenklyft 0 1-2 1. Totals 11 2-6 27. 3-point

goals — L 2 (Wendt 1, Milne 1), CAM 3 (Jarlsberg

1, Williams 1, Hommen 1). Total fouls —

L 10, CAM 14.

WATERLOO 65, NEW GLARUS 58

New Glarus................... 36 22 — 58

Waterloo....................... 26 39 — 65

NEW GLARUS — Hustad 5 0-0 10, Watrud 1

0-0 2, Streiff 5 2-4 12, Himmelmann 2 0-4 4,

Benson 5 8-8 18, Noll 2 0-0 4, Krause 3 2-2

8. Totals 23 12-16 58. WATERLOO — Filter

2 2-4 6, Battenberg 3 1-2 7, Powers 2 0-0

5, Kuhl 5 0-0 11, Mosher 2 0-0 5, Caraballo

1 0-0 2, Renforth 3 2-2 8, Limoseth 5 9-10

21, Limofeth 5 9-10 21. Totals 23 14-18 65.

3-point goals — NG 0, W 7 (Powers 1, Kuhl

1, Mosher 1, Limoseth 2, Limofeth 2). Total

fouls — W 15, NG 15.

JOHNSON CREEK 53,

MADISON COUNTRY DAY 19

Johnson Creek............... 29 24 — 53

Madison Country Day.... 10 9 — 19

JOHNSON CREEK — Joseph 2 1-2 5, Constable

1 0-1 2, Edl 0 4-4 4, Berger 1 0-2 2, Jablonski

1 0-2 2, Mueller 1 0-0 2, Thomas 8 1-2 17,

Toebe 1 0-0 2, Weihert 1 0-0 2, Kuhl 4 0-0 11,

Swanson 1 0-2 2. Totals 22 6-15 53. MADISON

COUNTRY DAY — Hernandez-White 1

1-2 3, Nall 2 2-9 7, Donosa 4 0-2 9. Totals 7

6-3 19. 3-point goals — JHC 3 (Kuhl 3), MCD

2 (Nall 1, Donosa 1). Total fouls — JHC 17,

MCD 12.

MINERAL POINT 63, CUBA CITY 35

Cuba City...................... 16 19 — 35

Mineral Point................ 30 33 — 63

CUBA CITY — Misky 1 2-2 4, Busch 1 0-0 3,

Holzemer 5 4-6 15, Sander 1 0-0 3, Calvert

0, Droessler 0 2-3 2, Hartl 0 2-2 2, Calvert 0,

Calvert 0, Calvert 1 1-2 3, Schmitt 0 3-6 3. Totals

9 14-21 35. MINERAL POINT — Johnson 5

2-2 12, K. Lindsey 2 0-0 4, M. Lindsey 3 0-0 8,

Mar. Aschliman 1 4-4 6, James 1 2-2 4, Springer

1 0-0 2, Reichling 8 0-1 16, Chambers 2 1-2

7, Mac. Aschliman 1 0-0 2, Kinch 1 0-0 2. Totals

25 9-13 63. 3-point goals — CC 3 (Busch

1, Holzemer 1, Sander 1), MP 2 (M. Lindsey 2).

Total fouls — MP 16, CC 12.

Other result

Walworth Big Foot 47, Evansville 41

Boys hockey

WIAA TOURNAMENT

Onalaska sectional

ONALASKA 10, DeFOREST 0

DeForest......................0 0 0 — 0

Onalaska.....................3 3 4 — 10

First period: On — Stobb (Bryant), 0:42; Lass

(Comeau Ziegelbein), 5:28; Duren (Ziegelbein,

Popp), 11:14 (pp). Second period: On — Manglitz,

1:16; Manglitz (Stobb, Gargaro), 1:41;

Walz (Mason, Weiner), 2:15. Third period:

On — Lass, 1:16 (pp); Walz (Mason), 2:18; Walz

(Weiner, Mason), 3:03; Manglitz (Keane, Bryant),

6:11. Saves: D (Brethouwer, Kaminsky)

62; On (Weber, Nitti) 3. Penalties-minutes:

D 5-10; On 0-0.

REEDSBURG 2, BARABOO/PORTAGE 1

Baraboo/Portage.........0 0 1 — 1

Reedsburg ...................1 1 0 — 2

First period: RWD — Pawlak, 6:21. Second

period: RWD — Ely (Zobel, Pfaff), 13:00.

Third period: BP — Koseor (Beale, L. Larson),

16:29.6 (pp). Saves: BP (Hinz) 30, RWD

(Oakes) 23.

Other results

Sauk Prairie 6, La Cross Aquinas 5, OT

West Salem/Bangor 6, Tomah/Sparta 5

Madison sectional

VERONA 7, McFARLAND 2

McFarland....................0 0 2 — 2

Verona.........................2 2 3 — 7

First period: V — Ritter (Keryluk, Jurrens),

1:28; Rufenacht, 13:06 (sh). Second period:

V — Jurrens (Mirwald, Lindell), 2:53 (pp); Keryluk

(Curtis), 13:27. Third period: V — Keryluk

(Jurrens, Renlund), 1:55 (pp); Mirwald (Keryluk,

Renlund), 4:23 (pp); M — Newcomer, 5:30;

Newcomer (Bartzen, Rosten), 12:27; V — Keryluk

(Jurrens), 15:55. Saves: M (Jarrett) 28; V

(Grant 20, Enloe 0) 20. Penalties-minutes: M

3-6; V 7-14.

SUN PRAIRIE 9, WAUNAKEE 4

Waunakee....................2 2 0 — 4

Sun Prairie...................3 2 4 — 9

First period: W — Hanes, 2:38; SP — Hagerman

(Rowles, Gross), 4:32; Schoenike, 5:06;

Halbleib (Brunson), 5:33; W — Price (Ripley),

14:34. Second period: W — Christianson

(Reed), 1:16 (pp); Christianson, 8:01; SP —

Brunson (Halbleib), 12:22; Kernen (Schoenike,

Brunson) 16:52 (pp). Third period: SP — Halbleib

(Kernen, Brunson), 3:34 (pp); Hagerman

(Rowles, Gross), 4:13; Halbleib (Schoenike,

Hagerman), 7:11 (pp); SP, Kernen, 9:13 (sh).

Saves: W (Beck 31, Summers 5) 36; SP (Leatherberry)

39. Penalties-minutes: W 5-10; SP

6-12.

Kettle Moraine sectional

JANESVILLE 4, WHITEFISH BAY 0

Whitefish Bay...............0 0 0 — 0

Janesville.....................2 1 1 — 4

First period: JCP — Edwards, :20; Coulter

(Erickson), 16:06 (sh). Second period: JCP

— Erickson, 7:20 (pp). Third period: JCP —

Coulter, 1:13 (sh). Saves: WB (Gerhmann) 22;

JCP (Kaas) 17. Penalties-minutes: WB 4-8;

JCP 5-10.

Other result

Waukesha North 9, Greendale 0

Girls hockey

WIAA TOURNAMENT

Madison sectional

ONALASKA 6, STOUGHTON 2

Stoughton....................1 0 1 — 2

Onalaska.....................2 1 3 — 6

First period: On — Bronston (Seiler, Brueggeman),

1:08; S — Schipper (2:29); On — Bronston

(Manglitz), 11:56.

Second period: On — Groshek (Manglitz, Bronston),

16:48 (pp).

Third period: On — Bronston (Fox), 7:59; Manglitz,

10:54 (pp); S — Nelson (Weaver, Schipper),

11:35; On — Manglitz, 16:32.

Saves: S (Seybold) 31; On (Lassa) 20.

Penalties-minutes: S 9-18; On 5-10.

Other result

Beloit Memorial 6, Baraboo 0

Gymnastics

SOUTHWEST WISCONSIN

CONFERENCE MEET

Team scores: Dodgeville/Mineral Point

131.625; River Valley/Barneveld 128.5; Platteville

126.05; Southwestern 123.025; Prairie

du Chien/Fennimore 107.475.

Balance beam: 1, Lemanski, DMP, 9.000;

2, Shatrawka, RVB, 8.700; 3, Steffes, DMP,

8.650; 4, Downs, SW, 8.600; 5, Sanftleben,

RVB, 8.250. Vault: 1, Lemanski, DMP, 9.175;

2, Shatrawka, RVB, 9.050; 3, Sanftleben, RVB,

8.400; 4, Downs, SW, 8.300; 5, Noble, RVB,

8.250. Uneven bars: 1, Bockhop, DMP, 8.500;

2, Lemanski, DMP, 8.350; 3, Shatrawka, RVB,

8.325; 4, Haag, Plat, 8.000; 5, Downs, SW,

7.800. Floor exercise: 1, Shatrawka, RVB,

9.400; 2, Lemanski, DMP, 9.025; 3, Bockhop,

DMP, 8.950; 4, Honerbaum, DMP, 8.950; 5,

Downs, SW, 8.400. All-around: 1, Lemanski,

DMP, 35.550; 2, Shatrawka, RVB, 35.475; 3,

Bockhop, DMP, 33.400; Downs, SW, 33.100; 5,

Sanftleben, RVB, 32.200.

