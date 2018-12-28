Boys basketball
RACINE CASE 67, VERONA 41
Racine Case.................... 38 29 — 67
Verona........................... 25 16 — 41
RACINE CASE — Sardin 2 1-2 6, Rankins 4 0-0
9, Farr 2 0-3 4, Schmidtmann 1 0-0 3, Fugiasco
3 2-2 8, Gilliam 4 0-0 8, Thompson 4 0-0
9, Brumby 3 0-0 8, Jedkins 6 0-1 12. Totals
29 3-8 67.
VERONA — Klawiter 1 0-0 3, Slawek 2 0-2 4,
Van Handel 4 0-0 10, Anderson 3 0-0 6, Bekx
3 0-0 8, Sutter 1 0-0 2, Odetunde 1 6-9 8. Totals
15 6-11 41.
3-point goals — RC 6 (Sardin 1, Rankins 1,
Schmidtmann 1, Thompson 1, Brumby 2), V 5
(Klawiter 1, Van Handel 2, Bekx 2). Total fouls
— RC 14, V 12.
MILWAUKEE RIVERSIDE 60, LAKE MILLS 47
Milwaukee Riverside...... 25 35 — 60
Lake Mills...................... 18 29 — 47
MILWAUKEE RIVERSIDE — Burks 6 1-2 13,
Davis Jr. 2 1-1 5, Algee 1 2-2 4, Owens 4 7-5
14, Grayson 7 3-4 20, Liggins 1 0-0 2, Dodts 1
0-0 2. Totals 22 12-19 60.
LAKE MILLS — Toepfer 2 2-2 7, Herrington 3
3-5 9, Madderom 1 2-7 2, Johnson 5 2-2 15,
Stoddard 2, Bender 6 0-4 12. Totals 17 9-24 47.
3-point goals — MR 4 (Owens 1, Grayson 3),
LM 4 (Toepfer 1, Johnson 3). Total fouls — MR
19, LM 15.
SEYMOUR 50, BEAVER DAM 44
Beaver Dam................... 22 22 — 44
Seymour........................ 27 23 — 50
BEAVER DAM — C. Ferron 7, Klawitter 2, Bird
8, Schwanke 6, McGauley 7, Boschert 9, Abel
5. Totals 17 2-5 44.
SEYMOUR — Blake 8, Murphy 14, Dreissen 4,
Vandecorput 2, Dorn 11, VanDeHei 11. Totals
16 12-16 50.
3-point goals — BD 8, S 6. Total fouls — BD
6, S 9.
FRANKLIN 89, REEDSBURG 83
Reedsburg.............. 35 44 4 — 83
Franklin.................. 45 34 10 — 89
REEDSBURG — Molitor 3 0-0 6, Tully 5 7-14
17, Fuhrmann 6 11-13 21, Daniels 6 3-3 18,
Bestor 4 2-3 14, Hale 1 0-0 3, Kast 1 0-0 2.
Totals 26 23-33 83.
FRANKLIN — Wilson 9 4-9 22, Mahan 1 0-0
3, Meyer 2 0-0 5, Segebrecht 0 2-2 2, Decker
1 0-0 3, Martens 3 0-1 6, Vanderwell 2 7-8
13, Klug 6 1-2 15, Capstran 7 5-6 20. Totals
31 19-31 89.
3-point goals — R 7 (Daniels 3, Bestor 3, Hale
1), F 8 (Mahan 1, Meyer 1, Decker 1, Vanderwell
2, Klug 2, Capstran 1). Total fouls — F
19, R 17.
ELKHORN 72, FORT ATKINSON 37
Fort Atkinson................. 20 17 — 37
Elkhorn.......................... 33 39 — 72
FORT ATKINSON — Flodin 2 1-2 5, Zahn 2
0-0 4, Wixom 1 0-0 3, Vander Mause 1 0-0 2,
Yoder 1 1-2 4, Baker 2 0-0 5, Steimke 4 0-0
8, Cosson 1 0-0 2, Haffelder 1 2-2 4. Totals
15 4-6 37.
ELKHORN — Lauderdale 2 1-1 6, Larson 5 0-0
10, Umnus 6 2-2 15, Hergott 2 1-2 5, Davey 5
1-2 15, Brown 3 2-4 8, Johnson 4 1-2 9, Van 1
2-2 4. Totals 28 10-15 72.
3-point goals — FA 2 (Wixom 1, Baker 1), ELK
6 (Lauderdale 1, Umnus 1, Davey 4). Total
fouls — ELK 12, FA 14. Fouled out — Yoder.
MIDDLETON 49, MADISON EDGEWOOD 44
Madison Edgewood......... 17 27 — 44
Middleton...................... 19 30 — 49
MADISON EDGEWOOD — J. Wendler 2 0-0 6,
Meriggioli 2 3-4 7, M. Wendler 1 1-2 3, Newton
0, Jimenez 2 2-3 7, Regnier 3 1-2 9, James
3 0-0 6, Schmotzer 3 0-1 6. Totals 16 13-0 44.
MIDDLETON — Thomas 3 2-2 10, Close 3 1-2
8, Klubertanz 0 6-8 6, Boyle 2 2-2 8, Scher 3
0-0 7, Deptula 1 1-1 3, Patterson 1 1-1 3, Pa.
Van Buren 2 0-1 4. Totals 15 13-17 49.
3-point goals — MEd 5 (J. Wendler 2, Jimenez
1, Regnier 2), MID 6 (Thomas 2, Close 1, Boyle
2, Scher 1). Total fouls — MID 17, MEd 16.
Fouled out — Newton.
MADISON EAST 84, JANESVILLE CRAIG 59
Madison East................. 41 43 — 84
Janesville Craig.............. 26 33 — 59
MADISON EAST — Neubauer 1 0-0 3, Jones 4
3-4 12, Davis 2 0-0 4, Washington 7 6-7 21,
McKinley 2 0-0 4, Baumann 2 0-0 6, Justice
2 0-1 4, Walsvick 1 0-0 2, McIntosh 2 0-0 4,
Boyton 2 0-0 4, Thompson 0, Thompson 9 0-2
20. Totals 34 9-14 84.
JANESVILLE CRAIG — Huml 8 1-1 22, Bertagnoli
1 0-0 3, Leverson 4 1-2 10, Lynch 3 0-0
7, Fieiras 3 0-0 7, Rizzo 4 1-2 10. Totals 23
3-5 59.
3-point goals — MEa 7 (Neubauer 1, Jones 1,
Washington 1, Baumann 2, Thompson 2), JC
10 (Huml 5, Bertagnoli 1, Leverson 1, Lynch
1, Fieiras 1, Rizzo 1). Total fouls — MEa 11,
JC 14.
DEFOREST 98, WAUTOMA 63
Wautoma....................... 27 36 — 63
DeForest........................ 44 54 — 98
WAUTOMA — Hendrickson 6 0-1 14, Lois 11
2-5 25, Panich 3 2-3 11, Borland 2 0-0 5,
Johnson 1 0-0 3, Woyak 1 0-0 2, Armstrong
0 1-2 1, Krueger 0 2-2 2. Totals 24 7-13 63.
DEFOREST — Westra 6 0-2 12, Weisbrod 2
0-0 6, Scalissi 1 0-0 3, Creger 1 0-0 2, Riggs
5 0-0 11, Elvekrog 2 0-0 6, Schroeder 9 2-4
22, Bonds 1 1-2 4, Hundt 1 2-2 4, Wallace 1
0-0 2, Haas 0 1-2 1, Magli 1 2-2 4, Ludeman
5 0-0 10, Hartig 3 0-0 7, White 2 0-0 4. Totals
40 8-14 98.
3-point goals — WTM 8 (Hendrickson 2, Lois
1, Panich 3, Borland 1, Johnson 1), D 10 (Weisbrod
2, Scalissi 1, Riggs 1, Elvekrog 2, Schroeder
2, Bonds 1, Hartig 1). Total fouls — D 17,
WTM 11.
Girls basketball
MCHENRY (ILL.) 73, BELOIT MEMORIAL 30
Beloit Memorial............. 20 10 — 30
McHenry (Ill.)................. 33 40 — 73
BELOIT MEMORIAL — Webster 1 0-2 2, Drucker
4 0-1 8, Davis 4 2-3 11, Peppers 2 0-0 5,
Renteria 2 0-0 4. Totals 13 2-8 30.
MCHENRY (ILL.) — Gscheidle 5 5-6 18, Hartfield
3 1-3 7, Cermak 1 2-2 4, Wachter 4 5-6
16, Cooper 2 4-5 8, Beyer 5 0-2 12, Hanley 3
1-3 8. Totals 23 18-31 73.
3-point goals — BM 2 (Davis 1, Peppers 1), 9
(Gscheidle 3, Wachter 3, Beyer 2, Hanley 1).
Total fouls — 11, BM 21.
RIVER RIDGE 66, NEW GLARUS 51
New Glarus.................... 24 27 — 51
River Ridge.................... 34 32 — 66
NEW GLARUS — Hustad 1 0-1 2, Watrud 0,
Streiff 2 0-0 4, Himmelmann 3 1-2 7, Klosterman-
Havens 1 0-0 2, Benson 6 7-10 19, Noll 1
1-2 3, Marty 1 0-0 2, Krause 5 0-0 12. Totals
20 9-16 51.
RIVER RIDGE — Shefler 4 5-9 15, Wienen 2
3-4 8, Frey 5 2-2 14, Miller 3 2-3 8, Thomas
4 9-11 17, Pratt 1 2-2 4. Totals 14 23-31 66.
3-point goals — NG 2 (Krause 2), RR 5 (Shefler
2, Wienen 1, Frey 2). Total fouls — RR 18, NG
25. Fouled out — Frey.
BEAVER DAM 57, TAMPA (FLA.) PLANT 56
Beaver Dam................... 36 21 — 57
Tampa (Fla.) Plant......... 23 33 — 56
BEAVER DAM — Jens 0 2-4 2, Schumann 2
0-2 4, Wilke 5 4-5 19, Stauffacher 5 2-2 13,
Donaldson 5 4-6 15, Van Loo 2 0-0 4. Totals
19 12-19 57.
TAMPA (FLA.) PLANT — White 0 2-2 2, Cheesman
3 1-2 9, Sieper 6 0-0 13, Manthangani 3
3-3 9, Jean 8 1-2 19, Farfante 1 2-2 4. Totals
21 9-11 56.
3-point goals — BD 7 (Wilke 5, Stauffacher 1,
Donaldson 1), 5 (Cheesman 2, Sieper 1, Jean
2). Total fouls — BD 15, 13.
GREENDALE MARTIN LUTHER 62,
LAKE MILLS 47
Lake Mills...................... 18 29 — 47
Greendale Martin Luther.37 25 — 62
LAKE MILLS — Will 0, Roughen 4 4-4 14, Wagner
5 2-3 15, Pitta 2 2-2 6, Guerrero 0 1-1 1,
Lamke 0 1-2 1, Mahone 1 2-4 5, Wollin 1 3-4
5. Totals 13 15-20 47.
GREENDALE MARTIN LUTHER — Moravee 0,
Kallas 9 3-3 24, Jensen 1 0-0 2, Jurss 1 2-2 4,
Briggs 2 0-0 4, Brick 0 1-1 1, Solano 2 1-3 6,
Burris 2 3-4 7, Hafemann 6 0-1 14, Gonzales
0. Totals 23 10-15 62.
3-point goals — LM 6 (Roughen 2, Wagner 3,
Mahone 1), GML 6 (Kallas 3, Solano 1, Hafemann
2). Total fouls — GML 22, LM 15.
EVANSVILLE 61, MILTON 53
Milton............................ 23 30 — 53
Evansville...................... 31 30 — 61
MILTON — Mack-Honold 3 3-7 9, Buescher 5
6-0 16, Hanke 3 1-2 10, Falk 2 4-6 8, Campion
2 0-0 4, Quade 2 0-0 4, Weberpal 1 6-7 2.
Totals 18 14-0 53.
EVANSVILLE — Rinehard 8 3-3 19, Fillner
1 0-0 2, Eftemoff 2 1-2 0, Wagner 2 2-5 4,
Banks 11 2-0 25, Tofte 2 0-0 4, Hinkle 0 2-2
2. Totals 26 8-0 61.
3-point goals — MIL 3 (Hanke 3), EV 1 (Banks
1). Total fouls — EV 15, MIL 16.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 54, BARABOO 51
Baraboo......................... 22 29 — 51
Lakeside Lutheran.......... 24 30 — 54
BARABOO — Kieck 2 7-8 12, A.Moon 1 0-0
2, Hannagan 3 4-7 10, Horstman 1 0-1 2,
Stuckey 3 0-0 9, Johnson 5 5-6 16. Totals 15
16-22 51.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN — Buxa 2 2-2 6, Slonaker
1 0-1 3, Shadoski 4 8-9 16, Schuetz 1 0-0
2, Cody 5 2-4 12, Raymond 2 0-0 4, Murray 3
0-0 6, Willems 2 1-5 5. Totals 20 13-21 54.
3-point goals — BAR 5 (Kieck 1Stuckey 3,
Johnson 1), LL 1 (Slonaker 1). Total fouls — LL
20, BAR 19. Fouled out — Kieck.
VERONA 72,
MILW. DIVINE SAVIOR HOLY ANGELS 64
Verona........................... 43 29 — 72
Milwaukee DSHA............ 24 40 — 64
VERONA — Rae 6 3-6 15, Briggs 6 3-5 16, Grignon
1 0-0 2, Parman 2 0-0 5, K. Pederson 2
1-2 6, Smith 9 8-12 28. Totals 26 15-25 72.
MILWAUKEE DIVINE SAVIOR HOLY ANGELS
— Honcamp 1 0-0 2, Garcia 3 0-0 7, Destefanis
2 4-4 9, Jarosz 6 2-2 15, Capper 5 0-0 12, Jarecki
2 0-0 5, Cesarz 4 1-2 9. Totals 23 7-8 64.
3-point goals — V 4 (Briggs 1, Parman 1,
Smith 2), MDSHA 5 (Destefanis 1, Jarosz 1,
Capper 2, Jarecki 1). Total fouls — V 9, MDSHA
16.
JANESVILLE CRAIG 65,
KENOSHA TREMPER 41
Kenosha Tremper........... 17 24 — 41
Janesville Craig.............. 34 31 — 65
KENOSHA TREMPER — Ester 0 2-0 2,
Wisniewski 4 2-0 10, Coker 0 2-0 2, Wendorf
1 2-0 4, Lynn 2 1-0 5, Pacetti 3 0-0 7, Rivers
3 0-0 6, Williams 0 3-0 3, Clements 1 0-0 2.
Totals 14 12-17 41.
JANESVILLE CRAIG — Dunlavy 3 3-0 10, Elgas
2 0-0 4, Parkhurst 1 2-0 4, Gregg 5 2-0 14,
Arrowood 1 1-0 3, Huml 1 1-0 3, Pierson 4
1-0 12, Fieiras 6 3-0 15. Totals 23 13-25 65.
3-point goals — KT 1 (Pacetti 1), JC 6 (Dunlavy
1, Gregg 2, Pierson 3). Total fouls — JC
17, KT 21.
CHIPPEWA FALLS 71, MONROE 65
Monroe.......................... 32 33 — 65
Chippewa Falls............... 27 44 — 71
MONROE — M.Benzschawel 6 5-7 17, Mathiason
3 0-0 7, Hilliard 9 5-6 23, Tostrud 1 0-0 3,
E.Benzschawel 7 0-1 15. Totals 26 10-14 65.
CHIPPEWA FALLS — Friedel 0 2-2 2, Zenner
2 0-0 4, Givens 9 12-16 30, Palms 0 1-2 1,
Hanley 1 1-2 4, McMillan 9 0-0 22, Roshell 3
2-2 8. Totals 24 18-24 71.
3-point goals — MON 3 (Mathiason 1, Tostrud
1, E.Benzschawel 1), CF 5 (Hanley 1, McMillan
4). Total fouls — CF 17, MON 17.
MADISON EAST 68, CRANDON 57
Madison East................. 26 42 — 68
Crandon......................... 31 26 — 57
MADISON EAST — Moseberry 5 7-7 19, Bentley
2 6-8 11, Hilliard 5 0-0 11, Harvey-Williams
5 1-2 11, Meyer 1 0-0 3, Boston 3 5-5
11, Mitchell 1 0-0 2. Totals 22 19-22 68.
CRANDON — Schallock 3 4-4 10, Neilitz 1 0-2
3, Kalkofen 4 0-0 10, Crawford 2 0-0 5, Littleton
7 0-1 14, Palubicki 1 0-0 2, McGeshick 2
0-0 5, Renkas 3 2-2 9. Totals 23 6-9 57.
3-point goals — MEa 5 (Moseberry 2, Bentley
1, Hilliard 1, Meyer 1), 6 (Neilitz 1, Kalkofen
2, Crawford 1, McGeshick 1, Renkas 1). Total
fouls — MEa 17, 15.
MERRILL 40, PORTAGE 38
Portage.......................... 21 17 — 38
Merrill........................... 20 20 — 40
PORTAGE — Roth 2 4-4 8, Yelk 6 0-0 13, Belleau
3 0-0 6, Wilson 0 1-2 1, Nelson 1 0-0 2,
Shortreed 3 0-0 6, Leeland 1 0-0 2. Totals 16
3-6 38.
MERRILL — Thomas 4 2-5 10, Krueger 1 1-3
4, Iribarren 3 0-2 6, Murray 0 1-2 1, Mrachek
2 0-0 5, Prebeg 6 2-3 14. Totals 16 6-15 40.
3-point goals — POR 1 (Yelk 1), 2 (Krueger 1,
Mrachek 1). Total fouls — 8, POR 14.
POYNETTE 63, WAUKESHA SOUTH 49
Poynette........................ 30 33 — 63
Waukesha South............. 17 32 — 49
POYNETTE — Reddeman 2 4-7 8, Morter 1 1-2
4, Cuff 3 1-2 7, Hal. Walters 1 7-8 9, HanWalters
8 4-7 23, Schutz 1 0-0 3, Hutchinson 1
0-0 2, Fox 1 0-0 2, Bruchs 1 3-5 5. Totals 19
20-31 63.
WAUKESHA SOUTH — Skinner-Barretts 6 3-5
15, Lewis 1 0-0 2, Strum 2 1-2 5, Pilon 0 2-2
2, Johnson 5 9-13 19, Schumacher 1 2-2 4,
Harrington 1 0-0 2, Pilon 0 2-2 2, Johnson 5
9-13 19, Schumacher 1 2-2 4, Harrington 1
0-0 2. Totals 16 16-26 49.
3-point goals — POY 5 (Morter 1, HanWalters
3, Schutz 1), 1 (Strum 1). Total fouls — POY
19, 25. Fouled out — Johnson, Johnson.
STEVENS POINT 66, WATERTOWN 62
Watertown..................... 27 35 — 62
Stevens Point................. 35 31 — 66
WATERTOWN — Koepp 7 1-1 20, Hendricks 4
0-0 10, Schmutzler 7 0-0 14, Maas 4 8-10 16,
Gifford 1 0-0 2. Totals 23 9-11 62.
STEVENS POINT — Lummis 1 0-0 2, Standifer
1 2-2 4, Hintz 2 1-2 5, Rogan 7 5-6 23, Earnest
5 8-13 20, Pecore 4 0-0 10, Fink 1 0-0 2.
Totals 21 16-23 66.
3-point goals — WAT 7 (Koepp 5, Hendricks
2), SP 8 (Rogan 4, Earnest 2, Pecore 2). Total
fouls — SP 13, WAT 17.
SUN PRAIRIE 62, DEFOREST 45
DeForest........................ 22 23 — 45
Sun Prairie..................... 25 37 — 62
DEFOREST — Compe 2 2-2 6, Roth 3 0-1
8, Trautsch 1 0-0 3, Schaeffer 4 1-1 10,
Tschumper 2 0-0 4, Mickelson 1 4-5 6,
Grundahl 3 2-6 8. Totals 16 9-15 45.
SUN PRAIRIE — Hilber 7 3-4 18, Baker 4 1-2
9, Radlund 2 2-2 6, Rae 3 0-0 7, Lutes 2 2-3 7,
Seymore 7 0-0 15. Totals 25 8-11 62.
3-point goals — D 4 (Roth 2, Trautsch 1,
Schaeffer 1), SP 4 (Hilber 1, Rae 1, Lutes 1,
Seymore 1). Total fouls — SP 15, D 16.
BELLEVILLE 55, MOUNT HOREB 51
Belleville....................... 31 24 — 55
Mount Horeb.................. 20 31 — 51
BELLEVILLE — Heittola 6 4-7 16, Halvensleben
2 4-5 8, Foley 2 4-6 8, Grady 3 0-1 7,
Hanson 1 0-1 3, Kittleson 1 0-0 2, Shrader 4
2-2 11. Totals 19 14-22 55.
MOUNT HOREB — Magnuson 5 0-0 10, Vesperman
1 1-2 3, Anderson 1 6-10 8, Burke
5 0-0 13, Stange 3 2-2 8, Coulthard 3 2-4 9.
Totals 18 11-18 51.
3-point goals — BE 3 (Grady 1, Hanson 1,
Shrader 1), MH 5 (Burke 3, Coulthard 2). Total
fouls — BE 13, MH 19.
EAU CLAIRE MEMORIAL 47,
JANESVILLE PARKER 37
Janesville Parker............ 18 19 — 37
Eau Claire Memorial....... 16 31 — 47
JANESVILLE PARKER — A. Rosga 0, Dooman
2 0-0 4, Burdick 0, Porter 3 5-7 7, Manuel 0,
Graesslin 5 0-0 12, Luek 3 1-1 7, Brunner 0,
Demrow 1 0-0 2. Totals 14 6-0 37.
EAU CLAIRE MEMORIAL — Massey 3 2-2 10,
Gibbons 2 0-0 4, Rossow 2 4-5 8, Brennan 1
6-6 8, Wessels 3 2-2 8, Gibbons 0 1-0 1. Totals
13 16-19 47.
3-point goals — JP 3 (Porter 1, Graesslin 2),
ECM 3 (Massey 3). Total fouls — ECM 0, JP 0.
BLACK HAWK 65, DODGEVILLE 27
Black Hawk.................... 37 28 — 65
Dodgeville...................... 12 15 — 27
BLACK HAWK — Butler 0, Butler 8 2-3 18, Butler
7 1-2 17, Knapp 0 1-2 1, Leutzinger 6 0-0
14, Marty 2 1-2 6, Stauffacher 1 0-0 2, Huschitt
2 0-0 5, Delzer 1 0-0 2. Totals 27 9-0 65.
DODGEVILLE — Breuer 1 0-0 3, Heimerl 3 2-4
9, Ludwig 1 0-0 2, Borne 2 0-0 4, Argall 2 2-3
7. Totals 9 4-7 27.
3-point goals — BH 8 (Butler 2, Leutzinger 4,
Marty 1, Huschitt 1), DOD 3 (Breuer 1, Heimerl
1, Argall 1). Total fouls — BH 11, DOD 8.
Boys hockey
Culver’s Cup
MADISON WEST 6, WEST SALEM 5
West Salem................... 1 1 3 — 5
Madison West................ 1 3 2 — 6
First period: WS — Holt, 13:32. MW — Jiang
(Clark, Baldwin), 14:19. Second period:
MW — Huie (Baldwin), 1:48; Kohn, 2:57 (sh);
Kohn (Horein), 12:41 (pp). WS — Holt, 16:15.
Third period: MW — Baldwin, 4:27 (sh). WS —
Springborn (Olson), 9:12; LeDoux (Jackson),
10:18. MW — Baccus (Kohn), 10:27. WS —
Jackson (Szymanski, Odenbach), 12:21 (pp).
Saves: WS (Skrede) 34; MW (Pliner) 11. Penalties-
minutes: WS 3-6; MW 5-10.
MADISON MEMORIAL 10, ASHLAND 1
Madison Memorial......... 6 1 3 — 10
Ashland........................ 0 0 1 — 1
First period: MM — Contrucci (Lindauer),
2:45; MM — Helle (Nelson, Knight), 3:29; MM —
Faulkner, 4:25; MM — Contrucci (Lindauer, Helle),
8:13; MM — Nelson (Parks), 13:59; MM — Nelson,
15:50. Second period: MM — Olson (Helle,
Buckalew), 1:40. Third period: MM — Contrucci
(Nelson), :34; A — Santini (Huotari, Watland),
7:42; MM — Derene, 8:24; MM — Jungers (Helle),
16:42. Saves: MM (Kreft) 6; A (Morris) 32. Penalties-
minutes: MM 3-6; A 3-6.
Other results
Oshkosh North co-op 6, Monona Grove 5, OT
Baldwin-Woodville co-op 4, Lakeland 2
FOND DU LAC SPRINGS 8,
JANESVILLE CRAIG/PARKER 1
Janesville...................... 0 0 1 — 1
Fond du Lac................... 4 1 3 — 8
First period: FDL — Pickart, 1:10; Z. Welsch
(B. Welsch), 3:09; Z. Welsch (Pickart), 5:51; B.
Welsch, 7:30. Second period: FDL — McLaughlin
(B. Welsch, Z. Welsch), 8:29 (pp). Third period:
FDL — Huettl (B. Welsch), :39; B. Welsch
(Huettl), 4:35; McLaughlin (Grass, B. Welsch),
11:20. JCP — Lyons (Iverson), 13:53. Saves:
JCP (Kaas) 34; FDL (Arnold) 7. Penalties-minutes:
JCP 2-4; FDL 1-2.
DEFOREST 7, GREENDALE 2
Greendale..................... 0 2 0 — 2
DeForest....................... 0 4 3 — 7
Second period: G — Lemke (Anderson, Ney),
1:35. D — Armbrust (Killian), 4:20. G — Anderson
(Davitz), 5:20. D — Jacobsen (Woolley),
6:23; Garnell (Shaw), 15:26; Jacobsen (Mack),
15:43. Third period: D — Mack (Garnell), 1:14;
Melchoir (Richter), 13:48; McCann (Melchoir),
16:48. Saves: G (J. Cooke) 32; D (Brethouwer)
19. Penalties-minutes: G 1-2; D 3-6.
VERONA 5, EAU CLAIRE MEMORIAL 3
Verona.......................... 1 1 3 — 5
Eau Claire Memorial...... 0 3 0 — 3
First period: V — Fischer (Osiecki, Binger),
12:06. Second period: ECM — Roberts (Ottum,
Kelly), 3:13; Kelly (Ottum), 11:52; V — Binger
(Yeager), 12:09 (pp). ECM — Roberts (Ottum,
Kelly). Third period: V — Binger (Mirwald),
5:14 (pp); Rufenacht (Keryluk, Lindell), 11:02;
Keryluk, 16:44 (pp). Saves: V (Grant) 20; ECM
(Berg) 20. Penalties-minutes: V 4-8; ECM 3-6.
MADISON EDGEWOOD 3,
GREEN BAY NOTRE DAME 1
Madison Edgewood........ 1 1 1 — 3
Green Bay Notre Dame... 0 1 0 — 1
First period: ME — N. Walker (Fink), 2:59
(pp). Second period: GBND — Poshak (Scholl,
DeLange), 5:46. ME — Kluesner (Lenz, Smith),
15:22. Third period: ME — Weis, 16:27 (en).
Saves: ME (Z. Walker) 23; GBND (Buckley) 23.
Penalties-minutes: ME 3-6; GBND 4-8.
BEAVER DAM 6, DE PERE 5
Beaver Dam.................. 1 2 3 — 6
De Pere......................... 1 4 0 — 5
First period: BD — Smolen, 1:25. DP —
Tritabaugh (Paul), 13:33. Second period: BD —
S. VanderHoeven (R. VanderHoeven, Cremers),
:37 (pp). DP — Thoresen (Tritabaugh, Paul),
3:06; Andrews (C. Eggers), 4:01. BD — S. VanderHoeven
(Jones), 7:11. DP — Andrews (M.
Eggers), 12:45; Tritabaugh (Paul, M. Eggers),
15:20 (pp). Third period: BD — Conlin, 3:56;
Conlin (Smolen), 9:56 (pp); Brendemihl (Vargas),
12:07. Saves: BD (Henning) 38; DP (Markusen)
27. Penalties-minutes: BD 3-6; DP 3-6.
MILWAUKEE MARQUETTE 5, WAUNAKEE 1
Waunakee..................... 0 0 1 — 1
Milwaukee Marquette.... 1 2 2 — 5
First period: MM — McKenna (O’Connor), 2:54.
Second period: MM — Reineck (Fields), 10:39;
Slater (Hensien, Sweeney), 14:30. Third period:
W — Reis (Marcouiller), 5:16. MM — Slater,
7:32 (pp); Slater (Sweeney), 13:42. Saves: W
(Beck) 26; MM (Ahlers) 18. Penalties-minutes:
W 3-6; MM 2-15.
Girls hockey
Culver’s Cup
MIDDLETON CO-OP 8, NORTHLAND PINES 1
Middleton..................... 1 5 2 — 8
Northland Pines............ 0 0 1 — 1
First period: M — Ahlborn (Downing, Berg),
4:11. Second period: M — Berg (Biesmann),
2:13; Berg (Meskin, Biesmann), 4:51; Ahlborn
(Berg, Meskin), 6:38; Yazek (Jambor,
Heinrichs), 13:20; Berg (Ahlborn, Heinrichs),
15:24. Third period: M — Heinrichs (Yazek,
Jambor), 3:48. ER — Kerner (Richie, Kieffer),
4:16. M — Dragoo (Heinrichs), 13:00. Saves:
M (McKersie) 18; ER (Snedden) 24. Penalties-
minutes: M 4-8; ER 2-4.
Other results
Superior 6, Brookfield Central co-op 3
Onalaska co-op 3, Stevens Point co-op 1
St. Croix Valley co-op 7, Lakeland 0
BEAVER DAM CO-OP 6,
EAU CLAIRE NORTH CO-OP 5
Beaver Dam.................. 1 2 3 — 6
Eau Claire North............ 1 4 0 — 5
First period: BD — Smolen, 1:25. ECN —
Tritabaugh (Paul), 13:33. Second period: BD —
S. VanderHoeven (R. VanderHoeven, Cremers),
0:37 (pp). ECN — Thoresen (Tritabaugh, Paul),
3:06; Andrews (Eggers), 4:01. BD — S. Vanderhoeven
(Jones), 7:11. ECN — Andrews (Eggers),
12:45; Tritabaugh (Paul, Eggers), 15:20. Third
period: BD — Conlin, 3:56; Conlin (Smolen),
9:56 (pp); Brendemihl (Vargas), 12:07. Saves:
BD (Henning) 38; ECN (Markusen) 27. Penalties-
minutes: BD 3-6; ECN 3-6.
STOUGHTON CO-OP 11, MEDFORD CO-OP 4
Stoughton..................... 6 1 4 — 11
Medford........................ 1 1 2 — 4
First period: S — Weaver (Moccero), 0:58;
Nelson (Newton), 1:16; Weber (Gibbons, Olson),
2:43; Weber (Gibbons), 3:04; Feirdlander
(Nelson), 9:22. M — Schafer, 12:31 (pp).
S — Hefel (Nisius), 12:58. Second period: S
— Nelson (Weaver, Hefel), 8:21 (sh). M — Weaver,
15:28. Third period: S — Olsen, 0:40. M
— Schafer (Paul, Kennedy), 5:36. S — Weaver,
6:46; Nelson (Louis), 7:40. M — Koski, 14:16.
S — Newton (Moccero), 17:00. Saves: S (Zimmerman
7, Seybold 6) 13; M (Nicks) 31. Penalties-
minutes: S 5-10; M 4-8.
ROCK COUNTY 2, VIROQUA 1
Rock County.................0 1 0 1 — 2
Viroqua........................1 0 0 0 — 1
First period: V — Simonson (Barendregt),
10:22. Second period: RC — Einbeck (A.
Knauf, H. Knauf), 7:58. Overtime: RC — H.
Knauf (A. Knauf, Humphrey), 1:17. Saves: RC
(Cronin) 11; V (Severson) 57. Penalties-minutes:
RC 3-6; V 3-6.
BELOIT MEMORIAL CO-OP 3,
BLACK RIVER FALLS CO-OP 1
Beloit Memorial............ 1 1 1 — 3
Black River Falls............ 1 0 0 — 1
First period: BRF — Steinhoff (Long), :35;
BM — A. Knauf, 15:16 (pp). Second period:
BM — Nerad (Combs), 7:59. Third period: BM
— H. Knauf (Einbeck, A.Knauf), 16:33. Saves:
BM 19 (Cronin(); BRF 29 (Mathison). Penalties-
minutes: BM 3-6; BRF 5-10.
BEAVER DAM CO-OP 6,
EAU CLAIRE NORTH CO-OP 5
Beaver Dam.................. 1 2 3 — 6
Eau Claire North............ 1 4 0 — 5
First period: BD — Smolen, 1:25. ECN —
Tritabaugh (Paul), 13:33. Second period: BD —
S. VanderHoeven (R. VanderHoeven, Cremers),
0:37 (pp). ECN — Thoresen (Tritabaugh, Paul),
3:06; Andrews (Eggers), 4:01. BD — S. Vanderhoeven
(Jones), 7:11. ECN — Andrews (Eggers),
12:45; Tritabaugh (Paul, Eggers), 15:20. Third
period: BD — Conlin, 3:56; Conlin (Smolen),
9:56 (pp); Brendemihl (Vargas), 12:07. Saves:
BD (Henning) 38; ECN (Markusen) 27. Penalties-
minutes: BD 3-6; ECN 3-6.
CHISAGO LAKES (MINN.) 5,
SUN PRAIRIE CO-OP 0
Sun Prairie.................... 0 0 0 — 0
Chisago Lakes............... 3 2 0 — 5
First period: CL — Burgen (Wilton), 4:22;
Boyle (Mckinnon), 6:20; Bye (Boyle, Burgen),
11:45. Second period: CL — Lawry, 2:47;
Lawry, 16:58. Saves: SP 22 (Knox); CL 13
(Lerfald). Penalties-minutes: SP 4-8; CL 2-4.