Boys basketball
REEDSBURG 68, BARABOO 46
Reedsburg 30 38 — 68
Baraboo 18 28 — 46
REEDSBURG — Dregney 1 0-0 3, Molitor 2 3-4 8, Tully 4 1-2 9, Fuhrmann 6 0-0 15, Daniels 5 1-2 11, Schmitt 1 0-0 2, Bestor 1 0-0 2, Hale 4 0-0 11, Kast 3 1-3 7. Totals 27 6-11 68.
BARABOO — Blum 2 1-2 5, Stout 2 0-0 5, Gehin 1 0-0 2, Peterson 7 0-0 19, Koenig 3 0-1 6, Jackson 2 0-2 5, Nachtigal 1 0-0 3, Schaefer 0 1-2 1. Totals 18 2-7 46.
3-point goals — R 8 (Dregney 1, Molitor 1, Fuhrmann 3, Hale 3), BAR 5 (Stout 1, Peterson 2, Jackson 1, Nachtigal 1). Total fouls — R 11, BAR 8.
CAMBRIA-FRIESLAND 77,
MAD. ABUNDANT LIFE/ST. AMBROSE 38
Cambria-Friesland 47 30 — 77
A. Life/St. Ambrose 13 25 — 38
CAMBRIA-FRIESLAND — Burmania 4 1-1 10, Smit 3 0-0 9, Prochnow 3 0-0 9, DeJager 2 0-0 4, Wentland 6 2-2 16, Pulver 4 0-0 8, Quade 1 0-0 3, Hart 8 0-1 16, DeBour 0 2-2 2. Totals 31 5-6 77.
ABUNDANT LIFE/ST. AMBROSE — Rockwell 3 0-0 6, Byington 5 0-0 14, Schmicsing 0, Loomans 0, Emmel 0, Gerry 5 0-0 10, Galvin 1 0-0 2, Stakston 0, Rhatican 2 0-0 6, Moreland 0. Totals 16 0-0 38.
3-point goals — CF 10 (Burmania 1, Smit 3, Prochnow 3, Wentland 2, Quade 1), MALSA 6 (Byington 4, Rhatican 2). Total fouls — CF 5, MALSA 10.
DARLINGTON 70, NEW GLARUS 64
Darlington 24 46 — 70
New Glarus 25 39 — 64
DARLINGTON — Schilling 3 0-4 6, Murray 0, Stone 0, Evenstad 4 0-0 8, Fitzsimons 9 5-8 23, Douglas 4 1-3 11, Riley 0 2-2 2, Rankin 1 2-2 4, Lancaster 5 6-12 16. Totals 26 16-31 70.
NEW GLARUS — Feller 7 0-0 19, Kreklow 6 0-0 12, Craker 2 0-0 5, Gassman 2 5-6 9, Siegenthaler 1 2-3 5, Martinson 2 1-2 5, Schuett 3 2-3 9, James 0. Totals 23 10-14 64.
3-point goals — DAR 2 (Douglas 2), NG 8 (Feller 5, Craker 1, Siegenthaler 1, Schuett 1). Total fouls — DAR 17, NG 28. Fouled out — Siegenthaler, Martinson.
COLUMBUS 56, WISCONSIN HEIGHTS 54
Columbus 31 25 — 56
Wisconsin Heights 22 32 — 54
COLUMBUS — Kahl 2 0-0 4, Zahn 2 2-2 7, Casper 5 1-2 11, Emler 8 2-2 19, Bieker 5 0-0 12, Campbell 1 1-1 3. Totals 23 6-7 56.
WISCONSIN HEIGHTS — Desm. Barsness 0 1-2 1, Parman 6 0-0 14, Caminiti 5 1-2 11, Brown 3 0-0 8, Jacobus 1 1-2 3, De’Sh.Barsness 5 0-0 10, Flamme 1 2-2 5, Brabender 1 0-0 2. Totals 22 5-8 54.
3-point goals — COL 4 (Zahn 1, Emler 1, Bieker 2), WH 5 (Parman 2, Brown 2, Flamme 1). Total fouls — COL 10, WH 12.
MARSHALL 66, LODI 58
Lodi 24 34 — 58
Marshall 38 28 — 66
LODI — Faust 2 0-0 5, Furniss 2 0-0 6, Streeter 1 0-0 2, Richards 2 0-0 6, Persike 4 2-2 11, Hamilton 10 1-2 21, Steinhoff 2 3-3 7. Totals 23 6-7 58.
MARSHALL — Killerlain 4 2-2 14, Stewart 7 0-4 14, Cook 2 0-0 5, Freeman 1 0-0 2, Chadwick 2 2-2 7, Ward 3 4-6 11, Truchinski 4 3-4 13. Totals 23 11-18 66.
3-point goals — L 6 (Faust 1, Furniss 2, Richards 2, Persike 1), MAR 9 (Killerlain 4, Cook 1, Chadwick 1, Ward 1, Truchinski 2). Total fouls — MAR 9, L 14.
WATERLOO 76, DEERFIELD 67
Deerfield 28 39 — 67
Waterloo 30 46 — 76
DEERFIELD — Haak 5 2-3 12, Manning 9 1-3 22, Knapp 3 10-13 16, Mathweg 1 0-0 2, VanderGrinten 4 6-12 14, Bonjour 0 1-2 1. Totals 22 20-33 67.
WATERLOO — Brey 11 5-8 30, Noel 5 4-6 15, Huebner 3 3-4 9, Bostwick 5 6-8 18, Jiles 1 0-0 2, Strnad 0 1-4 1, O’Neal 0 1-2 1. Totals 25 20-32 76.
3-point goals — DE 3 (Manning 3), 6 (Brey 3, Noel 1, Bostwick 2). Total fouls — 18, DE 16. Fouled out — Jiles.
BELLEVILLE 66, POYNETTE 48
Poynette 23 25 — 48
Belleville 31 35 — 66
POYNETTE — Moll 0 4-4 4, Bruchs 2 0-0 4, Savich 0, Stark 3 0-0 7, Gorman 3 0-0 8, Petersen 2 0-1 6, Buss 1 0-0 2, Feller 5 1-3 14, Yelk 1 0-0 2, Wawlftad 0 1-4 1, Schwamgeck 0. Totals 17 6-14 48.
BELLEVILLE — O’Rourke 0 2-2 2, Winkers 6 2-4 14, A.Fahey 1 2-2 4, Schulting 2 1-4 5, Schrader 2 4-4 8, Clark 6 3-4 15, S.Fahey 1 2-2 4, Grebel 3 0-0 6, K.Fahey 2 1-1 5, York 0 2-2 2, Duerst 0 1-2 1. Totals 23 20-27 66.
3-point goals — POY 8 (Stark 1, Gorman 2, Petersen 2, Feller 3), BE 0. Total fouls — BE 17, POY 18.
Girls basketball
EVANSVILLE 52, BRODHEAD 29
Evansville 21 31 — 52
Brodhead 11 18 — 29
EVANSVILLE — Hinkle 0 2-2 2, Rinehart 4 3-4 11, Fillner 1 0-0 2, Eftenoff 2 3-4 7, Miller 0, Wagner 2 0-0 4, Acker 2 0-0 4, Tofte 1 0-0 2, Banks 4 8-8 18, Bush 0, Hazard 1 0-0 2. Totals 17 13-20 52.
BRODHEAD — Purdue 2 3-4 7, Kail 1 0-0 2, Tresemer 1 0-0 3, Kleeman 1 0-0 3, Oliver 3 1-3 7, Lawrence 0 1-2 1, McIntyre 0 2-2 2, Wilson 0 1-2 1, Myhre 1 0-0 3. Totals 9 8-13 29.
3-point goals — EV 2 (Banks 2), BR 3 (Tresemer 1Kleeman 1, Myhre 1). Total fouls — EV 15, BR 14. Fouled out — Tresemer.
MIDDLETON 65, VERONA 49
Verona 21 28 — 49
Middleton 30 35 — 65
VERONA — Rae 1 0-0 2, Briggs 8 4-6 25, K. Pederson 1 2-4 4, Smith 7 2-7 18. Totals 17 8-18 49.
MIDDLETON — Coleman 3 0-2 9, Lemirande 1 0-0 3, Tanin 8 1-4 18, Bursac 4 1-3 9, Dunn 3 4-4 10, Flottmeyer 7 2-4 16. Totals 26 8-17 65.
3-point goals — V 7 (Briggs 5, Smith 2), MID 5 (Coleman 3, Lemirande 1, Tanin 1). Total fouls — MID 16, V 18.
MADISON MEMORIAL 76,
JANESVILLE PARKER 51
Janesville Parker 18 33 — 51
Madison Memorial 33 43 — 76
PARKER — J. Forrestal 3 0-1 7, Porter 2 1-2 5, Graesslin 8 0-0 18, Luek 2 2-6 7, Demrow 5 2-5 12, Ayers 1 0-0 2. Totals 21 5-14 51.
MEMORIAL — Frisch 0 1-2 1, Peters 0 3-3 3, Rankins 6 7-11 19, Brown 3 3-4 9, Garcia 2 4-5 8, Wilson 2 0-0 5, Sweet 2 5-8 9, White Eagle 5 4-5 16, Kinney 1 0-2 2, Thorns 2 0-2 4. Totals 23 27-42 76.
3-point goals — JP 4 (J. Forrestal 1, Graesslin 2, Luek 1), MM 3 (Wilson 1, White Eagle 2). Total fouls — MM 17, JP 25.
JANESVILLE CRAIG 61,
LAKE GENEVA BADGER 48
Lake Geneva Badger 25 23 — 48
Janesville Craig 33 28 — 61
LAKE GENEVA BADGER — Todd 2 2 6, Welch 2 2 6, Wieseman 4 3 11, Schulz 1 0 3, Moss 9 2 20, Wright 1 0 2. Totals 20 7 48.
JANESVILLE CRAIG — Dunlavy 1 2 5, Elgas 1 2 4, Parkhurst 4 0 8, Huml 1 1 3, Pierson 8 3 25, Fieiras 5 3 16. Totals 20 11 61.
3-point goals — LGB 1 (Schulz 1), JC 10 (Dunlavy 1, Pierson 6, Fieiras 3). Total fouls — JC 17, LGB 17. Fouled out — Dunlavy, Schulz.
MCFARLAND 43, JEFFERSON 40
McFarland 23 20 — 43
Jefferson 18 22 — 40
MCFARLAND — DeMuth 3 0-1 6, Butler 0 2-2 2, Lonigro 2 2-4 6, Gilbertson 1 3-3 5, Hildebrandt 3 2-2 10, East 5 2-6 12, Taylor 1 0-0 2. Totals 15 11-18 43.
JEFFERSON — Ganser 6 6-10 18, Howard 4 2-2 12, Peterson 1 0-1 2, Peterson 3 0-0 6, Beck 1 0-0 2. Totals 15 8-15 40.
3-point goals — MCF 2 (Hildebrandt 2), JEF 2 (Howard 2). Total fouls — MCF 17, JEF 20. Fouled out — East, Peterson.
MADISON LA FOLLETTE 58, WAUNAKEE 48
Madison La Follette 28 30 — 58
Waunakee 25 23 — 48
MADISON LA FOLLETTE — Driver 1 0-0 2, Eder 0 2-2 17, Riak 6 0-0 12, Bauer 0, Prewitt 5 2-2 12, Walker 0 1-2 0, Olson 6 0-3 14, Ingersoll 0. Totals 23 5-9 58.
WAUNAKEE — Ahern 0, Farnsworth 5 5-8 15, Dotzler 1 0-0 3, Ehle 1 0-0 2, Murray 1 0-0 2, Kesilewski 4 1-2 13, Schmitt 4 0-0 8, Maier 1 1-2 3, Watson 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 7-12 48.
3-point goals — ML 7 (Eder 5, Olson 2), W 5 (Dotzler 1, Kesilewski 4). Total fouls — ML 14, W 8.
REEDSBURG 69, DODGEVILLE 41
Dodgeville 16 25 — 41
Reedsburg 40 29 — 69
DODGEVILLE — Phillips 1 5-6 7, Breuer 1 2-2 4, Heimerl 1 3-6 5, Ludwig 2 0-0 4, Borne 1 2-3 4, Argall 5 2-4 14, Starr 1 0-0 3, Hezmers 0. Totals 12 14-22 41.
REEDSBURG — Douglas 2 3-4 8, Straka 3 0-0 6, Korklewski 0 2-2 11, Miller 3 1-1 7, Cherney 8 2-2 18, Mah.Wieman 6 2-3 14, Mac.Wieman 2 0-0 4, Bestor 0 1-2 1. Totals 27 11-14 69.
3-point goals — DOD 3 (Argall 2, Starr 1), R 4 (Douglas 1, Korklewski 3). Total fouls — R 20, DOD 12.
MADISON WEST 74,
MILWAUKEE BRADLEY TECH 21
Bradley Tech 13 8 — 21
Madison West 35 39 — 74
MILW. BRADLEY TECH — Garner 0, Garner 1 6-8 8, Ealy 1 0-0 2, Garner 1 0-0 3, Jibes 1 0-0 2, Pryor 2 0-0 6. Totals 6 6-8 21.
MADISON WEST — Durcker 3 1-2 7, Jankovich 4 0-2 8, Brown 8 0-2 16, Fleming 4 1-2 10, Drucker 3 1-2 7, Kettleson 5 1-3 11, Driscoll 4 1-3 9, Mueller 1 1-2 3, Culver 3 0-0 6, Zidani 2 0-0 4. Totals 34 5-15 74.
3-point goals — MBT 3 (Garner 1, Pryor 2), MW 1 (Fleming 1). Total fouls — MW 14, MBT 14.
OREGON 82, BURLINGTON 17
Burlington 15 2 — 17
Oregon 45 37 — 82
BURLINGTON — Krause 0, Anderson 0 1-2 1, Matson 4 0-0 12, Runkel 1 0-0 2, Walby 1 0-0 2. Totals 6 1-6 17.
OREGON — Eisele 4 2-2 10, Statz 3 0-0 7, Spilde 1 0-0 2, Schrimpf 7 2-2 16, Kane 2 1-2 5, Statz 2 1-1 5, Uhl 2 0-0 4, S.Roberts 3 0-0 6, Goltz 0 2-4 2, Hall 4 0-0 8, Peterson 1 0-0 2, Schwass 2 3-3 7, Bloyer 1 0-0 2, Duff 0 4-4 4, Rosga 0 2-2 2. Totals 32 17-22 82.
3-point goals — Bur 4 (Matson 4), Or 1 (Statz 1). Total fouls — Or 14, Bur 15.
DEFOREST 66, ONALASKA 51
Onalaska 24 27 — 51
DeForest 27 39 — 66
ONALASKA — Gamoke 7 4-5 21, Miller 1 1-4 3, Miller 1 2-2 5, Arenz 2 0-0 5, Garrity 4 1-2 11, Smith 0 2-2 2, Dale 2 0-0 4. Totals 17 10-15 51.
DEFOREST — Laufenberg 1 0-0 2, Roth 3 3-4 12, Trautsch 5 2-2 16, Schaeffer 1 0-1 3, Tschumper 1 0-2 2, Mickelson 4 1-2 9, Grundahl 5 5-8 16, Smith 2 0-0 6. Totals 22 11-19 66.
3-point goals — ONA 7 (Gamoke 3, Miller 1, Arenz 1, Garrity 2), 11 (Roth 3, Trautsch 4, Schaeffer 1, Grundahl 1, Smith 2). Total fouls — 16, ONA 17.
RIVER VALLEY 59, ITHACA 19
Ithaca 11 8 — 19
River Valley 27 32 — 59
ITHACA — Cast 0 1-5 1, Crook 0 2-4 2, Miller 1 0-0 3, Durst 2 2-6 6, Schoen 2 1-4 5, Jones 1 0-0 2. Totals 6 6-19 19.
RIVER VALLEY — Eastlick 2 0-0 6, Esser 2 4-6 9, Gruber 6 2-3 14, Hoffman 3 0-2 6, Ragels 1 1-2 3, McConkey 1 0-0 2, Haaf 1 0-0 2, Feiner 2 3-4 7, Schaller 0, Briehl 5 0-2 10. Totals 23 10-21 59.
3-point goals — ITH 1 (Miller 1), RV 6 (Eastlick 2, Esser 1, Hoffman 3). Total fouls — RV 18, ITH 19.
PORTAGE 54, POYNETTE 51
Portage 24 30 — 54
Poynette 14 37 — 51
PORTAGE — Roth 6 2-5 19, Yelk 5 6-8 16, Belleau 3 1-2 7, Wilson 1 1-1 3, Nelson 1 2-2 4, Schwantz 1 0-0 2, Leeland 1 0-0 3, Garrigan 0. Totals 18 12-18 54.
POYNETTE — Reddeman 5 2-3 12, Morter 2 1-2 6, Cuff 2 1-2 5, Hal. Walters 0, HanWalters 8 5-7 21, Anderson 2 0-0 4, Hutchinson 0 1-2 1, Fox 1 0-0 2. Totals 20 10-19 51.
3-point goals — POR 6 (Roth 5, Leeland 1), POY 1 (Morter 1). Total fouls — POR 22, POY 19. Fouled out — Anderson.
Other results
Princeton/Green Lake 54, Pardeeville 48
Mineral Point 71, Fennimore 36
Black Hawk 75, Barneveld 11
Wrestling
SAUK PRAIRIE 52, REEDSBURG 15
106: Uselman, SP, dec. Miller, 8-6. 113: Enge, SP, pinned Craker, 0:16. 120: Caygill, SP, dec. Judd, 5-3. 126: Elizondo, SP, mdec. Schneider, 9-1. 132: Cad. Fry, R, pinned Nolden, 3:09. 138: Coplien, R, dec. Saladis, 10-4. 145: Huerth, SP, dec. Schinker, 5-4. 160: Smet, SP, dec. Strehlow, 11-6. 170: Schaaf, SP, pinned Schreiner, 1:53. 182: Patterson, SP, pinned Jenson, 5:06. 195: Rider, SP, pinned McGlynn, 5:24. 220: Bierstaker, SP, pinned Statz, 5:41. 285: Warren, SP, pinned Finkel, 2:32.
MILTON 42, WATERTOWN 33
106: Harms, M, pinned Hernandez. 113: Nilo, M, pinned Fritsche. 120: Kieliszewski, M, pinned Zingler. 126: Dutcher, M, pinned Wichman. 132: Wilkowski, W, pinned Scherdin. 138: Kersten, M, pinned Krakow. 145: Blome, W, pinned Smith. 152: Desormeau, M, dec. Logan, 12-8. 160: Logan, W, tfall Stivarius, 15-0. 170: Miller, M, pinned Sippel. 182: Nachtigall, W, pinned Smith. 195: Richardson, M, TB-1 Triplett, 11-6. 220: Brewster, w, mdec. Hergert, 11-3. 285: Nachtigall, W, pinned Peters.
JANESVILLE CRAIG 63,
JANESVILLE PARKER 12
182: Smith, JC, pinned Villarello, 0:44. 195: Schumann, JC, pinned Heerey, JP, 1:30. 220: Schenk, JC, pinned Acosta, 1:18. 285: Benton, JC, pinned White, 1:32. 106: Coulter, JC, mdec. Abb, 14-2. 113: Ramirez, JP, pinned Goethe, 0:29. 120: Armas, JC, pinned Norman, JP, 1:10. 126: MacLennan, JC, pinned Krueger, JP, 0:51. 132: Williams, JP, pinned Garsia, 2:08. 138: S. Getchell, JC, pinned Lux, 5:32. 145: Romack, JC, mdec. Dransfield, 14-2. 160: M. Getchell, JC, dec. Sanda, JP, 6-2. 170: Mullen, JC, pinned Law, 1:34.
EVANSVILLE/ALBANY 48, EAST TROY 21
120, 126, 132, 138: EA won forfeits. 195: ET won forfeit. 160: veselka, ET, dec. Pappadakis, 6-2. 170: Dedick, ET, dec. Braunschweig, 12-9. 182: Dessart, ET, pinned Adkins, 1:12. 220: Price, ET, pinned Lange, 5:47. 285: Klitzman, EA, dec. Hudson, 2-1, tiebreaker. 106: Kegley, ET, dec. Katzenmeyer, 8-1. 113: Staver, EA, dec. McPherson, 10-3. 145: Senter, EA, pinned Moat, 2:34. 152: Crull, EA, pinned Orgas, 1:08.
JOHNSON CREEK 47, HORICON 28
106: H won forfeit. 113: Roehl, JC, pinned Zamorano, 1:50. 120: Hartz, JC, pinned Hearley, 1:51. 126: Anton-Pernat, JC, pinned Renning, 3:34. 132: Tuttle, H, pinned Hombsch, 5:01. 138: Wollet, JC, pinned Frei, 0:47. 145: Augustine, H, pinned Gruss, 1:32. 152: Thomsen, H, mdec. Saldana, 14-4. 160: Zamorano, H, pinned Olszewski, 2:41. 170: Purpi, JC, dec. Reinwald, 7-2. 182: Sabala, JC, dec. Mlejnek, 10-8. 195: Sullivan, JC, tfall Elvers, 16-1. 220: David, JC, pinned Kreuziger, 0:27. 285: Yoshino, JC, pinned Nicolaus, 2:55.
ORFORDVILLE PARKVIEW 54,
DEERFIELD 24
106, 113, 170, 195, 220, 285: OP won forfeits. 126, 132, 138: D won forfeits. 152: Double forfeit. 120: McDonough, D, pinned Lynch, 1:51. 145: Hemia, P, pinned Peterson, 1:24.. 160: Brown, P, pinned Douglas, 0:50. 182: Schwengels, P, pinned Jackson, 0:38.
EDGERTON 69, LAKE MILLS 6
106, 113, 120, 126, 132, 195: E won forfeits. 170: Double forfeit. 138: Seblom, E, pinned Tanen, 4:17. 145: Bavery, E, pinned Quest, 0:36. 152: Hanson, E, dec. Johnson, 4-3. 160: Wilkinson, E, pinned Cassady, 0:26. 182: Hogan, E, pinned Tindell, 1:40. 220: Buchholtz, LM, pinned Conant, 0:35. 285: Farrington, E, pinned Theder, 0:42.
PECATONICA/ARGYLE 48, LAKE MILLS 24
106, 113, 126, 132: PA won forfeits. 285: LM won forfeit. 170, 195: Double forfeit. 138: Tanen, LM, pinned Tisch, 3:51. 145: Quest, LM, pinned Busser, 0:34. 152: Gordon, PA, pinned Johnson, 0:58. 160: Cassady, LM, pinned Bronk, 1:08. 170: 182: Hirsch, PA, pinned Tindell, 3:24. 220: Gilberts, PA, pinned Buchholtz, 3:10.
EDGERTON 58, PECATONICA/ARGYLE 24
120, 195, 285: E won forfeit. 170: PA won forfeit. 113: Hazzard, E, pinned Kavebaugh, 1:30. 126: Orloff, PA, pinned Salimes, 3:08. 132: Clark, E, mdec. Doescher, 10-2. 138: Seblom, E, pinned Tisch, 0:48. 145: Bavery, E, pinned Busser, 1:00. 152: Hansen, E, pinned Gordon, 0:34. 160: Wilkinson, E, pinned Schlaepfer, 2:53. 182: Hogan, E, pinned Hirsch, 0:40. 220: Conant, E, pinned Gilbertson, 5:13.
WHITEWATER 46, BELOIT MEMORIAL 20
145: Kopplin, BM, tfall, Tovar, 15-0. 152: Cushman, W, dec. Hayes, 5-0. 160: Friend, w, pinned Bell, 1:04. 170: Gonzalez, W, dec. Badioo, 10-3. 182: Casas , W, mdec. Mendoza, 13-4. 195: Sireci, BM, pinned Monday, 1:22. 220: Gonzalez, W, pinned Nathaniel, 3:42. 285: Caudle, BM, pinned Wood, 5:45. 106, 120: W won forfeit. 113: Double Forfeit. 126: DePorter, W, pinned Mora, 2:40. 132: Oberneder, BM, dec. Cuellar, 8-3. 138: Salmieri, W, pinned Olivera, 1:39.
Boys hockey
MADISON EDGEWOOD 3, OREGON 2, OT
Oregon 0 0 2 0 — 2
Madison Edgewood 1 0 1 1 — 3
First period: ME — Menzel (Madson), 4:18.
Third period: Or — Roskos (Franken), 3:50 (pp); McCormick (Strassman), 12:15; ME — Weis (Lenz, Menzel), 14:27 (pp).
Overtime: ME — Smith.
Saves: Or (Newton) 23; ME (Z. Walker) 19. Penalties-minutes: Or 5-10; ME 8-22.
STOUGHTON 6, McFARLAND 2
Stoughton 1 1 4 — 6
McFarland 0 1 1 — 2
First period: S — Hlavacek (Bauer), 5:38.
Second period: M — McGinn (Newcomer, Quelle), :35. S — Shelley (Stapelfeldt, Trotter), 12:35.
Third period: S — Sanford (Hlavacek), 4:58 (pp); Wahlin (Hlavacek, Sundby), 5:31. M — Laux (Binger, Bartzen), 6:29 (pp). S — Stapelfeldt, 15:50; Stapelfeldt (Hanson), 16:14.
Saves: S (Hellenbrand) 46; M (Hoel) 8. Penalties-minutes: S 5-10; M 6-20.
BELOIT MEMORIAL CO-OP 4,
JANESVILLE CRAIG/PARKER 3
Janesville 2 0 1 — 3
Beloit Memorial 1 1 2 — 4
First period: JC — Iverson (Joyce), 3:37; Anderson (Erickson, Zogt), 14:52. BM — McMillan (Hanaman), 16:05.
Second period: BM — McMillan, 16:14.
Third period: BM — Cobbs (McMillan), :54. JC — Iverson (Peterson), 3:17. BM — Katlin (Cobbs), 9:05 (pp).
Saves: J (Bauer)20 ; BM (Wright) 43. Penalties-minutes: J 5-10; BM 4-8.
KETTLE MORAINE 7, MONONA GROVE 2
Kettle Moraine 0 4 3 — 7
Monona Grove 0 0 2 — 2
Second period: KM — Herrmann (Delaney, J. Saunders), 4:14 (pp); Herrmann (J. Saunders), 11:11 (pp); Santos (Rauser), 12:11; Cartland (Rauser, Murphy), 14:26 (pp).
Third period: KM — Stemberger (Delaney), 6:45 (pp); Rauser (Metsa), 8:19 (pp). MG — Zande (Unitan, Dutcher), 9:25 (pp). KM — Driscoll (J. Saunders, Manske), 11:28. MG — Zande (Cruz).
Saves: KM (Danielson) 19; MG (Gilbertson) 36. Penalties-minutes: KM 4-8; MG 8-16.
REEDSBURG CO-OP 9,
BLACK RIVER FALLS CO-OP 1
Reedsburg 3 5 1 — 7
Black River Falls 1 0 0 — 1
First period: BRF — Tennant (Madvig, Breese), 1:23. R — Pawlak (Pfaff, Cunnignham), 3:14; Pawlak (Cunningham, Pfaff(, 6:06; Pfaff, 12:19.
Second period: R — Pfaff (Jones, Pawlak), 3:36 (pp); Marsich (Koenig, Schyvinck), 8:04; Marsich (Ely, Luehman), 13:14; Pfaff (Pawlak, Zobel), 16:12; Jones (Ely, Schyvinck), 16:40.
Third period: R — Koenig (Zobel, Evans), 7:21.
Saves: R 11 (Oakes); BRF 29 (Kuehl). Penalties-minutes: R 0-0; BRF 3-6.