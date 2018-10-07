Girls volleyball
BADGER SOUTH CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
At Stoughton
Championship: Watertown def. Milton, 25-20, 25-23.
Third place: Oregon def. Madison Edgewood, 28-26, 19-25, 15-12.
Semifinals: Watertown def. Oregon, 25-13, 25-16; Milton def. Madison Edgewood, 25-20, 25-22.
Fifth place: Monona Grove def. Fort Atkinson, 25-17, 25-19.
Seventh place: Stoughton def. Monroe, 22-25, 25-14, 15-4.
Pool A standings: Watertown 3-0; Madison Edgewood 2-1; Fort Atkinson 1-2; Monroe 0-3.
Watertown: Def. Fort Atkinson, 25-17, 25-14; def. Madison Edgewood, 25-17, 26-24; def. Monroe, 25-13, 25-13.
Madison Edgewood: Def. Monroe, 25-6, 25-18; def. Fort Atkinson, 27-25, 25-19.
Fort Atkinson: Def. Monroe, 25-22, 25-20.
Pool B standings: Milton 3-0; Oregon 2-1; Monona Grove 1-2; Stoughton 0-3.
Milton: Def. Monona Grove, 25-12, 25-21; def. Oregon, 24-26, 25-21, 15-11; def. Stoughton, 25-12, 25-15.
Oregon: Def. Stoughton, 22-25, 25-19, 15-9; def. Monona Grove, 20-25, 25-23, 15-6.
Monona Grove: Def. Stoughton, 25-19, 23-25, 15-7.
BADGER NORTH CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
At Reedsburg
Championship: Waunakee def. DeForest, 25-15, 25-18.
Third place: Mount Horeb def. Reedsburg, 25-23, 27-29, 15-9.
Fifth place: Beaver Dam def. Baraboo, 23-25, 25-23, 15-4.
Seventh place: Sauk Prairie def. Portage, 21-25, 25-13, 15-12. Semifinals – Waunakee def. Mount Horeb, 25-15, 22-25, 15-10; DeForest def. Reedsburg, 21-25, 25-9, 15-8.
Pool play – Pool A: Waunakee 3-0, Reedsburg 2-1, Baraboo 1-2, Portage 0-3. Pool B: DeForest 3-0, Mount Horeb 2-1, Beaver Dam 1-2, Sauk Prairie 0-3
ARROWHEAD INVITATIONAL
Gold division – Championship: Hartland Arrowhead def. Brookfield Central, 27-25, 25-19. Third place: Menomonee Falls def. West Bend West, 25-22, 25-21. Semifinals: Brookfield Central def. West Bend West, 25-13, 21-25, 15-8; Hartland Arrowhead def. Menomonee Falls, 25-23, 25-16.
Silver division – Fifth place: Slinger def. Hartford, 20-25, 25-15, 15-9. Seventh place: Verona def. Mequon Homestead, 25-19, 25-19. Semifinals: Hartford def. Verona, 25-13, 22-25, 15-10; Slinger def. Mequon Homestead, 25-13, 29-27.
Bronze division – Ninth place: Muskego def. Racine Horlick, 25-15, 25-17. 11th place: Waukesha North def. Rufus King, 26-24, 25-14. Semifinals: Muskego def. Waukesha North, 26-24, 25-21; Racine Horlick def. Rufus King, 25-19, 29-27.
Pool play – Pool A: Hartland Arrowhead first, Mequon Homestead second, Rufus King third. Pool B: West Bend West first, Verona second, Muskego third. Pool C: Brookfield Central first, Hartford second, Waukesha North third. Pool D: Menomonee Falls first, Slinger second, Racine Horlick third.
OCONTO FALLS INVITATIONAL
Gold Bracket
Championship: Chilton def. River Valley, 22-25, 25-23, 15-11.
Third place: Oconto Falls def. Denmark, 25-21, 23-25, 15-2.
Semifinals: River Valley def. Oconto Falls, 21-25, 22-25, 15-8; Chilton def. Denmark, 25-20, 25-15.
Silver Bracket
Fifth place: Peshtigo def. Green Bay NEW Lutheran, 19-25, 25-20, 15-13.
Seventh place: Kewaunee def. Freedom, 25-11, 25-14.
Semifinals: Peshtigo def. Kewaunee, 26-24, 25-17; Green Bay NEW Lutheran def. Freedom, 23-25, 25-20, 15-13.
Pool Play
Pool A: Chilton 3-0; Oconto Falls 2-1; Kewaunee 1-2; Green Bay NEW Lutheran 0-3.
Pool B: River Valley 3-0; Denmark 2-1; Freedom 1-2; Peshtigo 0-3.
River Valley: Def. Freedom, 25-16, 25-11; def. Peshtigo, 25-13, 25-21; def. Denmark, 27-25, 25-22.
BROOKFIELD EAST INVITATIONAL
Championship match: Mukwonago def. Lakeside Lutheran, 25-14, 26-24.
Semifinal: Lakeside Lutheran def. Brookfield East, 25-20, 25-19.
Pool play: Lakeside Lutheran def. Greendale Martin Luther, 25-11, 25-9; Lakeside Lutheran def. Oak Creek, 25-16, 22-25, 15-11.
Lakeside Lutheran leaders (cumulative) — Kills: Collins 20, Shadoski 20. Aces: Gnabasik 5, Raymond 4. Blocks: Kuepers 8.5, DeNoyer 6. Digs: Gnabasik 42. Assists: Westrate 43, Raymond 27.
LA CROSSE LOGAN INVITATIONAL
Championship match: Lewiston-Altura (Minn.) def. St. Charles (Minn.), 25-15, 25-20.
Pool play: Wisconsin Dells def. Prairie du Chien, 21-25, 25-18, 15-10; Wisconsin Dells def. McDonell Central, 25-17, 25-23; Lewiston-Altura (Minn.), 20-25, 19-25.
SHORELAND LUTHERAN SLAM
Championship: Watertown Luther Prep def. Milwaukee Pius XI, 14-25, 25-20, 18-16
Watertown Luther Prep: def. Kenosha Christian Life, 25-21, 25-11; def. Wilmot, 25-13, 25-17; def. Somers Shoreland Lutheran, 25-23, 25-7.
Watertown Luther Prep leaders (cumulative) — Kills: Riley 32, Hirsch 20. Aces: Riley 7, Goba 6. Blocks: Hirsch 6.5. Digs: Goba 38. Assists: Bortulin 45, Kieselhorst 30.
MADISON EAST COED TOURNAMENT
Championship: Fond du Lac def. Madison East
19-25, 25-18, 15-11.
Pool play: Fond du Lac 4-0, Madison East 3-1,
Dominican 2-2, Beloit 1-3, Madison West 0-4.
Boys volleyball
MADISON EAST COED TOURNAMENT
Championship: Fond du Lac def. Madison East
25-23, 25-15.
Pool play: Fond du Lac 3-1, Madison East 2-2,
Dominican 2-2, Beloit 2-2, Madison West 1-3.
Cross country
ALBANY BAERTSCHI INVITATIONAL
Boys
Large schools
Team scores: Platteville 52, Mount Horeb 65,
Milton 98, Evansville 133, Janesville Parker
157, Monroe 167, Stoughton 168, Oregon
175, Brodhead/Juda 202, Edgerton 231, Beloit
Turner 245.
Top finishers: 1, Jace Serres, P, 18:47; 2,
Devin Woodcock, MI, 18:57 3, Noah Ollendick,
MH, 19:02; 4, Riley Stiltman, EV, 19:11; 5,
John Cramer, P, 19:12.
Mount Horeb: 3, Ollendick, 19:02; 11,
Kalscheur, 19:39; 12, S. Woller, 19:47; 16,
R. Woller, 19:55; 23; Nelson, 20:15. Milton:
2, Woodcock, 18:57; 18, Messer, 19:58; 24,
Turk, 20:15; 26, Harbrecht, 20:20; 28, Smith,
20:23. Evansville: 4, Stiltman, 19:11; 7, B.
Gallagher, 19:16; 27, S. Gallagher, 20:20; 46,
Schrab, 21:12; 49, Staver, 21:23. Janesville
Parker: 9, Meyer, 19:31; 15, Schuh, 19:51;
34, Warda, 20:36; 44, Risseeuw, 21:01; 55,
Miguel, 21:50. Monroe: 22, Huschitt, 20:13;
31, Boll, 20:28; 36, Nielson, 20:36; 37, Shelton,
20:38; 41, Brower, 20:55. Stoughton: 6,
Model, 19:16; 10, Albert, 19:37; 38, Millam,
20:44; 51, Detweiler, 21:32; 63, Volenberg,
22:18. Oregon: 17, Ramos, 19:58; 30, Sieren,
20:27; 33, Bush, 20:35; 43, Dieter, 20:57; 52,
Braatz, 21:37. Edgerton: 8, Hazzard, 19:26;
29, Wilkinson, 20:24; 61, Seblom, 22:17; 62,
Simmons, 22:19; 71, Hansen, 24:38.
Small schools
Team scores: Stateline Home School 48, New
Glarus/Monticello 65, Wisconsin Heights/
Barneveld 85, Orfordville Parkview 148, Fennimore
154, Marshall 158, Poynette 161, Belleville
175, Albany 241, Belmont 281, Clinton
290, Iowa-Grant 292, Madison Country Day inc.,
Madison Saint Ambrose inc., Holy Family inc.
Top finishers: 1, Michael Steurer, SLHS,
18:09; 2, Christian Patzka, WHB, 18:10; 3,
Elias Ritzke, Poynette, 18:32; 4, Colin Green,
MCD, 18:36; 5, Ian Barry, F, 18:50.
New Glarus/Monticello: 7, Quaglia, 19:28;
10, McCoy, 19:37; 12, Nelson, 19:49; 17,
Guenther, 20:15; 19, Wicker, 20:22. Wisconsin
Heights/Barneveld: 2, Patzka, 18:10;
16, Levoy, 20:11; 21, Parman, 20:29; 22,
Hanson, 20:37; 24, Spreen, 20:40. Marshall:
14, Grossman, 19:50; 28, Grady, 21:01; 32,
Haberkorn, 21:05; 33, Kosbau, 21:06; 51,
Harrison, 22:00. Poynette: 3, Ritzke, 18:32;
31, Sickenberger, 21:05; 38, Bahr, 21:28; 44,
T. Johnson, 21:41; 45, Q. Johnson, 21.42. Belleville:
26, Wilder, 20:49; 30, Loshaw, 21:05;
35, Salmela, 21:24; 41, O’Rourke, 21:39; 43,
Fullbright, 21:40. Madison Country Day:
Green, 18:36; Stakston, 21:40; Nicholas,
24:13. Madison Saint Ambrose: Krebs, 20:39.
Girls
Large schools
Team scores: Mount Horeb 74’ Platteville
77, Evansville 79, Milton 80, Janesville Parker
121, Brodhead/Juda 138, Edgerton 153,
Monroe 190, Beloit Turner 208, Stoughton inc.
Top finishers: 1, Madelyn McIntyre, BJ, 22:05;
2, Anna Ollendick, MH, 22:27; 3, McKenzie Fillner,
EV, 22:29; 4, Brittani Meis, P, 22:48; Harmony
Bell, P, 22:49.
Mount Horeb: 2, Ollendick, 22:27; 14, Hellenbrand,
23:52; 16, Brandemuehl, 23:55; 17,
Van Orsdel, 24:00; 25, Fountas, 25:05. Evansville:
3, Fillner, 22:39; 13, Hazard, 23:39; 15,
Stuart, 23:54; 22, Tiedt, 24:48; 26, Winter,
25:06. Milton: 9, Benson, 23:12; 11, Henry,
23:17; 12, Borgwardt, 23:33; 19, Dorn,
24:40; 29, Slagle, 25:10. Janesville Parker:
7, Graesslin, 23:04; 8, Gage, 23:11; 24, B.
Schroeder, 24:58; 31, L. Schroeder, 25:17; 51,
Howell, 27:07. Edgerton: 20, Stockel, 24:42;
21, Bublitz, 24:48; 34, Kosmicki, 25:22; 35,
Cornett, 25:35; 43, Salimes, 26:19. Monroe:
6, Hayes, 22:59; 38, Mader, 26:08; 46, Smith,
26:41; 48, Bazley, 26:44; 52, Bartlet, 27:08.
Small schools
Team scores: Marshall 47, Albany 79, Poynette
86, Clinton 112, Wisconsin Heights/
Barneveld 117, Stateline Home School 130,
Fennimore 178, Belleville 202, New Glarus/
Monticello 207, Madison Saint Ambrose
223, Tri State Homeschool inc., Orfordville
Parkview inc., Shullsburg inc., Iowa-Grant inc.,
Madison Country Day inc.
Top finishers: 1, Mya Andrews, M, 22:43; 2,
Charlotte Mueller, C, 22:46; 3, Lauryn Bunn,
F, 22:47; 4, Katelyn Chadwick, P, 22:51; 5,
Gianna Dugan, M, 23:10.
Marshall: 1, M. Andrews, 22:43; 5, Dugan,
23:10; 6, Huggett, 23:13; 16, Bonilla, 24:43;
19, K. Andrews, 24:49. Poynette: 4, Chadwick,
22:51; 9, Marquardt, 23:45; 21, Golueke,
25:04; 23, Lee, 25:15; 29, Reddeman,
26:12. Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld: 10,
Frame, 23:59; 11, Leece, 24:08; 27, Herrling,
26:02; 32, Caminiti, 26:27; 37, Green, 26:50.
Belleville: 8, Yapp, 23:35; 46, Salmela,
27:56; 48, Weber, 28:24; 49, Herritz, 28:37;
51, Wegehaupt, 28:53. New Glarus/Monticello:
28, Karls, 26:01; 30, Fuller, 26:22;
39, Mollencamp, 27:07; 53, Noll, 29:14; 57,
Melvin, 30:39. Madison Saint Ambrose: 17,
Speece, 24:48; 44, Kachel, 27:30; 45, O’Leary,
27:38; 58, Butler, 31:36; 59, Hunt, 31:51.
Madison Country Day: Bell, 27:09; Hernandez-
White, 29:05; Campbell, 29:40.
WISCONSIN RAPIDS INVITATIONAL
Boys
Team scores: Stevens Point 40, Hudson 97,
Marshfield 103, Sauk Prairie 170, Onalaska
Luther 184, Rosholt 191, Wisconsin Rapids
193, Tomah 209, Deerfield/Cambridge 216,
Wis. Rapids Assumption 245, Darlington 274,
Athens 284, Manitowoc 318, Sparta 326,
Green Bay West 394, Edgar 497, Osseo-Fairchild
506, Adams-Friendship inc., Gillett inc.
Top individuals: 1, Rzentkowski, Ros, 15:42;
2, Vannucchi, OL, 15:56; 3, Franz, StP, 16:23.
Sauk Prairie: 15, Wankerl 16:57; 28, Haas
17:17; 50, Beattie 18:08; 51, Vande Hey
18:10; 64, Zirbel 18:24. Deerfield/Cambridge:
20, Manning 17:03; 42, Huffman
17:54; 44, Nikolay 17:57; 52, Navarro 18:14;
58, Trewyn-Colvin 18:21.
Girls
Team scores: Stevens Poiint 72, Marshfield
77, Wisconsin Rapids 102, Darlington 107,
Sauk Prairie 183, Manitowoc 186, Onalaska
Luther 192, Rosholt 192, Deerfield/Cabmridge
208, Tomah 256, Edgar 266, Green Bay
West 306, Sparta 311, Adams-Friendship inc.,
Wis. Rapids Assumption inc., Athens inc., Gillett
inc., Osseo-Fairchild inc.
Top individuals: 1, Wilcox-Borg, Tom, 19:37;
2, Sering, WR, 19:47; 3, Mendez, Dar, 19:50.
Sauk Prairie: 21, Doerre 21:40; 22, Herbrand
21:41; 31, Marquardt 22:11; 54,
Johnson 23:21; 55, Radl 23:22. Deerfield/
Cambridge: 24, Williams 21:59; 37, Gleisinger
22:29; 43, Bolger 22:51; 48, Jacobs 23:06;
56, Knops 23:29.
COLBY/ABBOTSFORD INVITATIONAL
Boys
Team scores: Medford 58, La Crosse Logan
81, Colby 98, Altoona 106, Wisconsin Dells
113, Mauston 144, Neillsville 157, Stanley-
Boyd 236, Marshfield Columbus 252, Owen-
Withee 263, Cadott 296, Loyal 298.
Top individuals: 1, Slevin, LCL , 17:33; 2,
Roth, C, 17:36; 3, Sullivan, Med, 17:38.
Wisconsin Dells: 6, Schulz 17:45; 10, Kruschke
18:05; 29, Rockwell 19:25; 31, Hernandez-
Ruiz 19:28; 37, Dickman 19:52.
Girls
Team scores: Medford 34, Wisconsin Dells
61, La Crosse Logan 98, Colby 121, Mauston
134, Loyal 156, Altoona 158, Neillsville 178,
Marshfield Columbus 270.
Top individuals: 1, Schley, Loy, 20:12; 2,
Malicina, Mau, 20:25; 3, Seidel, Med, 20:30.
Wisconsin Dells: 6, Anchor 21:10; 7, Beghin
21:10; 14, Cunningham 21:42; 16, Jones
21:44; 18, Cunningham 21:56.
Girls swimming
HIGHLANDER INVITATIONAL
At Mequon Homestead HS
Team scores: Middleton 356; Sun Prairie 283; Madison West 231; Verona/Mount Horeb 172.5; Cedarburg 167; Hartland Arrowhead 166; Stevens Point 164; Madison Memorial 155.5; Stevenson (Ill.) 131; Germantown 114; Mequon Homestead 75; Muskego 64; Madison La Follette 47; Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels 20.
200 medley relay – 1, Germantown (Marks, DeGrave, Beay, Mrzyglod), 1:50.03; 2, Stevens Point, 1:50.10; 3, Verona/Mount Horeb, 1:50.14. 200 freestyle – 1, Aegerter, MI, 1:56.14; 2, Licking, MI, 1:56.69; 3, Tunney, MH, 1:57.63. 200 individual medley – 1, Bennin, VMH, 2:07.87; 2, Silvestri, MI, 2:09.61; 3, Gwidt, C, 2:10.77. 50 freestyle – 1, Fiske, SuP, 24.10; 2, Novack, C, 24.30; 3, Terry, MLF, 24.69. 100 butterfly – 1, Marty, MW, 57.77; 2, Pierobon Mays, MI, 58.97; 3, Stewart, VMH, 59.78. 100 freestyle – 1, Fiske, SuP, 52.48; 2, Novack, C, 52.72; 3, Sullivan, MW, 54.31. 500 freestyle – 1, Zietlow, HA, 5:10.80; 2, Aegerter, MI, 5:12.91; 3, Tunney, MH, 5:15.65. 200 freestyle relay – 1, Sun Prairie (Moericke, Marshall, Sala, Fiske), 1:38.72; 2, Madison West, 1:39.24; 3, Middleton, 1:39.80. 100 backstroke – 1, Marty, MW, 57.80; 2, Marks, GT, 58.57; 3, Gilbertson, StP, 58.94. 100 breaststroke – 1, Bennin, VMH, 1:04.65; 2, Silvestri, MI, 1:05.23; 3, Gwidt, C, 1:06.73. 400 freestyle relay – 1, Sun Prairie (Nelson, Moericke, Schulz, Fiske), 3:32.45; 2, Middleton, 3:38.08; 3, Cedarburg, 3:41.30.
BELOIT INVITATIONAL
Team scores: West Bend West/East 605.5; Beloit Memorial 375.5; Lake Geneva Badger 346; Kenosha Tremper 320; Jefferson/Cambridge 312; Edgerton 308; Fort Atkinson 255; Janesville Parker/Evansville 239; Rockford (Ill.) Harlem 220, Madison East 190, Delavan-Darien/Wisconsin Deaf 84.
200 medley relay: 1, West Bend (Raad, Petras, Holbrook, Champagne); 1:55.27 (meet record); 2, Jefferson/Cambridge (Duffy, Whiting, Gallardo, Peterson), 1:57.51; 3, Beloit Memorial (L. Champeny-Johns, Prowse, A. Bessel, J. Bessel), 2:00.21.
200 freestyle: 1, Marowsky, FA, 1:59.70; 2, Koeppel, LGB, 2:03.91; 3, Holbrook, WB, 2:05.89. 100 individual medley: 1, Bunker, KT, 1:02.66; 2, Raad, WB, 1:04.60; 3, Belzer, FA, 1:06.23. 50 freestyle: 1, Duffy, J/C, :25.06 (meet record); 2, Brennan, LGB, :26.55; 3, Peterson, J/C, :26.58. 100 freestyle relay: 1, Edgerton (Schieldt, Villareal, Dowd, deMoya-Cotter), :49.13; 2, Lake Geneva Badger, :23.78; 3, Beloit Memorial (J. Bessel, B. Champeny-Johns, L. Champeny-Johns, A. Bessel), :51.47. 50 butterfly: 1, A. Bessel, BM, :28.49; 2, M. Champagne, WB, :28.69; 3, Schultz, Edg, :28.92. 100 free: 1, Marowsky, FA, :55.05; 2, Holbrook, WB, :57.17; 3, Peterson, J/C, :59.16. 200 individual medley: 1, Schieldt, Edg, 2:20.54; 2, Agre, WB, 2:20.68; 3, Koeppel, LGB, 2:25.08. 100 medley relay: 1, Madison East (Price, Rosenthal, Marz, Schlichting), :57.68; 2, West Bend, :58.45; 3, Kenosha Tremper, :58.81. 50 backstroke: 1, de Moya-Cotter, Edg, :28.81; 2, Gander, RH, :29.05; 3, Brennan, LGB, :30.10. 50 breaststroke: 1, Bunker, :32.51 (meet record); 2, Rosenthal, ME, :32.53; 3, Peterson, J/C, :33.41. 200 freestyle relay: 1, Jefferson/Cambridge (Duffy, J. Peterson, S. Peterson, H. Peterson), 1:44.94 (meet record); 2, West Bend, 1:45.73; 3, Lake Geneva Badger, 1:48.88. 100 butterfly: 1, de Moya-Cotter, Edg, 1:02.49; 2, M. Champagne, WB, 1:05.31; 3, Marz, MEa, 1:05.49. 100 backstroke: 1, Duffy, J/C, 1:03.74; 2, Jankowski, WB, 1:05.15; 3, McCann, JP/E, 1:06.16. 100 breaststroke: 1, Rosenthal, MEa, 1:11.24; 2, Belzer, FA, 1:13.58; 3, Petras, WB, 1:15.64. 150 free relay: 1, Edgerton (Dowd, Schieldt, deMoya-Cotter), 1:20.80; 2, West Bend, 1:21.69; 3, Fort Atkinson (Hartwig, Belzer, Marowsky), 1:21.90.
WARRIOR INVITATIONAL
At Waunakee HS
Team scores: Baraboo 594; Waunakee 476; Stoughton 426; Onalaska co-op 390; Monona Grove 377; Lodi 264; River Valley/Richland Center 233
200 medley relay – 1, Baraboo A (Gneiser, T. Bradley, Tock, Vittengl), 1:54.59; 2, Waunakee, 1:58.56; 3, Baraboo B, 2:02.48. 50 butterfly – 1, Tock, B, 27.41; 2, Letendre, B, 28.09; 3, O’Malley, MG, 28.47. 100 breaststroke – 1, T. Bradley, B, 1:09.33; 2, Lohr, B, 1:10.19; 3, Wallace, W, 1:13.18. 200 freestyle – 1, Bormett, S, 1:59.93; 2, Vinson, W, 2:03.16; 3, Back, MG, 2:03.24. 200 freestyle relay – 1, Baraboo (Pelland, Vittengl, Lohr, T. Bradley), 1:46.58; 2, Lodi, 1:48.20; 3, Monona Grove, 1:49.33. 50 backstroke – 1, Gneiser, B, 29.23; 2, Hale, OHA, 30.41; 3, Keller, MG, 30.52. 100 freestyle – 1, Bormett, S, 55.59; 2, Pelland, B, 57.47; 3, Back, MG, 58.04. 300 freestyle relay – River Valley/Richland Center (Gilbertson, Harper, Giroux, Nabors), 2:51.27; 2, Lodi, 2:53.34; 3, Waunakee (2:54.80). 100 butterfly – 1, Tock, B, 1:00.53; 2, Schmeiser, W, 1:01.61; 3, Lohr, B, 1:01.78. 50 freestyle – 1, O’Malley, MG, 26.71; 2, Pelland, B, 26.89; 3, Loy, L, 27.24. 500 freestyle – 1, Vinson, W, 5:36.46; 2, Maxfield, W, 5:47.54; 3, Schaefer, S, 5:49.74. 100 backstroke – 1, Graf, W, 1:03.14; 2, Schmeiser, W, 1:03.18; 3, Gneiser, B, 1:03.73. 50 breaststroke – 1, T. Bradley, B, 31.88; 2, Wallace, W, 34.54; 3, Vittengl, B, 35.06. 400 freestyle relay – 1, Baraboo (Pelland, Tock, Gneiser, Lohr), 3:53.62; 2, Monona Grove, 3:54.00; 3, Stoughton, 3:58.63.
WATERTOWN INVITATIONAL
Team scores: Waukesha West/Waukesha Catholic Memorial 617, Greenfield/Milwaukee Pius XI 512, Greendale 454, Watertown 283, Beaver Dam 263.
200 medley relay – 1, Greenfield/Milwaukee Pius XI (Davis, LePine, Misorski, Misko), 1:55.15; 2, Waukesha West/Waukesha Catholic Memorial A, 1:56.04; 3, Waukesha West/Waukesha Catholic Memorial B, 2:02.57. 200 freestyle – 1, Farber, WWCM, 1:58.83; 2, Zgola, GD, 1:59.76; 3, Lustig, GMP, 2:09.26. 200 individual medley – 1, Misko, GMP, 2:16.77; 2, Homontowski, GD, 2:22.48; 3, Beam, WWCM, 2:25.01. 50 freestyle – 1, Kujawa, GD, 25.41; 2, Woodward, WT, 25.49; 3, Felsman, GD, 26.22. 100 butterfly – 1, Misko, GMP, 1:02.24; 2, Homontowski, GD, 1:02.43; 3, Grenon, BD, 1:04.51. 100 freestyle – 1, Farber, WWCM, 54.72; 2, Zgola, GD, 55.45; 3, Woodward, WT, 56.86. 500 freestyle – 1, R. Beam, WWCM, 5:50.28; 2, Goodbear, GMP, 5:50.79; 3, Hoesly, WWCM, 5:51.57. 200 freestyle relay – 1, Greendale (Felsman, Zgola, Kujawa, Stanic), 1:45.32; 2, Waukesha West/Waukesha Catholic Memorial, 1:47.08; 3, Greenfield/Milwaukee Pius XI, 1:50.03. 100 backstroke – 1, Grenon, BD, 1:04.06; 2, M. Beam, WWCM, 1:05.39; 3, Misorski, GMP, 1:05.68. 100 breaststroke – 1, Wright, WWMP, 1:10.96; 2, LePine, GMP, 1:12.59; 3, Mueller, WWCM, 1:13.14. 400 freestyle relay – 1, Waukesha West/Waukesha Catholic Memorial (Hauser, M. Beam, R. Beam, Farber), 3:34.95; 2, Greendale, 3:47.43; 3, Watertown, 4:06.29.
Boys soccer
SAUK PRAIRIE 3, SUN PRAIRIE 1
Sun Prairie.........................0 1 — 1
Sauk Prairie........................3 0 — 3
First half: SaP – Wilkinson (Carlson), 26:00;
SaP – Carlson, 30:00; SaP – Carlson, 36:00.
Second half: SuP – Baker (Hagerman), 77:00.
Saves: SuP – 4; SaP – (Jelinek) 8.
MONROE 1, RIVER VALLEY 0
Monroe...............................0 1 — 1
River Valley........................0 0 — 0
Second half — M: Barradas.
Shots on goal — M 8; RV 3. Saves — M (Schulte)
3; RV 7.