Cross country
BIG EIGHT CONFERENCE MEET
Boys
Team scores: Middleton 35, Madison West 59, Sun Prairie 104, Madison La Follette 132, Madison East 134, Janesville Craig 139, Verona 148, Madison Memorial 171, Janesville Parker 269, Beloit Memorial 299.
Top 10 individuals: 1, Easton, Mid, 15:50; 2, Ystenes, Mid, 16:01; 3, Bloomquist, JC, 16:09; 4, Francis, SP, 16:12; 5, Loetscher ME, 16:17; 6, Leffel, Mid, 16:23; 7, Gary, MW, 16:24; 8, Wolfe, MLF, 16:26; 9, Reed, MW, 16:28; 10, Nuenninghoff, MW, 16:29.
Team scoring
Middleton: 1, Easton 15:50; 2, Ystenes 16:01; 6, Leffel 16:23; 11, Madoch 16:29; 15, Gilles 16:36. Madison West: 7, Gary 16:24; 9, Reed 16:28; 10, Nuenninghoff 16:29; 12, Treiber 16:30; 21, Kohn 16:51. Sun Prairie: 4, Francis 16:12; 14, Tess 16:34; 25, Barber 17:03; 27, Jimenez 17:04; 34, Teiente 17:19. Madison La Follette: 8, Wolfe 16:26; 22, Hellrood 16:52; 29, Jaeger 17:14; 32, Bailey 17:18; 41, Noffke 17:39. Madison East: 5, Loetscher 16:17; 18, Wasserman 16:41; 23, Hansen 16:56; 38, M. Oser 17:35; 50, Beilfuss 17:58. Janesville Craig: 3, Bloomquist 16:09; 13, Leverson 16:33; 33, E. Thompson 17:19; 39, Arena 17:35; 51, Kettle 17:59. Verona: 17, Ford 16:39; 26, DiMaggio 17:04; 28, Manning 17:12; 31, M. Johnson 17:17; 46, Tuomi 17:50. Madison Memorial: 19, Said 16:43; 24, Peppard 17:03; 37, Simpson 17:26; 43, Anthony 17:46; 48, Vander Meer 17:54. Janesville Parker: 42, Meyer 17:41; 47, Schuh 17:53; 55, Warda 18:08; 62, Risseeuw 19:20; 63, Miguel 19:27. Beloit Memorial: 44, Barrales 17:47; 57, Morrison 18:12; 65, Martinez 20:15; 66, Peck 20:52; 67, J. Johnson 20:52.
Girls
Team scores: Sun Prairie 35, Madison West 58, Janesville Craig 76, Madison Memorial 102, Middleton 116, Janesville Parker 176, Verona 186, Madison La Follette 195, Madison East 248.
Top 10 individuals: 1, Nashold, MW, 18:16; 2, Kopotic, SP, 18:41; 3, Pansegrau, Mid, 19:50; 4, M. Thompson, SP, 18:50; 5, Ray, SP, 19:13; 6, Rohrer, MW, 19:21; 7, Bowman, MW, 19:22; 8, Dushack, SP, 19:22; 9, Arrowood, JC, 19:38; 10, Greblo, MW, 19:43.
Team scoring
Sun Prairie: 2, Kopotic 18:41; 4, M. Thompson 18:50; 5, Ray 19:13; 8, Dushack 19:22; 16, D. Thompson 20:05. Madison West: 1, Nashold 18:16; 6, Rohrer 19:21; 7, Bowman 19:22; 10, Greblo 19:43; 34, Eriksson 20:39. Janesville Craig: 9, Arrowood 19:38; 11, Hulick 19:54; 13, Lorenz 19:57; 21, White 20:17; 22, Shanks 20:17. Madison Memorial: 12, Gaines 19:55; 18, House 20:13; 20, Cutforth 20:14; 25, Rhodes 20:21; 27, Nishikawa 20:29. Middleton: 3, Pansegrau 18:50; 15, E. Gonter 20:03; 23, Kasdorf 20:20; 30, Schwartz 20:31; 45, M. Gonter 21:49. Janesville Parker: 14, Graesslin 18:58; 17, Gage 20:10; 46, Howell 21:51; 49, B. Schroeder 22:15; 50, L. Schroeder 22:17. Verona: 31, Knueve 20:32; 33, Wampfler 20:39; 39, Waschbusch 20:51; 41, Neess 21:07; 42, Petta 21:26. Madison La Follette: 24, El. Hosokawa 20:21; 36, Milfred 20:44; Er. Hosokawa 20:56; 44, Violante 21:49; 51, Baker 22:19. Madison East: 29, Betts 20:30; 53, Reiner 22:44; 54, L. Johnson 22:49; 55, Poore 22:49l 57, Cooper 23:38.
BADGER NORTH CONFERENCE MEET
Boys
Team scores: Sauk Prairie 55, DeForest 59, Mount Horeb 87, Waunakee 113, Beaver Dam 116, Baraboo 124, Portage 145, Reedsburg 272.
Top 10 individuals: 1, Ferron, BD, 16:43; 2, Burgener, DeF, 16:53; 3, Grabowski, Def, 17:00; 4, Czarnecki, BD, 17:03; 5, T. Jones, Por, 17:09; 6, Wankerl, SP, 17:29; 7, Haas, SP, 17:30; 8, Ollendick, MH, 17:34; 9, Roth, DeF, 17:38; 10, Desroches, SP, 17:45.
Team scoring
Sauk Prairie: 6, Wankerl 17:29; 7, Haas 17:30; 10, Desroches 17:45; 15, Vande Hey 18:15; 17, Beattie 18:16. DeForest: 2, Burgener 16:53; 3, Grabowski 17:00; 9, Roth 17:38; 18, Bauer 18:18; 27, Larson 18:44. Mount Horeb: 8, Ollendick 17:34; 13, Kalscheur 18:03; 14, S. Woller 18:12; 19, R. Woller 18:26; 33, Warner 18:51. Waunakee: 16, Lincoln 18:15; 20, Vogt 18:31; 22, Rynes 18:32; 25, Voge 18:37; 30, Niles 18:50. Beaver Dam: 1, Ferron 16:43; 4, Czarnecki 17:03; 28, Eggers 18:49; 41, Ulrich 19:17; 42, Kremsreiter 19:19. Baraboo: 11, Agren 17:49; 12, Exo 17:55; 29, Schmelzer 18:49; 34, Statz 19:00; 38, Dunnett 19:13. Portage: 5, T. Jones 17:09; 21, Monfort 18:31; 37, Considine 19:09; 39, Wood 19:16; 43, Jordan 19:21. Reedsburg: 45, Brunner 19:23; 51, Harsch 19:40; 57, Horzewski 20:10; 59, Curtin 20:17; 60, Schneider 20:26.
Girls
Team scores: Waunakee 19, Mount Horeb 76, Reedsburg 81, Beaver Dam 94, Baraboo 128, DeForest 154, Sauk Prairie 168, Portage 214.
Top 10 individuals: 1, Hoopes, Wau, 19:27; 2, Bertz, Wau, 20:21; 3, Lacen, Ree, 20:29; 4, Jarvi, Wau, 20:38; 5, King, Wau, 20:47; 6, Ollendick, MH, 20:56; 7, Vanderhoef, Wau, 21:10; 8, Donaldson, BD, 21:16; 9, Armstrong, Wau, 21:20; 10, Brandemuehl, MH, 21:21.
Team scoring
Waunakee: 1, Hoopes 19:27; 2, Bertz 20:21; 4, Jarvi 20:38; 5, King 20:47; 7, Vanderhoef 21:10. Mount Horeb: 6, Ollendick 20:56; 10, Brandemuehl 21:21; 15, Hellenbrand 21:34; 16, Van Orsdel 21:35; 29, Fountas 22:23. Reedsburg: 3, Lacen 20:29; 12, McBride 21:23; 19, Cunningham 21:51; 20, Moon 21:53; 27, Gasser 22:20. Beaver Dam: 8, Donaldson 21:16; 11, Alvarez 21:23; 21, Ulrich 22:00; 23, Gundert 22:21; 31, Hernandez 22:28. Baraboo: 13, Krayer 21:30; 14, Patten 21:33; 18, Stewart 21:50; 40, Dubray 22:43; 43, Oettinger 22:44. DeForest: 24, Bauer 22:13; 25, Ackerman 22:16; 33, Fox 22:33; 35, Cass 22:34; 37, Laufenberg 22:40. Sauk Prairie: 17, Herbrand 21:44; 28, Marquardt 22:21; 34, Doerre 22:34; 41, Radl 22:43; 48, B. Johnson 23:16. Portage: 26, Macy 22:18; 30, Hanna 22:23; 47, Reitmann 23:15; 55, Shaver 23:55; 56, Druckrey 23:59.
CAPITOL NORTH CONFERENCE MEET
Boys
Team scores: Watertown Luther Prep 27, Poynette 51, Lodi 78, Lakeside Lutheran 88, Lake Mills 126, Columbus inc.
Top 5 individuals: 1, Ritzke, Poy, 17:57; 2, Gresens, LL, 18:23; 3, Bode, WLP, 18:37; 4, Sulzle, WLP, 18:39; 5, Arndt, WLP, 18:57.
Team scoring
Watertown Luther Prep: 3, Bode 18:37; 4, Sulzle 18:39; 5, Arndt 18:57; 7, Baumann 19:10; 8, Horn 19:16. Poynette: 1, Ritzke 17:57; 10, Sickenberger 20:04; 11, T. Johnson 20:08; 13, Bahr 20:23; 16, Q. Johnson 20:30. Lodi: 6, Grover 19:02; 9, Heintz 19:57; 14, Marchand 20:28; 24, Collins 21:07; 25, Zander 21.14. Lakeside Lutheran: 2, Gresens 18:23; 19, Ertman 20:53; 20, Clark 20:57; 21, Nasett 21:03; 26, Abel 21:31. Lake Mills: 15, Saylor 20:30; 22, Lewellin 21:05; 28, Giombetti 21:37; 30, Flores 21:52; 31, Reuss 21:55. Columbus: 13, Francis 20:20; 20, Hughland 20:52; 36, Denk 23:34; 38, Sample 28:03.
Girls
Team scores: Lake Mills 27, Watertown Luther Prep 57, Lodi 82, Poynette 83, Lakeside Lutheran 101, Columbus 135.
Top 5 individuals: 1, Chadwick, Poy, 21:31; 2, Habben, WLP, 21:42; 3, Winslow, LM, 21:51; 4, Pitta, LM, 21:53; 5, Dressel, LM, 21:57.
Team scoring
Lake Mills: 3, Winslow 21:51; 4, Pitta 21:53; 5, Dressel 21:57; 7, Fair 22:10; 8, Willie 22:11. Watertown Luther Prep: 2, Ma. Habben 21:42; 9, Buege 22:15; 12, Mensching 22:29; 14, Schroeder 22:46; 20, Mo Habben 23:35. Lodi: 10, Clary 22:23; 13, Busser 22:45; 15, Milne 22L50; 18, Schoenemann 23:28; 26, Endres 24:03. Poynette: 1, Chadwick 21:31; 6, Marquardt 22:03; 17, Golueke 23:22; 27, Lee 24:04; 32, Reddeman 24:46. Lakeside Lutheran: 11, Hemling 22:26; 16, Gresens 23:03; 19, Karas 23:34; 25, Digiovanni 24:01; 30, Meske 24:27. Columbus: 21, Denk 23:38; 22, Molnar 23:42; 23, Ott 23:53; 30, Paulson 24:21; 40, Zittel 27:05.
CAPITOL SOUTH CONFERENCE MEET
Boys
Team scores: Deerfield/Cambridge 30, New Glarus/Monticello 39, Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld 65, Marshall 11, Waterloo 133, Belleville 161.
Top 5 individuals: 1, Patzka, WHB, 17:50; 2, Manning, DC, 18:18; 3, McCoy, NGM, 18:30; 4, Huffman, DC, 18:35; 5, Nikolay, DC, 18:58.
Team scoring
Deerfield/Cambridge: 2, Manning 18:18; 4, Huffman 18:35; 5, Nikolay 18:58; 6, Trewyn-Colvin 18:59; 13, J. Jones 19:21. New Glarus/Monticello: 3, McCoy 18:30; 7, Nelson 19:04; 8, Quaglia 19:05; 10, Guenther 19:08; 11, Wicker 19:16. Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld: 1, Patzka 17:50; 12, Levoy 19:18; 15, Hanson 19:33; 17, Spreen 19:43; 20, Parman 19:52. Marshall: 9, Grossman 19:06; 21, Haberkorn 19:56; 24, Luzenski 20:09; 28, Killerlain 20:27; 29, Harrison 20:36. Waterloo: 18, Skalitzky 19:45; 19, C. Garcia 19:49; 23, E. Garcia 20:05; 34, Springer 20:53; 39, Battenberg 21:42. Belleville: 27, Salmela 20:23; 30, Wilder 20:39; 31, Loshaw 20:42; 36, Fullbright 21:07; 37, Campbell 21:10.
Girls
Team scores: Marshall 30, Deerfield/Cambridge 63, Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld 63, Belleville 114, New Glarus/Monticello 122, Waterloo 123.
Top 5 individuals: 1, Huggett, Mar, 21:25; 2, Forman, Wat, 21:49; 3, Frame, WHB, 21:59; 4, Dugan, Mar, 22:04; 5, Andrews, Mar, 22:08.
Team scoring
Marshall: 1, Huggett 21:25; 4, Dugan 22:04; 5, Andrews 22:08; 9, Bonilla 23:23; 11, Andrews 23:27. Deerfield/Cambridge: 8, Jacobs 22:57; 10, Williams 23:26; 14, Bolger 23:59; 15, Glesinger 24:28; 16, Kornelsen 24:33. Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld: 3, Frame 21:59; 7, Leece 22:39; 12, Caminiti 23:38; 20, Green 25:11; 21, Herrling 25:45. Belleville: 6, Yapp 22:13; 23, Herritz 25:52; 26, Weber 26:22; 28, Salmela 26:30; 31, Diaz 27:06. New Glarus/Monticello: 13, Karls 23:42; 17, Molencamp 24:33; 24, Fuller 25:59; 32, Melvin 27:12; 36, Thayer 27:39. Waterloo: 2, Forman 21:49; 27, Limoseth 26:25; 29, Filter 26:32; 30, Stonestreet 26:51; 35, Hollatz 27:35.
SOUTH CENTRAL CONFERENCE MEET
Boys
Team scores: Wautoma 25, Wisconsin Dells 54, Mauston 65, Adams-Friendship 131, Nekoosa 132, Westfield 151
Top five individuals: 1, Ziebell, M, 17:15; 2, Woyak, Wa, 17:29; 3, H. Schwartzman, Wa, 17:39; 4, Schulz, WD, 17:41; 5, Doherty, Wa, 18:15.
Area team scoring
Wisconsin Dells: 4, Schulz, 17:41; 6, Kruschke, 18:28; 13, Rockwell, 19:06; 15, Dickman, 19:18; 16, Nevar, 19:29.
Girls
Team scores: Wisconsin Dells 23, Mauston 54, Wautoma 73, Westfield 108, Adams-Friendship 142, Nekoosa 158.
Top five individuals: 1, Beghin, WD, 19:56; 2, Malacina, M, 20:16; 3, Anchor, WD, 21:02; 4, Flyte, Wes, 21:28; 5, L. Cunningham, WD, 21:32.
Area team scoring
Wisconsin Dells: 1, Beghin, 19:56; 3, Anchor, 21:02; 5, L. Cunningham, 22:10; 6, Jones, 21:41; 8, E. Cunningham, 22:10.
Girls volleyball
BIG EIGHT CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Championship: Sun Prairie def. Middleton, 25-11, 25-19. Third: Verona def. Janesville Craig, 25-17, 25-20. Fifth: Janesville Parker def. Madison Memorial. Seventh: Madison East def Beloit Memorial.
Pool A — Sun Prairie 4-0, Middleton 3-1, Madison Memorial 2-2, Beloit 1-3, Madison La Follette 0-4. Pool B — Verona 4-0, Janesville Craig 3-1, Janesville Parker 2-2, Madison East 1-3, Madison West 0-4.
ROCK VALLEY CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Championship: Jefferson def. East Troy. Third: McFarland def. Brodhead. Fifth: Walworth Big Foot def. Whitewater. Seventh: Edgerton def. Evansville.
Pool — Jefferson 3-0, East Troy 2-1, McFarland 2-1, Brodhead 1-2, Walworth Big Foot 2-1, Whitewater 2-2, Edgerton 1-2, Evansville 1-2, Beloit Turner 1-2, Brodhead Clinton 0-3.
Girls swimming
SMALL SCHOOLS STATE MEET
Team scores: Madison Edgewood 348, McFarland 311, Baraboo 270.5, Whitefish Bay 218, Shorewood 187, Hales Corners Whitnall 181, Tomahawk 176, Plymouth 123, New Berlin Eisenhower 119, Grafton 100, Sturgeon Bay/Sevastopol 95, Kohler co-op 41.5, Delavan-Darien/Wisconsin Deaf 34, Brown Deer/Univ. School of Milw. 27, Berlin/Green Lake 18, Port Washington 18, Monona Grove 17.
200 medley relay: 1, McFarland (Freeman, Weaver, Landwehr, Moderski), 1:49.26; 2, Madison Edgewood, 1:51.87; 3, Baraboo, 1:52.17. 200 freestyle: 1, Theiler, Tom, 1:56.32; 2, Walker, MEd, 1:56.39; 3, Barnes, WFB, 2:03.76. 200 individual medley: 1, Oleniczak, NBE, 2:13.96; 2, teDuits, MEd, 2:14.02; 3, Beckman, Whit, 2:16.33. 50 freestyle: 1, Moderski, McF, :23.57; 2, Barth, MEd, :24.91; 3, O’Driscoll, MEd, :25.34. 100 butterfly: 1, Barth, MEd, :58.95; 2, Beckman, Whit, :59.00; 3, Tock, Bar, 1:00.51. 100 freestyle: 1, Moderski, McF, :52.15; 2, Freeman, McF, :54.11; 3, Petersen, MEd, :55.47. 500 freestyle: 1, Walker, MEd, 5:14.88; 2, Theiler, Tom, 5:22.15; 3, McNally, Sho, 5:39.46. 200 freestyle relay: 1, Madison Edgewood (O’Driscoll, Reid, Barth, Walker), 1:40.84; 2, Tomahawk, 1:43.40; 3, Baraboo, 1:44.94. 100 breaststroke: 1, Freeman, McF, :57.43; 2, teDuits, MEd, :58.60; 3, Oleniczak, NBE, 1:00.69. 400 freestyle relay: 1, McFarland (Freeman, Nickels, Landwehr, Moderski), 3:36.79; 2, Madison Edgewood, 3:36.92; 3, Tomahawk, 3:46.53.
JANESVILLE CRAIG COUGAR RELAYS
Team scores: Rockford (Ill.) Boylan 302, Janesville Craig 264, Milton 238, Elkhorn 220, Janesville Parker/Evansville 196, Rockford Guilford 132.
200 medley: 1, Boylan, 2:07.76; 2, Guilford, 2:08.53; 3, Parker/Evansville, 2:08.89. 850 crescendo: 1, Janesville Craig (Eaton, Coleman, Blank, Rhodes), 8:58.1; 2, Boylan 9:07.48; 3, Milton 9:21.02. 400 individual medley: 1, Boylan, 4:35.24; 2, Janesville Craig, 4:45.3; 3, Janesville Parker/Evansville, 4:52.06. 200 freestyle: 1, Elkhorn, 1:49.57; 2, Boylan, 1:50.28; 3, Janesville Craig, 1:51.79. 400 medley: 1, Boylan, 4:17.53; 2, Milton, 4:21.53; 3, Janesville Craig, 4:34.18 200 freestyle class: 1, Boylan, 1:45.88; 2, Elkhorn, 1:50.37; 3, Janesville Craig, 1:55.77. 300 butterfly: 1, Milton (Koser, Fons, Cramer), 3:16.59; 2, Janesville Craig, 3:20.98; 3, Boylan, 3:21.52. 500 crescendo: 1, Boylan, 5:12.49; 2, Janesville Craig, 5:20.32; 3, Milton, 5:21.89. 300 backstroke: 1, Milton (Cramer, Price, Fons), 3:15.62; 2, Boylan, 3;20.07; 3, Janesville Craig, 3:26.69. 400 freestyle: 1, Janesville Craig, (Blank, Woods, Coleman, Rhodes) 3:57.24; 2, Elkhorn, 4:03.1; 3, Boylan, 4:09.21. 300 breaststroke: 1, Boylan, 3:48.21; 2, Janesville Craig, 3:52.42; 3, Guilford, 4:01.59. 400 freestyle rocket: 1, Boylan, 3:35.13; 2, Janesville Craig, 3:41.57; 3, Elkhorn, 3:44.18.
FORT ATKINSON INVITATIONAL
Team scores: DeForest 386; Monroe/New Glarus 323; Sauk Prairie 313; Waukesha West/Catholic Memorial 305; Lake Geneva Badger 260; Oregon/Belleville 174; Jefferson/Cambridge 165; Fort Atkinson 149; Wauwatosa West 95.
200 medley relay — 1, Waukesha West/Catholic Memorial (R. Beam, Wright, M. Beam, Hauser), 1:55.92; 2, Monroe/New Glarus, 1:56.44; 3, DeForest, 1:58.27. 200 freestyle — 1, Farber, WWCM, 1:58.03; 2, Koeppel, LGB, 2:03.72; 3, Schwartz, OB, 2:04.40. 200 individual medley — 1, Willis, D, 2:13.28; 2, Hammer, MNG, 2:15.96; 3, Martin, D, 2:20.13. 50 freestyle — 1, Hargraves, D, :25.10; 2, Marowsky, FA, :25.12; 3, Malinowski, WW, :25.69. 100 butterfly — 1, Malinowksi, WW, 1:00.70; 2, Miller, SP, 1:03.61; 3, Dunnum, SP, 1:04.00. 100 freestyle — 1, Hargraves, D, :54.76; 2, Oosterhof, D, :56.34; 3, Peterson, JC, :57.09. 500 freestyle — 1, Farber, WWCM, 5:23.90; 2, Marowsky, FA, 5:26.83; 3, Schwartz, OB, 5:30.98. 200 freestyle relay — 1, DeForest (Boehning, Willis, Martin, Hargraves), 1:43.19; 2, Sauk Prairie, 1:44.21; 3, Jefferson/Cambridge, 1:44.73. 100 backstroke — 1, Hammer, MNG, :59.29; 2, Willis, D, 1:01.90; 3, R. Beam, WWCM, 1:03.63. 100 breaststroke — 1, Wright, WWCM, 1:11.04; 2, Willis, D, 1:12.06; 3, Martin, D, 1:12.36. 400 freestyle relay — 1, DeForest (Oosterhof, Willis, Boehning, Hargraves), 3:44.57; 2, Waukesha West/Catholic Memorial, 3:47.98; 3, Monroe/New Glarus, 3:51.82.
Girls tennis
WIAA STATE INDIVIDUAL TOURNAMENT
At Nielsen Tennis Stadium
Saturday’s results
DIVISION 1
Singles — Championship: Pozder, Racine Case, def. White, Milwaukee DSHA, 6-2, 6-0. Third place: Yang, Mequon Homestead, def. Schifano, Milwaukee DSHA, 6-1, 0-6, 6-3. Semifinals: Pozder def. Yang, 6-1, 6-1; White def. Schifano, 6-1, 6-1. Fifth place: Tang, Stevens Point, def. Landstrom, New Berlin Eisenhower, 6-0, 6-0. Consolation semifinals: Tang def. Olson, Madison Memorial, 6-2, 6-2; Landstrom def. Bruno, Whitnall, 7-5, 4-6, 6-4.
Doubles — Championship: A. Crowley/Koppa, Glendale Nicolet, def. Dettman/Clark, Middleton, 6-3, 6-2. Third place: Verbauwhede/Peterson, Manitowoc Lincoln, def. Deslongchamps/Kavanagh, Whitefish Bay, 7-5, 6-2. Semifinals: Dettman/Clark def. Verbauwhede/Peterson, 6-2, 6-1; A. Crowley/Koppa def. Deslongchamps/Kavanagh, 6-2, 6-3. Fifth place: G. Crowley/Shapsis, Mequon Homestead, def. Brown/Wade, Mequon Homestead, injury default. Consolation semifinals: G. Crowley/Shapsis def. Johnson/Hastings, Menomonie, 6-1, 6-1; Brown/Wade def. Wentzel/DeBot, Stevens Point, 6-4, 2-6, 6-3.
DIVISION 2
Singles — Championship: Larrain, Newman Catholic, def. Czerwonka, Kenosha St. Joseph, 7-5, 6-2. Third place: Sane, Univ. School of Milw., def. Deang, Madison Edgewood, 6-1, 5-7, 6-0. Semifinals: Czerwonka def. Deang, 6-0, 6-1; Larrain def. Sane, 7-6 (2), 6-2. Fifth place: Carson, Waukesha Catholic Memorial, def. Bugnacki, Shorewood, 6-3, 6-3. Consolation semifinals: Carson def. Curtin, Appleton Xavier, 6-2, 6-1; Bugnacki def. Major, Brookfield Academy, 7-5, 7-6 (3).
Doubles — Championship: Apostoli/Setter, Kenosha St. Joseph, def. Gesner/Stoltenberg, Racine Prairie, 6-1, 6-0. Third place: Udovich/Hoffmann, Kohler, def. Diedrich/Teuteberg, Waukesha Catholic Memorial, 6-2, 6-3. Semifinals: Apostoli/Setter def. Udovich/Hoffman, 6-2, 6-1; Gesner/Stoltenberg def. Diedrich/Teuteberg, 6-2, 6-2. Fifth place: Lindow/Rice, East Troy, def. Watkins/Gridley, Univ. School of Milw., 6-3, 4-6, 6-3. Consolation semifinals: Lindow/Rice def. Guy/Treptow, University School of Milw., 6-2, 6-1; Watkins/Gridley def. Kessel/Drake, Madison Edgewood, 5-7, 7-6 (6), 6-1.
Boys soccer
MOUNT HOREB 0, DEFOREST 0
DeForest 0 0 — 0
Mount Horeb 0 0 — 0
Saves: D (Westra) 3, MH (Leis) 4.
MADISON EDGEWOOD 2,
MADISON MEMORIAL 2
Madison Memorial 1 1 — 2
Madison Edgewood 1 1 — 2
First half: ME —Stacey (Salzwedel), 33:30; MM — Walters, 41:22. Second half: MM — C. Bell (Walters), 65:43; ME —Bergmann (Illgen), 81:01. Saves: MM (J. Bell 0, Kite 2) 2, ME (S. O’Connor 4, Merckx 0) 4.
ARROWHEAD 2, VERONA 1
Verona 0 1 — 1
Arrowhead 0 2 — 2
Second half: V — Sarabia, 68:00; A — Libesch, 76:00; A — Klockow, 83:00. Saves: V (Ohm 1); A (Marquardt 9).
Boys volleyball
MIDDLETON INVITATIONAL
Team standings: Kenosha Indian Trail 3-1; Middleton 2-2; Glendale Nicolet 2-2; Appleton North 2-2; New Berlin United 1-3.
Round one: Kenosha Indian Trail def. Glendale Nicolet, 26-24, 25-16; New Berlin def. Appleton North, 25-16, 25-23.
Round two: New Berlin def. Appleton North, 25-16, 25-20; Middleton def. Kenosha Indian Trail, 22-25, 25-33, 15-10.
Round three: Middleton def. New Berlin, 26-24, 28-30, 25-20; Appleton North def. Glendale Nicolet, 25-15, 25-20.
Round four: Glendale Nicolet def. Middleton, 25-22, 26-28, 15-12; Kenosha Indian Trail def. New Berlin, 25-20, 25-23.
Round five: Kenosha Indian Trail def. Appleton North 25-12, 25-22; Glendale Nicolet def. New Berlin, 21-15, 25-10, 15-13.
BELOIT MEMORIAL INVITATIONAL
Gold bracket championship: Waukesha West def. Kenosha Bradford, 25-12, 25-13.
Gold bracket semifinals: Waukesha West def. Greendale, 25-10, 25-22; Kenosha Bradford def. Hartford, 25-15, 25-22.
Gold bracket quarterfinals: Waukesha West def. Appleton West, 25-17, 25-22; Greendale def. Whitefish Bay, 25-12, 25-14; Hartford def. Madison West, 25-19, 25-23; Kenosha Bradford def. Sussex Hamilton, 25-17, 14-25, 15-5.
Silver bracket ninth-place: Wilmot def. Neenah, 25-not reported, 25-23.
Silver bracket semifinals: Neenah def. Brookfield Central, 25-22, 25-20; Wilmot def. Beloit Memorial, 25-10, 25-18.
Silver bracket quarterfinals: Neenah def. Madison La Follette, 25-17, 25-21; Beloit Memorial def. Appleton East, 25-21, 17-25, 15-7.
Pool A records: Waukesha West 6-0; Kenosha Bradford 3-3; Neenah 0-6.
Pool B records: Sussex Hamilton 4-2; Appleton West 3-3; Beloit Memorial 2-4.
Pool C records: Madison West 4-2; Greendale 4-2; Brookfield Central 3-3; Appleton East 1-5.
Pool D records: Whitefish Bay 5-1; Hartford 3-3; Wilmot 3-3; Madison La Follette 1-5.