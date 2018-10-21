Boys cross country
WIAA SECTIONALS
Note: The top two teams in each sectional, plus the top five individuals who are not members of a qualifying team, advance to state.
DIVISION 1
Madison West Sectional
Team scores: Middleton 31, Madison West 68, Monona Grove 81, Madison East 103, DeForest 157, Verona 16:54, Madison Memorial 180, Sauk Prairie 204, Tomah 234, Baraboo 262, Waunakee 264, Reedsburg 376.
Top five individuals: 1, Easton, Mid, 16:07; 2, Loetscher, ME, 16:11; 3, Giftos, MG, 16:21; 4, Leffel, Mid, 16:25; 5, Johnson, Mid, 16:27.
Individual state qualifiers: 2, Loetscher, ME, 16:11; 3, Giftos, MG, 16:21; 6, Burgener, DeF, 16:28; 9, Anderson, MG, 16:34; 10, Grabowski, DeF, 16:35.
Middleton: 1, Easton 16:07; 4, Leffel 16:25; 5, Johnson 16:27; 8, Hoferle 16:33; 13, Gilles 16:47. Madison West: 7, Neunninghoff 16:32; 11, Gary 16:44; 14, Reed 16:48; 15, Treiber 16:51; 21, Kohn 17:05. Monona Grove: 3, Giftos 16:21; 9, Anderson 16:34; 20, E. Gnewuch 16:59; 23, A. Gnewuch 18:13; 26, DeVault 17:16. Madison East: 2, Loetscher 16:11; 12, Hansen 16:44; 18, Wasserman 16:56; 33, Oser 17:25; 38, Beilfuss 17:36. DeForest: 6, Burgener 16:28; 10, Grabowski 16:35; 27, Roth 17:16; 50, Bauer 18:00; 64, Larson 18:30. Verona: 16, Ford 16:54; 29, Johnson 18:19; 37, Manning 17:35; 45, Gumieny 17:55; 49, Tuomi 18:00. Madison Memorial: 19, Said 16:57; 25, Peppard 17:14; 41, Simpson 17:43; 47, Wichmann 17:58; 48, Anthony 18:00. Sauk Prairie: 31, Wankerl 17:23; 32, Haas 17:24; 34, Desroches 17:27; 52, Beattie 18:11; 55, Vande Hey 18:18. Baraboo: 28, Exo 17:17; 36, Agren 17:34; 59, Schmelzer 18:21; 68, Statz 18:46; 71, Dunnett 18:56. Waunakee: 43, Vogt 17:52; 44, Lincoln 17:54; 54, Voge 18:18; 57, Niles 18:19; 66, Korth 18:40. Reedsburg: 72, Harsch 19:11; 73, Brunner 19:12; 75, Horzewski 19:50; 77, Schneider 20:01; 79, Curtin 20:20.
KETTLE MORAINE SECTIONAL
Team scores: Oconomowoc 38, Sun Prairie 56, Madison La Follette 68, Janesville Craig 86, Kettle Moraine 180, Stoughton 200, Milton 215, Elkhorn 227, Janesville Parker 232, Oregon 256, Fort Atkinson 297, Beloit Memorial 301.
Top five individuals: 1, Bloomquist, JC, 16:04; 2, Vance, Oc, 16:18; 3, Francis, Sun, 16:34; 4, Leverson, JC, 16:39; 5, Kluz, Oc, 16:41.
Individual state qualifiers: 1, Bloomquist, JC, 16:04; 4, Leverson, JC, 16:39; 7, Wolfe, ML, 16:51; 9, Hellrood, ML, 17:03; 10, Jaeger, ML, 17:09.
Sun Prairie: 3, Francis 16:34; 6, Tess 16:50; 14, Teniente 17:16; 16, Jimenez 17:27; 17, Rodriguez 17:30. Madison La Follette: 7, Wolfe 16:51; 9, Hellrood 17:08; 10, Jaeger 17:09; 19, Bailey 17:31; 23, K. Olson 17:38. Janesville Craig: 1, Bloomquist 16:04; 4, Leverson 16:39; 22, Kettle 17:38; 25, Thompson 17:46; 34, Arena 17:58. Stoughton: 18, Flint 17:31; 41, Model 18:25; 43, Hanson 18:30; 47, Albert 18:33; 51, Smith 18:35. Milton: 20, Woodcock 17:36; 40, Turk 18:24; 42, Smith 18:28; 53, Harbrecht 18:40; 60, Smith 19:58. Janesville Parker: 27, Meyer 17:47; 31, Schuh 17:52; 38, Warda 18:16; 63, Risseeuw 19:09; 73, Herbst 19:53. Oregon: 36, Zelinski 18:01; 48, Sieren 18:35; 59, Ramos 18:35; 56, Bush 18:46; 67, Dieter 19:23. Fort Atkinson: 26, Midtlien 17:47; 55, Calvillo 18:44; 64, Mansavage 19:10; 75, Pfeifer 19:58; 77, Theriault 20:02. Beloit Memorial: 24, Barrales 17:40; 44, Morrison 18:30; 72, Johnson 19:50; 79, Martinez 20:34; 82, Johnson 21:01.
MANITOWOC SECTIONAL
Team scores: Slinger 57, West Bend West 62, Hartford Union 96, Watertown 125, West Bend East 168, Beaver Dam 168, Manitowoc Lincoln 176, Oshkosh West 196, Fond du Lac 228, Oshkosh North 231, Sheboygan North 233, Sheboygan South 276.
Top five individuals: 1, Scherer, ON, 16:35; 2, Ferron, BD, 16:49; 3, Czarnecki, BD, 16:52; 4, Suelflow, WBW, 16:55; 5, Grotenhuis, Sli, 16:55.
Individual state qualifiers: 1, Scherer, ON, 16:35; 2, Ferron, BD, 16:49; 3, Czarnecki, BD 16:52; 7, Lynch, HU, 17:14; 8, Hall, HU, 17:19.
Watertown: 13, Engel 17:33; 16, Jensen 17:40; 23, Kitzhaber 18:08; 33, Williams 18:33; 40, Vana 18:48. Beaver Dam: 2, Ferron 16:49; 3, Czarnecki 16:52; 39, Eggers 18:47; 53, Heier 19:10; 71, Kremsreier 19:47.
DIVISION 2
WHITEWATER SECTIONAL
Team scores: East Troy 45, Jefferson 56, Deerfield/Cambridge 91, Waukesha Catholic Memorial 117, Watertown Luther Prep 123, Whitewater 151, Somers Shoreland Lutheran 189, Lakeside Lutheran 229, Beloit Turner 253, Lake Mills 277, Clinton 315, Walworth Big Foot 338, Delafield St. John’s NW 350.
Top five individuals: 1, Chapman, ET, 17:06; 2, Fox, ET, 17:12; 3, Manning, DC, 17:19; 4, George, WCM, 17:27; 5, Nelson, J, 17:34.
Automatic state qualifiers: 3, Manning, DC, 17:19; 4, George, WCM, 17:27; 6, Zahn, WW, 17:40; 9, Waldvogel, WCM, 17:42; 11, Schaefer, SSL, 17:50.
East Troy: 1, Chapman 17:06; 2, Fox 17:12; 10, Larson 17:42; 15, Collins 18:01; 17, Rosin 18:04. Jefferson: Nelson 17:34; 7, Sande 17:40; 8, Dzielinski 17:41; 14, Drew 17:55; 22, Marin 18:22. Deerfield/Cambridge: 3, Manning 17:19; 13, Huffman 17:54; 16, Nikolay 18:03; 27, Trewyn-Colvin 18:47; 32, Jones 18:59. Watertown Luther Prep: 19, Bode 18:11; 21, Sulzle 18:20; 24, Arndt 18:41; 29, Baumann 18:54; 30, Horn 18:55. Lakeside Lutheran: 12, Gresens 17:52; 47, Ertman 19:44; 53, Nasett 20:06; 58, Abel 20:26; 59, Clark 20:28. Lake Mills: 41, Carroll 19:32; 52, Lewellin 20:05; 54, Saylor 20:09; 60, Flores 20:34; 70, Reuss 21:22. At UW-Whitewater, 5,000 meters.
MAYVILLE SECTIONAL
Team scores: Grafton 67, Winneconne 84, Wautoma/Wild Rose 103, Portage 148, North Fond du Lac/Oakfield 173, Berlin 189, Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran 215, Waupun 217, Ripon 226, Kewaskum 232, Campbellsport 264, Lomira 270, Lodi 319, Omro 350, Columbus 403, Mayville 416.
Top five individuals: 1, Jones, Por. 16:54; 2, Lichosik, Gra, 17:02; 3, Charbonneau, NFdL, 17:24; 4, Smit, Waup, 17:27; 5, Measner, KML, 17:28.
Individual state qualifiers: 1, Jones, Por, 16:54; 3, Charbonneau, NFdL, 17:24; 4, Smit, Waup, 17:27; 5, Measner, KML, 17:28; 7, Knoeck, KML, 17:47.
Portage: 1, Jones 16:54; 16, Monfort 18:16; 40, Considine 18:56; 43, 19:00; 48, Poches 19:08. Lodi: 27, Grover 18:28; 60, Marchand 19:24; 66, Heintz 19:38; 79, Zander 20:02; 87, Collins 20:17. Columbus: 45, Francis 19:07; 57, Hughland 19:20; 91, Denk 20:28; 104, Kianovski 21:36; 106, Steuer 22:29. At Mayville High School, 5,000 meters.
RIVER VALLEY SECTIONAL
Team scores: McFarland 72, Platteville 84, Madison Edgewood 88, Dodgeville/Mineral Point 106, Mount Horeb 129, New Glarus/Monticello 147, Monroe 178, Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld 209, Evansville 214, River Valley 269, Edgerton 278, Brodhead/Juda 285, Southwestern/Cuba City 338, Prairie du Chien 454, Richland Center/Ithaca 455.
Top five individuals: 1, Pahnke,McF, 16:31; 2, Kemna, McF, 16:53; 3, Patzka, WHB, 16:56; 4, Keith, DMP, 16:59; 5, Serres, Pl, 17:03.
Individual state qualifiers: 3, Patzka, WHB, 16:56; 4, Keith, DMP, 16:59; 7, Siltman, Ev, 17:07; 8, Gilles, MEd, 17:10; 9, Richardson, MEd, 17:18.
McFarland: 1, Pahnke 16:31; 2, Kemna 16:53; 6, Fasick 17:05; 28, Klumpyan 18:10; 35, Crane 18:24. Madison Edgewood: 8, Gilles 17:10; 9, Richardson 17:18; 10, Beyer 17:19; 20, Kimbel 17:55; 41, Canto Moline 18:37. Dodgeville/Mineral Point: 4, Keith 16:59; 14, Aurit 17:45; 27, Beasley 18:06; 30, McGraw 18:13; 31, Nagel 18:16. Mount Horeb: 13, Ollendick 17:34; 15, Kalscheur 17:46; 23, S. Woller 18:02; 36, R. Woller 18:24; 42, Warner 18:38. New Glarus/Monticello: 18, Nelson 17:51; 21, McCoy 17:48; 22, Quaglia 18:00; 38, Guenther 18:33; 48, Wicker 18:44. Monroe: 11, Legler 17:22; 19, Fahrney 17:53; 44, Henry 18:39; 51, Shelton 18:48; 53, Boll 18:51. Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld: 3, Patzka 16:56; 34, Levoy 18:23; 43, Spreen 18:38; 62, Hanson 19:06; 67, Bauman 19:15. Evansville: 7, Siltman 17:07; 33, S. Gallagher 18:19; 40, B. Gallagher 18:36; 58, Schrab 19:02; 76, Elliott 19:53. River Valley: 32, Monon 18:18; 47, Alt 18:43; 49, Springer 18:46; 68, Amble 19:22; 73, Holverson 19:47. Edgerton: 17, Hazzard 17:50; 24, Wilkinson 18:03; 74, Seblom 19:48; 78, Simmons 19:58; 85, Norland 20:18. At Spring Green Golf Course, 5,000 meters.
COLBY SECTIONAL
Team scores: Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 65, La Crosse Logan 72, Medford 87, Elk Mound 129, West Salem 146, Altoona 166, Wisconsin Dells 185, Colby/Abbotsford 187, Mauston 228, Arcadia 230, Black River Falls 279, Neillsville/Granton 284, Viroqua 307, Nekoosa/Port Edwards 397.
Top five individuals: 1, Slevin, LCL, 17:31; 2, Feyen, GET, 17:37; 3, Hanson, EM, 17:41; 4, McKinney, WS, 17:42.
Individual state qualifiers: 3, Hanson, EM, 17:41; 4, McKinney, WS, 17:42; 8, Ziebell, Mau, 18:04; 9, Schulz, WD, 18:09; 10, Niemeier, WS, 18:13.
Wisconsin Dells: 9, Schulz 18:09; 29, Kruschke 19:16; 42, Dickman 19:47; 47, Rockwell 19:58; 58, Nevar 20:28. At Colby High School, 5,000 meters.
DIVISION 3
BOSCOBEL SECTIONAL
Team scores: Darlington 45, Boscobel 94 (earns state berth based on No. 6 finisher), Wauzeka-Steuben 94, Orfordville Parkview 152, Poynette 181, Fennimore 194, Lancaster 224, River Ridge 241, Belleville 269, Iowa-Grant 271, Albany 289, Pecatonica/Argyle 298, Belmont 347, North Crawford 348, Madison Country Day co-op 350, Riverdale 362, Madison St. Ambrose, Seneca, Cassville, De Soto inc.
Top five individuals: 1, Heinberg, Dar, 16:44; 2, Barry, Fen, 16:52; 3, Connolly, IG, 16:58; 4, Green, MCD, 17:05; 5, Ritzke, Poy, 17:07.
Individual state qualifiers: 2, Barry, Fen, 16:52; 3, Connolly, IG, 16:58; 4, Green, MCD, 17:05; 5, Ritzke, Poy, 17:07; 7, Reichmann, WS, 17:24.
Poynette: 5, Ritzke 17:07; 41, Johnson 19:20; 42, Chadwick 19:26; 46, Sickenberger 19:31; 47, Johnson 19:33. Madison Country Day/Abundant Life: 4, Green 17:05; 68, Stakston 20:08; 86, Marthaler 20:48; 95, Petzold 21:21; 97, Rusch 21:34. Madison St. Ambrose: 33, Krebs 18:58. At Boscobel High School, 5,000 meters.
LAKE COUNTRY LUTHERAN SECTIONAL
Team scores: Hartland Lake Country Lutheran 72, Kenosha St. Joseph 77, Jackson Living Word Lutheran 115, Marshall 177, Waterloo 190, Brookfield Academy 190, Horicon 210, Palmyra-Eagle 218, Racine Prairie 237, Kenosha Christian Life 275, Milwaukee Cristo Rey 303, Ozaukee 303, Dodgeland 307, Johnson Creek 357, Racine Lutheran 378, Hartland University Lake 381, Random Lake 404, New Berlin Heritage Christian 464, Beaver Dam Wayland, Burlington Catholic Central inc.
Top five individuals: 1, Mielke, LCL, 16:21; 2, Osborne, BA, 17:05; 3, Anderson, KCL, 17:14; 4, Klumb, LWL, 17:23; 5, Finger, Dod, 17:27.
Individual state qualifiers: 2, Osborne, BA, 17:05; 3, Anderson, KCL, 17:14; 4, Klumb, LWL, 17:23; 5, Finger, Dod, 17:27; 6, Malloy, BA, 17:29.
Marshall: 11, Grossman 17:58; 31, Harrison 18:58; 36, Haberkorn 19:01; 42, Kosbau 19:14; 57, Luzinski 19:40. Waterloo: 18, C. Garcia 18:22; 23, E. Garcia 18:38; 28, Skalitzky 18:45; 50, Springer 19:31; 71, Battenberg 20:15. Johnson Creek: 29, Gross 18:50; 45, Ducklow 19:17; 69, Constable 20:11; 105, Christensen 22:43; 109, Barganz 22:53. At Lake Country Lutheran High School, Hartland, 5,000 meters.
WESTFIELD SECTIONAL
Team scores: Bonduel 63, Coleman 80, Neenah St. Mary 81, Weyauwega-Fremont 100, Laconia 109, Pardeeville 149, Randolph/Cambria-Friesland 162, Oconto 192, Princeton/Green Laske 203, Crivitz 289, Rio/Fall River 315, Manawa Little Wolf 324.
Top five individuals: 1, Woller, Oc, 17:27; 2, Miller, RCF, 17:55; 3, Wondra, Bon, 18:09; 4, Hogerty, NSM, 18:10; 5, Long, WF, 18:10.
Individual state qualifiers: 1, Woller, Oc, 17:27; 2, Miller, RCF, 17:55; 4, Hogerty, NSM, 18:10; 5, Long, WF, 18:10; 9, Unruh, NSM, 18:25.
Pardeeville: 14, Brant 19:16; 16, Freye 19:20; 24, Smith 18:48; 38, Shaw 20:57; 57, Achterberg 22:51. At Westfield High School, 5,000 meters.
Girls cross country
WIAA SECTIONALS
Note: The top two teams in each sectional, plus the first five individual finishers from non-qualifying teams, advance to state.
DIVISION 1
MADISON WEST SECTIONAL
Team scores: Madison West 44, Madison Memorial 61, Waunakee 66, Middleton 115, Monona Grove 116, Madison East 228, Reedsburg 231, DeForest 233, Verona 243, Baraboo 250, Tomah 294, Sauk Prairie 300.
Top five individuals: 1, Nashold, MW, 18:34; 2, Pansegrau, Mid, 18:53; 3, Hoopes, Wau, 18:57; 4, Wilcox-Borg, Tom, 19:11; 5, Rohrer, MW, 19:22.
Individual state qualifiers: 2, Pansegrau, Mid, 18:53; 3, Hoopes, Wau, 18:57; 4, Wilcox-Borg, Tom, 19:11; 7, Nelson, MG, 19:47; 10, Bertz, Wau, 19:53.
Madison West: 1, Nashold 18:34; 5, Rohrer 19:22; 6, Bowman 19:44; 8, Greblo 19:47; 24, Drury 20:44. Madison Memorial: 9, Rhodes 19:52; 11, Cutforth 19:55; 12, Gaines 20:07; 14, Brunner 20:09; 15, House 20:10. Waunakee: 3, Hoopes 18:57; 10, Bertz 19:53; 16, Jarvi 20:11; 17, King 20:14; 20, Vanderhoef 20:21. Middleton: 2, Pansegrau 18:53; 19, Gonter 20:20; 25, Schwartz 20:49; 38, Kasdorf 21:01; 41, Hartig 21:45. Monona Grove: 7, Nelson 19:47; 22, Yundt 20:37; 23, Holmquist 20:41; 31, Hoberg 21:05; 33, Poole 21:17. Madison East: 13, Hughes 20:09; 26, Betts 20:59; 61, Reiner 22:33; 62, Poore 22:38; 66, Lavendel 22:48. Reedsburg: 38, Moon 21:34; 42, McBride 21:45; 43, Lacen 21:48; 48, Gasser 22:06; 60, Fry 22:29. DeForest: 30, Fox 21:02; 44, Laufenberg 21:50; 52, Cass 22:13; 53, Bauer 22:13; 54, Pickhardt 22:13. Verona: 36, Waschbusch 21:30; 45, Wampfler 21:56; 51, Knueve 22:10; 55, Petta 22:14; 56, Remiker 22:15. Baraboo: 32, Stewart 21:06; 37, Krayer 21:32; 40, Patten 21:40; 69, Dubray 22:55; 72, Dougherty 23:01. Sauk Prairie: 46, Herbrandt 22:00; 49, Marquardt 22:07; 67, Doerre 22:53; 68, Lohr 22:53; 70, Radl 22:57. At Lake Farm County Park, Madison, 5,000 meters.
WALES KETTLE MORAINE SECTIONAL
Team scores: Sun Prairie 28, Janesville Craig 64, Stoughton 94, Oconomowoc 139, Wales Kettle Moraine 163, Oregon 171, Madison La Follette 197, Fort Atkinson 209, Milton 215, Janesville Parker 215, Elkhorn 304.
Top five individuals: 1, Kopotic, Sun, 18:55; 2, Thompson, Sun, 19:06; 3, Ray, Sun, 19:37; 4, Lovejoy, FA, 19:42; 5, Hulick, JC, 19:52.
Individual state qualifiers: 4, Lovejoy, FA, 19:42; 6, Ross, Sto, 19:58; 8, Beauchaine, Or, 20:03; 10, Grasslin, JP, 20:16; 11, Craven, WKM, 20:18.
Sun Prairie: 1, Kopotic 18:55; 2, Thompson 19:06; 3, Ray 19:37; 9, Dushack 20:04; 13, Lutes 20:20. Janesville Craig: 5, Hulick 19:52; 7, Arrowood 20:01; 12, Shanks 20:19; 18, Lorenz 20:35; 22, Austin 20:45. Stoughton: 6, Ross 19:58; 19, Jenny 20:37; 21, Lawrence 20:44; 23, Wozniak 20:50; 25, Owen 20:53. Oregon: 8, Beauchaine 20:03; 34, Hughes 21:18; 41, Frank 21:43; 45, Bull 21:53; 47, Riedl 21:57. Madison La Follette: 20, El. Hosokawa 20:43; 24, Milfred 20:52; 46, Violante 21:56; 50, Er. Hosokawa 22:03; 60, Lues 22:19. Fort Atkinson: 4, Lovejoy 19:42; 44, Hebbe 21:51; 52, Zorn 22:08; 54, Kessler 22:10; 59, Miller 22:18. Milton: 15, Henry 20:23; 36, Talabec 21:22; 49, Benson 22:01; 58, Slagle 22:14; 61, Dorn 22:20. Janesville Parker: 10, Graesslin 20:16; 28, Gage 20:57; 51, L. Schroeder 22:04; 57, B. Schroeder 22:13; 73, Howell 23:26. At Wales Kettle Moraine High School, 5,000 meters.
MANITOWOC SECTIONAL
Team scores: Fond du Lac 51, West Bend West 100, Slinger 105, West Bend West 106, Oshkosh West 133, Beaver Dam 161, Manitowoc Lincoln 184, Watertown 189, Oshkosh North 202, Sheboygan North 236, Sheboygan South 267, Hartford Union 273.
Top five individuals: 1, Collett, Fon, 19:49; 2, Hughes, Fon, 20:07; 3, Schmitz, Fon, 20:25; 4, Guido, OW, 20:34; 5, Kopidlansky, WBW, 20:40.
Individual state qualifiers: 4, Guido, OW, 20:34; 6, Groves, Sli, 20:40; 7, Wright, OW, 20:40; 8, Wackett, Wtn, 20:42; 9, Braatz, SS, 20:53.
Beaver Dam: 19, Alvarez 21:32; 29, Donaldson 22:00; 35, Hernandez 22:18; 36, Hallman 22:19; 42, Uhrich 22:27. Watertown: 8, Wackett 20:42; 33, Smith 22:12; 47, Gilberten 22:36; 49, Olson 22:40; 52, Zechzer 22:43. At Meadow Links Golf Course, Manitowoc, 5,000 meters.
DIVISION 2
WHITEWATER SECTIONAL
Team scores: Jefferson 39, Lake Mills 60, East Troy 62, Watertown Luther Prep 113, Somers Shoreland Lutheran 171, Lakeside Lutheran 172, Clinton 197, Deerfield/Cambridge 199, Whitewater 201, Waukesha Catholic Memorial 232, Beloit Turner 255.
Top five individuals: 1, Linse, J, 19:59; 2, Hottinger, J, 20:34; 3, Winslow, LM, 20:52; 4, Rondeau, ET, 21:03; 5, Tomomitsu, WW, 21:05.
Individual state qualifiers: 4, Rondeau, ET, 21:03; 5, Tomomitsu, WW, 21:05; 6, Maya Habben, WLP, 21:08; 7, Bottum, ET, 21:11; 8, Nolting, ET, 21:15.
Jefferson: 1, Linse 19:59; 2, Hottinger 20:34; 10, Kammer 21:24; 16, Wichman 21:43; 20, Hollenberger 21:49. Lake Mills: 3, Winslow 20:52; 11, Pitta 21:24; 14, Dressel 21:36; 15, Fair 21:40; 17, Willie 21:44. Watertown Luther Prep: 6, Maya Habben 21:08; 13, Buege 21:35; 19, Mensching 21:46; 32, Schroeder 23:02; 43, Mau. Habben 23:35. Lakeside Lutheran: 26, Hemling 22:21; 27, Gresens 22:26; 35, Karas 23:16; 36, Meske 23:18; 48, Abel 23:47. Deerfield/Cambridge: 24, Jacobs 22:13; 30, Williams 22:55; 42, Bolger 23:34; 47, Knops 23:45; 57, Glesinger 24:30. At UW-Whitewater, 5,000 meters.
MAYVILLE SECTIONAL
Team scores: Winneconne 35, Grafton 46, Lodi 110, Columbus 158, Mayville 170, Berlin 234, Lomira 241, Waupun 249, Portage 251, Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran 251, Campbellsport 286, Wautoma/Wild Rose 288, Ripon 291, Kewaskum 297, Omro 316, North Fond du Lac/Oakfield 392.
Top five individuals: 1, Wille, Gra, 20:26; 2, Butte, Win, 20:30; 3, Clary, Lodi, 20:37; 4, Clark, Win, 20:45; 5, Wille, Gra, 20:57.
Individual state qualifiers: 3, Clary, Lodi, 20:37; 6, Reed, Lomira, 21:01; 7, Radtke, Rip, 21:16; 9, Cherella, Gra, 21:26; 11, Huckstorf, KML, 21:34.
Lodi: 3, Clary 20:37; 17, Milne 21:52; 23, Busser 21:59; 28, Schoenemann 22:10; 39, Endres 22:44. Columbus: 20, Miller 21:55; 31, Molnar 22:14; 33, Denk 22:18; 34, Ott 22:22; 40, Paulson 22:44. Portage: 32, Goldthorpe 22:18; 38, Garetson 22:41; 43, Rietmann 22:47; 51, Shortreed 23:03; 87, Warzecha 24:06. At Mayville High School, 5,000 meters.
RIVER VALLEY SECTIONAL
Team scores: Mount Horeb 66, Platteville 97, McFarland 124, Evansville 129, Prairie du Chien 143, Dodgeville/Mineral Point 169, Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld 202, Madison Edgewood 217, Brodhead/Juda 217, Edgerton 218, River Valley 228, Southwestern Cuba City 285, Monroe 300, New Glarus/Monticello 374, Richland Center/Ithaca 412.
Top five individuals: 1, Martensen, SWCC, 18:21; 2, McIntyre, BrJ, 20:05; 3, Katzung, PdC, 20:25; 4, Huser, PdC, 20:30; 5, Ollendick, MH, 20:36.
Individual state qualifiers: 1, Martensen, SWCC, 18:21; 2, McIntyre, BrJ, 20:05; 3, Katzung, PdC, 20:25; 4, Huser, PdC, 20:30; 7, Fillner, Ev, 20:44.
Mount Horeb: 5, Ollendick 20:37; 9, Van Orsdel 21:06; 14, Brandemuehl 21:18; 16, Fountas 21:25; 22, Hellenbrand 21:37. McFarland: 19, Eliades 21:30; 20, Moede 21:34; 26, McCaulley 21:59; 28, Ceelen 22:03; 31, Sommer 22:14. Evansville: 7, Fillner 20:44; 10, Stuart 21:10; 24, Hazard 21:53; 36, Tiedt 22:21; 52, Tofte 22:59. Dodgeville/Mineral Point: 11, Johnston 21:10; 30, Oberhauser 22:09; 33, Peterson 22:17; 45, Kearns 22:43; 50, Tremelling 22:56. Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld: 12, Frame 21:12; 17, Leece 21:28; 34, Caminiti 22:20; 66, Yager 23:28; 72, Herrling 23:33. Madison Edgewood: Maiers 22:00; 37, McClimon 22:24; 39, Powless 22:26; 49, Olson 22:56; 65, Jenkins 23:25. Edgerton: 21, Scheildt 21:36; 41, Bublitz 22:27; 46, Cornett 22:45; 48, Stockel 22:54; 62, Kosmicki 23:23. River Valley: 13, Krey 21:17; 42, Reich 22:34; 43, Cummings 22:36; 57, Fruit 23:14; 73, Johnson 23:34. Monroe: 15, Hayes 21:18; 58, Mader 23:14; 59, Smith 23:15; 82, Bartelt 24:29; 86, Bazley 25:27. New Glarus/Monticello:
47, Karls 22:46; 61, Molencamp 23:16; 83, Fuller 24:48; 89, Thayer 25:40; 94, Streiff 26:42. At Spring Green Golf Course, 5,000 meters..
COLBY SECTIONAL
Team scores: Medford 47, Wisconsin Dells 76, La Crosse Logan 97, Viroqua 103, Colby/Abbotsford 158, Elk Mound 193, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 194, Mauston 198, Arcadia 223, West Salem 232, Neillsville/Granton 277, Altoona 312, Black River Falls 345, Adams-Friendship 403.
Top five individuals: 1, Feyen, GET, 19:32; 2, Weston, Vir, 20:51; 3, Beghin, WD, 20:54; 4, Malacina, Mau, 21:06; 5, Seidel, Med, 21:12.
Individual state qualifiers: 1, Feyen, GET, 19:32; 2, Weston, Vir, 20:51; 4, Malacina, Mau, 21:06; 9, Feiten, CA, 21:35; 10, Lowry, NG, 21:42.
Wisconsin Dells: 3, Beghin 20:54; 7, Anchor 21:22; 18, L. Cunningham 22:24; 23, Whitebreast 22:38; 25, E. Cunningham 22:47. At Colby High School, 5,000 meters.
DIVISION 3
BOSCOBEL SECTIONAL
Team scores: Lancaster 33, Boscobel 63, Darlington 83, Poynette 99, Albany 119, Fennimore 199, North Crawford 207, Madison St. Ambrose 242, River Ridge 248, Belleville 256, Wauzeka-Steuben 279, Parkview 285, Riverdale inc., Madison Country Day/Abundant Life inc., Shullsburg inc., Cassville inc.
Top five individuals: 1, Murphy, Lan, 19:29; 2, Carstens, NC, 19:40; 3, Mendez, Dar, 19:56; 4, Burks, Lan, 20:04; 5, Brown, Bos, 20:19.
Individual state qualifiers: 2, Carstens, NC, 19:40; 3, Mendez, Dar, 19:56; 7, Chadwick, Poy, 20:25; 8, Bunn, Fen, 20:34; 11, Marquardt, Poy, 20:44.
Poynette: 7, Chadwick 20:25; 11, Marquardt 20:44; 21, Golueke 21:44; 29, Reddeman 22:43; 31, Lee 22:47. Albany: 16, Peters 21:30; 23, Wachholz 22:12; 24, Dallman 22:30; 26, Zurfluh 22:36; 30,Trow 22:43. Madison St. Ambrose: 20, Speece 21:43; 48, O’Leary 24:42; 50, Kachel 25:07; 60, Schloesser 26:12; 64, Butler 26:57. Belleville: 42, Salmela 24:07; 49, Weber 24:42; 52, Herritz 25:10; 55, Ayala 25:46; 58, Diaz; 26:00. At Boscobel High School, 5,000 meters.
LAKE COUNTRY LUTHERAN SECTIONAL
Team scores: Marshall 57, Dodgeland 63, Ozaukee 73, Hartland Lake County Lutheran 81, Jackson Living Word Lutheran 182, Burlington Catholic Central 184, Racine Prairie 196, Waterloo 232, Kenosha St. Joseph 253, Random Lake 255, Horicon 275, Kenosha Christian Life 236, Racine Lutheran 326, Milwaukee Cristo Rey 369, Milwaukee Salam 470.
Top five individuals: 1, Benzing, Dod, 19:46; 2, Constable, JC, 20:08; 3, Huber, Dod, 20:10; 4, Czeshinski, PE, 20:27; 5, Lucht, PE, 20:35.
Individual state qualifiers: 2, Constable, JC, 20:08; 4, Czeshinski, PE, 20:27; 5, Lucht, PE, 20:34; 6, Forman, Wat, 20:44; 7, Large, Oz, 20:48.
Marshall: 7, Dugan 20:55; 8, M. Andrews 20:56; 9, Huggett 21:01; 15, Bonilla 21:52; 18, K. Andrews 21:56. Waterloo: 3, Forman 20:44; 52, Limoseth 25:03; 53, Stonestreet 25:04; 54, Filter 25:10; 70, Battenberg 26:10. At Lake Country Lutheran High School, Hartland, 5,000 meters.
WESTFIELD SECTIONAL
Team scores: Bonduel 47, Weyauwega-Fremont 51, Princeton/Green Lake 82, Westfield 114, Coleman 135, Laconia 178, Crivitz 190, Rio/Fall River 197, Oconto 223, Little Wolf Jr./Sr. High School 266, Pardeeville inc.
Top five individuals: 1, Bartel, WF, 20:04; 2, Troxel, B, 20:22; 3, Hansen, G, 20:40; 4, Moore, PGL, 20:57; 5, Madigan, L, 21:41.
Pardeeville: 13, Delapp 22:56. At Westfield High School, 5,000 meters.
Girls volleyball
WIAA TOURNAMENT
Regional finals
DIVISION 1
SUN PRAIRIE 3, MADISON MEMORIAL 0
Madison Memorial 20 15 8
Sun Prairie 25 25 25
MADISON MEMORIAL (leaders): Kills — Abbey Maier 5. Digs — Carolyn Bohm 6. Blocks — Erin Roseboom 1. Aces — Abbey Maier 2. Assists — Lauren Wolters 7.
SUN PRAIRIE: Kills — KJ McNabb 9. Digs — Morgan Jensen 8, Payton Addink 8. Blocks — Payton Addink 2. Aces — Josie Halbleib 5. Assists — Josie Halbleib 14.
WAUNAKEE 3, BARABOO 0
Baraboo 22 9 14
Waunakee 25 25 25
BARABOO (leaders): Kills — Abby Haseley 6. Digs — Haley Hannagan 7. Blocks — Lia Kieck 4. Aces — . Assists — Jordan Buelow 11.
WAUNAKEE: Kills — Kiana Schmitt 13. Digs — Sarah Malone 10. Blocks — Sarah Malone 2. Aces — Kaleigh Roepke 2. Assists — Summer Schwenn 19.
VERONA 3, DEFOREST 1
DeForest 20 19 26 23
Verona 25 25 24 25
DEFOREST (leaders): Kills — Sophee Mink 13. Digs — Emily Bonoanno 11. Blocks — Heidi Compe 5, Sophee Mink 5. Aces — . Assists — Chloe Bernards 11.
VERONA: Kills — Megan Touchett 9. Digs — Amelia Hust 24. Blocks — Sydney Rae 5, Maddy Kelley 5. Aces — Amelia Hust 3, Emma Frahm 3. Assists — Emma Frahm 18.
HOLMEN 3, MIDDLETON 1
Middleton 19 12 25 21
Holmen 25 25 17 25
MIDDLETON (leaders): Kills — Lily Welti 9. Digs — Lily Welti 16. Blocks — Hannah Flottmeyer 4. Aces — Rachael Roberts 3. Assists — Rachael Roberts 17.
HOLMEN: Kills — Kenzie Winker 18. Digs — Ellie Kline 17, Claire Eade 17. Blocks — Lexie Jeffers 6. Aces — . Assists — Sam Millard 21.
DIVISION 2
MADISON EDGEWOOD 3, PLATTEVILLE 2
Platteville 25 27 12 19 18
Madison Edgewood 18 25 25 25 20
PLATTEVILLE (leaders): Kills — . Digs — . Blocks — . Aces — . Assists — .
MADISON EDGEWOOD: Kills — Natalie Ring 27. Digs — Caroline McNeil 25. Blocks — Anna Mueller 1. Aces — Annabel Lewis 3. Assists — Caroline Craig 63.
MCFARLAND 3, MOUNT HOREB 2
Mount Horeb 19 20 25 25 9
McFarland 25 25 7 17 25
MOUNT HOREB (leaders): Kills — Elise Goetzinger 24. Digs — Ashley Lange 27. Blocks — Elise Goetzinger 3. Aces — Jensen Pellett 4, Jadyn Holman 4. Assists — Lena LaFleur 41.
MCFARLAND: Kills — Ashley East 14, Katie Hildebrandt 13. Digs — Erin Eggers 13. Blocks — . Aces — Nina Crull 7. Assists — Lizzy Fortune 30.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 3, LAKE MILLS 2
Lake Mills 14 25 25 15 13
Lakeside Lutheran 25 19 19 25 15
LAKE MILLS (leaders): Kills — Grace Schopf 15. Digs — Tatum Riggleman 31. Blocks — Calla Borchert 5. Aces — Calla Borchert 2. Assists — Sydney Lewellin 45.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN: Kills — Payton Kuepers 13. Digs — Kylee Gnabasik 26. Blocks — Payton Kuepers 4. Aces — Kylee Gnabasik 4. Assists — Kaylee Raymond 24.
EAST TROY 3, WATERTOWN LUTHER PREP 0
East Troy 25 25 25
Watertown Luther Prep 14 13 16
EAST TROY (leaders): Kills — Bina Scuric 18. Digs — Katie Winkler 14. Blocks — Bina Scuric 3. Aces — Taylor Schmitt 3. Assists — Emily Wendt 37.
DIVISION 3
WATERLOO 3, MARKESAN 0
Markesan 23 19 24
Waterloo 25 25 26
MARKESAN (leaders): Kills — Alexandra Dornfeld 15. Digs — Alexandra Dornfeld 9. Blocks — Karigan Hunter 4. Aces — Alexandra Dornfeld 3. Assists — Halley Laper 19.
WATERLOO: Kills — Brooke Mosher 22. Digs — Brooke Mosher 21, Michaela Riege 12. Blocks — Brooke Mosher 2, Emily McCunn 2. Aces — Brooke Mosher 4, Michaela Riege 3. Assists — Katie Kuhl 16, Brooke Mosher 14.
WISCONSIN HEIGHTS 3, BRODHEAD 2
Brodhead 19 25 18 25 21
Wisconsin Heights 25 16 25 21 23
BRODHEAD (leaders): Kills — Oliver 15. Digs — Katie Goecks 4, Johnson 4. Blocks — Siegel 3. Aces — Moe 3, Katie Goecks 3. Assists — Johnson 32.
WISCONSIN HEIGHTS: Kills — Ashley Adler 24. Digs — Jada Wood 19, Kelsi Handel 19. Blocks — Tayler Kraemer 4, Raegan Doherty 4. Aces — Ashley Adler 8. Assists — Jada Wood 35.
CUBA CITY 3, BELLEVILLE 2
Belleville 25 25 23 18 5
Cuba City 23 18 25 25 15
BELLEVILLE (leaders): Kills — Rachael Heittola 15. Digs — Sydney Gentilli 34. Blocks — Brooke Everson 4. Aces — Erin Kittleson 2. Assists — Erin Kittleson 20.
CUBA CITY: Kills — Brinley Wood 22. Digs — Hailey Stich 37. Blocks — Taylor Redfern 5, Mati Terpstra 5. Aces — Hailey Stich 4. Assists — Courtney Busch 42.
Girls tennis
WIAA TEAM STATE TOURNAMENT
At Nielsen Tennis Stadium, Madison
Saturday’s results
DIVISION 1
Championship
MEQUON HOMESTEAD 4,
MILWAUKEE DSHA 3
Singles — White, DSHA, def. Yang, 6-2, 6-2; Schifano, DSHA, def. Gebhardt, 6-0, 6-2; Head, MH, def Vap, 4-6, 7-5, 6-3; Moews, DSHA, def. La Londe, 6-2, 6-1.
Doubles — Brown/Wade, MH, def. Colon/Stangl, 6-0, 6-1; Crowley/Shapsis, MH, def. Cyganiak/Mellowes, 6-0, 6-0; Chavin/Sprinkmann, MH, def. Dahm/Schraufnagel, 6-2, 6-3.
Semifinals
HOMESTEAD 5, WHITEFISH BAY 2
Singles — Yang, MH, def. Hessel, 6-0, 6-1; Eckes, WFB, def. Gebhardt, 6-2, 6-3; Head, MH, def. Reimers, 6-2, 6-1; La Londe, MH, def. Nelson, 6-3, 7-5.
Doubles — Deslongchamps/Kavanagh, WFB, def. Brown/Wade, 4-6, 6-4, 10-6; Crowley/Shapsis, MH, def. Hirst/Bernfeld, 6-1, 6-0; Chavin/Sprinkmann, MH, def. Smith/Merrill, 6-2, 6-2.
MILWAUKEE DSHA 4, MADISON MEMORIAL 3
Singles — White, DSHA, def. Olson, 6-0, 6-2; Schifano, DSHA, def. Zhou, 6-4, 7-6 (1); Remesh, MM, def. Vap, 6-2, 6-1; Moews, DSHA, def. Jiang, 6-3, 6-1.
Doubles — Hubbard/Kamath, MM, def. Colon/Stangl, 6-4, 4-6, 6-1; Li/Wu, MM, def. Cyganiak/Mellowes, 2-6, 7-5, 6-3; Dahn/Schraufnagel, DSHA, def. Liu/Manoharan, 6-1, 6-1.
DIVISION 2
Championship
UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF MILWAUKEE 5, WAUKESHA CATHOLIC MEMORIAL 2
Singles – Sane, USM, def. Carson, 5-7, 6-1; Francis, USM, def. Dorow, 6-1, 6-2; C. Sturm, WCM, def. Quryshi, 2-6, 6-1, 6-4; Goris, USM, def. Pawlak, 6-0, 6-3.
Doubles – Diedrich/Teuteberg, WCM, def. Watkins/Gridley, 5-7, 6-2 (4); Guy/Treptow, USM, def. A. Sturm/Rossi, 6-4, 6-2; Siddalingaiah/Daskal, USM, def. Gatto/Prahl, 6-1, 6-3.
Semifinals
UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF MILWAUKEE 7,
MADISON EDGEWOOD 0
Singles – Sane def. Deang, 6-3, 6-2; Francis def. Hess, 6-3, 4-6 (5); Quryshi def. Merckx, 4-6, 6-0, 6-2; Goris def. Macdonald, 6-1, 6-3.
Doubles – Watkins/Gridley def. Kessel/Drake, 6-4, 6-7 (4), (2); Guy/Treptow def. Smith/Dunn, 6-2, 6-1; Siddalingaiah/Daskal def. Harkin/O’Gara, 6-1, 6-4.
WAUKESHA CATHOLIC MEMORIAL 6,
AMERY 1
Singles – Carson, WCM, def. Meyer, 6-0, 6-0; Dorow, WCM, def. Zinn, 6-2, 6-1; C. Sturm, WCM, def. Rivard, 1-6, 6-1, 6-1; Pawlak, WCM, def. Whitley, 6-2, 6-1.
Doubles – Oman/Braaten, A, def. Diedrich/Teuteberg, 7-5, 0-6(5); A. Sturm/Rossi, WCM, def. Whitehead/Springett, 6-3, 6-0; Gatto/Prahl, WCM, def. O. Peterson/M. Peterson.
Boys soccer
WIAA TOURNAMENT
Regional finals
DIVISION 1
SUN PRAIRIE 3, MIDDLETON 1
Sun Prairie 2 1 — 3
Middleton 0 1 — 1
First half: SP — Hagerman (Kopotic), 18:36; Marquardt, 40:21. Second half: M – Lund, 57:25; SP – Kopotic (Hagerman), 88:34. Saves: SP (Scherer) 9; M (Scher 1, Hinz 3) 4.
VERONA 2, OCONOMOWOC 0
Oconomowoc 0 0 — 0
Verona 0 2 — 2
Second half: V — Gamez (Knight), 59:00; Luttinen (Fischer), 65:00. Saves: O 5, V (Ohm) 3.
DIVISION 2
OREGON 3, MILTON 0
Milton 0 0 — 0
Oregon 1 2 — 3
First half: Bjerke (pk), 7:43. Second half: McCombs, 55:16; Conduah (Bjerke), 84:12. Saves: M 11; O 1.
MONONA GROVE 6, DEFOREST 0
DeForest 0 0 — 0
Monona Grove 3 3 — 6
First half: Bekker, 14:00; Bekker (PK), 23:00; Kambi (Grady), 27:00. Second half: Bekker (Zielke), 64:00; Zielke (Munz), 66:00; Zielke (Bracken), 68:00. Saves: DF — (Westra) 5; MG — (Haasa) 7.
MADISON EDGEWOOD 1, EVANSVILLE 0
Evansville 0 0 — 0
Madison Edgewood 0 1 — 1
Second half: Meriggioli (Madson), 84:21. Saves: EV — (Huff) 7; ME — (S. O’Connor) 5.
MOUNT HOREB 3, JEFFERSON 0
Jefferson 2 1 — 3
Mount Horeb 0 1 — 1
First half: Banfield (Winkler), 1:14; G. Guenther, (Long), 35:59. Second half: C. Guenther G. (Guenther), 54:00. Saves: J (Radoff) 2; MH (Leis) 1.
DIVISION 3
MCFARLAND 6, LA CROSSE LOGAN 1
La Crosse Logan 0 1 — 1
McFarland 3 3 — 6
First half: MF — Blair (Sampson), 00:56; MF — Sampson (E. Nichols), 16:55; MF — E. Nichols (Z. Nichols), 36:44. Second half: MF — Blair (Torres), 54:59; MF — Flemming (Connor), 70:06; MF — Torres (Newcomer), 79:38; LCL — Sullivan, 82:15. Saves: LCL — (Restel) 9; MF — (Schutt, Miller) 3.
BELLEVILLE/NEW GLARUS 3,
PLATTEVILLE/LANCASTER 0
Platteville/Lancaster 0 0 — 0
Belleville/New Glarus 2 1 — 3
First half: Knoebl (Gentilli), 16:58; Faber, 37:21. Second half: Gentilli, 84:21. Saves: P (11) B (Lutz 5).
DIVISION 4
WATERTOWN LUTHER PREP 10,
WAUPUN CENTRAL WIS. CHRISTIAN 0
Waupun Christian 0 0 — 0
Watertown Luther Prep 3 7 — 10
First half: Heiman, 1:14; Santos (Martin), 10:38; Hill (Lawrence), 35:14. Second half: Lawrence (Heiman), 47:14; Ernest, 50:54; Lawrence (Ernest), 51:02; Ernest (Hengst), 52:44; Brands, 59:14; Palacios (Hill), 69:22; Schewe, 72:19. Saves: J (Radoff) 2; MH (Leis) 1.
Boys volleyball
BIG EIGHT CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Championship — Middleton def. Madison West 25-17, 25-20, 25-20. Third — Madison Memorial def. Fort Akinson/Cambridge 25-17, 25-18, 23-25, 25-14. Fifth — Beloit Memorial def. Madison East 25-20, 25-23, 25-23. Seventh — Madison La Follette def. Madison Edgewood 25-23, 25-9, 25-20.
Semifinals — Championship: Middleton def. Fort Atkinson/Cambridge 25-12, 25-15; Madison West def. Madison Memorial 25-15, 25-19. Consolation: Beloit Memorial def. Madison Edgewood 25-13, 25-8; Madison East def. Madison La Follette 25-18, 25-18.
First round — Middleton def. Madison Edgewood 25-7, 25-10; Fort Atkinson/Cambridge def. Beloit Memorial 27-25, 28-26; Madison West def. Madison East 25-16, 25-14; Madison Memorial def. Madison La Follette 25-12, 25-18.