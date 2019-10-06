Boys cross country
STOUGHTON INVITATIONAL
Team scores — Stevens Point 36; Madison La Follette 46; Middleton 59; Oconomowoc 73; Madison Memorial 155; Stoughton 203; Monona Grove 204; Madison East 223; Jefferson 225; Waunakee 279; Milton 312; Janesville Parker 343.
Top 10 individuals — 1, Vance, Oc, 15:58; 2, Wolfe, MLF, 16:06; 3, Bourget, SP, 16:10; 4, Lepak, SP, 16:20; 5, Olson, MLF, 16:23; 6, Jaeger, MLF, 16:38; 7, Scharbarth, SP, 16:39; 8, Ward, M, 16:44; 9, Jacobs, SP, 16:46; 10, Johnson, M, 16:46.
Madison La Follette: 2, Wolfe 16:06; 5, Olson 16:23; 6, Jaeger 16:38; 16, Noffke 16:58; 17, Bailey 17:06. Middleton: 8, Ward 16:44; 10, Johnson 16:46; 11, Leffel 16:48; 12, Hoferle 16:49; 18, Schollmeyer 17:08. Madison Memorial: 20, Ketarkus 17:09; 24, Anthony 17:19; 31, Rafferty 17:33; 39, Zarov 17:45; 41, Neumann 17:46. Stoughton: 25, Zywicki 17:20; 27, Hansen 17:25; 46, Smith 17:55; 50, Model 18:03; 55, Millam 18:23. Monona Grove: 29, Traeder 17:28; 40, Anderson 17:46; 42, Keaveny 17:47; 44, Haberli 17:50; 49, Frydenlund 17:59. Madison East: 32, Hanson 17:38; 35, C. Oser 17:41; 36, M. Oser 17:42; 57, Dresser 18:25; 63, Milligan 18:35. Waunakee: 45, Regnier 17:53; 54, Lincoln 18:13; 56, Voge 18:23; 60, Niles 18:31; 64, Smith 18:35. Milton: 48, Woodcock 17:58; 61, Snow, 18:33; 62, Smith 18:33; 70, Case 19:04; 71, Pan 19:07. Janesville Parker: 38, Schuh 17:43; 69, Risseeuw 19:01; 77, Vincetich 19:54; 79, Holterman 20:20; 80, Shereck 20:33. At Stoughton HS, 5,000 meters.
DICK McKICHAN PLATTEVILLE INVITATIONAL
LARGE SCHOOLS
Team scores — Sauk Prairie 65; New Glarus/Monticello 103; Monroe 107; Union Grove 115; Mount Horeb 119; Evansville 169; McFarland 182; River Valley 214; Platteville 215; Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld 219; Southwestern co-op 247; Brohead/Juda 344; Prairie du Chien 400.
Top five individuals — 1, Patzka, WHB, 16:15; 2, Siltman, E, 16:53; 3, Haas, SP, 16:55; 4, Connolly, IG, 16:58; 5, Hall, UG, 17:07.
Sauk Prairie: 3, Haas 16:55; 7, Desroches 17:11; 12, Wankerl 17:25; 15, Boerger 17:39; 41, Beattie 18:09. New Glarus/Monticello: 14, Guenther 17:37; 18, Quaglia 17:44; 20, Nelson 17:47; 36, Hoesly 18:04; 39, McCoy 18:08. Monroe: 11, Fahrney 17:23; 23, Sathoff 17:54; 28, Henry 17:58; 31, Slack 17:59; 44, Boll 18:10. Mount Horeb: 13, Stoddard 17:31; 24, Nelson 17:55; 30, Ollendick 17:59; 35, Woller 18:04; 50, Warner 18:20. McFarland: 8, Klumpyan 17:13; 32, Aubey 18:01; 59, Kania 18:35; 71, Wickersham 18:47; 73, Olsen 18:52. Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld: 1, Patzka 16:15; 34, Bauman 18:03; 55, Parman 18:29; 117, Pietrzykowski 20:13; 126, Meier 20:45.
SMALL SCHOOLS
Team scores — Iowa-Grant 49; Dralington 60; Lancaster 95; Wauzeka-Steuben 96; Riverdale 126; River Ridge 133; Belleville 161; Albany 166; North Crawford 283; Shullsburg incomplete.
Top five individuals — 1, Connolly, IG, 16:58; 2, Reichmann, WS, 17:23; 3, Aide, IG, 17:41; 4, Buroker, IG, 17:53; 5, Karavergos, S, 17:57.
Belleville: 22, Wilder 19:04; 26, Campbell 19:10; 40, Loshaw 19:56; 47, Fullbright 20:32; 50, Woller 20:59. At Platteville HS, 5,000 meters.
BILL GREITEN EAGLE INVITATIONAL
(Note: Race shortened to 4,000 meters due to conditions)
Team scores — Madison West 44; Hartland Arrowhead 61; Waukesha West 120; Greendale 126; Sussex Hamilton 139; Muskego 149; Des Plaines (Ill.) Maine West 153; Pewaukee 156; New Berlin Eisenhower 217; Franklin 255.
Top five individuals — 1. Kuhlenbeck, SH, 12:38; 2, Kain, Mus, 12:52; 3, Gary, MW, 12:57; 4, Brock, Pew, 13:05; 5, Lee, MW, 13:09.
Madison West: 3, Gary, 12:57; 5, Lee, 13:09; 6, Reed, 13:12; 14, Kuhn, 13:27; 16, Gore, MW, 13:32. At UW-Parkside National Course.
CHOCOLATE CITY INVITATIONAL
Team scores — Wilmot 32; Burlington 35; Racine Horlick 56; Beloit Memorial 110; Lakeside Lutheran incomplete.
Top three individuals — 1, Gresens, LL, 17:43; 2, Zager, WU, 17:56; 3, Kreuger, B, 17:59.
Beloit Memorial: 19, J. Johnson 20:22; 22, David 22:27; 23, B. Johnson 22:30; 24, Perez 22:42; 26, Miller 23:32. Lakeside Lutheran: 1, Gresens 17:43; 17, Abel 20:14. At Burlington School District Forest, 5,000 meters.
Girls cross country
STOUGHTON INVITATIONAL
Team scores — Middleton 39; Madison West 43; Stevens Point 86; Oregon 126; Monona Grove 130; Waunakee 166; Stoughton 174; Madison La Follette 214; Jefferson 236; Milton 242; Madison East 299; Janesville Parker 367.
Top 10 individuals — 1, Pansegrau, M, 18:05; 2, Nashold, MW, 18:23; 3, Willis, SP, 18:54; 4, Rohrer, MW, 19:32; 5, Greblo, MW, 19:37; 6, K. Malloy-Salgado, M, 19:53; 7, Z. Malloy-Salgado, M, 19:54; 8, Hyland, SP, 19:59; 9, Vorontsov, Or, 19:59; 10, Bertz, W, 19:59.
Middleton: 1, Pansegrau 18:05; 6, K. Malloy-Salgado 19:53; 7, Z. Malloy-Salgado 19:54; 11, Ruszkiewicz 20:04; 14, Chirafisi 20:21. Madison West: 2, Nashold 18:23; 4, Rohrer 19:32; 5, Greblo 19:37; 15, Greblo 20:28; 17, Weigl 20:34. Oregon: 9, Vorontsov 19:59; 21, Frank, 20:51; 25, Hughes, 20:58; 27, Hutchinson 21:02; 44, Salazar 22:04. Monona Grove: 13, Hogan 20:20; 19, Nelson 20:46; 28, Thomas 21:14; 30, Holmquist 21:22; 40, Kozich 21:46. Waunakee: 10, Bertz 19:59; 32, Jarvi 21:32; 36, Everson 21:36; 47, Dotzler 22:16; 55, Schiffman 22:38. Stoughton: 12, Jenny 20:06; 33, Owen 21:33; 37, Gibson 21:41; 43, Lawrence 22:00; 49, Olstad 22:20. Madison La Follette: 31, G. Lues 21:22; 35, N. Lues 21:34; 38, Milfred 21:42; 53, Lynk 22:29; 57 Helms 22:52. Milton: 23, Talabac 20:56; 39, Borgwardt 21:45; 51, Johnson 22:25; 64, Slagle 23:22; 65, Benson 23:25. Madison East: 46, Reiner 22:12; 56, Keckhaver 22:45; 59, Cooper 22:56; 67, Elbow 23:32; 71, Dolan-Gaschignard 23:51. Janesville Parker: 70, B. Schroeder 23:47; 72, L. Schroeder 24:00; 74, Miguel 27:29; 75, Howell 27:44; 76, Hayes 27:44. At Stoughton HS, 5,000 meters.
DICK McKICHAN PLATTEVILLE INVITATIONAL
LARGE SCHOOLS
Team scores — McFarland 67; Mount Horeb 96; Platteville 120; Union Grove 151; Madison Edgewood 159; Prairie du Chien 163; Evansville 183; Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld 213; Sauk Prairie 215; New Glarus/Monticello 236; Brodhead/Juda 251; Monroe 262; River Valley 269; Southwestern co-op incomplete.
Top five individuals — 1, Martensen, SW, 18:29; 2. Herrling, WHB, 19:06; 3, Meis, Pl, 19:42; 4, McIntyre, BrJ, 19:46; 5, Krey, RV, 20:05.
McFarland: 9, McCaulley 20:36; 10, P. Ceelen 20:38; 11, E. Ceelen 20:43; 15, Grossman 21:01; 27, Zheng 21:45. Mount Horeb: 8, Ollendick 20:31; 20, Brandemuehl 21:28; 21, Stenner 21:30; 24, Hellenbrand 21:40; 28, Nelson 21:48. Madison Edgewood: 19, Maires 21:27; 23, McClimon 21:36; 26, Masciopinto 21:44; 37, Powless 22:16; 59, Yager 23:25. Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld: 2, S. Herrling 19:06; 16, Frame 21:17; 41, Simmert 22:33; 74, B. Herrling 25:14; 85, Gordon 27:36. New Glarus/Monticello: 36, Ziperski 22:10; 42, Faber 22:35; 52, Karls 23:00; 53, Molencamp 23:01; 58, Disch 23:24. Monroe: 6, Hayes 20:10; 57, Mader 23:21; 60, Lambert 23:29; 63, Coppes 23:47; 81, Brower 26:43.
SMALL SCHOOLS
Team scores — Lancaster 44; Albany 68; Darlington 91; Iowa-Grant 138; River Ridge 149; Riverdale 156; Madison St. Ambrose 180; Belleville 200; Belmont 207; North Crawford 219.
Top five individuals — 1, Burks, Lan, 19:45; 2, Muench, Lan, 20:29; 3, Meister, Dar, 20:38; 4, Murphy, Lan, 20:44; 5, Mueller, Alb, 20:53.
Madison St. Ambrose: 12, Speece 21:52; 28, King 22:56; 41, Speece 25:34; 47, Kachel 27:15; 52, G. Tejeda 28:45. Belleville: 14, Winkers 21:53; 43, Herritz 25:47; 44, Salmela 25:57; 49, Diaz 27:37; 50, Stamfl 267:43. At Platteville HS, 5,000 meters.
CHOCOLATE CITY INVITATIONAL
Team scores — Lakeside Lutheran 32; Racine Horlick 47; Wilmot 64; Burlington 83; Beloit Memorial incomplete.
Top three individuals — 1, Minning, LL, 21:09; 2, Pitrof, RH, 21:25; 3, Blount, WU, 21:28.
Lakeside Lutheran: 1, Minning 21:09; 4, Hemling 22:13; 5, Digiovanni 22:41; 10, Cody 23:14; 12, Karas 23:31. Beloit Memorial: 23, White 24:59. At Burlington School District Forest, 5,000 meters.
Boys soccer
SUN PRAIRIE 4, PEWAUKEE 0
Sun Prairie 3 1 — 4
Pewaukee 0 0 — 0
First half: Franks (Karls), 6:15; Franks (Trilling), 9:23; Rice, 21:26.
Second half: Castrejon (Rice), 86:11.
Saves: SP (Scherer) 1; P (Loew) 4 (Eldriedge) 2.
MONONA GROVE 7, APPLETON XAVIER 0
Monona Grove 4 3 — 7
Appleton Xavier 0 0 — 0
First half: Becker (Bracken), 2:20; Rains (Becker), 4:00; Halstead (Zielke), 32:00; Kambi (Becker), 39:00.
Second half: Bracken (Becker), 45:00; Becker (Thomas), 58:00; Plata Parra (Thomas), 76:00.
Saves: MG (Kuhl) 2; AX (Draheim) 10.
Shots: MG 30; AX 2.
BURLINGTON (IOWA) INVITATIONAL
Morton (Ill.) 3, Middleton 2
WAUWATOSA EAST QUAD
Madison East 1, Wauwatosa East 0
Non-conference
SAUK PRAIRIE 6, MONROE 0
Monroe 0 0 — 0
Sauk Prairie 5 1 — 6
First half: S. Enerson (Castro), 7:00; Baier, 27:00; Schneeberger (Baier), 30:00; Baier (S. Enerson), 37:00; Baier (Frey), 43:00.
Second half: Baier (Baumgardt), 65:00.
Saves: M (Julio) 8; SP (Jelinek) 3.
Girls volleyball
MADISON EDGEWOOD INVITATIONAL
Championship — Union Grove def. Waterloo, 25-18, 25-13.
Semifinals — Union Grove def. DeForest, 25-20, 14-25, 15-13; Waterloo def. Madison Edgewood, 25-18, 27-25.
Quarterfinals: Madison Edgewood def. Mount Horeb, 25-21, 25-18; DeForest def. Madison Memorial, 14-25, 25-21, 15-8; Union Grove def. Madison West, 25-16, 25-7; Waterloo def. Waupun, 25-20, 25-15.
Silver Division: Championship — Madison Memorial def. Platteville, 19-25, 25-23, 15-12.
Pool 1: Madison Edgewood 2-0; Waterloo 1-1; Waupun 0-2.
Madison Edgewood: Def. Waterloo, 26-24, 19-25, 15-6.
Waterloo: Def. Waupun, 25-20, 25-15.
Pool 2: Madison Memorial 2-0; Platteville 1-1; Mount Horeb 0-2.
Madison Memorial: Def. Platteville, 19-25, 27-25, 15-13; def. Mount Horeb, 20-25, 25-22, 15-11.
Mount Horeb: Lost to Platteville, 16-25, 26-24, 11-15.
Pool 3: Union Grove 2-0; DeForest 1-1; Madison West 0-2.
DeForest: Def. Madison West, 25-15, 25-6; lost to Union Grove, 13-25, 21-25.
Madison West: Lost to Union Grove, 17-25, 14-25.
PORTAGE INVITATIONAL
Final standings — Portage 4-0, Horicon 2-2, Ripon 2-2, Princeton/Green Lake 1-3, New Berlin Heritage Christian 1-3.
Portage: Def. Ripon, 25-23, 25-9; def. Horcion, 25-23, 25-19; def. Princeton/Green Lake, 25-22, 25-11; def. New Berlin Heritage Christian, 25-14, 25-11.
REEDSBURG INVITATIONAL
Final standings — Fort Atkinson 5-0; Reedsburg 4-1; Sparta 3-2; Oregon 2-3; Seneca 1-4; Adams-Friendship 0-5.
Fort Atkinson: Def. Seneca, 25-23, 25-23; def. Reedsburg, 25-15, 23-25, 15-13; def. Adams-Friendship, 25-3, 25-8; def. Oregon, 25-20, 22-25, 15-7; def. Sparta, 25-14, 25-20.
Reedsburg: Def. Adams-Friendship, 25-8, 25-11; def. Oregon, 25-12, 25-10; def. Sparta, 25-18, 25-15; def. Seneca, 25-17, 25-15.
Sparta: Def. Oregon, 26-24, 25-17; def. Adams-Friendship, 25-17, 25-23; def. Seneca, 25-20, 25-19.
Oregon: Def. Seneca, 25-14, 25-16; def. Adams-Friendship, 25-16, 25-11.
Seneca: Def. Adams-Friendship, 25-13, 25-12.
SHORELAND SLAM
Final standings — 1, Milwaukee Pius XI; 2, Watertown Luther Prep; 3, Wilmot; 4, Somers Shoreland Lutheran; 5, Kenosha Christian Life.
Championship — Milwaukee Pius XI def. Watertown Luther Prep, 25-15, 17-25, 15-11.
Watertown Luther Prep — Def. Somers Shoreland Lutheran, 25-18, 23-25, 15-13; def. Wilmot, 25-23, 18-25, 15-6; def. Kenosha Christian Life, 25-17, 25-14.
Watertown Luther Prep (leaders) — Kills: A. Bortulin 21, E. Bortulin 20, Kieselhorst 18, Paulsen 17. Blocks: Ruehrdanz 7, Winkel 5.5. Assists: Kieselhorst 47, A. Bortulin 41. Aces: A. Bortulin 11, Paulsen 8. Digs: Paulsen 46, Bridgeman 43. At Somers Shoreland Lutheran.
Girls swimming
CARDINAL RELAYS
Team scores: Middleton 362; Sun Prairie 352; Verona/Mount Horeb 310; Madison Memorial 288; Stevens Point 260; Madison West 254; McFarland 236; Beloit Memorial 224; Madison East 160.
200 medley relay — 1, Sun Prairie (O. Sala, Schulz, Carey, Fiske), 1:48.48; 2, McFarland, 1:50.32; 3, Madison Memorial, 1:55.08. 800 free relay — 1, Madison West (Weygandt, Granetzke, Reid, Laursen), 7:56.38; 2, Verona/Mount Horeb, 8:03.56; 3, McFarland, 8:06.11. 400 individual medley relay — 1, Sun Prairie (Fiske, O. Sala, G. Sala, Schulz), 4:03.26; 2, McFarland, 4:12; 3, Madison West, 4:16.79. 200 free relay — 1, McFarland (Lawn, utter, Needham, Smith), 1:39.18; 2, Verona/Mount Horeb, 1:41.20; 3, Sun Prairie, 1:41.43. 300 fly relay — 1, Sun Prairie (O. Sala, Carey, Fiske, G. Sala), 2:52.75; 2, McFarland, 2:53.65; 3, Verona/Mount Horeb, 2:56.26. 100 medley relay — 1, Verona/Mount Horeb (Stewart, Malecki, McCartney, Zuehl), 53.71; 2, McFarland, 56.20; 3, Madison Memorial, 56.82. 300 backstroke relay — 1, McFarland (Martin, Benson, Abezoid, Pierobon Mays), 2:51.81; 2, Sun Prairie, 2:54.04; 3, Madison West, 2:54.48. 100 free relay — 1, McFarland (Lawn, Needham, Smith, Utter), 47.71; 2, Madison West, 48.45; 3, Sun Prairie, 49.29. 300 breaststroke relay — 1, McFarland (Ensenberger, Silvestri, Haack, Anagnostopoulos), 3:21.08; 2, Sun Prairie, 3:23.94; 3, Stevens Point, 3:24.26. 400 free relay — 1, Sun Prairie (Moericke, Marshall, Pavelski, Barnet, Rundahl, G. Sala, Schulz, Fiske), 3:17.14; 2, McFarland, 3:17.82; 3, Verona/Mount Horeb, 3:22.03. At Middleton HS.
WARRIOR INVITATIONAL
Team scores — Waunakee 562; Monona Grove 489; Stoughton 469; Baraboo 469; Lodi 259; River Valley/Richland Center 252; Onalaska co-op 239.
200 medley relay: 1, Baraboo (Gneiser, Lohr, Letendre, Balfanz), 1:54.43; 2, Waunakee, 1:54.91; 3, Monona Grove, 1:59.60. 50 butterfly — 1, Schiger, St, :28.85; 2, O’Malley, MG, :28.89; 3, Presny, Lo, :28.95. 100 breaststroke: Lohr, B, 1:09.56; 2, Gneiser, B, 1:12.10; 3, Puls, Lo, 1:14.54. 200 freestyle: 1, Bormett, St, 1:58.84; 2, Schmeiser, W, 1:59.00; 3, Back, MG, 2:05.16. 200 freestyle relay: 1, Waunakee (Rosenkvist, Ryniak, Sautebin, Blitz), 1:45.29; 2, Stoughton (Talbert, Schipper, Borroughs, Schaefer), 1:47.03; 3, Monona Grove (Townsend, Smith, Pyser, Seymour), 1:50.65. 50 backstroke: 1, Heilman, MG, 29.71; 2, Sautebin, W, 29.90; 3, Schipper, St, 30.37. 100 freestyle: 1, Back, MG, 56.81; 2, Borroughs, St, 57.95; 3, Presny, L, 58.82. 300 freestyle relay: 1, Stoughton (Schaefer, Schigur, Borroughs, Bormett), 2:49.37; 2, Waunakee (Rosenkvist, Ryniak, Pauls, Wallace), 2:50. 96; 3, Monona Grove (Pysher, Townsend, O’Malley, Back), 2:53.90. 100 butterfly: 1, Schmeiser, W, 1:00.08; 2, Lohr, B, 1:02.31; 3, Letendre, B, 1:02.83. 50 freestyle: 1, Borroughs, St, 25.81; 2, Blitz, W, 26.72; 3, Talbert, St, 27.03. 500 freestyle: 1, Ryniak, W, 5:40.81; 2, Maxfield, W, 5:42.13; 3, Regan, St, 5:45.70. 100 backstroke: 1, Heilman, Mg, 1:02.66; 2, Graf, W, 1:03.00; 3, Gneiser, B, 1:03.47. 50 breaststroke: 1, Wallace, W, 32.71; 2, Puls, L, 34.49; 3, Bormett, St, 35.13. 400 freestyle relay: 1, Waunakee (Blitz, Sautebin, Wallace, Schmeiser), 3:50.22; 2, Stoughton (Schigur, Regan, Talbert, Bormett), 3:53.50; 3, Monona Grove (O’Malley, Seymour, Heilman, Back), 3:54.26.
FOND DU LAC MEMORIAL INVITATIONAL
Team scores — Bay Port 377; Appleton North 304; Menomonee Falls/Sussex Hamilton 269; DeForest 230; West Bend West/East 188; Fond du Lac 158; Hartford/Slinger 138; Ashwaubenon 128; Green Bay Preble co-op 120; Appleton West/Kimberly 112; Kenosha Tremper 100; Oshkosh North/Lourdes 61; Elkhorn 31; Berlin/Green Lake 13.
Event winners, top DeForest finishers
Diving: Rebek, FdL, 420.4 points. 200 medley relay: 1, Appleton North, 1:51.47; 4, DeForest, 1:56.19. 200 freestyle: 1, Stegner, MF, 1:57.29. 200 individual medley: 1, Lasecki, BP, 2:06.14. 50 freestyle: 1, Belile, Ash, :24.40; 9, Boehning, D, :25.78. 100 butterfly: 1, Lasecki, BP, :57.28; 6, Willis, D, 1:03.64. 100 freestyle: 1, Belile, Ash, :52.32; 5, Oosterhof, D, :56.00; 8, Boehning, D, :56.58. 500 freestyle: 1, Calaway, BP, 5:20.71; 5, Matson, D, 5:36.49. 200 freestyle relay: Hartford/Slinger, 1:44.76; 10, DeForest, 1:48.81. 100 backstroke: 1, Johnson, MF, :58.51; 2, Oosterhof, D, 1:02.42. 100 breaststroke: 1, Aird, BP, 1:06.92; 4, Willis, 1:10.73. 400 freestyle: 1, Appleton North, 3:42.87; 2, DeForest (Boehning, Willis, Miller, Oosterhof), 3:46.22. At Fond du Lac HS.
WATERTOWN INVITATIONAL
Team scores — Greendale 576; Waukesha West/Catholic Memorial 493; Greenfield/Milwaukee Pius XI 349; Watertown 247; Jefferson/Cambridge 245; Beaver Dam 226.
200 medley relay: Waukesha West, 1:55.50. 200 freestyle: Zgola, GD, 2:02.39. 200 individual medley: Wright, WW, 2:17.28. 50 freestyle: Kujawa, GD, :25.42. 100 butterfly: Davis, GMP, 1:01.71. 100 freestyle: McGauley, BD, :56.15. 500 freestyle: Zgola, GD, 5:27.31. 200 freestyle relay: Greendale, 1:45.00. 100 backstroke: Gresson, BD, 1:02.65. 100 breaststroke: LePine, GMP, 1:08.80. 400 freestyle relay: Greendale, 3:51.77. At Watertown HS.