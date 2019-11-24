Girls basketball
MIDDLETON 88, MADISON EAST 66
Middleton 44 44 — 88
Madison East 23 43 — 66
MIDDLETON (fg ft-fta pts) — Monogue 8 3-4 22; Coleman 6 3-4 18, Schwartz 0 4-4 4, Lemirande 2 5-8 10, Hodson 0 1-2 1, Acker 0 2-2 2, Tanin 3 4-5 10, Roquet 3 5-6 13, Gaab 1 1-2 3, Bursac 0 1-4 1, Accola 2 0-0 4. Totals 25 29-51 88.
MADISON EAST — Meyer 1 0-0 3, Bentley 7 7-9 21, Hilliard 0 1-2 1, Austin 2 0-0 5, McCullers 2 1-2 5, Jones 1 0-0 2, Hicks 6 0-0 12, Gottschalk 1 0-0 2, Mitchell 2 2-3 6, Fedele 3 0-0 6, Harvey-Williams 1 1-2 3. Totals 26 12-18 66.
3-point goals — Mid 9 (Monogue 3, Coleman 3, Limorande 1, Roquet 2); ME 2 (Meyer 1, Austin 1). Total fouls: Mid 18; ME 32. Fouled out: Meyer, Harvey-Williams.
VERONA 61, JANESVILLE PARKER 38
Janesville Parker 18 20 — 38
Verona 28 33 — 61
JANESVILLE PARKER (fg ft-fta pts) — Rosga 2 3-4 8; Ayers 0 3-4 3; Shelton 3 2-8 10; Lippens 0 1-2 1; Booth 1 2-5 5; Ahrens 2 2-3 6; Blum 1 2-2 5. Totals 9 15-28 38.
VERONA — Briggs 6 3-6 16; Lambe 0 1-2 1; Stremlow 3 1-2 7; Nielsen 1 0-0 2; Grignon 1 0-2 3; Murphy 4 1-2 11; Parman 6 4-5 17; Atwell 1 0-0 2; Kisting 1 0-0 2. Totals 23 10-19 61
3-point goals: JP 5 (Rosga 1, Shelton 2, Booth 1, Blum 1); V 5 (Briggs 1, Grignon 1, Murphy 2, Parman 1). Total fouls: JP 20; V 20. Fouled out: Ayers, Booth, Nielsen, Witthuhn.
JANESVILLE CRAIG 66,
BELOIT MEMORIAL 39
Beloit Memorial 14 25 — 39
Janesville Craig 36 30 — 66
BELOIT MEMORIAL (fg ft pts) — Randall 1 0 2, Franks 2 4 8, Dunham 0 1 1, Carter 3 1 8, Drucker 3 0 6, Davis 0 2 2, Peppers 2 1 6, Renteria 1 0 2, Polk 0 2 2, Wisdom-Burner 1 0 2. Totals 13 11-26 39.
JANESVILLE CRAIG — Huml 3 2 10, Elgas 4 2 10, Fieiras 8 5 23, Dunlavy 3 1 9, Schrader 0 3 3, Alderman 2 4 8, Clarke 1 0 3. Totals 21 17 66.
3-point goals: BM 2 (Carter 1, Peppers 1); JC 7 (Huml 2, Fieiras 2, Dunlavy 2, Clarke 1). Total fouls: BM 25; JC 22.
MADISON ABUNDANT LIFE 52,
STOCKBRIDGE 23
Stockbridge 11 12 — 23
Abundant Life 28 24 — 52
STOCKBRIDGE (fg ft-fta pts) — Ruppenthal 1 2-2 4, Daun 1 0-0 2, Legault 3 4-8 10, May 0 2-4 2, Kramp 2 1-2 3 Totals 7 9-16 23.
MADISON ABUNDANT LIFE — Ganser 1 0-0 2, Mae. Bakke 5 2-2 14, Calzada 1 1-2 3, Pfeil 1 0-0 2, Mar. Bakke 3 0-0 6, Schmiesing 6 2-2 21, Iwuagwu 2 0-0 2. Totals 19 5-6 52.
3-point goals: S 0; MAL 7 (Bakke 2, Schmiesing 5). Total fouls: S 10; MAL 19.
BEAVER DAM 65, GERMANTOWN 59
Germantown 26 33 — 59
Beaver Dam 42 23 — 65
GERMANTOWN (pts) — Arnold 19, McNeal 19, Palzkill 4, Ische 3, Pampuch 4, Acker 10. Totals 23 10-12 59.
BEAVER DAM — Jens 7, Burchardt 9, Wilke 23, Donaldson 9, Hodgson 8, Stonewall 9. Totals 23 15-26 65.
3-point goals: G 3 (Acker 2, Ische 1); BD 4 (Wilke 2; Hodgson 2). Total fouls: G 22; BD 13.
BROOKFIELD EAST 59, COLUMBUS 48
Columbus 21 27 — 48
Brookfield East 33 26 — 59
COLUMBUS (fgm ftm-fta pts) — Toutant 1 2-2 4, Link 2 6-6 11, Olson 2 0-0 5, Theilen 1 0-0 3, Zittel 3 0-0 9, Boettcher 3 2-2 8, Paulson 2 2-4 6. Totals 14 14-18 48.
BROOKFIELD EAST — Scott 3 6-7 14, Pink 2 0-0 5, Gaskell 2 1-2 6, Pluemer 3 2-3 9, Bailey 5 0-0 11, R. Platz 0 1-2 1, P. Platz 1 0-0 3, McGath 4 2-2 10. Totals 20 12-16 59.
3-point goals: C 6 (Link 1, Olson 1, Theilen 1, Kahl 3), BE 8 (Scott 2, Pink 1, Gaskell 1, Pluemer 2, Bailey 1, P. Platz 1). Total fouls: C 16, BE 20. Fouled out: Paulson.
Other result
Madison La Follette 60, Madison West 25
Boys hockey
SUN PRAIRIE 7, BELOIT MEMORIAL CO-OP 0
Beloit Memorial 0 0 0 — 0
Sun Prairie 4 2 1 — 7
First period: SP — Johnson (Brunson, Watters), 4:50 (pp); Johnson, 6:56; Mariani (Veldkamp), 11:44 (pp); Brunson, 15:46.
Second period: Hamilton (Brunson, Watters), 10:09; Johnson (Brunson, Batterman), 15:46 (pp).
Third period: Wessel (Luxford, Hamilton), 1:02.
Saves: BM 45 (Wright); SP 8 (Liegel 7, McCrary 1). Penalties-minutes: BM 7-25; SP 7-14.
MONROE CO-OP 5,
GREENDALE CO-OP 1
Monroe 1 3 1 — 5
Greendale 0 1 0 — 1
First period: M — Roth (Dillon, Janecke), 13:28.
Second period: M — Roth (Dreyfus), 4:26; Roth (Stauffacher, Dillon), 8:37 (pp); G — Dykstra (Reidy), 9:09 (pp); Stauffacher (Roth), 14:41 (pp).
Third period: M — Dreyfus (Stauffacher), 13:09 (sh).
Saves: M 17 (Bear); G 56 (Risser). Penalties-minutes: M 7-14; G 11-25.
WAUNAKEE 7, MIDDLETON 4
Middleton 0 2 2 — 4
Waunakee 1 5 1 — 7
First period: W — Roe, 4:36.
Second period: W — Pasinato (Reis), 0:27; Pasinato, 2:33 (pp); Reed (Pasinato), 6:50; Rettig (Reed, Hoffman), 8:25 (pp); M — Hovind, 9:55 (pp); Jordan (Frusciante), 10:57 (pp); W — Burgard (Hoffman, Rettig), 15:49.
Third period: M — Kalscheur, 3:25; Kalscheur (Pavelski), 4:45; W — Nett (Reed), 14:24.
Saves: M 24 (Hogan); W 27 (Beck 9, Luebke 18). Penalties-minutes: Mid 9-18; Wau 6-14.
Girls hockey
BELOIT MEMORIAL CO-OP 11,
BROOKFIELD CENTRAL CO-OP 1
Beloit Memorial 3 4 4 — 11
Brookfield Central 0 1 1 — 1
First period: BM — S. Loerke (Nerad), 11:25; A. Knauf (Malone), 10:47; H. Knauf (S. Loerke, Einbeck), 1:06.
Second period: BM — H. Knauf (Einbeck), 10:59; A. Knauf (H. Knauf, S. Loerke), 10:32; A. Knauf (H. Knauf, A. Einbeck), 8:10; H. Knauf, 2:32; BC — Malcomson, 1:52 (sh).
Third period: BM — A. Knauf (Malone, Wells), 12:45; Nerad (S. Loerke, Edler), 11:05; Boehlke (A. Knauf, Nerad), 7:35; Stuckey (H. Knauf), 3:38.
Saves: BM 12 (Cronin) ; BC 38 (Buckett ).
Penalties-minutes: BM 2-7; BC 2-4.
Other result
Middleton co-op 10, Stoughton co-op 3