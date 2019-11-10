Girls swimming
WIAA SECTIONALS
Note: Event winners automatically qualify for
state, along with non-winners whose sectional
times rank among the next-best 18 (Division
1) or next-best 12 (Division 2) in all sectionals
for that division.
DIVISION 1
Beloit Memorial Sectional
Team scores: Sun Prairie 377.5, Middleton
308, Madison Memorial 307, Madison West
300.5, Verona/Mount Horeb 256.5, Milton
144, Waunakee 115, Beloit Memorial 81, Oregon
75, Monona Grove 66, Madison East 51.5,
Madison La Follette 51, Janesville Craig 48,
Janesville Parker/Evansville 39.
State qualifiers
Diving — 1, Wells, MW, 400.75 points; 2, Yehle,
MM, 376.70; 3, Riggins, MM, 374.05.
200 medley relay — 1, Sun Prairie (Sala,
Schulz, Carey, Rundahl), 1:46.19; 2, Middleton,
1:47.14; 3, Madison West, 1:47.91; 4,
Verona/Mount Horeb, 1:47.97; 5, Madison
Memorial, 1:49.30; 6, Milton, 1:50.29; 7,
Waunakee, 1:50.38.
200 freestyle — 1, DeFever, MM, 1:54.08;
2, Granetzke, MW, 1:54.39; 3, McKeon, MM,
1:55.00; 4, Marshall, SP, 1:55.24; 5, Drexler,
VMH, 1:55.85; 6, Peters, Mid, 1:56.28; 7, Anderson,
MM, 1:56.73; 8 (tie), Needham, Mid,
and Reid, MW, 1:57.03..
200 individual medley — 1, Schulz, SP,
2:06.17; 2, Ratzburg, Mil, 2:06.45; 3, Sala,
SP, 2:08.37; 4, Weygandt, MW, 2:09.48;
5, Schmitz, MM, 2:09.50; 6, Laursen, MW,
2:09.53; 7, Gunnink, SP, 2:10.72; 8, Malecki,
VMH, 2:10.86; 9, Schmieser, Wau, 2:11.27;
10, Charles, Mid, 2:11.51; 11, Lawn, Mid,
2:11.87..
50 freestyle — 1, Fiske, SP, :23.42; 2, Pierobon
Mays, Mid, :23.80; 3, Smith, Mid, :24.07;
4, Sullivan, MW, :24.18; 5, Terry, ML, :24.34; 6
(tie), Rundahl, SP, and House, MM, :24.37; 8,
Moericke, SP, :24.42.
100 butterfly — 1, Carey, SP, :56.76; 2, Sala,
SP, :56.87; 3, Cramer, Mil, :56.97; 4, Carson,
MM, :57.22; 4, Carson, MM, :57.22; 5, Schick,
MW, :57.33; 6, McCartney, VMH, :57.58;
7, Schmieser, Wau, :57.67; 8, Peters, Mid,
:58.48; 9, Felsheim, VMH, :58.67; 10, Landon,
Bel, :59.48; 11, Golden, MM, :59.48; 12,
Bloomer, MM, :59.53; 12, Marz, ME, :59.53.
100 freestyle — 1, Fiske, SP, :50.85; 2, DeFever,
MM, :52.40; 3, Stewart, VMH, :52.68; 4,
Sullivan, MW, :52.72; 5, Moericke, SP, :52.76;
6, Smith, Mid, :53.15; 6, Smith, Mid, :53.15; 7,
Needham, Mid, :53.50; 8, Utter, Mid, :53.71; 9,
Marshall, SP, :53.77.
500 freestyle — 1, House, MM, 5:05.20; 2,
Drexler, VMH, 5:07.12; 3, Weygandt, MW,
5:07.12; 4, Sala, SP, 5:07.25; 5, Granetzke,
MW, 5:09.77; 6, George, Mid, 5:09.83; 7,
Haag, Mid, 5:10.96; 8, Schmitz, MM, 5:11.12;
8, Schmitz, MM, 5:11.12; 9, McKeon, MM,
5:12.49; 10, Benson, Mid, 5:13.08.
200 freestyle relay — 1, Middleton
(Needham, Utter, Peters, Smith), 1:36.20; 2,
Sun Prairie, 1:36.77; 3, Madison Memorial,
1:37.82; 4, Madison West, 1:39.15; 5, Verona/
Mount Horeb, 1:39.55; 6, Oregon, 1:41.86; 7,
Monona Grove, 1:41.93.
100 backstroke — 1, Schick, MW, :55.99; 2,
Stewart, VMH, :56.51; 3, Cramer, Mil, :56.60;
4, Pierobon Mays, Mid, :56.71; 5, Carey,
Sun, :57.22; 6, Reid, MW, :57.68; 7, Sala, SP,
:58.40.
100 breaststroke — 1, Schulz, SP, 1:05.37;
2, Ratzburg, Mil, 1:06.07; 3, Laursen, MW,
1:07.17; 4, Anagnostopoulos, Mid, 1:07.28.
400 freestyle relay — 1, Sun Prairie (Moericke,
Sala, Schulz, Fiske), 3:27.73; 2, Madison
Memorial, 3:30.16; 3, Middleton, 3:30.50; 4,
Milton, 3:34.20; 5, Madison West, 3:35.33; 6,
Verona/Mount Horeb, 3:35.53.
At Beloit Memorial.
Cedarburg sectional
Team scores: Brookfield East 388, Cedarburg
353, Menomonee Falls/Sussex Hamilton 237,
Brookfield Central 230, Germantown 228.5,
West Bend West/East 176, Hartford/Slinger
134, Mequon Homestead 123, Sheboygan
North 116, Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels
99, Wauwatosa West 90.5, Beaver Dam
74, Milwaukee Lutheran co-op 16, Sheboygan
South 12.
Waukesha South sectional
Team scores: Hartland Arrowhead 405,
Muskego 343, Waukesha South/Mukwonago
341, Waukesha West/Catholic Memorial 220,
Waukesha North/Wales Kettle Moraine 214,
Glendale Nicolet 205, Pewaukee/Oconomowoc
120, Wauwatosa East 111, Watertown 87,
West Allis Central/Hale 83, Milwaukee King
co-op 55.
DIVISION 2
Baraboo sectional
Team scores: Madison Edgewood 353, Mc-
Farland 297, DeForest 238, Baraboo 200,
Edgerton 181, Stoughton 179.5, Sauk Prairie
174.5, Monroe/New Glarus 167, Lodi/Wisconsin
Heights 93, River Valley/Richland Center
84, Portage 58, Black River Falls/Blair-Taylor
56, Platteville/Lancaster 47.
State qualifiers
Diving — 1, Caroll, ME, 331.55 points.
200 medley relay — 1, Madison Edgewood
(teDuits, Reid, Enz, O’Driscoll), 1:48.27; 2,
McFarland, 1:48.64; 3, Baraboo, 1:48.81; 4,
Edgerton, 1:51.11; 5, Monroe/New Glarus,
1:52.64; 6, Sauk Prairie, 1:53.23.
200 freestyle — 1, Enz, ME, 1:53.24; 2,
Bormett, St, 1:54.93; 3, Miller, Por, 1:57.81;
4, de Moya-Cotter, Etn, 1:59.81; 5, Presney,
LWH, 2:00.33; 6, Miller, SP, 2:00.51.
200 individual medley — 1, teDuits, ME,
2:13.11; 2, Schmitt, Etn, 2:13.34; 3, Willis, D,
2:13.98; 4, Gneiser, Bar, 2:14.27; 5, Hammer,
MNG, 2:14.39; 6, Vega, ME, 2:16.03; 7, Nickels,
McF, 2:16.89.
50 freestyle — 1, O’Driscoll, ME, :24.13; 2,
Reid, ME, :24.43; 3, Boehning, D, :24.61; 4,
Borroughs, Sto, :25.01; 5, Reed, ME, :25.07;
6, Balfanz, Bar, :25.29.
100 butterfly — 1, Enz, ME, :58.53; 2, Steien,
BRF, :58.65; 3, Landwehr, McF, :58.74; 4,
Lohr, Bar, :58.89; 5, Albert-Nelson, PL, :59.07;
6, de Moya-Cotter, Etn, :59.72; 7, Letendre,
Bar, 1:00.30; 8, Presny, LWH, 1:00.40.
100 freestyle — 1, O’Driscoll, ME, :52.52; 2,
Freeman, McF, :52.71; 3, Reid, ME, :52.96; 4,
Bormett, Sto, :53.37; 5, Oosterhof, D, :53.99;
6, Reed, ME, :54.07; 7, Harper, RV , :54.29; 8,
Boehning, D, :54.38.
500 freestyle — 1, Erstad, MNG, 5:14.01; 2,
Schieldt, Etn, 5:22.99; 3, Miller, Por, 5:25.18;
4, Weaver, McF, 5:26.69; 5, Willis, D, 5:28.54.
200 freestyle relay — 1, Madison Edgewood
(O’Driscoll, Vega, Reed, Reid), 1:38.51; 2, De-
Forest, 1:40.13; 3, Sauk Prairie, 1:41.84; 4,
Stoughton, 1:42.20.
100 backstroke — 1, Freeman, McF, :56.26;
2, teDuits, ME, :57.85; 3, Gorski, Etn, :59.14;
4, Sweeney, ME, :59.62; 5, Erstad, MNG,
:59.64; 6, Harrington, McF, 1:00.64; 7, Oosterhof,
D, 1:00.90.
100 breaststroke — 1, Lohr, Bar, 1:06.07;
2, Landwehr, McF, 1:07.10; 3, Willis, D,
1:07.20; 4, Steien, BRF, 1:07.40; 5, Weaver,
McF, 1:07.94; 6, Billmann, McF, 1:09.06; 7,
Schmitt, Etn, 1:09.76.
400 freestyle relay — 1, Madison Edgewood
(teDuits, Sweeney, Reed, Enz), 3:34.49; 2,
DeForest, 3:39.31; 3, McFarland, 3:41.63; 4,
Edgerton, 3:42.06; 5, Sauk Prairie, 3:42.62;
6, Baraboo, 3:43.71; 7, Stoughton, 3:44.24;
8, Monroe/New Glarus, 3:45.45.
At Jack Young Middle School, Baraboo.
Jefferson sectional
Team scores: Shorewood 309, Hales Corners
Whitnall 289, Greendale 289, Whitefish Bay
277.5, Grafton 245.5, Whitewater 209, New
Berlin Eisenhower 158, Jefferson/Cambridge
142, Elkhorn 124, Fort Atkinson 77.5, New
Berlin West 66.5, Delavan-Darien/Wisconsin
Deaf 51, Cudahy 22, Racine Prairie/St. Catherine’s
20.