Boys basketball

LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 64, LODI 45

Lodi.............................. 30 15 — 45

Lakeside Lutheran......... 28 36 — 64

LODI — Faust 1 0-0 2, Furniss 2 0-0 6, Richards

3 2-2 8, Persike 4 4-5 13, Hamilton 2 0-3

4, Steinhoff 3 2-2 9, Codington 1 0-1 2, Faust

0 1-2 1. Totals 16 9-20 45. LAKESIDE LUTHERAN

— DeNoyer 3 4-4 11, Kuepers 1 1-2

3, Paske 5 4-6 14, Monis 5 3-4 13, Ulrich 1

0-0 2, Raymond 2 0-0 6, Davis 3 0-0 8, Schneider

3 0-0 7. Totals 23 12-17 64. 3-point

goals — L 4 (Furniss 2, Persike 1, Steinhoff 1),

LL 6 (DeNoyer 1, Raymond 2, Davis 2, Schneider

1). Total fouls — LL 17, L 13.

VERONA 65, MADISON WEST 60

Madison West............... 29 31 — 60

Verona.......................... 26 39 — 65

MADISON WEST — Jones 1 1-1 3, Patton 1 0-0

2, Reed 3 4-4 10, McCray 5 6-6 19, Armwald

7 4-7 18, Thompson 2 1-4 5, Brooks 1 0-0 3.

Totals 19 16-22 60. VERONA — Klawiter 5 2-2

16, Slawek 3 6-9 12, Van Handel 4 7-10 16,

Anderson 4 1-5 9, Odetunde 3 3-5 9, Rae 1

1-2 3. Totals 20 20-33 65. 3-point goals —

MW 2 (McCray 1, Brooks 1), V 2 (Klawiter 1,

Van Handel 1). Total fouls — V 19, MW 28.

Fouled out — Jones, BrooksOdetunde.

MADISON LA FOLLETTE 73,

JANESVILLE PARKER 32

Madison La Follette....... 42 31 — 73

Janesville Parker.......... 23 9 — 32

MADISON LA FOLLETTE — DoGray 3 2-2 9,

Ingram 2 2-3 6, Reeves Jr. 8 0-0 18, Probst

3 1-2 9, Stewart 3 3-3 11, Kunkel 1 0-0 2,

DeGray 3 1-1 7, DaGray 1 0-0 2, Franchini 1

0-2 2, Prather 2 3-6 7. Totals 27 12-19 73.

JANESVILLE PARKER — Dahlke 0 2-2 2, Curry

1 4-8 7, Weis 0 1-2 1, Hartwig 4 2-4 11,

Thompson 1 0-0 2, DeLong 1 1-2 4, Thompson

1 3-4 5. Totals 8 13-22 32. 3-point goals —

ML 7 (DoGray 1, Reeves Jr. 2, Probst 2, Stewart

2), JP 3 (Curry 1, Hartwig 1, DeLong 1). Total

fouls — ML 0, JP 0.

MADISON EAST 62, BELOIT MEMORIAL 33

Beloit Memorial............ 12 21 — 33

Madison East................ 30 32 — 62

BELOIT MEMORIAL — Payne 0 1-2 1, Cook 5

1-3 11, Ringer 4 0-0 8, Bell 1 0-0 3, Ganiyu

1 2-2 4, Chandler 1 1-2 4. Totals 13 5-9 33.

MADISON EAST — Thompson 2 2-2 6, Jones

2 0-0 4, Washington 4 0-1 9, McKinley 1 0-0

3, Baumann 1 0-0 2, Devitt 0 2-4 2, Puglielli

2 0-0 4, Fadele 0 2-2 2, Justice 6 1-4 15,

Walsvick 2 4-4 9, McIntosh 1 0-0 2, Boyton 1

2-2 4, Tupta 0 1-2 1, Neubauer 0, Thompson

0. Totals 21 15-19 62. 3-point goals — BM

2 (Bell 1, Chandler 1), MEa 5 (Washington 1,

McKinley 1, Justice 2, Walsvick 1). Total fouls

— MEa 12, BM 20.

BURLINGTON 67, FORT ATKINSON 47

Burlington.................... 32 35 — 67

Fort Atkinson................ 19 28 — 47

BURLINGTON — Runkel 6 3-4 15, Krause 4

2-2 12, Strommen 1 0-0 2, Turzenski 2 0-2 4,

Berezowstz 0, Koeppen 1 0-0 3, Klug 2 0-0 6,

O’Laughlin 1 0-0 2, Kornely 3 2-3 9, Swantz

1 0-0 2, Berezowitz 4 1-1 12. Totals 19 8-12

67. FORT ATKINSON — Flodin 2 3-4 7, Zahn

0, Wixom 2 2-4 7, Vander Mause 2 0-0 5, Baker

3 2-3 10, Encarnacion 0, Koenig 1 0-0 2,

Fenner 2 2-4 7, Cosson 1 0-0 2, Haffelder 2

0-0 4, Klingbeil 1 1-2 3. Totals 16 10-20 47.

3-point goals — Bur 7 (Krause 2, Koeppen 1,

Klug 2, Kornely 1, Berezowitz 1), FA 5 (Wixom

1, Vander Mause 1, Baker 2, Fenner 1). Total

fouls — Bur 12, FA 14. Fouled out — Zahn.

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN 66, BARNEVELD 57

Barneveld..................... 22 35 — 57

Prairie du Chien............ 37 29 — 66

BARNEVELD — Reed 5 2-4 12, Gordon 3 0-0

7, Evans 4 2-3 12, Thompson 1 0-0 2, Peterson

2 0-0 5, Hendrickson 2 0-0 5, Se. Sullivan

2 0-0 4, Sp. Sullivan 2 1-2 6, Arneson 1 0-0

2, Baringta 1 0-0 2. Totals 23 5-9 57. PRAIRIE

DU CHIEN — Gillitzer 4 0-0 11, Welter 6

5-9 18, Teynor 3 3-8 9, Davis 5 2-2 12, Dyer

1 0-1 2, Kramer 4 4-4 14. Totals 23 14-24

66. 3-point goals — BAR 6 (Gordon 1, Evans

2, Peterson 1, Hendrickson 1, Sp. Sullivan 1),

PDC 6 (Gillitzer 3, Welter 1, Kramer 2). Total

fouls — PDC 13, BAR 18.

REEDSBURG 71, WISCONSIN DELLS 37

Wisconsin Dells............. 14 23 — 37

Reedsburg.................... 38 33 — 71

WISCONSIN DELLS — Musiedlak 2 0-0 6, Anchor

1 0-3 2, Hirst 4 3-4 11, Funmaker 0 1-2

1, Eck 2 1-2 6, Millard 1 1-1 3, Nevar 3 0-0 8.

Totals 13 6-14 37. REEDSBURG — Dregney 1

0-0 2, Molitor 4 1-1 9, Tully 4 2-4 11, Fuhrmann

6 1-2 15, Daniels 3 1-3 7, Bestor 4 5-5

14, Hale 2 0-0 6, Kast 3 0-0 7. Totals 27 10-15

71. 3-point goals — WD 5 (Musiedlak 2, Eck 1,

Nevar 2), R 7 (Tully 1, Fuhrmann 2, Bestor 1,

Hale 2, Kast 1). Total fouls — R 14, WD 16.

LAKE MILLS 82, COLUMBUS 81

Columbus................34 33 14 — 81

Lake Mills...............34 33 15 — 82

COLUMBUS — Kahl 1 0-0 2, Zahn 2 0-0 4,

Casper 10 3-4 24, Emler 11 4-5 29, Bieker 5

3-3 13, Campbell 2 1-3 7, Schroeder 1 0-0 2.

Totals 32 11-15 81. LAKE MILLS — Toepfer 2

3-7 7, Herrington 1 2-2 5, Johnson 3 1-1 8,

Stoddard 4 2-4 13, Retrum 5 1-2 11, Moen 5

3-4 14, Bender 13 1-1 24. Totals 33 13-21

82. 3-point goals — COL 9 (Casper 1, Emler

3, Bieker 3, Campbell 2), LM 9 (Herrington 1,

Johnson 1, Stoddard 3, Moen 1, Bender 3). Total

fouls — LM 16, COL 18. Fouled out — Zahn.

BENTON 61, CAMBRIDGE 56

Cambridge.................... 32 24 — 56

Benton.......................... 30 31 — 61

CAMBRIDGE — Furseth 5 1-2 13, Janson 6 1-2

15, Kravik 4 2-4 11, Joyce 1 2-2 5, Jeffery 0,

Kaiser 1 1-2 3, Jeffrey 2 0-0 6, Nikolay 1 1-2

3. Totals 20 8-14 56. BENTON — Mowry 1 1-2

3, Jansen 1 0-2 4, Tiedman 9 4-4 22, Bastian

3 8-11 15, Lawrence 3 2-3 9, Murphy 2 1-2 6,

Cummins 0 2-2 2. Totals 19 18-26 61. 3-point

goals — CAM 8 (Furseth 2, Janson 2, Kravik 1,

Joyce 1, Jeffrey 2), BEN 4 (Jansen 1, Bastian 1,

Lawrence 1, Murphy 1). Total fouls — BEN 13,

CAM 20. Fouled out — Tiedman.

MIDDLETON 61, MADISON MEMORIAL 50

Middleton..................... 21 40 — 61

Madison Memorial........ 22 28 — 50

MIDDLETON — Thomas 6 3-4 18, Close 3 0-0

7, Klubertanz 4 6-9 14, Scher 2 1-2 5, Patterson

1 0-0 2, Pa. Van Buren 2 0-2 4, Boyle

3 4-5 11. Totals 21 14-22 61. MADISON MEMORIAL

— Ellingson 7 5-6 19, Brown 1 0-0 3,

Caropreso 5 0-2 12, Schaefer 2 1-3 6, Yu 1 0-0

3, Younk 1 0-0 2, Ron 1 2-2 5. Totals 18 8-15

50. 3-point goals — MID 5 (Thomas 3, Close 1,

Boyle 1), MM 5 (Brown 1, Caropreso 2, Schaefer

1, Ron 1). Total fouls — MID 16, MM 21.

SUN PRAIRIE 76, JANESVILLE CRAIG 55

Janesville Craig............. 21 34 — 55

Sun Prairie.................... 33 43 — 76

JANESVILLE CRAIG — Christiansen 0 1-2 1,

Huml 4 0-0 10, Bertagnoli 2 0-0 5, Leverson

4 1-2 9, Smith 0 2-2 2, Lynch 4 0-0 9, Fieiras

2 4-4 9, Scoville 2 1-2 5, Rizzo 2 1-2 5. Totals

20 10-14 55. SUN PRAIRIE — Nelson 1 5-6

7, Williams 4 1-2 10, Wherley 2 0-0 4, Austin

1 0-0 2, B. Voigt 6 5-5 18, A. Voigt 4 2-5 10,

Hale 7 0-0 15, Hughes 2 2-4 7, Lyles 1 1-3

3. Totals 28 16-25 76. 3-point goals — JC 5

(Huml 2, Bertagnoli 1, Lynch 1, Fieiras 1), SP

4 (Williams 1, B. Voigt 1, Hale 1, Hughes 1).

Total fouls — SP 17, JC 16.

MCFARLAND 66, MADISON EDGEWOOD 46

Madison Edgewood....... 14 32 — 46

McFarland.................... 31 35 — 66

MADISON EDGEWOOD — Salzwedel 4 2-5 12,

Meriggioli 4 1-2 9, M. Wendler 1 0-0 2, Clark

2 0-0 5, Newton 2 3-4 7, Drumm 1 0-0 2,

Nwankwo 1 1-2 3, James 2 0-1 4, Schmotzer

0 2-2 2. Totals 17 9-16 46. MCFARLAND —

Werwinski 1 0-0 2, Toennies 7 3-4 20, Chislom

13 2-6 28, Hanson 1 1-2 3, Nichols 1 0-0 2,

Pavelec 3 0-0 8, Werwinski 1 1-1 3. Totals 27

7-13 66. 3-point goals — MEd 3 (Salzwedel 2,

Clark 1), MCF 5 (Toennies 3, Pavelec 2). Total

fouls — MCF 16, MEd 16.

DODGEVILLE 56, MONTICELLO 45

Monticello.................... 22 23 — 45

Dodgeville.................... 26 30 — 56

MONTICELLO — Ace 1 2-6 4, Long 1 0-0 3,

Blohowiak 0, Rufer 5 3-6 13, Holtz 2 0-0 6,

Gustafson 7 2-3 19. Totals 16 7-16 45. DODGEVILLE

— Blalock 3 3-4 11, Phillips 8 9-10

28, Molldrem 1 1-2 3, Borne-Mumm 0 1-2 1,

Tranel 2 1-4 5, Buchanan 0 2-2 2, Berg 0 1-2

1, Jacobson 0 1-2 1, Garthwaite 1 2-2 4. Totals

15 21-30 56. 3-point goals — Mon 6 (Long 1,

Holtz 2, Gustafson 3), DOD 5 (Blalock 2, Phillips

3). Total fouls — DOD 17, Mon 22.

Other result

Albany 56, Madison Abundant Life 36

Girls basketball

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN 76, BARNEVELD 21

Barneveld..................... 10 11 — 21

Prairie du Chien............ 53 23 — 76

BARNEVELD — Marx 1 3-10 5, Spring 2 0-0

6, Gordon 0 1-3 1, Schult 1 0-0 3, Oimoen 0,

Ihm 2 0-2 6. Totals 6 4-16 21.PRAIRIE DU

CHIEN — Baxter 2 0-0 6, Banasik 4 0-0 10,

Ritchie 1 1-2 3, Riebe 1 0-0 3, Allbee 4 2-3 10,

Krahn 12 0-0 29, Hager 2 0-0 6, Knapp 2 2-3

7, Sander 1 0-0 2. Totals 29 5-8 76.3-point

goals — BAR 5 (Spring 2, Schult 1, Ihm 2),

PDC 13 (Baxter 2, Banasik 2, Riebe 1, Krahn

5, Hager 2, Knapp 1). Total fouls — PDC 15,

BAR 8.

SUN PRAIRIE 69, MADISON EDGEWOOD 36

Madison Edgewood....... 13 23 — 36

Sun Prairie.................... 33 36 — 69

MADISON EDGEWOOD — Moore 1 0-0 2, A.

Olson 0 2-2 2, Deang 1 0-0 3, Grosse 1 0-0

2, S. Olson 4 2-2 11, Lazar 0 2-4 2, Langlois

3 0-0 9, Cook 0 2-2 2, Wallhaus 0, Iglar 1 0-0

3. Totals 11 8-11 36.SUN PRAIRIE — Hilber

4 0-0 9, Baker 2 2-2 6, Radlund 3 2-2 8, Rae

4 2-2 13, Alexander 1 2-4 4, Kostelnik 1 0-0

2, Strey 2 0-0 4, Tiltrum 1 0-0 2, Lutes 3 3-3

10, Seymore 3 3-4 9, Jones 1 0-0 2. Totals 25

14-17 69.3-point goals — MEd 6 (Deang 1, S.

Olson 1, Langlois 3, Iglar 1), SP 5 (Hilber 1,

Rae 3, Lutes 1). Total fouls — SP 12, MEd 11.

WATERTOWN LUTHER PREP 59,

BELOIT TURNER 52

Luther Prep.................. 25 34 — 59

Beloit Turner................ 29 23 — 52

WATERTOWN LUTHER PREP — Thede 1 2-2 4,

Goba 1 5-6 8, Glisper 0 4-4 4, Schmidt 9 4-6

23, Burke 4 0-0 8, Paulsen 4 3-4 12. Totals

19 18-22 59.

BELOIT TURNER — . Totals 0 0-0 52.

3-point goals — WLP 3 (Goba 1, Schmidt 1,

Paulsen 1), BT 0. Total fouls — WLP 14, BT 0.

Wrestling

DEERFIELD SCRAMBLE

Team scores: Stoughton 829; Kenosha Christian Life 580; Random Lake 567; Jefferson 466; DeForest 465; Kewaunee 393; Monona Grove/McFarland 367; Westosha Central 357; Brodhead/Juda 332; West Bend West 290; Menasha 284; Madison La Follette 279; Greendale Martin Luther 233; Milwaukee Pius XI 181; Milwaukee Bradley Tech co-op 173; Lake Mills 166; Deerfield 151; Mayville 135.

Championship matches

106: Dolphin, KCL, pinned Shortreed, D, 2:19. 113: Rivera, Sto, pinned Weaver, MGM, 1:32. 120: Pinter, KCL, dec. Beyer, D, 5-4. 126: Hammen, RL, dec. Severin, Kew, 9-8, ultimate tiebreaker. 132: Whitehead, Sto, mdec. Conner, MBT, 14-2. 138: Lewis, Sto, pinned Smith, ML, 2:29. 145: Mechler, Sto, mdec. Gunderson, MGM, 13-5. 152: Model, Sto, pinned Hauri, BrJ, 4:14. 160: Neff, J, tfall Wittkamp, WC, 16-1. 170: Vandenbush, RL, dec. Dicesare, WBW, 7-3. 182: Echols, MBT, dec. Detweiler, Sto, 6-2. 195: Empey, Sto, dec. Grubbs, KCL, 9-6. 220: Pasold, Sto, dec. Descourouez, KCL, 7-1. 285: Quick, Men, pinned Schlicht, MGM, 1:23. At Deerfield.

WISCONSIN DELLS INVITATIONAL

Team scores: Grand Meadow (Minn.) co-op 210; Brillion 176.5; Cedar Grove-Belgium 169.5; Watertown 162; Wisconsin Dells 147.5; Berlin 119; Chippewa Falls 70.5; Brookfield Central 60.5; North Crawford/Seneca 57.5; Cashton 37; Hillsboro 31.

Championship matches

106: G. Geiger, Bri, dec. Wiste, GM, 1-0. 113: Steele, NCS, pinned Jacobsen, GM, 1:52. 120: Erickson, CGG, pinned Soltau, GM, 0:35. 126: Wichman, Wtn, dec. D. Geiger, Bri, 5-3, sudden victory. 132: Hale, GM, dec. Wilkowski, Wtn, 8-4. 138: Kingsley, WD, dec. Smith, GM, 7-3. 145: Koenig, WD, dec. Voigt, GMLOK, 6-5. 152: Logan, Wtn, dec. Morgan, Ber, 3-2. 160: TeStroete, CGB, tfall Sayles, GM, 17-2. 170: Schrei, Ber, mdec Stenson, WD, 15-4. 182: Winkler, Bri, def. Brown, WD, injury default. 195: Brewster, Wtn, dec. Kurczek, Ber, 11-4. 220: Somlai, BC, pinned Galoff, Bri, 1:09. 285: Luthe, GM, pinned Nachtigall, Wtn, 2:55. At Wisconsin Dells.

HUSTISFORD INVITATIONAL

Team scores: Prairie du Chien 263.5; Whitewater 187; Johnson Creek 157; Dodgeland 155; Horicon 94.5; Brussels Southern Door 79; Princeton 60; Fort Atkinson 52; Hustisford 43; Hartford 29; Kenosha St. Joseph 23; Palmyra-Eagle 16; Cambridge 12; Living Word Lutheran 0.

Championship matches

106: Hammond, WW, pinned Kohn, Dod, 0:48. 113: Rogge, PdC, pinned Roehl, JC, 0:56. 120: Zahn, WW, pinned Fisher, PdC, 1:19. 126: Watson, PdC, pinned DePorter, WW, 4:58. 132: Holley, PdC, pinned Gamble, WW, 1:23. 138: Saint, PdC, pinned Salmieri, WW, 0:30. 145: Kurth, Dod, pinned Koenig, PdC, 2:27. 152: Saint, PdC, pinned Friend, WW, 3:20. 160: Zamorano, Hor, dec. Purpi, JC, 3-2. 170: Neu, Dod, pinned Smock, PdC, 1:32. 182: Bader, Dod, pinned Leibbrand, WW, 1:27. 195: Sullivan, JC, pinned Monday, WW, 3:38. 220: David, JC, pinned Wright, PdC, 3:23. 285: Osterkamp, PdC, pinned Stark, Hus, 1:25. At Hustisford.

OAKFIELD INVITATIONAL

Team scores: Stoughton varsity reserves 300; Appleton Xavier 208.5; Milwaukee Reagan 182.5; Sun Prairie reserves 177; Oostburg 153.5; Fond du Lac reserves 144; Ozaukee 139; Reedsville 126; Watertown Luther Prep 123; Walworth Big Foot/Williams Bay 91; Oakfield 87; Almond-Bancroft/Stevens Point Pacelli 80.5; Milwaukee Washington/Collegiate 54.

Championship matches

106: Delsman, Rvl, dec. Perez-Jaramillo, MR, 12-6. 113: Wicks, Sto, pinned Malwitz, Oost, 1:04. 120: Ramirez, MR, pinned Large, Oz, 3:46. 126: Steinmetz, Sto, pinned Stetson, Rvl, 1:33. 132: Lakey, FdL, mdec. Simpson, Oz, 12-3. 138: Devore, Sto, pinned Desens, Sun, 1:25. 145: Carpenter, Sto, pinned Rojas, WBF, 0:56. 152: Kading, AFVL, dec. Jaraba, MR, 8-4. 160: Streblow, FdL, dec. Gibson, Sto, 9-3. 170: Skorenkyi, WLP, pinned Penney-Galindo, Oz, 3:32. 182: Allen, FdL, pinned Schanelic, Rvl, 2:56. 195: Shannon, Sun, dec. Earle, AX, 12-6. 220: Strand, AX, pinned Lockhart, AB, 0:12. 285: Hohol, Sto, dec. Trevino, AB, 6-5. At Oakfield.

SORENSON DOOR COUNTY CLASSIC

Team scores: De Pere 187.5; Two Rivers 164.5; Wrightstown 137.5; Little Chute 130; Lodi 115; Milwaukee Marshall/Carmen NW 101.5; Iron Mountain (Mich.) 84.5; Valders 61; Green Bay West co-op 59; New Holstein 58; Denmark 54; Crivitz 52; Oshkosh North 49.5; Oshkosh Lourdes 45; Amherst 43; Gillett/Suring 29; Florence 28; Menominee Indian 27; Sturgeon Bay/Sevastopol 26.5; Oconto 17.

Championship matches

106: Corrigan, DP, pinned Verboomen, LC, 4:50. 113: Curtis, Lodi, mdec Hansen, 2R, 16-5. 120: Krol, Wri, dec. Ragsdale, TR, 15-8. 126: Mascarette, Flo, pinned Schmitz, ON, 3:26. 132: Holmes, TR, mdec. Moll, Lodi, 11-2. 138: Bianchi, TR, dec. Lopez, DP, 7-0. 145: Kilgas, LC, pinned Thelen, TR, 4:31. 152: Bianchi, TR, pinned Nicolay, Lodi, 5:02. 160: Rice, Wri, dec. Volz, NH, 13-10. 170: Helmbrecht, Lodi, mdec Burklund, IM, 8-0. 182: Schumacher, LC, dec. Kratz, DP, 4-2. 195: Hooyman, DP, mdec Waits, MM, 9-1. 220: Linsmeier, V, pinned Jones, MM, 1:02. 285: Klarkowski, GBW, pinned Pernell, NH, 2:49. At Sturgeon Bay.

WISCONSIN RAPIDS DUALS

Dual-meet records: Wisconsin Rapids 2-0; Middleton 1-1; Hudson 0-2.

MIDDLETON 36, HUDSON 35

132: Weinzirl, H, dec. Carranza, 12-5. 138: Hatch, H, mdec Quechol Ramirez, 13-5. 145: Sullivan, H, pinned G. Hoffman, 3:12. 152: Hansen, H, pinned J. Hoffman, 3:01. 160: Meicher, M, pinned Wood, 0:52. 170: Lockwood, M, pinned Hansen, 1:17. 182: Gierke, H, pinned Olmsted, 3:49. 195: Zanon, M, pinned Steltzner, 1:21. 220: Adler, M, pinned Yang, 1:03. 285: Briggs, M, pinned Wettleson, 0:58. 106: Henn, H, mdec Nevarez, 15-2. 113: Grimm, M, dec. Fanning, 6-5. 120: Feia, H, pinned Neisius, 3:49. 126: Ndoyi, M, dec. Hunsberger, 8-4.

WISCONSIN RAPIDS 64, MIDDLETON 5

138: Hamel, WR, pinned Quechol Ramirez, 2:52. 145: Braatz, WR, pinned Hoffman, 1:03. 152: Lubeck, WR, mdec Hoffman, 17-5. 160: Meicher, M, tfall Fuller, 19-4. 170: Diaz, WR, dec. Lockwood, 6-4. 182: Schutz, WR, pinned Olmsted, 3:09. 195: Rucker, WR, mdec Zanon, 11-3. 220: Kalata, WR, dec. Adler, 5-3. 285: Iverson, WR, pinned Briggs, 1:54. 106: Spray, WR, tfall Nevarez, 19-4. 113: Greening, WR, pinned Grimm, 0:52. 120: Bennet, WR, dec. Neisius, 5-3. 126: Benitz, WR, pinned Ndoyi, 3:27. 132: Sering, WR, pinned Carranza, 1:47. At Wisconsin Rapids.

WEST SALEM/BANGOR TEAM DUALS

Championship match: Lancaster 46, Holmen 31.

Lancaster: Def. Holmen, 46-31; def. Madison East, 78-4; def. Neillsville co-op, 72-9; def. Beloit Turner, 71-3; def. West Salem/Bangor, 52-22.

Holmen: Def. Madison East, 75-6; def. Neillsville co-op, 54-27; def. Beloit Turner, 55-19; def. West Salem/Bangor, 44-21.

West Salem/Bangor: Def. Madison East, 66-15; def. Neillsville co-op 48-33; def. Beloit Turner, 55-17.

At West Salem.

PEWAUKEE DUALS

Brookfield East: Def. Cudahy co-op, 48-19.

Cudahy co-op: Def. Madison Memorial, 43-30; def. Greenfield, 48-24.

East Troy: Def. Cudahy co-op 54, 25.

Pewaukee: Def. Cudahy co-op, 68-8.

At Pewaukee.

Boys hockey

MADISON WEST 7, OREGON 2

Madison West.................3 2 2 — 7

Oregon...........................0 1 1 — 2

First period: MW — Baldwin (Horein, Huie),

6:49; MW — Baldwin (Huie, Kohn), 10:30; MW

— Kohn, 11:33. Second period: Or — Roskos

(Franken, Orosz), :37; MW — Duchemin, 2:50;

MW — Baldwin, 16:38. Third period: MW — Baldwin

(Jiang, Clark), :58; MW — Baldwin (Hammer),

1:33; Or — Roemer (Wiedholz), 16:57. Saves:

MW (Hedican) 35; Or (Newton 20, Dailey 6) 26.

Penalties-minutes: MW 3-6; Or 4-8.

SUN PRAIRIE 9, FOND DU LAC SPRINGS 6

Sun Prairie......................4 2 3 — 9

Fond du Lac Springs........3 1 2 — 6

First period: FdL — McDermott (McLaughlin,

Sabel), 6:27; SP — Watters, 7:02; SP — Halbleib

(Kernen), 8:46 (pp); SP — Brunson (Kernen),

10:57; FdL — Poss (Sabel, VandeSlunt), 11:06;

SP — Halbleib (Brunson, Kernen), 13:46; FdL

— Deanovich (B. Welsch), 16:13 (pp). Second

period: SP — Brunson, 4:52; SP — Halbleib

(Johnson), 7:48; FdL — Tennessen (Pickart),

13:14. Third period: SP — Schoenike (Johnson,

Halbleib), 1:27; SP — Schoenike (Watters,

Johnson) 3:49; FdL — B. Welsch (Z. Welsch,

Pickart), 8:01 (pp); FdL — Deanovich (Welsch),

9:56 (pp); SP — Johnson (Halbleib), 15:46.

Saves: SP (Leatherberry) 19; FdL (Arnold) 20.

Penalties-minutes: SP 7-14; FdL 3-6.

SAUK PRAIRIE 8, BELOIT MEMORIAL 0

Sauk Prairie....................2 4 2 — 8

Beloit Memorial..............0 0 0 — 0

First period: SP – Desroches (Jelinek, Mast),

6:48; SP – Jelinek (Desroches, Liedtke), 16:49.

Second period: SP — Desroches (Hanson),

0:55; SP – Desroches (Peterson, Jelinek), 4:56;

SP – Jelinek (Deroches, Hanson), 6:42; SP –

Ayers (Bauernhuber), 15:03. Third period:

SP – Desroches (Peterson, Jelinek), 5:54 (pp);

SP – Mast (Desroches), 7:01 (pp). Saves: SP

(Carr) 9; BM (Wright) 44. Penalties-minutes:

SP 3-6; BM 7-14.

STEVENS POINT 5, VERONA 3

Verona............................1 1 1 — 3

Stevens Point..................2 1 2 — 5

First period: SP — Brooks (Zagrzebski), 0:19;

SP — Brooks (Hoyord), 10:57 (pp); V — Binger

(Osiecki, Keryluk), 11:59 (pp). Second period:

V — Keryluk, 11:52 (pen); SP — Zagrzebski,

16:26. Third period: SP — Hoyord, 4:22;

V — Rufenacht (Dingle, Keryluk), 11:27; SP —

Brooks, 16:32. Saves: V (Grant) 16; SP (Wierzba)

13. Penalties-minutes: V 5-10; SP 5-10.

Girls hockey

SUN PRAIRIE 2, VIROQUA 1

Viroqua..........................0 0 1 — 0

Sun Prairie......................0 0 2 — 3

Third period: SP — Z. Jager (Goss), 12:28;

V — Simonson (Shaner), 13:18; SP — Bauer

(Z. Jager), 13:32. Saves: V (Severson) 61; SP

(Knox) 13. Penalties-minutes: V 2-4; SP 2-4.

ONALASKA 5, BELOIT MEMORIAL 3

Onalaska........................2 2 1 — 5

Beloit Memorial..............2 1 0 — 3

First period: BM — Knauf (Humphrey), 5:30; BM

— Einbeck, 8:30; On — Bronston (Manglitz, Brueggeman),

9:27; On — Bronston (Manglitz), 11:17.

Second period: On — Manglitz (Bronston, Brueggeman),

0:34; On — Bronston (Manglitz, Walz),

6:43; BM — A. Knauf (H. Knauf, Humphrey),

16:51. Third period: On — Manglitz, 15:44 (en).

Saves: On (Lassa) 42; BM (Cronin) 33. Penalties-

minutes: On 3-6; BM 3-6.

D.C. EVEREST 5, MIDDLETON 0

D.C. Everest....................2 2 1 — 5

Middleton.......................0 0 0 — 0

First period: DCE — Ladewig, 2:03; Oliva (Foster),

16:39. Second period: DCE — Gruber

(Hahner), 4:12; Crawford (Oliva), 10:04. Third

period: DCE — Crocker, 9:17. Saves: DCE (Weiland)

10; M (Parker) 53. Penalties-minutes:

DCE 2-4; M 3-6.

BEAVER DAM CO-OP 3, NEW RICHMOND CO-OP 2

New Richmond 0 1 1 — 2

Beaver Dam 1 2 0 — 3

First period: BD — Jones (Heim, Lundin), 2:35.

Second period: BD — Heim (Lundin, Deanovich), 1:46 (pp); NR — Huerta (Brice), 3:06; BD — Bresser (Deanovich), 3:52.

Third period: NR — Williams, 12:52.

Saves: NR (Erickson) 33; BD (Okon) 21.

Penalties-minutes: NR 2-4; BD 3-6.

Boys swimming

MIDDLETON INVITATIONAL

Team scores: Stevenson 472, Madison West 409.5, Middleton 337, Madison Memorial 238, Sun Prairie 204, Verona-Mount Horeb 144, Stevens Point 114.5, Neenah 101, Appleton West/Kimberly 80, Waunakee 78, La Crosse 42.

200-yard medley relay: 1, Madison West (Weiss, Miller, Jekel, Feller), 1:34.16; 2, Middleton (Parkin, Mondi, Kim, Lamers), 1:37.89.

200 freestyle: 1, Martin, Mid, 1:42.98; 2, Bensch, MW, 1:46.38; 3, Peterson, Mid, 1:46.38.

200 individual medley: 1, Kim, Mid, 1:57.13; 2, Song, Stev, 1:58.57; 3, Miller, MW, 1:59.97.

50 freestyle: 1, Stensby, Stev, :21.21; 2, Wiegand, Sun, :21.64; 3, Roggenbauer, Sun, :22.06.

100 butterfly: 1, Jekel, MW, :51.31; 2, Bensch, MW, :51.79; 3, Kim, Mid, :51.93.

100 freestyle: 1, Stensby, Stev, :47.44; 2, Casey, MW, :47.79; 3, Roggenbauer, Sun, :48.07.

500 freestyle: 1, Martin, Mid, 4:47.26; 2, Harris, STPT, 4:50.05; 3, Gates, Stev, 4:58.63.

200 freestyle relay: 1, Middleton (Parkin, Lamers, Peterson, Martin), 1:27.04; 3, Madison West (Casey, Fernandez, Bensch, Feller), 1:27.45.

100 backstroke: 1, Jekel, MW, :49.85; 2, Weiss, MW, :52.93; 3, Conn, N, :53.56.

100 breaststroke: 1, Miller, MW, :59.71; 2, Wiegand, Sun, :59.94; 3, Feller, MW, 1:00.54.

400 freestyle relay: 1, Madison West (Casey, Fernandez, Bensch, Jekel), 3:09.43; 2, Middleton (Peterson, Zillner, Martin, Kim), 3:12.84.

Diving: 1, Bennett, MM, 426.95; 2, White, Stev, 407.62; 3, Roush, Mid, 380.60.

At Middleton.

SMALL SCHOOL STATE INVITATIONAL

Team scores: Madison Edgewood 345; Monona Grove 246; Baraboo 223; McFarland 218; Whitefish Bay 214; Brillion co-op 141; Fort Atkinson 120; Sturgeon Bay co-op 117; Plymouth 107; Hales Corners Whitnall 94; Grafton 88; Shorewood 82; Berlin/Green Lake 77; Port Washington 38; Brown Deer/University School 38; Two Rivers/Manitowoc Roncalli 12; Delavan-Darien 10.

Diving: 1, Stitgen, ME, 427.95; 2, Niswonger, Gra, 361.60; 3, Aschenbach, Ply, 352.80.

200 medley relay: 1, Edgewood (Moen, teDuits, Senke, Beyer), 1:40.46; 2, Monona Grove (Tejeda, Jo. Douberly, McAllister, Elfers), 1:41.28; 3, Baraboo (Lohr, Laux, Hamm, Klingenmeyer), 1:44.00.

200 freestyle: 1, Frucht, ME, 1:46.36; 2, Szablewski, Sho, 1:48.48; 3, Ja. Douberly, MG, 1:49.35.

200 individual medley: 1, teDuits, ME, 1:56.96; 2, Lohr, 1:57.49; 3, Sonnabend, Bri, 2:02.89.

50 free: 1, Mansavage, FA, :21.86; 2, Ryf, BGL, :22.08; 3, Aline, SB, :22.61.

100 butterfly: 1, Ryf, BGL, :53.09; 2, Laux, Bar, :55.34; 3, Fetzer, WFB, :55.63.

100 freestyle: 1, Mansavage, FA, :46.25; 2, Moen, ME, :49.02; 3, Jo. Douberly, MG, :50.34.

500 freestyle: 1, Szablewski, Sho, 4:50.69; 2, Ja. Douberly, 4:55.92; 3, Frucht, ME, 5:04.10.

200 freestyle relay: 1, Edgewood (O’Connor, Beyer, Korb, Frucht), 1:32.31; 2, Monona Grove (McAllister, Elfers, Jacobson, Ja. Douberly), 1:33.62; 3, Brillion, 1:34.49.

100 backstroke: 1, Lohr, Bar, :52.50; 2, Moen, ME, :53.17; 3, Senke, ME, :55.64.

100 breaststroke: 1, teDuits, ME, :59.40; 2, Aline, SB, :59.79; 3, Sonnabend, Bri, 1:02.50.

400 freestyle relay: 1, Edgewood (Frucht, Senke, Moen, teDuits), 3:18.98; 2, Monona Grove (Tejeda, McAllister, Ja. Douberly, Josh Douberly), 3:22.81; 3, Whitefish Bay, 3:26.80. At Shorewood.

BELOIT MEMORIAL INVITATIONAL

Team scores: Beloit Memorial 456, Hononegah (Ill.) 442, Sauk Prairie co-op 424, Boylan (Ill.) 341, Freeport (Ill.) 225, Madison East 169, Rockford East (Ill.) 69.

200-yard medley relay: 1, Hononegah, 1:44.31; 2, Beloit Memorial (B. Saladar, Levy, Sill, M. Saladar), 1:45.06; 3, Sauk Prairie (Sachtjen, Flogel, Guentherman, Chao), 1:47.55.

200 freestyle: 1, Jacobson, BM, 1:49.96; 2, Hellenbrand, ME, 1:50.65; 3, Bakhchevnikov, SP, 1:59.29.

200 individual medley: 1, Leonard, H, 2:08.25; 2, Dolan, B, 2:12.93; 3, Stecker, SP, 2:17.55.

50 freestyle: 1, B. Saladar, BM, :22.5; 2, Sill, BM, :23.05; 3, Miles, H, :23.18.

100 butterfly: 1, Sachtjen, SP, :52.38; 2, B. Saladar, BM, :54.62; 3, Hellenbrand, ME, :55.32.

100 freestyle: 1, Leonard, H, :49.54; 2, Tran, F, :51.67; 3, Light, BM, :53.02.

500 freestyle: 1, Jacobson, BM, 5:08.11; 2, Stimes, H, 5:11.69; 3, Taylor, RE, 5:24.02.

200 freestyle relay: 1, Beloit Memorial (Jacobson, Light, M. Saladar, Sill), 1:34.52; 2, Sauk Prairie (Stecker, Bakhchevnikov, Beattie, Loy), 1:37.39; 3, Hononegah, 1:38.03.

100 backstroke: 1, Loy, SP, 1:02.31; 2, Mercier, F, 1:02.43; 3, Otto, BM, 1:05.24.

100 breaststroke: 1, Sachtjen, SP, 1:01.44; 2, Dolan, B, 1:05.75; 3, Hale, H, 1:06.88.

400 freestyle relay: 1, Beloit Memorial (B. Saladar, Light, Jacobson, Sill), 3:21.87; 2, Hononegah, 3:23.8; 3, Sauk Prairie (Beattie, Stecker, Loy, Sachtjen), 3:29.86.

At Beloit Memorial.

RACINE PARK INVITATIONAL

Team scores: Elkhorn 535.5, Janesville Parker 389, Burlington co-op 362, Racine Case 265, Watertown 197, Kenosha Tremper 134.5, Racine Park 125, Kenosha Bradford 104, Racine Horlick 101, Racine Prairie/St. Catherine’s 25.

200-yard medley relay: 1, Elkhorn, 1:43.76.

200 freestyle: 1, Johnson, E, 1:48.82.

200 individual medley: 1, Odegaard, JP, 2:08.2.

50 freestyle: 1, Koepke, E, :22.93; 3, B. Williams, W, :23.83.

100 butterfly: 1, Johnson, E, :54.53.

100 freestyle: 1, Koepke, E, :50.84.

500 freestyle: 1, Pinnow, E, 5:02.85; 2, N. Warda, JP, 5:13.48.

200 freestyle relay: 1, Elkhorn, 1:33.6.

100 backstroke: 1, Kruse, E, :58.42.

100 breaststroke: 1, Brannen, B, 1:04.61; 2, Odegaard, JP, 1:07.04.

400 freestyle relay: 1, Elkhorn, 3:32.58; 2, Janesville Parker (Wingate, Odegaard, Rahlf, N. Warda), 3:37.08; 3, Watertown (N. Williams, Jaworski, McCloskey, B. Williams), 3:42.01.

At Racine Park.

Gymnastics

SPARTAN INVITATIONAL

Team scores (Green Division): Franklin co-op 146.875, Burlington co-op 144, Madison Memorial 135.9, Sun Prairie 134.75, Waunakee/DeForest 133.375, Stevens Point 132.85, Janesville Craig 131.7, Middleton 128.2.

Top placewinners

Balance beam: 1, Mal. Bronson, B, 9.5; 2, Anderson, F, 9.4; 3 (tie), Hellen, MM, and Mad. Bronson, B, 9.15; 5 (tie), Doherty, F, and Trent, B, 8.975.

Floor exercise: 1, Mad. Bronson, B, 9.55; 2, Missiaen, F, 9.425; 3, Nelson, F, 9.275; 4 (tie), Keller, W/D, and Trowbridge, SteP, 9.25.

Uneven bars: 1 (tie), Anderson, F, and Nelson, F, 9.475; 3, Cassidy, B, 9.275; 4, Trent, B, 9.2; 5, Doherty, F, 9.15.

Vaulting: 1, Mad. Bronson, B, 9.5; 2 (tie), Anderson, F, and Nelson, F, 9.45; 4, Doherty, F, 9.4; 5, Missiaen, F, 9.35.

All-around: 1, Anderson, F, 37.15; 2, Mad. Bronson, B, 37.1; 3, Nelson, F, 36.725; 4, Doherty, F, 36.05; 5, Trent, B, 35.975.

Team scores (White Division): Verona/Madison Edgewood 132.075, Madison West 130.9, Waupun 128.55, Eau Claire Memorial/North 128.325, Waterford 127, Madison East/La Follette 118.8, La Crosse Logan/Central 112.625, Janesville Parker.

Top placewinners

Balance beam: 1 (tie), Dohnal, V/ME, and Shager, MW, 8.65; 3, Bender, ME/LF, 8.6.

Floor exercise: 1, Bender, ME/LF, 9.5; 2, Doege, Wau, 8.95; 3 (tie), Fischer, V/ME, and Janaite, V/ME, 8.65.

Uneven bars: 1, DeAngeles, MW, 8.55; 2, Veak, V/ME, 8.425; 3, Bender, ME/LF, 8.35.

Vaulting: 1, Bender, MEL, 9.25, 2, Veak, V/ME, 9.075; 3, Weber, EC, 8.85.

All-around: 1, Bender, MEL, 35.7; 2, DeAngeles, MW, 33.6; 3, Veak, V/ME, 33.35.

At Madison Memorial.

RIVER VALLEY INVITATIONAL

Team scores: Mount Horeb 140.500, Dodgeville/Mineral Point 130.025, Viroqua co-op 127.225, Platteville co-op 126.825, River Valley/Barneveld 119.300, Southwestern co-op 113.675, Westby 108.675, Prairie du Chien/Fennimore 92.950.

Top placewinners

Balance beam: 1, O’Connell, MH, 9.4; 2, O’Neil, MH, 9.25; 3, Korn, V, 9.075.

Floor exercise: 1, O’Connell, MH, 9.5; 2, Bockhop, DMP, 9.475; 3, Korn, V, 9.35.

Uneven bars: 1, O’Connell, MH, 9.125; 2, O’Neil, MH, 8.4; 3, Lemanski, DMP, 8.375.

Vaulting: 1, O’Connell, MH, 9.35; 2, Lemanski, DMP, 9.075; Peterson, MH, 8.757.

All-around: 1, O’Connell, MH, 37.375; 2, Lemanski, DMP, 36.675; 3, Korn, V, 35.05.

At River Valley.

