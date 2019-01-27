Boys basketball
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 64, LODI 45
Lodi.............................. 30 15 — 45
Lakeside Lutheran......... 28 36 — 64
LODI — Faust 1 0-0 2, Furniss 2 0-0 6, Richards
3 2-2 8, Persike 4 4-5 13, Hamilton 2 0-3
4, Steinhoff 3 2-2 9, Codington 1 0-1 2, Faust
0 1-2 1. Totals 16 9-20 45. LAKESIDE LUTHERAN
— DeNoyer 3 4-4 11, Kuepers 1 1-2
3, Paske 5 4-6 14, Monis 5 3-4 13, Ulrich 1
0-0 2, Raymond 2 0-0 6, Davis 3 0-0 8, Schneider
3 0-0 7. Totals 23 12-17 64. 3-point
goals — L 4 (Furniss 2, Persike 1, Steinhoff 1),
LL 6 (DeNoyer 1, Raymond 2, Davis 2, Schneider
1). Total fouls — LL 17, L 13.
VERONA 65, MADISON WEST 60
Madison West............... 29 31 — 60
Verona.......................... 26 39 — 65
MADISON WEST — Jones 1 1-1 3, Patton 1 0-0
2, Reed 3 4-4 10, McCray 5 6-6 19, Armwald
7 4-7 18, Thompson 2 1-4 5, Brooks 1 0-0 3.
Totals 19 16-22 60. VERONA — Klawiter 5 2-2
16, Slawek 3 6-9 12, Van Handel 4 7-10 16,
Anderson 4 1-5 9, Odetunde 3 3-5 9, Rae 1
1-2 3. Totals 20 20-33 65. 3-point goals —
MW 2 (McCray 1, Brooks 1), V 2 (Klawiter 1,
Van Handel 1). Total fouls — V 19, MW 28.
Fouled out — Jones, BrooksOdetunde.
MADISON LA FOLLETTE 73,
JANESVILLE PARKER 32
Madison La Follette....... 42 31 — 73
Janesville Parker.......... 23 9 — 32
MADISON LA FOLLETTE — DoGray 3 2-2 9,
Ingram 2 2-3 6, Reeves Jr. 8 0-0 18, Probst
3 1-2 9, Stewart 3 3-3 11, Kunkel 1 0-0 2,
DeGray 3 1-1 7, DaGray 1 0-0 2, Franchini 1
0-2 2, Prather 2 3-6 7. Totals 27 12-19 73.
JANESVILLE PARKER — Dahlke 0 2-2 2, Curry
1 4-8 7, Weis 0 1-2 1, Hartwig 4 2-4 11,
Thompson 1 0-0 2, DeLong 1 1-2 4, Thompson
1 3-4 5. Totals 8 13-22 32. 3-point goals —
ML 7 (DoGray 1, Reeves Jr. 2, Probst 2, Stewart
2), JP 3 (Curry 1, Hartwig 1, DeLong 1). Total
fouls — ML 0, JP 0.
MADISON EAST 62, BELOIT MEMORIAL 33
Beloit Memorial............ 12 21 — 33
Madison East................ 30 32 — 62
BELOIT MEMORIAL — Payne 0 1-2 1, Cook 5
1-3 11, Ringer 4 0-0 8, Bell 1 0-0 3, Ganiyu
1 2-2 4, Chandler 1 1-2 4. Totals 13 5-9 33.
MADISON EAST — Thompson 2 2-2 6, Jones
2 0-0 4, Washington 4 0-1 9, McKinley 1 0-0
3, Baumann 1 0-0 2, Devitt 0 2-4 2, Puglielli
2 0-0 4, Fadele 0 2-2 2, Justice 6 1-4 15,
Walsvick 2 4-4 9, McIntosh 1 0-0 2, Boyton 1
2-2 4, Tupta 0 1-2 1, Neubauer 0, Thompson
0. Totals 21 15-19 62. 3-point goals — BM
2 (Bell 1, Chandler 1), MEa 5 (Washington 1,
McKinley 1, Justice 2, Walsvick 1). Total fouls
— MEa 12, BM 20.
BURLINGTON 67, FORT ATKINSON 47
Burlington.................... 32 35 — 67
Fort Atkinson................ 19 28 — 47
BURLINGTON — Runkel 6 3-4 15, Krause 4
2-2 12, Strommen 1 0-0 2, Turzenski 2 0-2 4,
Berezowstz 0, Koeppen 1 0-0 3, Klug 2 0-0 6,
O’Laughlin 1 0-0 2, Kornely 3 2-3 9, Swantz
1 0-0 2, Berezowitz 4 1-1 12. Totals 19 8-12
67. FORT ATKINSON — Flodin 2 3-4 7, Zahn
0, Wixom 2 2-4 7, Vander Mause 2 0-0 5, Baker
3 2-3 10, Encarnacion 0, Koenig 1 0-0 2,
Fenner 2 2-4 7, Cosson 1 0-0 2, Haffelder 2
0-0 4, Klingbeil 1 1-2 3. Totals 16 10-20 47.
3-point goals — Bur 7 (Krause 2, Koeppen 1,
Klug 2, Kornely 1, Berezowitz 1), FA 5 (Wixom
1, Vander Mause 1, Baker 2, Fenner 1). Total
fouls — Bur 12, FA 14. Fouled out — Zahn.
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN 66, BARNEVELD 57
Barneveld..................... 22 35 — 57
Prairie du Chien............ 37 29 — 66
BARNEVELD — Reed 5 2-4 12, Gordon 3 0-0
7, Evans 4 2-3 12, Thompson 1 0-0 2, Peterson
2 0-0 5, Hendrickson 2 0-0 5, Se. Sullivan
2 0-0 4, Sp. Sullivan 2 1-2 6, Arneson 1 0-0
2, Baringta 1 0-0 2. Totals 23 5-9 57. PRAIRIE
DU CHIEN — Gillitzer 4 0-0 11, Welter 6
5-9 18, Teynor 3 3-8 9, Davis 5 2-2 12, Dyer
1 0-1 2, Kramer 4 4-4 14. Totals 23 14-24
66. 3-point goals — BAR 6 (Gordon 1, Evans
2, Peterson 1, Hendrickson 1, Sp. Sullivan 1),
PDC 6 (Gillitzer 3, Welter 1, Kramer 2). Total
fouls — PDC 13, BAR 18.
REEDSBURG 71, WISCONSIN DELLS 37
Wisconsin Dells............. 14 23 — 37
Reedsburg.................... 38 33 — 71
WISCONSIN DELLS — Musiedlak 2 0-0 6, Anchor
1 0-3 2, Hirst 4 3-4 11, Funmaker 0 1-2
1, Eck 2 1-2 6, Millard 1 1-1 3, Nevar 3 0-0 8.
Totals 13 6-14 37. REEDSBURG — Dregney 1
0-0 2, Molitor 4 1-1 9, Tully 4 2-4 11, Fuhrmann
6 1-2 15, Daniels 3 1-3 7, Bestor 4 5-5
14, Hale 2 0-0 6, Kast 3 0-0 7. Totals 27 10-15
71. 3-point goals — WD 5 (Musiedlak 2, Eck 1,
Nevar 2), R 7 (Tully 1, Fuhrmann 2, Bestor 1,
Hale 2, Kast 1). Total fouls — R 14, WD 16.
LAKE MILLS 82, COLUMBUS 81
Columbus................34 33 14 — 81
Lake Mills...............34 33 15 — 82
COLUMBUS — Kahl 1 0-0 2, Zahn 2 0-0 4,
Casper 10 3-4 24, Emler 11 4-5 29, Bieker 5
3-3 13, Campbell 2 1-3 7, Schroeder 1 0-0 2.
Totals 32 11-15 81. LAKE MILLS — Toepfer 2
3-7 7, Herrington 1 2-2 5, Johnson 3 1-1 8,
Stoddard 4 2-4 13, Retrum 5 1-2 11, Moen 5
3-4 14, Bender 13 1-1 24. Totals 33 13-21
82. 3-point goals — COL 9 (Casper 1, Emler
3, Bieker 3, Campbell 2), LM 9 (Herrington 1,
Johnson 1, Stoddard 3, Moen 1, Bender 3). Total
fouls — LM 16, COL 18. Fouled out — Zahn.
BENTON 61, CAMBRIDGE 56
Cambridge.................... 32 24 — 56
Benton.......................... 30 31 — 61
CAMBRIDGE — Furseth 5 1-2 13, Janson 6 1-2
15, Kravik 4 2-4 11, Joyce 1 2-2 5, Jeffery 0,
Kaiser 1 1-2 3, Jeffrey 2 0-0 6, Nikolay 1 1-2
3. Totals 20 8-14 56. BENTON — Mowry 1 1-2
3, Jansen 1 0-2 4, Tiedman 9 4-4 22, Bastian
3 8-11 15, Lawrence 3 2-3 9, Murphy 2 1-2 6,
Cummins 0 2-2 2. Totals 19 18-26 61. 3-point
goals — CAM 8 (Furseth 2, Janson 2, Kravik 1,
Joyce 1, Jeffrey 2), BEN 4 (Jansen 1, Bastian 1,
Lawrence 1, Murphy 1). Total fouls — BEN 13,
CAM 20. Fouled out — Tiedman.
MIDDLETON 61, MADISON MEMORIAL 50
Middleton..................... 21 40 — 61
Madison Memorial........ 22 28 — 50
MIDDLETON — Thomas 6 3-4 18, Close 3 0-0
7, Klubertanz 4 6-9 14, Scher 2 1-2 5, Patterson
1 0-0 2, Pa. Van Buren 2 0-2 4, Boyle
3 4-5 11. Totals 21 14-22 61. MADISON MEMORIAL
— Ellingson 7 5-6 19, Brown 1 0-0 3,
Caropreso 5 0-2 12, Schaefer 2 1-3 6, Yu 1 0-0
3, Younk 1 0-0 2, Ron 1 2-2 5. Totals 18 8-15
50. 3-point goals — MID 5 (Thomas 3, Close 1,
Boyle 1), MM 5 (Brown 1, Caropreso 2, Schaefer
1, Ron 1). Total fouls — MID 16, MM 21.
SUN PRAIRIE 76, JANESVILLE CRAIG 55
Janesville Craig............. 21 34 — 55
Sun Prairie.................... 33 43 — 76
JANESVILLE CRAIG — Christiansen 0 1-2 1,
Huml 4 0-0 10, Bertagnoli 2 0-0 5, Leverson
4 1-2 9, Smith 0 2-2 2, Lynch 4 0-0 9, Fieiras
2 4-4 9, Scoville 2 1-2 5, Rizzo 2 1-2 5. Totals
20 10-14 55. SUN PRAIRIE — Nelson 1 5-6
7, Williams 4 1-2 10, Wherley 2 0-0 4, Austin
1 0-0 2, B. Voigt 6 5-5 18, A. Voigt 4 2-5 10,
Hale 7 0-0 15, Hughes 2 2-4 7, Lyles 1 1-3
3. Totals 28 16-25 76. 3-point goals — JC 5
(Huml 2, Bertagnoli 1, Lynch 1, Fieiras 1), SP
4 (Williams 1, B. Voigt 1, Hale 1, Hughes 1).
Total fouls — SP 17, JC 16.
MCFARLAND 66, MADISON EDGEWOOD 46
Madison Edgewood....... 14 32 — 46
McFarland.................... 31 35 — 66
MADISON EDGEWOOD — Salzwedel 4 2-5 12,
Meriggioli 4 1-2 9, M. Wendler 1 0-0 2, Clark
2 0-0 5, Newton 2 3-4 7, Drumm 1 0-0 2,
Nwankwo 1 1-2 3, James 2 0-1 4, Schmotzer
0 2-2 2. Totals 17 9-16 46. MCFARLAND —
Werwinski 1 0-0 2, Toennies 7 3-4 20, Chislom
13 2-6 28, Hanson 1 1-2 3, Nichols 1 0-0 2,
Pavelec 3 0-0 8, Werwinski 1 1-1 3. Totals 27
7-13 66. 3-point goals — MEd 3 (Salzwedel 2,
Clark 1), MCF 5 (Toennies 3, Pavelec 2). Total
fouls — MCF 16, MEd 16.
DODGEVILLE 56, MONTICELLO 45
Monticello.................... 22 23 — 45
Dodgeville.................... 26 30 — 56
MONTICELLO — Ace 1 2-6 4, Long 1 0-0 3,
Blohowiak 0, Rufer 5 3-6 13, Holtz 2 0-0 6,
Gustafson 7 2-3 19. Totals 16 7-16 45. DODGEVILLE
— Blalock 3 3-4 11, Phillips 8 9-10
28, Molldrem 1 1-2 3, Borne-Mumm 0 1-2 1,
Tranel 2 1-4 5, Buchanan 0 2-2 2, Berg 0 1-2
1, Jacobson 0 1-2 1, Garthwaite 1 2-2 4. Totals
15 21-30 56. 3-point goals — Mon 6 (Long 1,
Holtz 2, Gustafson 3), DOD 5 (Blalock 2, Phillips
3). Total fouls — DOD 17, Mon 22.
Other result
Albany 56, Madison Abundant Life 36
Girls basketball
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN 76, BARNEVELD 21
Barneveld..................... 10 11 — 21
Prairie du Chien............ 53 23 — 76
BARNEVELD — Marx 1 3-10 5, Spring 2 0-0
6, Gordon 0 1-3 1, Schult 1 0-0 3, Oimoen 0,
Ihm 2 0-2 6. Totals 6 4-16 21.PRAIRIE DU
CHIEN — Baxter 2 0-0 6, Banasik 4 0-0 10,
Ritchie 1 1-2 3, Riebe 1 0-0 3, Allbee 4 2-3 10,
Krahn 12 0-0 29, Hager 2 0-0 6, Knapp 2 2-3
7, Sander 1 0-0 2. Totals 29 5-8 76.3-point
goals — BAR 5 (Spring 2, Schult 1, Ihm 2),
PDC 13 (Baxter 2, Banasik 2, Riebe 1, Krahn
5, Hager 2, Knapp 1). Total fouls — PDC 15,
BAR 8.
SUN PRAIRIE 69, MADISON EDGEWOOD 36
Madison Edgewood....... 13 23 — 36
Sun Prairie.................... 33 36 — 69
MADISON EDGEWOOD — Moore 1 0-0 2, A.
Olson 0 2-2 2, Deang 1 0-0 3, Grosse 1 0-0
2, S. Olson 4 2-2 11, Lazar 0 2-4 2, Langlois
3 0-0 9, Cook 0 2-2 2, Wallhaus 0, Iglar 1 0-0
3. Totals 11 8-11 36.SUN PRAIRIE — Hilber
4 0-0 9, Baker 2 2-2 6, Radlund 3 2-2 8, Rae
4 2-2 13, Alexander 1 2-4 4, Kostelnik 1 0-0
2, Strey 2 0-0 4, Tiltrum 1 0-0 2, Lutes 3 3-3
10, Seymore 3 3-4 9, Jones 1 0-0 2. Totals 25
14-17 69.3-point goals — MEd 6 (Deang 1, S.
Olson 1, Langlois 3, Iglar 1), SP 5 (Hilber 1,
Rae 3, Lutes 1). Total fouls — SP 12, MEd 11.
WATERTOWN LUTHER PREP 59,
BELOIT TURNER 52
Luther Prep.................. 25 34 — 59
Beloit Turner................ 29 23 — 52
WATERTOWN LUTHER PREP — Thede 1 2-2 4,
Goba 1 5-6 8, Glisper 0 4-4 4, Schmidt 9 4-6
23, Burke 4 0-0 8, Paulsen 4 3-4 12. Totals
19 18-22 59.
BELOIT TURNER — . Totals 0 0-0 52.
3-point goals — WLP 3 (Goba 1, Schmidt 1,
Paulsen 1), BT 0. Total fouls — WLP 14, BT 0.
Wrestling
DEERFIELD SCRAMBLE
Team scores: Stoughton 829; Kenosha Christian Life 580; Random Lake 567; Jefferson 466; DeForest 465; Kewaunee 393; Monona Grove/McFarland 367; Westosha Central 357; Brodhead/Juda 332; West Bend West 290; Menasha 284; Madison La Follette 279; Greendale Martin Luther 233; Milwaukee Pius XI 181; Milwaukee Bradley Tech co-op 173; Lake Mills 166; Deerfield 151; Mayville 135.
Championship matches
106: Dolphin, KCL, pinned Shortreed, D, 2:19. 113: Rivera, Sto, pinned Weaver, MGM, 1:32. 120: Pinter, KCL, dec. Beyer, D, 5-4. 126: Hammen, RL, dec. Severin, Kew, 9-8, ultimate tiebreaker. 132: Whitehead, Sto, mdec. Conner, MBT, 14-2. 138: Lewis, Sto, pinned Smith, ML, 2:29. 145: Mechler, Sto, mdec. Gunderson, MGM, 13-5. 152: Model, Sto, pinned Hauri, BrJ, 4:14. 160: Neff, J, tfall Wittkamp, WC, 16-1. 170: Vandenbush, RL, dec. Dicesare, WBW, 7-3. 182: Echols, MBT, dec. Detweiler, Sto, 6-2. 195: Empey, Sto, dec. Grubbs, KCL, 9-6. 220: Pasold, Sto, dec. Descourouez, KCL, 7-1. 285: Quick, Men, pinned Schlicht, MGM, 1:23. At Deerfield.
WISCONSIN DELLS INVITATIONAL
Team scores: Grand Meadow (Minn.) co-op 210; Brillion 176.5; Cedar Grove-Belgium 169.5; Watertown 162; Wisconsin Dells 147.5; Berlin 119; Chippewa Falls 70.5; Brookfield Central 60.5; North Crawford/Seneca 57.5; Cashton 37; Hillsboro 31.
Championship matches
106: G. Geiger, Bri, dec. Wiste, GM, 1-0. 113: Steele, NCS, pinned Jacobsen, GM, 1:52. 120: Erickson, CGG, pinned Soltau, GM, 0:35. 126: Wichman, Wtn, dec. D. Geiger, Bri, 5-3, sudden victory. 132: Hale, GM, dec. Wilkowski, Wtn, 8-4. 138: Kingsley, WD, dec. Smith, GM, 7-3. 145: Koenig, WD, dec. Voigt, GMLOK, 6-5. 152: Logan, Wtn, dec. Morgan, Ber, 3-2. 160: TeStroete, CGB, tfall Sayles, GM, 17-2. 170: Schrei, Ber, mdec Stenson, WD, 15-4. 182: Winkler, Bri, def. Brown, WD, injury default. 195: Brewster, Wtn, dec. Kurczek, Ber, 11-4. 220: Somlai, BC, pinned Galoff, Bri, 1:09. 285: Luthe, GM, pinned Nachtigall, Wtn, 2:55. At Wisconsin Dells.
HUSTISFORD INVITATIONAL
Team scores: Prairie du Chien 263.5; Whitewater 187; Johnson Creek 157; Dodgeland 155; Horicon 94.5; Brussels Southern Door 79; Princeton 60; Fort Atkinson 52; Hustisford 43; Hartford 29; Kenosha St. Joseph 23; Palmyra-Eagle 16; Cambridge 12; Living Word Lutheran 0.
Championship matches
106: Hammond, WW, pinned Kohn, Dod, 0:48. 113: Rogge, PdC, pinned Roehl, JC, 0:56. 120: Zahn, WW, pinned Fisher, PdC, 1:19. 126: Watson, PdC, pinned DePorter, WW, 4:58. 132: Holley, PdC, pinned Gamble, WW, 1:23. 138: Saint, PdC, pinned Salmieri, WW, 0:30. 145: Kurth, Dod, pinned Koenig, PdC, 2:27. 152: Saint, PdC, pinned Friend, WW, 3:20. 160: Zamorano, Hor, dec. Purpi, JC, 3-2. 170: Neu, Dod, pinned Smock, PdC, 1:32. 182: Bader, Dod, pinned Leibbrand, WW, 1:27. 195: Sullivan, JC, pinned Monday, WW, 3:38. 220: David, JC, pinned Wright, PdC, 3:23. 285: Osterkamp, PdC, pinned Stark, Hus, 1:25. At Hustisford.
OAKFIELD INVITATIONAL
Team scores: Stoughton varsity reserves 300; Appleton Xavier 208.5; Milwaukee Reagan 182.5; Sun Prairie reserves 177; Oostburg 153.5; Fond du Lac reserves 144; Ozaukee 139; Reedsville 126; Watertown Luther Prep 123; Walworth Big Foot/Williams Bay 91; Oakfield 87; Almond-Bancroft/Stevens Point Pacelli 80.5; Milwaukee Washington/Collegiate 54.
Championship matches
106: Delsman, Rvl, dec. Perez-Jaramillo, MR, 12-6. 113: Wicks, Sto, pinned Malwitz, Oost, 1:04. 120: Ramirez, MR, pinned Large, Oz, 3:46. 126: Steinmetz, Sto, pinned Stetson, Rvl, 1:33. 132: Lakey, FdL, mdec. Simpson, Oz, 12-3. 138: Devore, Sto, pinned Desens, Sun, 1:25. 145: Carpenter, Sto, pinned Rojas, WBF, 0:56. 152: Kading, AFVL, dec. Jaraba, MR, 8-4. 160: Streblow, FdL, dec. Gibson, Sto, 9-3. 170: Skorenkyi, WLP, pinned Penney-Galindo, Oz, 3:32. 182: Allen, FdL, pinned Schanelic, Rvl, 2:56. 195: Shannon, Sun, dec. Earle, AX, 12-6. 220: Strand, AX, pinned Lockhart, AB, 0:12. 285: Hohol, Sto, dec. Trevino, AB, 6-5. At Oakfield.
SORENSON DOOR COUNTY CLASSIC
Team scores: De Pere 187.5; Two Rivers 164.5; Wrightstown 137.5; Little Chute 130; Lodi 115; Milwaukee Marshall/Carmen NW 101.5; Iron Mountain (Mich.) 84.5; Valders 61; Green Bay West co-op 59; New Holstein 58; Denmark 54; Crivitz 52; Oshkosh North 49.5; Oshkosh Lourdes 45; Amherst 43; Gillett/Suring 29; Florence 28; Menominee Indian 27; Sturgeon Bay/Sevastopol 26.5; Oconto 17.
Championship matches
106: Corrigan, DP, pinned Verboomen, LC, 4:50. 113: Curtis, Lodi, mdec Hansen, 2R, 16-5. 120: Krol, Wri, dec. Ragsdale, TR, 15-8. 126: Mascarette, Flo, pinned Schmitz, ON, 3:26. 132: Holmes, TR, mdec. Moll, Lodi, 11-2. 138: Bianchi, TR, dec. Lopez, DP, 7-0. 145: Kilgas, LC, pinned Thelen, TR, 4:31. 152: Bianchi, TR, pinned Nicolay, Lodi, 5:02. 160: Rice, Wri, dec. Volz, NH, 13-10. 170: Helmbrecht, Lodi, mdec Burklund, IM, 8-0. 182: Schumacher, LC, dec. Kratz, DP, 4-2. 195: Hooyman, DP, mdec Waits, MM, 9-1. 220: Linsmeier, V, pinned Jones, MM, 1:02. 285: Klarkowski, GBW, pinned Pernell, NH, 2:49. At Sturgeon Bay.
WISCONSIN RAPIDS DUALS
Dual-meet records: Wisconsin Rapids 2-0; Middleton 1-1; Hudson 0-2.
MIDDLETON 36, HUDSON 35
132: Weinzirl, H, dec. Carranza, 12-5. 138: Hatch, H, mdec Quechol Ramirez, 13-5. 145: Sullivan, H, pinned G. Hoffman, 3:12. 152: Hansen, H, pinned J. Hoffman, 3:01. 160: Meicher, M, pinned Wood, 0:52. 170: Lockwood, M, pinned Hansen, 1:17. 182: Gierke, H, pinned Olmsted, 3:49. 195: Zanon, M, pinned Steltzner, 1:21. 220: Adler, M, pinned Yang, 1:03. 285: Briggs, M, pinned Wettleson, 0:58. 106: Henn, H, mdec Nevarez, 15-2. 113: Grimm, M, dec. Fanning, 6-5. 120: Feia, H, pinned Neisius, 3:49. 126: Ndoyi, M, dec. Hunsberger, 8-4.
WISCONSIN RAPIDS 64, MIDDLETON 5
138: Hamel, WR, pinned Quechol Ramirez, 2:52. 145: Braatz, WR, pinned Hoffman, 1:03. 152: Lubeck, WR, mdec Hoffman, 17-5. 160: Meicher, M, tfall Fuller, 19-4. 170: Diaz, WR, dec. Lockwood, 6-4. 182: Schutz, WR, pinned Olmsted, 3:09. 195: Rucker, WR, mdec Zanon, 11-3. 220: Kalata, WR, dec. Adler, 5-3. 285: Iverson, WR, pinned Briggs, 1:54. 106: Spray, WR, tfall Nevarez, 19-4. 113: Greening, WR, pinned Grimm, 0:52. 120: Bennet, WR, dec. Neisius, 5-3. 126: Benitz, WR, pinned Ndoyi, 3:27. 132: Sering, WR, pinned Carranza, 1:47. At Wisconsin Rapids.
WEST SALEM/BANGOR TEAM DUALS
Championship match: Lancaster 46, Holmen 31.
Lancaster: Def. Holmen, 46-31; def. Madison East, 78-4; def. Neillsville co-op, 72-9; def. Beloit Turner, 71-3; def. West Salem/Bangor, 52-22.
Holmen: Def. Madison East, 75-6; def. Neillsville co-op, 54-27; def. Beloit Turner, 55-19; def. West Salem/Bangor, 44-21.
West Salem/Bangor: Def. Madison East, 66-15; def. Neillsville co-op 48-33; def. Beloit Turner, 55-17.
At West Salem.
PEWAUKEE DUALS
Brookfield East: Def. Cudahy co-op, 48-19.
Cudahy co-op: Def. Madison Memorial, 43-30; def. Greenfield, 48-24.
East Troy: Def. Cudahy co-op 54, 25.
Pewaukee: Def. Cudahy co-op, 68-8.
At Pewaukee.
Boys hockey
MADISON WEST 7, OREGON 2
Madison West.................3 2 2 — 7
Oregon...........................0 1 1 — 2
First period: MW — Baldwin (Horein, Huie),
6:49; MW — Baldwin (Huie, Kohn), 10:30; MW
— Kohn, 11:33. Second period: Or — Roskos
(Franken, Orosz), :37; MW — Duchemin, 2:50;
MW — Baldwin, 16:38. Third period: MW — Baldwin
(Jiang, Clark), :58; MW — Baldwin (Hammer),
1:33; Or — Roemer (Wiedholz), 16:57. Saves:
MW (Hedican) 35; Or (Newton 20, Dailey 6) 26.
Penalties-minutes: MW 3-6; Or 4-8.
SUN PRAIRIE 9, FOND DU LAC SPRINGS 6
Sun Prairie......................4 2 3 — 9
Fond du Lac Springs........3 1 2 — 6
First period: FdL — McDermott (McLaughlin,
Sabel), 6:27; SP — Watters, 7:02; SP — Halbleib
(Kernen), 8:46 (pp); SP — Brunson (Kernen),
10:57; FdL — Poss (Sabel, VandeSlunt), 11:06;
SP — Halbleib (Brunson, Kernen), 13:46; FdL
— Deanovich (B. Welsch), 16:13 (pp). Second
period: SP — Brunson, 4:52; SP — Halbleib
(Johnson), 7:48; FdL — Tennessen (Pickart),
13:14. Third period: SP — Schoenike (Johnson,
Halbleib), 1:27; SP — Schoenike (Watters,
Johnson) 3:49; FdL — B. Welsch (Z. Welsch,
Pickart), 8:01 (pp); FdL — Deanovich (Welsch),
9:56 (pp); SP — Johnson (Halbleib), 15:46.
Saves: SP (Leatherberry) 19; FdL (Arnold) 20.
Penalties-minutes: SP 7-14; FdL 3-6.
SAUK PRAIRIE 8, BELOIT MEMORIAL 0
Sauk Prairie....................2 4 2 — 8
Beloit Memorial..............0 0 0 — 0
First period: SP – Desroches (Jelinek, Mast),
6:48; SP – Jelinek (Desroches, Liedtke), 16:49.
Second period: SP — Desroches (Hanson),
0:55; SP – Desroches (Peterson, Jelinek), 4:56;
SP – Jelinek (Deroches, Hanson), 6:42; SP –
Ayers (Bauernhuber), 15:03. Third period:
SP – Desroches (Peterson, Jelinek), 5:54 (pp);
SP – Mast (Desroches), 7:01 (pp). Saves: SP
(Carr) 9; BM (Wright) 44. Penalties-minutes:
SP 3-6; BM 7-14.
STEVENS POINT 5, VERONA 3
Verona............................1 1 1 — 3
Stevens Point..................2 1 2 — 5
First period: SP — Brooks (Zagrzebski), 0:19;
SP — Brooks (Hoyord), 10:57 (pp); V — Binger
(Osiecki, Keryluk), 11:59 (pp). Second period:
V — Keryluk, 11:52 (pen); SP — Zagrzebski,
16:26. Third period: SP — Hoyord, 4:22;
V — Rufenacht (Dingle, Keryluk), 11:27; SP —
Brooks, 16:32. Saves: V (Grant) 16; SP (Wierzba)
13. Penalties-minutes: V 5-10; SP 5-10.
Girls hockey
SUN PRAIRIE 2, VIROQUA 1
Viroqua..........................0 0 1 — 0
Sun Prairie......................0 0 2 — 3
Third period: SP — Z. Jager (Goss), 12:28;
V — Simonson (Shaner), 13:18; SP — Bauer
(Z. Jager), 13:32. Saves: V (Severson) 61; SP
(Knox) 13. Penalties-minutes: V 2-4; SP 2-4.
ONALASKA 5, BELOIT MEMORIAL 3
Onalaska........................2 2 1 — 5
Beloit Memorial..............2 1 0 — 3
First period: BM — Knauf (Humphrey), 5:30; BM
— Einbeck, 8:30; On — Bronston (Manglitz, Brueggeman),
9:27; On — Bronston (Manglitz), 11:17.
Second period: On — Manglitz (Bronston, Brueggeman),
0:34; On — Bronston (Manglitz, Walz),
6:43; BM — A. Knauf (H. Knauf, Humphrey),
16:51. Third period: On — Manglitz, 15:44 (en).
Saves: On (Lassa) 42; BM (Cronin) 33. Penalties-
minutes: On 3-6; BM 3-6.
D.C. EVEREST 5, MIDDLETON 0
D.C. Everest....................2 2 1 — 5
Middleton.......................0 0 0 — 0
First period: DCE — Ladewig, 2:03; Oliva (Foster),
16:39. Second period: DCE — Gruber
(Hahner), 4:12; Crawford (Oliva), 10:04. Third
period: DCE — Crocker, 9:17. Saves: DCE (Weiland)
10; M (Parker) 53. Penalties-minutes:
DCE 2-4; M 3-6.
BEAVER DAM CO-OP 3, NEW RICHMOND CO-OP 2
New Richmond 0 1 1 — 2
Beaver Dam 1 2 0 — 3
First period: BD — Jones (Heim, Lundin), 2:35.
Second period: BD — Heim (Lundin, Deanovich), 1:46 (pp); NR — Huerta (Brice), 3:06; BD — Bresser (Deanovich), 3:52.
Third period: NR — Williams, 12:52.
Saves: NR (Erickson) 33; BD (Okon) 21.
Penalties-minutes: NR 2-4; BD 3-6.
Boys swimming
MIDDLETON INVITATIONAL
Team scores: Stevenson 472, Madison West 409.5, Middleton 337, Madison Memorial 238, Sun Prairie 204, Verona-Mount Horeb 144, Stevens Point 114.5, Neenah 101, Appleton West/Kimberly 80, Waunakee 78, La Crosse 42.
200-yard medley relay: 1, Madison West (Weiss, Miller, Jekel, Feller), 1:34.16; 2, Middleton (Parkin, Mondi, Kim, Lamers), 1:37.89.
200 freestyle: 1, Martin, Mid, 1:42.98; 2, Bensch, MW, 1:46.38; 3, Peterson, Mid, 1:46.38.
200 individual medley: 1, Kim, Mid, 1:57.13; 2, Song, Stev, 1:58.57; 3, Miller, MW, 1:59.97.
50 freestyle: 1, Stensby, Stev, :21.21; 2, Wiegand, Sun, :21.64; 3, Roggenbauer, Sun, :22.06.
100 butterfly: 1, Jekel, MW, :51.31; 2, Bensch, MW, :51.79; 3, Kim, Mid, :51.93.
100 freestyle: 1, Stensby, Stev, :47.44; 2, Casey, MW, :47.79; 3, Roggenbauer, Sun, :48.07.
500 freestyle: 1, Martin, Mid, 4:47.26; 2, Harris, STPT, 4:50.05; 3, Gates, Stev, 4:58.63.
200 freestyle relay: 1, Middleton (Parkin, Lamers, Peterson, Martin), 1:27.04; 3, Madison West (Casey, Fernandez, Bensch, Feller), 1:27.45.
100 backstroke: 1, Jekel, MW, :49.85; 2, Weiss, MW, :52.93; 3, Conn, N, :53.56.
100 breaststroke: 1, Miller, MW, :59.71; 2, Wiegand, Sun, :59.94; 3, Feller, MW, 1:00.54.
400 freestyle relay: 1, Madison West (Casey, Fernandez, Bensch, Jekel), 3:09.43; 2, Middleton (Peterson, Zillner, Martin, Kim), 3:12.84.
Diving: 1, Bennett, MM, 426.95; 2, White, Stev, 407.62; 3, Roush, Mid, 380.60.
At Middleton.
SMALL SCHOOL STATE INVITATIONAL
Team scores: Madison Edgewood 345; Monona Grove 246; Baraboo 223; McFarland 218; Whitefish Bay 214; Brillion co-op 141; Fort Atkinson 120; Sturgeon Bay co-op 117; Plymouth 107; Hales Corners Whitnall 94; Grafton 88; Shorewood 82; Berlin/Green Lake 77; Port Washington 38; Brown Deer/University School 38; Two Rivers/Manitowoc Roncalli 12; Delavan-Darien 10.
Diving: 1, Stitgen, ME, 427.95; 2, Niswonger, Gra, 361.60; 3, Aschenbach, Ply, 352.80.
200 medley relay: 1, Edgewood (Moen, teDuits, Senke, Beyer), 1:40.46; 2, Monona Grove (Tejeda, Jo. Douberly, McAllister, Elfers), 1:41.28; 3, Baraboo (Lohr, Laux, Hamm, Klingenmeyer), 1:44.00.
200 freestyle: 1, Frucht, ME, 1:46.36; 2, Szablewski, Sho, 1:48.48; 3, Ja. Douberly, MG, 1:49.35.
200 individual medley: 1, teDuits, ME, 1:56.96; 2, Lohr, 1:57.49; 3, Sonnabend, Bri, 2:02.89.
50 free: 1, Mansavage, FA, :21.86; 2, Ryf, BGL, :22.08; 3, Aline, SB, :22.61.
100 butterfly: 1, Ryf, BGL, :53.09; 2, Laux, Bar, :55.34; 3, Fetzer, WFB, :55.63.
100 freestyle: 1, Mansavage, FA, :46.25; 2, Moen, ME, :49.02; 3, Jo. Douberly, MG, :50.34.
500 freestyle: 1, Szablewski, Sho, 4:50.69; 2, Ja. Douberly, 4:55.92; 3, Frucht, ME, 5:04.10.
200 freestyle relay: 1, Edgewood (O’Connor, Beyer, Korb, Frucht), 1:32.31; 2, Monona Grove (McAllister, Elfers, Jacobson, Ja. Douberly), 1:33.62; 3, Brillion, 1:34.49.
100 backstroke: 1, Lohr, Bar, :52.50; 2, Moen, ME, :53.17; 3, Senke, ME, :55.64.
100 breaststroke: 1, teDuits, ME, :59.40; 2, Aline, SB, :59.79; 3, Sonnabend, Bri, 1:02.50.
400 freestyle relay: 1, Edgewood (Frucht, Senke, Moen, teDuits), 3:18.98; 2, Monona Grove (Tejeda, McAllister, Ja. Douberly, Josh Douberly), 3:22.81; 3, Whitefish Bay, 3:26.80. At Shorewood.
BELOIT MEMORIAL INVITATIONAL
Team scores: Beloit Memorial 456, Hononegah (Ill.) 442, Sauk Prairie co-op 424, Boylan (Ill.) 341, Freeport (Ill.) 225, Madison East 169, Rockford East (Ill.) 69.
200-yard medley relay: 1, Hononegah, 1:44.31; 2, Beloit Memorial (B. Saladar, Levy, Sill, M. Saladar), 1:45.06; 3, Sauk Prairie (Sachtjen, Flogel, Guentherman, Chao), 1:47.55.
200 freestyle: 1, Jacobson, BM, 1:49.96; 2, Hellenbrand, ME, 1:50.65; 3, Bakhchevnikov, SP, 1:59.29.
200 individual medley: 1, Leonard, H, 2:08.25; 2, Dolan, B, 2:12.93; 3, Stecker, SP, 2:17.55.
50 freestyle: 1, B. Saladar, BM, :22.5; 2, Sill, BM, :23.05; 3, Miles, H, :23.18.
100 butterfly: 1, Sachtjen, SP, :52.38; 2, B. Saladar, BM, :54.62; 3, Hellenbrand, ME, :55.32.
100 freestyle: 1, Leonard, H, :49.54; 2, Tran, F, :51.67; 3, Light, BM, :53.02.
500 freestyle: 1, Jacobson, BM, 5:08.11; 2, Stimes, H, 5:11.69; 3, Taylor, RE, 5:24.02.
200 freestyle relay: 1, Beloit Memorial (Jacobson, Light, M. Saladar, Sill), 1:34.52; 2, Sauk Prairie (Stecker, Bakhchevnikov, Beattie, Loy), 1:37.39; 3, Hononegah, 1:38.03.
100 backstroke: 1, Loy, SP, 1:02.31; 2, Mercier, F, 1:02.43; 3, Otto, BM, 1:05.24.
100 breaststroke: 1, Sachtjen, SP, 1:01.44; 2, Dolan, B, 1:05.75; 3, Hale, H, 1:06.88.
400 freestyle relay: 1, Beloit Memorial (B. Saladar, Light, Jacobson, Sill), 3:21.87; 2, Hononegah, 3:23.8; 3, Sauk Prairie (Beattie, Stecker, Loy, Sachtjen), 3:29.86.
At Beloit Memorial.
RACINE PARK INVITATIONAL
Team scores: Elkhorn 535.5, Janesville Parker 389, Burlington co-op 362, Racine Case 265, Watertown 197, Kenosha Tremper 134.5, Racine Park 125, Kenosha Bradford 104, Racine Horlick 101, Racine Prairie/St. Catherine’s 25.
200-yard medley relay: 1, Elkhorn, 1:43.76.
200 freestyle: 1, Johnson, E, 1:48.82.
200 individual medley: 1, Odegaard, JP, 2:08.2.
50 freestyle: 1, Koepke, E, :22.93; 3, B. Williams, W, :23.83.
100 butterfly: 1, Johnson, E, :54.53.
100 freestyle: 1, Koepke, E, :50.84.
500 freestyle: 1, Pinnow, E, 5:02.85; 2, N. Warda, JP, 5:13.48.
200 freestyle relay: 1, Elkhorn, 1:33.6.
100 backstroke: 1, Kruse, E, :58.42.
100 breaststroke: 1, Brannen, B, 1:04.61; 2, Odegaard, JP, 1:07.04.
400 freestyle relay: 1, Elkhorn, 3:32.58; 2, Janesville Parker (Wingate, Odegaard, Rahlf, N. Warda), 3:37.08; 3, Watertown (N. Williams, Jaworski, McCloskey, B. Williams), 3:42.01.
At Racine Park.
Gymnastics
SPARTAN INVITATIONAL
Team scores (Green Division): Franklin co-op 146.875, Burlington co-op 144, Madison Memorial 135.9, Sun Prairie 134.75, Waunakee/DeForest 133.375, Stevens Point 132.85, Janesville Craig 131.7, Middleton 128.2.
Top placewinners
Balance beam: 1, Mal. Bronson, B, 9.5; 2, Anderson, F, 9.4; 3 (tie), Hellen, MM, and Mad. Bronson, B, 9.15; 5 (tie), Doherty, F, and Trent, B, 8.975.
Floor exercise: 1, Mad. Bronson, B, 9.55; 2, Missiaen, F, 9.425; 3, Nelson, F, 9.275; 4 (tie), Keller, W/D, and Trowbridge, SteP, 9.25.
Uneven bars: 1 (tie), Anderson, F, and Nelson, F, 9.475; 3, Cassidy, B, 9.275; 4, Trent, B, 9.2; 5, Doherty, F, 9.15.
Vaulting: 1, Mad. Bronson, B, 9.5; 2 (tie), Anderson, F, and Nelson, F, 9.45; 4, Doherty, F, 9.4; 5, Missiaen, F, 9.35.
All-around: 1, Anderson, F, 37.15; 2, Mad. Bronson, B, 37.1; 3, Nelson, F, 36.725; 4, Doherty, F, 36.05; 5, Trent, B, 35.975.
Team scores (White Division): Verona/Madison Edgewood 132.075, Madison West 130.9, Waupun 128.55, Eau Claire Memorial/North 128.325, Waterford 127, Madison East/La Follette 118.8, La Crosse Logan/Central 112.625, Janesville Parker.
Top placewinners
Balance beam: 1 (tie), Dohnal, V/ME, and Shager, MW, 8.65; 3, Bender, ME/LF, 8.6.
Floor exercise: 1, Bender, ME/LF, 9.5; 2, Doege, Wau, 8.95; 3 (tie), Fischer, V/ME, and Janaite, V/ME, 8.65.
Uneven bars: 1, DeAngeles, MW, 8.55; 2, Veak, V/ME, 8.425; 3, Bender, ME/LF, 8.35.
Vaulting: 1, Bender, MEL, 9.25, 2, Veak, V/ME, 9.075; 3, Weber, EC, 8.85.
All-around: 1, Bender, MEL, 35.7; 2, DeAngeles, MW, 33.6; 3, Veak, V/ME, 33.35.
At Madison Memorial.
RIVER VALLEY INVITATIONAL
Team scores: Mount Horeb 140.500, Dodgeville/Mineral Point 130.025, Viroqua co-op 127.225, Platteville co-op 126.825, River Valley/Barneveld 119.300, Southwestern co-op 113.675, Westby 108.675, Prairie du Chien/Fennimore 92.950.
Top placewinners
Balance beam: 1, O’Connell, MH, 9.4; 2, O’Neil, MH, 9.25; 3, Korn, V, 9.075.
Floor exercise: 1, O’Connell, MH, 9.5; 2, Bockhop, DMP, 9.475; 3, Korn, V, 9.35.
Uneven bars: 1, O’Connell, MH, 9.125; 2, O’Neil, MH, 8.4; 3, Lemanski, DMP, 8.375.
Vaulting: 1, O’Connell, MH, 9.35; 2, Lemanski, DMP, 9.075; Peterson, MH, 8.757.
All-around: 1, O’Connell, MH, 37.375; 2, Lemanski, DMP, 36.675; 3, Korn, V, 35.05.
At River Valley.