Madison area prep results from Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020

Boys basketball
MONROE 70, WAUNAKEE 68
Monroe 31 39 — 70
Waunakee 36 32 — 68
MONROE — Leuzinger 1 10-10 13, Golembiewski 4 0-0 10, Ziolkowski 3 0-1 6, Meyer 6 3-3 16, Sawdey 2 0-0 6, Matley 1 0-0 2, Bunker 1 0-0 2, Seagreaves 5 5-6 15. Totals 23 18-20 70.
WAUNAKEE — Nelson 7 3-5 18, Driscoll 1 0-0 2, Zibell 7 0-0 18, Hough 1 0-0 2, May 1 2-2 4, Dotzler 2 0-0 4, Fischer 4 0-0 11, Keller 3 2-2 9. Totals 26 7-9 68.
3-point goals: M 6 (Sawdey 2, Golembiewski 2, Meyer 1, Leuzinger 1); W 9 (Zibell 4, Fischer 3, Nelson 1, Keller 1). Fouls: M 11; W 21. Fouled out: May.
STOUGHTON 75, DEFOREST 61
Stoughton 28 47 — 75
DeForest 28 33 — 61
STOUGHTON — Hutcherson 4 0-3 11, McGee 8 1-3 18, Khauf 3 3-4 10, Hobson 5 9-10 20, Sproul 3 0-0 6, Fernholz 3 2-4 8, Nelson 1 0-0 2. Totals 27 15-23 75.
DEFOREST — Bonds 5 1-3 12, Weisbrod 7 8-8 26, Elvekrog 1 0-0 3, Creger 0 1-2 1, Schroeder 1 1-1 3, Hawk 2 0-0 4, magli 1 0-1 2, Hartig 4 2-6 10. Totals 21 13-21 61.
3-point goals: St 6 (Hutcherson 3, McGee 1, Khauf 1, Hobson 1); D 6 (Weisbrod 4, Bonds 1, Elvekrog 1). Fouls: St 22; D 18. Fouled out: Bonds, Magli.
REEDSBURG 70, MILTON 51
Milton 12 39 — 51
Reedsburg 44 26 — 70
MILTON — Campion 4 13-19 21, Jordahl 4 0-0 12, Burrows 2 1-3 5, Wafford 0 2-2 2, Burdette 3 0-0 9, Bothun 0 0-2 0, Kudrna 1 0-2 2. Totals 14 16-28 51.
REEDSBURG — Hale 2 3-5 8, Tully 8 2-2 18, Fuhrmann 6 3-6 16, Kast 0 5-6 5, Daniels 4 0-0 10, Bestor 3 1-4 8, Cherney 1 1-2 3, Woodruff 1 0-0 2. Totals 25 15-25 70.
3-point goals: M 7 (Jordahl 4, Burdette 3); R 5 (Daniels 2, Cherney 1, Hale 1, Fuhrmann 1). Fouls: M 21; R 20. Fouled out: Burrows
MONONA GROVE 58, SAUK PRAIRIE 50, OT
Monona Grove 25 25 8 — 58
Sauk Prairie 30 20 0 — 50
MONONA GROVE — Loken 1 3-3 5, Nelson 5 0-0 14, Hibner 2 1-2 6, Tipton 2 2-2 8, Munz 3 2-2 10, Bracken 5 5-8 15. Totals 18 13-17 58.
SAUK PRAIRIE — German 3 1-4 9, I. Breunig 2 0-2 4, Spray 6 0-0 14, Wilson 5 3-4 13, P. Breunig 4 0-0 10. Totals 20 4-10 50.
3-point goals: MG 9 (Nelson 4, Hibner 1, Tipton 2, Munz 2); SP 6 (German 2, Spray 2, P. Breunig 2). Fouls: MG 14; SP 14. Fouled out: I. Breunig.
MOUNT HOREB 72, MADISON EDGEWOOD 58
Madison Edgewood 30 28 — 58
Mount Horeb 30 42 — 72
EDGEWOOD — Golden 5 1-4 11, Newton 1 2-2 5, Thelen 1 0-0 3, Regnier 3 0-0 7, Jimenez 5 8-10 20, Watters 2 0-1 6, Schmotzer 3 0-0 6. Totals 20 11-17 58.
MOUNT HOREB — Gilkes 1 0-1 2, Fish 3 2-3 8, Post 1 1-2 3, Hannah 5 0-0 10, Matthews 1 0-0 2, Woller 6 0-0 15, Lange 2 2-3 8, Ziegler 5 9-9 22, Thomas 1 0-0 2. Totals 25 14-18 72.
3-point goals: ME 7 (Newton 1, Thelen 1, Regnier 1, Jimenez 2, Watters 2); MH 8 (Woller 3, Lange 2, Ziegler 3). Fouls: ME 17; MH 20.
BEAVER DAM 55, WATERTOWN 54
Watertown 32 22 — 54
Beaver Dam 28 27 — 55
WATERTOWN — Oiler 2 0-0 5, Meyers 3 0-0 3, Foltz 4 6-8 15, Nailing 1 1-3 3, Stas 3 0-0 6, Rowedder 1 1-2 3, Stramara 1 0-0 3, 4 3-4 11. Totals 19 11-16 54.
BEAVER DAM — Boschert 5 2-3 13, Helbing 2 0-0 5, Sharkey 2 0-0 5, Bunkoske 4 0-0 10, Abel 8 5-8 22. Totals 21 7-11 55.
3-point goals: W 5 (Meyers 2, Oiler 1, Foltz 1, Stramara 1); BD 6 (Bunkoske 2, Abel 1, Sharkey 1, Helbing 1, Boschert 1). Fouls: W 13; BD 16.
RACINE CASE 96, BELOIT MEMORIAL 70
Beloit Memorial 30 40 — 70
Racine Case 49 47 — 96
BELOIT MEMORIAL — Phiffer 3 0-0 6, Donaldson 4 5-9 13, Smith 5 2-4 17, Hanna 3 0-0 6, Farr 2 0-0 4, Harris 0 1-2 1, Bell 2 0-1 5, Chandler 2 2-2 8, Boyd 1 0-0 2, Ganiyu 4 0-0 8. Totals 26 10-18 70.
RACINE CASE — Rankins 2 0-3 4, Farr 2 0-0 4, Schmidtmann 2 0-0 5, Wright 4 0-1 9, Thompson 10 3-3 25, Jedkins 4 2-2 10, Brumby 5 4-6 16, Fugiasco 9 0-0 19, Gilliam 1 0-0 2, Potter 1 0-0 2. Totals 40 9-15 96.
3-point goals: BM 8 (Smith 5, Chandler 2, Bell 1); RC 7 (Brumby 2, Thompson 2, Fugiasco 1, Schmidtmann 1, Wright 1).
JANESVILLE PARKER 50,
WEST BEND WEST 44
Janesville Parker 19 31 — 50
West Bend West 21 23 — 44
PARKER — DeLong 4 5-7 16, Connors 4 3-6 13, Biba 7 0-3 14, Hartwig 2 0-0 4, Weis 1 1-3 3. Totals 18 9-21 50.
WEST BEND WEST — Wallace 1 0-0 2, Miller 1 0-0 2, Tennies 5 4-5 13, Melstrand 5 2-4 13, Weber 2 0-0 6, Broske 1 4-4 7. Totals 15 10-13 44.
3-point goals: JP 5 (DeLong 3, Connors 2); WBW 4 (Melstrand 1, Weber 2, Broske 1).
Girls basketball
MADISON LA FOLLETTE 45,
BELOIT MEMORIAL 42
Madison La Follette 19 26 — 45
Beloit Memorial 21 21 — 42
MADISON LA FOLLETTE — Driver 3 0-0 6, Green 3 2-4 10, Lowrey 2 1-2 5, Simmons 2 0-1 4, Woods 5 0-0 10, Walker 2 6-6 10. Totals 17 9-13 45.
BELOIT MEMORIAL — Randall 3 3-4 9, Wisdom-Burner 0 2-4 2, Thomas 3 2-2 6, Franks 1 0-0 3, Drucker 3 5-6 11, Peppers 2 1-2 7, Renteria 1 1-2 3, Pabst 0 1-2 1. Totals 12 15-22 42.
3-point goals: MLF 2 (Green 2); BM 3 (Franks 1, Peppers 2). Fouls: MLF 16; BM 14.
VERONA 57, JANESVILLE CRAIG 50
Verona 33 24 — 57
Janesville Craig 22 28 — 50
VERONA — Briggs 4 4-5 12, Lambe 8 2-4 18, Stremlow 2 0-0 4, Nielsen 1 0-0 2, Murphy 3 3-4 12, Parman 1 1-2 4, Pederson 2 1-2 5. Totals 21 11-17 57.
CRAIG — Gregg 1-0 3, Humi 3 1-2 9, Magestro Kennedy 2 1-1 6, Fieiras 1 4-6 6, Goswick 6 0-0 18, Dunlavy 2 2-2 6. Totals 15 5-8 50.
3-point goals: V 4 (Murphy 3, Parman 1); JC 10 (Goswick 6, Humi 2, Gregg 1, Magestro Kennedy 1). Fouls: V 18; JC 20. Fouled out: Pederson.
MIDDLETON 72, MADISON WEST 27
Middleton 37 35 — 72
Madison West 12 15 — 27
MIDDLETON — Acker 1 0-0 3, Young 1 2-4 4, Tanin 4 6-8 14, Roquet 2 3-6 7, Coleman 4 2-5 12, Bursack 4 0-0 8, Monogue 1 0-0 2, Accolay 5 0-0 10, Kaplan 1 0-0 2, Abozeid 0 1-2 1, Smith 3 3-3 9. Totals 26 17-28 72.
WEST — Davis 4 0-0 8, Mueller 2 0-2 4, Sullivan 0 1-2 1, Homes 0 4-5 4, Blehert 1 0-0 2, Hanson 1 0-0 2, Zidani 3 0-0 6. Totals 11 5-9 27.
3-point goals: Mid 3 (Coleman 2, Acker 1); MW 0. Fouls: Mid 9; MW 20.
LA CROSSE AQUINAS 53, BEAVER DAM 36
La Crosse Aquinas 29 24 — 53
Beaver Dam 12 24 — 36
AQUINAS — M. Donarski 2 2-4 7, Theusch 4 0-0 11, Bahr 2 0-1 4, L. Donarski 10 2-2 23, Weisbrod 1 3-4 6, Becker 1 0-1 2. Totals 20 7-12 53.
BEAVER DAM — Jens 3 0-0 8, Burchardt 1 0-0 2, Wilke 6 3-3 15, Hodgson 1 0-0 2, Yagodinski 2 0-0 4, Stonewall 2 0-0 5. Totals 15 3-3 36.
3-point goals: LCA 6 (M. Donarski 1, Theusch 3, L. Donarski 1, Weisbrod 1); BD 3 (Jens 2, Stonewall 1). At JustAGame Fieldhouse, Wisconsin Dells.
DEFOREST 79, TOMAH 18
DeForest 36 43 — 79
Tomah 10 8 — 18
DEFOREST — Laufenberg 3 6-6 14, M. Pickhardt 4 0-0 8, Hardiman 2 2-2 7, Herrick 1 0-0 2, Derlein 3 5-10 13, S. Hahn 1 2-2 4, Schaeffer 2 1-2 6, Tschumper 3 1-1 7, Mickelson 2 3-4 7, Rauls 0 1-2 1, Buhr 3 1-3 8, M. Hahn 0 2-2 2. Totals 24 24-34 79.
TOMAH — Brandvig 1 0-0 2, Spiers 1 3-5 5, Murray 1 0-0 3, Plueger 0 3-4 3, Noth 1 0-0 2, Tiber 1 0-0 3. Totals 5 6-10 18.
3-point goals: D 7 (Laufenberg 2, Hardiman 1, Derlein 2, Schaeffer 1, Buhr 1); T 2 (Murray 1, Tiber 1). Fouls: D 17; T 23. Fouled out: Spiers, Tiber.
DODGEVILLE 65, COLUMBUS 50
Columbus 20 30 — 50
Dodgeville 37 28 — 65
COLUMBUS — Link 4 3-5 13, Olson 0 1-4 1, M. Kahl 4 0-0 8, Theilen 2 1-2 5, Zittel 2 7-8 12, G. Kahl 1 2-3 4, Paulson 2 2-2 7. Totals 15 16-24 50.
DODGEVILLE — Phillips 2 8-8 13, White 1 2-2 4, Heimerl 4 3-4 13, Ludwig 2 5-7 9, Weber 0 0-3 0, Weier 0 2-2 2, Blume 2 0-0 4, Argall 4 11-15 19, Goetzke 0 1-2 1. Totals 15 32-43 65.
3-point goals: C 4 (Link 2, Zittel 1, Paulson 1); D 3 (Heimerl 2, Phillips 1). Fouls: C 20; D 18. Fouled out: Theilen, Paulson, Heimerl.
HARTLAND LAKE COUNTRY LUTH. 69,
WATERTOWN LUTHER PREP 57
Luther Prep 17 40 — 57
Lake Country 35 34 — 69
LUTHER PREP — Paulsen 6 0-0 16, Glisper 4 1-1 10, Bridgemen 0 1-2 1, G. Kieselhorst 1 0-0 2, Schmidt 8 5-7 21, Schultz 0 1-2 1, Zellmer 2 1-2 6. Totals 21 9-14 57.
LAKE COUNTRY LUTHERAN— Mueller 4 0-2 12, Hirt 2 1-3 5, Stetler 6 2-4 17, Brophy 2 0-0 6, Wangerin 2 1-2 6, Bratz 3 1-3 7, Benes 4 7-8 16. Totals 22 12-22 69.
3-point goals: WLP 6 (Paulsen 4, Glisper 1, Zellmer 1); LCL 11 (Mueller 4, Stetler 3, Brophy 2, Wangerin 1, Benes 1). Fouls: WLP 13; LCL 14.
UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF MILWAUKEE 39,
MAD. ABUNDANT LIFE/ST. AMBROSE 37
University School 23 16 — 39
A. Life/St. Ambrose 10 27 — 37
UNIVERSITY SCHOOL — Hartjes 2 0-0 6, T. Omoloja 1 0-3 2, D. Omologa 2 0-2 4, DePoy 2 2-6 6, M. Janssen 7 6-6 18. Totals 14 8-19 39.
ABUNDANT LIFE/ST. AMBROSE — Bakke 3 8-9 14, Calzada 1 0-0 2, Okas 1 0-0 2, Schmiesing 3 0-2 6, Iwuagwu 3 5-8 11. Totals 11 13-21 37.
3-point goals: USM 3 (Hartjes 2, M. Janssen 1); MAL 0. Fouls: USM 16; MAL 17.
STOUGHTON 43, LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 30
Lakeside Lutheran 10 20 — 30
Stoughton 29 14 — 43
LAKESIDE — Slonaker 1 1-2 3, Nehrig 1 0-0 2, Heckmann 1 0-2 3, Thiele 3 1-3 7, Neuberger 0 1-4 1, Riesen 1 3-4 5, Raymond 1 0-0 2, Murray 3 0-0 7. Totals 11 6-15 30.
STOUGHTON — Zamesh 3 0-0 7, Kotlowski 1 0-0 2, Davidson 2 2-4 6, Ramberg 1 0-0 2, Marggi 3 0-0 7, Royston 1 0-0 2, Loftus 3 3-5 10, Seidel 2 3-4 7. Totals 16 8-13 43.
3-point goals: LL 2 (Heckmann 1, Murray 1); S 3 (Zamesh 1, Marggi 1, Loftus 1). Fouls: LL 14; S 16.
POYNETTE 54, MARKESAN 47
Poynette 28 26 — 54
Markesan 21 26 — 47
POYNETTE — Reddeman 1 4-4 6, Morter 5 4-6 16, Chadwick 1 0-0 3, Wakefield 0 1-3 1, Bruchs 3 1-2 8, Radewan 2 0-0 6, Anderson 2 1-2 6, Berner 4 0-0 8. Totals 18 11-17 54.
MARKESAN — Jahnke 1 0-0 3, Clark 10 4-4 26, Mast 6 2-4 14, Sumner 2 0-0 4. Totals 19 6-8 47.
3-point goals: P 7 (Morter 2, Radewan 2, Bruchs 1, Chadwick 1, Anderson 1); M 3 (Clark 2, Jahnke 1). Fouls: P 10; M 15.
Wrestling
WISCONSIN HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS CHAMPIONSHIPS
Top three team scores, top area teams: 1, Antigo 538; 2, Appleton North 541; 3, Appleton West 517; 5, Baraboo; 7, Beloit Memorial; 11, Cambridge.
Championship matches
106: Kelley, Florence, pinned Winecke, Baraboo, 1:17. 113: Marshall, Stoughton, dec. Trevino, Wausau West, 12-6. 120: Roehl, Johnson Creek, inj. Def. over Rojano, Milw. Reagan, 4:40. 126: Strand, Appleton Xavier, pinned Trimboli, Hales Corners Whitnall, 2:34. 132: Errthum, Mount Horeb, pinned Ciha, Cambridge, 1:22. 138: Peterson, Wabeno/Laona, dec. Kassa, West Allis Central, 11-5. 145: Upson, Phillips, pinned Santiago-Soto, Milw. Reagan, 0:37. 152: Lewis, Peshtigo, pinned Widowski, Greenfield, 1:19. 160: Braun, Reedsville, pinned Jasperson, Hudson, 1:23. 170: Daniluk, New Richmond, pinned Behnke, Two Rivers, 0:37. 182: Verhage, Oregon, inj. Def. over Riege, Hartland Arrowhead, 1:45. 195: Mindiola, Oconomowoc, pinned Siriphone, West Allis Central, 0:52. 220/285: Hansen, Greendale Martin Luther, pinned Garcia, Hartford, 0:31.
At Wausau West.
ZELINSKI DUALS
Final standings: 1, New Prague (Minn.); 2, Mukwonago; 3, Stoughton; 4, West Bend East; 5, Waunakee; 6, Merrill; 7, Franklin; 8, Kenosha Bradford/Reuther; 9, xxxxxx; 10, xxxxxxxxx; 11, xxxxxxxxxx; 12, xxxxxxxxx; 13, Milw. Marquette; 14, Brookfield Central; 15, Madison La Follette; 16, Somers Shoreland Lutheran.
Area pool results
Madison La Follette: Def. Somers Shoreland Lutheran 53-24; def. Brookfield Central 42-30; lost to Milw. Marquette 51-24; lost to Mukwonago 63-15; lost to Appleton West 60-21.
Stoughton: Lost to Mukwonago 48-25; def. West Bend East 52-12; lost to New Prague (Minn.) 41-21; def. Somers Shoreland Lutheran 73-6; def. Kenosha Bradford/Reuther 71-12;
Waunakee: Def. Franklin 48-30; def. Kenosha Bradford/Reuther 48-24; def. Whitnall/Greendale 49-24; lost to West Bend East 39-30; def. Merrill 38-31.
Undefeated wrestlers
106: Buesgens, NP, 5-0. 113: Bornholdt, NP, 4-0. 113/120: Paulos, WG, 5-0. 120: Dunkel, NP, 4-0. 120/126: Heinz, Wau, 5-0. 126: Rivera, Sto, 5-0. 126/132: Hughes, MM, 5-0. 132: Henschel, WBE, and Conner, MBT, 5-0. 138: Derenne, GBP, 5-0. 138/145: Novak, NP, 5-0. 145: Stokhaug, Muk, 5-0. 145/152: Schoenholz, GBP, 5-0. 152: Ingram, MBT, and Hansen, Muk, 5-0. 160: Gonzalez, MBT, and Mechler, Sto, 5-0. 160/170: Skogerboe, NP, and Otto, BC, 5-0. 170: Stromberg, Muk, 5-0. 170/182: Ford, Wau, 5-0. 182: Trachte, NP, 5-0. 182/195: Echols, MBT, 5-0. 195: Busch, NP, 5-0. 220: Empey, Sto, Kyles, BC, Linstedt, AW, and Pekar, Fra, 5-0. 285: Iribarren, Mer, and Leranth, HCW, 5-0; Okoro, BC, 4-0. At Hales Corners Whitnall.
KANE FAMILY CLASSIC MULTI-DUALS
Championship: Riverdale def. Wilmot, 46-35.
Third place: North Fond du Lac/St. Mary’s Springs def. Madison East, 51-24.
Fifth place: Madison Memorial def. Monona Grove/McFarland, 58-24.
Seventh place: Verona def. Madison West, 57-18.
Pool results
Riverdale: Def. Monona Grove/McFarland 46-33; def. North Fond du Lac/St. Mary’s Springs 48-33; def. Madison West 54-9; def. Madison East 53-24.
Wilmot: Def. Verona 64-18; def. Madison East 54-30; def. Madison Memorial 55-21; def. North Fond du Lac/St. Mary’s Springs 57-21.
North Fond du Lac/St. Mary’s Springs: Def. Madison West 56-15; def. Monona Grove/McFarland 48-30.
Madison East: Def. Verona, 52-30.
Madison Memorial: Def. Madison East, 44-32; def. Madison West 54-24.
Monona Grove/McFarland: Def. Madison West 42-24; def. Verona, 41-30.
Verona: Def. Madison Memorial 33-31.
Undefeated wrestlers
106: Dennis, R, 5-0. 113: Dilley, R, 5-0. 120/126: Spiller, R, and Xiong, ME, 5-0. 126: Weaver, MGM, 5-0. 132: Myadze, ME, 5-0. 138: Chambers, MW, 5-0. 145: Defillipo, W, 5-0. 152: Diedrich, W, 5-0. 160: Reetz, MM, 5-0. 160/170: Keegan, R, and Forsythe, NF, 5-0. 170/182: Grimm, R, 5-0. 182: Porter, ME, 5-0; Fraiser, MGM, 4-0. 195: Koffman, NF, 5-0. 220: Dakpa, MM, and Orlandoni, NF, 5-0. At Madison East.
TERRY KRAMER TKO OPEN
Team scores: Slinger 383.5; Prairie du Chien 369.5; Waterford 347; Kiel 301; Janesville Craig 272; Lomira 255; Fort Atkinson 251; Sauk Prairie 251; Edgerton 247; Pewaukee 247; West Allis Hale 213; Kewaskum 184.5; Kenosha Tremper 177; Plymouth 145; East Troy 136; Sun Prairie 119; Delafield St. John’s NW 38.
Championship matches
106: Johnson, Wfd, dec. Koenig, PdC, 8-5. 113: Hud. Halter, Wfd, dec. Tonsor, Sli, 8-1. 120: Ziebell, Sli, dec. Schad, Kiel, 6-2. 126: Hay. Halter, Wfd, mdec. Parker, Sli, 11-2. 132: Rogge, PdC, dec. Cherba, Wfd, 9-7. 138: MacLennan, JC, pinned Gundrum, Lom, 1:54. 145: Scoles, Kew, dec. Medora, DSJ, 10-5. 152: Maertz, Kew, mdec. French, Wfd, 16-8. 160: T. Saint, PdC, pinned Kleinhans, Kiel, 2:34. 170: B. Saint, PdC, dec. Sklenar, P, 3-2. 182: Hankins, Sauk, dec. Witkins, FA, 4-3, sudden victory. 195: Hannah, PdC, pinned Schumann, JC, 1:31. 220: Gutoski, FA, pinned Patterson, Sauk, 2:41. 285: Farrington, Ed, dec. Rider, Sauk, 8-2. At Fort Atkinson.
MONROE INVITATIONAL
Team scores: Monroe 191; Whitewater 173.5; Belmont/Platteville 167; Oregon 165.5; Darlington/Black Hawk 140.5; Cuba City/Southwestern 114; Orfordville Parkview 113; Beloit Memorial 101.5; Walworth Big Foot/Williams Bay 53; Lake Mills 28; Clinton 24.
Championship matches
106: Dubach, Mon, pinned Suer, OP, 4:44. 113: Voegeli, Mon, mdec. Lopez, BM, 10-2. 120: Gilbertson, BP, mdec. Robinson, WBF, 10-1. 126: Schuh, Mon, inj. def. over Taber, BP, 0:27. 132: Burbach, BP, dec. DePorter, W, 8-4. 138: Schliem, Or, pinned Paulson, BP, 1:05. 145: Heiser, Or, pinned Rojas, WBF, 1:14. 152: Brown, OP, pinned Niday, Or, 3:53. 160: Rielly, Mon, pinned Friend, WW, 1:13. 170: Milz, DBH, pinned Cassady, LM, 0:24. 182: Witt, Mon, dec. Goffinet, CC, 6-5. 195: Schaefer, BP, dec. Sireci, BM, 5-2. 220: Garcia, CC, pinned Mandurano, BP, 4:57. 285: Minder, Mon, dec. Bredeson, DBH, 5-4. At Monroe.
SPARTA INVITATIONAL
Team scores: Holmen 209.5; Neillsville co-op 174; Baraboo 157; Marshfield 157; Reedsburg 111; Adams-Friendship 101; Viroqua 99; Sparta 89; Lancaster 88; Blair-Taylor 84; DeForest 70; Mauston 57; Beaver Dam 56; Black River Falls 35; River Ridge/Cassville 23.
Championship matches
106: Kratochvill, Hol, dec. Dux, N, 8-5. 113: Smith, Hol, mdec. Frye, V, 16-8. 120: Pellowski, H, pinned Bontreger, Lan, 2:54. 126: Blaskowski, Mar, pinned Zvolena, N, 1:04. 132: Anderson, V, dec. Polhamus, S, 4-0. 138: Pugh, M, dec. Jesse, B, 10-9. 145: Dolezal, M, dec. Davidson, B, 9-2. 152: Vetsch, H, tfall. Dobbs, V, 16-0. 160: Hemauer, D, tfall Hauser, S, 19-2. 170: Buchanan, N, dec. Estes, B, 12-10, sudden victory. 182: Gunderson, B, mdec. Shramek, BT, 15-2. 195: Schams, H, pinned Wolf, L, 3:15. 220: Hoffmann, N, pinned Fry, B, 3:00. 285: Finkel, R, def. Rogstad, BT, 4-0. At Sparta.
LODI MULTI-TEAM DUALS
Final standings: De Pere 5-0; Evansville 4-1; Lodi 3-2; Marinette 2-3; Mount Horeb 1-4; Kenosha Indian Trail 0-5.
De Pere: Def. Mount Horeb 72-11; def. Kenosha Indian Trail 72-12; def. Evansville 42-27; def. Marinette 71-9; def. Lodi, 56-24.
Evansville: Def. Kenosha Indian Trail 75-6; def. Marinette 57-17; def. Lodi 50-24; def. Mount Horeb, 78-6.
Lodi: Def. Marinette 48-30; def. Mount Horeb 72-7; def. Kenosha Indian Trail 75-6.
Marinette: Def. Mount Horeb, 45-24; def. Kenosha Indian Trail, 42-33.
Mount Horeb: Def. Kenosha Indian Trail, 41-36. At Lodi.
BOB LUEDERS INVITATIONAL
Top three teams, area teams: 1, Lisbon (Iowa) 252; 2, Norwalk (Iowa) 168; 3, Lena-Winslow (Ill.) 166; 9, Milton 82.
Milton placement matches
106 final: Happel, Lisbon, dec. Ri. Nilo, Milton, 5-4. 113 third place: Haldiman, Miltno, dec. Raab, Lena-Winslow, 8-4. 120: Ro. Nilo, Milton, pinned Card, Norwalk, 0:35. 152: Schmidt, Norwalk, dec. Sanchez, Milton, 6-3. 160: Angelias, Lisbon, dec. Desormeau, Milton, 4-1. At Clinton, Iowa.
Boys hockey
MADISON MEMORIAL 6,
BELOIT MEMORIAL 1
Madison Memorial 1 0 0 — 1
Beloit Memorial 3 0 3 — 6
First period: MM — Jungers (Helseth), 4:05; Buckalew, 5:17 (sh); BM — Jensen, 6:58 (pp); MM — Contrucci (Parks, Bradley), 10:30 (pp).
Third period: MM — Contrucci, 1:12 (sh); Buckalew (Bradley), 10:48 (pp); Pitz (Knight, Boyle), 13:26 (pp).
Saves: MM 15 (Kreft); BM 47 (Wright).
Penalties-minutes: MM 10-20; BM 11-22.
OREGON 3, MADISON WEST 1
Oregon 0 2 1 — 3
Madison West 1 0 0 — 1
First period: MW — Huie (Horein, Baccus), 11:03.
Second period: Or — Orosz (Eyers, Rohrer), 3:43 (pp); Franken (McKee), 14:40.
Third period: Or — Buskager (Barlow), 4:16.
Saves: Or 22 (Dailey); MW 23 (Hedican).
Penalties-minutes: Or 6-15; MW 8-16.
KETTLE MORAINE 3, WAUNAKEE 2, OT
Kettle Moraine 1 1 0 1 — 3
Waunakee 1 1 0 0 — 2
First period: KM — H. Santos (K. Santos), 11:34; W — Price (Hoffman, Rettig), 13:19.
Second period: KM — Saunders, 11:34; W — Nett (Reis, Pasinato), 14:21.
Overtime: KM — Sternberger (K. Santos, H. Santos), 0:34 (pp).
Saves: KM 24 (Arnold); W 25 (Beck). Penalties-minutes: WKM 7-14; W 10-31.
Other result
Sun Prairie 4, Wisconsin Rapids 2
Girls hockey
VIROQUA 5, STOUGHTON 0,
Stoughton 0 0 0 — 0
Viroqua 0 3 2 — 5
Second period: R. Simonson (Shaner, E. Simonson), 9:42; R. Dehlin (Shaner), 11:29; R. Simonson (E. Simonson), 11:29.
Third period: Shaner (R. Simonson, E. Simonson), :45 (pp); Shonka, 16:23 (sh).
Saves: S 19 (Gruner); V 33 (Severson). Penalties-minutes: S 5-10; V 5-10.
Boys swimming
PLATTEVILLE INVITATIONAL
Team scores: Sauk Prairie/Wis. Heights 664.50, Rockton (Ill.) Hononegah 497, Platteville/Lancaster 321, Rockford (Ill.) Auburn 273, La Crosse Central/Logan 239.50.
200 medley relay — 1, Platteville/Lancaster, 1:50.70; 2, Sauk Prairie/Wis. Heights (Buss, Bakhchevnikov, Guentherman, Chao), 1:51.67; 3, Sauk Prairie (Loy, Vande Hey, King, Stecker), 1:54.01. 200 freestyle — 1, Guentherman, SP, 1:57.76; 2, Stecker, SP, 2:01.55; 3, Johnson, RH, 2:09.96. 200 individual medley — 1, Miles, RH, 2:13.43; 2, Beattie, SP, 2:17.25; 3, Shavlik, SP, 2:22.02. 50 freestyle — 1, Hayag, RH, :24.14; 2, Chao, SP, :24.52; 3, Bakhchevnikov, SP, :24.57. 100 butterfly — 1, Edleman, A, 1:01.33; 2, Stimes, RH, 1:01.53; 3, Leece, SP, 1:02.19. 100 freestyle — 1, Miles, RH, :52.49; 2, Stecker, SP, :53.18; 3, Ramos, A, :54.83. 500 freestyle — 1, Loy, SP, 5:22.94; 2, Guentherman, SP, 5:23.20; 3, Bakhchevnikov, SP, 5:44.25. 200 freestyle relay — 1, Rockton Hononegah, 1:36.69; 2, Sauk Prairie (King, Godwin, Beattie, Breunig), 1:38.40; 3, Sauk Prairie (Loy, Leece, Shavlik, Vande Hey), 1:39.89. 100 backstroke — 1, Stimes, RH, :59.26; 2, Edleman, RA, :59.67; 3, Hayag, RH, 1:03.97. 100 breaststroke — 1, Hale, RH, 1:06.29; 2, Manock, LC, 1:08.88; 3, Akerman, RA, 1:10.06. 400 freestyle relay — 1, Sauk Prairie (Leece, Godwin, Bakhchevnikov, Beattie), 3:36.42; 2, Sauk Prairie (Shavlik, Stecker, Chao, Guentherman), 3:38.43; 3, Rockton Hononegah, 3:44.23. At UW-Platteville.
SHOREWOOD INVITATIONAL
Team scores: Franklin 434, Cedarburg 404, Glendale Nicolet 398, Monona Grove 371, Whitefish Bay 229, Shorewood 178, Whitnall 136, Brookfield Central/East 60, Madison Edgewood 31, Milw. Riverside 14.
200 medley relay — 1, Cedarburg (Keller, Gwidt, Fleig, Dedering), 1:41.91; 2, Monona Grove, 1:43.04; 3, Franklin, 1:44.90. 200 freestyle — 1, Asplin, CB, 1:53.24, 2, O’Leary, Franklin, 1:54.02, 3, Shipley, F, 1:54.25.
200 individual medley — 1, Fleig, CB, 1:59.24, 2, Hauke F, 2:04.68, 3, Gwidt, CB, 2:09.24. 50 freestyle — 1, Craig, F, 21.97, 2, Dedering, CB, 22.57, 3, Bellido, Brookfield, 22.85. 100 butterfly — 1, Tejeda, MG, 53.43, 2, Keller, CB, 53.87, 3, McAllister, MG, 57.93. 100 freestyle — 1, Craig, F, 48.00, 2, Dedering, CB, 49.54, 3, Bellido, B, 49.85. 500 freestyle — 1, Fleig, CB, 4:52.38, 2, Sweet, S, 5:06.26, 3, O’Leary, F, 5:08.81. 200 freestyle relay — 1, Glendale Nicolet (Stallmann, Gould, Westfahl, Burgher), 1:35.4; 2, Shorewood, 1:35.44; Monona Grove, 1:36.73. 100 backstroke — 1, Tejeda, MG, 54.64, 2, Elfers MG, 56.24, 3, Griswold, S, 56.57.
100 breaststroke — 1, Keller, CB, 1:02.75, 2, Hauke, F, 1:03.18, 3, Gardner , F, 1:05.98. 400 freestyle relay — 1, Franklin (Craig, Shipley, Gardner, Hauke), 3:21.88, 2, Cedarburg, 3:23.62, 3, Monona Grove, 3:27.42.
At Shorewood.
MENOMONEE FALLS INVITATIONAL
Team scores: Brookfield Central/East 554, Menomonee Falls co-op 491, Waukesha West 305, Janesville Craig 236, West Bend East 229, Madison East 101, Watertown 36.
200 medley relay — Brookfield, 1:38.69. 200 freestyle — Long, B, 1:48.15. 200 individual medley — Ong, MF, 2:00.61. 50 freestyle — Foti, WW, :22.49. 100 butterfly — Ong, MF, :54.21. 100 freestyle — Wu, MF, :48.85. 500 freestyle — Foti, WW, 4:45.52. 200 freestyle relay — Brookfield, 1:34.30. 100 backstroke — Long, B, :53.01. 100 breaststroke — Wu, MF, :59.29. 400 freestyle relay — Brookfield, 3:19.90. At Menomonee Falls.
EAGLE-JAY INVITATIONAL
Team scores: Burlington 201, Jefferson/Cambridge 110, Beaver Dam Wayland Academy 93, Kenosha Tremper 89, St. John’s Military Academy 25.
200 mixed medley relay — 1, Burlington, 1:47.16. 200 mixed freestyle — 1, Weis, B, 2:02.77. 200 mixed individual medley — 1, Uyenbat, B, 2:14.21. 50 mixed freestyle — 1, Keeker, B, :23.76. 100 mixed butterfly — 1, Olstinske, B, :56.56. 100 mixed freestyle — 1, Seremet, BDW, :53.03. 500 mixed freestyle — 1, Uyenbat, B, 5:19.97. 200 mixed freestyle relay — 1, Jefferson/Cambridge (Rogers, Jensen, Farruggio, Leto), 1:39.38. 100 mixed backstroke — 1, Kohlbeck, BDW, :57.66. 100 mixed breaststroke — 1, White, BDW, 1:05.99. 400 mixed freestyle relay — 1, Beaver Dam Wayland, 3:44.23. At Jefferson.
Friday's result
SUN PRAIRIE TRIPLE DUAL
Team scores: Sun Prairie 102, Madison West 68; Sun Prairie 139, Janesville Craig 30; Madison West 134, Janesville Craig 35.
200 medley relay — Sun Prairie (Sullivan, Wiegand, Schluesche, Braatz), 1:36.03. 200 freestyle — Casey, MW, 1:46.49. 200 individual medley — Werwie, SP, 1:58.51. 50 freestyle — Wiegand, SP, :20.12. 100 butterfly — Schluesche, SP, :53.64. 100 freestyle — Casey, MW, :47.38. 500 freestyle — Anderson, MW, 5:06.43. 200 freestyle relay — Madison West (Feller, Dong, Casey, Fernandez), 1:27.68. 100 backstroke — Gunnink, SP, :55.59. 100 breaststroke — Wiegand, SP, :57.40. 400 freestyle relay — Sun Prairie (Schluesche, Wiegand, Anhalt, Roggenbauer), 3:16.15. At Sun Prairie.
Gymnastics
SOUTHWESTERN INVITATIONAL
Division 1
Team scores: Mukwonago/Wales Kettle Moraine 131.675; Platteville co-op 125.05; Reedsburg 121.775.
Winners, top area placewinners
Balance beam: 1, Barron, M, 8.25. Floor exercise: 1, Meszarosch, M, 9.0. Uneven bars: 1, Lutter, R, 8.6. Vault: 1, Meszarosch, M, 8.9; 2, Lutter, R, 8.4. All-around: 1, Meszarosch, M, 34.2.
Division 2
Team scores: Dodgeville/Mineral; Point 124.575; Lancaster/Platteville 119.4; Southwestern co-op 116.325.
Winners, top area placewinners
Balance beam: 1, Downs, SW, 8.2. Floor exercise: 1, Bockhop, DMP, 8.5. Uneven bars: 1, Bockhop, DMP, 8.975. Vault: 1, Bockhop, DMP, 8.95. All-around: 1, Bockhop, DMP, 34.525. At Southwestern HS, Hazel Green.