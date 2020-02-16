Madison area prep results from Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020

Boys basketball
MADISON LA FOLLETTE 73,
SUN PRAIRIE 68
Sun Prairie 39 29 — 68
Madison La Follette 47 26 — 73
SUN PRAIRIE (fg ft-fta pts) — Schaefer 6 2-2 15, Hughes 0 0-2 0, Olson 5 2-4 13, Ostrenga 2 3-3 7, Hale 7 6-10 22, Ware 5 1-4 11. Totals 25 14-25 68.
MADISON LA FOLLETTE — De. Gray 10 1-2 24, Da. Gray 2 4-4 9, Stewart 7 2-4 19, Probst 4 3-4 13, Prather 1 2-2 4, Riak 2 0-0 4. Totals 26 12-16 73.
3-point goals: SP 4 (Hale 2, Olson 1, Schaefer 1); ML 9 (D. Gray 3, Stewart 3, Probst 2, Da. Gray 1). Total fouls: SP 19; ML 19.
MADISON EAST 75, JANESVILLE CRAIG 67
Janesville Craig 33 34 — 67
Madison East 42 33 — 75
JANESVILLE CRAIG (fg ft-fta pts) — Harriel 3 6-8 12, Scoville 9 1-3 19, Rizzo 9 3-5 24, Clark 2 0-0 5, DeValk 2 2-2 7. Totals 25 12-18 67.
MADISON EAST — Jones 7 3-8 18, Washington 3 3-4 11, McKinley 6 0-0 15, Fadele 1 0-0 2, Jackson 3 1-1 7, McIntosh 1 0-0 2, Boyton 6 1-1 13, Justice 2 2-2 7. Totals 29 10-16 75.
3-point goals: JC 5 (Rizzo 3, Clark 1, DeValk 1); ME 7 (McKinley 3, Washington 2, Jones 1, Justice 1). Total fouls: JC 17; ME 13. Fouled out: Justice.
MIDDLETON 61, JANESVILLE PARKER 55
Middleton 37 24 — 61
Janesville Parker 27 28 — 55
MIDDLETON (fg ft-fta pts) — Raffel 1 0-0 2; Deptula 7 3-5 24; Patterson 2 0-0 4; Van Buren 3 4-6 10; Johnson 4 4-6 12; Fosdick 3 3-4 9. Totals: 20 14-19 61.
JANESVILLE PARKER — DeLong 1 0-0 3; Conners 3 0-1 8; Biba 7 2-2 17; Weis 2 0-0 5; Bess 7 1-2 17; Vernon 1 0-0 2. Totals: 22 3-5 55.
3-point goals: M 7 (Deptula 7); JP 8 (Bess 3, Conners 2, Delong 1, Weis, Biba 1). Total fouls: M 9; JP 18.
HUSTISFORD 90,
WATERTOWN LUTHER PREP 80
Hustisford 45 45 — 90
Luther Prep 34 46 — 80
HUSTISFORD (fg ft-fta pts) — Schmitt 10 10-10 35, Olson 2 0-0 5, B. Thimm 3 0-0 6, Kuehl 9 3-4 23, G. Thimm 5 3-4 17, Eggleston 0 1-4 1. Totals 29 17-22 90.
WATERTOWN LUTHER PREP — Lawrenz 2 0-0 5, Burow 5 3-4 13, DeGalley 8 5-5 24, Heckendorf 1 0-0 3, Balge 0 2-2 2, Steinbrenner 2 1-2 7, Koelpin 1 0-0 2, Fitzsimmons 3 2-3 8, Frick 4 3-4 12, Baumann 1 0-0 2, Borgwardt 1 0-0 2. Totals 28 15-19 80.
3-point goals: H 12 (Schmitt 5, G. Thimm 4, Kuehl 2, Olson 1); WLP 9 (Frick 3, DeGalley 3, Steinbrenner 2, Heckendorf 1, Lawrenz 1).
MERRILL 66, COLUMBUS 59
Merrill 20 46 — 66
Columbus 23 36 — 59
MERRILL (fg ft-fta pts) — Woller 6 1-3 15, Ryan 5 2-2 14, Mootz 1 7-9 9, Casper 7 4-5 20, Timm 2 3-6 8. Totals 21 17-25 66.
COLUMBUS — Schulte 3 1-2 10, Campbell 5 1-2 15, Cotter 1 0-0 2, Brunell 3 0-0 8, Emler 8 6-6 24. Totals 20 8-10 59.
3-point goals: M 7 (Woller 2, Ryan 2, Casper 2, Timm 1); C 11 (Campbell 4, Schulte 3, Brunell 2, Emler 2). Total fouls: M 13; C 18.
Other result
Madison Memorial 55, Verona 31
Girls basketball
WATERTOWN 48, MONROE 39
Watertown 16 32 — 48
Monroe 19 20 — 39
WATERTOWN (fg ft-fta pts) — Schmutzler 1 0-0 2, Gifford 2 2-6 8, Maas 8 5-8 21, Uecke 7 2-2 17. Totals 18 9-16 48.
MONROE — Benzschawel 3 9-11 15, Nesbitt 1 0-0 2, Mathiason 2 0-0 4, Conway 0 2-2 2, Jacobson 3 2-2 9, Tostrud 2 1-2 6, Bunker 0 1-2 1. Totals 11 15-19 39.
3-point goals: W 3 (Gifford 2, Uecke 1); M 2 (Jacobson 1, Tostrud 1). Total fouls: W 14; M 17. Fouled out: Benzschawel.
Other result
Jefferson 62, Fort Atknson 53
Wrestling
WIAA REGIONALS
Note: The top four finishers in each Division 1 weight class, and the top two finishers in each Division 2 and 3 weight class, qualify for individual sectionals. The highest-scoring team in each regional qualifies for team sectionals.
DIVISION 1
MIDDLETON REGIONAL
Team scores: Waunakee 280.5; Middleton 175.5; Madison Memorial 157.5; Verona 153; DeForest 122; Mount Horeb 98; Madison East 83.5; Madison West 46.
Championship matches
106: Pernot, MH, pinned Howald, Mid, 0:52. 113: Shortreed, D, pinned Nevarez, Mid, 2:48. 120: Heinz, W, dec. Xiong, ME, 8-6, sudden victory. 126: N. Schweitzer, W, pinned Grandau, V, 0:49. 132: Lorenz, W, pinned Myadze, ME, 1:26. 138: Ellis, W, pinned Ndoyi, Mid, 1:24. 145: Statz, W, tfall Wozniak, V, 21-3. 152: Reetz, MM, tfall Wilcox, W, 16-0. 160: Hemauer, D, mdec. Hooker, W, 13-4. 170: Grindle, W, mdec. Page, V, 9-1. 182: Ford, W, mdec. Porter, ME, 12-0. 195: Green, MM, pinned J. Schweitzer, W, 3:13. 220: Dakpa, MM, dec. Murphy, V, 9-4. 285: Hanson, V, dec. McDonald, MM, 6-4, sudden victory.
Second-place wrestlebacks
106: Freie, W, pinned Howald, Mid, 4:53. 126: Grandau, V, pinned Hargrove, Mid, 4:43. 138: Ndoyi, Mid, medical forfeit over Neuroth, V. 285: McDonald, MM, dec. Tejeda, ME, 7-1.
Third-place matches
106: Freie, W, pinned Ritz, ME, 0:57. 113: Nechvatal, W, mdec. Villalobos, MW, 13-4. 120: Grimm, Mid, pinned Barske, D, 0:54. 126: Hargrove, Mid, dec. Larson, D, 6-3. 132: Neisius, Mid, pinned Weiler, MM, 3:10. 138: Neuroth, V, pinned Byington-Smith, MW, 1:08. 145: Carranza, Mid, mdec. Drager, MH, 9-1. 152: Grauwels, Mid, pinned Prellwitz, D, 3:17. 160: Kaufman, MM, pinned Lokken, V, 0:34. 170: Garland, MM, mdec. Droster, MH, 18-8. 182: Engelien, Mid, pinned Foges, D, 1:16. 195: Behling, MH, pinned Laufenberg, D, 0:20. 220: Elshaboury, Mid, pinned Lokken, 2:44. 285: Tejeda, ME, pinned Gustafson, MW, 2:42.
Fourth-place wrestlebacks
106: Ritz, ME, pinned Nava, MW, 5:14. 126: Larson, D, pinned Ringgenberg, MH, 3:02. 132: Weiler, MM, dec. Errthum, MH, 5-2. 138: Anderson, MH, dec. Byington-Smith, MW, 3-2. 152: Prellwitz, D, dec. Brown, MW, 7-4. 160: Lokken, V, pinned Grosspeitch, Mid, 4:36. 170: Droster, MH, dec. Blum, D, 7-6. 220: Reischel, W, dec. Lokken, D, 5-1. At Middleton.
SUN PRAIRIE REGIONAL
Team scores: Stoughton 273; Fort Atkinson 180.5; Oconomowoc 171.5; Oregon 140.5; Monona Grove/McFarland 113; Sun Prairie 92; Wales Kettle Moraine 83.5; Madison La Follette 80.5.
Championship matches
106: Suddeth, Sto, pinned Willett, Oc, 3:35. 113: Wolbert, WKM, tfall Jensen, Oc, 21-5. 120: Rivera, Sto, pinned Brandenburg, FA, 0:11. 126: Liddle, Or, dec. Flores, ML, 4-1. 132: T. Dow, Sto, pinned Worden, FA, 2:38. 138: Schliem, Or, dec. Trevino, FA, 6-4. 145: Model, Sto, tfall Heiser, Or, 17-1. 152: Mechler, Sto, pinned Gunderson, MGM, 1:26. 160: L. Spilde, Sto, pinned King, Or, 1:33. 170: Willett, Oc, dec. B. Spilde, Sto, 4-3. 182: Witkins, FA, pinned LaFernier, Oc, 1:29. 195: Detweiler, Sto, dec. Horvatin, FA, 6-2. 220: B. Empey, Sto, dec. Gutoski, FA, 6-0. 285: Schlicht, MGM, dec. Simmons, Oc, 4-1.
Second-place wrestlebacks
106: Willett, Oc, pinned Jackson, ML, 0:23. 138: Trevino, FA, pinned Carpenter, Sto, 3:57. 170: B. Spilde, Sto, dec. Mankowski, ML, 4-2.
Third-place matches
106: Jackson, ML, pinned Volla, FA, 5:31. 113: Yelk, SP, pinned Denman, MGM, 2:15. 120: Garvens, WKM, dec. Wood, MGM, 2-0. 126: Wicks, Sto, pinned Welch, SP, 1:21. 132: Rux, MGM, mdec. Weber, WKM, 12-4. 138: Carpenter, Sto, pinned Sparkman, ML, 1:42. 145: Mindiola, Oc, pinned Hess, Sun, 0:30. 152: Niday, Or, pinned Stroede, SP, 0:58. 160: Scully, Oc, tfall Schlueter, WKM, 23-8. 170: Mankowski, ML, pinned Brooks, Or, 5:11. 182: Fraiser, MGM, dec. Wald, Or, 7-2. 195: Hall, Or, pinned Loppnow, Oc. 3;00. 220: Switzer, MGM, pinned Moore, SP, 3:07. 285: G. Empey, Sto, pinned Burhans, FA, 1:50.
Fourth-place wrestlebacks
106: Volla, FA, pinned Biondo, WKM, 0:51. 113: Denman, MGM, mdec. Unate, FA, 14-4. 126: Welch, SP, dec. Weaver, MGM, 5-3. 138: Sparkman, ML, mdec. Quintana, SP, 12-1. 145: Lacey, ML, pinned Hess, SP, 1:39. 182: Wald, Or, dec. Lamers, Sto, 6-2. At Sun Prairie.
HOLMEN REGIONAL
Team scores: Holmen 241.5; Tomah 182.5; Baraboo 164.5; Sauk Prairie 162; Sparta 133; Reedsburg 130.5; La Crosse Logan/Central 57; Onalaska/Luther 29.
Championship matches
106: Kratochvill, H, dec. Finch, T, 7-3. 113: Smith, H, pinned Enge, SP, 4:54. 120: Pellowski, H, pinned Schneider, R, 2:55. 126: Beers, H, pinned Bemis, T, 0:55. 132: Cad. Fry, R, dec. Polhamus, S, 3-2. 138: Jesse, Bar, dec. Coplien, R, 7-1. 145: Davidson, B, pinned Schinker, R, 2:37. 152: Vetsch, Hol, pinned Klass, S, 3:18. 160: Hauser, S, pinned Linzmeier, T, 1:08. 170: Fritsche, T, pinned Estes, B, 0:34. 182: Gunderson, B, pinned Hankins, SP, 5:07. 195: Schams, H, pinned Vils, SP, 0:47. 220: Connelly, S, dec. Patterson, SP, 2-1. 285: Rider, SP, pinned Larson, T, 1:57.
Second-place wrestlebacks
138: Coplien, R, dec. Jahn, H, 5-4. 170: Estes, B, pinned Ranaivoson, H, 0:26. 182: Hankins, SP, pinned Westcott, H, 0:55. 220: Patterson, SP, won medical forfeit over T. Fry, B.
Third-place matches
106: Uselman, SP, dec. Miller, R, 6-4. 113: Pollack, T, tfall Schneider, R, 15-0. 120: Bemis, T, pinned Rodriguez, S, 4:55. 126: Haney, LCL, dec. Goorsky, B, 8-2. 132: Elizondo, SP, dec. Griffin, T, 12-5. 138: Jahn, H, pinned Boulton, T, 4:23. 145: Ellefson, LCL, dec. Boulton, T, 3-1. 152: Van Houten, B, pinned Deal, LCL, 3:05. 160: Langeberg, B, dec. Veenstra, LCL, 7-5. 170: Ranaivoson, H, pinned Pfaff, S, 2:20. 182: Westcott, H, pinned Pierce, T, 0:21. 195: Florencio, B, dec. Lass, T, 9-7. 220: T. Fry, B, pinned Quam, H, 2:59. 285: Finkel, R, pinned Tracy, On, 1:46.
Fourth-place wrestlebacks
126: Goorsky, B, pinned Breunig, SP, 3:51. 138: Boulton, T, pinned Saladis, SP, 3:58. 170: Pfaff, S, pinned Olson, LCL, 1:29. 182: Cox, S, dec. Pierce, T, 1-0. At Holmen.
BELOIT MEMORIAL REGIONAL
Team scores: Janesville Craig 207.5, Milton 207, Elkhorn/Williams Bay Faith Christian 166; Delavan-Darien 140.5; Lake Geneva Badger 125; Janesville Parker 113; Beloit Memorial 70; Walworth Big Foot/Williams Bay 28.5
Championship matches
106: R. Nilo, Mil, mdec. Showalter, E, 15-5. 113: Jo. Stritesky, LGB, mdec. Haldiman, Mil, 10-2. 120: Torres, E, dec. Zilskie, LGB, 4-3. 126: Slack, E, dec. Kieliszewski, Mil, 4-2, sudden victory.
132: Ja. Stritesky, LGB, tfall Chelminiak, DD, 16-0. 138: MacLennan, JC, dec. Williams, JP, 7-4. 145: Hanson, DD, dec. Martinez, LGB, 1-0. 152: Sanchez, Mil, dec. Woyak, E, 2-1. 160: Karl, E, pinned Desormeau, Mil, 1:58. 170: Taylor, E, dec. Getchell, JC, 9-7, sudden victory. 182: Heerey, JP, pinned Mullen, JC, 1:36. 195: Schumann, JC, dec. Sireci, BM, 4-3, tiebreaker. 220: Schenk, JC, dec. Hergert, Mil, 4-1. 285: Freund, LGB, pinned Hopkins, JC, 3:17.
Second-place wrestlebacks
145: Martinez, LGB, pinned Haldiman, Mil, 5:44. 170: Getchell, JC, pinned Stivarius, Mil, 1:33. 182: Ruth, E, pinned Mullen, JC, 3:01. 195: Sireci, BM, pinned Acosta, JP, 0:42.
Third-place matches
106: Hennessey, DD, pinned Ramirez, JP, 1:25. 113: Karbash, DD, dec. Lopez, BM, 9-4. 120: Ro. Nilo, Mil, dec. Armas, JC, 12-6. 126: Jo. Greidanus, DD, pinned Garcia, JC, 0:28. 132: Bellomo, JC, pinned Orejel, BM, 2:42. 138: Ja. Greidanus, DD, dec. Smith, Mil, 4-1. 145: Haldiman, Mil, pinned Rojas, WBF, 1:40. 152: Lux, JP, pinned Romack, JC, 3:04. 160: Serrano, JC, pinned Barajas, DD, 1:14. 170: Stivarius, Mil, pinned Loback, DD, 2:24. 182: Ruth, E, mdec. Mendoza, BM, 11-1. 195: Acosta, JP, pinned Peters, Mil, 1:44. 220: Flores, BM, medical forfeit over Bochat, E. 285: Reed, Mil, pinned Nova, DD, 3:44.
Fourth-place wrestlebacks
126: Norman, JP, pinned Garcia, JC, 4:48. 132: Shore, Mil, pinned Orejel, BM, 2:41. 145: Getchell, JC, medical forfeit over Rojas, WBF. 152: Romack, JC, pinned Hoyt, WBF, 1:35. 220: Hermann, DD, medical forfeit over Bochat, E. At Beloit Memorial.
SLINGER REGIONAL
Team scores: Neenah 228.5; Slinger 210.5; Hartford 170; Oshkosh West 146.5; Watertown 145; Oshkosh North 123.5; Fond du Lac 104; Beaver Dam/Wayland 38.
Championship matches
106: Tonsor, S, pinned Klein, H, 3:53. 113: Hunter, OW, dec. O. Wilkowski, W, 10-8. 120: Ziebell, S, pinned Sheppard, N, 1:25. 126: E. Wilkowski, W, dec. Parker, Sli, 6-4. 132: Ford, Sli, dec. Schmitz, ON, 11-4. 138: Spuhler, H, pinned Grota, OW, 3:04. 145: Hayward, N, mdec. Jaeckel, BD, 14-6. 152: Strupp, S, dec. Lewis, N, 6-4. 160: Streblow, FdL, pinned Sinclair, S, 3:37. 170: Crook, N, dec. Kirsch, H, 8-3. 182: Martell, OW, dec. Rakowski, H, 8-3. 195: Kools, N, pinned Jeranek, S, 3:15. 220: Letson, N, pinned Lazaris, H, 3:35. 285: Fochs, N, pinned Schmitz, FdL, 1:15.
Second-place wrestlebacks
132: Wichman, W, pinned Schmitz, ON, 5:42. 138: Grota, OW, pinned Jug, Sli, 3:15. 145: Ortegon, FdL, dec. Jaeckel, BD, 9-6. 152: Blome, W, mdec. Lewis, N, 12-0. 160: Sinclair, S, dec. Cummings, H, 9-7, sudden victory. 170: Chmielewski, ON, pinned Kirsch, H, 3:20. 195: Jeranek, S, pinned Mathusek, ON, 3:33. 220: Lazaris, H, pinned Hernandez, W, 1:11. 285: Schmitz, FdL, pinned Beck, W, 0:53.
Third-place matches
106: Beauchamp, N, dec. Neuberger, BD, 7-2. 113: Piechoski, N, mdec. Longdin, Sl, 14-6. 120: Geffers, OW, pinned Burk, ON, 4:19. 126: Besaw, ON, dec. Cummings, H, 1-0. 132: Wichman, W, pinned Driessen, H, 5:06. 138: Jug, S, mdec. Lakey, FdL, 14-3. 145: Ortegon, FdL, pinned Gishkowski, H, 3:44. 152: Blome, W, pinned Spanbauer, ON, 4:31. 160: Cummings, H, pinned Kronquist, W, 1:55. 170: Chmielewski, ON, pinned Grande, S, 3:14. 182: Munoz, N, dec. Rafko, S, 9-4. 195: Mathusek, ON, pinned Buehring, OW, 0:52. 220: Hernandez, W, pinned Glaszcz, S, 2:52. 285: Beck, Wtn, pinned Bognar, H, 1:23.
Fourth-place wrestlebacks
106: Neuberger, BD, mdec. Medina, ON, 14-6. 113: Longdin, S, dec. Schmitz, FdL, 6-0. 132: Manka Wigfall, N, mdec. Driessen, H, 15-4. 138: Lakey, FdL, pinned Schallhorn, On, 1:10. 160: Kronquist, W, pinned Schaufelberger, N, 1:29. 170: Jones, OW, pinned Grande, S, 1:14. 182: Waldo, FdL, dec. Rafko, S, 12-8. 220: Stobb, OW, dec. Glaszcz, S, 7-4. 285: Bognar, H, dec. Barrett, ON, 14-12. At Slinger.
DIVISION 2
RIVER VALLEY REGIONAL
Team scores: Richland Center 201; Wisconsin Dells 195; Viroqua 166.5; River Valley 162; Adams-Friendship 159; Mauston 137.
Championship matches
106: Van Dinter, WD, dec. Docken, AF, 8-6. 113: Frye, V, tfall Thielmann, RC, 15-0. 120: Jennings, RV, dec. Dolata, AF, 6-4. 126: Whitney, M, dec. White, RV, 5-3. 132: Anderson, V, mdec. Donovan, RC, 10-2. 138: Schmidt, RC, pinned Kingsley, WD, 2:36. 145: Wolf, RC, dec. Dethloff, WD, 6-4, sudden victory. 152: Dobbs, V, dec. Koenig, WD, 11-4. 160: Hill, RC, pinned Hoehn, M, 3:05. 170: Martinez, M, dec. Wallner, AF, 9-6. 182: Kujawa, AF, pinned Getgen, WD, 1:07. 195: Nickelotti, V, pinned Jelinek, RC, 1:26. 220: Morris, RC, pinned Stroede, WD, 0:53. 285: Gilbert, RV, pinned Bucholtz, RC, 2:48.
Second-place wrestlebacks
106: Docken, AF, pinned Gilbert, RV, 1:33. 132: Donovan, RC, pinned Williams, AF, 3:34. 182: Getgen, WD, pinned Robinson, Mau, 2:58. At River Valley.
JEFFERSON REGIONAL
Team scores: Lodi 283.5; Portage 223.5; Jefferson 170.5; Lake Mills 106; Columbus 84; Pardeeville co-op 77; Lakeside Lutheran 72.
Championship matches
106: Beckett, Por, dec. Heintz, Lo, 2-0, sudden victory. 113: Price, Par, mdec. Williams, Por, 12-1. 120: Curtis, Lo, pinned Hibner, Por, 0:46. 126: Finney, Lo, dec. Crawford, Por, 4-2. 132: Licht, Lo, tfall Williams, Por, 15-0. 138: Tijerina, Por, tfall Dieckman, J, 17-1. 145: Arnold, Por, dec. Potter, Lo, 6-0. 152: Nicolay, Lo, pinned Buchholtz, LM, 1:10. 160: Neff, J, tfall Hansen, Lo, 19-3. 170: Helmbrecht, Lo, pinned Cassady, LM, 1:54. 182: Heine, J, pinned Simplot, Lo, 4:23. 195: Lehman, J, pinned Beyer, Lo, 1:56. 220: Roche, Col, pinned Kinkaid, J, 2:51. 285: Ripp, Lo, pinned Steinle, Por, 2:39.
Second-place wrestlebacks
126: Crawford, Por, dec. Schmidt, LL, 6-3, tiebreaker. 132: Williams, Por, pinned Tenfel, Par, 2:44. 138: Dieckman, J, pinned Stevenson, Lo, 0:56. 285: Steinle, Por, pinned Rayner, J, 0:55. At Jefferson.
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN REGIONAL
Team scores: Prairie du Chien 284; Monroe 171; Darlington/Black Hawk 151.5; Belmont/Platteville 145; Cuba City co-op 139; Dodgeville 97; Belleville co-op 86.
Championship matches
106: Rh. Koenig, PdC, dec. Dubach, M, 10-9. 113: Ry. Koenig, PdC, dec. Voegeli, M, 2-0, sudden victory. 120: Cejka, PdC, dec. Gilbertson, BP, 9-7. 126: Kramer, PdC, dec. Schuh, M, 6-0. 132: Rogge, PdC, mdec. Quaglia, Bv, 8-0. 138: Wall, PdC, dec. Paulson, 7-6. 145: Fisher, PdC, pinned Dougherty, Dod, 4:27. 152: Chenoweth, Bv, mdec. Huschitt, DBH, 13-4. 160: T. Saint, PdC, dec. Rielly, M, 10-5. 170: B. Saint, PdC, pinned Goffinet, CC, 3:31. 182: Witt, Mon, dec. Schaefer, BP, 3-2. 195: Hannah, pdC, tfall Lobdell, DBH, 19-3. 220: Wall, PdC, pinned Schilling, DBH, 3:57. 285: Leibfried, CC, dec. Douglas, BP, 2-2, ultimate tiebreaker.
Second-place wrestlebacks
113: Voegeli, M, pinned Lindholm, BP, 0:49. 132: Quaglia, Bv, pinned Cruz, DBH, 1:44. 138: Paulson, BP, dec. Soja, CC, 8-7. 220: Schilling, DBH, pinned Dominguez, M, 1:12. At Prairie du Chien.
EVANSVILLE/ALBANY REGIONAL
Team scores: Evansville/Albany 258.5; Edgerton 228; Beloit Turner 202.5; Whitewater 153; Brodhead/Juda 125.5; Clinton 33.
Championship matches
106: Katzenmeyer, EA, pinned Lomar, BrJ, 0:45. 113: Hazzard, Ed, dec. Staver, EA, 11-6. 120: Harbison, BT, medical forfeit over Frey, EA. 126: Scofield, EA, tfall Teague, BT, 19-2. 132: Kostroun, EA, pinned Strouse, Ed, 2:58. 138: Beltran, BT, dec. Wille, EA, 6-4. 145: Bavery, Ed, pinned Cushman, WW, 0:51. 152: Friend, WW, dec. Bivens, BT, 3-1, sudden victory. 160: Braunschweig, EA, dec. McCullough, BrJ, 9-5. 170: Wilkinson, Ed, pinned Hoesly, BrJ, 3:05. 182: Roberts, EA, pinned Hogan, Ed, 0:55. 195: Ries, BT, pinned Hedding, Ed, 0:47. 220: Grinke, BT, pinned Lange, EA, 4:27. 285: Farrington, Ed, pinned Klitzman, EA, 0:10.
Second-place wrestlebacks
113: Staver, EA, pinned Hammond, WW, 0:59. 120: Frey, EA, dec. Mansfield, BrJ, 5-2. 132: Strouse, Ed, dec. Porras, WW, 3-0. 160: Seblom, Ed, pinned McCu8llough, BrJ, 1:42. At Evansville.
PORT WASHINGTON REGIONAL
Team scores: Port Washington 315.5; Kewaskum 151.5; Watertown Luther Prep 148; Grafton 97.5; Hartland Lake Country Lutheran 67; Mayville 42.
Championship matches
106: Gonzalez, PW, pinned Wendland, WLP, 1:08. 113: Brecke, PW, forfeit over Greefkes, G. 120: Borth, PW, pinned Wendland, WLP, 3:04. 126: Schumacher, PW, mdec. Vogt, K, 13-3. 132: Drotzur, PW, dec. Cass, LCL, 5-0. 138: Peiffer, PW, pinned Pomeroy, K, 1:45. 145: Scoles, K, pinned Grabowski, PW, 1:50. 152: Maertz, K, pinned Johnson, LCL, 2:57. 160: Pfleger, G, pinned Chavez-Alejandre, WLP, 3:07. 170: Pierron, PW, pinned Vetter, M, 1:36. 182: Schumacher, PW, dec. Muckerheide, K, 9-2. 195: Peacy, PW, pinned Manning, WLP, 2:15. 220: Eichhorn, G, dec. Castillo, PW, 7-6. 285: Brandt, PW, pinned Blank, WLP, 2:50.
Second-place wrestlebacks
120: Wendland, WLP, pinned Stollenwerk, LCL, 1:05. 126: Vogt, K, mdec. Sarinski, M, 19-6. 132: Cass, LCL, mdec. Heberer, K, 9-0. 138: Pomeroy, K, pinned Fandler, G, 2:21. 145: Grabowski, PW, pinned Moore, WLP, 2:32. 160: Brahm, PW, pinned Chavez-Alejandre, WLP, 3:00. 182: Muckerheide, K, pinned Medina, WLP, 3:53. 220: Wiedenhoeft, WLP, pinned Castillo, PW, 5:31. 285: Gauthier, K, pinned Blank, WLP, 0:34. At Port Washington.
DIVISION 3
JOHNSON CREEK REGIONAL
Team scores: Horicon 220.5; Marshall 170; Poynette 167; Johnson Creek 142; Waterloo 141; Dodgeland 128; Hustisford 70.
Championship matches
106: Gauer, Poy, pinned Gruss, JC, 1:50. 113: Groenewold, Hor, pinned Pinheiro, 2:33. 120: Stewart, Poy, pinned Alonso, Wat, 3:57. 126: Amacher, Poy, pinned Soter, Wat, 1:25. 132: C. Reinwald, Hor, dec. Aguero, Wat, 8-4. 138: Hamre, Poy, pinned Augustine, Hor, 1:41. 145: Kurth, Dod, pinned Grossman, Mar, 2:57.
152: Wollet, JC, mdec. Bahr, Poy, 10-0. 160: Benzing, Dod, mdec. Limon, Wat, 18-4. 170: Horstmeyer, Mar, dec. Zamorano, Hor, 12-7. 182: Bader, Dod, pinned Moen, Mar, 3:53. 195: D. Reinwald, Hor, tfall Sabala, JC, 17-0. 220: David, JC, pinned Lewis, Mar, 1:38. 285: Stark, Hus, pinned Gomez, Mar, 0:29.
Second-place wrestlebacks
106: Kohn, D, pinned Gruss, JC, 2:35. 113: Pinheiro, P, dec. Kohn, D, 11-5. 126: Soter, W, pinned Renning, Hor, 4:37. 132: Aguero, W, dec. Resler, M, 9-2. 145: Thomson, Hor, dec. Grossman, M, 4-2. 195: Sabala, JC, dec. Evans, Hus, 15-11. 220: Lewis, M, pinned Fluhr, Hor, 0:24. 285: Gomez, M, dec. Nicolaus, H, 7-6. At Johnson Creek.
ORFORDVILLE PARKVIEW REGIONAL
Team scores: Kenosha Christian Life 281; Orfordville Parkview 194; Deerfield 134; Kenosha St. Joseph 94.5; Cambridge 86; Palmyra-Eagle 77.5.
Championship matches
106: Suer, OP, forfeit. 113: Dolphin, KCL, pinned N. McDonough, D, 1:54. 120: Calabrese, KCL, pinned Kendall, C, 3:47. 126: J. Pinter, KCL, pinned J. McDonough, D, 4:20. 132: Rivera, KCL, pinned Wilfong, D, 0:41. 138: K. Pinter, KCL, pinned Peterson, D, 0:50.
145: Wilson, KCL, pinned Bach, D, 3:52. 152: Brown, OP, injury default over Moody, Cam, 2:13. 160: Egan, OP, dec. Travis, KCL, 3-0. 170: Pogreba, PE, tfall Jackson, D, 16-1. 182: Schwengels, OP, pinned Shaffer, KCL, 0:20. 195: Pronschinske, PE, pinned Pulaski, OP, 1:36. 220: Hernandez, KCL, pinned Everson, OP, 2:44. 285: Grubbs, KCL, pinned Sickels, OP, 0:37.
Second-place wrestlebacks
138: Franklin, KSJ, pinned Peterson, D, 3:15. 195: Pulaski, OP, pinned Matteucci, KSJ, 0:20. At Orfordville Parkview.
Boys swimming
WIAA SECTIONALS
Note: The winner of each event automatically qualifies for state. Also qualifying are the non-winners with the best 18 (in Division 1) or best 12 (in Division 2) non-winning performances among all sectionals in the division.
DIVISION 1
MIDDLETON REGIONAL
Team scores: Sun Prairie 373; Madison West 341.5; Middleton 334; Verona/Mount Horeb 276; Madison Memorial 267; Waunakee 163; Madison East 133.5; Oregon 84; Madison La Follette 71; Watertown 62; Beaver Dam Wayland co-op 57.
Top finishers
Diving — 1, Bennett, MM, 577.65; 2, Roush, Mid, 471.15; 3, Stadler, MW, 417.50; 4, Bell, MM, 412.65; 5, Pfaff, MW, 404.50.
200 medley relay — 1, Sun Prairie (Sullivan, Wiegand, Anhalt, Braatz), 1:34.48; 2, Madison West (Casey-Hrenak, Nordmeyer, Bulat, Feller), 1:36.06; 3, Middleton (Lamers, Kim, Sullivan, Collier), 1:36.47; 4, Verona/Mount Horeb (Bennin, Rozeboom, Hoppe, Piscitelli), 1:37.32; 5, Madison Memorial (Bell, Kaldor, Bennett, Ketarkus), 1:39.20; 6, Waunakee (Vinson, Wallace, Kobza, Busse), 1:40.30.
200 freestyle — 1, Peterson, Mid, 1:43.39; 2, Barber, MW, 1:45.91; 3, Wellnitz, VMH, 1:46.13; 4, Chirafisi, Mid, 1:46.70; 5, McNerney, Mid, 1:46.77; 6, Anhalt, SP, 1:47.13.
200 individual medley — 1, Kim, Mid, 1:55.74; 2, Werwie, SP, 1:56.12; 3, Feller, MW, 1:56.47; 4, Schluesche, SP, 1:59.30; 5, Drake, MM, 1:59.55; 6, Halbach, SP, 1:59.66.
50 freestyle — 1, Wiegand, SP, :20.37; 2, Casey-Hrenak, MW, :20.74; 3, Roggenbauer, SP, :21.58; 4, Best, VMH, :21.60; 5, Braatz, SP, :21.80; 6, Lamers, Mid, :21.91.
100 butterfly — 1, Best, VMH, :50.28; 2, Lamers, Mid, :52.08; 3, Kim, Mid, :52.13; 4, Hoppe, VMH, :52.35; 5, Vinson, Wau, :52.88; 6, Schluesche, SP, :52.95.
100 freestyle — 1, Casey-Hrenak, MW, :45.74; 2, Roggenbauer, SP, :47.10; 3, Peterson, Mid, :47.90; 4, Anhalt, SP, :48.08; 5, Tucker-Jones, MM, :48.33; 6, Braatz, SP, :48.38.
500 freestyle — 1, Werwie, SP, 4:47.64; 2, Chirafisi, Mid, 4:48.05; 3, Wellnitz, VMH, 4:50.17; 4, Kobza, Wau, 4:51.31; 5, McKinnon, MM, 4:52.84; 6, Arneson, VMH, 4:53.16.
200 freestyle relay — 1, Sun Prairie (Roggenbauer, Anhalt, Braatz, Wiegand), 1:25.09; 2, Middleton (Lamers, Collier, Roberts, Peterson), 1:26.00; 3, Madison West (Feller, Weygandt, Dong, Casey-Hrenak), 1:26.32; 4, Verona/Mount Horeb (Piscitelli, Best, Hoppe, McCartney), 1:28.55; 5, Madison Memorial (Ketarkus, Plautz, Drake, Tucker-Jones), 1:28.94; 6, Madison La Follette (Menge, Fitz, Mueller, Terry), 1:36.19.
100 backstroke — 1, Vinson, Wau, :53.23; 2, Sullivan, SP, :53.80; 3, Gunnink, SP, :53.86; 4, S. Connor, ME, :55.17; 5, Bell, MM, :55.28; 6, B, Connor, ME, :55.36.
100 breaststroke — 1, Wiegand, SP, :57.02; 2, Feller, MW, :57.53; 3, Nordmeyer, MW, :58.55; 4, Dong, MW, 1:00.50; 5, Bennin, VMH, 1:00.83; 6, Siemering, MW, 1:01.09.
400 freestyle relay — 1, Middleton (Peterson, Madoch, Chirafisi, Kim), 3:12.30; 2, Madison West (Weygandt, Bulat, Dong, Barber), 3:14.27; 3, Sun Prairie (Sullivan, Gunnink, Werwie, Roggenbauer), 3:15.38; 4, Madison Memorial (Ketarkus, McKinnon, Drake, Tucker-Jones), 3:16.19; 5, Verona/Mount Horeb (Wellnitz, Lofts, Best, McCartney), 3:17.31; 6, Waunakee (Kobza, Busse, Wallace, Vinson), 3:20.73. At Middleton.
BELOIT MEMORIAL SECTIONAL
Team scores: Muskego 385; Lake Geneva Badger co-op 306; Franklin 295; Kenosha Indian Trail 293; Beloit Memorial 237; Janesville Craig 164; Janesville Parker 155; Burlington co-op 150; Milton 115; Kenosha Tremper 69; Kenosha Bradford/Reuther 56.
Top finishers
Diving — 1, St. John, Fra, 483.55; 2, Westover, Mus, 359.65; 3, Besson, Mus, 358.25.
200 medley relay — 1, Muskego (Anderson, Schuster, Fisher, Bangs), 1:36.70; 2, Beloit Memorial (Saladar, Jacobson, Kana, Light), 1:39.49; 5, Janesville Parker (Rogula, Rowley, Rahlf, Griffith), 1:44.01.
200 freestyle — 1, Gupton, Mus, 1:46.51.
200 individual medley — 1, Schuster, Mus, 1:58.50; 2, Jacobson, BM, 1:58.56.
50 freestyle — 1, Craig, F, :21.64.
100 butterfly — 1, Fisher, Mus, :52.31; 3, Witt, JC, :55.53; 4, Bailey, Mil, :55.60.
100 freestyle — 1, Saladar, BM, :46.87.
500 freestyle — 1, Wirch, KIT, 4:45.65.
200 freestyle relay — 1, Lake Geneva Badger (Goebel, Langelund, Biller, Greenberg), 1:29.12; 4, Janesville Parker (Rogula, Griffith, Warda, Wingate), 1:33.30; 5, Beloit Memorial (Miller, Otto, Sill, Light), 1:34.62.
100 backstroke — 1, Fisher, Mus, :51.10; 2, Saladar, BM, :52.50.
100 breaststroke — 1, Shuster, Mus, :58.77; 2, Jacboson, BM, 1:00.07; 5, Rowley, JP, 1:03.65.
400 freestyle relay — 1, Franklin (Craig, Shipley, Gardner, Hauke), 3:15.05; 2, Beloit Memorial (Saladar, Light, Miller, Jacobson), 3:17.04. At Beloit Memorial.
DIVISION 2
BARABOO SECTIONAL
Team scores: Madison Edgewood 391; Sauk Prairie/Wis. Heights 286.50; McFarland 265.50; Baraboo 241; Monona Grove 236; DeForest 199; Stoughton 157; Whitewater 125; Jefferson/Cambridge 89; Platteville/Lancaster 80; Fort Atkinson 72.
Top finishers
Diving — 1, Stitgen, ME, 471.15; 2, Blew, MG, 366; 3, Arneson, ME, 320.60; 4, Larson, MG, 294.35.
200 medley relay — 1, Madison Edgewood (Moen, teDuits, Senke, Korb), 1:36.88; 2, Baraboo (Lohr, Laux, Hamm, Klingenmeyer), 1:37.14; 3, McFarland (Slane, Schulz, Kreft, Landolt), 1:41.44; 4, Sauk Prairie/Wis. Heights (Guentherman, King, Stecker, Chao), 1:42.38; 5, DeForest (Jaccard, Nowakowski, Ramminger, Wolf), 1:42.66; 6, Monona Grove (Tejeda, McAllister, Jondle, Scott), 1:43.10.
200 freestyle — 1, Frucht, ME, 1:43.56; 2, Petersen, ME, 1:47.62; 3, Schmidt, Sto, 1:48.02; 4, Loy, SPWH, 1:48.69; 5, Slane, McF, 1:52.11; 6, Beattie, SPWH, 1:53.28.
200 individual medley — 1, teDuits, ME, 1:51.30; 2, Senke, ME, 2:00.70; 3, Clark, Sto, 2:03.83; 4, Guentherman, SPWH, 2:03.93; 5, Ridd, D, 2:07.14; 6, Gottschalk, FA, 2:09.62.
50 freestyle — 1, Mayer, WW, :22.23; 2, Korb, ME, :22.49; 3, Wolf, D, :22.79; 4, Klingenmeyer, B, :22.87; 5 (tie), Smith, McF and King, SPWH, :22.97.
100 butterfly — 1, teDuits, ME, :49.86; 2, Ramminger, D, :51.44; 3, Clark, Sto, :53.67; 4, Laux, B, :54.52; 5, Kreft, McF, :54.68; 6, Tejeda, :55.08.
100 freestyle — 1, Lohr, B, :46.67; 2, Mayer, WW, :48.73; 3, Loy, SPWH, :49.52; 4, Moen, ME, :50.22; 5, Korb, ME, :50.24; 6, Elfers, MG, :50.38.
500 freestyle — 1, Schmidt, Sto, 4:48.43; 2, Frucht, ME, 4:52.53; 3, Beattie, SPWH, 5:03.81; 4, Slane, McF, 5:04.12; 5, Jondle, MG, 5:05.20; 6, Landolt, McF, 5:12.72.
200 freestyle relay — 1, Madison Edgewood (Petersen, Weber, Korb, Frucht), 1:30.07; 2, Baraboo (Laux, Beal, Hamm, Klingenmeyer), 1:31.76; 3, Sauk Prairie/Wis. Heights (Loy, King, Stecker, Beattie), 1:31.86; 4, McFarland (Schulz, Smith, Zabawa, Thompson), 1:32.19; 6, Stoughton (Clark, Millam, Rowley, Schmidt), 1:35.28.
100 backstroke — 1, Lohr, B, :49.74; 2, Senke, ME, :51.46; 3, Moen, ME, :54.46; 4, Tejeda, MG, :55.49; 5, Petersen, ME, :55.60; 6, Elfers, MG, :56.49.
100 breaststroke — 1, Ramminger, D, :57.76; 2, Laux, B, 1:00.54; 3, Schulz, McF, 1:00.84; 4, King, SPWH, 1:01.21; 5, Smith, McF, 1:01.94; 6, Gottschalk, FA, 1:04.32.
400 freestyle relay — 1, Madison Edgewood (teDuits, Frucht, Senke, Moen), 3:14.83; 2, Baraboo (Lemke, Hittman, Hamm, Lohr), 3:21.17; 3, DeForest (Wolf, Ridd, Jaccard, Ramminger), 3:22.82; 4, Monona Grove (Tejeda, Scott, Jondle, Elfers), 3:23.20; 5, McFarland (Slane, Kreft, Smith, Landolt), 3:24.63; 6, Sauk Prairie/Wis. Heights (Loy, Beattie, Godwin, Chao), 3:25.06. At Jack Young Middle School, Baraboo.
Gymnastics
PLATTEVILLE INVITATIONAL
Team scores: Mount Horeb 143.875; Waunakee/DeForest 133.775; Dodgeville/Mineral Point 132.9; Platteville co-op 130.175; River Valley 128.15; Baraboo 128.25; Reedsburg 123.2; Monona Grove 120.575; Sauk Prairie 117.875; Southwestern co-op 117.525; Prairie du Chien/Fennimore 114.5; Whitewater 112.675.
Balance beam: 1, O’Connell, MH, 9.65; 2, L. Weier, MH, 8.95; 3, Honerbaum, DMP, 8.85; 4, Sanftleben, RV, 8.65; 5 (tie), Kuhnau, SP, and Domask, WD, 8.6. Floor exercise: 1, Shatrawka, RV, 9.5; 2, O’Connell, MH, 9.425; 3, O’Neil, MH, 9.3; 4 (tie), Kuhnau, SP, E. Weier, MH and L. Weier, MH, 9.15. Uneven bars: 1, O’Connell, MH, 9.225; 2, O’Neil, MH, 8.925; 3, Bockhop, DMP, 8.825; 4 (tie), Powers, WD, and Stoenner, MH, 8.75. Vault: 1, Shatrawka, RV, 9.5; 2, O’Connell, MH, 9.3; 3, Lutter, Reed, 9.075; 4, E. Weier, MH, 8.975; 5, L. Weier, MH, 8.9. All-around: 1, O’Connell, MH, 37.6; 2, O’Neil, MH, 35.35; 3, L. Weier, MH, 35.325; 4, Shatrawka, RV, 35.225; 5, E. Weier, MH, 34.875. At Platteville.
MUKWONAGO INVITATIONAL
Team scores: Kenosha co-op 143.225; Menomonee Falls co-op 141.425; Wilmot co-op 140.2; Waukesha co-op 137.625; Milton co-op 137.175; Brookfield East co-op 136.175; Burlington co-op 135.275; Janesville Craig 130.6; Mukwonago co-op 129.95; Watertown 129.725; Hamilton 123.25; West Allis Hale co-op 116.825.
Balance beam: 1, Gersmeyer, MF, 9.675; 2, Olstad, Mil, 9.6. Floor exercise: 1, Losch, K, 9.55. Uneven bars: 1, Knabe, MF, 9.4. Vault: 1, Penney, BE, 9.475; 4, Rebout, JC, 9.225. All-around: 1, Knabe, MF, 37.525. At Mukwonago.