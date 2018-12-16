Boys basketball
BELLEVILLE 68, DODGEVILLE 64
Dodgeville 25 0 — 64
Belleville 32 0 — 68
DODGEVILLE — Blalock 7 5-7 19, Phillips 2 4-6 9, Molldrem 3 0-0 6, Borne-Mumm 0 3-4 3, Tranel 4 0-0 9, Jacobson 3 2-2 9, Garthwaite 0 2-2 2, Mevrew 1 1-3 3, Brehmum 2 0-0 4. Totals 22 17-24 64.
BELLEVILLE — O’Rourke 0 2-4 2, Winkers 1 2-2 4, A.Fahey 2 1-2 6, Schulting 1 0-0 2, Schrader 1 0-0 2, Gratz 1 2-2 4, Clark 15 4-5 38, S.Fahey 1 3-3 5, Grebel 2 1-2 5, K.Fahey 0. Totals 24 15-20 68.
3-point goals — DOD 3 (Phillips 1, Tranel 1, Jacobson 1), BE 5 (A.Fahey 1, Clark 4). Total fouls — BE 17, DOD 13. Fouled out — Schulting, Mevrew.
HOPKINS (MINN.) 77,
MADISON LA FOLLETTE 63
Madison La Follette 26 37 — 63
Hopkins (Minn.) 38 39 — 77
MADISON LA FOLLETTE — DoGray 6 5-6 17, Smith 1 0-0 2, Cameron 1 0-0 2, Reeves Jr. 5 4-4 17, Probst 7 2-5 20, Stewart 0 1-2 1, DeGray 2 0-0 4. Totals 22 12-23 63.
HOPKINS (MINN.) — Nnaji 16 4-7 36, Stafford 4 2-4 11, Valentin 2 3-3 7, Dearring 1 4-7 6, Zimmer 2 0-0 4. Totals 30 14-23 77.
3-point goals — ML 7 (Reeves Jr. 3, Probst 4), Hop 1 (Stafford 1). Total fouls — Hop 0, ML 0.
ONALASKA 60, MOUNT HOREB 58
Mount Horeb 30 28 — 58
Onalaska 31 29 — 60
MOUNT HOREB — Zenz 3 4-5 10, Farnsworth 1 0-0 3, Nortman 6 4-7 16, Larson 6 2-6 14, Rasmussen 2 0-0 6, Ziegler 2 4-4 9. Totals 19 14-22 58.
ONALASKA — Flanagan 4 0-0 11, Arenz 2 6-7 10, Stuttley 8 1-4 17, Kick 5 0-0 14, McGrath 1 1-4 3, Mannel 1 0-0 3, Desmond 1 0-0 2. Totals 21 8-15 60.
3-point goals — MH 4 (Farnsworth 1, Rasmussen 2, Ziegler 1), ONA 8 (Flanagan 3, Kick 4, Mannel 1). Total fouls — ONA 18, MH 15.
MIDDLETON 72, JANESVILLE PARKER 58
Middleton 43 29 — 72
Janesville Parker 31 27 — 58
MIDDLETON — Thomas 0 1-0 1, Close 7 5-0 25, Klubertanz 1 4-0 6, Boyle 6 4-0 22, Severn 1 2-0 4, Patterson 1 0-0 2, Van 3 4-0 10. Totals 19 22-27 72.
JANESVILLE PARKER — Thompson 2 0-0 4, Kluge 1 0-0 3, Curry 6 4-0 18, Biba 4 0-0 8, Thompson 5 0-0 13, Weis 1 0-0 3, Hartwig 3 3-0 9. Totals 22 7-11 58.
3-point goals — MID 12 (Close 6, Boyle 6), JP 7 (Kluge 1, Curry 2, Thompson 3, Weis 1). Total fouls — MID 14, JP 23.
WAUNAKEE 71, BARABOO 56
Baraboo 20 36 — 56
Waunakee 37 34 — 71
BARABOO — Blum 7 2-6 17, Carpenter 1 0-0 2, Stout 1 0-0 2, Peterson 5 0-0 15, Koenig 1 2-4 4, Jackson 2 0-0 5, Philipp 3 1-2 8, Kargel 1 0-0 3. Totals 21 4-10 56.
WAUNAKEE — Cash 4 5-9 16, Block 1 0-1 5, Deering 1 3-5 5, Fancher 1 0-0 3, Johnson 2 3-6 8, Fischer 4 2-2 13, Keller 2 0-2 4, Nelson 6 1-3 17. Totals 21 15-30 71.
3-point goals — BAR 10 (Blum 1, Peterson 5, Jackson 1, Philipp 2, Kargel 1), W 11 (Cash 1, Block 1, Fancher 1, Johnson 1, Fischer 3, Nelson 4). Total fouls — W 12, BAR 23.
DEFOREST 69, REEDSBURG 63
Reedsburg 32 31 — 63
DeForest 38 31 — 69
REEDSBURG — Dregney 3 0-0 7, Tully 4 0-0 8, Fuhrmann 6 8-11 22, Belk 0, Molitor 2 5-6 9, Daniels 2 1-5 5, Bestor 3 0-0 8, Kast 2 0-0 4. Totals 22 14-22 63.
DEFOREST — Bonds 1 1-2 3, Riggs 2 0-0 5, Schroeder 1 2-2 4, Westra 8 4-8 21, Magli 4 3-9 11, Ludeman 2 0-0 5, Scalissi 0, Bogan 7 2-2 16, Weisbrod 1 1-2 4. Totals 26 13-25 69.
3-point goals — R 5 (Dregney 1, Fuhrmann 2, Bestor 2), 4 (Riggs 1, Westra 1, Ludeman 1, Weisbrod 1). Total fouls — 17, R 20. Fouled out — Dregney, Bogan.
WISCONSIN HEIGHTS 55, WESTFIELD 37
Wisconsin Heights 18 37 — 55
Westfield 20 17 — 37
WISCONSIN HEIGHTS — Desm. Barsness 1 0-0 2, Parman 4 0-0 11, Caminiti 5 2-2 14, Buckeridge 0, Brown 0, Jacobus 1 1-1 3, De’Sh.Barsness 3 4-4 10, Flamme 3 0-0 8, Brabender 1 0-0 2, Cribbs 1 0-0 2. Totals 20 7-7 55.
WESTFIELD — Roberts 1 0-0 3, Drew 0, Stampfl 4 3-8 11, Holly 0, Ortiz 0, Grag 1 2-2 4, Koloske 4 1-3 9, Kangas 1 0-0 2, Hoffa 2 2-2 6, Stauffcher 0. Totals 13 8-15 37.
3-point goals — WH 7 (Parman 3, Caminiti 2, Flamme 2), WFD 2 (Roberts 1, Grag 1). Total fouls — WH 14, WFD 14. Fouled out — De’Sh.Barsness.
OREGON 36, WATERTOWN 35
Oregon 17 19 — 36
Watertown 16 19 — 35
OREGON — Look 2 0-0 5, Erickson 2 0-0 4, Victorson 4 0-0 9, Victorson 4 0-0 10, Panzer 2 0-0 4, Ackerman 1 0-0 2, Yates 1 0-0 2. Totals 16 0-2 36.
WATERTOWN — Haase 1 0-0 2, Jeseritz 4 2-3 10, Stas 2 0-0 4, Oiler 4 0-0 10, Foltz 1 0-0 2, Stramara 1 0-0 2, Kuckkan 1 0-0 2, Rowedder 1 0-0 3. Totals 15 2-3 35.
3-point goals — Or 4 (Look 1, Victorson 1, Victorson 2), WAT 3 (Oiler 2, Rowedder 1). Total fouls — Or 10, WAT 8.
PLATTEVILLE 53, COLUMBUS 51, OT
Columbus 24 23 4 — 51
Platteville 24 23 6 — 53
COLUMBUS — Zahn 1 0-0 3, Casper 5 1-2 11, Emler 1 11-0 22, Bieker 3 0-0 9, Campbell 0 4-4 4, Cotter 0 2-2 2. Totals 15 16-19 51.
PLATTEVILLE — Eggers 3 0-0 8, Wein 0, Rohrbach 5 2-2 12, Oswald 4 3-4 13, Weigel 3 0-0 6, Riley 3 1-4 7, Bartels 2 3-4 7. Totals 20 9-14 53.
3-point goals — COL 13 (Zahn 1, Emler 9, Bieker 3), PV 4 (Eggers 2, Oswald 2). Total fouls — PV 24, COL 15. Fouled out — Casper, Bartels.
BELOIT MEMORIAL 70,
MADISON WEST 67, OT
Beloit Memorial 27 34 9 — 70
Madison West 28 33 6 — 67
BELOIT MEMORIAL — Bach 1 6-10 8, Payne 2 1-2 5, Cook 6 7-9 19, Ringer 6 3-9 15, Bell 5 4-4 14, Ganiyu 0 1-2 1, Chandler 1 0-0 3, France 2 0-0 4, King 0 1-2 1. Totals 23 23-38 70.
MADISON WEST — Jones 4 0-2 9, Patton 2 0-0 5, Reed 2 3-4 7, McCray 4 6-7 14, Thompson 6 0-0 12, Berry 3 0-4 8, Brooks 4 0-0 8, Neugebauer 1 0-0 2, Sheehan 0 2-2 2. Totals 26 11-19 67.
3-point goals — BM 1 (Chandler 1), MW 4 (Jones 1, Patton 1, Berry 2). Total fouls — BM 22, MW 30. Fouled out — Thompson, Brooks.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 64, EVANSVILLE 44
Lakeside Lutheran 38 26 — 64
Evansville 24 20 — 44
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN — DeNoyer 6 2-3 16, Hackbarth 0 1-2 1, Kuepers 2 0-0 4, Jegerlehner 2 0-0 4, Miller 1 0-0 2, Paske 6 0-0 13, Monis 6 2-2 15, Schultz 2 0-0 4, Schneider 2 0-0 5. Totals 27 5-7 64.
EVANSVILLE — France 1 0-0 2, Heinzelman 1 0-0 3, Maag 3 0-2 6, Geske 2 1-2 6, Anderson 1 0-0 2, McAlister 5 0-2 10, Borchardt 0 1-2 1, Hill 3 1-1 7, Korfmacher 1 1-2 4, Mielke 1 0-0 3. Totals 18 4-10 44.
3-point goals — LL 5 (DeNoyer 2, Paske 1, Monis 1, Schneider 1), EV 4 (Heinzelman 1, Geske 1, Korfmacher 1, Mielke 1). Total fouls — LL 14, EV 15.
STOUGHTON 49, MONROE 43
Stoughton 15 34 — 49
Monroe 15 28 — 43
STOUGHTON — Anderson 1 3-5 5, Conklin 3 0-0 6, Hutcherson 1 0-0 2, Hobson 7 2-4 21, Nelson 2 3-6 7, Sproul 3 0-0 8. Totals 17 8-15 49.
MONROE — Lange 2 0-0 4, King 9 1-3 19, Ziolkowski 1 1-2 3, Meyer 2 2-4 6, Schumacher 4 0-2 8, Seagreaves 1 0-0 3. Totals 19 4-11 43.
3-point goals — S 7 (Hobson 5, Sproul 2), MON 1 (Seagreaves 1). Total fouls — S 11, MON 14.
MADISON MEMORIAL 63, VERONA 44
Madison Memorial 31 32 — 63
Verona 28 16 — 44
MADISON MEMORIAL — Ellingson 6 3-4 17, Bates 2 2-2 8, Brown 5 0-0 10, Caropreso 4 1-4 11, Yu 2 2-2 7, Younk 1 1-2 3, Cannon 1 0-0 2. Totals 21 9-14 63.
VERONA — Klawiter 2 0-0 5, Slawek 5 1-4 11, Van Handel 4 0-1 11, Anderson 1 1-2 3, Bekx 1 0-0 2, Odetunde 5 2-3 12. Totals 18 4-10 44.
3-point goals — MM 7 (Ellingson 2, Bates 2, Caropreso 2, Yu 1), V 4 (Klawiter 1, Van Handel 3). Total fouls — MM 12, V 15.
Other result
Madison East 59, Blaine (Minn.) 45
Girls basketball
WISCONSIN HEIGHTS 58, WESTFIELD 45
Westfield 27 18 — 45
Wisconsin Heights 26 32 — 58
WESTFIELD — Dillman 3 0-0 6, Brakebush 4 7-7 15, Reetz 6 1-2 15, Wallace 2 0-0 5, Drew 0, Hockerman 1 0-1 2, Hyte 0, Slotten 0 2-5 2, Wagner 0, Guenzel 0. Totals 16 10-18 45.
WISCONSIN HEIGHTS — King 2 2-3 6, Handel 5 5-6 15, Hering 2 1-2 6, Adler 4 3-3 11, Keith 1 0-0 2, Wood 3 0-0 8, Teela 0 2-2 2, Duhr 0, Nicholson 1 0-0 2, Schaefer 0 4-6 4, Doherty 1 0-0 2. Totals 19 17-22 58.
3-point goals — WFD 3 (Reetz 2, Wallace 1), WH 3 (Hering 1, Wood 2). Total fouls — WH 19, WFD 18.
NEW BERLIN WEST 47,
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 44
Lakeside Lutheran 23 21 — 44
New Berlin West 11 36 — 47
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN — Thiele 3 3-6 9, Buxa 1 0-0 2, Slonaker 0, Shadoski 4 0-6 9, Uecker 0, Cody 2 2-3 7, Raymond 2 0-0 4, Murray 2 1-2 6, Willems 3 1-2 7. Totals 17 7-22 44.
NEW BERLIN WEST — Church 0 1-2 1, Timmers 1 0-0 2, Thompson 1 0-0 2, Huguet 1 4-8 6, Garny 4 5-12 13, Bender 2 0-0 5, Nyenhuis 1 0-0 3, Melka 1 0-0 2, Schultz 1 2-2 4, Barnes 4 0-0 9. Totals 16 12-24 47.
3-point goals — LL 3 (Shadoski 1, Cody 1, Murray 1), NBW 3 (Bender 1, Nyenhuis 1, Barnes 1). Total fouls — NBW 24, LL 20.
MILTON 69, WATERFORD 53
Milton 36 33 — 69
Waterford 29 24 — 53
MILTON — Buescher 4 10-13 18, Hanke 2 2-2 6, Campion 0 3-4 10, Rodenberg 2 0-0 5, Stuckey 2 0-0 5, Falk 4 1-2 9, Mack-Honold 2 7-10 11, Weberpal 1 0-0 3, Wuetrich 1 0-0 2. Totals 21 23-31 69.
WATERFORD — Rohner 9 3-7 22, Fitzgerald 6 2-2 14, Karpinski 3 0-1 6, Werner 0 4-5 4, Benavides 1 0-2 2, Stiewe 1 0-0 2, Kolb 1 0-0 2, Schmidt 0 1-2 1. Totals 21 10-20 53.
3-point goals — MIL 4 (Campion 1, Rodenberg 1, Stuckey 1, Weberpal 1), WFD 1 (Rohner 1). Total fouls — MIL 16, WFD 21. Fouled out — Stiewe.
WATERTOWN LUTHER PREP 61, BERLIN 51
Watertown Luther Prep 33 28 — 61
Berlin 23 28 — 51
LUTHER PREP — Hirsch 2, Goba 7, Hunter 1, Schmidt 17, Burke 10, Bridgemen 11, Paulsen 13. Totals 20 12-19 61.
BERLIN — Jordarski 25, Beltran 5, Klawitter 6, Sternitske 4, Naparalla 9, Block 2. Totals 15 9-11 51.
3-point goals — WLP 0, BER 0. Total fouls — WLP 14, BER 15.
MONONA GROVE 70, WILMOT 44
Wilmot 17 27 — 44
Monona Grove 35 35 — 70
WILMOT — Hickey 1 0-0 3, Lamberson 3 0-0 7, Alexander 1 0-0 3, Parisi 1 2-4 4, Leber 5 0-2 10, Rita 2 0-0 5, Klahs 1 2-2 4, Ketterhagen 1 1-1 3, Sala 0 1-2 1, Thompson 4. Totals 27 7-11 44.
MONONA GROVE — Larsh 0, Johnson 2 0-0 5, Goke 2 0-0 4, Blang 0 2-3 2, Warnock 4 5-7 14, Kellogg 5 0-0 13, Gorton 5 0-1 16, Bruns 3 0-0 8, Curran 1 0-0 2, Nelson 3 0-0 6. Totals 170 6-15 70.
3-point goals — WMT 4 (Hickey 1, Lamberson 1, Alexander 1, Rita 1), MG 9 (Johnson 1, Warnock 1, Kellogg 3, Gorton 2, Bruns 2). Total fouls — MG 12, WMT 17.
Wrestling
MOUNT HOREB INVITATIONAL
Team scores: Whitewater 198.5, Edgerton 180, Stoughton 134, Fennimore 123, Mount Horeb 105, Madison Memorial 101.5, Brodhead 99.5, Poynette 89, Oregon 81, Dodgeville 75, Verona 60, Cambria-Friesland 58, Madison West 52, Deerfield 47, Walworth Big Foot 34, Montello 26.
Championship matches
106: Pernot, MH, pinned Price, CF, 1:30. 113: Tellez, MM, pinned Marshall, Sto, 1:44. 120: Stewart, Poy, pinned Zahn, WW, 3:42. 126: Schliem, Or, mdec. Grandau, Ver, 13.5. 132: Clark, Edg, def. Shallow, Poy, 2-0. 138: Devore, Sto, pinned Salmieri, WW, 1:48. 145: Bavery, Edg, pinned Miles, Fen, 1:07. 152: Hauri, Bro, pinned Friend, WW, 2:24. 160: Reetz, MM, pinned Wilkinson, Edg, 0:16. 170: Taylor, Poy, pinned Schreiber, MW, 6:41. 182: Ruth Or, mdec. Casas, WW, 11-3. 195: Recob, Dod, pinned Monday, WW, 0:53. 220: Pasold, Sto, pinned Flannery, Fen, 0:55. 285: Farrington, Edg, pinned Dykstra, Sto, 0:18.
Third-place matches
106: Belmudez, WW, pinned Clark, Edg, 4:57. 113: Hazzard, Edg, pinned Golueke, Poy, 3:42. 120: Wicks, Sto, pinned Waeffler, Br, 4:57. 126: DePorter, WW, def. Cuellar, WW, 6-4. 132: Detweiler, Sto, pinned Steinhoff, MH, 2:41. 138: Starr, Bro, pinned Wardell, Fen, 4:12. 145: Harris, MW, pinned Pavlik, WW, 1:57. 152: Cushman, WW, pinned Rojas, WBF, 4:34. 160: Torres, Mont, pinned Crook, Dod, 2:47. 170: Page, Ver, pinned Gonzalez, WW, 2:21. 182: Hogan, Edg, def. Leuzinger, MH, 11-9. 195: Green, MM, pinned Maier, MH, 1:00. 220: Gonzalez, WW, def. Conant, Edg, 3-2. 285: McDonald, MM, pinned Fuerstenberg, Dod, 1:52. At Mount Horeb.
WEST ALLIS CENTRAL
ED STECH INVITATIONAL
Team scores: Coleman 279.5, Mukwonago 254, Waterford 187, Wisconsin Rapids 171.5, Watertown 158, Oconto Falls 123, Germantown 112.5, Janesville Craig 111, Racine Park 79.5, Whitnall/Greendale 78.5, Janesville Parker 76, Wauwatosa co-op 74, Grafton 62.5, Franklin 57, West Allis Hale 55, Brookfield Central 53, Sussex Hamilton 47, West Allis Central 44, Milwaukee Lutheran 40.5, Delafield St. John`s NW/Brookfield Academy 28.5, New Berlin co-op 28, Milwaukee Hamilton/Audubon 16, Greenfield 13, South Milwaukee 7.
Championship matches
106: Johnson, Wfd, pinned Spray, WR, 1:16. 113: Gryzbowski, Col, pinned Eisch, OF, 5:31. 120: Halter, Wfd, def. Mendoza, RP, 5-4. 126: Eliszewski, Muk, tfall Benitz, WR, 19-1. 132: Gross, Col, mdec. Wilkowski, Wtn, 9-0. 138: Benn, Muk, pinned Bolton, RP, 5:47. 145: Medora, DSJ, mdec. Riddle, Ger, 19-6. 152: Baldwin, Col, def. Pfleger, Gra, 7-1. 160: Guardiola, Wfd, mdec. Stromberg, Muk, 12-1. 170: Blanchard, Col, pinned Schmitz, Muk, 1:53. 182: McLain, Col, def. Krimpelbein, Muk, 5-1. 195: Bieber, Col, mdec. Davis, Gra, 17-4. 220: Somlai, BC, pinned Brewster, Wtn, 0:48. 285: Benton, JC, pinned Martinson, Col, 1:30.
FOND DU LAC INVITATIONAL
Team scores: Burlington 193, Denmark 149.5, Lodi 147, Hudson 137.5, Random Lake 113.5, Freedom 110, Fond du Lac 107, Bay Port 105.5, Sauk Prairie 91, Menomonie 82, Stevens Point 80.5, Oak Creek 77, North Fond du Lac 75, Kewaskum 69.5, Middleton 68, Menomonee Falls 64, Oconomowoc 54, Sheboygan Falls 50, Fond du Lac Winnebago Lutheran 45, Manitowoc 42.5, Port Washington 40, Cedarburg 33.
Championship matches
106: Bergelin, Den, def. Kaus, MF, 4-2. 113: Groshek, StP, def. Bird, Bur, 6-4. 120: McHugh, Fre, mdec. Ford, Man, 9-1. 126: Jankowski, Ced, pinned Draveling, Hud, 1:12. 132: Weiler, Bur, def. Moll, Lodi, 9-5. 138: Welker, Bur, mdec. Heim, BP, 17-2. 145: Kumprey, Bur, def. Schwartz, Den, 8-1. 152: Vandenbush, RL, def. Hansen, Hud, 10-4. 160: Meicher, Mid, def. Peters, Fre, 5-0. 170: Paar, OC, def. Helmbrecht, Lodi, 7-5. 182: Skillings, Men, pinned Allen, FdL, 3:15. 195: Wertel, Den, pinned Baatz, FdL, 2:43. 220: Orlandoni, FdL, mdec. Hayes, Bur, 20-8. 285: Meeuwsen, BP, mdec. Rohde, StP, 13-0.
BEAVER DAM
WICKERSHAM MEMORIAL CLASSIC
Team scores: Cedar Grove-Belgium 370, Wisconsin Lutheran 353.5, Kimberly 344.5, Beaver Dam 326.5, Union Grove 324.5, Dodgeland 270.5, Kenosha Bradford/Reuther 265, Horicon 256, Hartland Arrowhead 250.5, Markesan 245.5, DeForest 215, Waukesha South 200.5, Waupun 151.5, Mount Calvary St. Lawrence 131.5, Onalaska 77.
106: Co. Willis, UG, pinned Shortreed, DeF, 1:50. 113: Carson, WL, def. Newton, Mark, 9-6. 120: Mesenbrink, HA, def. Willis, UG, 6-0. 126: Erickson, CGB, pinned Abbasov, WS, 0:33. 132: Jaeckel, BD, pinned Hoopman, CGB, 4:39. 138: Ramos, KBR, pinned Sackman, UG, 0:51. 145: Infusino, KBR, def. Ganos, HA, 7-2. 152: Henn, WL, pinned Peterson, HA, 1:37. 160: Zamorano, Hor, pinned Polczynski, HA, 4:40. 170: Otto, HA, pinned TeStroete, CGB, 3:15. 182: Neu, Dod, pinned Anzia, CGB, 2:51. 195: Masi, UG, pinned Bowens, KBR, 3:30. 220: Wittmann, Kim, mdec. Feind, CGB, 17-7. 285: Friday, Mar, def. Hahm, WL, 5-0. At Beaver Dam.
RICHLAND CENTER INVITATIONAL
Team scores: Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau/Melrose Mindoro 322.5, Tomah 262.5, Baraboo 167, Monroe 165, Riverdale 148, Belmont/Platteville 137, Reedsburg 137, Ithaca/Weston 132, Boscobel 131, Wisconsin Dells 124, Richland Center 100, Belleville co-op 86, Cochrane-Fountain City 78, Hillsboro 54, Cashton 53.5, River Ridge 31.
Championship matches
106: Andersen, GET, pinned Miller, Reed, 2:36. 113: Gilbertson, BP, mdec. Griffin, Tom, 10-1. 120: Lambert, Tom, pinned Sime, GET, 1:35. 126: Bemis, Tom, pinned Donavan, RC, 0:42. 132: Purney, GET, pinned Boulton, Tom, 3:47. 138: Wolf, RC, def. Coplien, Reed, 7-3. 145: Dascher, CFC, pinned Jennings, IW, 0:35. 152: Anderson, GET, pinned Chavez, Bar, 1:38. 160: Fritsche, Tom, def. Rielly, Mon, 8-6, sudden victory. 170: Beinborn, Bos, def. Witt, Mon, 9-3. 182: Lockington, GET, def. Hach, Riv, 4-3. 195: Schaefer, BP, pinned Hericks, Tom, 1:19. 220: Fry, Bar, pinned Minder, Mon, 1:57. 285: Meurett, Mau, pinned Schick, Bar, 2:55. At Richland Center.
BILL McCREARY DUALS
Pecatonica/Argyle: Def. Beloit Turner, 40-37; def. Cudahy co-op, 42-40.
Cudahy co-op: Def. Beloit Memorial, 46-27; def. Columbus, 69-6; def. Lake Geneva Badger, 47-25; def. Beloit Turner, 40-36.
Beloit Turner: Def. Beloit Memorial, 40-27; def. Columbus, 54-24; def. Lake Geneva Badger, 48-21.
At Beloit Turner.
Boys swimming
BELOIT MEMORIAL INVITATIONAL
Team scores: Verona/Mount Horeb 670, Waukesha South/Catholic Memorial 420, Sauk Prairie co-op 302, Beloit Memorial 301, Waunakee 273.5, Lake Geneva Badger 262, DeForest 260, Janesville Parker 203.5, Janesville Craig 128, Whitewater 95, Auburn 75, Delavan-Darien 37, Platteville/Lancaster 19.
200 freestyle: 1, Updegrove, VMH, 1:48.73; 2. Vinson, Waun, 1:51.01; 3. Esterle, WS, 1:52.06.
200 individual medley: 1, Blischke, WS, 1:59.46; 2, Jacobson, BM, 2:09.36; 3, Niven, WS, 2:10.19.
50 freestyle: 1, Carlson, WS, 21.19; 2, S. Rozeboom, VMH, 21.81; 3, Hoppe, VMH, 22.88.
100 butterfly: 1, Best, VMH, 52.25; 2, Scanlan, WS, 55.20; 3, Rothamer, VMH, 56.91.
200 butterfly: 1, Tuschl, Waun, 1:58.42; 2, Sachtjen, SP, 1:58.64; 3, Blischke, WS 2:01.41.
100 freestyle: 1, S. Rozeboom, VMH, 47.74; 2, Hoppe, VMH, 50.96; 3, Esterlee, WS, 51.45.
500 freestyle: 1, Updegrove, VMH, 4:58.56; 2, Lanham, WS, 5:09.01; 3, Busse, Waun, 5:12.17.
200 freestyle relay: 1, Verona/Mount Horeb (Hoppe, Best, Updegrove, S. Rozeboom), 1:28.59; 2, Waukesha South (Carlson, Lanham, Baertlein, Niven), 1:31.53; 3, DeForest (Ramminger, Wolf, Jaccard, Burgener), 1:34.46.
100 backstroke: 1, Scanlan, WS, 54.75; 2, Saladar, BM, 58.03; 3, Zheng, VMH, 1:00.17.
200 backstroke: 1, Sachtjen, SP, 1:53.28; 2, Carlson, WS, 1:54.43; 3, Vinson, Waun, 2:00.98.
100 breaststroke: 1, Liang, WW, 1:01.85; 2, Baertlein, WS, 1:04.30; 3, N. Rozeboom, VMH, 1:04.57.
200 breaststroke: 1, Ramminger, DeF, 2:15.19; 2, Liang, WW, 2:15.26; 3, Baertlein,
WS, 2:23.31
400 freestyle relay: 1, Waukesha South (Blischke, Scanlan, Esterle, Niven), 3:23.07; 2, Verona/Mount Horeb (Arneson, Wellnitz, Rothamer, Lofts), 3:33.78; 3, Waunakee (Kobza, Lahey, Vinson, Tuschl), 3:34:43.
400 individual medley: 1, Ramminger, DeF, 4:22.13; 2, Arneson, VMH, 4:39.69; 3, Schroeder, WS, 4:41.38.
400 medley relay: 1, Verona/Mount Horeb (S. Rozeboom, N. Rozeboom, Best, Hoppe), 3:40.96; 2. Beloit Memorial (Jacobson, Levy, Saladar, Sill), 3:55.15; 3, DeForest (Ramminger, Nowakowski, Burgender, Wolf), 3:56.82.
800 freestyle relay: 1, Waukesha South (Blischke, Lanham, Esterle, Schroeder), 7:29.50; 2, Waunakee (Lahey, Busse, Tuschl, Vinson), 7:44.64; 3, Verona/Mount Horeb (Arneson, Wellnitz, Updegrove, Lofts), 7:53.67.
WATERTOWN INVITATIONAL
Team scores: Watertown 536.5, Pulaski 389, Kiel 352.5 South Milwaukee 328, Brown Deer 140, Milwaukee Saint Thomas Moore 121.
200 medley relay — 1, Watertown (Lampe, N. Williams, McCloskey, B. Williams), 1:52.00; 2, South Milwaukee, 1:59.61; 3, Watertown, 2:09.11.
200 freestyle — 1, Bouchard, P, 1:51.58; 2, Mason, K, 2:00.06; 3, N. Williams, W, 2:06.26.
200 individual medley — 1, Saffold, BD, 2:09.59; 2, Tanouye, K, 2:14.34; 3, Arnold, K, 2:20.74.
50 freestyle — 1, B. Williams, W, :23.66; 2, Muhs, K, :23.84; 3, Guehlstorf, SM, :24.16.
100 butterfly — 1, Bouchard, P, :57.84; 2, Wroblewski, STM, :58.44; 3, Arnold, K, 1:00.07.
100 freestyle — 1, Muhs, K, :52.26; 2, B. Williams, W, :53.34; 3, Guehlstorf, SM, :55.75.
500 freestyle — 1, Shaw, P, 5:43.57; 2, Jensen, STM, 6:07.35; 3, van Zanten, W, 6:13.41.
200 freestyle relay — 1, Kiel (Arnold, Steffen, Tanouye, Muhus), 1:36.82; 2, Watertown, 1:40.89; 3, Pulaski, 1:43.34.
100 backstroke — 1, Steffen, K, :58.14; 2, Lampe, W, 1:06.29; 3, Fuchs, W, 1:09.46.
100 breaststroke — 1, Saffold, BD, 1:03.64; 2, Wroblewski, STM, 1:08.62; 3, Williams, W, 1:09.20.
400 freestyle relay — 1, Watertown (McCloskey, Jaworski, Lampe, B. Williams), 3:41.73; 2, Pulaski, 3:56.28; 3, Watertown, 4:07.32.
Gymnastics
MEQUON HOMESTEAD INVITATIONAL
Team scores: Nicolet 136.3, Homestead 135.2, Menomonee Falls 134.7, Manitowoc 133.65, Grafton/Cedarburg 131.025, Whitefish Bay 130.15, Sun Prairie 126.85, Janesville Craig 126.525, Waupun 124.45, Oconomowoc 122.5, Shorewood 104.925.
Event winners, area placewinners
Uneven bars: 1, Raskin, MH, 8.85; 3, Rebout, JC, 8.625.
Floor exercise: 1, Tackett, Man, 9.25.
Vault: 1, Malone, GN, 8.925; 5, Rebout, JC, 8.525; 6, Studier, Sun, 8.5.
Balance beam: 1, Doege, Waup, 9.25.
All-around: 1, Gebhardt, MH, 35.6; 12; Rebout, JC, 32.775.