Boys basketball
BELOIT MEMORIAL 60,
MILWAUKEE VINCENT 57
Beloit Memorial 29 31 — 60
Milwaukee Vincent 27 30 — 57
BELOIT MEMORIAL — Bach 1 4-6 6, Payne 3 1-4 8, Cook 5 4-4 14, Ringer 3 0-2 6, Bell 5 2-2 15, Ganiyu 0 1-4 1, Chandler 0, King 0, Phiffer 1 0-1 2, Chandler 1 1-2 4, King 2 0-0 4. Totals 21 13-25 60.
MILWAUKEE VINCENT — Walker 3 0-0 6, Steward 4 0-2 9, Hurt 2 1-5 6, Malone 4 0-2 8, Stevens 4 4-5 13, Barnes 4 1-3 10, Johnson 1 0-0 2, Bradley 1 0-0 3. Totals 23 6-17 57.
3-point goals — BM 5 (Payne 1, Bell 3, Chandler 1), MV 5 (Steward 1, Hurt 1, Stevens 1Barnes 1, Bradley 1). Total fouls — BM 16, MV 20. Fouled out — Malone, Stevens.
LAKE MILLS 66, STOUGHTON 61
Stoughton 23 38 — 61
Lake Mills 35 31 — 66
STOUGHTON — Anderson 6 1-2 13, Hobson 6 6-7 22, Nelson 7 2-4 16, Sproul 2 0-0 4, Fernholz 3 0-0 6. Totals 24 9-15 61.
LAKE MILLS — Toepfer 2 5-7 10, Herrington 1 0-0 2, Johnson 9 2-2 27, Stoddard 2 0-0 5, Retrum 1 1-4 3, Moen 4 1-2 10, Bender 3 1-2 9. Totals 22 10-17 66.
3-point goals — S 4 (Hobson 4), LM 12 (Toepfer 1, Johnson 7, Stoddard 1, Moen 1, Bender 2). Total fouls — LM 14, S 19. Fouled out — Hobson.
MADISON WEST 65,
MILWAUKEE GOLDA MEIR 63
Milwaukee Golda Meir 37 26 — 63
Madison West 34 31 — 65
MILWAUKEE GOLDA MEIR — Harmon 24, Jones 15, Williams 14, Boston 10. Totals 0 0-0 63.
MADISON WEST — Jones 2 1-0 6, Reed 2 1-2 5, McCray 8 4-7 22, Thompson 0, Barry 6 4-6 17, Brooks 4 0-0 8, Thompson 3 1-3 7. Totals 0 0-0 65.
3-point goals — 0, MW 4 (Jones 1, McCray 2, Barry 1). Total fouls — MW 0, 0.
LA CROSSE AQUINAS 60, SAUK PRAIRIE 54
La Crosse Aquinas 28 32 — 60
Sauk Prairie 32 22 — 54
LA CROSSE AQUINAS — Merselo 0, Miskowski 1 0-0 3, Everson 1 0-2 2, Savolvelli 0, 34 0, Lee 2 5-7 9, Savoldelli 5 4-5 18, Savoldelli 3 2-5 8, Merfeld 7 4-7 20. Totals 19 15-26 60.
SAUK PRAIRIE — Holloway 1 0-0 3, S.Breunig 6 0-3 12, Henderson 11 0-0 25, German 2 1-4 5, Wilson 1 5-6 8, Breunig 0 1-2 1. Totals 21 7-15 54.
3-point goals — LCA 7 (Miskowski 1, Savoldelli 4, Merfeld 2), SP 5 (Holloway 1, Henderson 3, Wilson 1). Total fouls — LCA 14, SP 22. Fouled out — Wilson.
Other result
Milton 75, Janesville Parker 65
Friday’s results
BEAVER DAM 57, SAUK PRAIRIE 37
Sauk Prairie 16 21 — 37
Beaver Dam 31 26 — 57
SAUK PRAIRIE — S. Breunig 9, Henderson 2, German 10, Wilson 9, Uselman 4, Ramaker 3. Totals 14 6-12 37.
BEAVER DAM — C. Ferron 6, Klawitter 6, Schwanke 6, McGauley 9, Boschert 6, Banes 1, Helbing 5, Sharkey 2, Abel 16. Totals 19 9-15 57.
3-point goals — SP 3 (Breunig 1, Pamaker 1, Wilson 1), BD 10 (Ferron 2, Klawitter 2, Abel 2, Schwanke 2, Boschert 1, Helbing 1). Total fouls — BD 10, SP 15.
WATERTOWN 64, MILTON 53
Milton 27 26 — 53
Watertown 37 27 — 64
MILTON — Brown 1 0-0 3, Wecker 3 0-0 6, Bowditch 5 0-0 11, Austin 4, Campion 7 1-2 16, S. Burdette 2 0-0 6, Buswell 2 2-2 7. Totals 22 3-3 53.
WATERTOWN — Haase 3 2-2 8, Lauersdorf 1 5-0 8, Jeseritz 4 1-3 9, Stas 6 3-4 16, Oiler 2 0-0 5, Foltz 2 2-4 6, Kuckkan 3 1-2 7, Nailing 0 2-2 2, Rowedder 1 0-0 3. Totals 23 14-22 64.
3-point goals — M 6 (Brown 1, Bowditch 1, Campion 1, S. Burdette 2, Buswell 1), W 6 (Lauersdorf 3, Stas 1, Oiler 1, Rowedder 1). Total fouls — W 9, M 22.
STOUGHTON 54, FORT ATKINSON 35
Fort Atkinson 19 16 — 35
Stoughton 35 19 — 54
FORT ATKINSON — Flodin 3 1-2 7, Zahn 1 0-0 2, Wixom 1 0-0 3, Yoder 3 1-2 8, Baker 3 0-0 7, Koenig 1 0-0 2, Steimke 1 0-0 2, Haffelder 2 0-0 4. Totals 15 2-4 35.
STOUGHTON — Anderson 2 7-9 11, Conklin 0 1-2 1, Hobson 7 4-6 20, Johnson 1 0-0 2, Chase 0, Skavlen 0, Nelson 3 6-6 12, Sproul 1 0-0 2, Fernholz 3 0-0 6. Totals 17 18-25 54.
3-point goals — FA 3 (Wixom 1, Yoder 1, Baker 1), S 2 (Hobson 2). Total fouls — S 10, FA 17.
MONROE 66, MADISON EDGEWOOD 60
Monroe 28 27 11 — 66
Madison Edgewood 24 31 5 — 60
MONROE — Lange 5 4-6 15, King 2 3-4 7, Ziolkowski 1 0-0 2, Meyer 4 2-2 10, Schumacher 7 3-5 18, Leuzinger 1 2-2 5, Seagreaves 3 1-2 9. Totals 23 15-21 66.
MADISON EDGEWOOD — Salzwedel 1 0-0 2, J. Wendler 1 0-0 3, Meriggioli 4 1-2 9, Clark 1 0-0 2, Newton 5 2-3 12, Jimenez 5 6-6 19, Drumm 1 0-0 3, Regnier 2 2-2 8, James 1 0-0 2. Totals 20 11-13 60.
3-point goals — MON 5 (Lange 1, Schumacher 1, Leuzinger 1, Seagreaves 2), MEd 7 (J. Wendler 1, Jimenez 3, Drumm 1, Regnier 2). Total fouls — MON 15, MEd 17. Fouled out — Newton.
PARDEEVILLE 55, DODGELAND 45
Pardeeville 25 30 — 55
Dodgeland 21 24 — 45
PARDEEVILLE — Pargman 6 2-4 15, Brodie 0 2-2 2, Freye 3 2-2 8, Rohrbeck 2 0-0 4, Klubertanz 4 3-4 11, Lindert 2 9-10 13, Lentz 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 18-22 55.
DODGELAND — Yuenger 5 10-16 21, Otte 2 0-0 5, Christopherson 3 3-4 11, Blome 1 0-2 2, Smedema 3 0-2 6. Totals 14 13-24 45.
3-point goals — P 1 (Pargman), D 4 (Christopherson 2, Yuenger 1, Otte 1). Total fouls — P 17, D 17.
Other results
Johnson Creek 65, Princeton/Green Lake 59
Girls basketball
LACONIA 49, MADISON EDGEWOOD 30
Madison Edgewood 10 20 — 30
Laconia 20 29 — 49
MADISON EDGEWOOD — Moore 1 0-0 3, Deang 6 1-2 15, Grosse 1 0-0 3, Lazar 0 1-2 1, Langlois 2 0-0 6, Iglar 0, Iglar 1 0-0 2. Totals 11 2-4 30.
LACONIA — Otto 0, Beattie 0, Weed 0, Smit 0, Cins 0, Rens 0, Wurtz 0, Grade 0, Otto 8 1-2 19, Smit 0, Beattie 2 2-2 6, Weed 0 1-2 1, Dins 0 2-4 2, Rens 1 0-0 3, Wurtz 2 3-4 7, Grade 4 0-0 8, Smit 0 3-6 3. Totals 17 12-20 49.
3-point goals — MEd 6 (Moore 1, Deang 2, Grosse 1, Langlois 2), LAC 3 (Otto 2, Rens 1). Total fouls — LAC 11, MEd 22.
Friday’s results
PLATTEVILLE 55, MOUNT HOREB 40
Mount Horeb 10 30 — 40
Platteville 26 29 — 55
MOUNT HOREB — Magnuson 5 2-3 12, Vesperman 1 1-2 3, Leibried 1 0-0 2, Anderson 3 2-2 8, Burke 1 0-2 3, Coulthard 3 5-6 12. Totals 14 10-17 40.
PLATTEVILLE — Hoyer 4 3-6 11, Nies 4 3-4 12, Martin 7 6-8 20, Carroll 5 0-0 12. Totals 20 12-18 55.
3-point goals — MH 1 (Burke 1), PV 3 (Nies 1, Carroll 2). Total fouls — PV 17, MH 17. Fouled out — Vesperman.
Other results
Appleton West 59, Stoughton 45
Wrestling
BADGER STATE INVITATIONAL
BOYS
Team scores: Stoughton 262, Fennimore 218, Waunakee 194.5, Weyauwega-Fremont 141, Mineral Point 137.5, River Valley 113.5, Viroqua 111.5, Lake Geneva Badger 107, Hartford 105, Neenah 96, Elkhorn 94.5, Lodi 92, West Salem/Bangor 83.5, Brookfield East 79.5, Darlington/Black Hawk 79, Evansville 75, Iowa-Grant/Highland 72, Wisconsin Dells 53, Fort Atkinson 50.5, Waukesha Catholic Memorial 47, Delavan-Darien 39, Delafield St. John’s NW 39, Wales Kettle Moraine 18, Cambridge 7.5, Madison La Follette 0.
Championship matches
106: Anderson, Vir, pinned Stritesky, LGB, 5:52. 113: Rivera, Sto, tfall Frye, Vir, 15-0. 120: Lorenz, Waun, dec. Greening, WF, 8-4. 126: Fischer, WF, dec. Stritesky, LGB, 8-3. 132: Spuhler, Hfd, dec. Whitehead, Sto, 12-7. 138: Lewis, Sto, mdec Thorpe, BE, 16-2. 145: Medora, DSJ, dec. Mechler, Sto, 11-5. 152: Model, Sto, mdec. Schmitz, MP, 12-2. 160: Spilde, Sto, mdec. Robson, RV, 12-4. 170: Fitzgerald, Fen, pinned Grindle, Waun, 1:42. 182: Liegel, RV, tfall Marek, Waun, 15-0. 195: Hannah, Vir, dec. Kools, Nee, 5-3. 220: Hennessey, IGH, dec. Ryan, Waun, 4-1. 285: Champe, BE, dec. Freund, LGB, 3-2, ultimate tiebreaker.
Third-place matches
106: Klein, Hfd, mdec Heintz, Lodi, 11-2. 113: Jacobson, Elk, dec. Lee, Fen, 3-2, tiebreak. 120: Blair, Fen, dec. Miller, EA, medical forfeit. 126: Pittz, MP, dec. Lull, Fen, 5-2. 132: Moll, Lodi, pinned Kempf, WF, 2:39. 138: Schams, WSB, tfall Nutter, Fen, 15-0. 145: Stilling, Elk, pinned Ubersox, DBH, 2:16. 152: Wanek, Fen, dec. Nicolay, Lodi, 5-2. 160: Springer, MP, pinned Karl, Elk, 2:08. 170: Turoski, Nee, pinned Hughes, MP, 2:13. 182: McCormick, Nee, dec. Ahnen, Fen, 7-3. 195: Empey, Sto, pinned Witkins, FA, 2:51. 220: Pasold, Sto, dec. Ragels, Fen, 7-1. 285: Bredeson, DBH, pinned Hohol, Sto, 1:15.
Fifth-place matches
106: Welsh, IGH, pinned Nafzger, MP, 2:26. 113: Curtis, Lodi, dec. Heinz, Waun, 6-4. 120: Wolfe, WSB, dec. Chelminiak, DD, 8-1. 126: Statz, Waun, pinned Driessen, Hfd, 3:39. 132: Birchman, Fen, pinned Kostroun, Ev, 2:37. 138: Cad. Carey, MP, pinned Braysen Ellis, Waun, 2:48. 145: Bahr, WSB, dec. Alt, RV, 7-0. 152: Miller, Waun, dec. Starks, Hfd, 2-1. 160: Hess, WSB, dec. Anderson, WCM, 2-0. 170: Milz, DBH, pinned Jones, FA, 2:10. 182: Wetzel, WF, dec. Flanagan, WCM, 9-4. 195: Klaas, Fen, pinned Keplar, LGB, 2:00. 220: Mahoney, RV, dec. Boemer, WCM, 1-0. 285: Leffler, Fen, dec. Coughlin, WD, 7-0. At Alliant Energy Center.
GIRLS
Team scores: Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 71, Holmen 54, Maple Northwestern 26, Wisconsin Dells 26, Clintonville/Marion 24, Hudson 24, Stoughton 24, Ripon 20.5, La Crosse Logan/Central 20, Baraboo 19, Reedsburg 19, Peshtigo 9, Fort Atkinson 8, Appleton Xavier 8, Johnson Creek 6, Random Lake 6, Cambridge 4, Hartford 2, Whitewater 2.
Championship matches
106: Nelson, MN, mdec. Alderson, Rip, 23-10. 113: Roehl, JC, pinned Golueke, Poy, 4:22. 120: Marshall, Sto, dec. Cayl. Fry, Reed, 12-7. 126: Michonski, CM, mdec. Eade, Hol, 9-0. 132: Strand, AX, mdec. Ciha, Cam, 9-1. 138: Garay, MRR, pinned Lindsey, Hol, 5:34. 145: Butler, LCL, pinned Santiago-Soto, MRR, 1:06. 160: Jasperson, Hud, dec. Brietrick, CM, 7-6.
MILWAUKEE HAMILTON HOLIDAY DUALS
Racine Horlick 40, Madison East 36
Racine Horlick 51, Marshall 24
Kenosha Tremper 48, Racine Horlick 33
Wauwatosa West/East 54, Racine Horlick 28
West Allis Hale 63, Racine Horlick 18
Boys hockey
SUN PRAIRIE 5, ONALASKA CO-OP 4
Sun Prairie 2 2 1 — 5
Onalaska 1 2 1 — 4
First period: ON — Manglitz (Ziegelbein, Mason), :57 (pp). SP — Watters, 3:26; Watters (Schoenike, Gross), 5:18. Second period: SP — Halbleib, 5:18 (pp). ON — Ziegelbein (Gargaro, Stobb), 6:51 (pp); Lass (Fowler, Bryant), 16:16. SP — Halbleib (Schoenike, Johnson), 16:59 (pp). Third period: SP — Halbleib (Brunson, Kernen), 9:32; ON — H. Weber, 14:14. Saves: SP (Leatherberry) 26; ON (J. Weber) 23. Penalties-minutes: SP 7-14; ON 4-8.
MIDDLETON 10, MONONA GROVE 1
Middleton 2 3 5 — 10
Monona Grove 1 0 0 — 1
First period: MID — Sjowall (Kalscheur, Baltes), 7:55; MG — Zande (Dutcher, Gerothanas), 8:35 (pp); MID — Ehrhardt (Chafe, Pavelski), 15:35. Second period: MID — Bergenthal (Oelerich), 7:09; Ehrhardt (Frusciante), 8:21; Bergenthal (Chafe), 11:24 (pp). Third period: MID — Kalscheur (Chafe), 1:56; Schuster (Bergenthal), 4:55; Chafe (Schuster), 11:37; Carey (Chafe), 11:54; Ehrhardt (Schuster), 13:41. Saves: MID (Pugliese) 17; MG (Gilbertson) 23. Penalties-minutes: MID 3-6; MG 3-6.
WAUNAKEE 3, WHITEFISH BAY CO-OP 1
Whitefish Bay 1 0 0 — 1
Waunakee 0 3 0 — 3
First period: WB — Murano (Baniukiewicz), 12:07. Second period: WAU — Reis (Christianson), :28; Reed, 1:43; Ihrke (Christianson), 13:00. Saves: WB (Green) 45; WAU (Beck) 25. Penalties-minutes: WB 3-4; WAU 2-4.
VERONA 4, MADISON WEST 2
Madison West 0 2 0 — 2
Verona 2 1 1 — 4
First period: V — Keryluk (Renlund), 4:10; Keryluk (Renlund, Osiecki), 14:30. Second period: MW — Baldwin (Jiang), 6:16. V — Haessig (Rufenacht, Lindell), 6:45. MW — Kohn (Baldwin, Huie), 13:22 (pp). Third period: v — Keryluk (Rufenacht, Haessig), 7:21 (pp). Saves: MW (Hedican) 21; V (Grant) 29. Penalties-minutes: MW 4-8; V 6-20.
Friday’s results
WHITEFISH BAY CO-OP 9, MONROE CO-OP 4
Monroe 0 1 3 — 4
Whitefish Bay 1 3 5 — 9
First period: WB — Ratajczyk (Delvecchio), 11:03. Second period: WB — Mahoney (Graeve, Holeman), 6:49; Murano, 8:14 (sh). M — Dreyfus (O’Connor, Stauffacher), 11:17. WB — O’Connor (Ebersole, Vehring), 11:42. Third period: WB — Murano (Delvecchio), 3:10 (pp). M — Roth, 4:18; M — Stauffacher, 4:48. WB — Ebersole (Delvecchio), 7:08 (pp); Murano (Holeman), 8:05; Graeve (Murano, Holeman), 9:14; Morrell (Maskara, Ratajczyk), 12:35. M — Dreyfus, 15:04. Saves: M (Bear) 49; WB (Gerhmann) 20. Penalties-minutes: M 3-6; WB 2-4.
BEAVER DAM CO-OP 11,
GREENDALE CO-OP 5
Greendale 0 2 3 — 5
Beaver Dam 6 4 1 — 11
First period: BD — Cremers (S. VanderHoeven, R. VanderHoeven), 2:57; R. VanderHoeven (Cremers, Smolen), 4:26 (pp); S. VanderHoeven (R. VanderHoeven, Cremers), 8:33; S. VanderHoeven, 8:53 (sh); Smolen (R. VanderHoeven), 11:35 (sh); Biel, 15:45. Second period: BD — S. VanderHoeven, 4:51. G — Rybarik, 5:31; Dardis, 6:09. BD — Smolen, 6:51; Stuebe (Smolen), 8:09; S. VanderHoeven (Smolen, Cremers), 13:07 (pp). Third period: G — Phillips (Davitz), 0:29. BD — Cremers (VanderHoeven), 11:07 (sh). G — Lemke (Rybarik), 11:26 (pp); Rybarik (Davitz), 13:10. Saves: G (Huang) 32; BD (Henning 12, Banes 8) 20. Penalties-minutes: G 1-2; BD 5-10.
Girls hockey
BELOIT MEMORIAL CO-OP 2,
VIROQUA CO-OP 1
Beloit Memorial 0 1 0 1 — 2
Viroqua 1 0 0 0 — 1
First period: V — Simonson (Barendregt), 10:22. Second period: BM — Einbeck (A. Knauf), 7:58. Overtime: BM — H. Knauf, 1:17. Saves: BM (Cronin) 11; V (Severson) 57. Penalties-minutes: BM 3-6; V 3-6.
Friday’s results
SUN PRAIRIE CO-OP 2, VIROQUA CO-OP 1
Sun Prairie 1 0 1 — 2
Viroqua 0 0 1 — 1
First period: SP — Veldkamp (Bauer, Z. Jager), 14:40. Third period: SP — Veldkamp (Z. Jager, Bauer), 5:08. V — Barendregt (Dehlin), 16:27 (pp). Saves: SP (J. Jager) 7; V (Severson) 27. Penalties-minutes: SP 6-12; V 4-8.
BELOIT MEMORIAL CO-OP 2,
CEDARBURG CO-OP 0
Cedarburg 0 0 0 — 0
Beloit Memorial 1 0 1 — 2
First period: BM — Nerad (Wells, Evans), 3:26.
Third period: BM — Knauf (Einbeck, Knauf), 15:13. Saves: C (Farrell) 30; BM (Cronin) 21. Penalties-minutes: C 3-6; BM 2-4.
Boys swimming
Friday’s results
DEFOREST 109, HOLMEN CO-OP 55
200 medley relay — DeForest (Ramminger, Neuman, Burgener, Wolf), 1:46.98. 200 freestyle — Burgener, D, 1:58.19. 200 individual medley — Ramminger, D, 2:02.36 50 freestyle — Wolf, D, :23.75. 100 butterfly — Burgener, D, :58.19. 100 freestyle — Ramminger, D, :51.79. 500 freestyle — Ridd, D, 5:47.04. 200 freestyle relay — DeForest (Burgener, Wolf, Jaccard, Ramminger), 1:36.47. 100 backstroke — Wolf, D, 1:03.21. 100 breaststroke — Neuman, D, 1:11.43. 200 freestyle relay: — Holmen (Thrush, Dienger-Hanson, White, Weber), 3:49.35.