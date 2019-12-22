Madison area prep results from Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019

Boys basketball
WAUWATOSA EAST 49, WAUNAKEE 44
Waunakee 22 22 — 44
Wauwatosa East 25 24 — 49
WAUNAKEE (fg ft-fta pts) — Nelson 4 2-2 12, Hough 2 5-6 11, May 1 1-5 3, Fischer 2 0-0 6, Keller 5 0-0 12. Totals 14 8-13 44.
WAUWATOSA EAST — Hinson 4 3-5 12, Blackmon 1 0-0 2, Hartmann 2 1-3 6, Parzych 2 1-2 5, Bond 2 2-2 6, Singleton 4 3-4 12, Thompson 0 2-4 2, Mbow 1 2-2 4 . Totals 16 14-22 49.
3-point goals: Waun 8 (Nelson 2, Hough 2, Fischer 2, Keller 2); WE 3 (Hinson 1, Hartmann 1, Singleton 1). Total fouls: Waun 19; WE 17.
OCONOMOWOC 69, VERONA 52
Oconomowoc 34 35 — 69
Verona 28 24 — 52
OCONOMOWOC (fg ft-fta pts) — D. Fisher 12 3-4 25, Galloway 6 1-2 12, Lestina 1 2-3 4, Flaten-Moore 3 1-2 7, Ninmann 1 2-2 4, Boelter 1 0-0 2, Brezenski 0 1-2 1, J. Fisher 4 3-6 11, Marks 0 0-1 0, Bay 2 0-0 3. Totals 30 13-22 69.
VERONA — Odetunde 5 2-4 12, Poller 4 2-5 10, H. Anderson 4 0-0 8, Kisting 3 2-2 8, Roddick 1 0-0 2, Rae 0 1-2 1, J. Anderson 2 2-5 5, Sherry 1 0-0 2, Lieck 1 0-1 2, Farrell 1 0-0 2. Totals 22 9-21 52.
3-point goals: Oc 4 (D. Fisher 2, Galloway 1, Bay 1); V 1 ( J. Anderson 1). Total fouls: Oc 21; V 18.
WISCONSIN HEIGHTS 53, POYNETTE 32
Wisconsin Heights 15 38 — 53
Poynette 14 18 — 32
WIS. HEIGHTS (fg ft-fta pts) — Adler 6 5-7 19, Teela 2 5-8 9, Handel 4 0-2 8, Schaefer 2 1-2 6, King 0 4-4 4, Keith 2 0-0 4, Hering 0 2-2 2, Doherty 0 1-2 1. Totals 16 18-27 53.
POYNETTE — Bruchs 3 3-8 9, Morter 1 4-6 7, Reddeman 1 3-4 5, Chadwick 1 1-3 3, Radewan 1 0-0 3, Berner 1 0-3 3, Anderson 1 0-0 2. Totals 9 11-28 32.
3-point goals: WH 3 (Adler 2, Schaefer 1); P 3 (Morter 1, Radewan 1, Berner 1). Total fouls: WH 20; P 20.
Other result
Madison West 70, Milwaukee Science 64
Friday’s result
EDGERTON 78, WALWORTH BIG FOOT 27
Edgerton 40 38 — 78
Walworth Big Foot 15 12 — 27
EDGERTON (fg ft-fta pts) — Krause 1 0-0 2, Jenny 5 3-5 15, Hanson 3 0-0 8, Coombs 1 1-2 4, Rusch 4 0-0 12, Gullickson 4 0-0 8, P. Fox 2 4-5 8, Norland 1 1-2 3, N. Fox 1 0-0 3, Spang 6 3-4 15. Totals 28 12-18 78.
WALWORTH BIG FOOT — Demco 1 0-0 2, Peterson 1 0-0 3, Foster 3 0-0 6, Ahrens 1 0-0 2, Wilson 3 3-4 9, Schmitz 2 0-0 5. Totals 11 3-4 27.
3-point goals: E 10 (Jenny 2, Hanson 2, Coombs 1, Rusch 4, N. Fox 1); WBF 2 (Peterson 1, Schmitz 1). Total fouls: E 10; WBF 17. Fouled out: Foster.
Girls basketball
WATERTOWN 44, MONROE 42
Monroe 15 27 — 42
Watertown 25 19 — 44
MONROE (fg ft-fta pts) — Benzschawel 9 9-13 28, Mathiason 1 0-0 2, Jacobson 1 2-2 4, Tostrud 2 0-1 6, Bunker 1 0-0 2. Totals 14 11-16 42.
WATERTOWN — Linskens 2 2-4 8, Fredrick 1 2-2 4, Quinn 1 0-0 2, Schmutzler 3 3-5 9, Gifford 1 0-1 2, Maas 5 7-10 17, Uecke 1 0-0 2. Totals 14 14-22 44.
3-point goals: M 3 (Benzschawel 1, Tostrud 2); W 2 (Linskens 2). Total fouls: M 18; W 19.
MADISON EDGEWOOD 55, HAYWARD 30
Madison Edgewood 24 31 — 55
Hayward 19 14 — 30
EDGEWOOD (fg ft-fta pts) — Langlois 3 0-0 7, Iglar 2 2-4 6, Deang 5 1-2 10, Olson 3 3-3 9, Lazar 5 2-4 12, Browne 1 0-0 2, Wallhaus 1 1-1 3, Meriggioli 1 0-0 3, Fahnery 1 0-0 2, Klitzke 0 0-2 0. Totals 22 9-16 55.
HAYWARD — Schmitt 2 2-6 6, Johnson 2 4-4 10, Roehl 1 1-2 3, Miller 0 0-1 0, Morgan 6 1-2 14. Totals 11 8-15 33.
3-point goals: ME 2 (Langlois 1, Meriggioli 1); H 3 (Johnson 2, Morgan 1). Total fouls: ME 18; H 12.
WISCONSIN HEIGHTS 53, POYNETTE 32
Wisconsin Heights 15 38 — 53
Poynette 14 18 — 32
WIS. HEIGHTS (fg ft-fta pts) — Adler 6 5-7 19, Teela 2 5-8 9, Handel 4 0-2 8, Schaefer 2 1-2 6, King 0 4-4 4, Keith 2 0-0 4, Hering 0 2-2 2, Doherty 0 1-2 1. Totals 16 18-27 53.
POYNETTE — Bruchs 3 3-8 9, Morter 1 4-6 7, Reddeman 1 3-4 5, Chadwick 1 1-3 3, Radewan 1 0-0 3, Berner 1 0-3 3, Anderson 1 0-0 2. Totals 9 11-28 32.
3-point goals: WH 3 (Adler 2, Schaefer 1); P 3 (Morter 1, Radewan 1, Berner 1). Total fouls: WH 20; P 20.
Wrestling
BADGER STATE INVITATIONAL
Team scores: Fennimore 243.5, Stoughton 221, DePere 215, Neenah 176, Waunakee 167.5, Baldwin-Woodville 155.5, Mineral Point 124.5, Brookfield East 96, Iowa-Grant 95, Fort Atkinson 93, Lake Geneva Badger 92.5, Darlington 91, Viroqua 85.5, Two Rivers 76.5, Milwaukee Marshall 53, Lake Mills 52, Wales Kettle Moraine 50, Wisconsin Dells 46, Johnson Creek 38, River Valley 34, Waukesha Catholic Memorial 26, Cambridge 18.
Championship matches
106: Corrigan, DP, mdec. Suddeth, Sto, 11-3. 113: Wolbert, WKM, dec. Frye, Vir, 10-7. 120: Heinz, Wau, pinned Glasbrenner, Fen, 1:55. 126: Rivera, Sto, pinned Blair, Fen, 1:18. 132: Stritesky, LGB, pinned Lee, Fen, 5:43. 138: Lopez, DP, dec. Thelen, TR, 3-2. 145: Bianchi, TR, dec. Thorpe, BE, 7-0. 152: Statz, Wau, dec. Dobbs, Vir, 10-6. 160: Mechler, S, tfall Alexander, DP, 19-4. 170: Springer, MP, pinned Ford, Wau, 2:56. 182: Guthrie, BW, def. Hughes, MP, 12-9. 195: Kools, Nee, mdec. Ahnen, Fen, 10-2. 220: B. Empey, Sto, pinned Vengrowski, DP, 0:59. 285: Bredeson, Dar, dec. Champe, BE, 5-4.
Third-place matches
106: Sullivan, MP, pinned Birchman, Fen, 4:49. 113: Stritesky, LGB, mdec. Beauchamp, N, 13-2. 120: Sheppard, Nee, pinned Bonte, BW, 4:23. 126: Jennings, RV, dec. Caiani, Nee, 3-1, sudden victory. 132: Worden, FA, dec. Radtke, RV, 6-4. 138: Lorenz, Wau, dec. Birchman, Fen, 7-1. 145: Model, Sto, pinned Nutter, Fen, 4:26. 152: Mashl, DP, pinned Wollet, JC, 3:29. 160: Hooker, Wau, pinned Crowley, 4:00. 170: Ramberg, BW, dec. Dorota, IG, 7-0. 182: Witkins, FA, dec. Klaas, Fen, 5-4. 195: Waits, MM, dec. O’Connell, BE, 10-4. 220: Ragels, Fen, pinned Schilling, Dar, 3:22. 285: Freund, LGB, dec. G. Empey, S, 3-2.
GIRLS
Team scores: Milwaukee Reagan 106, Holmen 60, Beloit Memorial 53, Wisconsin Dells 43, Whitnall 39, Marinette 37, Waukesha South 33, Stoughton 28.5, Hudson 28, Mineral Point 26, Mount Horeb 26, Cambridge 25, Poynette 23.5, Johnson Creek 22, Oregon 21, Clintonville 20, Fort Atkinson 19, Brookfield East 17, Antigo 15, Florence 15, Marathon 15, Wabeno/Laona 14, Sheboygan North 13, La Crosse Logan/Central 11, Oconomowoc 9, Jefferson 8, Peshtigo 8, Two Rivers 8, Appleton Xavier 7, Madison La Follette 4.
Championship matches
106: Felicianno, MR, dec. Colon, MR, 4-0. 113: Marshall, Sto, pinned Golueke, Poy, 4:56. 120: Roehl, JC, dec. Unate, FA, 4-0. 126: Rule, MP, pinned Trimboli, HCW, 0:43. 132: McFadden, Mar, pinned Michonski, Cli, 1:08. 138: Errthum, MH, pinned Harstvedt, HCW, 1:04. 145: Herzer, WD, pinned Munoz, BM, 5:41. 160: Jasperson, Hud, pinned Siewert, WS, 2:38. 182: Lewis, Pesh, tfall Browning, ML, 27-9. 285: Mindiola, Ocon, pinned Verhage, Or, 1:49.
WEST ALLIS CENTRAl
ED STECH INVITATIONAL
Team scores: Coleman 216, Mukwonago 213, Waterford 170, Wisconsin Rapids 159, Germantown 141, Franklin 119, Hortonville 115.5, Janesville Craig 102, Watertown 86, Oconto Falls 68.5, Whitnall/Greendale 68, Janesville Parker 63.5, West Allis Central 61, Wauwatosa East/West 59, Glendale Nicolet 57.5, Racine Park 53, New Berlin Eisenhower/West 52, Whitefish Bay co-op 48.5, Grafton 45.5, Delafield St. John’s/Brookfield Academy 37.5, Sussex Hamilton 34, Greenfield 32, Milwaukee Lutheran 22, Milwaukee Hamilton/Audubon 20, South Milwaukee 0.
Championship matches
106: Johnson, Wfd, pinned Skebba, Hor, 1:58. 113: Spray, WR, dec. Hud. Halter, Wfd, 10-7. 120: C. Goebel, Muk, pinned Miller, Ger, 1:42. 126: Hay. Halter, Wfd, dec. E. Wilkowski, Wtn, 10-3. 132: Mendoza, RP, dec. Wichman, Wtn, 3-2. 138: Casper, Cole, dec. Riddle, Ger, 6-3. 145: Mendoza, DSJ, tfall Kuchta, Cole, 18-3. 152: Riddle, Ger, dec. Collar, Hor, 9-4. 160: Whiting, OF, dec. Pfleger, Fra, 6-4. 170: Johnson, WB, mdec. Danowski, Wfd, 16-5. 182: Bieber, Cole, pinned Stromberg, Muk, 3:01. 195: McLain, Cole, pinned Krimpelbein, Muk, 1:25. 220: Blevins, WAC, dec. Pekar, Fra, 3-2, tiebreaker. 285: Karban, Col, pinned Acevedo, NB, 3:50.
Area third-place matches
120: Armas, JC, dec. Rosas Fr, 11-8. 138: T. Goebel, Muk, dec. MacLennan, JC, 9-6. 152: Hamel, WR, dec. Blome, Wtn, 5-0. 170: Huza, Hor, pinned Getchell, JC, 4:00. 195: Schutz, WR, dec. Heerey, JP, 3-0.
FOND DU LAC CARDINAL INVITATIONAL
Team scores: Burlington 236, Stevens Point 205, Bay Port 193.5, Random Lake 181, Denmark 156, Lodi 152, Hudson 141, Freedom 127.5, Sauk Prairie 104.5, Manitowoc 76, Port Washington 75, Kewaskum 70.5, Menomonie 70.5, Fond du Lac 60, Kiel 58, Menomonee Falls 52, Oak Creek 52, Kenosha Bradford 49.5, Cedarburg 46, Oconomowoc 45, Mosinee 29, Sheboygan Falls 11, Middleton 10, Winnebago Lutheran 4.
Championship matches
106: Heintz, Lodi, dec. Niemojuski, Man, 7-0. 113: Groshek, StP, injury default over VandeHey, Fre. 120: Bird, Burl, dec. San Felippo, RL, 5-3. 126: Jankowski, Ced, pinned Schad, Kiel, 1:39. 132: Licht, Lodi, dec. Pogorzelski, MF, 7-3. 138: Ward, BP, pinned Peiffer, PW, 6:00. 145: Scoles, Kew, mdec. Schwartz, Den, 8-0. 152: Ehlen, Bur, dec. Maertz, Kew, 6-3. 160: Vandenbush, RL, dec. Hansen, Hud, 9-2. 170: Kumprey, Bur, won forfeit. 182: Gehring, Bur, dec. Upson, RL, 7-1. 195: Anderson, BP, pinned Wallace, Bur, 1:49. 220: Kawczynski, OC, dec. Wertel, Den, 5-4. 285: Meewsen, BP, dec. Fenton, Men, 6-2.
MOUNT HOREB INVITATIONAL
Team scores: Whitewater 195.5, Oregon 174, Edgerton 159.5, Madison Memorial 149.5, Verona 126, Poynette 114.5, Brodhead/Juda 91, Mount Horeb 89, Evansville/Albany 86.5, Dodgeville 85.5, Deerfield 59, Stoughton 56, Madison West 49, Walworth Big Foot 43, Fennimore 37, Montello 6.
Championship matches
106: Pernot, MH, pinned Miller, EA, 1:28. 113: Hazzard, Ed, pinned Jones, Dod, 0:57. 120: McDonough, D, pinned Brown, Or, 3:14. 126: Stewart, Poy, pinned Liddle, Or, 5:58. 132: Amacher, Poy, mdec. Salmieri, WW, 13-3. 138: Hamre, Poy, dec. Schliem, Or, 5-3. 145: Starr, BrJ, def. Wozniak, Ver, inj. default. 152: Niday, Or, pinned Cushman, WW, 0:41. 160: Reetz, MM, pinned Crook, Dod, 1:54. 170: Wilkinson, Ed, pinned Page, Ver, 1:35. 182: Leuzinger, MH, pinned Leibbrand, 1:39. 195: Monday, WW, pinned Green, MM, 2:49. 220: Dakpa, MM, pinned Pugh, Sto, 4:23. 285: Farrington, Ed, pinned McDonald, MM, 3:03.
BEAVER DAM
WICKERSHAM MEMORIAL CLASSIC
Team scores: Hartland Arrowhead 358.5, Kimberly 357, Union Grove 315.5, Cedar Grove-Belgium 305, Wisconsin Lutheran 304, Waukesha South 271, Markesan 267, Merrill 250, West Salem/Bangor 239.5, Horicon 211.5, Beaver Dam 191, Kenosha Tremper 172, Dodgeland 136.5, DeForest 131, Cuba City co-op 113.5, Onalaska 99.
Championship matches
106: Henn, WL, dec. Burg, CGB, 11-5. 113: Carson, WL, pinned Glasspoole, WSB, 2:19. 120: Willis, UG, pinned Lyga, WSB, 1:43. 126: Rozanski, WS, tfall Luther, HA, 16-1. 132: Willis, UG, dec. Erickson, CGB, 8-7. 138: Sanderfoot, Kim, dec. Dutton, KT, 4-3. 145: Jaeckel, BD, mdec. Kurth, Dod, 17-4. 152: Ganos, HA, won forfeit. 160: O’Toole, HA, tfall. Hemauer, D, 20-2. 170: Polczynski, HA, dec. Zamorano, Hor, 10-6. 182: Diel, HA, pinned Du3enk, CGB, 0:13. 195: Sutter, WL, dec. Bathke, Mer, 10-4. 220: Hammen, Kim, pinned Blum, On, 2:00. 285: Friday, Mar, dec. Leibfried, CC, 3-1.
RICHLAND CENTER INVITATIONAL
Team scores: Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau/Melrose-Mindoro 321.5, Riverdale 225, Tomah 223.5, Monroe 208, Ithaca/Weston 196, Reedsburg 179.5, Westby 167, Baraboo 158.5, Belmont/Platteville 142.5, Richland Center 134, Cashton 80, Belleville co-op 53, Hillsboro 47.5, Cochrane-Fountain City 47, River Ridge 29, Boscobel 19.
Championship matches
106: Koss, GET, pinned Dennis, Riv, 3:17. 113: Dilley, Riv, dec. Finch, Tom, 3-2. 120: Andersen, GET, mdec. Gilbertson, BP, 16-2. 126: Miess, Riv, dec. Taber, BP, 6-5. 132: donovan, RC, mdec. Lemke, Wby, 13-1. 138: Johnson, GET, def. Foley, CFC, 3-1, sudden victory. 145: Davidson, Bar, pinned Blaken, GET, 3:33. 152: Grant, Cas, mdec. Clary, IW, 12-3. 160: Anderson, GET, dec. Keegan, Riv, 8-6. 170: Estes, Bar, pinned Andersen, 1:06. 182: Witt, Mon, dec. Hach, Riv, 5-3. 195: Burns, GET, dec. Schaefer, BP, 5-2. 220: Nottestad, Wby, pinned Domingez, Mon, 4:37. 285: Minder, Mon, pinned Marchwick, IW, 1:42.
ROCKFORD HARLEM
AL DVORAK INVITATIONAL
Second-day results
Top team scores: 1, Lombard (Ill.) Montini 176; Chicago Mount Carmel 145; Huntley (Ill.) 103.5; Edwardsville (Ill.) 90; Lockport (Ill.) Township, 84.5; 19, Milton 44.
Milton quarterfinal matches
106: Fernau, Lombard (Ill.) Montini, pinned Ri. Nilo, M. 2:20: Wenstrom, Montini, dec. Hergert, M, 6-2.
Milton wrestleback matches
113: Blakely, Dakota (Ill.), pinned Ro. Nilo, M, 0:36. 126: Knapp, Bradley (Ill.)-Bourbonnais, dec. Kieliszewski, M, 6-2. 152: Sanchez, M, mdec. Janeczko, Yorkville (Ill.) 11-3. 160: Desormeau, M, pinned Anthony, Plainfield (Ill.) South, 2:50.
BELOIT TURNER
BILL McCREARY INVITATIONAL
Final standings: Beloit Turner 5-0, Beloit Memorial 4-1, Pecatonica/Argyle 3-2, Columbus 2-3, Racine Horlick 1-4, Somers Shoreland Lutheran 0-5.
Beloit Turner: Def. Beloit Memorial, 63-17; def. Columbus, 72-6; def. Pecatonica/Argyle, 60-21; def. Racine Horlick, 67-10; def. Somers Shoreland Lutheran, 72-12.
Pecatonica/Argyle: Def. Racine Horlick, 42-21; def. Columbus, 42-33; def. Somers Shoreland Lutheran, 42-24.
Beloit Memorial: Def. Pecatonica/Argyle, 39-36; def. Columbus; def. Racine Horlick; def. Somers Shoreland Lutheran.
Columbus: Def. Racine Horlick; def. Somers Shoreland Lutheran.
Boys swimming
BELOIT MEMORIAL INVITATIONAL
Team scores: Verona/Mount Horeb 616, Waukesha South/Catholic Memorial 575, Lake Geneva Badger 465, Waunakee 329, Beloit Memorial 285, Janesville Parker 257, Janesville Craig 191, Rockford (Ill.) Auburn 133, Platteville/Lancaster 110, Delavan-Darien 18.
400 medley relay — 1, Waukesha South, 3:37.43; 2, Verona/Mount Horeb, 3:42.43; 3, Lake Geneva Badger, 3:51.89. 200 freestyle — 1, Blischke, WS, 1:45.61; 2, Lanham, WS, 1:50.69; 3, Wellnitz, VMH, 1:51.72. 400 ind. medley — 1, Johnson, WS, 4:15.48; 2, Busse, Waun, 4:32.02; 3, Blas, VMH, 4:36.69. 50 freestyle — 1, Carlson, WS, :20.97; 2, Goebel, LGB, :22.84; 3, Bennin, WMH, :23.32. 200 butterfly — 1, Blischke, WS, 2:01.29; 2, Vinson, Wau, 2:01.42; 3, Rothamer, VMH, 2:10.43.
100 backstroke — Scanlan, WS, :53.61; 2, Saladar, BM, :57.59; 3, Kobza, :58.34. 100 breaststroke — Baertlein, WS, 1:01.32; 2, Bennin, VMH, 1:02.14; 3, Rozeboom, VMH, 1:03.04. 400 freestyle relay — Waukesha South, 3:19.96; 2, Verona/Mount Horeb, 3:22.41; 3, Waunakee, 3:26.44. 500 freestyle — 1, Lanham, 4:57.80; 2, Busse, Wau, 5:04.40; 3, Wellnitz, VMH, 5:06.42.
100 freestyle — 1, Best, VMH, :49.71; 2, Saladar, BM, :50.35; 3, Goebel, LGB, :51.03. 200 freestyle relay — Waukesha South, 1:29.58; 2, Verona/Mount Horeb, 1:33.36; 3, Lake Geneva Badger, 1:33.51. 100 butterfly — 1, Best, VMH, :52.25; 2, Scanlan, WS, :52.72; 3, Hoppe, VMH, :55.48. 200 backstroke — 1, Carlson, WS, 1:54.52; 2, Rozeboom, VMH, 2:22.51; 3, Jacobson, BM, 2:26.27. 800 freestyle relay — 1, Waukesha South, 7:34.24; 2, Lake Geneva Badger, 7:44.48; 3, Verona/Mount Horeb, 7:45.38.
WATERTOWN INVITATIONAL
Team scores: Watertown 542; Pulaski 491; Kiel/Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah 253; Brown Deer/University School of Milwaukee 176; Milwaukee St. Thomas More/St. Francis 154; Watertown reserves 24.
200 medley relay — Watertown (Jaworski, Williams, Heier, S. McCloskey), 1:52.50. 200 freestyle — Juranek, P, 1:57.24. 200 individual medley — Tanouye, K, 2:15.56. 50 freestyle — Muhs, K, :23.80. 100 butterfly — Wroblewski, STM, :59.40. 100 freestyle — Muhs, K, :52.42. 500 freestyle — Juranek, P, 5:20.16. 200 freestyle relay — Pulaski, 1:41.52. 100 backstroke — Fuchs, W, 1:09.84. 100 breaststroke — Saffold, BD, 1:04.95. 400 freestyle relay — Watertown (L. McCloskey, Jaworski, S. McCloskey, Williams), 3:42.01.
Boys hockey
JANESVILLE CRAIG/PARKER 3,
BELOIT MEMORIAL CO-OP 2
Janesville 0 1 2 — 3
Beloit Memorial 0 2 0 — 2
Second period: BM — Wirth (Evans), 14:00; BM — Evans (McCarthy, Potter), 8:30; JCP — Schaffner (Kennedy), 13:43.
Third period: JCP — Schaffner (Vogt, Erickson), 2:37; JCP — Vogt (Lyons, Kennedy), 5:27.
Saves: JCP 17 (Kaas 5 Campbell 12); BM 57 (Wright 38, Flanagan 19).
Penalties-minutes: JCP 6-20; BM 6-12.
MIDDLETON 8,
MADISON LA FOLLETTE/EAST 1
La Follette/East 1 0 0 — 1
Middleton 1 5 2 — 8
First period: MLE — Kuhlow (Rothman), 6:27 (pp). M — Moreau (O’Rielly), 12:42.
Second period: M — Baltes (Ballweg), 3:56 (sh); Pavelski (O’Rielly), 5:14; Strasser (B.Kalscheur), 7:30; Fruciante (B.Kalscheur, Baakan), 14:43; Ruhly (Pavelski, S. Kalscheur), 16:12.
Third period: M — Baltes (Pavelski, Strasser), 10:52 (pp); Pavelski (B.Kalscheur, Moreau), 15:14.
Saves: MLE 18 (Hogan); MLE 62 (Seifert).
Penalties-minutes: MLE 1-2; M 3-6
BARABOO/PORTAGE 4,
OSHKOSH NORTH CO-OP 0
Baraboo/Portage 0 1 3 — 4
Oshkosh North 0 0 0 — 0
Second period: Koseor (Larson), 14:25.
Third period: Koseor (Beale, Logan), 0:47; Koseor (Beale, Larson), 10:24; Beale (Koseor), 16:15.
Saves: BP (Hinz) 18; O (Klett) 44.
Penalties-minutes: BP 1-2; O 7-14.
SUN PRAIRIE 6, ONALASKA CO-OP 5
Onalaska 2 2 1 — 5
Sun Prairie 3 2 1 — 6
First period: SP — Johnson (Hamilton), 0:38 (pp); Luxford (Rauls, Batterman), 10:48; Watters (Rauls, Mariani), 13:14. On — Degaetano (Manglitz, Jones), 1:27 (pp); Comeau (Manglitz, Degaetano), 8:13.
Second period: On — Stobb (Weber), 3:14; Mason (Weiner), 8:02. SP — Hamilton (Wessel), 9:11; Hamilton (Brunson), 9:25.
Third period: On — Stobb (Duren), 4:54 (pp). SP — Watters (Brunson), 7:18.
Saves: On 22 (Clemment); SP 47 (Liegel)
Penalties-minutes: On 3-6; SP 7-14.
WHITEFISH BAY CO-OP 3,
MILTON/FORT ATKINSON 2
Milton/Fort Atkinson 0 1 1 — 2
Whitefish Bay 1 1 1 — 3
First period: WB — Murano, 0:55 (sh).
Second period: WB — O’Connor (Murano), 16:29. MFA — Kligora, 16:59.
Third period: MFA — Pusateri (Kilgora, Ellis), 13:05 (pp). WB — Murano (Ratajczyk), 13:36.
Saves: MFA 28 (Grote); WB 27 (Green).
Girls hockey
EAU CLAIRE NORTH CO-OP 3,
MIDDLETON CO-OP 0
Middleton 0 0 0 — 0
Eau Claire North 2 0 1 — 3
First period: Carmody (Rodriguez), 6:21; Schwengler (Verhaagh, Olson), 15:39 (pp).
Third period: Ruppert (Carmody), 16:08 (en).
Saves: M 30 (McKersie); EC 23 (Stow). Penalties-minutes: M 4-8; EC 3-6.
MIDDLETON CO-OP 5, HUDSON 2
Middleton 0 1 4 — 5
Hudson 1 1 0 — 2
First period: H — Parker (Olund), 13:37.
Second period: M — Goetzke (Jacobsen, Mirwald), :13; H — Parker (Giblin), 5:45 (pp).
Third period: M — Bonnell (Ahlborn), 3:00; Goetzke (Mirwald), 9:17; Raaths (Mirwald), 11:11; Johnson (en), 16:21.
Saves: M 15 (McKersie); H 31 (Halunen). Penalties-minutes: M 3-6; H 1-2.
APPLETON XAVIER CO-OP 5,
BELOIT MEMORIAL CO-OP 2
Appleton Xavier 3 1 1 — 5
Beloit Memorial 0 0 2 — 2
First period: AX — Gillard (Horman), 1:55; Murphy (Horman, Hiltunen), 7:05; Jablonski (Schauf, Hiltunen), 9:14.
Second period: AX — Jablonski (Dickman, Hiltunen), 11:20.
Third period: AX — Jablonski (Dickman, Hiltunen), 15:46. BM — Einbeck (Loerke), 8:31 (pp); A. Knauf (H. Knauf, Einbeck), 12:09.
Saves: AX 22 (Sciborski); BM 43 (Cronin).
Penalties-minutes: AX 4-8; BM 4-8
SUN PRAIRIE CO-OP 4,
BLACK RIVER FALLS CO-OP 0
Black River Falls 0 0 0 — 0
Sun Prairie 1 1 2 — 4
First period: Thompson (Bauer, Goss), 13:32.
Second period: Gill (Banuelos, Bliefernicht), 16:43.
Third period: Jager (Bliefernicht), 8:15; Bliefernicht (Rosin, Deprey), 14:37 (pp).
Saves: BRF 1 (Mathison); SP 0 (Holman).