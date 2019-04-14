Baseball
JANESVILLE CRAIG 4, VERONA 1
Verona 100 000 0 — 1 3 0
Janesville Craig 002 020 x — 4 6 2
Pitchers (ip-h-er-bb-so) — Pederson (1-0-0-1-0), Kisting (5-0-4-4-2), Woelfle (7-0-1-1-4).
Leading hitters — JC: Blomgren 2x3, Kussmaul 2x3. 2B — Kussmaul, Kilen.
MADISON LA FOLLETTE 20,
BELOIT MEMORIAL 16
La Follette 351 029 0 — 20 14 2
Beloit 120 361 3 — 16 12 4
Pitchers (ip-h-er-bb-so) — Endicott (1-0-3-3-1), Corcoran (3-0-3-3-3), Richmond (1-0-4-4-1), Borcherding (1-0-3-4-0), Ovist (1-0-0-0-1), Kiger (3-0-4-5-6), Hollenbeck (2.1-0-4-4-1), Locke (0.2-0-2-1-1).
Leading hitters — ML: Coyle 2x5, Rajkovich 2x4, Roth 3x5, Richmond 3x4, Nix 2x5. 2B — Rajkovich. HR — Rajkovich. BM: Kiger 3x3, Flanagan 2x4, Locke 3x5. 2B — Kiger, Locke. 3B — Ovist.
Softball
MCFARLAND 6, WHITEWATER 0
McFarland 004 011 0 — 6 8 2
Whitewater 000 000 0 — 0 3 2
Pitchers (ip-h-er-bb-so) — Jansen (7-0-0-1-12), Johnson (7-0-5-1-11).
Leading hitters — MCF: Jansen 2x3, Halsey 2x4, Butler 2x4. 2B — Halsey. HR — Butler. WHI: Gransee 2x3.
SUN PRAIRIE 10, TOMAH 0
Tomah 000 00 — 0 2 6
Sun Prairie 115 21 — 10 13 0
Pitchers (ip-h-er-bb-so) — Plueger (3.1-0-5-0-2), Van (1.1-0-0-0-0), Gardner (4-0-0-0-10), Johnson (1-0-0-0-1).
Leading hitters — SP: Radlund 2x4, Patterson 2x3, Knoernschild 2x3.
MADISON EDGEWOOD 10, MOUNT HOREB 0
Mount Horeb 000 00 — 0 4 6
Edgewood 061 12 — 10 11 2
Pitchers (ip-h-er-bb-so) — Holman (4.1-0-5-3-6), Schmitt (5-0-0-0-7).
Leading hitters — MH: Rumler 2x3. 2B — Rumler. MEd: Moore 2x4, Moore 2x3, Meyer 2x3, Schmitt 2x3.
STEVENS POINT 3, MIDDLETON 0
Stevens Point 030 000 0 — 3 10 3
Middleton 000 000 0 — 0 4 2
Pitchers (ip-h-er-bb-so) — Richter (7-0-0-4-4), Buza (7-0-0-1-3).
Leading hitters — SP: Miklesh 2x4, Lass 2x4, Earnest 2x4. 2B — Miklesh. 3B — Earnest. MID: 2B — Vander.
JEFFERSON 10, WALWORTH BIG FOOT 0
Jefferson 203 41 — 10 8 1
Big Foot 000 00 — 0 0 6
Pitchers (ip-h-er-bb-so) — Beck (5-0-0-2-12), Santiago (5-0-6-3-5).
Leading hitters — JEF: Lukes 2x3, Dempsey 2x3. 2B — Messmann. 3B — Dempsey. HR — Lukes.
WHITEWATER 10, MCFARLAND 4
Whitewater 301 211 2 — 10 16 0
McFarland 200 100 1 — 4 8 2
Pitchers (ip-h-er-bb-so) — Johnson (3-0-1-2-3), Johnson (4-0-3-3-4), Jansen (7-0-10-0-6).
Leading hitters — WHI: Gransee 4x5, Katzman 3x5, Hibbs 2x4, Ruhl 2x3. 2B — Gransee. MCF: LeFave 2x2. 2B — Halsey.
JEFFERSON 11, WALWORTH BIG FOOT 6
Big Foot 201 300 0 — 6 5 1
Jefferson 412 220 x — 11 12 2
Pitchers (ip-h-er-bb-so) — Alness (6-0-10-5-5), Peterson (3.1-0-2-5-6).
Leading hitters — WBF: Dykstra 2x3. 2B — Dykstra. JEF: Schnitger 2x3, Beck 3x3. 2B — Schnitger, Lukes, Beck, Peachey. HR — Beck.
MADISON EDGEWOOD 22, MOUNT HOREB 9
Edgewood 304 343 5 — 22 22 4
Mount Horeb 302 040 0 — 9 11 4
Pitchers (ip-h-er-bb-so) — Esch (3-0-5-1-1), Schmitt (4-0-0-0-5), Dahlk (7-0-19-4-5).
Leading hitters — MEd: Moore 4x5, Jakusz 3x5, Moore 2x5, Wallhaus 4x5, Schmitt 4x6, Schmitt 3x5. 2B — Moore2, Jakusz, Schmitt2, Hastreiter. HR — Moore, Schmitt. MH: Lange 3x5, Holman 2x4, Holman 2x3, Brummer 2x3. 2B — Holman. 3B — Lange. HR — Holman.
SUN PRAIRIE 10, MENOMONEE FALLS 0
Menomonee Falls 000 000 — 0 2 4
Sun Prairie 020 008 — 10 9 0
Pitchers (ip-h-er-bb-so) — Peterson (6-0-9-3-3), Gardner (6-0-0-0-10).
Leading hitters — SP: Reuter 2x4, Hilber 2x4, Radlund 2x3. 2B — Hadley, Gardner.
BELLEVILLE 7, MARSHALL 4
Belleville 250 000 0 — 7 8 1
Marshall 201 100 0 — 4 7 5
Pitchers (ip-h-er-bb-so) — Weber (7-0-2-3-9).
Leading hitters — BE: Everson 2x3, Campbell 2x4. MAR: Neuberger 2x3. 3B — Neuberger.
STEVENS POINT 6, MIDDLETON 5
Middleton 201 010 1 — 5 13 1
Stevens Point 012 200 0 — 6 15 1
Pitchers (ip-h-er-bb-so) — Thayer (9.2-0-4-5-9), Jones (10-0-4-4-8).
Leading hitters — MID: Redders 3x6, Hebert 3x5, Hiorns 2x4. 2B — Redders, Bindl, Hebert. 3B — Roberts. SP: Eilers 3x6, Miklesh 2x4, Saloun 3x6, Lass 2x5, Earnest 2x3, Lawrynk 2x4. 2B — Eilers, Miklesh, Lass2, Jones, Earnest2. 3B — Miklesh.
Boys golf
WASHINGTON COUNTY INVITATIONAL
Team scores: 1, Wauwatosa West 311, 2, Mequon Homestead 324, 3, Hartland Arrowhead 327, 4, Kewaskum 327, 5, Milwaukee Marquette 327, 6, Menomonee Falls 329, 7, Sheboygan North 331, 8, Germantown 333, 9, Neenah 333, 10, Green Bay Notre Dame 340, 11, Sussex Hamilton 350, 12, Slinger 353, 13, Hartland Lake Country Lutheran 355, 14, Glendale Nicolet 355, 15, Beaver Dam 359, 16, Onalaska 367, 17, Whitefish Bay 371, 18, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 372, 19, West Bend East 377, 20, Hartford 402, 21, Oconomowoc 403, 22, Living Word Lutheran 414, 23, Watertown 425, 24, West Bend West 427, 25 (tie), Port Washington, University School of Milwaukee, Fond du Lac Winnebago Lutheran inc.
Top individuals: 1, Schmidtke, SN, 74, 2, Monty, WW, 74, 3, Teplin, MH, 75.
Watertown — Fredrick 102, Meyer 106, Marks 108, Blasing 109. At Washington County GC, Hartford, par 72.
LANCASTER EARLY BIRD TOURNAMENT
Team scores: Platteville 336, Mineral Point 379, Argyle 413, Lancaster 415, Dodgeville 425, River Valley 426, Darlington 455, Iowa-Grant 511, Wonewoc-Center 536.
Top individuals: 1, Kirsch, Lan, 76; 2, Rohrbach, Plat, 79; 3, tie, Eggers, Plat, 82, Mitchell, MP, 82.
Mineral Point — Mitchell 82, Pittz 92, Mitchell 96, Schmitz 109. Dodgeville — Bradley 93, Hardy 100, Cerutti 114, Huehne 118. River Valley — Aron 93, Ehlinger 96, Johnson 97, Harrah 140. At Lancaster CC, par 72.
Boys tennis
MONONA GROVE 7,
MADISON LA FOLLETTE 0
Singles — Co. Lindwall def. Yang, 6-4, 6-1, Ch. Lindwall def. Smith, 6-0, 6-1, Nelson def. Olsen, 6-1, 6-1, Walsh def. Wilhite, 6-0, 6-2. Doubles — Nelson/Munz def. Johnson/Blanc, 6-0, 6-0, Wessley/Allen def. Marshall/Murphy, 6-0, 6-2, Straka/Schreiner def. Feldhausen/Haight, 6-4, 6-4.
VERONA 5, RACINE HORLICK 0
Singles — Fan def. Antreassian, 6-3, 6-0, Nagpal def. Steinbach, 6-1, 6-1, Queoff def. Mitchell, 6-0, 6-0. Doubles — Dugan/Schmidt def. Uebe/Stefan, 6-0, 6-0, Meyer/Happel def. Abel/El-Rasatmi, 6-1, 6-0.
VERONA 4, MADISON EDGEWOOD 3
Singles — Tennison, V, def. Sviatoslavsky, 6-4, 6-1, Boll, ME, def. Fan, 6-7 (2), 6-3, 12-10, Pfaff, ME, def. Nagpal, 7-5, 6-0, Queoff, V, def. Bautista, 6-0, 6-0. Doubles — Korb/Maloney, ME, def. Dugan/Schmidt, 2-6, 6-4, 12-10, Happel/Meyer, V, def. Powless/Moen, 6-1, 6-1, Tordeur/Lotta, V, def. Buchner/Katerov, 6-0, 7-6 (3).
VERONA 4, MADISON MEMORIAL 3
Singles — Tennison, V, def. Li, 6-0, 6-0, Fan, V, def. Men, 6-3, 6-4, Nagpal, V, def. Rhodes, 6-2, 6-1, Queoff, V, def. Gopalan, 6-3, 6-2. Doubles — Weinbach/Barquin, MM, def. Dugan/Schmidt, 6-4, 6-2, Frey/Mathur, MM, def. Meyer/Happel, 6-3, 6-0, Ramachandran/Moran, MM, def. Lotta/Tordeur, 6-2, 6-2.
MADISON MEMORIAL 6,
SUSSEX HAMILTON 1
Singles — Li, MM, def. Moore, 5-0, 2-0, Rhodes, MM, def. Hoff, 6-2, 6-2, Pellechia, SH, def. Yao, 6-4, 2-6, 11-9, Kaldor, MM, def. Hoff, 6-1, 6-2. Doubles — Weinbach/Barquin, MM, def. Bronson/Glasgow, 6-0, 6-1, Ramachandran/Frey, MM, def. Senthil/Schultz, 6-3, 6-0, Mathur/Nguyen, MM, won by default.
MADISON MEMORIAL 6,
WAUWATOSA WEST 1
Singles — Li, MM, def. Peters, 6-1, 6-0, Men, MM, def. Cruz, 6-1, 6-1, Kaldor, MM, def. Boekenhauer, 6-0, 6-1, Krause, WW, def. Nguyen, 6-0, 6-4. Doubles — Weinbach/Barquin, MM, def. Schumacher/Schmidt, 6-1, 6-0, Frey/Mathur, MM, def. Flierl/Weherly, 6-1, 6-1, Rhodes/Ramachandran, MM, def. Peterson/Harris, 6-0, 6-3.
SUN PRAIRIE 6, MUSKEGO 1
Singles — Schutter, SP, def. Foye, 6-0, 6-0, Jo. Baldwin, SP, def. Armour, 6-1, 6-1, Ja. Baldwin, SP, def. Gibbs, 6-1, 6-1, Pulver, SP, def. Schantz, 6-2, 6-2. Doubles — Slonac/Staniszewski, M, def. Venigalla/A. Spence, 6-1, 6-1, E. Spence/Helmenstine, SP, def. Ponteri/Baldwin, 2-6, 6-2, 10-4, Matteson/Suresh, SP, def. Kordasiewicz/Bundy, 6-4, 6-2.
SUN PRAIRIE 5, GREENDALE 2
Singles — Jo. Baldwin, SP, def. Bilan, 6-0, 6-0, Ja. Baldwin, SP, def. Hess, 6-0, 6-0, Pulver, SP, def. Young, 6-3, 6-0, Karri, SP, def. Lynch, 3-6, 6-4, 10-7. Doubles — Loeffler/Richlen, G, def. Venigalla/Spence, 6-1, 4-6, 10-6, Berner/Fauser, G, def. Spence/Helmenstine, 2-6, 6-1, 10-6, Matteson/Suresh, SP, def. Smazal/Hottinger, 6-3, 6-2.
SUN PRAIRIE 4, WAUNAKEE 3
Singles — Nelson, W, def. Schutter, 6-3, 1-6, 10-7, Jo. Baldwin, SP, def. Christian, 6-0, 6-1, Ja. Baldwin, SP, def. Klug, 6-0, 6-0, Pulver, SP, def. Liu, 6-0, 6-0. Doubles — Christian/Paradisin, W, def. Venigalla/Spence, 6-3, 7-5, Liu/Collins, W, def. Kelmenstine/Spence, 6-4, 3-6, 10-8, Matteson/Suresh, SP, def. Basler/Pulvermacher, 2-6, 6-1, 10-8.
MUSKEGO 4, WAUNAKEE 3
Singles — Nelson, W, def. Foye, 6-1, 6-1, Armour, M, def. Christian, 6-0, 6-3, Gibbs, M, def. Klug, 1-6, 6-2, 11-9, Schantz, M, def. Liu, 6-1, 6-1. Doubles — Christian/Paradisin, W, def. Slonac/Staniszewski, 7-5, 6-2, Liu/Collins, W, def. Ponteri/Baldwin, 6-3, 5-7, 10-5, Bundy/Kordasiewicz, M, def. Basler/Pulvermacher, 6-2, 6-3.
WAUNAKEE 4, GREENDALE 3
Singles — Nelson, W, def. Hess, 6-0, 6-0, Christian, W, def. Bilan, 6-1, 6-1, Young, G, def. Klug, 6-0, 6-1, Liu, W, def. Hottingerm 1-6, 6-1, 11-9.
Doubles — Christian/Paradisin, W, def. Loeffler/Richlen, 6-4, 6-0, Berner/Fauser, G, def. Liu/Collins, 6-2, 6-4, Lynch/Smazal, G, def. Basler/Pulvermacher, 5-7, 7-5, 10-7.
MADISON WEST 4, PEWAUKEE 3
Singles — Kodali, P, def. Glasgow, 6-3, 6-2, Torres, P, def. Sperry, 6-3, 6-4, Johnson, MW, def. Castillo, 6-3, 6-0. Doubles — Ruggiero/Beilin, MW, def. Fuhr/Wietrzny, 6-1, 6-2, Mjaanes/Frings, MW, def. Bergman/Sleeva, 6-4, 6-2, McAllister/Jiang, MW, def. Saha/Routhieaux, 6-2, 6-1.
MADISON WEST 5, GERMANTOWN 2
Singles — Fossen, G, def. Glasgow, 6-0, 6-2, Ruggiero, MW, def. Baeckman, 6-0, 6-0, Beilin, MW, def. Loftus, 6-0, 6-3, Sperry, MW, def. Winters, 6-1, 6-1. Doubles — Seegert/Ranicke, G, def. Frings/Mjaanes, 6-2, 6-4, McAllister/Jiang, MW, def. Kraus/Shearer, 6-1, 6-3, Johnson/Herrmann, MW, def. Nimmer/Sina, 7-6 (4), 2-6, 10-8.
MADISON WEST 6, UNION GROVE 1
Singles — Glasgow, MW, def. Fredrickson, 7-6 (2), 6-0, Sperry, MW, def. Patterson, 6-1, 6-1, Herrmann, MW, def. Wirtz, 6-1, 6-3, Davis, UG, def. Johnson, 1-6, 6-2, 11-9. Doubles — Ruggiero/Beilin, MW, def. Squires/Miller, 6-4, 6-1, Mjaanes/Frings, def. Hempel/Revolinski, 6-1, 6-0, McAllister/Jiang, MW, def. Martin/Miller, 6-0, 6-4.
FORT ATKINSON 5, WHITEWATER 2
Singles — Spear, WW, def. Christian, 6-1, 6-4, Kuzoff, WW, def. Jensen, 6-3, 4-6, 10-5, Lehmann, FA, def. Bresser, 6-1, 6-2, Hamele, FA, def. Crowley, 6-4, 6-4. Doubles — Fenner/Schweiger, FA, def. Chenoweth, Wence, 6-1, 7-5, Gonzales/Worden, FA, def. Vo/Aguilar, 6-1, 6-0, Keelty/Armstrong, FA, def. Rodriquez/Aschenbrener, 6-0, 6-1,
KENOSHA ST. JOSEPH 6, FORT ATKINSON 0
Singles — Harron def. Christian, 6-0, 6-0, Laken def. Jensen, 6-2, 6-1, Bischoff def. Lehmann, 7-6 (5), 3-6, 10-3, Rose def. Hamele, FA, 6-3, 6-3. Doubles — Harron/Speca def. Fenner/Schweiger, 6-4, 0-6, 11-9, Powers/Staples def. Armstrong/Keelty, 6-3, 6-4.
FORT ATKINSON 4, BARABOO 3
Singles — Christian, FA, def. Thomte 3-6, 6-4, 12-10, Lemke, Bar, def. Jensen, 6-4, 6-4, Lehmann, FA, def. Arbogast, 7-5, 6-3, Hamele, FA, def. Langkamp, won by default. Doubles — Lawrence/Langkamp, Bar, def. Fenner/Schweiger, 6-4, 7-5, Peterson/Schuster, Bar, def. Gonzales/Worden, 3-6, 6-2, 10-5, Armstrong/Keelty, FA, def. Parchem/Brooks, 6-1, 6-1.
MONROE 4, DELAVAN-DARIEN 3
Singles — Bahler, M, def. Wang, 6-4, 4-6, 11-9, Andraski, M, def. Perez, 7-6 (3), 6-3, Debow, DD, def. Torres, 6-1, 6-2, Frehner, M, def. Aranda 6-0, 6-0. Doubles — Crull/Barker, DD, def. Bear/Callaway, 6-2, 6-2, Prado/Perez, DD, def. Bergemann/Ocampo, 6-2, 6-2, Steinmann/Cameron, M, def. Gloria/Fragoso, 6-1, 6-2.
MONROE 4, JEFFERSON 3
Singles — Bahler, M, def. Drays, 6-1, 6-4, Andraski, M, def. Lindemoen, 6-3, 6-0, Moon, M, def. Rayner, 7-5, 6-4, Frehner, M, def. Emery, 6-0, 6-0. Doubles — Thoma/Bonofiglo, J, def. Thompson/Bear, 6-1, 2-6, 10-6, Seisser/Toth, J, def. Sweeney/Callaway, 6-1, 3-6, 10-4, Bredlow/Peterson, J, def. Schluesche/Torres, 3-6, 7-6 (7), 10-7.
MCFARLAND 6, DELAVAN-DARIEN 1
Singles — Johnson, M, def. Wang, 6-0, 6-2, Laux, M, def. Perez, 6-2, 6-0, Newman, M, def. Debow, 6-0, 6-0, Snelling, M, def. Cobb, 6-0, 6-0. Doubles — Crull/Barker, DD, def. Dingle/Snyder, 6-0, 6-4, Fleming/Sutor, M, def. Prado/Perez, 6-1, 6-3, Landolt/Fernan, M, def. Fragoso/Gloria, 6-1, 6-0.
MCFARLAND 6, JEFFERSON 1
Singles — Johnson, M, def. Drays, 6-0, 6-0, Newman, M, def. Lindemoen, 6-0, 6-0, Fleming, M, def. Rayner, 6-0, 6-0, Sutor, M, def. Emery, 6-0, 6-0. Doubles — Laux/Snelling, M, def. Thoma/Bonofiglo, 6-0, 6-0, Seisser/Toth, J, def. Dingle/Snyder, 6-0, 7-5, Landolt/Fernan, M, def. Bredlow/Peterson, 6-2, 6-2.
MCFARLAND 7, MONROE 0
Singles — Johnson def. Bahler, 6-3, 6-2, Newman def. Andraska, 6-1, 6-2, Fleming def. Frehner, 6-3, 6-2, Dingle def. Torres, 6-1, 6-4. Doubles — Laux/Snelling def. Bear/Callaway, 6-1, 6-0, Sutor/Snyder def. Bergemann/Navarro, 6-0, 6-0, Landolt/Fernan, def. Steinmann/Nielsen, 6-3, 6-0.
Track and Field
SPARTAN INVITATIONAL
BOYS
Team scores — Jefferson 112; McFarland 97.5; Madison Memorial 95; Fort Atkinson 89; DeForest 76; Stoughton 70; Madison East 69.5; Baraboo 46; Madison Edgewood 44.
100: 1, Ketarkus, MM, :11.50; 2, Madden, MEa, :11.60; 3, Wiesen, J, :11.60; 4, Drumm, MEd, :11.72; 5, Walker, Sto, :12.00; 6, Hull, ME, :12.01.
200: 1, Gotto, J, :23.62; 2, Madden, MEa, :23.79; 3, Hutcherson, Sto, :24.00; 4, Mansavage, FA, :24.02; 5, Dwight, D, :24.43; 6, Buchanan, MM, :24.52.
400: 1, Drumm, MEd, :52.74; 2, Kontny, FA, :53.24; 3, Puglielli, MEa, :54.50; 4, Sayre, MEa, :55.17; 5, Empey, Sto, :55.20; 6, Steinmetz, MM, :56.24.
800: 1, Kemna, McF, 2:09.39; 2, Bethard, FA, 2:09.68; 3, Thorp, J, 2:12.01; 4, Sorensen, Sto, 2:12.65; 5, Zywicki, Sto, 2:12.81; 6, Calvillo, FA, 2:13.08.
1,600: 1, Loetscher, MEa, 4:27.10; 2, Fasick, McF, 4:29.26; 3, Gilles, MEd, 4:32.83; 4, Kemna, McF, 4:37.91; 5, Grabowski, D, 4:39.03; 6, Richardson, MEd, 4:45.44.
3,200: 1, Pahnke, McF, 9:57.46; 2,`` Peppard, MM, 10:31.14; 3, Flint, Sto, 10:32.13; 4, Burgener, D, 10:36.12; 5, Klumpyn, McF, 10:36.58; 6, Dzielinski, J, 10:43.43.
110 hurdles: 1, Phillips, J, :16.59; 2, Kanan, MM, :16.73; 3, Zachgo, FA, :16.78; 4, Trinidad-Echevarria, MEd, :17.07; 5, Hildal, MEa, :17.50; 6, Stelse, J, :17.71.
300 hurdles: 1, Phillips, J, :41.48; 2, McGinn, McF, :43.13; 3, Zachgo, FA, :43.58; 4, Cystrunk, D, :43.63; 5, Hutcherson, Sto, :44.19; 6, Sanford, Sto, :44.60.
400 relay: 1, Madison Memorial (Marshall, Buchanan, Patro, Ketarkus), :46.41; 2, Jefferson, :46.96; 3, Stoughton, :48.03.
800 relay: 1, Jefferson (Gotto, Wiesen, Hubbard, Neff), 1:36.98; 2, McFarland, 1:38.31; 3, Fort Atkinson, 1:39.93; 4, DeForest, 1:41.82; 5, Baraboo, 1:42.55; 6, Madison Memorial, 1:43.22.
1,600 relay: 1, Jefferson (Neff, Wegner, Thorp, Phillips), 3:36.53; 2, Madison Memorial, 3:38.69; 3, McFarland, 3:42.24; 4, Stoughton, 3:46.74; 5, Madison East, 3:47.37; 6, DeForest, 3:52.50.
3,200 relay: 1, Jefferson (Nelson, Marin, Thorp, Wegner), 8:41.96; McFarland, 8:55.87; 3, Stoughton, 9:03.63; 4, Madison East, 9:07.64; 5, Madison Edgewood, 9:07.83; 6, Madison Memorial, 9:16.35.
High jump: 1, Gladem, FA, 6-0; 2, Wegner, J, 5-10; 3, Philipp, Bar, 5-10; 4, Crane, McF, 5-8; 5, Pace, Bar, 5-6; 6, Bogan, D, 5-6.
Pole vault: 1, Sorge, MM, 12-0; 2, Nelson, D, 11-6; 3, Wicks, Sto, 10-6; 4, Nelson, J, 9-0; 5, Wolf, D, 9-0; 6, Neff, J, 8-6.
Long jump: 1, Gladem, FA, 19-9; 2, Zachgo, FA, 19-5¼; 3, Szepieniec, D, 18-4; 4, Kanan, MM, 18-¼; 5, Grundahl, D, 18-0; 6, Hubbard, J, 17-10½.
Triple jump: 1, Clay, MEa, 42-1; 2, Crane, McF, 40-8; 3, Ketarkus, MM, 40-8; 4, Trinidad-Echevarria, MEd, 39-4½; 5, Hutcherson, Sto, 38-5½; 6, Philipp, Bar, 38-2¼.
Shot put: 1, Taylor, McF, 44-11½; 2, Fry, Bar, 42-7½; 3, Smozynski, D, 41-11¼; 4, Schaefer, Bar, 41-6½; 5, Evans, FA, 41-½; 6, Erickson, D, 39-10¾.
Discus: 1, Schaefer, Bar, 155-0; 2, Kennedy, MM, 140-9; 3, Evans, FA, 125-4; 4, Nelson, FA, 121-5; 5, Westra, D, 120-4; 5, Schroedl, D, 120-3.
GIRLS
Team scores — Madison Memorial 190; Stoughton 92; McFarland 80; Fort Atkinson 80; Baraboo 62; Jefferson 62; DeForest 49; Madison East 39; Madison Edgewood 25.
100: 1, Buske, MEa, :13.32; 2, Baker, J, :13.32; 3, Buelow, Bar, :13.35; 4, Lebbie, MEd, :13.55; 5, Uphoff, Bar, :13.81; 6, Browne, MEd, :13.94.
200: 1, Korger-Mitchell, MM, :27.48; 2, Buske, MEa, :27.82; 3, Uphoff, Bar, :28.02; 4, Buelow, Bar, :28.38; 5, Miller, MM, :28.40; 6, Lebbie, MEd, :28.73.
400: 1, Sweet, MM, 1:05.99; 2, Bilau, FA, 1:06.46; 3, Bissen, MM, 1:06.59; 4, McCaulley, McF, 1:06.89; 5, Ternus, MEd, 1:08.31; 6, Braun, MM, 1:08.58.
800: 1, Brunner, MM, 2:33.52; 2, Zorn, FA, 2:34.22; 3, Ashworth, Sto, 2:36.02; 4, Hottinger, J, 2:37.70; 5, Lawrence, Sto, 2:38.52; 6, Jenny, Sto, 2:38.79.
1,600: 1, Wozniak, Sto, 5:36.57; 2, Gaines, MM, 5:38.17; 3, Owen, Sto, 5:39.96; 4, Weaver, McF, 5:42.70; 5, Kittleson, Sto, 5:43.14; 6, Lovejoy, FA, 5:44.43.
3,200: 1, Linse, J, 11:36.94; 2, Ross, Sto, 11:58.19; 3, Reid, MM, 12:35.98; 4, Ceelen, McF, 12:59.79; 5, Moede, McF, 13:43.81.
100 hurdles: 1, Goecks, McF, :18.24; 2, Feldman, D, :18.89; 3, Bildsten, Bar, :18.98; 4, Garcia, MM, :19.07; 5, Pongratz, McF, :19.29; 6, Toth, MM, :19.34.
300 hurdles: 1, Ashworth, Sto, :52.18; 2, Eliades, McF, :52.36; 3, Toth, MM, :52.48; 4. Kissling, Sto, :53.16; 5, Innes, McF, :54.46; 6, Dimeo, McF, :54.87.
400 relay: 1, Madison Memorial (Miller, Brown, Wade, Korger-Mitchell), :51.66; 2, Stoughton, :54.99; 3, DeForest, :55.49; 4, Fort Atkinson, :55.96; 5, Jefferson, :56.09; 6, McFarland, :57.03.
800 relay: 1, Madison Memorial (Wade, Brown, Ashworth, Miller), 1:51.90; 2, Jefferson, 1:58.41; 3, McFarland, 1:58.99; 4, Madison East, 2:00.22; 5, Stoughton, 2:03.16.
1,600 relay: 1, Madison Memorial (H. Gaines, Rhodes, Bissen, G. Gaines), 4:20.94; 2, McFarland, 4:31.57; 3, Stoughton, 4:36.98; 4, Fort Atkinson, 4:39.11; 5, Jefferson, 4:48.79; 6, DeForest, 4:47.82.
3,200 relay: 1, Madison Edgewood (Maiers, Barth, Olson, O’Driscoll), 10:03.65; 2, Madison Memorial, 10:11.16; 3, Jefferson, 10:50.62; 4, McFarland, 11:07.93; 5, DeForest, 11:15.63.
High jump: 1, Korger-Mitchell, MM, 5-0; 2, Hansen, FA, 4-10; 3, Marquardt, Bar, 4-8; 4, Compe, D, 4-8; 5, Pickhardt, D, 4-8; 6, Garel-Moore, MM, 4-6.
Pole vault: 1, Bilau, FA, 10-6; 2, Zaemisch, Sto, 10-0; 3, Sweet, MM, 9-0; 4, Hagens, MM, 8-0; 5, Haas, FA, 7-6; 6, Scheurell, D, 7-6.
Long jump: 1, Buske, MEa, 16-3¾; 2, Hansen, FA, 15-9¼; 3, Miller, MM, 14-9¼; 4, Wong, MM, 14-7½; 5, Marquardt, Bar, 14-5½; 6, Trieloff, Sto, 14-4½.
Triple jump: 1, Hansen, FA, 34-7; 2, Mink, D, 33-3¾; 3, Ganser, J, 33-3; 4, Marquardt, Bar, 32-11½; 5, Garcia, MM, 31-8; 6, Royston, Sto, 31-1¾.
Shot put: 1, Thorns, MM, 40-7¾; 2, Rosales, MM, 36-5; 3, Broome, McF, 34-11½; 4, Johnson, Bar, 32-½; 5, Koch, FA, 32-0; 6, Kloss, J, 30-2¼.
Discus: 1, Johnson, Bar, 123-2; 2, Thorns, MM, 117-4; 3, Rosales, MM, 115-3; 4, Kloss, J, 111-10; 5, Kinney, MM, 107-9; 6, Buske, MEa, 107-3. At McFarland.
ORFORDVILLE PARKVIEW INVITATIONAL
BOYS
Team scores — Southeast Wisconsin Christian Homeschool 129; Orfordville Parkview 126; Kenosha St. Joseph 108; Cambridge 62; Burlington Catholic Central 53; Kenosha Christian Life 39.5; Palmyra-Eagle 38; Monticello 37; Johnson Creek 32.5; South Beloit (Ill.) 24.
Winners, top area finishers
100: 1, Vegter, SWCH, :12.06; 4, Budig, JC, :12.69. 200: 1, Vegter, SWCH, :24.42; 7, Budig, JC, :25.96. 400: 1, Steurer, SWCH, :53.34. 800: 1, Steurer, SWCH, 2:10.68; 8 (tie), Gruss, JC, 2:32.63. 1,600: 1, Henderson, BCC, 4:54.36; 6, Gruss, JC, 5:25.93. 3,200: 1, Anderson, KCL, 10:54.16. 110 hurdles: 1, Stapleman, SWCH, :21.76; 2, Stein, Cam, :24.23. 300 hurdles: 1, Vegter, SWCH, :43.43. 400 relay: 1, Orfordville Parkview, :47.82; 4, Cambridge, :56.16. 800 relay: 1, Burlington Catholic Central, 1:39.07; 6, Cambridge, 1:50.23. 1,600 relay: 1, Southeast Wis. Christian Homeschool, 3:51.80; 6, Cambridge, 4:34.09. 3,200 relay: 1, Monticello, 9:20.52. Pole vault: 1, Jones, Cam, 10-0; 5, Kendall, Cam, 8-6. High jump: 1, Chen, KSJ, 5-6; 2, Schmude, Cam, 5-6. Long jump: 1, Vegter, SWCH, 19-¾; 2, Budig, JC, 18-6. Triple jump: 1, Perkins, KCL, 39-2½; 6, Schroeder, Cam, 33-0. Shot put: 1, Carpenter, PE, 41-1½; 2, Hoffmann, JC, 39-9 ½; 3, Kozler, Cam, 36-7; 6, David, JC, 34-7; 8, Stein, Cam, 34-1. Discus: 1, Karalis, SB, 120-5; 3, Davis, Cam, 112-9; 6, Blanke, JC, 105-10; 7, Stein, Cam, 101-10.
GIRLS
Team scores — Southeast Wisconsin Christian Homeschool 139; Orfordville Parkview 99; Palmyra-Eagle 95; Burlington Catholic Central 92; Johnson Creek 61; Kenosha St. Joseph 59; Monticello 40; Kenosha Chrstian Life 19; Cambridge 13; South Beloit (Ill.) 2.
Winners, top area finishers
100: 1, Noriega, Mont, :13.89. 200: 1, Cruger, OP, :29.80; 6, Siewert, JC, :32.99. 400: 1, Pfarr, SWCH, 1:06.13; 6, Schmude, Cam, 1:11.07. 800: 1, Pfarr, SWCH, 2:37.57. 1,600: 1, Constable, JC, 5:50.09. 3,200: 1, Olson, OP, 13:28.41. 100 hurdles: 1, Otto, SWCH, :18.48; 2, Hallam, JC, :19.55; 7, Patterson, JC, :21.96. 300 hurdles: 1, Bak, Mont, :52.77; 2, Hallam, JC, :52.82; 5, Patterson, JC, :58.20. 400 relay: 1, Burlington Catholic Central, :55.96. 800 relay: 1, Burlington Catholic Central, 1:56.97. 1,600 relay: 1, Johnson Creek (Hallam, Roehl, Kulig, Constable), 4:30.08. 3,200 relay: 1, Palmyra-Eagle, 11:53.94. Pole vault: 1, Novak, PE, 7-0; 2, Blackwood, Cam, 6-6. High jump: 1, Klein, BCC, 5-2; 6, Peru, JC, 3-8. Long jump: 1, Vogel, SWCH, 14-9¾. Triple jump: 1, Cruger, OP, 31-5; 6, Siewert, JC, 26-4¼. Shot put: 1, Kulig, JC, 33-0. Discus: 1, Mattox, KSJ, 102-8. At Orfordville Parkview.
WIS. LITTLE TEN REUNION INVITATIONAL
BOYS
Team scores — Slinger 151.5; Oconomowoc 143; West Bend West 125; Hartford 96; West Bend East 74; Watertown 54; Wisconsin Lutheran 46.5.
Winners, top area finishers
100: 1, Tranel, WBW, :11.25. 200: 1, Tranel, WBW, :23.37. 400: 1, Zenner, Oc, :52.40. 800: 1, Lynch, Hfd, 2:10.01; 7, Williams, Wtn, 2:19.43. 1,600: 1, Simays, Sli, 4:42.47; 7, Kitzhaber, Wtn, 5:09.00; 8, Krueger, Wtn, 5:15.41. 3,200: 1, Grotenhuis, Sli, 9:52.42; 8, Frank, Wtn, 12:06.17. 110 hurdles: 1, Salamone, WBE, :15.00. 300 hurdles: 1, Salamone, WBE, :40.73. 400 relay: 1, Slinger, :45.10; 6, Watertown, :49.58. 800 relay: 1, West Bend East, 1:34.06; 6, Watertown, 1:46.86. 1,600 relay: 1, West Bend East, 3:37.64; 6, Watertown, 3:59.28. 3,200 relay: 1, Hartford, 8:48.15; 6, Watertown, 10:09.00. Pole vault: 1, Tranel, WBW, 13-0; 6, Kilps, Wtn, 9-0. High jump: 1, Connolly, Sli, 6-0; 2, Jahnke, Wtn, 5-10. Long jump: 1, Hopf, WL, 19-1¾; 7, Row, Wtn, 17-¼. Triple jump: 1, Hampton, WL, 40-8 ¼. Shot put: 1, Hoitink, Sli, 54-4¾; 2, Bartz, Wtn, 45-2½; 5, Stanton, Wtn, 41-6½. Discus: 1, Hoitink, Sli, 137-6; 3, Quinn, Wtn, 119-9; 4, Bartz, Wtn, 113-6.
GIRLS
Team scores — Slinger 148; Wisconsin Lutheran 121; Hartford 111; Watertown 97; West Bend West 80; West Bend East 70; Oconomowoc 55.
Winners, top area finishers
100: 1, Hertz, Oc, :13.07. 200: 1, Uebersetzig, WBW, :27.24; 7, Maas, Wtn, :29.70. 400: 1, Uebersetzig, WBW, 1:00.09. 800: 1, Groves, Sli, 2:35.63. 1,600: 1, Fassbender, Sli, 5:49.70; 2, Olson, Wtn, 5:57.29. 3,200: 1, Wackett, Wtn, 12:35.83. 100 hurdles: 1, Thuecks, Hfd, :17.04; 2, Bolden, Wtn, :17.43. 300 hurdles: 1, Theucks, Hfd, :49.81. 400 relay: 1, Wisconsin Lutheran, :53.73. 800 relay: 1, Hartford, 1:51.88. 1,600 relay: 1, Hartford, 4:25.69; 3, Watertown, 4:40.85. 3,200 relay: 1, Slinger, 10:34.39; 7, Watertown, 12:25.40. Pole vault: 1, Strautmann, WL, 9-0; 3, Messerschmidt, Wtn, 7-0; 7, Lueck, Wtn, 6-6. High jump: 1, Carlson, WL, 5-0; 4, Holmes, Wtn, 4-6; 5, Bolden, Wtn, 4-6. Long jump: 1, Hopf, WL, 15-6½; 2, Holley, Wtn, 15-5½; 3, Maas, Wtn, 14-10. Triple jump: 1, Hopf, WL, 34-5½; 2, Maas, Wtn, 32-2¼. Shot put: 1, Hesse, Wtn, 35-1; 3, Moldenhauer, Wtn, 34-7 ¾. Discus: 1, Petras, WBE, 102-3; 5, Quinn, Wtn, 89-11; 7, Moldenhauer, Wtn, 83-10. At Watertown.
Friday's results
Baseball
MILTON 7, ELKHORN 5
Milton 103 102 0 — 7 8 1
Elkhorn 031 100 0 — 5 8 1
Pitchers (ip-h-er-bb-so) — Terrill (1-0-1-0-1), Haefner (2.1-0-0-1-3), Pernot (2-0-3-3-2), Campion (1.2-0-0-0-1); Bestul (3-0-2-4-3), Buelow (2-0-2-2-1); Larson (2-0-0-1-2).
Leading hitters — MIL: Schuetz 2x3, Terrill 2x4. ELK: Buelow 2x3. 2B — Bestul, Buelow, Larson.
Softball
CAMBRIDGE 7, WILLIAMS BAY 4
Williams Bay 002 000 2 — 4 5 0
Cambridge 070 000 0 — 7 8 3
Pitchers (ip-h-er-bb-so) — Shea (L; 6-0-7-4-6); Nottestad (W; 7-0-2-4-8).
Leading hitters — CAM: Korth 2x4. 2B — Korth.
Boys golf
MIDDLETON TRIANGULAR
Team scores: Middleton 328, Madison Edgewood 344, Waunakee 345.
Middleton — Kriewaldt 79, Frisch 80, Sullivan 82, Beckman 87. Madison Edgewood — x-J. Gilmore 79, K. Gilmore 87, Arndt 89, Andes 89. Waunakee — Werlein 84, Humphrey 84, Murphy 85, Johnson 92.
x — Medalist via scorecard playoff.
At Bishops Bay CC, par 72.
Boys tennis
VERONA 7, MADISON LA FOLLETTE 0
Singles: Tennison def. Yang, 6-1, 6-1; Fan def. Smith, 6-1, 6-2; Nagpal def. Olsen, 6-4, 6-0; Queoff def. Wilhite, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: Schmidt/Dugan def. Johnson/Dengler, 6-1, 6-1; Happel/Meyer def. Lemke/Murphy, 6-1, 6-1; Lotta/Tordeur def. Feldhausen/Haight, 6-2, 6-2.
VERONA 5, DE PERE 2
Singles: Tennison, V, def. Balthazor, 6-2, 6-2; Fan, V, def. Alkhalisy, 6-0, 6-3; Nagpal, V, def. Mangum, 6-1, 6-1; Queoff, V, def. Belleau, 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles: Dugan/Schmidt, V, def. Vandenberg/Harpt, 6-3, 7-6 (5); Taylor/Champeau, DP, def. Happel/Meyer, 6-2, 6-2; Daniels/Graf, DP, def. Lotta/Tordeur, 6-2, 6-1.
MADISON MEMORIAL 6, OREGON 1
Singles: Li, MM, def. Roskos, 6-3, 6-0; Bychowski, Or, def. Rhodes, 7-5, 4-6, 10-5; Kaldor, MM, def. Hessler, 6-1, 6-0; Nguyen, MM, def. Wiedemann, 6-4, 6-1.
Doubles: Weinbach/Barquin, MM, def. Benet/Thorne, 6-2, 6-2; Mathur/Frey, MM, def. Johnson/Bennett, 6-4, 6-2; Ramachandram/Yaeto, MM, def. Brawson/Ellingson, 6-2, 7-5.
MONONA GROVE 4, MADISON MEMORIAL 3
Singles: Co. Lindwall, MG, def. Li, 6-3, 6-2; Ch. Lindwall, MG, def. Men, 3-6, 5-7; L. Nelson, MG, def. Rhodes, 6-4, 6-2; Gopalan, MM, def. Walsh, 6-2, 6-3.
Doubles: C. Nelson/Munz, MG, def. Weinbach/Barquin, 6-0, 6-1; Mathur/Frey, MM, def. Wessley/Allen, 6-4, 4-6, 10-4; Ramachandran/Moran, MM, def. Straka/Schreiner, 6-3, 6-3; Kaldor/Nguyen, MM, def. Schuster/Kuhl, 6-0, 6-0.
DE PERE 4, MONONA GROVE 3
Singles: Balthazor, DP, def. Co. Lindwall, 1-6, 6-1, 10-7; C. Lindwall, MG, def. Alkhalisy, 6-1, 6-1; L. Nelson, MG, def. Foeller, 6-0, 6-1; Belleau, DP, def. Walsh, 6-7 (6), 6-2, 10-4.
Doubles: C. Nelson/Munz, MG, def. Vandenberg/Harpt, 6-1, 6-0; Mangum/Champeau, DP, def. Wessley/Allen, 6-4, 6-1; Graf/Daniels, DP, def. Straka/Schreiner, 7-5, 6-2.
MADISON EDGEWOOD 6,
SUSSEX HAMILTON 1
Singles: Sviatoslavsky, ME, def. A. Moore, 7-5, 6-2; Boll, ME, def. C. Moore, 6-2, 6-2; Pfaff, ME, def. Hoff, 6-1, 6-0; Powless, ME, def. Gill, 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles: Korb/Maloney, ME, def. Glasgow/Bronson, 6-4, 2-6, 10-5; Pellechia/Hoff, SH, def. Bautista/Moen, 6-3, 6-2; Katerov/Buchner, ME, def. Senthil/Schultz, 7-6 (8), 6-3.
SUSSEX HAMILTON 5,
MADISON LA FOLLETTE 2
Singles: A. Moore, SH, def. Yang, 6-4, 6-1; C. Moore, SH, def. Smith, 6-0, 6-1; Hoff, SH, def. Olsen, 6-1, 6-3; Wilhite, MLF, def. Gill, 6-0, 7-5.
Doubles: Bronson/Glasgow, SH, def. Johnson/Dengler Jean Blanc, 6-4, 7-5; Hoff/Pellechia, SH, def. Lemke/Murphy, 6-1, 6-3; Feldhausen/Haight, MLF, def. Senthil/Schultz, 6-7, 6-4, 10-7.
WAUNAKEE 5, STOUGHTON 2
Singles: Nelson, W, def. Meyer, 6-0, 6-0; Benoy, S, def. Christian, 6-0, 6-1; Zeichert, S, def. Klug, 6-3, 4-6, 5-7; Liu, W, def. Schreier, 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles: Christian/Paradisin, W, def. Krcma/Schaffer, 6-0, 6-3; Liu/Collins, W, def. Jensen/Jerrick, 6-0, 6-0; Basler/Pulvermacher, W, def. Shelly/Useini, 6-1, 6-0.
Girls soccer
MONONA GROVE 2, BURLINGTON 0
Monona Grove 1 1 — 2
Burlington 0 0 — 0
First half: MG — own goal, 21:47.
Second half: MG — Davis-Troller (J. Ruesch), 66:06.
Saves: MG (Wendt) 2; B (Anderson) 6.