Baseball
MIDDLETON 6, BAY PORT 4
Middleton............. 020 002 0 — 6 9 3
Bay Port............... 010 003 0 — 4 7 1
Pitchers (ip-h-er-bb-so) — Schultz (W; 3.2-0-
0-1-4), Ballweg (5.1-0-1-3-4); Verlanic (4-0-
2-1-3); Noe (2-0-2-0-1); Highline (2-0-0-0-3);
Slaasted (L; 1-0-2-3-0).
Leading hitters — MID: Collier 2x4. 2B —
Holewinski, Collier, Casali. : Cano 3x4, Thielke
2x5. 2B — Berg.
Softball
JOHNSON CREEK 4, OSHKOSH WEST 3
Oshkosh West....... 300 000 0 — 3 4 3
Johnson Creek...... 100 300 x — 4 5 1
Pitchers (ip-h-er-bb-so) — Johnson (L; 6-0-1-
1-6); Pipkin (W; 7-0-2-4-10).
Leading hitters — OW: Engstrom 2x3. 2B —
Oates. JC: HR — Thomas.
HORTONVILLE 4, JOHNSON CREEK 0
Hortonville........... 310 000 0 — 4 10 2
Johnson Creek...... 000 000 0 — 0 4 1
Pitchers (ip-h-er-bb-so) — Lebeck (W; 5.2-0-
0-1-3); Pipkin (L; 7-0-3-2-4).
Leading hitters — HOR: Nelson 3x4, Schmidt
3x4. 2B — Nelson, Schmidt, Welson. JC: Pipkin
2x3. 2B — Swanson.
Track and field
Friday’s results
OREGON RELAYS
Boys
Team scores: DeForest 66, Oregon 52, Beloit
Turner 24, Portage 20, Belleville/New Glarus 6.
330 hurdle shuttle: DeForest (Cystrunk,
Wolff, Luecke, Grabowski), :52.77. 900 hurdle
shuttle: DeForest (Cystrunk, Wolff, Grabowski,
Luecke), 2:14.21. 400: Oregon (Kissling,
Armstrong, McCorkle, Gable), :44.76. 800:
Oregon (Armstrong, Kissling, Grender, Gable),
1:34.49. 1,600: Oregon (Gandert, Howard,
Zelinski, Hendrickson), 3:42.81. 1,600
sprint medley: Oregon (Adams, Grender,
Garcia Raminez, Weink), 3:57.65. 3,200: Oregon
(Blanke, Borden, Vandermause, Braatz),
8:57.23. 4,000 distance medley: DeForest
(Burgener, Eisler, Roth, Grabowski), 11:25.68.
Pole vault: DeForest (Nelson, Wolff, Bauer),
30-6. High jump: Portage (Briggs, Miller,
Lynch), 17-0. Long jump: DeForest (Cystrunk,
Szepieniec, Grundahl), 58-7½. Triple jump:
Beloit Turner (Coleman, Combs, Dillard), 123-
11½. Shot put: DeForest (Westra, Smozynski,
Blevins), 120-7½. Discus: Oregon (Yates,
Woodson, Hall), 362-9.
Girls
Team scores: Oregon 52, Belleville/New Glarus
28, Portage 28, DeForest 22, Beloit Turner 20.
300 hurdle shuttle: Portage (Harkner,
Peterson, Sanders), 1:03.00. 900 hurdle
shuttle: Portage (Ratz, Harkner, Peterson),
3:10.28. 400: Oregon (Marsden, Sharkus,
Gable, C. Egwuonwu), :51.96. 800: Oregon
(Marsden, Sharkus, Schwass, C. Egwuonwu),
1:50.18.1,600: Oregon (Peterson, Vehagen,
Frank, Phillips), 4:26.61. 1,600 sprint
medley: Oregon (Gable, Schwass, Reidl,
Beauchaine), 4:45.58. 3,200: Oregon (Phillips,
Salazar, Vehagen, Hutchinson), 10:59.35.
4,000 distance medley: Oregon (Reidl, Peterson,
Frank, Beauchaine), 13:57.11. Pole
vault: Oregon (Kliminski, Schroder, Whalen),
20-6. High jump: Belleville/New Glarus
(Bowers, Himmelmann, Bartow), 13-11. Long
jump: Beloit Turner (Wilson, Baker, Hasse), 42-
5¼. Triple jump: Belleville/New Glarus (Foley,
Halvensleben, Dreger), 95-8½. Shot put: Oregon
(Wannebo, Rosga, Mikkelson), 87-6. Discus:
Oregon (Kugel, Rosga, Mikkelson), 254-9.
WAUWATOSA WEST DAN BENSON INVITATIONAL
Boys
Team scores: Menomonee Falls 180, Franklin 125, Mequon Homestead 94, Wauwatosa West 79, Brown Deer 60, Whitefish Bay 55, Beaver Dam 46, Milwaukee Shorewood 21, West Allis Central 13, Milwaukee King 8.
100: Wilkes, Brown Deer, :11.20. 200: Harris, Fra, :22.59. 400: Snelson, Fra, :51.78. 800: Tome, Fra, 1:58.28.
1,600: Ferron, Beaver Dam, 4:37.11. 3,200: Ferron, Beaver Dam, 9:54.98. 110 hurdles: Thomas, MF, :15.08.
300 hurdles: Walker, Brown Deer, :42.37. 400 relay:Menomonee Falls, :43.94. 800 relay: Menomonee Falls, 1:32.42. 1,600 relay: Franklin, 3:27.47. 3,200 relay: Menomonee Falls, 8:42.98. Pole vault:Larson, MF, 14-0.
High jump: Wollmer, WB, 6-2. Long jump: Walker, Brown Deer, 22-3. Triple jump: Jessup, Fra, 40-11¼.
Shot put: Resch, MH, 49-7. Discus: Rihawi, WW, 144-8.
Girls
Team scores: Milwaukee King 128, Mequon Homestead 126, Menomonee Falls 112.50, Wauwatosa West 94.50, Whitefish Bay 89, Milwaukee Shorewood 47, Beaver Dam 40, Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels 30, Brown Deer 24, West Allis Central 6.
100: Simmons, WW, :11.93. 200: Brown, MK, :24.68.400: Mueller, MH, 1:04.32. 800: Romero, MK, 2:28.11. 1,600: Yang, MH, 5:23.68. 3,200: Willemse, MH, 11:37.29. 100 hurdles: Pleas-Carnie, MK, :16.05. 300 hurdles: Pleas-Carnie, MK, :48.93. 400 relay: Milwaukee King, :51.90. 800 relay: Milwaukee King, 1:45.46.
1,600 relay: Milwaukee King, 4:10.74. 3,200 relay: Menomonee Falls, 10:08.99. Pole vault: Kennedy, MF, 10-0. High jump: Rilling, MH, 5-2. Long jump: Jackson, MK, 17-11½. Triple jump: McClain, Brown Deer, 35-1. Shot put: Maduka, MF, 34-11½. Discus: Kuna, WW, 113-4.
NEENAH INVITATIONAL
Boys
Team scores: Appleton North 133, Neenah 114, Bay Port 77, Stevens Point 74, Appleton East 70, Oshkosh West 66, Sun Prairie 63, Oshkosh North 45, Appleton West 36, Watertown 12, Milwaukee North 12.
100: Lavender, MN :11.28. 200: Kohler, AE, :22.62.400: Kohler, AE, :49.41. 800: Flood, AN, 1:59.90.1,600: Meinke, N, 4:23.95. 3,200: Meinke, N, 9:31.22.110 hurdles: VanHandel, AN, :15.18. 300 hurdles:Wilke, AE, :41.79. 400 relay: Sun Prairie (Wilson, Landphier, Weah, Stone), :44.25. 800 relay: Neenah, 1:32.31. 1,600 relay: Appleton North, 3:28.68. 3,200 relay: Neenah, 8:28.67. Pole vault: Sweeney, AW, 13-9. High jump: Ayensu Mensah, AN, 6-4. Long jump: Gash, BP, 21-8. Triple jump: Ayensu Mensah, AN, 44-5¼. Shot put: Doyle, BP, 54-1½. Discus:Doyle, BP, 164-0.
Girls
Team scores: Appleton North 192, Sun Prairie 139, Neenah 96.5, Watertown 76, Bay Port 63, Oshkosh West 44, Appleton West 43, Appleton East 29, Oshkosh North 18.5, Milwaukee North 1.
100: Hanselman, N, :12.71. 200: Weyenberg, AN, :26.50. 400: Baumgartner, N, :59.56. 800: Ihde, AN, 2:23.34. 1,600: Kopotic, SP, 5:20.53. 3,200: Nettekoven, AN, 11:39.65. 100 hurdles: Crosby, SP, :15.68. 300 hurdles: Crosby, SP, :47.72. 400 relay: Neenah, :50.67. 800 relay: Oshkosh West, 1:48.48. 1,600 relay: Appleton North, 4:11.05. 3,200 relay: Appleton North, 10:19.51. Pole vault: Mueller, OW, 10-0. High jump: Thomas, BP, 5-2. Long jump: Cross, SP, 15-10. Triple jump: Robinson, AN, 33-7½. Shot put: Hesse, W, 38-0½. Discus: Lindsey, AW, 120-2. At Neenah.
Boys tennis
WATERTOWN LUTHER PREP 6,
BROWN DEER 1
Singles: Schulz, WLP, def. Her, 7-5, 6-0; Steinbrenner,
WLP, def. Yang, 6-4, 6-2; Guse, WLP,
def. Kolb, 2-6, 6-2, 10-6; Kowitz, BD, def. M.
Koelpin, 6-4, 6-1.
Doubles: Hengst/J. Koelpin, WLP, def. Lucre/
Wells, 6-1, 6-0; Neumann/Friesenegger, WLP,
def. Skebba/Truong, 6-2, 6-3; Wendland/Nemmers,
WLP, def. Ogunbowale/Hoppe, 5-7, 6-3,
13-11.
RACINE PRAIRIE 7,
WATERTOWN LUTHER PREP 0
Singles: P. Bajaj def. Schulz, 6-0, 6-1; Ruffo
def. Steinbrenner, 6-0, 6-2; K. Bajaj def. Guse,
6-0, 6-2; Nelson def. M. Koelpin, 6-3, 6-3.
Doubles:Babu/Perez def. Hengst/J. Koelpin,
6-2, 6-0; Chilsen/J.D. Dreifuerst def. Friesenegger/
Hengst, 6-4, 6-4; D. Dreifuerst/Eaton def.
Wendland/Nemmers, 6-0, 4-6, 10-5.
WATERTOWN LUTHER PREP 4, GRAFTON 3
Singles: Bauman, G, def. Schulz, 7-5, 6-3;
Steinbrenner, WLP, def. Willms, 6-3, 5-7, 14-
12; Brown, G, def. Nemmers, 6-2, 6-2; Chaudhuri,
G, def. Pitzner, 6-0, 7-5.
Doubles: Hengst/Schwartz, WLP, def. Bodart/
Day, 6-4, 6-2; Guse/J. Koelpin, WLP, def. Lacher/
Hesselink, 6-2, 6-2; Neumann/Friesenegger,
WLP, def. Kloss/Anciaux, 6-1, 6-3.
WAUKESHA CATHOLIC MEMORIAL 7,
WATERTOWN LUTHER PREP 0
Singles: Mrochinski def. Schulz, 6-0, 6-0;
Knuese def. Steinbrenner, 6-0, 6-0; Gosenheimer
def. Wendland, 6-0, 6-0; McCaffery def.
Schwartz, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: Krause/Matoska def. Hengst/
Schwartz, 6-1, 6-2; Hornung/Harford def.
Guse/J. Koelpin, 6-0, 6-0; Sims/Beres def.
Friesenegger/Neumann, 6-0, 6-0. At Brown
Deer.
STOUGHTON 4, DEFOREST 3
Singles: Benoy, S, def. Horton, 6-1, 6-0; Pickhardt,
D, def. Zeichert, 6-1, 6-3; Feist, D, def.
Schreier, 6-2, 7-6 (4); Kennedy, D, def. Shelly,
6-2, 6-1.
Doubles: Krcma/Ace, S, def. Erdman/Reynolds,
6-1, 5-7, 10-1; Schaffer/Useini, S, def.
McCann/Dichoso, 6-2, 4-6, 10-8; Jensen/Jerrick,
S, def. Caracci/Simon, 6-4, 6-3.
Boys golf
Friday’s results
EVANSVILLE INVITATIONAL
Team scores: Edgerton 345, Columbus 360,
New Glarus 364, McFarland 369, Lakeside Lutheran
370, Lodi 372, Monroe 377, Orfordville
Parkview 380, Lake Mills 394, Palmyra-Eagle
405, Clinton 419, Jefferson 425, Brodhead 465,
East Troy 468, Evansville 473, Whitewater 484.
Top 10 individuals: 1, Heckmann, LL, 76; 2
(tie), Wille, Ed, and Furniss, Lodi, 82; 4 (tie),
Lietha, Col, Forsting, Ed, and Rogerson, Mon,
83; 7, Vogel, J, 84; 8 (tie), Lehnherr, McF, and
Jenny, Ed, 85; 10, Oswald, OP, 87.
Edgerton — Wille 82, Forsting 83, Jenny 85,
Hurst 95. Columbus — Lietha 83, Zahn 89, Ott
91, Toutant 97. New Glarus — Hach 89, Krantz
89, Martinson 93, Ready 93. McFarland —
Lehnherr 85, Semmann 92, Mauer 94, Scheffel
98. Lakeside Lutheran — Heckmann 76,
Robbins 89, Krauklis 100, Meland 105. Lodi
— Furniss 82, West 90, Clark 98, Thoeny 102.
Monroe — Rogerson 83, Becker 89, Allen 96,
Winters 109. Lake Mills — Untz 89, Anhalt 93,
Laws 104, Wagner 108. Jefferson — Vogen
84, Lehman 112, Caminiti 114, McClure 115.
Evansville — Mielke 110, Wunschel 119, Hammond
120, Wagner 124. At Evansville GC.