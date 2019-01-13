Boys basketball
WISCONSIN DELLS 69, WAUTOMA 49
Wautoma 21 28 — 49
Wisconsin Dells 27 42 — 69
WAUTOMA — Hendrickson 6 0-0 15, Lois 7 2-3 16, Panich 1 0-0 3, Borland 1 0-0 2, Johnson 3 1-2 8, Ascher 2 0-0 5. Totals 20 3-5 49.
WISCONSIN DELLS — Janke 1 0-0 2, Musiedlak 2 0-0 4, Anchor 3 0-0 7, Gutzmer 1 0-0 2, Hirst 7 0-0 15, Funmaker 3 0-0 8, Eck 6 0-1 14, Millard 4 3-3 11, Nevar 2 2-2 6. Totals 29 5-6 69.
3-point goals — WTM 6 (Hendrickson 3, Panich 1, Johnson 1, Ascher 1), WD 6 (Anchor 1, Hirst 1, Funmaker 2, Eck 2). Total fouls — WD 10, WTM 10.
JEFFERSON 62, EDGERTON 59
Edgerton 26 33 — 59
Jefferson 23 39 — 62
EDGERTON — Norland 1 0-0 2, Wille 6 0-0 15, Spang 7 7-11 21, Jenny 4 1-1 10, Fox 1 1-4 3, Hanson 3 2-2 8. Totals 22 11-18 59.
JEFFERSON — Sukow 2 3-5 7, Kaiser 4 1-4 10, Brost 5 2-3 12, Simdon 1 0-1 2, Fetherston 1 0-0 2, Stelse 2 1-2 6, Monogue 7 4-9 18, Vogel 2 1-2 5. Totals 24 12-26 62.
3-point goals — ED 4 (Wille 3, Jenny 1), JEF 2 (Kaiser 1, Stelse 1). Total fouls — JEF 19, ED 20. Fouled out — Norland.
EVANSVILLE 74, WALWORTH BIG FOOT 49
Walworth Big Foot 23 26 — 49
Evansville 38 36 — 74
WALWORTH BIG FOOT — Courier 3 0-0 6, Eischeid 7 4-5 19, Hildebrandt 2 0-2 4, Karabas 1 0-0 3, Nielson 0 1-2 1, Gillingham 5 0-0 10, Foster 1 2-2 4, Peterson 1 0-0 2. Totals 20 7-11 49.
EVANSVILLE — France 2 0-0 5, Heinzelman 0 2-2 2, Maag 4 1-2 10, Geske 10 1-2 22, Anderson 2 0-0 4, McAlister 7 3-3 19, Bisch 1 0-0 3, Hill 4 1-2 9. Totals 30 8-11 74.
3-point goals — WBF 2 (Eischeid 1, Karabas 1), EV 6 (France 1, Maag 1, Geske 1, McAlister 2, Bisch 1). Total fouls — EV 10, WBF 12.
PLATTEVILLE 56, RIVER VALLEY 54
River Valley 29 25 — 54
Platteville 36 20 — 56
RIVER VALLEY — Knutson 4 0-0 8, Mickelson 6 3-7 15, Maier 6 3-5 15, Jewell 4 3-3 11, Nachreiner 1 3-3 5. Totals 21 12-19 54.
PLATTEVILLE — Eggers 3 1-3 8, Rohrbach 4 2-4 11, Oswald 7 0-1 16, Weigel 2 0-3 4, Riley 4 0-0 8, Bartels 4 1-1 9. Totals 24 4-12 56.
3-point goals — RV 0, PV 4 (Eggers 1, Rohrbach 1, Oswald 2). Total fouls — PV 20, RV 15.
LANCASTER 59, DODGEVILLE 45
Dodgeville 23 22 — 45
Lancaster 22 37 — 59
DODGEVILLE — Blalock 5 2-3 12, Phillips 6 2-2 17, McGraw 1 1-2 3, Molldrem 3 0-0 6, Tranel 2 0-0 5, Borne-Mumm 1 0-1 2. Totals 18 5-9 45.
LANCASTER — Knapp 4 1-5 10, Kreul 4 4-4 13, Bowen 7 7-9 25, Murphy 0, Gallinger 1 0-0 2, Raisbeck 0 2-4 2, Wagner 2 2-2 7. Totals 18 16-26 59.
3-point goals — DOD 4 (Phillips 3, Tranel 1), LAN 7 (Knapp 1, Kreul 1, Bowen 4, Wagner 1). Total fouls — LAN 14, DOD 19.
Other result
Beloit Turner 78, McFarland 63
Girls basketball
BARABOO 48, FORT ATKINSON 36
Fort Atkinson 26 10 — 36
Baraboo 23 25 — 48
FORT ATKINSON — Marquart 3 0-0 7, VanderMause 1 1-4 3, Jensen 1 0-0 2, Staude 9 0-0 18, Belzer 0 2-2 2, Stoutenborough 2 0-0 4. Totals 16 3-6 36.
BARABOO — Kieck 4 5-9 14, A.Moon 1 1-2 4, C.Moon 1 0-0 3, Hannagan 3 2-2 8, Horstman 0 2-2 2, Stuckey 1 0-0 3, Johnson 6 2-3 14. Totals 16 12-21 48.
3-point goals — FA 1 (Marquart 1), BAR 4 (Kieck 1, A.Moon 1, C.Moon 1, Stuckey 1). Total fouls — BAR 9, FA 13.
MADISON EDGEWOOD 70, SAUK PRAIRIE 52
Madison Edgewood 29 41 — 70
Sauk Prairie 22 30 — 52
MADISON EDGEWOOD — Moore 4 2-3 13, Deang 4 4-8 12, Grosse 2 1-3 6, S. Olson 4 0-0 9, Lazar 10 3-3 23, Langlois 1 0-0 3, Cook 2 0-0 4. Totals 27 10-17 70.
SAUK PRAIRIE — N.Breunig 2 0-0 4, Breininger 2 5-6 11, R.Bruenig 4 2-4 11, O.Breunig 7 1-2 18, Mack 1 0-0 3, Marquardt 0, Schad 2 0-0 5. Totals 18 8-12 52.
3-point goals — MEd 6 (Moore 3, Grosse 1, S. Olson 1, Langlois 1), SP 8 (Breininger 2, R.Bruenig 1, O.Breunig 3, Mack 1, Schad 1). Total fouls — MEd 14, SP 20. Fouled out — Marquardt.
FALL RIVER 43, PARDEEVILLE 33
Fall River 12 31 — 43
Pardeeville 14 19 — 33
FALL RIVER — Schwartz 0 4-4 4, Johnson 0 1-2 1, Gysel 2 8-10 12, Gregorio 3 0-5 8, Rozinsky 3 1-2 8, Schultz 0, Leismann 5 0-4 10. Totals 13 14-29 43.
PARDEEVILLE — Brouette 0 3-6 3, DeLapp 3 1-2 7, Guenther 0 2-2 2, Johnson 1 0-0 2, Lynch 4 0-1 8, Mussehl 2 0-1 5, Nedza 0 4-6 4, Manthey 1 0-0 2. Totals 11 10-18 33.
3-point goals — FR 3 (Gregorio 2, Rozinsky 1), PAR 0. Total fouls — FR 18, PAR 19.
WISCONSIN DELLS 71, WAUTOMA 19
Wisconsin Dells 40 31 — 71
Wautoma 10 9 — 19
WISCONSIN DELLS — Pfeifer 10 0-0 20, Meister 8 2-2 18, Gray 3 0-0 7, Smith 3 4-4 11, G. Myklebust 5 0-0 10, L. Myklebust 1 0-2 2, Torres 1 0-0 3. Totals 28 6-8 71.
WAUTOMA — Duran 1 0-0 2, Koetz 1 0-0 2, Konieczki 2 0-0 4, Young 2 0-0 4, Roder 3 0-0 7. Totals 8 0-0 19.
3-point goals — WD 3 (Gray 1, Smith 1, Torres 1), WTM 1 (Roder 1). Total fouls — WD 6, WTM 10.
MADISON LA FOLLETTE 61,
MADISON WEST 17
Madison La Follette 27 34 — 61
Madison West 6 11 — 17
MADISON LA FOLLETTE — Lowery 3 7-10 14, Murphy 0 2-4 2, Driver 2 0-0 5, Morgan 0 2-4 2, Bauer 1 0-0 3, Ghelfi 1 1-2 3, Green 2 3-4 7, Prewitt 7 0-0 14, Walker 1 0-0 2, Olson 1 4-4 6, Ingersoll 1 1-1 3. Totals 19 20-29 61.
MADISON WEST — Jankovich 0 1-2 1, Brown 1 0-0 2, Fleming 1 0-0 2, Kettleson 0 2-2 2, Driscoll 1 1-2 3, Mueller 0 1-2 1, Blehert 1 3-4 5, Zidani 0 1-2 1. Totals 4 9-14 17.
3-point goals — ML 3 (Lowery 1, Driver 1, Bauer 1), MW 0. Total fouls — ML 14, MW 20. Fouled out — Jankovich, Brown.
JANESVILLE CRAIG 82,
BELOIT MEMORIAL 44
Beloit Memorial 16 28 — 44
Janesville Craig 42 40 — 82
BELOIT MEMORIAL — Bessell 3 0-0 6, Burner 1 0-0 2, Drucker 1 1-0 3, Peppers 5 2-0 13, Renteria 2 0-0 4, Pabst 4 1-0 10, Thomas 2 1-0 6, Smith 0. Totals 18 5-14 44.
JANESVILLE CRAIG — Dunlavy 2 0-0 5, Elgas 7 0-0 14, Parkhurst 2 1-0 5, Gregg 1 0-0 3, Arrowood 3 0-0 7, Mergener 2 2-0 6, Huml 3 1-0 7, Pierson 4 2-0 13, Fieiras 6 10-0 22. Totals 30 16-29 82.
3-point goals — BM 3 (Peppers 1Pabst 1, Thomas 1), JC 6 (Dunlavy 1, Gregg 1, Arrowood 1, Pierson 3). Total fouls — JC 19, BM 22. Fouled out — Peppers.
VERONA 61, JANESVILLE PARKER 38
Verona 32 29 — 61
Janesville Parker 14 24 — 38
VERONA — Rae 1 1-0 3, Kundinger 2 0-0 4, Briggs 3 6-0 14, Parman 6 0-0 13, K. Pederson 1 0-0 2, Smith 11 1-0 23, Toman 1 0-0 2. Totals 24 8-17 61.
JANESVILLE PARKER — Rosga 0 2-0 2, Porter 2 1-0 5, B. Forrestal 2 2-0 6, Graesslin 4 2-0 12, Luek 1 1-0 4, Demrow 4 1-0 9, Lippens 0. Totals 13 8-15 38.
3-point goals — V 3 (Briggs 2, Parman 1), JP 3 (Graesslin 2, Luek 1). Total fouls — V 16, JP 16.
JOHNSON CREEK 54,
MADISON COUNTRY DAY 14
Madison Country Day 2 12 — 14
Johnson Creek 20 34 — 54
MADISON COUNTRY DAY — Lauten 0 1-0 1, Hernandez-White 1 1-0 3, Nall 4 0-0 8, Donoso 1 0-0 2. Totals 6 2-7 14.
JOHNSON CREEK — Joseph 2 0-0 4, Constable 5 0-0 10, Edl 0 1-0 1, Berger 1 2-0 5, Jablonski 0 1-0 1, Hallam 1 0-0 2, Thomas 4 0-0 8, Toebe 2 5-0 9, Kuhl 7 0-0 14. Totals 21 9-19 54.
3-point goals — MCD 0, JHC 0. Total fouls — JHC 54, MCD 14.
BELOIT TURNER 48, EDGERTON 31
Beloit Turner 26 22 — 48
Edgerton 19 12 — 31
BELOIT TURNER — Gaziano 1 0-0 2, Fitzgerald 1 1-2 4, Fowler 3 0-0 8, Young 2 0-0 4, Tinder 5 4-6 14, Hasse 0 2-6 2, Njoo 4 0-0 12, Wilson 1 0-0 2. Totals 17 7-17 48.
EDGERTON — Stamm 2 2-4 7, Demrow 1 1-2 3, Fox-Gunderson 6 2-3 17, Danks 0 1-2 1, Schuman 1 0-1 2, Snell 0 1-2 1. Totals 10 7-16 31.
3-point goals — BT 7 (Fitzgerald 1, Fowler 2, Njoo 4), ED 4 (Stamm 1, Fox-Gunderson 3). Total fouls — BT 20, ED 23. Fouled out — Fox-Gunderson.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 63, COLUMBUS 40
Columbus 14 26 — 40
Lakeside Lutheran 32 31 — 63
COLUMBUS — Raley 0 2-2 2, Link 4 0-2 11, A. Olson 2 0-0 4, Boettcher 1 0-0 2, S. Olson 1 0-2 2, Zittel 1 4-6 6, Ab. Olson 0, Paulson 3 2-2 9, Kahl 2 0-2 4. Totals 14 8-16 40.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN — Burger 1 1-2 3, Thiele 7 0-2 14, Buxa 4 0-0 8, Slonaker 2 0-0 4, Shadoski 6 1-1 13, Schuetz 2 0-0 4, Raymond 1 2-2 4, Murray 1 3-4 5, Willems 1 2-2 4, McDermott 1 1-2 4. Totals 26 10-17 63.
3-point goals — COL 4 (Link 3, Paulson 1), LL 2 (McDermott 2). Total fouls — LL 15, COL 13.
MARSHALL 77, BELLEVILLE 48
Marshall 33 44 — 77
Belleville 16 32 — 48
MARSHALL — Morel 4 0-0 11, Andrews 2 0-2 4, Held 1 1-2 3, Morel 6 2-2 14, Lutz 12 0-2 24, Nickel 6 1-2 13, Assaba 1 0-0 2, Michalak 1 0-0 2. Totals 33 4-10 77.
BELLEVILLE — Heittola 5 2-2 12, Halvensleben 3 5-9 11, Caskey 1 0-0 2, Foley 4 1-3 9, Grady 1 0-0 2, Shrader 2 2-4 7, Stampfl 1 1-2 3, Winterburn 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 11-20 48.
3-point goals — MAR 3 (Morel 3), BE 1 (Shrader 1). Total fouls — MAR 14, BE 0.
WATERLOO 50, CAMBRIDGE 47
Cambridge 14 33 — 47
Waterloo 25 25 — 50
CAMBRIDGE — Jarlsberg 3 3-4 11, Williams 4 2-5 10, Korth 2 3-6 7, Holzhueter 5 1-4 11, Hoffmann 2 0-0 4, Sundquist 1 2-2 4. Totals 17 11-21 47.
WATERLOO — Limoseth 3 4-4 13, Renforth 5 5-5 15, Battenberg 1 0-0 2, Filter 4 1-2 9, Krueger 0, Powers 1 0-0 2, Kuhl 3 1-3 9. Totals 17 11-16 50.
3-point goals — CAM 2 (Jarlsberg 2), 5 (Limoseth 3, Kuhl 2). Total fouls — 16, CAM 15.
LODI 49, POYNETTE 30
Lodi 25 24 — 49
Poynette 13 17 — 30
LODI — Walzer 2 2-2 6, Kruchten 0 2-2 2, Gilles 6 3-3 15, Kolinski 4 1-1 9, Ripp 1 0-0 2, Milne 6 3-4 15. Totals 19 11-12 49.
POYNETTE — Reddeman 6 0-4 12, Chadwick 1 0-2 2, Hal. Walters 0 1-2 1, HanWalters 4 1-4 11, Anderson 1 2-3 4. Totals 12 4-15 30.
3-point goals — L 0, POY 2 (HanWalters 2). Total fouls — L 18, POY 12.
LAKE MILLS 52,
WATERTOWN LUTHER PREP 33
Lake Mills 23 29 — 52
Watertown Luther Prep 18 15 — 33
LAKE MILLS — Roughen 9 4-4 27, Wagner 2 1-2 6, Guerrero 3 3-4 9, Lamke 1 0-0 2, Mahone 2 1-3 5, Wollin 1 1-2 3. Totals 18 10-15 52.
WATERTOWN LUTHER PREP — Goba 0 2-2 2, Glisper 2 0-0 4, Schmidt 6 2-4 14, Burke 1 0-0 2, Bridgemen 1 0-0 3, Paulsen 3 0-0 8. Totals 12 4-6 33.
3-point goals — LM 6 (Roughen 5, Wagner 1), WLP 3 (Bridgemen 1, Paulsen 2). Total fouls — LM 7, WLP 14.
LANCASTER 50, DODGEVILLE 41
Lancaster 27 23 — 50
Dodgeville 16 25 — 41
LANCASTER — Burks 1 0-0 2, Murphy 4 4-6 13, DeBuhr 1 0-0 2, Kelly 1 0-1 2, Connelly 2 5-5 10, Wagner 8 0-1 19, Place 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 9-13 50.
DODGEVILLE — Phillips 3 0-0 7, Breuer 2 2-2 8, Heimerl 3 7-11 14, Ludwig 1 2-2 4, Blume 2 0-2 4, Pierick 1 1-1 3, Weber 0 1-2 1. Totals 12 13-20 41.
3-point goals — LAN 5 (Murphy 1, Connelly 1, Wagner 3), DOD 4 (Phillips 1, Breuer 2, Heimerl 1). Total fouls — LAN 16, DOD 14.
MINERAL POINT 54, CUBA CITY 44
Mineral Point 29 25 — 54
Cuba City 22 22 — 44
MINERAL POINT — Johnson 3 2-4 8, K. Lindsey 1 0-1 2, M. Lindsey 2 3-4 9, Mar. Aschliman 3 7-10 13, James 2 4-7 8, Reichling 4 5-7 13, Chambers 0 1-2 1, Schmitz 0. Totals 15 22-37 54.
CUBA CITY — Misky 2 7-11 11, Busch 4 2-6 12, Holzemer 1 1-2 3, Sander 2 0-0 4, Calvert 3 0-1 7, Redfern 1 0-0 3, Calvert 0 4-6 4. Totals 13 14-26 44.
3-point goals — MP 2 (M. Lindsey 2), CC 4 (Busch 2, Calvert 1, Redfern 1). Total fouls — MP 21, CC 24.
WISCONSIN HEIGHTS 60, NEW GLARUS 52
New Glarus 28 24 — 52
Wisconsin Heights 31 29 — 60
NEW GLARUS — Hustad 1 0-0 2, Streiff 1 1-2 3, Himmelmann 2 0-4 2, Klosterman-Havens 1 0-0 2, Benson 10 8-11 29, Noll 3 0-4 6, Krause 3 0-0 6. Totals 21 9-29 52.
WIS. HEIGHTS — King 2 6-8 10, Handel 3 1-5 7, Hering 2 2-2 6, Adler 3 6-13 13, Keith 4 1-2 9, Wood 2 10-10 15. Totals 18 26-40 60.
3-point goals — NG 1 (Benson 1), WH 2 (Adler 1, Wood 1). Total fouls — WH 18, NG 25. Fouled out — Hustad, Himmelmann, Krause, King, Keith.
Other results
Horicon 74, Madison Abundant Life 49
Deerfield 46, Williams Bay 28
Wrestling
BARABOO 42, REEDSBURG 36
152: Gunderson, B, pinned Strehlow, 1:19. 160: Reuterskold, R, dec. Van Houten, 6-3. 170: Langeberg, B, pinned Walker, 1:41. 182: Florencio, B, pinned Jenson, 3:52. 195: McGlynn, R, pinned Winecke, 1:07. 220: Fry, B, pinned Statz, 1:45. 285: Schick, B, pinned Finkel, 1:19. 106: Miller, R, pinned Winecke, 3:11. 120: Cay. Fry, R, pinned Tart, 3:36. 126: Schneider, R, pinned Tikkanen, 1:33. 132: Stapleton, B, pinned Tourdot, 1:34. 138: Coplien, R, dec. Jesse, 3-2. 145: Chavez, B, pinned Schinker, 5:39. 113: R won forfeit.
WAUNAKEE 53, BEAVER DAM 9
152: Johnson, W, mdec. Booth, 11-0. 160: McCormack, BD, dec. Scott, 16-12. 170: Grindle, W, dec. Wendt-Utrie, 9-4. 182: Marek, W, pinned Lemus, BD, 2:14. 195: Ford, W, dec. Fletcher, 9-0. 220: Ryan, W, tfall DeJager, 22-7. 285: Vazquez, BD, pinned Nelson, 1:58. 106: Heinz, W, dec. Neuberger, 8-2. 113: Reddington, W, dec. Hendrix, 10-4. 120: Schweitzer, W, dec. Frey, 14-10. 126: Lorenz, W, pinned Lugo, 2:34. 132: Statz, W, tfall Bahabadi, 22-6. 138: Wilcox, W, tfall. Thomas,18-0. 145: Miller, W, pinned Brown, BD, 1:32.
DEFOREST 55, MOUNT HOREB 24
106: Shortreed, DF, pinned Pernot, 5:42. 113: Larson, DF, mdec Ringgenberg, 12-0. 120: Beyer, DF, pinned Anderson, 3:00. 126: Michel, MH, pinned Roy, 3:31. 132: Bauer, DF, dec Steinhoff, 8-1. 138: DeForest won forfeit. 145: Prellwitz, DF, pinned Baccan, 2:31. 152: Endres, DF, pinned Drager, :43. 160: DeForest won forfeit. 170: Barske, DF, pinned Radke, 5:24. 182: Priemesberger, MH, pinned Foges, 2:17. 195: Mount Horeb won forfeit. 220: Behling, MH, pinned Blum, :36. 285: DF won forfeit.
SAUK PRAIRIE 57, PORTAGE 10
106: Beckett, P, dec. Uselman, 7-0. 113: Enge, SP, pinned Hibner, 0:33. 126: Williams, P, dec. Caygill, 10-5. 132: Tijerina, P, mdec. Nolden, 9-1. 138: Huerth, SP, pinned Arnold, 1:19. 145: Fitzgerald, SP, dec. Andrews, 7-0. 152: Smet, SP, pinned Willis, 3:33. 160: Schaaf, SP, pinned Gayton, 2:40. 170: Patterson, SP, pinned Bleich, 1:44. 182: Ladd, P, dec. Angeles, 8-2. 195: Hankins, SP, pinned Steines, 0:42. 220: Bierstaker, SP, pinned Stout, 0:42. 285: Warren, SP, dec. Miller, 7-3. 120: SP won forfeit.
MONROE 45,
MONONA GROVE/McFARLAND 25
126, 138, 145: MO won forfeit. 106: Schuh, MO, dec. Rettkowski, 7-3. 113: Weaver, MGM, pinned Haldiman, 3:23. 120: Gatica, MGM, pinned Broitzman, 1:19. 132: Schlaefer, MGM, pinned Wickstrum, 3:02. 152: Gunderson, MGM, mdec. Witt, 10-0. 160: Clark, MO, pinned Gatica, 2:39. 170: Rielly, MO, mdec. White, 14-5. 182: Tisue, MGM, dec. Gogin, 13-6. 195: Witt, MO, tfall Fraiser, 24-6, 3:48. 220: Gruber, MO, pinned Switzer, 4:35. 285: Minder, dec. Schlicht, 5-2.
MILTON 65, OREGON 6
120: Dutcher, M, pinned Keast, 4:27. 132: Kersten, M, mdec Sieren, 11-3. 138: Smith, M, dec. Ruth, 11-7. 152: Desormeau, M, pinned King, 3:12. 182: Ruth, Or, pinned Smith, 3:33. 195: Richardson, M, mdec. Hall, 9-1. 106, 113, 145, 160, 170, 220, 285: M won forfeits. 126: Double forfeit.
STOUGHTON 80, FORT ATKINSON 0
132: Devore pinned Healy, 1:33. 138: Whitehead pinned Trevino, 3:07. 145: Mechler pinned Goldsmith, 1:08. 152: Model tfall Koehler, 21-3. 160: C. Spilde pinned Koehler, 0:59. 170: B. Spilde dec. Jones, 5-3, sv. 182: Detweiler pinned Horvatin, 3:50. 195: Empey pinned Witkins, 2:25. 220: Pasold pinned Draeger, 0:21. 120: Dow pinned Brandenburg, 1:43. 106, 113, 126, 285: S won forfeits.
MIDDLETON 39, JANESVILLE CRAIG 33
220: Adler, M, dec. Schenk, 9-3. 106: Nevarez, M, dec. Coulter, 7-5. 113: Grimm, M,dec. Goethe, 1:15. 120: Armas, JC, pinned Neisius, 1:42. 126: MacLennan, JC, pinned Ndoyi, 4:32. 132: Bellomo, JC, pinned Srem, 4:43. 138: S. Getchell, JC, dec. Carranza, 4-1. 145: Quechol Ramirez, M, pinned Romack, 0:58. 152: M. Getchell, JC, pinned Hoffman, 1:53. 160: Meicher, M, tfall Serrano, 17-2. 170: Huff, M, mdec Mullen, 24-11. 182: Lockwood, M, pinned Schumann, 3:03. 195: Zanon, M, pinned Smith, 1:51. 285: JC won forfeit.
MINERAL POINT 59, CUBA CITY 16
126: Bakken, MP, mdec. Soja, 8-0. 132: Pittz, MP, pinned Balbach, 1:15. 138: Carey, MP, pinned Blackbourn, 3:35. 145: Hanson, MP, pinned Johnston, 2:22. 152: Schmitz, MP, dec. Lane, 9-4. 160: Springer, MP, pinned Emery, 1:53. 170: Hughes, MP, pinned Gossinet, 5:51. 182: Garcia, CC, pinned Vondra, 5:43. 195: Norstorm, MP, pinned Gregory, 5:35. 220: Neis, CC, pinned Horn, 0:51. 285: Leibfried, CC, mdec. Ward, 10-0. 106: Carey, MP, pinned Nolan, 1:58. 113: Naszger, MP, mdec. Austin, 12-1. 120: Lindsey, MP, pinned Gregory, 2:29.
Boys hockey
STOUGHTON 4, MILTON/FORT ATKINSON 1
Milton/Fort Atkinson 1 0 0 — 1
Stoughton 1 2 1 — 4
First period: S — Woelke (Sanford, Sieling), 12:24. MFA — Hessenauer, 14:24. Second period: S — Hanson (Stapelfeldt, Sieling), 13:19 (pp); Woelke, 14:15 (pp). Third period: S — Milbauer (Bauer), 16:42 (en).
Saves: MFA (Grote) 49; S (Hellenbrand) 33. Penalties-minutes: MFA 3-9; S 2-4.
McFARLAND 4, OREGON 1
Oregon 1 0 0 — 1
McFarland 2 0 2 — 4
First period: Or — Franken (Roskos, Orosz); M — McGinn (Bartzen, Bruno); McGinn (Newcomer, Bartzen). Third period: M — McGinn (Bartzen, Newcomer); McGinn (Bartzen, Newcomer), (en).
Saves: Or (Newton) 29; M (Jarrett) 26.
Penalties-minutes: Or 4-8; M 3-6.
SUN PRAIRIE 6, SCHOFIELD D.C. EVEREST 0
D.C. Everest 0 0 0 — 0
Sun Prairie 1 2 3 — 6
First period: SP — Kernen (Hagerman, Traut), 7:27. Second period: SP — Schoenike (Watters, Johnson), 9:00; Halbleib (Hagerman, Johnson), 16:54. Third period: SP — Kernen (Halbleib), 3:21 (pp); Halbleib (Hamilton), 15:12; Schoenike (Halbleib, Johnson), 16:29 (pp).
Saves: DCE (E. Hurt) 33; SP (Liegel) 21. Penalties-minutes: DCE 2-7; SP 3-6.
WAUSAU WEST 5, VERONA 1
Wausau West 3 1 1 — 5
Verona 0 1 0 — 1
First period: WW — Hagedorn, 4:55; Lemmer (Sippel, Brimacombe), 10:14; Lemmer (Sippel, Tehel), 14:14 (pp). Second period: V — Keryluk (Lindell), 11:36; WW — Lemmer (Sippel, Cebula), 14:49 (pp). Third period: WW — Marquardt (Sippel, Gruber), 4:55.
Saves: WW (Prokop) 24; V (Grant) 34. Penalties-minutes: WW 6-15; V 6-12.
WAUNAKEE 3, APPLETON XAVIER 0
Appleton Xavier 0 0 0 — 0
Waunakee 0 1 2 — 3
Second period: W — Reed (Ripley, Luebke), 15:17 (pp). Third period: W — Ripley (Reed, Christianson), 4:44 (pp); Price (Christianson), 8:06.
Saves: AX (Gutjahr) 46; W (Summers) 18.
Penlties-minutes: AX 6-12; W 3-6.
Boys swimming
MADISON WEST 104, MIDDLETON 66
200 medley relay: Madison West (Weiss, Miller, Jekel, Feller), 1:35.57. 200 freestyle: Martin, MI, 1:44.29; 200 individual medley: Kim, MI, 1:58.96. 50 freestyle: Jekel, MW, :21.94. 100 butterfly: Bensch, MW, 51.91. 100 freestyle: Casey, MW, :48.38. 500 freestyle: Martin, MI, 4:59.56. 200 freestyle relay: Madison West (Casey, Feller, Bensch, Fernandez), 1:28.51. 100 backstroke: Jekel, MW, :50.39. 100 breaststroke: Miller, MW, 1:00.55. 400 freestyle relay: Madison West (Casey, Fernandez, Bensch, Jekel), 3:15.24.
VERONA/MOUNT HOREB 88,
SUN PRAIRIE 82
200-yard medley relay: Verona/Mount Horeb (S. Rozeboom, N. Rozeboom, Best, Hoppe), 1:39.67. 200 freestyle: Updegrove, V, 1:49.14. 200 individual medley: S. Rozeboom, V, 2:01.01. 50 freestyle: Wiegand, SP, 0:21.66. 100 butterfly: Best, V, 0:53.52. 100 freestyle: Roggenbauer, SP, 0:47.61. 500 freestyle: Updegrove, V, 4:54.63. 200 freestyle relay: Sun Prairie (Wiegand, Schluesche, Brehmer, Roggenbauer), 1:28.51. 100 backstroke: Brehmer, SP, 0:56.18. 100 breaststroke: Wiegand, SP, 1:00.82. 400 freestyle relay: Verona/Mount Horeb (Best, Updegrove, Arneson, S. Rozeboom), 3:15.97.
Other result
Beloit Memorial 109, Madison East 61