Boys basketball
WISCONSIN DELLS 68, MAUSTON 66
Mauston 28 38 — 66
Wisconsin Dells 34 34 — 68
MAUSTON — Kobylski 2 0-0 4, Gallagher 1 0-0 3, Bauer 6 1-3 16, Fitzgerald 8 5-7 21, Hall 9 1-2 22. Totals 26 7-12 66.
WISCONSIN DELLS — Musiedlak 1 0-0 3, Anchor 4 0-1 9, Hirst 2 3-4 7, Funmaker 1 0-0 2, Eck 9 4-4 28, Millard 2 2-2 7, Nevar 4 2-2 12. Totals 23 11-13 68.
3-point goals — MA 7 (Gallagher 1, Bauer 3, Hall 3), WD 9 (Musiedlak 1, Anchor 1, Eck 4, Millard 1, Nevar 2). Total fouls — WD 15, MA 13.
MIDDLETON 50, VERONA 40
Verona 15 25 — 40
Middleton 24 26 — 50
VERONA — Klawiter 2 0-0 6, Slawek 3 1-3 7, Van Handel 7 1-2 20, Anderson 2 1-3 5, Odetunde 1 0-0 2. Totals 15 2-8 40.
MIDDLETON — Thomas 1 2-3 4, Hellenbrand 1 0-0 3, Close 1 0-0 2, Klubertanz 5 3-4 13, Boyle 4 2-2 12, Scher 0 2-4 2, Patterson 3 2-3 8, Pa. Van Buren 3 0-2 6. Totals 15 11-19 50.
3-point goals — V 7 (Klawiter 2, Van Handel 5), MID 3 (Hellenbrand 1, Boyle 2). Total fouls — MID 15, V 17. Fouled out — Slawek.
MADISON WEST 96, MADISON EAST 80
Madison East 45 35 — 80
Madison West 43 53 — 96
MADISON EAST — Jones 0 3-4 3, Washington 9 7-12 27, McKinley 0 2-2 2, Justice 3 2-4 11, Walsvick 1 0-0 2, Boyton 4 3-4 11, Thompson 7 9-11 24. Totals 24 26-37 80.
MADISON WEST — Jones 1 4-4 7, Reed 9 1-2 19, McCray 7 15-16 32, Armwald 10 0-0 20, Barry 4 1-2 13, Neugebauer 2 1-6 5. Totals 33 22-30 96.
3-point goals — MEa 6 (Washington 2, Justice 3, Thompson 1), MW 8 (Jones 1, McCray 3, Barry 4). Total fouls — MW 27, MEa 24. Fouled out — Jones, Reed, Thompson.
FALL RIVER 44, PARDEEVILLE 42
Fall River 16 28 — 44
Pardeeville 19 23 — 42
FALL RIVER — Liebenthal 4 0-0 8, Robbins 1 0-0 3, Figol 1 3-3 5, Morton 4 0-1 11, Dykstra 1 0-2 4, Klein 4 3-6 13. Totals 15 9-13 44.
PARDEEVILLE — Lindert 2 1-1 5, Pargman 6 3-4 16, Parker 2 0-0 4, Klubertanz 3 2-5 8, Freye 4 0-0 9. Totals 17 6-10 42.
3-point goals — FR 5 (Robbins 1, Morton 2, Klein 2), PAR 2 (Pargman 1, Freye 1). Total fouls — FR 9, PAR 11.
WATERTOWN LUTHER PREP 66,
POYNETTE 53
Luther Prep 35 31 — 66
Poynette 38 15 — 53
WATERTOWN LUTHER PREP — Kieselhorst 6 0-2 13, Schlomer 0 4-4 4, Roeseler 5 5-12 15, Lawrence 3 1-3 7, Gregorius 3 1-2 7, Frick 1 2-2 4, Brands 1 1-1 3, DeGalley 5 2-2 13. Totals 24 16-28 66.
POYNETTE — Moll 5 0-3 10, O’Connor 0 4-4 4, Savich 3 0-1 6, Gorman 1 0-0 3, Petersen 2 0-0 5, Buss 0 1-2 1, Feller 2 3-6 9, Petersen 2 0-0 4. Totals 20 9-22 53.
3-point goals — WLP 2 (Kieselhorst 1, DeGalley 1), POY 4 (Gorman 1, Petersen 1, Feller 2). Total fouls — WLP 22, POY 24. Fouled out — DeGalley.
Girls basketball
MONONA GROVE 50, STOUGHTON 46
Monona Grove 17 33 — 50
Stoughton 20 26 — 46
MONONA GROVE — Blang 1 4-4 6, Warnock 10 2-3 24, Kellogg 2 0-0 5, Gorton 2 0-0 6, Bruns 1 0-0 2, Curran 1 0-0 2, Nelson 0 5-6 5. Totals 17 11-16 50.
STOUGHTON — Kissling 4 0-0 8, Trieloff 4 2-3 11, Ashworth 0 4-4 4, Baker 5 3-4 13, Seidel 2 0-0 4, Sproul 1 3-4 6. Totals 16 12-19 46.
3-point goals — MG 5 (Warnock 2, Kellogg 1, Gorton 2), S 2 (Trieloff 1, Sproul 1). Total fouls — MG 18, S 16.
Wrestling
WAUNAKEE 51, DEFOREST 22
195: Marek, W, pinned Blum, 0:58. 220: Blevins, D, pinned Nelson, 2:58. 106: Shortreed, D, dec. Heinz, 7-4. 120: Lorenz, W, dec. Beyer, 7-1. 126: Statz, W, pinned Roy, D. 132: Ellis, W, pinned Bauer, D, 2:22. 138: Hemauer, D, dec. Wilcox, 4-3., 145: Hooker, W, pinned Prellwitz, 3:45. 152: Endres, D, mdec Borchardt, W, 12-0. 160: Stuttgen, D, pinned Scott, 0:34. 170: Grindle, W, pinned Barske, 0:35. 182: Salto, W, pinned Foges, 3:22. 113, 285: W won forfeits. At Waunakee.
REEDSBURG 36, PORTAGE 33
138: Arnold, P, pinned Coplien, 3:56. 145: Schinker, R, pinned Gray, 0:48. 152: Klingbeil, R, pinned Willis, 0:18. 160: Reuterskiold, R, dec. Gayton, P, 5-1. 170: Bleich, P, dec. Raupp, 7-2. 182: Angles, P, pinned Jenson, R, 4:34. 195: McGlynn, R, pinned Steines, 5:47. 220: Statz, R, inned Stout, 0:16. 285: Miller, P, dec. Finkel, 3-2. 106: Beckett, P, pinned Miller, 5:14. 113: Hibner, P, dec. Cay. Fry, R, 11-5. 126: Schneider, R, dec. Williams, 5-2. 132: Tijerina, P, pinned Tourdot, 1:40. 120: R won forfeit. At Reedsburg.
STOUGHTON 61,
MONONA GROVE/McFARLAND 15
145: Gunderson, MGM, pinned Carpenter, 1:09. 152: Model, S, pinned Gatica, 1:50. 170: White, MGM, dec. Gibson, 10-3. 182: Detweiler, S, pinned Tisue, 0:20. 195: Empey, S, pinned Fraiser, 0:41. 285: Schlicht, MGM, pinned Dykstra, 3:59. 106: Peterson, S, dec. Rettkowski, 5-4. 113: Rivera, S, tfall Weaver, 16-1. 120: Dow, S, tfall Gatica, 16-0. 132: Devore, S, pinned Schlaefer, 1:47. 126, 138, 160, 220: S won forfeit. At Stoughton Community Gym.
MADISON LA FOLLETTE 54,
MADISON WEST 22
106: Fahey, ML, pinned Nava, 1:36. 113: Flores, ML, pinned Villalobos, 2:30. 126: Pazdziora, ML, pinned Moon, 0:19. 132: Chambers, MW, mdec Chambers, 12-4. 138: Lacey, ML, pinned Corona, 4:40. 145: Smith, ML, pinned Harris, 1:53. 170: Schreiber, MW, pinned Browning, 0:21. 182: Bonds, ML, pinned Gallagher, 2:24. 220: Paiz-Handrick, MW, pinned Meiller, 2:42. 120, 152, 195: ML won forfeits. 185: MW won forfeit. 160: Double forfeit.
Other results
Madison East 51, Verona 23
Boys hockey
VERONA 9, MADISON LA FOLLETTE/EAST 0
Madison La Follette/East 0 0 0 — 0
Verona 4 2 3 — 9
First period: Renlund (Rufenacht, Keryluk), 2:22; Rufenacht (Keryluk), 6:35; Renlund (Dingle, Binger), 9:20 (sh); Jurrens (Osiecki), 16:40 (sh).
Second period: Rufenacht (Osiecki), 2:53 (pp); Keryluk (Binger, Renlund), 5:47.
Third period: Heinrichs (Keryluk), 7:49 (sh); Dingle (Jurrens), 10:14; Brazeau (Roehrig, Lindell), 16:15 (pp).
Saves: M — (Agard, Seifert), 49; V — (Grant, Enloe) 6. Penalties-minutes: M 6-12; V 5-10.