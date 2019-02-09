Try 1 month for 99¢

Boys basketball

EVANSVILLE 59, WHITEWATER 52

Whitewater..................... 27 25 — 52

Evansville....................... 24 35 — 59

WHITEWATER — Pease 5 0-0 13, Stoll 2 0-1

4, Martin 1 0-0 2, Kohl 0 1-2 1, Martin 10

2-5 22, Brown 4 0-0 10. Totals 22 3-10 52.

EVANSVILLE — Heinzelman 1 0-0 2, Maag 4

1-2 9, Geske 4 2-6 11, Anderson 3 4-5 10,

McAlister 5 8-11 18, Stencel 1 0-0 2, Louis 3

0-0 6, Korfmacher 0 1-2 1. Totals 21 16-26

59. 3-point goals — WHI 5 (Pease 3, Brown 2),

EV 1 (Geske 1). Total fouls — EV 15, WHI 16.

LODI 68, POYNETTE 48

Poynette......................... 27 21 — 48

Lodi................................ 30 38 — 68

POYNETTE — Moll 2 1-2 5, Bruchs 8 4-7 20,

O’Connor 1 2-3 4, Gorman 2 0-0 5, Feller 5 0-0

12, Petersen 0 2-2 2. Totals 18 9-14 48. LODI

— Faust 0, Furniss 2 0-0 6, Streeter 1 0-0 2,

Richards 3 0-0 9, Persike 6 0-2 13, Hamilton

6 0-0 12, Steinhoff 5 0-2 10, Traeder 2 1-2

5, Faust 4 3-4 11. Totals 29 4-12 68. 3-point

goals — POY 3 (Gorman 1, Feller 2), L 6 (Furniss

2, Richards 3, Persike 1). Total fouls — L

13, POY 10.

WISCONSIN DELLS 67, NEKOOSA 39

Nekoosa.......................... 13 26 — 39

Wisconsin Dells............... 35 32 — 67

NEKOOSA — Kolo 2 0-2 5, Alday 0, Doebereiner

3 0-0 7, Boivin 0 3-4 3, Bills 1 1-2 3, Lobner

6 2-7 14, Dillon 1 0-0 3, Barten 1 0-0 2, Merritt

0 1-2 1. Totals 14 7-17 39. WISCONSIN

DELLS — Musiedlak 3 2-3 9, Anchor 2 0-0 5,

Gutzmer 2 0-0 4, Hirst 3 1-1 8, Funmaker 9

0-0 21, Eck 3 7-8 13, Millard 2 0-2 4, Greendeer

0 1-2 1, Nevar 0 2-4 2. Totals 24 13-20

67. 3-point goals — 3 (Kolo 1, Doebereiner 1,

Dillon 1), WD 6 (Musiedlak 1, Anchor 1, Hirst 1,

Funmaker 3). Total fouls — WD 17, 15.

EAST TROY 59, JEFFERSON 54

East Troy........................ 36 23 — 59

Jefferson........................ 29 25 — 54

EAST TROY — Polakoski 6 5-6 20, Lottig 3 0-0

9, Vukovich 11 5-10 27, Cummings 1 0-1 3.

Totals 21 10-18 59. JEFFERSON — Sukow 2

0-1 5, Kaiser 3 2-2 8, Brost 6 0-2 14, Simdon

1 3-3 5, Stelse 4 2-2 10, Monogue 4 2-3 10,

Vogel 1 0-0 2. Totals 21 9-13 54. 3-point

goals — ET 7 (Polakoski 3, Lottig 3Cummings

1), JEF 3 (Sukow 1, Brost 2). Total fouls — ET

17, JEF 21. Fouled out — Lottig.

EDGERTON 75, BRODHEAD 45

Edgerton......................... 39 36 — 75

Brodhead........................ 20 25 — 45

EDGERTON — Norland 2 0-0 4, Wille 6 0-0 18,

Rusch 3 2-4 9, Spang 7 2-3 16, Jenny 5 0-0

12, Krause 1 0-0 2, Fox 1 0-0 2, Fox 0, Hanson

4 2-2 12. Totals 29 6-9 75. BRODHEAD

— Baker 1 0-0 2, Van Whye 2 3-3 7, Malcook

3 1-1 7, Green 2 1-4 5, Knuth 0, Walker 6 1-1

15, Kloepping 0 1-2 1, Harnack 1 0-0 2, Moss

1 0-0 2, McGinty 1 0-0 2, Knuth 1 0-0 2. Totals

18 18-7 45. 3-point goals — ED 11 (Wille 6,

Rusch 1, Jenny 2, Hanson 2), BR 2 (Walker 2).

Total fouls — ED 0, BR 0.

WAUNAKEE 88, BARABOO 34

Baraboo.......................... 16 18 — 34

Waunakee....................... 50 38 — 88

BARABOO — Blum 3 2-2 8, Carpenter 2 0-0 5,

Gehin 2 0-0 4, Peterson 1 0-0 2, Koenig 1 0-2

3, Jackson 2 2-2 7, Schaefer 2 1-2 5, Langkamp

0. Totals 0 0-0 34. WAUNAKEE — Cash

4 0-0 8, Block 0 1-2 1, Knatz 5 1-2 15, Deering

0 4-6 4, Fancher 4 3-5 11, Hough 1 0-0 3,

Fischer 3 0-0 8, May 1 0-0 2, Novinski 1 0-0

3, Johnson 1 0-0 3, Keller 2 1-2 6, Nelson 9

0-1 24, Nelson 0. Totals 31 10-18 88. 3-point

goals — BAR 3 (Carpenter 1, Koenig 1, Jackson

1), W 16 (Knatz 4, Hough 1, Fischer 2, Novinski

1, Johnson 1, Keller 1, Nelson 6). Total fouls

— W 0, BAR 0.

MCFARLAND 75, WALWORTH BIG FOOT 69

McFarland....................... 40 35 — 75

Walworth Big Foot........... 36 33 — 69

MCFARLAND — Nichols 2 2-5 6, Werwinski

0 2-2 2, Chislom 7 5-7 19, Pavelec 5 3-4

17, Werwinski 1 4-8 6. Totals 21 26-39 75.

WALWORTH BIG FOOT — Courier 7 2-2 18,

Eischeid 8 0-3 18, Greco 0, Hildebrandt 4

7-14 16, Trosclair 1 0-0 2, Nielson 1 0-2 0,

Gillingham 3 0-1 6, Foster 1 1-1 3, Greco 0

4-4 4. Totals 25 14-27 69. 3-point goals —

MCF 4 (Pavelec 4), WBF 5 (Courier 2, Eischeid

2, Hildebrandt 1). Total fouls — MCF 0, WBF 0.

STOUGHTON 61, MONROE 49

Monroe........................... 16 33 — 49

Stoughton....................... 30 31 — 61

MONROE — Lange 2 0-1 4, King 1 1-2 3,

Huschitt 4 0-0 9, Ziolkowski 1 0-0 2, Meyer

4 1-2 10, Schumacher 3 0-0 7, Seagreaves 3

2-2 10, Leuzinger 2 0-0 4. Totals 20 4-7 49.

STOUGHTON — Burke 0 2-2 2, Anderson 5

4-7 16, Hutcherson 0 3-4 3, Hobson 5 6-8 18,

Johnson 1 0-0 2, Skavlen 1 1-1 3, Nelson 3 2-4

8, McGee 4 0-1 9. Totals 19 18-27 61. 3-point

goals — MON 5 (Huschitt 1, Meyer 1, Schumacher

1, Seagreaves 2), S 5 (Anderson 2, Hobson

2, McGee 1). Total fouls — S 13, MON 18.

MONONA GROVE 67,

MADISON EDGEWOOD 52

Madison Edgewood.......... 25 27 — 52

Monona Grove................. 28 39 — 67

MADISON EDGEWOOD — Salzwedel 0 1-2 1, J.

Wendler 2 0-0 4, Meriggioli 3 0-1 6, M. Wendler

1 0-0 2, Newton 1 2-2 4, Jimenez 2 0-0

4, Drumm 1 3-3 5, Regnier 7 0-0 20, James

1 0-1 2, Schmotzer 1 0-0 2, Golden 1 0-0 3.

Totals 20 4-11 52. MONONA GROVE — Nelson

6 7-9 19, Hepp 5 1-1 12, Huston 7 0-0 18,

Nett 5 2-2 12, Gronski 0 1-2 1, Bishop 1 0-0

2, Antonson 0 1-2 1, Loken 1 0-0 2. Totals 25

12-16 67. 3-point goals — MEd 7 (Regnier

6Golden 1), MG 5 (Hepp 1, Huston 4). Total

fouls — MG 15, MEd 15. Fouled out — Regnier.

BARNEVELD 62, ALBANY 41

Albany............................ 20 21 — 41

Barneveld....................... 27 35 — 62

ALBANY — Dahl 4 3-7 12, Johnson 1 0-0 2,

Stauffacher 5 2-4 12, Kelley 4 4-4 12, Anderson

0 1-2 1, Schliem 1 0-0 2. Totals 15 10-17

41. BARNEVELD — Reed 7 2-4 16, Gordon

1 1-1 3, Evans 5 2-3 14, Thompson 4 0-1 8,

Fahey 1 0-0 3, Se. Sullivan 1 0-0 2, Harpold 1

0-0 3, Sp. Sullivan 1 0-0 20, Wagabaza 0 1-2

1, Ignatius 3 0-0 7, Johnson 1 0-0 3. Totals

25 6-11 62. 3-point goals — Alb 1 (Dahl 1),

BAR 6 (Evans 2, Fahey 1, Harpold 1, Ignatius

1, Johnson 1). Total fouls — BAR 12, Alb 13.

WATERLOO 70, BELLEVILLE 61

Belleville........................ 22 39 — 61

Waterloo......................... 28 42 — 70

BELLEVILLE — O’Rourke 1 0-1 2, Winkers 3

1-3 8, A.Fahey 6 1-2 17, Schrader 2 4-5 8,

Clark 2 2-3 6, S.Fahey 3 2-4 8, Grebel 2 1-1

5, York 0, Syse 2 2-3 7. Totals 21 13-23 61.

WATERLOO — Brey 9 3-10 24, Noel 1 0-0 2,

Bostwick 4 4-8 12, Jiles 7 5-7 19, Huebner 2

5-7 9, Sanzenbacher 2 0-0 4. Totals 25 17-32

70. 3-point goals — BE 6 (Winkers 1, A.Fahey

4, Syse 1), W 3 (Brey 3). Total fouls — W 17,

BE 19. Fouled out — S.Fahey, Noel.

SAUK PRAIRIE 68, PORTAGE 45

Portage........................... 18 27 — 45

Sauk Prairie.................... 33 35 — 68

PORTAGE — Levander 4 0-1 9, Considine 8

8-11 25, Sheppard 1 0-0 2, Lehman 1 1-1

3, Thomson 1 0-0 3, Jahn 1 1-2 3. Totals 16

10-15 45. SAUK PRAIRIE — Holloway 1 0-0

3, Vieth 1 0-0 3, S.Breunig 6 2-2 14, Henderson

7 0-1 15, Spray 3 3-4 9, German 2 3-4 7,

Breunig 0 1-2 1, Hertzfeldt 2 0-0 4, Wilson 5

0-0 10, Uselman 1 0-0 2. Totals 28 9-13 68.

3-point goals — POR 3 (Levander 1, Considine

1, Thomson 1), SP 3 (Holloway 1, Vieth 1, Henderson

1). Total fouls — SP 17, POR 16.

FORT ATKINSON 58, MILTON 47, OT

Fort Atkinson............. 15 30 13 — 58

Milton........................ 31 14 2 — 47

FORT ATKINSON — Flodin 2 0-0 4, Zahn 1 1-2

3, Wixom 2 2-4 8, Vander Mause 1 0-1 2, Baker

2 6-7 11, Fenner 4 2-5 11, Cosson 4 5-7 13,

Haffelder 1 2-2 4, Klingbeil 1 0-0 2. Totals 17

18-28 58. MILTON — Brown 1 0-0 2, B. Burdette

1 0-1 2, Wecker 2 0-0 4, Bowditch 3 0-3

7, Radke 1 0-0 3, Austin 4 3-4 14, Campion 2

0-0 4, S. Burdette 3 0-0 9, Buswell 1 0-0 2.

Totals 18 3-8 47. 3-point goals — FA 4 (Wixom

2, Baker 1, Fenner 1), MIL 8 (Bowditch 1, Radke

1, Austin 3, S. Burdette 3). Total fouls — FA

17, MIL 25. Fouled out — Austin, S. Burdette.

Girls basketball

MARSHALL 97, BELLEVILLE 59

Belleville........................ 31 28 — 59

Marshall......................... 61 36 — 97

BELLEVILLE — Heittola 5 4-6 15, Halvensleben

2 2-4 8, Foley 3 2-3 8, Grady 6 0-3 15,

Kittleson 2 0-0 4, Shrader 2 1-2 6, Stampfl 0

1-2 1, Winterburn 1 0-0 2. Totals 22 10-20

59. MARSHALL — Neuberger 1 2-2 4, Morel 5

0-1 10, Held 1 0-0 2, Morel 15 0-0 33, Lutz 12

0-2 25, Nickel 5 3-4 15, M. Andrews 1 0-0 2,

Ward 1 0-0 2, Michalak 2 0-0 4, Andrews 0. Totals

42 5-9 97. 3-point goals — BE 7 (Heittola

1, Halvensleben 2, Grady 3, Shrader 1), MAR 6

(Morel 3, Lutz 1, Nickel 2). Total fouls — MAR

17, BE 7. Fouled out — Neuberger.

DEFOREST 70, SAUK PRAIRIE 50

DeForest......................... 29 41 — 70

Sauk Prairie.................... 31 19 — 50

DEFOREST — Laufenberg 1 1-2 3, Compe 2

0-0 5, Roth 5 1-3 12, Trautsch 2 0-0 4, Mickelson

1 1-2 3, Grundahl 12 8-10 32, Smith 1

2-2 5, Hahn 1 2-2 4, Denkert 1 0-0 2. Totals

26 15-21 70. SAUK PRAIRIE — Ballweg 1 1-2

4, Breininger 7 2-2 18, R.Bruenig 8 2-2 19,

O.Breunig 2 0-3 4, Mack 0 3-5 3, Marquardt 0

2-3 2. Totals 18 10-20 50. 3-point goals — 3

(Compe 1, Roth 1, Smith 1), SP 7 (Ballweg 1,

Breininger 5, R.Bruenig 1). Total fouls — 16,

SP 17.

WISCONSIN DELLS 70, NEKOOSA 34

Wisconsin Dells............... 41 29 — 70

Nekoosa.......................... 23 11 — 34

WISCONSIN DELLS — Pfeifer 9 3-4 21, Meister

4 5-6 14, Flock 1 1-2 4, Gray 1 2-2 5, Smith

2 0-0 4, McClyman 0 2-2 2, G. Myklebust 3

2-2 10, L. Myklebust 0 2-0 2, Jones 1 2-2 3,

Torres 2 0-0 5. Totals 23 18-23 70. NEKOOSA

— Schaefbauer 1 2-2 4, Harnisch 4 2-3 10,

Mortel 0 3-7 3, Escamilla 2 0-0 5, Henricksen

1 0-0 3, Elk 0 2-2 2, Kolo 1 1-1 4, Dye 1 0-0

3. Totals 11 8-13 34. 3-point goals — WD 8

(Meister 1, Flock 1, Gray 1, G. Myklebust 2, L.

Myklebust 2, Torres 1), 4 (Escamilla 1, Henricksen

1, Kolo 1, Dye 1). Total fouls — WD

15, 15.

BEAVER DAM 79, REEDSBURG 41

Reedsburg...................... 20 21 — 41

Beaver Dam.................... 42 37 — 79

REEDSBURG — Douglas 1 6-8 8, Straka 4

0-0 8, Korklewski 2 0-0 5, Cherney 6 2-4 14,

Mac.Wieman 1 2-2 4, Benish 1 0-0 2. Totals

15 10-14 41. BEAVER DAM — Jens 7 0-0 18,

Scharfenberg 1 0-0 3, Schumann 3 2-2 9,

Hodgson 1 2-2 5, Uhrich 1 0-0 2, Wilke 6 1-1

13, Stauffacher 3 0-0 6, Stonewall 1 0-0 2,

Burchardt 1 0-0 3, Donaldson 1 2-3 4, Van Loo

7 0-0 14. Totals 32 7-8 79. 3-point goals — R

1 (Korklewski 1), BD 8 (Jens 4, Scharfenberg 1,

Schumann 1, Hodgson 1, Burchardt 1). Total

fouls — BD 16, R 10.

PORTAGE 63, BARABOO 41

Baraboo.......................... 21 20 — 41

Portage........................... 37 26 — 63

BARABOO — Kieck 1 2-4 4, A.Moon 1 0-1 2,

C.Moon 3 0-0 8, Hannagan 6 1-2 13, Oettinger

0 1-2 1, Horstman 1 0-0 2, Stuckey 2 0-0 6,

Johnson 2 0-0 4, Gruner 0 1-2 1. Totals 16

5-11 41. PORTAGE — Roth 2 2-2 8, Wilson 5

1-1 11, Yelk 8 1-2 19, Belleau 1 0-0 2, Nelson

2 0-0 4, Brandner 3 3-4 9, Shortreed 3 0-0 9,

Leeland 0 1-2 1. Totals 24 8-12 63. 3-point

goals — BAR 4 (C.Moon 2, Stuckey 2), POR 7

(Roth 2, Yelk 2, Shortreed 3). Total fouls —

POR 15, BAR 15.

JANESVILLE PARKER 46, MADISON WEST 21

Janesville Parker............. 24 22 — 46

Madison West.................... 8 13 — 21

JANESVILLE PARKER — Dooman 0, J. Forrestal

3 2-2 10, Porter 5 2-5 12, Graesslin 3 0-2

7, Luek 1 0-0 2, Demrow 4 3-4 11, Ayers 0 2-2

2, Jacobson 1 0-0 2. Totals 17 9-17 46. MADISON

WEST — Jankovich 1 0-0 3, McGrath 1

0-0 2, Fleming 1 2-2 4, Drury 1 0-0 3, Mueller

1 0-0 2, Zidani 0 1-4 1, Sullivan 2 2-2 6. Totals

7 5-8 21. 3-point goals — JP 3 (J. Forrestal

2, Graesslin 1), MW 2 (Jankovich 1, Drury 1).

Total fouls — JP 11, MW 14.

VERONA 61, MADISON LA FOLLETTE 58

Madison La Follette......... 22 36 — 58

Verona............................ 28 33 — 61

MADISON LA FOLLETTE — Driver 1 0-0 3,

Eder 4 2-2 11, Green 4 0-0 11, Prewitt 5 5-6

16, Walker 0 2-2 2, Olson 3 4-4 11, Ingersoll

1 2-2 4. Totals 18 15-17 58. VERONA — Rae

2 6-7 10, Kundinger 2 2-2 8, Briggs 3 3-4 9,

Parman 2 1-2 7, K. Pederson 2 3-3 7, Smith 6

7-10 20. Totals 17 22-28 61. 3-point goals

— ML 7 (Driver 1, Eder 1, Green 3, Prewitt 1,

Olson 1), V 5 (Kundinger 2, Parman 2, Smith

1). Total fouls — V 14, ML 18.

MIDDLETON 68, JANESVILLE CRAIG 67

Middleton....................... 25 43 — 68

Janesville Craig............... 33 34 — 67

MIDDLETON — Coleman 4 0-0 12, Lemirande

2 0-0 5, Tanin 7 2-0 16, Bursac 3 1-0 7, Dunn

0 2-0 2, Flottmeyer 7 9-0 23, Roquet 0 1-0 1,

Accola 0 2-0 2. Totals 23 17-23 68. JANESVILLE

CRAIG — Dunlavy 1 3-0 5, Parkhurst

3 4-0 10, Gregg 1 2-0 5, Pierson 11 2-0 33,

Fieiras 5 2-0 14. Totals 21 13-20 67. 3-point

goals — MID 5 (Coleman 4, Lemirande 1), JC

12 (Gregg 1, Pierson 9, Fieiras 2). Total fouls

— MID 20, JC 18.

STOUGHTON 49, FORT ATKINSON 20

Fort Atkinson.................. 13 7 — 20

Stoughton....................... 22 27 — 49

FORT ATKINSON — Brandl 1 3-4 6, Marquart

0, Staude 4 2-2 11, Belzer 1 0-0 2, Opperman

0 1-2 1. Totals 6 6-12 20. STOUGHTON — Zaemisch

0 1-2 1, Kissling 1 0-0 2, Trieloff 6 0-1

15, Ashworth 4 1-1 9, Nelson 4 1-1 9, Baker

1 0-2 2, Seidel 1 0-0 2, Sproul 1 0-0 2, Kotlowski

2 0-0 4, Trieloff 1 0-0 3. Totals 21 3-7

49. 3-point goals — FA 2 (Brandl 1, Staude 1),

S 4 (Trieloff 3, Trieloff 1). Total fouls — S 14,

FA 12.

MONONA GROVE 74, MILTON 41

Monona Grove................. 37 37 — 74

Milton............................. 17 24 — 41

MONONA GROVE — Johnson 2 0-0 5, Goke 0

2-2 2, Blang 1 1-2 3, Warnock 7 0-0 16, Kellogg

2 2-2 6, Gorton 6 0-1 14, Bruns 3 1-2

8, Curran 4 1-2 9, Zank 2 0-0 4, Christiansen

0 1-6 1, Nelson 3 0-0 6. Totals 30 8-17 74.

MILTON — Buescher 5 0-0 10, Hanke 2 0-2

5, Campion 2 4-4 8, Stuckey 4 0-0 9, Falk 2

1-2 5, Mack-Honold 1 0-0 2, Wuetrich 1 0-1

2. Totals 17 5-10 41. 3-point goals — MG 6

(Johnson 1, Warnock 2, Gorton 2, Bruns 1),

MIL 2 (Hanke 1, Stuckey 1). Total fouls — MG

16, MIL 16.

OREGON 46, WATERTOWN 38

Oregon............................ 21 25 — 46

Watertown...................... 19 19 — 38

OREGON — Statz 3 0-1 9, Spilde 0 3-4 3,

Schrimpf 4 2-3 12, Kane 0 1-2 1, Uhl 4 5-6

15, S.Roberts 0 4-5 4, Peterson 1 0-2 2. Totals

12 15-23 46. WATERTOWN — Koepp 3 3-4

11, Hendricks 1 0-0 2, Schmutzler 2 0-2 4,

Korducki 2 1-2 5, Maas 3 5-10 11, Gifford 1

2-2 5. Totals 12 11-20 38. 3-point goals — Or

7 (Statz 3, Schrimpf 2, Uhl 2), WAT 3 (Koepp 2,

Gifford 1). Total fouls — Or 19, WAT 19.

MONROE 61, MADISON EDGEWOOD 48

Madison Edgewood.......... 15 33 — 48

Monroe........................... 33 28 — 61

MADISON EDGEWOOD — Schauer 1 0-0 2, A.

Olson 0, Deang 7 2-4 16, Grosse 3 0-0 9, Lazar

4 1-2 10, Jenkins 1 0-0 3, Langlois 1 0-0 3,

Cook 0 1-2 1, Wallhaus 1 0-0 2, Iglar 0 2-4 2.

Totals 18 6-13 48. MONROE — M.Benzschawel

8 2-4 18, Mathiason 1 0-0 2, Hilliard 9 1-1 21,

E.Benzschawel 4 0-0 9, Bunker 1 1-2 3, Conway

1 0-0 3, Houston 1 0-0 2, Nesbitt 1 0-0

3. Totals 26 4-7 61. 3-point goals — MEd 6

(Grosse 3, Lazar 1, Jenkins 1, Langlois 1), MON

5 (Hilliard 2, E.Benzschawel 1, Conway 1, Nesbitt

1). Total fouls — MON 14, MEd 9.

WALWORTH BIG FOOT 54, EDGERTON 41

Edgerton......................... 25 16 — 41

Walworth Big Foot........... 32 22 — 54

EDGERTON — Demrow 10 5-8 25, Fox-Gunderson

4 0-2 9, Danks 1 2-3 4, Radtke 0 1-3

1, Cleveland 1 0-0 2. Totals 16 8-22 41. WALWORTH

BIG FOOT — Peterson 4 2-6 10, Courier

6 11-16 24, VandeBogart 3 3-4 9, V.Larson

2 0-0 5, Paulsen 1 0-0 2, Foster 1 0-0 2, Baxter

1 0-0 2. Totals 18 16-27 54. 3-point goals

— ED 1 (Fox-Gunderson 1), WBF 2 (Courier 1,

V.Larson 1). Total fouls — WBF 21, ED 17.

PARDEEVILLE 49, CAMBRIA-FRIESLAND 39

Cambria-Friesland.......... 15 24 — 39

Pardeeville..................... 22 27 — 49

CAMBRIA-FRIESLAND — DeYoung 4 0-0

12, Ebert 2 0-0 4, Jones 4 5-8 13, Olson

1 2-2 5, Raley 2 0-0 5. Totals 13 7-10 39.

PARDEEVILLE — Brouette 4 0-0 8, DeLapp 5

0-0 10, Mussehl 6 3-5 15, Nedza 1 2-3 4, Manthey

2 3-3 7, Lynch 1 0-0 3, Ott 1 0-2 2. Totals

20 8-14 49. 3-point goals — CF 6 (DeYoung 4,

Olson 1, Raley 1), PAR 1 (Lynch 1). Total fouls

— PAR 12, CF 18. Fouled out — Jones.

LODI 46, POYNETTE 26

Poynette......................... 13 13 — 26

Lodi................................ 21 25 — 46

POYNETTE — Reddeman 1 0-0 2, Cuff 1 1-1 3,

Chadwick 2 1-2 5, HanWalters 1 0-2 3, Schutz

0 2-2 2, Anderson 1 0-1 2, Hutchinson 2 1-2

5, Bruchs 1 1-2 4. Totals 9 6-12 26. LODI —

Wendt 1 2-2 5, Walzer 0 2-2 2, Kruchten 1 2-2

4, Gilles 4 2-2 11, Steinkopf 1 0-0 2, Kolinski 3

0-0 7, Ripp 2 0-1 4, Milne 5 1-6 11. Totals 17

9-15 46. 3-point goals — POY 2 (HanWalters

1, Bruchs 1), L 3 (Wendt 1, Gilles 1, Kolinski 1).

Total fouls — L 14, POY 14.

WAUNAKEE 53, MOUNT HOREB 42

Waunakee....................... 27 26 — 53

Mount Horeb................... 20 22 — 42

WAUNAKEE — Farnsworth 6 2-2 16, Ehle 1

0-0 2, Murray 1 0-0 2, Schmitt 3 0-4 6, Maier

7 2-6 18, Watson 3 1-2 7. Totals 22 5-16 53.

MOUNT HOREB — Magnuson 6 0-0 15, Vesperman

0 4-9 4, Ollendick 3 0-0 8, Anderson

1 0-0 2, Stange 1 0-0 3, Coulthard 2 6-12

10. Totals 13 10-21 42. 3-point goals — W 4

(Farnsworth 2, Maier 2), MH 6 (Magnuson 3,

Ollendick 2, Stange 1). Total fouls — W 17,

MH 16.

COLUMBUS 57, LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 53

Lakeside Lutheran........... 28 25 — 53

Columbus........................ 24 33 — 57

LAKESIDE LUTHERAN — Thiele 6 0-1 12,

Buxa 5 1-2 11, Slonaker 2 1-5 5, Gnabasik 2

0-4 4, Schuetz 3 0-0 6, Uecker 1 0-1 2, Cody

3 2-2 9, Murray 1 2-2 4, Willems 0. Totals 23

6-18 53. COLUMBUS — Raley 0 1-6 1, Link 5

2-3 16, A. Olson 4 1-1 10, Boettcher 2 0-0 4,

S. Olson 2 1-2 5, Zittel 1 3-6 5, Paulson 3 2-4

9, Kahl 2 1-9 5, Ekern 1 0-0 2. Totals 20 11-31

57. 3-point goals — LL 1 (Cody 1), COL 6 (Link

4, A. Olson 1, Paulson 1). Total fouls — COL

19, LL 26. Fouled out — Slonaker, Willems.

WATERLOO 53, CAMBRIDGE 35

Waterloo......................... 18 35 — 53

Cambridge........................ 9 26 — 35

WATERLOO — Limoseth 4 1-2 9, Renforth 2

3-3 7, Battenberg 3 0-2 6, Caraballo 2 0-0

4, Filter 3 3-4 9, Krueger 0 1-2 1, Powers 3

1-3 9, Kuhl 3 0-0 8. Totals 20 9-16 53. CAMBRIDGE

— Jarlsberg 3 1-2 10, Williams 3 2-3

8, Korth 3 0-4 6, Holzhueter 2 0-0 5, Hoffmann

1 0-0 2, Sundquist 1 0-0 2, Bolger 1 0-0

2. Totals 14 3-9 35. 3-point goals — 4 (Powers

2, Kuhl 2), CAM 4 (Jarlsberg 3, Holzhueter

1). Total fouls — 10, CAM 14.

PLATTEVILLE 57, DODGEVILLE 45

Platteville....................... 23 34 — 57

Dodgeville....................... 26 19 — 45

PLATTEVILLE — Mumm 1 0-0 2, Hoyer 8 2-4

19, Budden 0 1-2 1, Nies 2 9-19 13, Cooley 1

2-4 4, Carroll 7 2-3 17, Faherty 0 1-3 1. Totals

19 17-35 57. DODGEVILLE — Phillips 3 1-2 8,

Heimerl 2 3-4 7, Ludwig 1 5-6 7, Borne 3 0-0

6, Blume 1 0-0 2, Argall 2 9-10 13, Starr 1 0-0

2. Totals 13 18-24 45. 3-point goals — PV 2

(Hoyer 1, Carroll 1), DOD 1 (Phillips 1). Total

fouls — PV 18, DOD 21.

NEW GLARUS 59, WISCONSIN HEIGHTS 39

Wisconsin Heights............. 9 30 — 39

New Glarus..................... 22 37 — 59

WISCONSIN HEIGHTS — King 0 1-2 1, Handel

4 4-8 12, Hering 1 2-2 4, Adler 3 5-11 11,

Keith 0 4-7 4, Wood 1 0-0 2, Teela 0, Schaefer

0 2-2 2, Mickelson 1 1-2 3. Totals 10 19-34

39. NEW GLARUS — Hustad 2 4-4 9, Watrud

1 0-0 2, Streiff 1 0-0 2, Himmelmann 2 2-4

6, Benson 8 12-17 28, Krause 2 0-8 12. Totals

16 25-35 59. 3-point goals — WH 0, NG

2 (Hustad 1, Krause 1). Total fouls — NG 0,

WH 0.

RICHLAND CENTER 52, RIVER VALLEY 32

Richland Center.............. 30 22 — 52

River Valley..................... 18 14 — 32

RICHLAND CENTER — Schmitz 3 0-1 6, Adsit

1 3-4 5, Olson 0 2-2 2, Mieden 2 0-0 6, Louis

2 2-2 8, Monson 4 2-4 10, Gander 1 0-0 3,

Thomas 4 2-4 10, Bauer 1 0-0 2. Totals 18

11-17 52. RIVER VALLEY — Eastlick 2 0-0 5,

Esser 1 2-6 4, Hoffman 1 3-6 5, Feiner 3 0-0

7, Briehl 4 3-7 11. Totals 11 8-19 32. 3-point

goals — RC 5 (Mieden 2, Louis 2, Gander 1),

RV 2 (Eastlick 1, Feiner 1). Total fouls — RC

17, RV 13.

LAKE MILLS 61,

WATERTOWN LUTHER PREP 45

Watertown Luther Prep... 29 16 — 45

Lake Mills....................... 27 34 — 61

LUTHER PREP — Hirsch 2 0-0 4, Goba 5 0-2

14, Glisper 2 0-0 4, Schmidt 2 0-0 5, Burke 4

1-2 9, Paulsen 2 4-4 9. Totals 17 5-8 45. LAKE

MILLS — Roughen 3 2-2 9, Wagner 10 2-2 22,

Pitta 6 1-2 16, Guerrero 5 4-4 14. Totals 24

9-10 61. 3-point goals — WLP 6 (Goba 4,

Schmidt 1, Paulsen 1), LM 4 (Roughen 1, Pitta

3). Total fouls — LM 9, WLP 9.

MINERAL POINT 70, BOSCOBEL 42

Mineral Point.................. 40 30 — 70

Boscobel......................... 18 24 — 42

MINERAL POINT — Johnson 7 3-4 17, K. Lindsey

2 0-3 4, M. Lindsey 2 0-0 5, Mar. Aschliman

2 0-2 5, James 1 0-0 2, Springer 1 4-9

6, Reichling 7 2-2 16, Mac. Aschliman 2 0-0 4,

Kinch 2 1-2 5, Schmitz 1 0-0 2, Schubert 2 0-0

4. Totals 29 10-22 70. BOSCOBEL — Newton

4 0-2 8, Yahn 2 0-0 4, Knowles 2 0-0 4, Beck

2 0-1 5, Wacker 1 0-0 2, Knowles 7 5-7 19.

Totals 18 5-10 42. 3-point goals — MP 2 (M.

Lindsey 1, Mar. Aschliman 1), BOS 1 (Beck 1).

Total fouls — MP 11, BOS 15.

Boys hockey

BARABOO/PORTAGE 3,

SAUK PRAIRIE CO-OP 2, OT

Sauk Prairie............. 1 0 1 0 — 2

Baraboo/Portage..... 1 1 0 1 — 3

First period: BP — Logan (G. Larson, Koseor),

1:02. SP — Jelinek (Desroches), 15:38. Second

period: BP — Wech (Brown), 1:38. Third period:

SP — Bauernhuber (Jelinek, Desroches),

0:27. Overtime: BP — Logan (G. Larson, Koseor),

5:03. Saves: SP (Carr) 26, BP (Hinz) 33.

Penalties: SP 0-0, BP 3-6.

MIDDLETON 5,

JANESVILLE CRAIG/PARKER 1

Middleton....................... 2 2 1 — 5

Janesville Craig/Parker... 0 0 1 — 1

First period: M — Br. Kalschuer (Sjowall), 6:38;

Schuster, 8:29. Second period: M — Schuster

(Henderson, Pavelski), 5:45; Br. Kalschuer

(Chafe), 11:23. Third period: JCP — Coulter

(DeGarmo), 12:07 (sh); M — Chafe (Frusciante),

14:44. Saves: M (Pugliese) 15; JCP (Kaas) 20.

Penalties-minutes: M 4-8; JCP 3-6.

REEDSBURG CO-OP 5, DEFOREST 3

DeForest......................... 0 1 2 — 3

Reedsburg...................... 2 2 1 — 5

First period: R — Cunningham (Jones), 9:26; R

— Pfaff (Ely), 12:23. Second period: R — Pawlak

(Schyrink), 1:32 (pp); DF —Lloyd (Melchior,

Richter), 13:19; R — Pawlak (Pfaff, Ely), 16:08.

Third period: DF — Mack (Jacobsen, Shaw),

9:34 (sh); DF — Garnell, 12:22; R — Pfaff

(Jones), 13:12. Saves: DF — (Brethouwer) 43;

R — (Oaks) 16. Penalties-minutes: DF 9-26;

R 8-40.

MADISON WEST 5, WEST BEND WEST 1

West Bend West.............. 1 0 0 — 1

Madison West.................. 1 1 3 — 5

First period: MW — Duchemin (Baldwin, Jiang),

9:28; WBW — Klebba (Butler, Coughlin), 16:30

(pp). Second period: MW — Duchemin (Baldwin),

5:16. Third period: MW — Kohn (Huie,

Baldwin), 0:23 (pp); MW — Baldwin (Horein),

16:06; MW — Baldwin (Kohn), 16:59. Saves:

WBW (Clement) 31; MW (Hedican) 25. Penalties-

minutes: MW 10-23; WBW 8-19.

Girls hockey

SUN PRAIRIE CO-OP 2,

CEDARBURG CO-OP 1, OT

Cedarburg................ 1 0 0 0 — 1

Sun Prairie............... 0 0 1 1 — 2

First period: C — Gontarski (Schimpf), 12:39.

Third period: SP — Griffiths (Banuelos), 8:51

(sh). Overtime: SP — Rosin (Bauer, Jager),

0:55. Saves: C (McCardle) 34; SP (Knox) 14.

Penalties-minutes: C 3-6; SP 4-8.

WISCONSIN RAPIDS CO-OP 3,

BELOIT MEMORIAL CO-OP 1

Wisconsin Rapids............ 1 1 1 — 3

Beloit Memorial.............. 0 0 1 — 1

First period: WR — Tryba, 2:28.

Second period: WR — Broecker (Tryba),

13:23. Third period: BM — Maslonka (H.

Knauf, Nerad), 7:44; WR — Tryba (Bruneau),

16:18. Saves: WR (Cowden) 28; BM (Cronin)

21. Penalties-minutes: WR 2-4; BM 1-2.

Boys swimming

WIAA diving sectionals

Note: Individual sectional champions automatically

advance to state. Also advancing to state

are the top 18 non-winning scorers (in Division

1) or top 12 non-winning scorers (in Division

2) from all sectionals in that division.

DIVISION 1

Middleton sectional

1, Bennett, Madison Memorial, 448.00 points

(automatic state qualifier); 2, Roush, Middleton,

406.75 (state qualifier); 3, Bell, Madison

Memorial, 353.95; 4, Stadler, Madison West,

351.35; 5, Ritter, Verona, 339.70; 6, Dugan,

Verona/Mount Horeb, 292.00; 7, Miller, Beloit

Memorial, 239.30.

DIVISION 2

Baraboo sectional

1, Stitgen, Madison Edgewood, 408.4.

