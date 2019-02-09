Boys basketball
EVANSVILLE 59, WHITEWATER 52
Whitewater..................... 27 25 — 52
Evansville....................... 24 35 — 59
WHITEWATER — Pease 5 0-0 13, Stoll 2 0-1
4, Martin 1 0-0 2, Kohl 0 1-2 1, Martin 10
2-5 22, Brown 4 0-0 10. Totals 22 3-10 52.
EVANSVILLE — Heinzelman 1 0-0 2, Maag 4
1-2 9, Geske 4 2-6 11, Anderson 3 4-5 10,
McAlister 5 8-11 18, Stencel 1 0-0 2, Louis 3
0-0 6, Korfmacher 0 1-2 1. Totals 21 16-26
59. 3-point goals — WHI 5 (Pease 3, Brown 2),
EV 1 (Geske 1). Total fouls — EV 15, WHI 16.
LODI 68, POYNETTE 48
Poynette......................... 27 21 — 48
Lodi................................ 30 38 — 68
POYNETTE — Moll 2 1-2 5, Bruchs 8 4-7 20,
O’Connor 1 2-3 4, Gorman 2 0-0 5, Feller 5 0-0
12, Petersen 0 2-2 2. Totals 18 9-14 48. LODI
— Faust 0, Furniss 2 0-0 6, Streeter 1 0-0 2,
Richards 3 0-0 9, Persike 6 0-2 13, Hamilton
6 0-0 12, Steinhoff 5 0-2 10, Traeder 2 1-2
5, Faust 4 3-4 11. Totals 29 4-12 68. 3-point
goals — POY 3 (Gorman 1, Feller 2), L 6 (Furniss
2, Richards 3, Persike 1). Total fouls — L
13, POY 10.
WISCONSIN DELLS 67, NEKOOSA 39
Nekoosa.......................... 13 26 — 39
Wisconsin Dells............... 35 32 — 67
NEKOOSA — Kolo 2 0-2 5, Alday 0, Doebereiner
3 0-0 7, Boivin 0 3-4 3, Bills 1 1-2 3, Lobner
6 2-7 14, Dillon 1 0-0 3, Barten 1 0-0 2, Merritt
0 1-2 1. Totals 14 7-17 39. WISCONSIN
DELLS — Musiedlak 3 2-3 9, Anchor 2 0-0 5,
Gutzmer 2 0-0 4, Hirst 3 1-1 8, Funmaker 9
0-0 21, Eck 3 7-8 13, Millard 2 0-2 4, Greendeer
0 1-2 1, Nevar 0 2-4 2. Totals 24 13-20
67. 3-point goals — 3 (Kolo 1, Doebereiner 1,
Dillon 1), WD 6 (Musiedlak 1, Anchor 1, Hirst 1,
Funmaker 3). Total fouls — WD 17, 15.
EAST TROY 59, JEFFERSON 54
East Troy........................ 36 23 — 59
Jefferson........................ 29 25 — 54
EAST TROY — Polakoski 6 5-6 20, Lottig 3 0-0
9, Vukovich 11 5-10 27, Cummings 1 0-1 3.
Totals 21 10-18 59. JEFFERSON — Sukow 2
0-1 5, Kaiser 3 2-2 8, Brost 6 0-2 14, Simdon
1 3-3 5, Stelse 4 2-2 10, Monogue 4 2-3 10,
Vogel 1 0-0 2. Totals 21 9-13 54. 3-point
goals — ET 7 (Polakoski 3, Lottig 3Cummings
1), JEF 3 (Sukow 1, Brost 2). Total fouls — ET
17, JEF 21. Fouled out — Lottig.
EDGERTON 75, BRODHEAD 45
Edgerton......................... 39 36 — 75
Brodhead........................ 20 25 — 45
EDGERTON — Norland 2 0-0 4, Wille 6 0-0 18,
Rusch 3 2-4 9, Spang 7 2-3 16, Jenny 5 0-0
12, Krause 1 0-0 2, Fox 1 0-0 2, Fox 0, Hanson
4 2-2 12. Totals 29 6-9 75. BRODHEAD
— Baker 1 0-0 2, Van Whye 2 3-3 7, Malcook
3 1-1 7, Green 2 1-4 5, Knuth 0, Walker 6 1-1
15, Kloepping 0 1-2 1, Harnack 1 0-0 2, Moss
1 0-0 2, McGinty 1 0-0 2, Knuth 1 0-0 2. Totals
18 18-7 45. 3-point goals — ED 11 (Wille 6,
Rusch 1, Jenny 2, Hanson 2), BR 2 (Walker 2).
Total fouls — ED 0, BR 0.
WAUNAKEE 88, BARABOO 34
Baraboo.......................... 16 18 — 34
Waunakee....................... 50 38 — 88
BARABOO — Blum 3 2-2 8, Carpenter 2 0-0 5,
Gehin 2 0-0 4, Peterson 1 0-0 2, Koenig 1 0-2
3, Jackson 2 2-2 7, Schaefer 2 1-2 5, Langkamp
0. Totals 0 0-0 34. WAUNAKEE — Cash
4 0-0 8, Block 0 1-2 1, Knatz 5 1-2 15, Deering
0 4-6 4, Fancher 4 3-5 11, Hough 1 0-0 3,
Fischer 3 0-0 8, May 1 0-0 2, Novinski 1 0-0
3, Johnson 1 0-0 3, Keller 2 1-2 6, Nelson 9
0-1 24, Nelson 0. Totals 31 10-18 88. 3-point
goals — BAR 3 (Carpenter 1, Koenig 1, Jackson
1), W 16 (Knatz 4, Hough 1, Fischer 2, Novinski
1, Johnson 1, Keller 1, Nelson 6). Total fouls
— W 0, BAR 0.
MCFARLAND 75, WALWORTH BIG FOOT 69
McFarland....................... 40 35 — 75
Walworth Big Foot........... 36 33 — 69
MCFARLAND — Nichols 2 2-5 6, Werwinski
0 2-2 2, Chislom 7 5-7 19, Pavelec 5 3-4
17, Werwinski 1 4-8 6. Totals 21 26-39 75.
WALWORTH BIG FOOT — Courier 7 2-2 18,
Eischeid 8 0-3 18, Greco 0, Hildebrandt 4
7-14 16, Trosclair 1 0-0 2, Nielson 1 0-2 0,
Gillingham 3 0-1 6, Foster 1 1-1 3, Greco 0
4-4 4. Totals 25 14-27 69. 3-point goals —
MCF 4 (Pavelec 4), WBF 5 (Courier 2, Eischeid
2, Hildebrandt 1). Total fouls — MCF 0, WBF 0.
STOUGHTON 61, MONROE 49
Monroe........................... 16 33 — 49
Stoughton....................... 30 31 — 61
MONROE — Lange 2 0-1 4, King 1 1-2 3,
Huschitt 4 0-0 9, Ziolkowski 1 0-0 2, Meyer
4 1-2 10, Schumacher 3 0-0 7, Seagreaves 3
2-2 10, Leuzinger 2 0-0 4. Totals 20 4-7 49.
STOUGHTON — Burke 0 2-2 2, Anderson 5
4-7 16, Hutcherson 0 3-4 3, Hobson 5 6-8 18,
Johnson 1 0-0 2, Skavlen 1 1-1 3, Nelson 3 2-4
8, McGee 4 0-1 9. Totals 19 18-27 61. 3-point
goals — MON 5 (Huschitt 1, Meyer 1, Schumacher
1, Seagreaves 2), S 5 (Anderson 2, Hobson
2, McGee 1). Total fouls — S 13, MON 18.
MONONA GROVE 67,
MADISON EDGEWOOD 52
Madison Edgewood.......... 25 27 — 52
Monona Grove................. 28 39 — 67
MADISON EDGEWOOD — Salzwedel 0 1-2 1, J.
Wendler 2 0-0 4, Meriggioli 3 0-1 6, M. Wendler
1 0-0 2, Newton 1 2-2 4, Jimenez 2 0-0
4, Drumm 1 3-3 5, Regnier 7 0-0 20, James
1 0-1 2, Schmotzer 1 0-0 2, Golden 1 0-0 3.
Totals 20 4-11 52. MONONA GROVE — Nelson
6 7-9 19, Hepp 5 1-1 12, Huston 7 0-0 18,
Nett 5 2-2 12, Gronski 0 1-2 1, Bishop 1 0-0
2, Antonson 0 1-2 1, Loken 1 0-0 2. Totals 25
12-16 67. 3-point goals — MEd 7 (Regnier
6Golden 1), MG 5 (Hepp 1, Huston 4). Total
fouls — MG 15, MEd 15. Fouled out — Regnier.
BARNEVELD 62, ALBANY 41
Albany............................ 20 21 — 41
Barneveld....................... 27 35 — 62
ALBANY — Dahl 4 3-7 12, Johnson 1 0-0 2,
Stauffacher 5 2-4 12, Kelley 4 4-4 12, Anderson
0 1-2 1, Schliem 1 0-0 2. Totals 15 10-17
41. BARNEVELD — Reed 7 2-4 16, Gordon
1 1-1 3, Evans 5 2-3 14, Thompson 4 0-1 8,
Fahey 1 0-0 3, Se. Sullivan 1 0-0 2, Harpold 1
0-0 3, Sp. Sullivan 1 0-0 20, Wagabaza 0 1-2
1, Ignatius 3 0-0 7, Johnson 1 0-0 3. Totals
25 6-11 62. 3-point goals — Alb 1 (Dahl 1),
BAR 6 (Evans 2, Fahey 1, Harpold 1, Ignatius
1, Johnson 1). Total fouls — BAR 12, Alb 13.
WATERLOO 70, BELLEVILLE 61
Belleville........................ 22 39 — 61
Waterloo......................... 28 42 — 70
BELLEVILLE — O’Rourke 1 0-1 2, Winkers 3
1-3 8, A.Fahey 6 1-2 17, Schrader 2 4-5 8,
Clark 2 2-3 6, S.Fahey 3 2-4 8, Grebel 2 1-1
5, York 0, Syse 2 2-3 7. Totals 21 13-23 61.
WATERLOO — Brey 9 3-10 24, Noel 1 0-0 2,
Bostwick 4 4-8 12, Jiles 7 5-7 19, Huebner 2
5-7 9, Sanzenbacher 2 0-0 4. Totals 25 17-32
70. 3-point goals — BE 6 (Winkers 1, A.Fahey
4, Syse 1), W 3 (Brey 3). Total fouls — W 17,
BE 19. Fouled out — S.Fahey, Noel.
SAUK PRAIRIE 68, PORTAGE 45
Portage........................... 18 27 — 45
Sauk Prairie.................... 33 35 — 68
PORTAGE — Levander 4 0-1 9, Considine 8
8-11 25, Sheppard 1 0-0 2, Lehman 1 1-1
3, Thomson 1 0-0 3, Jahn 1 1-2 3. Totals 16
10-15 45. SAUK PRAIRIE — Holloway 1 0-0
3, Vieth 1 0-0 3, S.Breunig 6 2-2 14, Henderson
7 0-1 15, Spray 3 3-4 9, German 2 3-4 7,
Breunig 0 1-2 1, Hertzfeldt 2 0-0 4, Wilson 5
0-0 10, Uselman 1 0-0 2. Totals 28 9-13 68.
3-point goals — POR 3 (Levander 1, Considine
1, Thomson 1), SP 3 (Holloway 1, Vieth 1, Henderson
1). Total fouls — SP 17, POR 16.
FORT ATKINSON 58, MILTON 47, OT
Fort Atkinson............. 15 30 13 — 58
Milton........................ 31 14 2 — 47
FORT ATKINSON — Flodin 2 0-0 4, Zahn 1 1-2
3, Wixom 2 2-4 8, Vander Mause 1 0-1 2, Baker
2 6-7 11, Fenner 4 2-5 11, Cosson 4 5-7 13,
Haffelder 1 2-2 4, Klingbeil 1 0-0 2. Totals 17
18-28 58. MILTON — Brown 1 0-0 2, B. Burdette
1 0-1 2, Wecker 2 0-0 4, Bowditch 3 0-3
7, Radke 1 0-0 3, Austin 4 3-4 14, Campion 2
0-0 4, S. Burdette 3 0-0 9, Buswell 1 0-0 2.
Totals 18 3-8 47. 3-point goals — FA 4 (Wixom
2, Baker 1, Fenner 1), MIL 8 (Bowditch 1, Radke
1, Austin 3, S. Burdette 3). Total fouls — FA
17, MIL 25. Fouled out — Austin, S. Burdette.
Girls basketball
MARSHALL 97, BELLEVILLE 59
Belleville........................ 31 28 — 59
Marshall......................... 61 36 — 97
BELLEVILLE — Heittola 5 4-6 15, Halvensleben
2 2-4 8, Foley 3 2-3 8, Grady 6 0-3 15,
Kittleson 2 0-0 4, Shrader 2 1-2 6, Stampfl 0
1-2 1, Winterburn 1 0-0 2. Totals 22 10-20
59. MARSHALL — Neuberger 1 2-2 4, Morel 5
0-1 10, Held 1 0-0 2, Morel 15 0-0 33, Lutz 12
0-2 25, Nickel 5 3-4 15, M. Andrews 1 0-0 2,
Ward 1 0-0 2, Michalak 2 0-0 4, Andrews 0. Totals
42 5-9 97. 3-point goals — BE 7 (Heittola
1, Halvensleben 2, Grady 3, Shrader 1), MAR 6
(Morel 3, Lutz 1, Nickel 2). Total fouls — MAR
17, BE 7. Fouled out — Neuberger.
DEFOREST 70, SAUK PRAIRIE 50
DeForest......................... 29 41 — 70
Sauk Prairie.................... 31 19 — 50
DEFOREST — Laufenberg 1 1-2 3, Compe 2
0-0 5, Roth 5 1-3 12, Trautsch 2 0-0 4, Mickelson
1 1-2 3, Grundahl 12 8-10 32, Smith 1
2-2 5, Hahn 1 2-2 4, Denkert 1 0-0 2. Totals
26 15-21 70. SAUK PRAIRIE — Ballweg 1 1-2
4, Breininger 7 2-2 18, R.Bruenig 8 2-2 19,
O.Breunig 2 0-3 4, Mack 0 3-5 3, Marquardt 0
2-3 2. Totals 18 10-20 50. 3-point goals — 3
(Compe 1, Roth 1, Smith 1), SP 7 (Ballweg 1,
Breininger 5, R.Bruenig 1). Total fouls — 16,
SP 17.
WISCONSIN DELLS 70, NEKOOSA 34
Wisconsin Dells............... 41 29 — 70
Nekoosa.......................... 23 11 — 34
WISCONSIN DELLS — Pfeifer 9 3-4 21, Meister
4 5-6 14, Flock 1 1-2 4, Gray 1 2-2 5, Smith
2 0-0 4, McClyman 0 2-2 2, G. Myklebust 3
2-2 10, L. Myklebust 0 2-0 2, Jones 1 2-2 3,
Torres 2 0-0 5. Totals 23 18-23 70. NEKOOSA
— Schaefbauer 1 2-2 4, Harnisch 4 2-3 10,
Mortel 0 3-7 3, Escamilla 2 0-0 5, Henricksen
1 0-0 3, Elk 0 2-2 2, Kolo 1 1-1 4, Dye 1 0-0
3. Totals 11 8-13 34. 3-point goals — WD 8
(Meister 1, Flock 1, Gray 1, G. Myklebust 2, L.
Myklebust 2, Torres 1), 4 (Escamilla 1, Henricksen
1, Kolo 1, Dye 1). Total fouls — WD
15, 15.
BEAVER DAM 79, REEDSBURG 41
Reedsburg...................... 20 21 — 41
Beaver Dam.................... 42 37 — 79
REEDSBURG — Douglas 1 6-8 8, Straka 4
0-0 8, Korklewski 2 0-0 5, Cherney 6 2-4 14,
Mac.Wieman 1 2-2 4, Benish 1 0-0 2. Totals
15 10-14 41. BEAVER DAM — Jens 7 0-0 18,
Scharfenberg 1 0-0 3, Schumann 3 2-2 9,
Hodgson 1 2-2 5, Uhrich 1 0-0 2, Wilke 6 1-1
13, Stauffacher 3 0-0 6, Stonewall 1 0-0 2,
Burchardt 1 0-0 3, Donaldson 1 2-3 4, Van Loo
7 0-0 14. Totals 32 7-8 79. 3-point goals — R
1 (Korklewski 1), BD 8 (Jens 4, Scharfenberg 1,
Schumann 1, Hodgson 1, Burchardt 1). Total
fouls — BD 16, R 10.
PORTAGE 63, BARABOO 41
Baraboo.......................... 21 20 — 41
Portage........................... 37 26 — 63
BARABOO — Kieck 1 2-4 4, A.Moon 1 0-1 2,
C.Moon 3 0-0 8, Hannagan 6 1-2 13, Oettinger
0 1-2 1, Horstman 1 0-0 2, Stuckey 2 0-0 6,
Johnson 2 0-0 4, Gruner 0 1-2 1. Totals 16
5-11 41. PORTAGE — Roth 2 2-2 8, Wilson 5
1-1 11, Yelk 8 1-2 19, Belleau 1 0-0 2, Nelson
2 0-0 4, Brandner 3 3-4 9, Shortreed 3 0-0 9,
Leeland 0 1-2 1. Totals 24 8-12 63. 3-point
goals — BAR 4 (C.Moon 2, Stuckey 2), POR 7
(Roth 2, Yelk 2, Shortreed 3). Total fouls —
POR 15, BAR 15.
JANESVILLE PARKER 46, MADISON WEST 21
Janesville Parker............. 24 22 — 46
Madison West.................... 8 13 — 21
JANESVILLE PARKER — Dooman 0, J. Forrestal
3 2-2 10, Porter 5 2-5 12, Graesslin 3 0-2
7, Luek 1 0-0 2, Demrow 4 3-4 11, Ayers 0 2-2
2, Jacobson 1 0-0 2. Totals 17 9-17 46. MADISON
WEST — Jankovich 1 0-0 3, McGrath 1
0-0 2, Fleming 1 2-2 4, Drury 1 0-0 3, Mueller
1 0-0 2, Zidani 0 1-4 1, Sullivan 2 2-2 6. Totals
7 5-8 21. 3-point goals — JP 3 (J. Forrestal
2, Graesslin 1), MW 2 (Jankovich 1, Drury 1).
Total fouls — JP 11, MW 14.
VERONA 61, MADISON LA FOLLETTE 58
Madison La Follette......... 22 36 — 58
Verona............................ 28 33 — 61
MADISON LA FOLLETTE — Driver 1 0-0 3,
Eder 4 2-2 11, Green 4 0-0 11, Prewitt 5 5-6
16, Walker 0 2-2 2, Olson 3 4-4 11, Ingersoll
1 2-2 4. Totals 18 15-17 58. VERONA — Rae
2 6-7 10, Kundinger 2 2-2 8, Briggs 3 3-4 9,
Parman 2 1-2 7, K. Pederson 2 3-3 7, Smith 6
7-10 20. Totals 17 22-28 61. 3-point goals
— ML 7 (Driver 1, Eder 1, Green 3, Prewitt 1,
Olson 1), V 5 (Kundinger 2, Parman 2, Smith
1). Total fouls — V 14, ML 18.
MIDDLETON 68, JANESVILLE CRAIG 67
Middleton....................... 25 43 — 68
Janesville Craig............... 33 34 — 67
MIDDLETON — Coleman 4 0-0 12, Lemirande
2 0-0 5, Tanin 7 2-0 16, Bursac 3 1-0 7, Dunn
0 2-0 2, Flottmeyer 7 9-0 23, Roquet 0 1-0 1,
Accola 0 2-0 2. Totals 23 17-23 68. JANESVILLE
CRAIG — Dunlavy 1 3-0 5, Parkhurst
3 4-0 10, Gregg 1 2-0 5, Pierson 11 2-0 33,
Fieiras 5 2-0 14. Totals 21 13-20 67. 3-point
goals — MID 5 (Coleman 4, Lemirande 1), JC
12 (Gregg 1, Pierson 9, Fieiras 2). Total fouls
— MID 20, JC 18.
STOUGHTON 49, FORT ATKINSON 20
Fort Atkinson.................. 13 7 — 20
Stoughton....................... 22 27 — 49
FORT ATKINSON — Brandl 1 3-4 6, Marquart
0, Staude 4 2-2 11, Belzer 1 0-0 2, Opperman
0 1-2 1. Totals 6 6-12 20. STOUGHTON — Zaemisch
0 1-2 1, Kissling 1 0-0 2, Trieloff 6 0-1
15, Ashworth 4 1-1 9, Nelson 4 1-1 9, Baker
1 0-2 2, Seidel 1 0-0 2, Sproul 1 0-0 2, Kotlowski
2 0-0 4, Trieloff 1 0-0 3. Totals 21 3-7
49. 3-point goals — FA 2 (Brandl 1, Staude 1),
S 4 (Trieloff 3, Trieloff 1). Total fouls — S 14,
FA 12.
MONONA GROVE 74, MILTON 41
Monona Grove................. 37 37 — 74
Milton............................. 17 24 — 41
MONONA GROVE — Johnson 2 0-0 5, Goke 0
2-2 2, Blang 1 1-2 3, Warnock 7 0-0 16, Kellogg
2 2-2 6, Gorton 6 0-1 14, Bruns 3 1-2
8, Curran 4 1-2 9, Zank 2 0-0 4, Christiansen
0 1-6 1, Nelson 3 0-0 6. Totals 30 8-17 74.
MILTON — Buescher 5 0-0 10, Hanke 2 0-2
5, Campion 2 4-4 8, Stuckey 4 0-0 9, Falk 2
1-2 5, Mack-Honold 1 0-0 2, Wuetrich 1 0-1
2. Totals 17 5-10 41. 3-point goals — MG 6
(Johnson 1, Warnock 2, Gorton 2, Bruns 1),
MIL 2 (Hanke 1, Stuckey 1). Total fouls — MG
16, MIL 16.
OREGON 46, WATERTOWN 38
Oregon............................ 21 25 — 46
Watertown...................... 19 19 — 38
OREGON — Statz 3 0-1 9, Spilde 0 3-4 3,
Schrimpf 4 2-3 12, Kane 0 1-2 1, Uhl 4 5-6
15, S.Roberts 0 4-5 4, Peterson 1 0-2 2. Totals
12 15-23 46. WATERTOWN — Koepp 3 3-4
11, Hendricks 1 0-0 2, Schmutzler 2 0-2 4,
Korducki 2 1-2 5, Maas 3 5-10 11, Gifford 1
2-2 5. Totals 12 11-20 38. 3-point goals — Or
7 (Statz 3, Schrimpf 2, Uhl 2), WAT 3 (Koepp 2,
Gifford 1). Total fouls — Or 19, WAT 19.
MONROE 61, MADISON EDGEWOOD 48
Madison Edgewood.......... 15 33 — 48
Monroe........................... 33 28 — 61
MADISON EDGEWOOD — Schauer 1 0-0 2, A.
Olson 0, Deang 7 2-4 16, Grosse 3 0-0 9, Lazar
4 1-2 10, Jenkins 1 0-0 3, Langlois 1 0-0 3,
Cook 0 1-2 1, Wallhaus 1 0-0 2, Iglar 0 2-4 2.
Totals 18 6-13 48. MONROE — M.Benzschawel
8 2-4 18, Mathiason 1 0-0 2, Hilliard 9 1-1 21,
E.Benzschawel 4 0-0 9, Bunker 1 1-2 3, Conway
1 0-0 3, Houston 1 0-0 2, Nesbitt 1 0-0
3. Totals 26 4-7 61. 3-point goals — MEd 6
(Grosse 3, Lazar 1, Jenkins 1, Langlois 1), MON
5 (Hilliard 2, E.Benzschawel 1, Conway 1, Nesbitt
1). Total fouls — MON 14, MEd 9.
WALWORTH BIG FOOT 54, EDGERTON 41
Edgerton......................... 25 16 — 41
Walworth Big Foot........... 32 22 — 54
EDGERTON — Demrow 10 5-8 25, Fox-Gunderson
4 0-2 9, Danks 1 2-3 4, Radtke 0 1-3
1, Cleveland 1 0-0 2. Totals 16 8-22 41. WALWORTH
BIG FOOT — Peterson 4 2-6 10, Courier
6 11-16 24, VandeBogart 3 3-4 9, V.Larson
2 0-0 5, Paulsen 1 0-0 2, Foster 1 0-0 2, Baxter
1 0-0 2. Totals 18 16-27 54. 3-point goals
— ED 1 (Fox-Gunderson 1), WBF 2 (Courier 1,
V.Larson 1). Total fouls — WBF 21, ED 17.
PARDEEVILLE 49, CAMBRIA-FRIESLAND 39
Cambria-Friesland.......... 15 24 — 39
Pardeeville..................... 22 27 — 49
CAMBRIA-FRIESLAND — DeYoung 4 0-0
12, Ebert 2 0-0 4, Jones 4 5-8 13, Olson
1 2-2 5, Raley 2 0-0 5. Totals 13 7-10 39.
PARDEEVILLE — Brouette 4 0-0 8, DeLapp 5
0-0 10, Mussehl 6 3-5 15, Nedza 1 2-3 4, Manthey
2 3-3 7, Lynch 1 0-0 3, Ott 1 0-2 2. Totals
20 8-14 49. 3-point goals — CF 6 (DeYoung 4,
Olson 1, Raley 1), PAR 1 (Lynch 1). Total fouls
— PAR 12, CF 18. Fouled out — Jones.
LODI 46, POYNETTE 26
Poynette......................... 13 13 — 26
Lodi................................ 21 25 — 46
POYNETTE — Reddeman 1 0-0 2, Cuff 1 1-1 3,
Chadwick 2 1-2 5, HanWalters 1 0-2 3, Schutz
0 2-2 2, Anderson 1 0-1 2, Hutchinson 2 1-2
5, Bruchs 1 1-2 4. Totals 9 6-12 26. LODI —
Wendt 1 2-2 5, Walzer 0 2-2 2, Kruchten 1 2-2
4, Gilles 4 2-2 11, Steinkopf 1 0-0 2, Kolinski 3
0-0 7, Ripp 2 0-1 4, Milne 5 1-6 11. Totals 17
9-15 46. 3-point goals — POY 2 (HanWalters
1, Bruchs 1), L 3 (Wendt 1, Gilles 1, Kolinski 1).
Total fouls — L 14, POY 14.
WAUNAKEE 53, MOUNT HOREB 42
Waunakee....................... 27 26 — 53
Mount Horeb................... 20 22 — 42
WAUNAKEE — Farnsworth 6 2-2 16, Ehle 1
0-0 2, Murray 1 0-0 2, Schmitt 3 0-4 6, Maier
7 2-6 18, Watson 3 1-2 7. Totals 22 5-16 53.
MOUNT HOREB — Magnuson 6 0-0 15, Vesperman
0 4-9 4, Ollendick 3 0-0 8, Anderson
1 0-0 2, Stange 1 0-0 3, Coulthard 2 6-12
10. Totals 13 10-21 42. 3-point goals — W 4
(Farnsworth 2, Maier 2), MH 6 (Magnuson 3,
Ollendick 2, Stange 1). Total fouls — W 17,
MH 16.
COLUMBUS 57, LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 53
Lakeside Lutheran........... 28 25 — 53
Columbus........................ 24 33 — 57
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN — Thiele 6 0-1 12,
Buxa 5 1-2 11, Slonaker 2 1-5 5, Gnabasik 2
0-4 4, Schuetz 3 0-0 6, Uecker 1 0-1 2, Cody
3 2-2 9, Murray 1 2-2 4, Willems 0. Totals 23
6-18 53. COLUMBUS — Raley 0 1-6 1, Link 5
2-3 16, A. Olson 4 1-1 10, Boettcher 2 0-0 4,
S. Olson 2 1-2 5, Zittel 1 3-6 5, Paulson 3 2-4
9, Kahl 2 1-9 5, Ekern 1 0-0 2. Totals 20 11-31
57. 3-point goals — LL 1 (Cody 1), COL 6 (Link
4, A. Olson 1, Paulson 1). Total fouls — COL
19, LL 26. Fouled out — Slonaker, Willems.
WATERLOO 53, CAMBRIDGE 35
Waterloo......................... 18 35 — 53
Cambridge........................ 9 26 — 35
WATERLOO — Limoseth 4 1-2 9, Renforth 2
3-3 7, Battenberg 3 0-2 6, Caraballo 2 0-0
4, Filter 3 3-4 9, Krueger 0 1-2 1, Powers 3
1-3 9, Kuhl 3 0-0 8. Totals 20 9-16 53. CAMBRIDGE
— Jarlsberg 3 1-2 10, Williams 3 2-3
8, Korth 3 0-4 6, Holzhueter 2 0-0 5, Hoffmann
1 0-0 2, Sundquist 1 0-0 2, Bolger 1 0-0
2. Totals 14 3-9 35. 3-point goals — 4 (Powers
2, Kuhl 2), CAM 4 (Jarlsberg 3, Holzhueter
1). Total fouls — 10, CAM 14.
PLATTEVILLE 57, DODGEVILLE 45
Platteville....................... 23 34 — 57
Dodgeville....................... 26 19 — 45
PLATTEVILLE — Mumm 1 0-0 2, Hoyer 8 2-4
19, Budden 0 1-2 1, Nies 2 9-19 13, Cooley 1
2-4 4, Carroll 7 2-3 17, Faherty 0 1-3 1. Totals
19 17-35 57. DODGEVILLE — Phillips 3 1-2 8,
Heimerl 2 3-4 7, Ludwig 1 5-6 7, Borne 3 0-0
6, Blume 1 0-0 2, Argall 2 9-10 13, Starr 1 0-0
2. Totals 13 18-24 45. 3-point goals — PV 2
(Hoyer 1, Carroll 1), DOD 1 (Phillips 1). Total
fouls — PV 18, DOD 21.
NEW GLARUS 59, WISCONSIN HEIGHTS 39
Wisconsin Heights............. 9 30 — 39
New Glarus..................... 22 37 — 59
WISCONSIN HEIGHTS — King 0 1-2 1, Handel
4 4-8 12, Hering 1 2-2 4, Adler 3 5-11 11,
Keith 0 4-7 4, Wood 1 0-0 2, Teela 0, Schaefer
0 2-2 2, Mickelson 1 1-2 3. Totals 10 19-34
39. NEW GLARUS — Hustad 2 4-4 9, Watrud
1 0-0 2, Streiff 1 0-0 2, Himmelmann 2 2-4
6, Benson 8 12-17 28, Krause 2 0-8 12. Totals
16 25-35 59. 3-point goals — WH 0, NG
2 (Hustad 1, Krause 1). Total fouls — NG 0,
WH 0.
RICHLAND CENTER 52, RIVER VALLEY 32
Richland Center.............. 30 22 — 52
River Valley..................... 18 14 — 32
RICHLAND CENTER — Schmitz 3 0-1 6, Adsit
1 3-4 5, Olson 0 2-2 2, Mieden 2 0-0 6, Louis
2 2-2 8, Monson 4 2-4 10, Gander 1 0-0 3,
Thomas 4 2-4 10, Bauer 1 0-0 2. Totals 18
11-17 52. RIVER VALLEY — Eastlick 2 0-0 5,
Esser 1 2-6 4, Hoffman 1 3-6 5, Feiner 3 0-0
7, Briehl 4 3-7 11. Totals 11 8-19 32. 3-point
goals — RC 5 (Mieden 2, Louis 2, Gander 1),
RV 2 (Eastlick 1, Feiner 1). Total fouls — RC
17, RV 13.
LAKE MILLS 61,
WATERTOWN LUTHER PREP 45
Watertown Luther Prep... 29 16 — 45
Lake Mills....................... 27 34 — 61
LUTHER PREP — Hirsch 2 0-0 4, Goba 5 0-2
14, Glisper 2 0-0 4, Schmidt 2 0-0 5, Burke 4
1-2 9, Paulsen 2 4-4 9. Totals 17 5-8 45. LAKE
MILLS — Roughen 3 2-2 9, Wagner 10 2-2 22,
Pitta 6 1-2 16, Guerrero 5 4-4 14. Totals 24
9-10 61. 3-point goals — WLP 6 (Goba 4,
Schmidt 1, Paulsen 1), LM 4 (Roughen 1, Pitta
3). Total fouls — LM 9, WLP 9.
MINERAL POINT 70, BOSCOBEL 42
Mineral Point.................. 40 30 — 70
Boscobel......................... 18 24 — 42
MINERAL POINT — Johnson 7 3-4 17, K. Lindsey
2 0-3 4, M. Lindsey 2 0-0 5, Mar. Aschliman
2 0-2 5, James 1 0-0 2, Springer 1 4-9
6, Reichling 7 2-2 16, Mac. Aschliman 2 0-0 4,
Kinch 2 1-2 5, Schmitz 1 0-0 2, Schubert 2 0-0
4. Totals 29 10-22 70. BOSCOBEL — Newton
4 0-2 8, Yahn 2 0-0 4, Knowles 2 0-0 4, Beck
2 0-1 5, Wacker 1 0-0 2, Knowles 7 5-7 19.
Totals 18 5-10 42. 3-point goals — MP 2 (M.
Lindsey 1, Mar. Aschliman 1), BOS 1 (Beck 1).
Total fouls — MP 11, BOS 15.
Boys hockey
BARABOO/PORTAGE 3,
SAUK PRAIRIE CO-OP 2, OT
Sauk Prairie............. 1 0 1 0 — 2
Baraboo/Portage..... 1 1 0 1 — 3
First period: BP — Logan (G. Larson, Koseor),
1:02. SP — Jelinek (Desroches), 15:38. Second
period: BP — Wech (Brown), 1:38. Third period:
SP — Bauernhuber (Jelinek, Desroches),
0:27. Overtime: BP — Logan (G. Larson, Koseor),
5:03. Saves: SP (Carr) 26, BP (Hinz) 33.
Penalties: SP 0-0, BP 3-6.
MIDDLETON 5,
JANESVILLE CRAIG/PARKER 1
Middleton....................... 2 2 1 — 5
Janesville Craig/Parker... 0 0 1 — 1
First period: M — Br. Kalschuer (Sjowall), 6:38;
Schuster, 8:29. Second period: M — Schuster
(Henderson, Pavelski), 5:45; Br. Kalschuer
(Chafe), 11:23. Third period: JCP — Coulter
(DeGarmo), 12:07 (sh); M — Chafe (Frusciante),
14:44. Saves: M (Pugliese) 15; JCP (Kaas) 20.
Penalties-minutes: M 4-8; JCP 3-6.
REEDSBURG CO-OP 5, DEFOREST 3
DeForest......................... 0 1 2 — 3
Reedsburg...................... 2 2 1 — 5
First period: R — Cunningham (Jones), 9:26; R
— Pfaff (Ely), 12:23. Second period: R — Pawlak
(Schyrink), 1:32 (pp); DF —Lloyd (Melchior,
Richter), 13:19; R — Pawlak (Pfaff, Ely), 16:08.
Third period: DF — Mack (Jacobsen, Shaw),
9:34 (sh); DF — Garnell, 12:22; R — Pfaff
(Jones), 13:12. Saves: DF — (Brethouwer) 43;
R — (Oaks) 16. Penalties-minutes: DF 9-26;
R 8-40.
MADISON WEST 5, WEST BEND WEST 1
West Bend West.............. 1 0 0 — 1
Madison West.................. 1 1 3 — 5
First period: MW — Duchemin (Baldwin, Jiang),
9:28; WBW — Klebba (Butler, Coughlin), 16:30
(pp). Second period: MW — Duchemin (Baldwin),
5:16. Third period: MW — Kohn (Huie,
Baldwin), 0:23 (pp); MW — Baldwin (Horein),
16:06; MW — Baldwin (Kohn), 16:59. Saves:
WBW (Clement) 31; MW (Hedican) 25. Penalties-
minutes: MW 10-23; WBW 8-19.
Girls hockey
SUN PRAIRIE CO-OP 2,
CEDARBURG CO-OP 1, OT
Cedarburg................ 1 0 0 0 — 1
Sun Prairie............... 0 0 1 1 — 2
First period: C — Gontarski (Schimpf), 12:39.
Third period: SP — Griffiths (Banuelos), 8:51
(sh). Overtime: SP — Rosin (Bauer, Jager),
0:55. Saves: C (McCardle) 34; SP (Knox) 14.
Penalties-minutes: C 3-6; SP 4-8.
WISCONSIN RAPIDS CO-OP 3,
BELOIT MEMORIAL CO-OP 1
Wisconsin Rapids............ 1 1 1 — 3
Beloit Memorial.............. 0 0 1 — 1
First period: WR — Tryba, 2:28.
Second period: WR — Broecker (Tryba),
13:23. Third period: BM — Maslonka (H.
Knauf, Nerad), 7:44; WR — Tryba (Bruneau),
16:18. Saves: WR (Cowden) 28; BM (Cronin)
21. Penalties-minutes: WR 2-4; BM 1-2.
Boys swimming
WIAA diving sectionals
Note: Individual sectional champions automatically
advance to state. Also advancing to state
are the top 18 non-winning scorers (in Division
1) or top 12 non-winning scorers (in Division
2) from all sectionals in that division.
DIVISION 1
Middleton sectional
1, Bennett, Madison Memorial, 448.00 points
(automatic state qualifier); 2, Roush, Middleton,
406.75 (state qualifier); 3, Bell, Madison
Memorial, 353.95; 4, Stadler, Madison West,
351.35; 5, Ritter, Verona, 339.70; 6, Dugan,
Verona/Mount Horeb, 292.00; 7, Miller, Beloit
Memorial, 239.30.
DIVISION 2
Baraboo sectional
1, Stitgen, Madison Edgewood, 408.4.