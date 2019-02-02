Boys basketball
EDGERTON 68, WHITEWATER 47
Edgerton.........................26 42 — 68
Whitewater.....................26 21 — 47
EDGERTON — Norland 4 2-2 10, Wille 7 0-1
16, Rusch 2 4-4 10, Spang 4 2-2 10, Jenny
4 0-0 9, Hanson 3 4-5 11, Gullikson 1 0-0 2.
Totals 25 12-14 68. WHITEWATER — Pease 0,
Pease 5 0-0 15, Stoll 5 0-0 11, Martin 2 0-0 4,
Kohl 2 0-0 4, Martin 3 0-0 6, Brown 2 2-2 7.
Totals 19 2-4 47.
3-point goals — ED 6 (Wille 2, Rusch 2, Jenny
1, Hanson 1), WHI 7 (Pease 5, Stoll 1, Brown
1). Total fouls — ED 13, WHI 19. Fouled out
— Pease, Kohl.
REEDSBURG 59, PORTAGE 48
Reedsburg......................24 35 — 59
Portage...........................22 26 — 48
REEDSBURG — Dregney 2 0-2 5, Molitor 3 0-0
6, Tully 2 4-3 7, Fuhrmann 3 1-2 7, Daniels 2
1-2 5, Bestor 9 0-1 0, Hale 1 0-0 3, Kast 2 0-0
5. Totals 24 5-11 59. PORTAGE — Levander
5 1-2 11, Considine 5 5-5 16, Miles 2 0-0 4,
Sheppard 2 0-0 4, Lehman 3 2-2 11, Thomson
1 0-0 2. Totals 18 8-11 48.
3-point goals — R 6 (Dregney 1, Bestor 3, Hale
1, Kast 1), POR 4 (Considine 1, Lehman 3). Total
fouls — R 11, POR 12.
DEFOREST 68, BARABOO 33
Baraboo..........................11 22 — 33
DeForest.........................31 37 — 68
BARABOO — Blum 4 0-0 9, Quinn 1 0-0 3, Gehin
1 0-0 2, Peterson 2 1-1 6, Koenig 2 0-0
4, Philipp 0 1-2 1, Kargel 1 2-2 4, Schaefer
0 1-4 1, Camp 1 0-0 3. Totals 12 5-9 33. DEFOREST
— Creger 0 4-4 4, Weisbrod 1 0-0 3,
Haas 1 0-1 2, Bonds 1 3-5 6, White 1 0-0 2,
Riggs 6 1-2 19, Lundeman 1 0-2 4, Hartig 2
1-2 5, Bogan 4 2-2 10, Magli 2 2-4 6, Scalissi
1 0-0 3, Wallace 1 0-0 3, Faust 1 1-2 3. Totals
22 14-24 68.
3-point goals — BAR 4 (Blum 1, Quinn 1, Peterson
1, Camp 1), 10 (Weisbrod 1, Bonds 1,
Riggs 6, Scalissi 1, Wallace 1). Total fouls —
13, BAR 17. Fouled out — Koenig.
MOUNT HOREB 67, SAUK PRAIRIE 40
Sauk Prairie....................15 25 — 40
Mount Horeb...................36 31 — 67
SAUK PRAIRIE — S.Breunig 1 0-0 2, Henderson
5 2-2 15, Spray 4 0-0 9, Wilson 5 0-0 12,
Breunig 1 0-0 2. Totals 16 2-2 40. MOUNT
HOREB — Zenz 1 4-5 6, Farnsworth 5 0-0 15,
Nortman 5 1-2 12, Larson 7 4-4 19, Johnson
0, Gilkes 0 2-2 2, Post 0 2-2 2, Smith 0 2-2
2, Bagstad 0 1-2 1, Ziegler 3 0-0 8, Ryan 0.
Totals 21 16-23 67.
3-point goals — SP 6 (Henderson 3, Spray
1, Wilson 2), MH 9 (Farnsworth 5, Nortman
1, Larson 1, Ziegler 2). Total fouls — MH 8,
SP 18.
SUN PRAIRIE 73, VERONA 67
Verona............................20 36 — 67
Sun Prairie......................29 27 — 73
VERONA — Klawiter 6 1-1 18, Slawek 3 1-3 7,
Van Handel 6 2-3 17, Anderson 5 3-7 14, Guy
1 0-3 2, Odetunde 2 4-6 8, Rae 0 1-2 1. Totals
23 12-15 67. SUN PRAIRIE — Nelson 3 3-6 9,
Williams 2 4-8 8, Wherley 0 1-2 1, Austin 2 0-0
4, B. Voigt 6 2-5 14, A. Voigt 1 3-4 5, Hale 8
3-3 20, Hughes 4 4-6 12. Totals 26 20-34 73.
3-point goals — V 9 (Klawiter 5, Van Handel 3,
Anderson 1), SP 1 (Hale 1). Total fouls — SP
19, V 22. Fouled out — HaleSlawek, Anderson.
MADISON EAST 72, JANESVILLE PARKER 47
Janesville Parker.............26 21 — 47
Madison East..................39 33 — 72
JANESVILLE PARKER — Thompson 2 0-0 5,
Kluge 1 1-2 3, Curry 6 2-5 15, Biba 4 1-5 9,
DeLong 2 0-0 6, Vernon 0 1-2 1, Weis 0 5-6
5, Hartwig 0 2-4 2, Collins 0 1-2 1. Totals 15
13-26 47. MADISON EAST — Thompson 4 3-3
12, Jones 3 1-3 7, Davis 0 1-2 1, Washington
6 2-2 15, McKinley 2 0-0 4, Baumann 3 0-0 9,
Devitt 1 1-2 3, Puglielli 1 0-0 2, Fadele 1 0-0
2, Justice 2 1-1 5, Boyton 3 1-2 7, Tupta 2 0-2
5. Totals 28 10-17 72.
3-point goals — JP 4 (Thompson 1, Curry 1,
DeLong 2), MEa 6 (Thompson 1, Washington
1, Baumann 3, Tupta 1). Total fouls — MEa
21, JP 15.
STOUGHTON 46, MILTON 38
Stoughton.......................27 19 — 46
Milton.............................14 24 — 38
STOUGHTON — Conklin 0 1-2 1, Hutcherson
2 1-2 6, Hobson 4 4-6 13, Nelson 4 0-1 8,
McGee 6 0-4 13, Fernholz 2 0-0 4. Totals 18
6-15 46. MILTON — Brown 1 0-0 3, Wecker 1
1-1 3, Bowditch 3 1-4 9, Radke 1 0-0 2, Austin
2 0-2 4, Campion 2 2-2 6, Buswell 4 1-1 11.
Totals 12 5-10 38.
3-point goals — S 3 (Hutcherson 1, Hobson 1,
McGee 1), MIL 5 (Brown 1, Bowditch 2, Buswell
2). Total fouls — S 14, MIL 15.
MONONA GROVE 63, MONROE 60, OT
Monona Grove.............29 28 6 — 63
Monroe.......................37 20 3 — 60
MONONA GROVE — Nelson 7 6-8 22, Hepp 6
3-5 16, Huston 6 0-0 17, Nett 1 0-0 2, Bishop
1 0-0 2, Antonson 1 0-0 2, Nelson 1 0-1 2. Totals
23 9-14 63. MONROE — Lange 4 2-2 11,
King 4 8-9 17, Meyer 6 0-1 12, Schumacher
1 0-0 2, Seagreaves 3 0-0 7, Golembiewski 1
0-0 3, Leuzinger 2 2-2 8. Totals 21 13-15 60.
3-point goals — MG 8 (Nelson 2, Hepp 1, Huston
5), MON 4 (Lange 1, King 1, Seagreaves 1,
Golembiewski 1). Total fouls — MG 15, MON
16. Fouled out — Nett, Leuzinger.
FORT ATKINSON 57, WATERTOWN 53
Fort Atkinson..................24 33 — 57
Watertown......................20 33 — 53
FORT ATKINSON — Flodin 4 2-0 10, Zahn 0
1-0 1, Wixom 2 2-0 8, Vander Mause 2 2-0 8,
Baker 6 0-0 16, Fenner 1 0-0 2, Cosson 1 4-0
6, Haffelder 2 2-0 6, Steimke 0. Totals 18 13-
22 57. WATERTOWN — Haase 1 2-0 5, Jeseritz
8 4-0 21, Oiler 5 3-0 15, Foltz 1 1-0 3,
Stramara 1 0-0 2, Kuckkan 1 0-0 2, Nailing 1
0-0 2, Rowedder 1 0-0 3. Totals 19 10-24 53.
3-point goals — FA 8 (Wixom 2, Vander Mause
2Baker 4), WAT 5 (Haase 1, Jeseritz 1, Oiler 2,
Rowedder 1). Total fouls — FA 24, WAT 20.
Fouled out — Flodin, Zahn, Vander Mause.
MADISON EDGEWOOD 49, OREGON 48
Oregon............................28 20 — 48
Madison Edgewood..........20 29 — 49
OREGON — Look 5 2-3 12, Erickson 1 0-0 3,
Victorson 4 1-2 12, Victorson 3 0-0 7, Panzer
2 2-2 6, Yates 3 2-4 8. Totals 18 7-11 48.
MADISON EDGEWOOD — Meriggioli 7 7-9 22,
M. Wendler 1 0-0 2, Newton 3 0-1 6, Drumm 1
0-0 2, Regnier 4 0-1 11, James 3 0-0 6. Totals
19 7-11 49.
3-point goals — Or 5 (Erickson 1, Victorson
3, Victorson 1), MEd 4 (Meriggioli 1, Regnier
3). Total fouls — MEd 11, Or 13. Fouled out
— Look.
JOHNSON CREEK 73,
MADISON ABUNDANT LIFE 45
Johnson Creek.................33 40 — 73
Abundant Life.................21 24 — 45
JOHNSON CREEK — Peralta 1 0-0 3, Eichstaedt
2 0-1 4, Ducklow 5 4-6 15, Henningsen
1 0-3 2, Richardt 6 4-6 16, Johnson 2 3-6 7,
Swanson 3 0-1 7, Garza 5 0-1 13, Griffiths 1
0-0 2, Bredlow 1 2-2 4. Totals 27 13-26 73.
ABUNDANT LIFE — Gerry 1 0-1 2, Rockwell
3 2-3 8, Rhatican 8 3-6 22, Emmel 1 0-0 3,
Byington 1 2-2 4, Schmiesing 2 0-0 6. Totals
16 7-12 45.
3-point goals — JHC 6 (Peralta 1, Ducklow 1,
Swanson 1, Garza 3), MAL 6 (Rhatican 3, Emmel
1, Schmiesing 2). Total fouls — JHC 15,
MAL 20.
RIO 62, PARDEEVILLE 54
Rio..................................33 29 — 62
Pardeeville.....................21 33 — 54
RIO — Rowe 5 0-0 12, Bright 2 0-0 6, Rowe
6 0-0 14, Rippl 9 2-7 21, Schneider 1 2-3 4,
Richardson 1 0-0 3, Johnson 1 0-1 2. Totals 25
4-11 62. PARDEEVILLE — Rohrbeck 0, Lindert
3 1-3 8, Pargman 9 1-2 23, Parker 3 0-0 6,
Klubertanz 1 2-2 4, Brodie 0 2-4 2, Freye 5
0-0 11. Totals 21 6-11 54.
3-point goals — R 8 (Rowe 2, Bright 2, Rowe 2,
Rippl 1, Richardson 1), PAR 6 (Lindert 1, Pargman
4, Freye 1). Total fouls — R 9, PAR 11.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 68, COLUMBUS 51
Columbus........................23 28 — 51
Lakeside Lutheran...........42 26 — 68
COLUMBUS — Kahl 0 2-2 2, Zahn 3 1-1 7,
Casper 3 6-10 13, Emler 4 2-2 10, Bieker 1
3-4 6, Campbell 0 1-2 1, Cotter 0, Schulte 0,
Anderson 1 0-0 3, Schroeder 2 0-1 5, Osgood
1 0-0 3, Herschleb 0 1-2 1. Totals 15 16-26
51. LAKESIDE LUTHERAN — DeNoyer 5 4-4
17, Hackbarth 0 1-2 1, Kuepers 4 1-1 10, Jegerlehner
1 0-0 2, Paske 8 1-2 18, Monis 3
1-3 7, Ulrich 1 0-0 2, Raymond 1 0-0 3, Davis
2 0-0 5, Schultz 1 1-2 3. Totals 26 9-14 68.
3-point goals — COL 5 (Casper 1, Bieker 1,
Anderson 1, Schroeder 1, Osgood 1), LL 6 (De-
Noyer 3, Kuepers 1, Paske 1, Davis 1). Total
fouls — LL 15, COL 15.
RIVER VALLEY 58, DODGEVILLE 55
Dodgeville.......................32 23 — 55
River Valley.....................25 33 — 58
DODGEVILLE — Blalock 1 1-2 3, Phillips 10
0-1 24, McGraw 2 0-0 4, Molldrem 3 1-2 7,
Borne-Mumm 0 2-2 2, Tranel 3 1-3 7, Buchanan
2, Garthwaite 2 2-2 6. Totals 22 7-12 55.
RIVER VALLEY — Rosenberg 4 2-2 14, Fortney
2 0-0 4, Ryan 1 0-0 2, Maier 6 2-11 15, Jewell
2 0-0 6, Nachreiner 4 0-0 9, Bailey 2 2-2 8.
Totals 21 6-15 58.
3-point goals — DOD 4 (Phillips 4), RV 10
(Rosenberg 4, Maier 1, Jewell 2, Nachreiner 1,
Bailey 2). Total fouls — RV 13, DOD 15.
WISCONSIN HEIGHTS 80, BELLEVILLE 59
Wisconsin Heights...........39 41 — 80
Belleville........................29 30 — 59
WISCONSIN HEIGHTS — Desm. Barsness 0 3-6
3, Parman 7 2-2 20, Caminiti 5 8-8 18, Brown
4 2-2 13, De’Sh.Barsness 4 6-10 14, Flamme
2 0-0 6, Brabender 1 0-0 2, Cribbs 0 2-2 2,
Ferguson 1 0-0 2. Totals 24 23-30 80. BELLEVILLE
— Winkers 3 2-2 10, A.Fahey 3 0-0
9, Schulting 1 0-0 2, Schrader 2 0-0 4, Gratz 1
1-2 3, Clark 2 2-4 6, S.Fahey 4 8-9 17, Hackman
0, Grebel 1 0-0 2, K.Fahey 1 0-0 3, Syse 1
0-0 3. Totals 19 13-19 59.
3-point goals — WH 9 (Parman 4, Brown 3,
Flamme 2), BE 8 (Winkers 2, A.Fahey 3, S.Fahey
1, K.Fahey 1, Syse 1). Total fouls — WH
16, BE 22. Fouled out — Flamme.
LAKE MILLS 89, POYNETTE 51
Poynette.........................21 30 — 51
Lake Mills.......................42 47 — 89
POYNETTE — Moll 0 2-2 2, Bruchs 10 2-7
22, O’Connor 3 0-0 7, Savich 2 2-4 6, Feller
4 0-0 9, Yelk 1 1-1 3, Walstad 1 0-0 2. Totals
21 7-14 51. LAKE MILLS — Toepfer 4 0-0
11, Herrington 5 0-0 12, Johnson 7 0-0 18,
Stoddard 4 0-1 8, Retrum 2 1-2 5, Moen 8 0-1
18, Bender 4 5-5 13, Beech 0 2-4 2. Totals 34
8-13 89.
3-point goals — POY 2 (O’Connor 1, Feller 1),
LM 11 (Toepfer 3, Herrington 2, Johnson 4,
Moen 2). Total fouls — LM 17, POY 15. Fouled
out — Retrum.
MINERAL POINT 83, SOUTHWESTERN 62
Southwestern.................33 29 — 62
Mineral Point..................42 41 — 83
SOUTHWESTERN — Splinter 0, Wilson 5 2-2
12, Kephart 1 0-2 3, Jochum 1 2-3 4, Cooper
4 0-1 8, Rieken 7 3-5 17, Schneider 4 1-2 9,
Pearce 1 1-3 3, Brand 1 0-1 2, Lacey 1 0-0 2,
Middendorf 1 0-0 2. Totals 26 9-22 62. MINERAL
POINT — Lindsey 8 10-12 28, Wendhausen
4 8-12 16, Steffes 0 1-2 1, Berget 2 0-0 4,
Watters 5 0-0 12, Bossert 1 0-0 3, Ludlum 1
0-0 2, Stumpf 5 3-4 15, Filardo 0 2-2 2. Totals
26 24-32 83.
3-point goals — SW 1 (Kephart 1), MP 7 (Lindsey
2, Watters 2, Bossert 1, Stumpf 2). Total
fouls — MP 20, SW 26.
NEW GLARUS 63, CAMBRIDGE 43
New Glarus.....................28 35 — 63
Cambridge......................13 30 — 43
NEW GLARUS — Feller 4 3-4 14, Kreklow 2
0-0 4, Martinson 1 0-0 3, Gassman 6 0-0 12,
Schadelwait 0 1-2 1, Siegenthaler 1 1-2 4,
Martinson 4 2-2 10, Schuett 3 0-0 7, Streiff
3 0-0 6, James 1 0-0 2. Totals 25 7-10 63.
CAMBRIDGE — Furseth 5 1-2 13, Marty 1 1-3
3, Janson 1 0-0 3, Muth 3 2-2 8, Kravik 0 2-2
2, Joyce 1 0-0 3, Downing 0 1-2 1, Stein 3 0-0
7, Jeffery 1 0-0 3. Totals 15 7-11 43.
3-point goals — NG 6 (Feller 3, Martinson 1,
Siegenthaler 1, Schuett 1), CAM 6 (Furseth 2,
Janson 1, Joyce 1, Stein 1, Jeffery 1). Total
fouls — NG 15, CAM 13.
WATERTOWN LUTHER PREP 63, LODI 60
Luther Prep.....................26 37 — 63
Lodi................................26 34 — 60
LUTHER PREP — Kieselhorst 1 0-0 2,
Schlomer 8 0-0 21, Roeseler 2 1-2 5, Lawrence
2 1-2 5, Gregorius 1 0-0 2, Frick 3 2-2
9, Brands 1 0-0 2, Schewe 1 0-0 3, DeGalley 4
4-6 14. Totals 23 8-12 63. LODI — Faust 3 1-2
10, Jelinek 1 1-2 4, Furniss 1 0-0 3, Persike 7
7-8 21, Hamilton 9 0-1 18, Steinhoff 1 2-3 4.
Totals 22 11-16 60.
3-point goals — WLP 9 (Schlomer 5, Frick 1,
Schewe 1, DeGalley 2), L 5 (Faust 3, Jelinek 1,
Furniss 1). Total fouls — WLP 16, L 13. Fouled
out — Lawrence.
Other result
Marshall 87, Waterloo 51
Girls basketball
BELLEVILLE 73, WISCONSIN HEIGHTS 68
Wisconsin Heights...........28 40 — 68
Belleville........................39 34 — 73
WISCONSIN HEIGHTS — King 5 4-4 14, Handel
6 1-2 13, Hering 8 0-0 17, Adler 7 2-4 18,
Keith 0 1-2 1, Schaefer 1 0-0 3, Duhr 1 0-1
2. Totals 28 8-16 68. BELLEVILLE — Heittola
12 9-10 34, Foley 4 2-6 10, Grady 5 0-1 11,
Shrader 6 1-4 15. Totals 28 12-21 73.
3-point goals — WH 4 (Hering 1, Adler 2,
Schaefer 1), BE 4 (Heittola 1, Grady 1, Shrader
2). Total fouls — BE 18, WH 21.
MADISON EDGEWOOD 53,
FORT ATKINSON 30
Fort Atkinson....................8 22 — 30
Madison Edgewood..........22 31 — 53
FORT ATKINSON — Brandl 0 2-2 2, Marquart
1 0-0 3, VanderMause 1 0-0 2, Jensen 1 0-2
2, Staude 2 0-0 4, Miles 1 2-2 5, Belzer 1 0-0
2, Garant 1 0-1 3, Haas 1 0-0 2, Opperman 0
2-2 2, Stoutenborough 1 1-2 3. Totals 10 8-10
30. MADISON EDGEWOOD — Schauer 1 0-0 2,
Moore 3 0-0 6, Deang 6 5-6 18, Grosse 1 0-0
2, S. Olson 1 0-0 2, Lazar 6 0-0 12, Langlois
2 0-0 6, Cook 1 0-0 2, Iglar 1 1-1 3. Totals
22 6-7 53.
3-point goals — FA 3 (Marquart 1, Miles 1,
Garant 1), MEd 3 (Deang 1, Langlois 2). Total
fouls — MEd 14, FA 11.
WISCONSIN DELLS 52, POYNETTE 29
Poynette...........................7 22 — 29
Wisconsin Dells...............29 23 — 52
POYNETTE — Reddeman 1 0-0 2, Morter 2 0-0
6, Cuff 1 2-6 4, HanWalters 0 1-2 1, Schutz 1
0-0 2, Anderson 1 0-0 2, Hutchinson 3 0-0 6,
Bruchs 2 0-2 6. Totals 11 3-10 29. WISCONSIN
DELLS — Pfeifer 6 1-2 14, Meister 11 5-7
28, Smith 4 0-0 8, G. Myklebust 1 0-0 2. Totals
22 6-9 52.
3-point goals — POY 4 (Morter 2, Bruchs 2),
WD 2 (Pfeifer 1, Meister 1). Total fouls — WD
12, POY 10.
BRODHEAD 44, EDGERTON 28
Brodhead........................14 30 — 44
Edgerton...........................8 20 — 28
BRODHEAD — Purdue 1 1-2 3, Kail 1 4-7 6,
Tresemer 1 2-3 4, Moe 4 9-13 20, Kleeman 1
0-2 2, Oliver 0 8-12 8, Oliver 0 1-1 1, Myhre
0. Totals 8 27-40 44. EDGERTON — Demrow 6
2-4 14, Fox-Gunderson 1 2-4 4, Danks 5 0-2
10. Totals 12 4-10 28.
3-point goals — BR 0, ED 0. Total fouls — BR
16, ED 20. Fouled out — Demrow, Danks.
MCFARLAND 67, WALWORTH BIG FOOT 43
Walworth Big Foot...........21 22 — 43
McFarland.......................31 36 — 67
WALWORTH BIG FOOT — Peterson 3 2-7 8,
Courier 4 4-6 12, L.Larson 1 3-4 5, Paulsen
2 1-1 5, Tracy 0 1-2 1, Foster 3 0-0 6, Chisamore
0 1-2 1, Baxter 1 0-0 5. Totals 14 12-
27 43. MCFARLAND — DeMuth 2 2-2 12, Butler
2 0-1 7, Lonigro 4 3-4 20, Brandt 0 3-4 3,
Hildebrant 0 3-4 3, East 3 2-3 8, Gray 2 9-10
13, Taylor 1 0-0 2. Totals 14 21-26 67.
3-point goals — WBF 1 (Baxter 1), MCF 6
(DeMuth 2, Butler 1, Lonigro 3). Total fouls —
MCF 18, WBF 23.
EAST TROY 52, JEFFERSON 43
Jefferson........................21 22 — 43
East Troy........................32 20 — 52
JEFFERSON — Ganser 7 5-9 19, Howard 1 0-0
2, Peterson 3 0-0 7, Peterson 2 1-2 6, Peterson
3 0-4 6, Beck 1 1-2 3. Totals 17 7-19 43.
EAST TROY — Rice 3 1-2 10, Lomen 1 0-0 3,
Moker 3 2-4 9, Aleckson 1 2-2 5, Scurek 1 1-2
3, Golabowski 1 0-4 2, Lomen 5 9-12 20. Totals
15 15-26 52.
3-point goals — JEF 2 (Peterson 1, Peterson
1), ET 7 (Rice 3, Lomen 1, Moker 1, Aleckson 1,
Lomen 1). Total fouls — ET 23, JEF 25.
BEAVER DAM 92, SAUK PRAIRIE 41
Beaver Dam....................63 29 — 92
Sauk Prairie....................17 24 — 41
BEAVER DAM — Jens 9 2-0 18, Scharfenberg 2
2-2 6, Schumann 2 0-0 5, Hodgson 4 1-1 10,
Uhrich 1 2-2 4, Wilke 4 1-2 11, Stauffacher 3
2-3 9, Stonewall 1 0-0 2, Burchardt 3 4-4 12,
Donaldson 1 0-1 3, Van Loo 6 0-0 12. Totals
36 12-17 92. SAUK PRAIRIE — N.Breunig 3
2-2 8, Breininger 1 0-0 2, R.Bruenig 3 2-4 8,
O.Breunig 6 1-2 15, M.Breunig 2 0-0 5, Pertzborn
1 0-0 3. Totals 16 5-9 41.
3-point goals — BD 8 (Schumann 1, Hodgson
1, Wilke 2, Stauffacher 1, Burchardt 2, Donaldson
1), SP 4 (O.Breunig 2, M.Breunig 1, Pertzborn
1). Total fouls — BD 9, SP 12.
BARNEVELD 41, PECATONICA 35
Pecatonica......................17 18 — 35
Barneveld.......................22 19 — 41
PECATONICA — Eaton 1 1-4 4, Gross 0 2-3 2,
Peterson 6 0-1 12, Knutson 0 4-4 4, Green 5
1-3 11, Brokish 1 0-0 2. Totals 13 8-15 35.
BARNEVELD — Marx 0 2-4 2, Spring 4 1-4
11, Schult 2 1-2 6, Leister 0 1-2 1, Oimoen
4 0-0 8, Ihm 4 0-3 11, Forbes 1 0-0 2. Totals
15 5-16 41.
3-point goals — P 1 (Eaton 1), BAR 6 (Spring 2,
Schult 1, Ihm 3). Total fouls — BAR 15, P 14.
Other results
Evansville 59, Whitewater 35
Johnson Creek 48, Palmyra-Eagle 46
Wrestling
SOUTH CENTRAL
CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Team scores: Nekoosa 242, Wisconsin Dells
216.5, Mauston 180, Wautoma/Wild Rose
142, Adams-Friendship 119.5, Westfield 51.
Championship matches
106: Hall, N, pinned Van Dinter, WD, 3:00.
113: Gellerup, N, pinned Gaboury-Gorges,
1:03. 120: Thurber, N, pinned Presley, AF,
3:23. 126: Abraham, WWR, pinned Koran, N,
1:43. 132: Hughes, WWR, dec. Wiseman, AF,
11-5. 138: C. Elsen, N, pinned Kingsley, WD,
1:28. 145: Koenig, WD, dec. Hall, N, 11-4.
152: Ziebell, M, dec. Dethloff, WD, 5-2. 160:
Elsen, N, pinned Platt, WD, 3:24. 170: Stenson,
WD, mdec. B. Elsen, N, 14-2. 182: Brown, WD,
dec. Nawrot, AF, 4-1. 195: Brown, M, def. Galloway,
WD, medical forfeit. 220: Netzler, WWR,
pinned Schaefbauer, N, 0:56. 285: Meurett, M,
pinned Coughlin, WD, 2:43.
Boys hockey
REEDSBURG 5, BARABOO/PORTAGE 1
Baraboo/Portage..........0 0 1 — 1
Reedsburg....................2 2 1 — 5
First period: R: Schyvinck (Zobel, Ely), 13:19
(pp); Ely (Pawlak, Pfaff), 16:52. Second period:
R: Pawlak, 11:19 (pp); Pfaff (Pawlak),
16:09. Third period: R: Pawlak (Pfaff, Zobel),
9:46; BP: Logan (L. Larson, Zemanovic), 9:57
(pp). Saves: BP (Hinz) 31; R (Oakes) 13. Penalties-
minutes: BP 6-12; R 8-16.
SUN PRAIRIE 6, OREGON 2
Oregon..........................1 1 0 — 2
Sun Prairie....................3 0 3 — 6
First period: SP — Brunson (Kernen, Leatherberry),
5:42 (pp); Brunson (Johnson, Halbleib),
8:32; O — Orosz (Roskos), 11:18; SP — Brunson,
13:18 (sh). Second period: O — Roskos
(Franken, Brien), 9:29 (pp). Third period:
SP — Brunson (Hagerman, Johnson), 3:31
(pp); Kernen (Halbleib), 7:02; Watters (Johnson,
Rowles), 14:12. Saves: O (Dailey) 43;
SP (Leatherberry) 24. Penalties-minutes: O
7-15; SP 6-12.
KETTLE MORAINE 3, WAUNAKEE 2
Kettle Moraine..............1 2 0 — 3
Waunakee.....................0 1 1 — 2
First period: WKM — Santos (Rauser, Lamb),
3:08. Second period: WKM — Schneller, 1:04;
Rauser (Santos), 2:15; WAU — Werlein (Christianson),
7:51. Third period: WAU — Reed
(Christianson, Ripley), 9:06 (pp). Saves: WKM
(Greilich) 18; WAU (Summers) 36. Penalties-
minutes: WKM 3-6; WAU 4-8.
WAUKESHA NORTH 4, DEFOREST 0
Waukesha North............3 0 1 — 4
DeForest.......................0 0 0 — 0
First period: W — Dale (Thombs), 3:25; Wilderman,
12:30; Dale (Knoke, Tucker), 14:41.
Third period: W — Thombs, 16:15. Saves: W
(Larsen 1, Miller 7) 8; D (Bault) 40. Penalties-
minutes: W 4-8; D 5-10.
Other result
Verona 13, Beloit Memorial 0
Girls hockey
BEAVER DAM 2, BROOKFIELD CENTRAL 1
Beaver Dam..................0 2 0 — 2
Brookfield Central.........0 1 0 — 1
Second period: BD — Jones (Lundin), 2:10;
BC — Tryba, 6:31; BD — Jones (Heim, Brown),
8:05. Saves: BD (Okon) 12; BC (Cowden) 33.
Penalties-minutes: BD 1-2; BC 2-4.
BLACK RIVER FALLS 3, BARABOO 2
Black River Falls............0 1 2 — 3
Baraboo........................1 1 0 — 2
First period: BAR — Patton, 16:39. Second
period: BRF — Pierce (Lyden, Yourell), 3:17;
BAR — Goethel (Engal), 10:52. Third period:
BRF — Steinhoff, 6:14; Lyden (Pierce), 15:51.
Saves: BRF (Mathison) 15; BAR (Buss) 42.
Penalties-minutes: BRF 3-6; BAR 1-2.
Boys swimming
BADGER NORTH CONFERENCE MEET
Team scores: Sauk Prairie 503, Baraboo 403,
McFarland 378, Waunakee 375, DeForest 355.
200-yard medley relay: 1, Baraboo (Lohr,
Laux, Hamm, Klingenmeyer), 1:44.17; 2,
Sauk Prairie (Guentherman, Sachtjen, Stecker,
Bakhchevnikov), 1:44.31; 3, DeForest (Ramminger,
Neuman, Burgener, Wolf), 1:45.21.
200 freestyle: 1, Ramminger, D, 1:49.02; 2,
Vinson, W, 1:51.09; 3, Slane, M, 1:53.01.
200 individual medley: 1, Lohr, B, 1:59.92;
2, Tuschl, W, 2:09.21; 3, Landolt, M, 2:10.77.
50 freestyle: 1, Burgener, D, :22.99; 2, Klingenmeyer,
B, :23.26; 3, Wolf, D, :23.37.
100 butterfly: 1, Sachtjen, SP, :51:34; 2, Tuschl,
W, :55.06; 3, Laux, B, :56.58.
100 freestyle: 1, Burgener, D, :50.76; 2, Landolt,
M, :51.38; 3, Hackbarth, :51.71.
500 freestyle: 1, Ramminger, D, 4:55.75; 2,
Slane, M, 5:08.69; 3, Busse, W, 5:11.47.
200 freestyle relay: 1, Waunakee (Vinson,
Calkins, Tomblin, Tuschl), 1:35.34; 2, Mc-
Farland (Landolt, Schulz, Smith, Thompson),
1:35.53; 3, Baraboo (Laux, Lemke, Klingenmeyer,
Hackbarth), 1:35.87.
100 backstroke: 1, Lohr, B, :52.52; 2, Vinson,
W, :57.27; 3, Guentherman, SP, :59.66.
100 breaststroke: 1, Sachtjen, SP, 1:00.36;
2, Laux, B, 1:03.72; 3, Schulz, M, 1:06.11.
400 freestyle relay: 1, Sauk Prairie (Stecker,
Beattie, Loy, Sachtjen), 3:26.18; 2, DeForest
(Burgener, Wolf, Jaccard, Ramminger),
3:27.01; 3, Baraboo (Hackbarth, Lemke,
Hamm, Lohr), 3:27.61.