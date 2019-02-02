Try 1 month for 99¢

Boys basketball

EDGERTON 68, WHITEWATER 47

Edgerton.........................26 42 — 68

Whitewater.....................26 21 — 47

EDGERTON — Norland 4 2-2 10, Wille 7 0-1

16, Rusch 2 4-4 10, Spang 4 2-2 10, Jenny

4 0-0 9, Hanson 3 4-5 11, Gullikson 1 0-0 2.

Totals 25 12-14 68. WHITEWATER — Pease 0,

Pease 5 0-0 15, Stoll 5 0-0 11, Martin 2 0-0 4,

Kohl 2 0-0 4, Martin 3 0-0 6, Brown 2 2-2 7.

Totals 19 2-4 47.

3-point goals — ED 6 (Wille 2, Rusch 2, Jenny

1, Hanson 1), WHI 7 (Pease 5, Stoll 1, Brown

1). Total fouls — ED 13, WHI 19. Fouled out

— Pease, Kohl.

REEDSBURG 59, PORTAGE 48

Reedsburg......................24 35 — 59

Portage...........................22 26 — 48

REEDSBURG — Dregney 2 0-2 5, Molitor 3 0-0

6, Tully 2 4-3 7, Fuhrmann 3 1-2 7, Daniels 2

1-2 5, Bestor 9 0-1 0, Hale 1 0-0 3, Kast 2 0-0

5. Totals 24 5-11 59. PORTAGE — Levander

5 1-2 11, Considine 5 5-5 16, Miles 2 0-0 4,

Sheppard 2 0-0 4, Lehman 3 2-2 11, Thomson

1 0-0 2. Totals 18 8-11 48.

3-point goals — R 6 (Dregney 1, Bestor 3, Hale

1, Kast 1), POR 4 (Considine 1, Lehman 3). Total

fouls — R 11, POR 12.

DEFOREST 68, BARABOO 33

Baraboo..........................11 22 — 33

DeForest.........................31 37 — 68

BARABOO — Blum 4 0-0 9, Quinn 1 0-0 3, Gehin

1 0-0 2, Peterson 2 1-1 6, Koenig 2 0-0

4, Philipp 0 1-2 1, Kargel 1 2-2 4, Schaefer

0 1-4 1, Camp 1 0-0 3. Totals 12 5-9 33. DEFOREST

— Creger 0 4-4 4, Weisbrod 1 0-0 3,

Haas 1 0-1 2, Bonds 1 3-5 6, White 1 0-0 2,

Riggs 6 1-2 19, Lundeman 1 0-2 4, Hartig 2

1-2 5, Bogan 4 2-2 10, Magli 2 2-4 6, Scalissi

1 0-0 3, Wallace 1 0-0 3, Faust 1 1-2 3. Totals

22 14-24 68.

3-point goals — BAR 4 (Blum 1, Quinn 1, Peterson

1, Camp 1), 10 (Weisbrod 1, Bonds 1,

Riggs 6, Scalissi 1, Wallace 1). Total fouls —

13, BAR 17. Fouled out — Koenig.

MOUNT HOREB 67, SAUK PRAIRIE 40

Sauk Prairie....................15 25 — 40

Mount Horeb...................36 31 — 67

SAUK PRAIRIE — S.Breunig 1 0-0 2, Henderson

5 2-2 15, Spray 4 0-0 9, Wilson 5 0-0 12,

Breunig 1 0-0 2. Totals 16 2-2 40. MOUNT

HOREB — Zenz 1 4-5 6, Farnsworth 5 0-0 15,

Nortman 5 1-2 12, Larson 7 4-4 19, Johnson

0, Gilkes 0 2-2 2, Post 0 2-2 2, Smith 0 2-2

2, Bagstad 0 1-2 1, Ziegler 3 0-0 8, Ryan 0.

Totals 21 16-23 67.

3-point goals — SP 6 (Henderson 3, Spray

1, Wilson 2), MH 9 (Farnsworth 5, Nortman

1, Larson 1, Ziegler 2). Total fouls — MH 8,

SP 18.

SUN PRAIRIE 73, VERONA 67

Verona............................20 36 — 67

Sun Prairie......................29 27 — 73

VERONA — Klawiter 6 1-1 18, Slawek 3 1-3 7,

Van Handel 6 2-3 17, Anderson 5 3-7 14, Guy

1 0-3 2, Odetunde 2 4-6 8, Rae 0 1-2 1. Totals

23 12-15 67. SUN PRAIRIE — Nelson 3 3-6 9,

Williams 2 4-8 8, Wherley 0 1-2 1, Austin 2 0-0

4, B. Voigt 6 2-5 14, A. Voigt 1 3-4 5, Hale 8

3-3 20, Hughes 4 4-6 12. Totals 26 20-34 73.

3-point goals — V 9 (Klawiter 5, Van Handel 3,

Anderson 1), SP 1 (Hale 1). Total fouls — SP

19, V 22. Fouled out — HaleSlawek, Anderson.

MADISON EAST 72, JANESVILLE PARKER 47

Janesville Parker.............26 21 — 47

Madison East..................39 33 — 72

JANESVILLE PARKER — Thompson 2 0-0 5,

Kluge 1 1-2 3, Curry 6 2-5 15, Biba 4 1-5 9,

DeLong 2 0-0 6, Vernon 0 1-2 1, Weis 0 5-6

5, Hartwig 0 2-4 2, Collins 0 1-2 1. Totals 15

13-26 47. MADISON EAST — Thompson 4 3-3

12, Jones 3 1-3 7, Davis 0 1-2 1, Washington

6 2-2 15, McKinley 2 0-0 4, Baumann 3 0-0 9,

Devitt 1 1-2 3, Puglielli 1 0-0 2, Fadele 1 0-0

2, Justice 2 1-1 5, Boyton 3 1-2 7, Tupta 2 0-2

5. Totals 28 10-17 72.

3-point goals — JP 4 (Thompson 1, Curry 1,

DeLong 2), MEa 6 (Thompson 1, Washington

1, Baumann 3, Tupta 1). Total fouls — MEa

21, JP 15.

STOUGHTON 46, MILTON 38

Stoughton.......................27 19 — 46

Milton.............................14 24 — 38

STOUGHTON — Conklin 0 1-2 1, Hutcherson

2 1-2 6, Hobson 4 4-6 13, Nelson 4 0-1 8,

McGee 6 0-4 13, Fernholz 2 0-0 4. Totals 18

6-15 46. MILTON — Brown 1 0-0 3, Wecker 1

1-1 3, Bowditch 3 1-4 9, Radke 1 0-0 2, Austin

2 0-2 4, Campion 2 2-2 6, Buswell 4 1-1 11.

Totals 12 5-10 38.

3-point goals — S 3 (Hutcherson 1, Hobson 1,

McGee 1), MIL 5 (Brown 1, Bowditch 2, Buswell

2). Total fouls — S 14, MIL 15.

MONONA GROVE 63, MONROE 60, OT

Monona Grove.............29 28 6 — 63

Monroe.......................37 20 3 — 60

MONONA GROVE — Nelson 7 6-8 22, Hepp 6

3-5 16, Huston 6 0-0 17, Nett 1 0-0 2, Bishop

1 0-0 2, Antonson 1 0-0 2, Nelson 1 0-1 2. Totals

23 9-14 63. MONROE — Lange 4 2-2 11,

King 4 8-9 17, Meyer 6 0-1 12, Schumacher

1 0-0 2, Seagreaves 3 0-0 7, Golembiewski 1

0-0 3, Leuzinger 2 2-2 8. Totals 21 13-15 60.

3-point goals — MG 8 (Nelson 2, Hepp 1, Huston

5), MON 4 (Lange 1, King 1, Seagreaves 1,

Golembiewski 1). Total fouls — MG 15, MON

16. Fouled out — Nett, Leuzinger.

FORT ATKINSON 57, WATERTOWN 53

Fort Atkinson..................24 33 — 57

Watertown......................20 33 — 53

FORT ATKINSON — Flodin 4 2-0 10, Zahn 0

1-0 1, Wixom 2 2-0 8, Vander Mause 2 2-0 8,

Baker 6 0-0 16, Fenner 1 0-0 2, Cosson 1 4-0

6, Haffelder 2 2-0 6, Steimke 0. Totals 18 13-

22 57. WATERTOWN — Haase 1 2-0 5, Jeseritz

8 4-0 21, Oiler 5 3-0 15, Foltz 1 1-0 3,

Stramara 1 0-0 2, Kuckkan 1 0-0 2, Nailing 1

0-0 2, Rowedder 1 0-0 3. Totals 19 10-24 53.

3-point goals — FA 8 (Wixom 2, Vander Mause

2Baker 4), WAT 5 (Haase 1, Jeseritz 1, Oiler 2,

Rowedder 1). Total fouls — FA 24, WAT 20.

Fouled out — Flodin, Zahn, Vander Mause.

MADISON EDGEWOOD 49, OREGON 48

Oregon............................28 20 — 48

Madison Edgewood..........20 29 — 49

OREGON — Look 5 2-3 12, Erickson 1 0-0 3,

Victorson 4 1-2 12, Victorson 3 0-0 7, Panzer

2 2-2 6, Yates 3 2-4 8. Totals 18 7-11 48.

MADISON EDGEWOOD — Meriggioli 7 7-9 22,

M. Wendler 1 0-0 2, Newton 3 0-1 6, Drumm 1

0-0 2, Regnier 4 0-1 11, James 3 0-0 6. Totals

19 7-11 49.

3-point goals — Or 5 (Erickson 1, Victorson

3, Victorson 1), MEd 4 (Meriggioli 1, Regnier

3). Total fouls — MEd 11, Or 13. Fouled out

— Look.

JOHNSON CREEK 73,

MADISON ABUNDANT LIFE 45

Johnson Creek.................33 40 — 73

Abundant Life.................21 24 — 45

JOHNSON CREEK — Peralta 1 0-0 3, Eichstaedt

2 0-1 4, Ducklow 5 4-6 15, Henningsen

1 0-3 2, Richardt 6 4-6 16, Johnson 2 3-6 7,

Swanson 3 0-1 7, Garza 5 0-1 13, Griffiths 1

0-0 2, Bredlow 1 2-2 4. Totals 27 13-26 73.

ABUNDANT LIFE — Gerry 1 0-1 2, Rockwell

3 2-3 8, Rhatican 8 3-6 22, Emmel 1 0-0 3,

Byington 1 2-2 4, Schmiesing 2 0-0 6. Totals

16 7-12 45.

3-point goals — JHC 6 (Peralta 1, Ducklow 1,

Swanson 1, Garza 3), MAL 6 (Rhatican 3, Emmel

1, Schmiesing 2). Total fouls — JHC 15,

MAL 20.

RIO 62, PARDEEVILLE 54

Rio..................................33 29 — 62

Pardeeville.....................21 33 — 54

RIO — Rowe 5 0-0 12, Bright 2 0-0 6, Rowe

6 0-0 14, Rippl 9 2-7 21, Schneider 1 2-3 4,

Richardson 1 0-0 3, Johnson 1 0-1 2. Totals 25

4-11 62. PARDEEVILLE — Rohrbeck 0, Lindert

3 1-3 8, Pargman 9 1-2 23, Parker 3 0-0 6,

Klubertanz 1 2-2 4, Brodie 0 2-4 2, Freye 5

0-0 11. Totals 21 6-11 54.

3-point goals — R 8 (Rowe 2, Bright 2, Rowe 2,

Rippl 1, Richardson 1), PAR 6 (Lindert 1, Pargman

4, Freye 1). Total fouls — R 9, PAR 11.

LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 68, COLUMBUS 51

Columbus........................23 28 — 51

Lakeside Lutheran...........42 26 — 68

COLUMBUS — Kahl 0 2-2 2, Zahn 3 1-1 7,

Casper 3 6-10 13, Emler 4 2-2 10, Bieker 1

3-4 6, Campbell 0 1-2 1, Cotter 0, Schulte 0,

Anderson 1 0-0 3, Schroeder 2 0-1 5, Osgood

1 0-0 3, Herschleb 0 1-2 1. Totals 15 16-26

51. LAKESIDE LUTHERAN — DeNoyer 5 4-4

17, Hackbarth 0 1-2 1, Kuepers 4 1-1 10, Jegerlehner

1 0-0 2, Paske 8 1-2 18, Monis 3

1-3 7, Ulrich 1 0-0 2, Raymond 1 0-0 3, Davis

2 0-0 5, Schultz 1 1-2 3. Totals 26 9-14 68.

3-point goals — COL 5 (Casper 1, Bieker 1,

Anderson 1, Schroeder 1, Osgood 1), LL 6 (De-

Noyer 3, Kuepers 1, Paske 1, Davis 1). Total

fouls — LL 15, COL 15.

RIVER VALLEY 58, DODGEVILLE 55

Dodgeville.......................32 23 — 55

River Valley.....................25 33 — 58

DODGEVILLE — Blalock 1 1-2 3, Phillips 10

0-1 24, McGraw 2 0-0 4, Molldrem 3 1-2 7,

Borne-Mumm 0 2-2 2, Tranel 3 1-3 7, Buchanan

2, Garthwaite 2 2-2 6. Totals 22 7-12 55.

RIVER VALLEY — Rosenberg 4 2-2 14, Fortney

2 0-0 4, Ryan 1 0-0 2, Maier 6 2-11 15, Jewell

2 0-0 6, Nachreiner 4 0-0 9, Bailey 2 2-2 8.

Totals 21 6-15 58.

3-point goals — DOD 4 (Phillips 4), RV 10

(Rosenberg 4, Maier 1, Jewell 2, Nachreiner 1,

Bailey 2). Total fouls — RV 13, DOD 15.

WISCONSIN HEIGHTS 80, BELLEVILLE 59

Wisconsin Heights...........39 41 — 80

Belleville........................29 30 — 59

WISCONSIN HEIGHTS — Desm. Barsness 0 3-6

3, Parman 7 2-2 20, Caminiti 5 8-8 18, Brown

4 2-2 13, De’Sh.Barsness 4 6-10 14, Flamme

2 0-0 6, Brabender 1 0-0 2, Cribbs 0 2-2 2,

Ferguson 1 0-0 2. Totals 24 23-30 80. BELLEVILLE

— Winkers 3 2-2 10, A.Fahey 3 0-0

9, Schulting 1 0-0 2, Schrader 2 0-0 4, Gratz 1

1-2 3, Clark 2 2-4 6, S.Fahey 4 8-9 17, Hackman

0, Grebel 1 0-0 2, K.Fahey 1 0-0 3, Syse 1

0-0 3. Totals 19 13-19 59.

3-point goals — WH 9 (Parman 4, Brown 3,

Flamme 2), BE 8 (Winkers 2, A.Fahey 3, S.Fahey

1, K.Fahey 1, Syse 1). Total fouls — WH

16, BE 22. Fouled out — Flamme.

LAKE MILLS 89, POYNETTE 51

Poynette.........................21 30 — 51

Lake Mills.......................42 47 — 89

POYNETTE — Moll 0 2-2 2, Bruchs 10 2-7

22, O’Connor 3 0-0 7, Savich 2 2-4 6, Feller

4 0-0 9, Yelk 1 1-1 3, Walstad 1 0-0 2. Totals

21 7-14 51. LAKE MILLS — Toepfer 4 0-0

11, Herrington 5 0-0 12, Johnson 7 0-0 18,

Stoddard 4 0-1 8, Retrum 2 1-2 5, Moen 8 0-1

18, Bender 4 5-5 13, Beech 0 2-4 2. Totals 34

8-13 89.

3-point goals — POY 2 (O’Connor 1, Feller 1),

LM 11 (Toepfer 3, Herrington 2, Johnson 4,

Moen 2). Total fouls — LM 17, POY 15. Fouled

out — Retrum.

MINERAL POINT 83, SOUTHWESTERN 62

Southwestern.................33 29 — 62

Mineral Point..................42 41 — 83

SOUTHWESTERN — Splinter 0, Wilson 5 2-2

12, Kephart 1 0-2 3, Jochum 1 2-3 4, Cooper

4 0-1 8, Rieken 7 3-5 17, Schneider 4 1-2 9,

Pearce 1 1-3 3, Brand 1 0-1 2, Lacey 1 0-0 2,

Middendorf 1 0-0 2. Totals 26 9-22 62. MINERAL

POINT — Lindsey 8 10-12 28, Wendhausen

4 8-12 16, Steffes 0 1-2 1, Berget 2 0-0 4,

Watters 5 0-0 12, Bossert 1 0-0 3, Ludlum 1

0-0 2, Stumpf 5 3-4 15, Filardo 0 2-2 2. Totals

26 24-32 83.

3-point goals — SW 1 (Kephart 1), MP 7 (Lindsey

2, Watters 2, Bossert 1, Stumpf 2). Total

fouls — MP 20, SW 26.

NEW GLARUS 63, CAMBRIDGE 43

New Glarus.....................28 35 — 63

Cambridge......................13 30 — 43

NEW GLARUS — Feller 4 3-4 14, Kreklow 2

0-0 4, Martinson 1 0-0 3, Gassman 6 0-0 12,

Schadelwait 0 1-2 1, Siegenthaler 1 1-2 4,

Martinson 4 2-2 10, Schuett 3 0-0 7, Streiff

3 0-0 6, James 1 0-0 2. Totals 25 7-10 63.

CAMBRIDGE — Furseth 5 1-2 13, Marty 1 1-3

3, Janson 1 0-0 3, Muth 3 2-2 8, Kravik 0 2-2

2, Joyce 1 0-0 3, Downing 0 1-2 1, Stein 3 0-0

7, Jeffery 1 0-0 3. Totals 15 7-11 43.

3-point goals — NG 6 (Feller 3, Martinson 1,

Siegenthaler 1, Schuett 1), CAM 6 (Furseth 2,

Janson 1, Joyce 1, Stein 1, Jeffery 1). Total

fouls — NG 15, CAM 13.

WATERTOWN LUTHER PREP 63, LODI 60

Luther Prep.....................26 37 — 63

Lodi................................26 34 — 60

LUTHER PREP — Kieselhorst 1 0-0 2,

Schlomer 8 0-0 21, Roeseler 2 1-2 5, Lawrence

2 1-2 5, Gregorius 1 0-0 2, Frick 3 2-2

9, Brands 1 0-0 2, Schewe 1 0-0 3, DeGalley 4

4-6 14. Totals 23 8-12 63. LODI — Faust 3 1-2

10, Jelinek 1 1-2 4, Furniss 1 0-0 3, Persike 7

7-8 21, Hamilton 9 0-1 18, Steinhoff 1 2-3 4.

Totals 22 11-16 60.

3-point goals — WLP 9 (Schlomer 5, Frick 1,

Schewe 1, DeGalley 2), L 5 (Faust 3, Jelinek 1,

Furniss 1). Total fouls — WLP 16, L 13. Fouled

out — Lawrence.

Other result

Marshall 87, Waterloo 51

Girls basketball

BELLEVILLE 73, WISCONSIN HEIGHTS 68

Wisconsin Heights...........28 40 — 68

Belleville........................39 34 — 73

WISCONSIN HEIGHTS — King 5 4-4 14, Handel

6 1-2 13, Hering 8 0-0 17, Adler 7 2-4 18,

Keith 0 1-2 1, Schaefer 1 0-0 3, Duhr 1 0-1

2. Totals 28 8-16 68. BELLEVILLE — Heittola

12 9-10 34, Foley 4 2-6 10, Grady 5 0-1 11,

Shrader 6 1-4 15. Totals 28 12-21 73.

3-point goals — WH 4 (Hering 1, Adler 2,

Schaefer 1), BE 4 (Heittola 1, Grady 1, Shrader

2). Total fouls — BE 18, WH 21.

MADISON EDGEWOOD 53,

FORT ATKINSON 30

Fort Atkinson....................8 22 — 30

Madison Edgewood..........22 31 — 53

FORT ATKINSON — Brandl 0 2-2 2, Marquart

1 0-0 3, VanderMause 1 0-0 2, Jensen 1 0-2

2, Staude 2 0-0 4, Miles 1 2-2 5, Belzer 1 0-0

2, Garant 1 0-1 3, Haas 1 0-0 2, Opperman 0

2-2 2, Stoutenborough 1 1-2 3. Totals 10 8-10

30. MADISON EDGEWOOD — Schauer 1 0-0 2,

Moore 3 0-0 6, Deang 6 5-6 18, Grosse 1 0-0

2, S. Olson 1 0-0 2, Lazar 6 0-0 12, Langlois

2 0-0 6, Cook 1 0-0 2, Iglar 1 1-1 3. Totals

22 6-7 53.

3-point goals — FA 3 (Marquart 1, Miles 1,

Garant 1), MEd 3 (Deang 1, Langlois 2). Total

fouls — MEd 14, FA 11.

WISCONSIN DELLS 52, POYNETTE 29

Poynette...........................7 22 — 29

Wisconsin Dells...............29 23 — 52

POYNETTE — Reddeman 1 0-0 2, Morter 2 0-0

6, Cuff 1 2-6 4, HanWalters 0 1-2 1, Schutz 1

0-0 2, Anderson 1 0-0 2, Hutchinson 3 0-0 6,

Bruchs 2 0-2 6. Totals 11 3-10 29. WISCONSIN

DELLS — Pfeifer 6 1-2 14, Meister 11 5-7

28, Smith 4 0-0 8, G. Myklebust 1 0-0 2. Totals

22 6-9 52.

3-point goals — POY 4 (Morter 2, Bruchs 2),

WD 2 (Pfeifer 1, Meister 1). Total fouls — WD

12, POY 10.

BRODHEAD 44, EDGERTON 28

Brodhead........................14 30 — 44

Edgerton...........................8 20 — 28

BRODHEAD — Purdue 1 1-2 3, Kail 1 4-7 6,

Tresemer 1 2-3 4, Moe 4 9-13 20, Kleeman 1

0-2 2, Oliver 0 8-12 8, Oliver 0 1-1 1, Myhre

0. Totals 8 27-40 44. EDGERTON — Demrow 6

2-4 14, Fox-Gunderson 1 2-4 4, Danks 5 0-2

10. Totals 12 4-10 28.

3-point goals — BR 0, ED 0. Total fouls — BR

16, ED 20. Fouled out — Demrow, Danks.

MCFARLAND 67, WALWORTH BIG FOOT 43

Walworth Big Foot...........21 22 — 43

McFarland.......................31 36 — 67

WALWORTH BIG FOOT — Peterson 3 2-7 8,

Courier 4 4-6 12, L.Larson 1 3-4 5, Paulsen

2 1-1 5, Tracy 0 1-2 1, Foster 3 0-0 6, Chisamore

0 1-2 1, Baxter 1 0-0 5. Totals 14 12-

27 43. MCFARLAND — DeMuth 2 2-2 12, Butler

2 0-1 7, Lonigro 4 3-4 20, Brandt 0 3-4 3,

Hildebrant 0 3-4 3, East 3 2-3 8, Gray 2 9-10

13, Taylor 1 0-0 2. Totals 14 21-26 67.

3-point goals — WBF 1 (Baxter 1), MCF 6

(DeMuth 2, Butler 1, Lonigro 3). Total fouls —

MCF 18, WBF 23.

EAST TROY 52, JEFFERSON 43

Jefferson........................21 22 — 43

East Troy........................32 20 — 52

JEFFERSON — Ganser 7 5-9 19, Howard 1 0-0

2, Peterson 3 0-0 7, Peterson 2 1-2 6, Peterson

3 0-4 6, Beck 1 1-2 3. Totals 17 7-19 43.

EAST TROY — Rice 3 1-2 10, Lomen 1 0-0 3,

Moker 3 2-4 9, Aleckson 1 2-2 5, Scurek 1 1-2

3, Golabowski 1 0-4 2, Lomen 5 9-12 20. Totals

15 15-26 52.

3-point goals — JEF 2 (Peterson 1, Peterson

1), ET 7 (Rice 3, Lomen 1, Moker 1, Aleckson 1,

Lomen 1). Total fouls — ET 23, JEF 25.

BEAVER DAM 92, SAUK PRAIRIE 41

Beaver Dam....................63 29 — 92

Sauk Prairie....................17 24 — 41

BEAVER DAM — Jens 9 2-0 18, Scharfenberg 2

2-2 6, Schumann 2 0-0 5, Hodgson 4 1-1 10,

Uhrich 1 2-2 4, Wilke 4 1-2 11, Stauffacher 3

2-3 9, Stonewall 1 0-0 2, Burchardt 3 4-4 12,

Donaldson 1 0-1 3, Van Loo 6 0-0 12. Totals

36 12-17 92. SAUK PRAIRIE — N.Breunig 3

2-2 8, Breininger 1 0-0 2, R.Bruenig 3 2-4 8,

O.Breunig 6 1-2 15, M.Breunig 2 0-0 5, Pertzborn

1 0-0 3. Totals 16 5-9 41.

3-point goals — BD 8 (Schumann 1, Hodgson

1, Wilke 2, Stauffacher 1, Burchardt 2, Donaldson

1), SP 4 (O.Breunig 2, M.Breunig 1, Pertzborn

1). Total fouls — BD 9, SP 12.

BARNEVELD 41, PECATONICA 35

Pecatonica......................17 18 — 35

Barneveld.......................22 19 — 41

PECATONICA — Eaton 1 1-4 4, Gross 0 2-3 2,

Peterson 6 0-1 12, Knutson 0 4-4 4, Green 5

1-3 11, Brokish 1 0-0 2. Totals 13 8-15 35.

BARNEVELD — Marx 0 2-4 2, Spring 4 1-4

11, Schult 2 1-2 6, Leister 0 1-2 1, Oimoen

4 0-0 8, Ihm 4 0-3 11, Forbes 1 0-0 2. Totals

15 5-16 41.

3-point goals — P 1 (Eaton 1), BAR 6 (Spring 2,

Schult 1, Ihm 3). Total fouls — BAR 15, P 14.

Other results

Evansville 59, Whitewater 35

Johnson Creek 48, Palmyra-Eagle 46

Wrestling

SOUTH CENTRAL

CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Team scores: Nekoosa 242, Wisconsin Dells

216.5, Mauston 180, Wautoma/Wild Rose

142, Adams-Friendship 119.5, Westfield 51.

Championship matches

106: Hall, N, pinned Van Dinter, WD, 3:00.

113: Gellerup, N, pinned Gaboury-Gorges,

1:03. 120: Thurber, N, pinned Presley, AF,

3:23. 126: Abraham, WWR, pinned Koran, N,

1:43. 132: Hughes, WWR, dec. Wiseman, AF,

11-5. 138: C. Elsen, N, pinned Kingsley, WD,

1:28. 145: Koenig, WD, dec. Hall, N, 11-4.

152: Ziebell, M, dec. Dethloff, WD, 5-2. 160:

Elsen, N, pinned Platt, WD, 3:24. 170: Stenson,

WD, mdec. B. Elsen, N, 14-2. 182: Brown, WD,

dec. Nawrot, AF, 4-1. 195: Brown, M, def. Galloway,

WD, medical forfeit. 220: Netzler, WWR,

pinned Schaefbauer, N, 0:56. 285: Meurett, M,

pinned Coughlin, WD, 2:43.

Boys hockey

REEDSBURG 5, BARABOO/PORTAGE 1

Baraboo/Portage..........0 0 1 — 1

Reedsburg....................2 2 1 — 5

First period: R: Schyvinck (Zobel, Ely), 13:19

(pp); Ely (Pawlak, Pfaff), 16:52. Second period:

R: Pawlak, 11:19 (pp); Pfaff (Pawlak),

16:09. Third period: R: Pawlak (Pfaff, Zobel),

9:46; BP: Logan (L. Larson, Zemanovic), 9:57

(pp). Saves: BP (Hinz) 31; R (Oakes) 13. Penalties-

minutes: BP 6-12; R 8-16.

SUN PRAIRIE 6, OREGON 2

Oregon..........................1 1 0 — 2

Sun Prairie....................3 0 3 — 6

First period: SP — Brunson (Kernen, Leatherberry),

5:42 (pp); Brunson (Johnson, Halbleib),

8:32; O — Orosz (Roskos), 11:18; SP — Brunson,

13:18 (sh). Second period: O — Roskos

(Franken, Brien), 9:29 (pp). Third period:

SP — Brunson (Hagerman, Johnson), 3:31

(pp); Kernen (Halbleib), 7:02; Watters (Johnson,

Rowles), 14:12. Saves: O (Dailey) 43;

SP (Leatherberry) 24. Penalties-minutes: O

7-15; SP 6-12.

KETTLE MORAINE 3, WAUNAKEE 2

Kettle Moraine..............1 2 0 — 3

Waunakee.....................0 1 1 — 2

First period: WKM — Santos (Rauser, Lamb),

3:08. Second period: WKM — Schneller, 1:04;

Rauser (Santos), 2:15; WAU — Werlein (Christianson),

7:51. Third period: WAU — Reed

(Christianson, Ripley), 9:06 (pp). Saves: WKM

(Greilich) 18; WAU (Summers) 36. Penalties-

minutes: WKM 3-6; WAU 4-8.

WAUKESHA NORTH 4, DEFOREST 0

Waukesha North............3 0 1 — 4

DeForest.......................0 0 0 — 0

First period: W — Dale (Thombs), 3:25; Wilderman,

12:30; Dale (Knoke, Tucker), 14:41.

Third period: W — Thombs, 16:15. Saves: W

(Larsen 1, Miller 7) 8; D (Bault) 40. Penalties-

minutes: W 4-8; D 5-10.

Other result

Verona 13, Beloit Memorial 0

Girls hockey

BEAVER DAM 2, BROOKFIELD CENTRAL 1

Beaver Dam..................0 2 0 — 2

Brookfield Central.........0 1 0 — 1

Second period: BD — Jones (Lundin), 2:10;

BC — Tryba, 6:31; BD — Jones (Heim, Brown),

8:05. Saves: BD (Okon) 12; BC (Cowden) 33.

Penalties-minutes: BD 1-2; BC 2-4.

BLACK RIVER FALLS 3, BARABOO 2

Black River Falls............0 1 2 — 3

Baraboo........................1 1 0 — 2

First period: BAR — Patton, 16:39. Second

period: BRF — Pierce (Lyden, Yourell), 3:17;

BAR — Goethel (Engal), 10:52. Third period:

BRF — Steinhoff, 6:14; Lyden (Pierce), 15:51.

Saves: BRF (Mathison) 15; BAR (Buss) 42.

Penalties-minutes: BRF 3-6; BAR 1-2.

Boys swimming

BADGER NORTH CONFERENCE MEET

Team scores: Sauk Prairie 503, Baraboo 403,

McFarland 378, Waunakee 375, DeForest 355.

200-yard medley relay: 1, Baraboo (Lohr,

Laux, Hamm, Klingenmeyer), 1:44.17; 2,

Sauk Prairie (Guentherman, Sachtjen, Stecker,

Bakhchevnikov), 1:44.31; 3, DeForest (Ramminger,

Neuman, Burgener, Wolf), 1:45.21.

200 freestyle: 1, Ramminger, D, 1:49.02; 2,

Vinson, W, 1:51.09; 3, Slane, M, 1:53.01.

200 individual medley: 1, Lohr, B, 1:59.92;

2, Tuschl, W, 2:09.21; 3, Landolt, M, 2:10.77.

50 freestyle: 1, Burgener, D, :22.99; 2, Klingenmeyer,

B, :23.26; 3, Wolf, D, :23.37.

100 butterfly: 1, Sachtjen, SP, :51:34; 2, Tuschl,

W, :55.06; 3, Laux, B, :56.58.

100 freestyle: 1, Burgener, D, :50.76; 2, Landolt,

M, :51.38; 3, Hackbarth, :51.71.

500 freestyle: 1, Ramminger, D, 4:55.75; 2,

Slane, M, 5:08.69; 3, Busse, W, 5:11.47.

200 freestyle relay: 1, Waunakee (Vinson,

Calkins, Tomblin, Tuschl), 1:35.34; 2, Mc-

Farland (Landolt, Schulz, Smith, Thompson),

1:35.53; 3, Baraboo (Laux, Lemke, Klingenmeyer,

Hackbarth), 1:35.87.

100 backstroke: 1, Lohr, B, :52.52; 2, Vinson,

W, :57.27; 3, Guentherman, SP, :59.66.

100 breaststroke: 1, Sachtjen, SP, 1:00.36;

2, Laux, B, 1:03.72; 3, Schulz, M, 1:06.11.

400 freestyle relay: 1, Sauk Prairie (Stecker,

Beattie, Loy, Sachtjen), 3:26.18; 2, DeForest

(Burgener, Wolf, Jaccard, Ramminger),

3:27.01; 3, Baraboo (Hackbarth, Lemke,

Hamm, Lohr), 3:27.61.

