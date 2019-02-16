Try 1 month for 99¢

Boys basketball

MAUSTON 51, WISCONSIN DELLS 49

Wisconsin Dells............... 28 21 — 49

Mauston......................... 22 29 — 51

WISCONSIN DELLS — Anchor 5 5-5 16, Hirst

4 3-6 11, Funmaker 4 1-4 10, Eck 3 0-0 7,

Millard 2 0-0 5. Totals 18 9-15 49. MAUSTON

— Kobylski 6 1-1 13, Gallagher 2 3-4 9,

Fitzgerald 1 7-8 9, Kattenbraker 1 2-2 4, Hall

4 7-9 16. Totals 11 20-24 51. 3-point goals

— WD 4 (Anchor 1, Funmaker 1, Eck 1, Millard

1), MA 3 (Gallagher 2, Hall 1). Total fouls —

MA 6, WD 8.

WAUNAKEE 74, PORTAGE 59

Portage........................... 24 35 — 59

Waunakee....................... 33 41 — 74

PORTAGE — Levander 7 6-6 23, Considine

10 4-4 26, Miles 0 1-2 1, Sheppard 1 0-0 2,

Lehman 1 0-0 3, Thomson 1 0-0 2, Jahn 1 0-0

2. Totals 21 11-12 59. WAUNAKEE — Cash 6

0-0 12, Block 2 0-0 4, Knatz 4 9-10 19, Deering

1 3-3 5, Fancher 1 0-0 2, Johnson 2 4-4

9, Fischer 2 0-0 6, Keller 1 0-0 2, Nelson 4

2-4 12, Saxby 1 1-3 3. Totals 24 19-24 74.

3-point goals — POR 6 (Levander 3, Considine

2, Lehman 1), W 7 (Knatz 2, Johnson 1, Fischer

2, Nelson 2). Total fouls — W 13, POR 18.

BEAVER DAM 77, REEDSBURG 69

Reedsburg...................... 26 43 — 69

Beaver Dam.................... 38 39 — 77

REEDSBURG — Dregney 1 1-3 3, Molitor 1

0-0 2, Tully 3 4-4 10, Fuhrmann 10 9-10 32,

Daniels 4 2-6 12, Bestor 2 0-0 6, Hale 2 1-2 5.

Totals 23 17-25 69. BEAVER DAM — C. Ferron

7 11-12 31, Jimenez 1 0-0 2, Klawitter 1 0-0

3, McGauley 2 3-4 7, Boschert 0 2-4 2, Helbing

2 1-1 5, Abel 7 4-5 19, Kelm 3 2-2 8. Totals 23

23-28 77. 3-point goals — R 7 (Fuhrmann 3,

Daniels 2, Bestor 2), BD 8 (C. Ferron 6, Klawitter

1, Abel 1). Total fouls — BD 20, R 14.

SAUK PRAIRIE 53, BARABOO 39

Sauk Prairie.................... 28 25 — 53

Baraboo.......................... 25 14 — 39

SAUK PRAIRIE — S.Breunig 5 1-1 11, Henderson

3 0-1 7, Spray 6 4-4 16, German 4 2-4 12,

Breunig 0 1-2 1, Wilson 1 2-2 4, Uselman 0

2-2 2. Totals 19 12-16 53. BARABOO — Blum

5 3-6 13, Peterson 6 0-0 15, Koenig 1 0-0 2,

Jackson 1 1-2 3, Philipp 1 0-0 3, Kargel 1 0-0

3, Schaefer 0. Totals 15 4-9 39. 3-point goals

— SP 3 (Henderson 1, German 2), BAR 5 (Peterson

3, Philipp 1, Kargel 1). Total fouls — SP

17, BAR 15.

VERONA 59, BELOIT MEMORIAL 55

Beloit Memorial.............. 27 28 — 55

Verona............................ 24 35 — 59

BELOIT MEMORIAL — Bach 1 0-0 2, Payne 4

0-0 8, Cook 4 3-4 12, Ringer 2 2-2 6, Bell 3

0-0 8, Ganiyu 1 2-2 4, Boyd 4 2-5 11, Chandler

0 2-3 2, Brooks 1 0-0 2. Totals 20 11-16 55.

VERONA — Klawiter 1 3-5 6, Slawek 3 1-4 7,

Van Handel 9 3-4 27, Anderson 4 5-6 13, Mc-

Corkle 1 0-0 3, Guy 0 2-3 2. Totals 18 14-29

59. 3-point goals — BM 4 (Cook 1, Bell 2, Boyd

1), V 8 (Van Handel 6, Anderson 1, McCorkle

1). Total fouls — V 15, BM 22.

MOUNT HOREB 75, DEFOREST 73

Mount Horeb............28 39 8 — 75

DeForest..................37 30 6 — 73

MOUNT HOREB — Zenz 2 2-4 6, Farnsworth

4 2-2 13, Nortman 7 5-10 21, Larson 8 8-8

26, Rasmussen 1 0-0 3, Post 0, Ziegler 2 0-0

6. Totals 24 17-26 75. DEFOREST — Weisbrod

0, Schroeder 5 2-4 15, Bonds 1 2-2 4, Riggs 6

0-2 14, Bogan 8 1-1 17, Westra 4 0-0 8, Magli

2 1-2 6, Ludeman 4 0-0 9, Lundeman 0. Totals

30 6-11 73. 3-point goals — MH 10 (Farnsworth

3, Nortman 2, Larson 2, Rasmussen 1,

Ziegler 2), 7 (Schroeder 3, Riggs 2, Magli 1,

Ludeman 1). Total fouls — MH 16, 26. Fouled

out — Farnsworth, Weisbrod, Westra.

MONONA GROVE 66, FORT ATKINSON 43

Monona Grove................. 31 35 — 66

Fort Atkinson.................. 26 17 — 43

MONONA GROVE — Nelson 7 4-6 18, Huston 1

2-2 4, Nett 6 0-0 12, Stinson 4 0-0 10, Bishop 1

0-0 2, Antonson 1 0-0 2, Loken 2 0-0 6, Nelson

2 2-2 8, Schreiner 2 0-0 4. Totals 26 8-13 66.

FORT ATKINSON — Flodin 5 0-0 10, Zahn 2 0-0

4, Wixom 1 0-0 3, Baker 5 0-0 13, Encarnacion

1 1-2 3, Koenig 1 0-0 2, Fenner 1 1-2 3, Cosson

1 1-2 3, Haffelder 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 3-9

43. 3-point goals — MG 6 (Stinson 2, Loken 2,

Nelson 2), FA 4 (Wixom 1, Baker 3). Total fouls

— MG 16, FA 12. Fouled out — Huston.

OREGON 58, STOUGHTON 52

Stoughton....................... 29 23 — 52

Oregon............................ 21 37 — 58

STOUGHTON — Anderson 3 0-2 8, Hutcherson

1 0-0 2, Hobson 6 0-2 15, Nelson 4 3-3 11,

McGee 3 2-2 10, Sproul 1 2-6 4, Fernholz 1

0-0 2. Totals 19 7-15 52. OREGON — Look 5

1-4 11, Taplick 1 0-0 3, Erickson 1 5-6 7, Et.

Victorson 5 5-6 19, Er. Victorson 3 3-5 11,

Panzer 1 1-2 3, Yates 1 2-3 4. Totals 17 17-26

58. 3-point goals — S 7 (Anderson 2, Hobson

3, McGee 2), Or 4 (Taplick 1, Et. Victorson 1, Er.

Victorson 2). Total fouls — Or 15, S 24. Fouled

out — Nelson.

MADISON EDGEWOOD 62, MILTON 56

Milton............................. 30 26 — 56

Madison Edgewood.......... 27 35 — 62

MILTON — Brown 5 0-0 15, Wecker 1 2-2 4,

Bowditch 3 3-4 9, Austin 3 2-2 9, Campion 4

4-5 13, S. Burdette 1 0-0 2, Kudrna 0 2-3 2,

Buswell 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 13-16 56. MADISON

EDGEWOOD — Meriggioli 11 4-4 26, M.

Wendler 0 2-2 2, Newton 5 1-5 11, Jimenez 4

3-4 13, Regnier 4 0-2 8, James 1 0-0 2. Totals

25 10-20 62. 3-point goals — MIL 7 (Brown 5,

Austin 1, Campion 1), MEd 2 (Jimenez 2). Total

fouls — MEd 19, MIL 18.

SUN PRAIRIE 56, MIDDLETON 48

Middleton....................... 19 29 — 48

Sun Prairie...................... 19 37 — 56

MIDDLETON — Thomas 4 0-0 11, Close 3 0-0

8, Klubertanz 4 1-1 9, Boyle 2 1-2 6, Pa. Van

Buren 6 2-3 14. Totals 19 4-6 48. SUN PRAIRIE

— Nelson 1 2-3 4, Wherley 3 2-2 8, B. Voigt

4 1-2 10, A. Voigt 7 1-1 18, Hawk 2 0-0 4,

Schaefer 2 3-4 7, Hughes 1 3-5 5. Totals 20

12-17 56. 3-point goals — MID 6 (Thomas 3,

Close 2, Boyle 1), SP 4 (B. Voigt 1, A. Voigt 3).

Total fouls — SP 12, MID 18.

MADISON MEMORIAL 61,

JANESVILLE PARKER 51

Madison Memorial........... 25 36 — 61

Janesville Parker............. 25 26 — 51

MADISON MEMORIAL — Ellingson 2 1-2 5,

Brown 3 3-4 9, Caropreso 4 1-3 9, Schaefer

4 2-3 10, Yu 4 5-6 15, Lewis 2 5-6 9, Jackson

1 0-0 2, Collins 1 0-0 2. Totals 21 17-24 61.

JANESVILLE PARKER — Dahlke 2 0-0 6, Curry

3 1-4 9, Biba 1 0-0 2, DeLong 6 5-5 21,

Thompson 1 0-0 2, Hartwig 4 3-6 11. Totals

17 9-15 51. 3-point goals — MM 2 (Yu 2), JP

8 (Dahlke 2, Curry 2, DeLong 4). Total fouls —

MM 14, JP 24. Fouled out — Dahlke, Biba.

MADISON WEST 83, JANESVILLE CRAIG 82

Janesville Craig........25 42 15 — 82

Madison West...........31 36 16 — 83

JANESVILLE CRAIG — Christiansen 1 0-0 2,

Huml 1 0-0 2, Bertagnoli 2 0-0 6, Leverson 8

10-11 29, Lynch 6 0-0 14, Ronde 1 2-2 5, Fieiras

2 3-4 8, Scoville 1 0-0 2, Rizzo 5 3-4 14.

Totals 27 18-24 82. MADISON WEST — Jones

2 1-2 5, Patton 2 0-0 5, Reed 1 1-2 3, McCray

9 7-9 29, Armwald 10 3-7 25, Thompson 2

1-1 5, Barry 2 0-0 6, Brooks 1 0-0 2, Neugebauer

1 1-2 3. Totals 30 14-23 83. 3-point

goals — JC 10 (Bertagnoli 2, Leverson 3, Lynch

2, Ronde 1, Fieiras 1, Rizzo 1), MW 9 (Patton 1,

McCray 4, Armwald 2, Barry 2). Total fouls —

MW 19, JC 21. Fouled out — Reed.

MONROE 66, WATERTOWN 43

Watertown...................... 20 23 — 43

Monroe........................... 36 30 — 66

WATERTOWN — Jeseritz 3 1-2 7, Stas 3 5-8

13, Oiler 3 2-2 10, Foltz 1 1-2 3, Stramara 1

0-0 2, Kuckkan 0 4-5 5, Nailing 2 0-0 4. Totals

13 13-22 43. MONROE — Lange 4 0-0 8,

King 9 2-2 20, Huschitt 2 0-0 5, Ziolkowski 1

0-0 2, Meyer 3 0-0 6, Schumacher 6 2-2 14,

Seagreaves 2 0-0 5, Golembiewski 1 0-0 2,

Leuzinger 1 0-0 2, Gertsch 1 0-0 2. Totals 30

4-4 66. 3-point goals — WAT 4 (Stas 2, Oiler

2), MON 2 (Huschitt 1, Seagreaves 1). Total

fouls — MON 21, WAT 11.

MADISON COUNTRY DAY 51,

MADISON ABUNDANT LIFE 38

Madison Country Day...... 20 31 — 51

Madison Abundant Life.... 14 24 — 38

COUNTRY DAY — Green 3 4-4 10, Maier 1 2-2

5, Dreyer 2 0-0 6, Young 2 5-5 11, Ashworth

7 1-3 16, Young 0 3-4 3. Totals 15 16-19 51.

ABUNDANT LIFE — Rockwell 2 2-2 6, Emmel 2

1-1 5, Byington 4 0-0 10, Moreland 4 2-5 10,

Schmiesing 2 0-0 5, Galvin 1 0-0 2. Totals 15

5-8 38. 3-point goals — MCD 5 (Maier 1, Dreyer

2, Young 1, Ashworth 1), MAL 3 (Byington 2,

Schmiesing 1). Total fouls — MCD 12, MAL 16.

CAMBRIA-FRIESLAND 75, PARDEEVILLE 65

Pardeeville..................... 30 35 — 65

Cambria-Friesland.......... 37 38 — 75

PARDEEVILLE — Lindert 9 2-2 20, Pargman 0

3-4 3, Goebel 1 0-0 2, Parker 5 0-0 10, Klubertanz

4 2-2 10, Freye 5 7-8 20. Totals 24 14-16

65. CAMBRIA-FRIESLAND — Burmania 2 3-4

8, Smit 2 2-2 6, Prochnow 7 4-4 25, DeJager 3

0-0 6, Wentland 3 8-10 14, Pulver 3 2-4 9, Hart

2 1-1 5, DeBoer 1 0-0 2. Totals 23 20-25 75.

3-point goals — PAR 3 (Freye 3), CF 9 (Burmania

1, Prochnow 7, Pulver 1). Total fouls — CF 15,

PAR 22. Fouled out — Parker, Klubertanz.

LAKE MILLS 56, COLUMBUS 47

Lake Mills....................... 16 40 — 56

Columbus........................ 25 22 — 47

LAKE MILLS — Toepfer 6 3-5 16, Herrington

1 2-2 4, Johnson 5 0-0 11, Stoddard 1 1-2 3,

Retrum 2 1-2 5, Moen 4 3-3 11, Bender 3 0-0

6. Totals 22 10-14 56. COLUMBUS — Zahn 2

0-1 4, Casper 6 6-7 20, Emler 4 2-2 11, Bieker

4 0-0 9, Campbell 1 1-2 3. Totals 17 9-12 47.

3-point goals — LM 2 (Toepfer 1, Johnson 1),

COL 4 (Casper 2, Emler 1, Bieker 1). Total

fouls — LM 15, COL 14.

WATERTOWN LUTHER PREP 72,

POYNETTE 60

Poynette......................... 32 28 — 60

Luther Prep..................... 37 35 — 72

POYNETTE — Moll 1 0-0 3, Bruchs 4 8-12 16,

O’Connor 2 0-0 5, Stark 1 2-2 5, Gorman 2 0-0

5, Petersen 5 0-0 14, Feller 5 1-1 12. Totals

20 11-20 60. LUTHER PREP — Kieselhorst 9

3-4 25, Schlomer 6 0-0 16, Roeseler 3 0-0 6,

Gregorius 1 0-0 2, Brands 0 2-5 2, Schewe 3

1-2 8, Montgomery 1 0-0 2, Burow 2 0-0 5,

DeGalley 2 1-1 5, Steinbrenner 0 1-2 1. Totals

27 8-20 72. 3-point goals — POY 9 (Moll 1,

O’Connor 1, Stark 1Gorman 1, Petersen 4,

Feller 1), WLP 10 (Kieselhorst 4, Schlomer 4,

Schewe 1, Burow 1). Total fouls — WLP 16,

POY 23. Fouled out — Stark.

LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 77, LODI 64

Lakeside Lutheran........... 38 39 — 77

Lodi................................ 23 41 — 64

LAKESIDE LUTHERAN — DeNoyer 5 3-4 14,

Hackbarth 1 2-2 5, Kuepers 3 2-2 9, Jegerlehner

1 0-0 2, Paske 5 3-4 14, Monis 9 3-4 24,

Ulrich 2 0-0 4, Schneider 2 0-2 5. Totals 28

13-18 77. LODI — Faust 1 0-0 3, Jelinek 1 0-0

2, Furniss 4 0-0 12, Streeter 2 0-1 4, Richards

3 0-0 6, Persike 4 1-1 11, Hamilton 0 1-2 1,

Steinhoff 6 2-3 14, Parsons 1 0-0 2, Faust

2 2-4 6, Faust 1 0-0 3. Totals 25 6-11 64.

3-point goals — LL 8 (DeNoyer 1, Hackbarth

1, Kuepers 1, Paske 1, Monis 3, Schneider 1), L

8 (Faust 1, Furniss 4, Persike 2, Faust 1). Total

fouls — LL 16, L 18.

NEW GLARUS 82, WISCONSIN HEIGHTS 77

New Glarus..................... 31 51 — 82

Wisconsin Heights........... 36 41 — 77

NEW GLARUS — Feller 3 4-7 12, Kreklow 7

9-9 24, Gassman 9 3-4 21, Siegenthaler 2 0-0

6, Martinson 6 0-0 12, Schuett 3 0-1 7. Totals

30 16-21 82. WISCONSIN HEIGHTS — Parman

7 2-2 18, Caminiti 5 2-6 13, Brown 3 1-1

9, De’Sh.Barsness 14 1-1 29, Flamme 1 2-3

4, Brabender 1 0-0 2, Cribbs 1 0-0 2. Totals

32 8-13 77. 3-point goals — NG 6 (Feller 2,

Kreklow 1, Siegenthaler 2, Schuett 1), WH 5

(Parman 2, Caminiti 1Brown 2). Total fouls —

NG 11, WH 14. Fouled out — Caminiti.

BELLEVILLE 57, MARSHALL 53

Marshall......................... 26 27 — 53

Belleville........................ 30 27 — 57

MARSHALL — Killerlain 3 2-2 8, Cook 1 1-2 4,

Freeman 1 1-2 3, Chadwick 6 3-3 16, Denniston

2 0-0 5, Ward 5 0-0 14, Frank 1 0-0 3. Totals 19

7-9 53. BELLEVILLE — Winkers 2 0-0 4, A.Fahey

5 1-2 15, Schulting 0 1-2 1, Schrader 4 0-0

8, Gratz 1 0-0 2, Clark 8 0-0 17, S.Fahey 1 4-4

6, Grebel 1 2-2 4. Totals 22 8-10 57. 3-point

goals — MAR 8 (Cook 1, Chadwick 1, Denniston

1, Ward 4, Frank 1), BE 5 (A.Fahey 4, Clark 1).

Total fouls — BE 8, MAR 12.

WATERLOO 57, CAMBRIDGE 52

Cambridge...................... 26 26 — 52

Waterloo......................... 28 29 — 57

CAMBRIDGE — Furseth 2 3-6 7, Marty 1 0-0 2,

Janson 4 0-0 11, Muth 4 1-3 9, Kravik 3 1-1 7,

Joyce 2 0-0 5, Downing 0, Jeffrey 1 0-0 3, Nikolay

3 0-0 8. Totals 20 5-12 52. WATERLOO

— Noel 2 2-5 6, Huebner 4 0-3 8, Bostwick 7

1-5 17, Jiles 3 0-0 6, Strnad 2 0-2 4, Sanzenbacher

1 0-0 2, Brey 6 0-0 14. Totals 25 3-15

57. 3-point goals — CAM 7 (Janson 3, Joyce 1,

Jeffrey 1, Nikolay 2), 4 (Bostwick 2, Brey 2).

Total fouls — 13, CAM 16.

MINERAL POINT 92, RIVERDALE 38

Mineral Point.................. 47 45 — 92

Riverdale........................ 13 25 — 38

MINERAL POINT — Lindsey 8 1-2 19, Wendhausen

5 0-0 10, Wiegman 2 0-0 5, Steffes

3 3-5 9, Berget 6 0-1 12, Gorgen 4 0-0 11,

Watters 4 1-3 10, Bossert 1 0-0 2, Wendhausen

1 1-2 3, Stumpf 1 1-2 4, Filardo 3 0-0 7.

Totals 38 7-15 92. RIVERDALE — Krueger 2

2-2 6, Schneider 3 0-0 8, Schaefer 1 6-6 9,

Schneider 1 0-0 3, Poste 1 0-0 2, Bauman 3

0-0 8, Burtsfield 1 0-2 2. Totals 12 8-10 38.

3-point goals — MP 9 (Lindsey 2, Wiegman 1,

Gorgen 3, Watters 1, Stumpf 1, Filardo 1), RIV

6 (Schneider 2, Schaefer 1, Schneider 1, Bauman

2). Total fouls — MP 15, RIV 10.

Girls basketball

PARDEEVILLE 48, ALMOND-BANCROFT 39

Pardeeville..................... 27 21 — 48

Almond-Bancroft............ 17 22 — 39

PARDEEVILLE — Brouette 6 0-0 14, DeLapp

1 1-4 3, Guenther 1 0-0 3, Klubertanz 4 2-4

10, Mussehl 2 0-0 4, Manthey 3 0-0 6, Lynch

1 2-3 4, Ott 2 0-0 4. Totals 20 5-11 48. ALMOND-

BANCROFT — Perzinski 0 1-2 1, Perzinski

2 2-2 6, Stucker 5 6-8 17, Dernbach 1

0-0 2, Rogers 4 2-2 12. Totals 12 11-14 39.

3-point goals — PAR 3 (Brouette 2, Guenther

1), AB 4 (Perzinski 1, Stucker 1, Rogers 2). Total

fouls — PAR 14, AB 11.

MINERAL POINT 69, FENNIMORE 37

Fennimore...................... 18 19 — 37

Mineral Point.................. 22 47 — 69

FENNIMORE — Adkins 0, Adkins 2 0-3 4, Schoepp

0 1-2 1, Nelson 5 7-10 19, Kopp 1 0-0

2, Faulkner 2 1-3 5, Dresen 0 1-2 1, Lang 2

0-0 5, Bonilla 0, Hipenbecker 0. Totals 11 10-

20 37. MINERAL POINT — Johnson 1 5-8 7,

K. Lindsey 2 0-0 5, M. Lindsey 1 0-1 3, Mar.

Aschliman 2 0-0 4, James 6 0-0 12, Springer

2 0-0 4, Reichling 4 2-2 11, Chambers 0

1-2 1, Mac. Aschliman 1 0-0 2, Kinch 4 0-0

8, Schmitz 1 6-7 8, Schubert 2 0-0 4. Totals

25 14-20 69. 3-point goals — FEN 3 (Nelson

2, Lang 1), MP 3 (K. Lindsey 1, M. Lindsey 1,

Reichling 1). Total fouls — MP 19, FEN 16.

WAUNAKEE 64, PORTAGE 25

Portage........................... 12 13 — 25

Waunakee....................... 35 29 — 64

PORTAGE — Roth 3 0-1 7, Wilson 1 0-2 2, Yelk

4 1-1 11, Nelson 1 0-0 2, Brandner 0 1-3 1,

Shortreed 1 0-0 2, Schwantz 0, Leeland 0, Kath

0. Totals 10 2-10 25. WAUNAKEE — Dotzler 1

0-0 2, Ehle 3 0-0 8, Murray 1 0-0 3, Kenas 1 0-0

2, Schmitt 5 1-6 11, Maier 4 1-4 11, Lynch 1

0-0 3, Watson 4 3-5 11, Statz 2 0-0 5, Harlow 1

0-0 2, Meeker 1 0-0 3, Johnson 1 1-2 3. Totals

25 6-17 64. 3-point goals — POR 3 (Roth 1,

Yelk 2), W 8 (Ehle 2, Murray 1, Maier 2, Lynch 1,

Statz 1, Meeker 1). Total fouls — W 15, POR 14.

WISCONSIN DELLS 67, MAUSTON 13

Mauston........................... 7 6 — 13

Wisconsin Dells............... 41 26 — 67

MAUSTON — Orlowski 1 0-0 2, Gunther 2 2-4

6, Voss 0, Frank 0, Franek 2 0-2 5. Totals 5 8-0

13. WIS. DELLS — Pfeifer 5 2-4 12, Meister 8

0-0 19, Smith 4 0-0 11, G. Myklebust 7 2-4

18, L. Myklebust 2 0-0 6, Jones 0 1-3 1. Totals

26 5-11 67. 3-point goals — MA 1 (Franek 1),

WD 10 (Meister 3, Smith 3, G. Myklebust 2, L.

Myklebust 2). Total fouls — WD 15, MA 14.

JEFFERSON 48, EDGERTON 32

Jefferson........................ 27 21 — 48

Edgerton......................... 17 15 — 32

JEFFERSON — Ganser 7 4-5 20, Howard 4

4-5 14, Peterson 0 4-7 4, Beck 2 4-6 8, Fox 0

1-2 1, Helmink 0 1-2 1. Totals 13 20-29 48.

EDGERTON — Stamm 0 2-2 2, Demrow 0 3-4

3, Fox-Gunderson 3 6-10 13, Danks 1 0-0 3,

Radtke 0 2-2 2, Schuman 1 1-2 3, Cleveland 2

0-0 6. Totals 7 14-22 32. 3-point goals — JEF

4 (Ganser 2, Howard 2), ED 4 (Fox-Gunderson

1, Danks 1, Cleveland 2). Total fouls — JEF 18,

ED 25. Fouled out — Fox-Gunderson, Schuman.

MARSHALL 75, WATERLOO 41

Waterloo......................... 18 23 — 41

Marshall......................... 44 31 — 75

WATERLOO — Kuhl 5 0-2 13, Filter 1 0-1 2,

Powers 2 0-0 4, Mosher 0, Caraballo 2 3-4 8,

Limoseth 4 4-6 14. Totals 14 7-15 41. MARSHALL

— Neuberger 5 2-3 12, Morel 3 1-2 7,

Andrews 2 0-0 4, Held 2 0-0 5, Morel 9 1-1 20,

Lutz 2 2-2 6, Nickel 5 0-0 13, M. Andrews 2 0-0

4, Ward 1 0-0 2, Cramblit 1 0-0 2. Totals 32 6-8

75. 3-point goals — W 10 (Kuhl 3, Powers 4,

Caraballo 1, Limoseth 2), MAR 5 (Held 1, Morel

1, Nickel 3). Total fouls — MAR 14, W 13.

BELOIT TURNER 63, MCFARLAND 54

McFarland....................... 31 23 — 54

Beloit Turner.................. 28 35 — 63

MCFARLAND — DeMuth 6 3-8 16, Butler 1

1-2 4, Lonigro 2 0-0 5, East 6 3-4 15, Hildebrandt

3 7-8 14. Totals 18 14-22 54. BELOIT

TURNER — Gaziano 1 0-0 3, Fitzgerald 0 3-6

3, Fowler 3 2-8 11, Young 3 0-1 8, Windsor

1 0-0 2, Tinder 4 10-13 19, Njoo 5 2-2 17.

Totals 17 17-31 63. 3-point goals — MCF 4

(DeMuth 1, Butler 1, Lonigro 1, Hildebrandt 1),

BT 12 (Gaziano 1, Fowler 3, Young 2, Tinder 1,

Njoo 5). Total fouls — BT 16, MCF 24. Fouled

out — DeMuth, Lonigro, East.

MAD. ABUNDANT LIFE/ST. AMBROSE 31,

WILLIAMS BAY 23

Ab. Life/St. Ambrose....... 19 12 — 31

Williams Bay................... 10 13 — 23

MADISON ABUNDANT LIFE/ST. AMBROSE —

Okas 1 0-0 2, Ganser 1 0-0 2, C.Schmiesing

4 2-2 12, A.Schmiesing 3 1-2 7, Mar.Bakke

3 2-12 8. Totals 12 5-17 31. WILLIAMS BAY

— Rabenhorst 3 0-0 6, Pollak 2 0-2 4, Olson

0 2-2 2, Hoover 1 0-0 2, Silverman 1 0-2 2,

Robbins 2 1-2 5, Toor 1 0-0 2. Totals 10 3-8

23. 3-point goals — MALSA 2 (C.Schmiesing

2), WLB 0. Total fouls — MALSA 9, WLB 16.

ARGYLE 54, BARNEVELD 27

Argyle............................. 24 30 — 54

Barneveld......................... 7 20 — 27

ARGYLE — Granberg 0 2-2 2, Ostby 4 0-0 9,

Lantz 2 6-10 11, Saalsaa 5 7-8 17, Saalsaa 1

0-0 2, Lantz 3 7-12 13. Totals 15 22-32 54.

BARNEVELD — Marx 1 0-2 2, Spring 3 0-2 7,

Gordon 1 0-3 2, Schult 1 1-3 3, Leister 0 1-2 1,

Oimoen 2 0-1 4, Ihm 1 2-2 5, Vinger 0 1-2 1,

Daane 0 1-6 1, Forbes 0 1-2 1. Totals 9 7-25

27. 3-point goals — Arg 2 (Ostby 1, Lantz 1),

BAR 2 (Spring 1, Ihm 1). Total fouls — Arg 20,

BAR 20. Fouled out — Marx, Gordon, Oimoen.

Boys hockey

WIAA regional finals

Madison sectional

MIDDLETON 3, MADISON EDGEWOOD 1

Middleton....................0 0 3 — 3

Madison Edgewood.......0 1 0 — 1

Second period: ME — Menzel, 9:11. Third

period: Mid — Kalschuer (Pavelski, Chaffe),

10:34; Bergenthal (Kalschuer, Chaffe), 10:34;

Bergenthal (Fauscheante), 16:02 (sh). Saves:

Mid (Walker) 32; ME (Pugliese) 41. Penalties-

minutes: Mid 4-8; ME 3-9.

Kettle Moraine sectional

MILWAUKEE MARQUETTE 10,

MILTON/FORT ATKINSON 0

Marquette....................4 4 2 — 10

Milton/Fort Atkinson....0 0 0 — 0

First period: MM — Slater (O’Connor), 1:20

(pp); Burbach (Nordness, Schelble), 2:08;

Sweeney (O’Connor, Beierle), 8:28; Hensien

(Schelble, Sweeney), 10:54. Second period:

MM — O’Connor (Beierle, Hensien), :30; Slater

(McKenna, Schelble), 1:23; Kim (Catheral,

Schelble), 3:38; Hensien (Reineck, Schelble),

4:33. Third period: MM — Beierle (Reineck),

10:07; Hensien (Sweeney), 15:10. Saves: MM

(Ahlers 2, Leiker 3) 5; MFA (Grote 39, Blaser

2) 41. Penalties-minutes: MM 0-0; MFA 2-4.

Other result

Beloit Memorial 1, Kettle Moraine 0

Girls hockey

WIAA regional final

Madison sectional

MIDDLETON CO-OP 3, VIROQUA CO-OP 1

Viroqua........................0 0 1 — 1

Middleton....................2 0 1 — 3

First period: Mid — Berg (Meskin), 6:04; Mid —

Berg, 16:01. Third period: V — Shonka (Barendregt),

14:28. Saves: V (Severson) 31; Mid

(Parker) 29. Penalties-min.: V 4-8; Mid 5-10.

Boys swimming

WIAA DIVISION 2 STATE MEET

Friday’s results

Team scores: Madison Edgewood 289, Monona

Grove 189, Rhinelander 169, Elkhorn 169,

Baraboo 149, McFarland 105.5, Lakeland 101,

Kiel/Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah 100, Grafton 96,

Whitefish Bay 95, Cedarburg 88, Chilton 85,

DeForest 85, Shorewood 78, Plymouth 56,

Sturgeon Bay 55, Ashwaubenon 53, Fort Atkinson

46, Whitewater 44, Rice Lake 39, Port

Washington 39, Whitnall 37, Berlin/Green Lake

36, Stoughton 31, Pulaski 28.5, Nicolet 12,

Antigo 12, Brown Deer/University School of

Milwaukee 11, Wausau East 6, Delavan-Darien

5, River Falls 4, Milwaukee Saint Thomas More/

Saint Francis 4, Menomonie 4.

Diving — 1, Stitgen, Edgewood, 458.65 points;

2, Gonwa, Cedarburg, 445.95; 3, Theis, Port

Washington, 390.85; 4, Niswonger, Grafton,

385.10; 5, Aschenbach, Plymouth, 377.3; 6,

Friede, Port Washington, 360.80; 7, Nicholson,

Plymouth, 358.40; 8, Zindars, Cedarburg,

339.7; 9, Tanouye, Kiel/Elkhart Lake, 332.90;

10, Schmidt, Port Washington, 331.15; 11,

Brobst, Cedarburg, 316.95; 12, Starr, Grafton,

278.55; 13, Trinh, Pulaski, 272.70; 14, Daniels,

Port Washington, 265.25; 15, Bien, Menomonie,

264.75.

200 medley relay — 1, Edgewood (Moen,

teDuits, Senke, O’Connor), 1:35.07; 2, Rhinelander,

1:37.61; 3, Baraboo (Lohr, Laux, Hamm,

Klingenmeyer), 1:38.00; 4, Monona Grove (Tejeda,

Jo. Douberly, McAllister, Elfers), 1:38.71;

5, DeForest (Ramminger, Neuman, Burgener,

Wolf), 1:40.95; 6, Chilton, 1:41.17; 7, Grafton,

1:41.20; 8, Whitnall, 1:41.24; 9, Whitefish Bay,

1:42.03; 10, McFarland (Slane, Schulz, Wilson,

Landolt), 1:42.29); 11, Elkhorn, 1:42.50; 12,

Shorewood, 1:42.61; 13, Stoughton (Regan,

Turner, Clark, Hammond), 1:43.62; 14, Nicolet,

1:43.68; 15, Sturgeon Bay, 1:44.47; 16, Plymouth,

1:44.98.

200 freestyle — 1, Frucht, Edgewood, 1:42.26;

2, Szablewski, Shorewood, 1:43.64; 3, Ryf,

Berlin/Green Lake, 1:43.97; 4, Ja. Douberly,

Monona Grove, 1:44.01; 5, 6, Ramminger,

DeForest, 1:46.30; 7 (tie) Bouchard, Pulaski;

Slane, McFarland, 1:46.64; 9, Johnson, Elkhorn,

1:47.20; 10, Landolt, McFarland, 1:49.71; 11,

Tucker, Minocqua Lakeland, 1:50.34; 12, Asplin,

Cedarburg, 1:50.36; 13, Youel, Whitefish

Bay, 1:51.87; 14, Steffen, Kiel/Elkhart Lake,

1:52.22; 15, Petersen, Edgewood, 1:52.24; 16,

Hackbarth, Baraboo, 1:52.34.

200 individual medley — 1, teDuits, Edgewood,

1:51.84; 2, Lohr, Baraboo, 1:52.53; 3,

Sonnabend, Chilton, 1:56.64; 4, Liang, Whitewater,

1:58.94; 5, Starr, Grafton, 1:58.99;

6, Steffel, Ashwaubenon, 2:00.24; 7, Keller,

Cedarburg, 2:01.41; 8, Sweet, Shorewood,

2:01.48; 9, Senke, Edgewood, 2:01.60; 10,

Teichmiller, Minocqua Lakeland, 2:04.10; 11,

Pieper, Plymouth, 2:04.17; 12, Lopez, Delavan-

Darien, 2:04.86; 13, McMahon, Whitefish

Bay, 2:06.15; 14, Enea, Whitefish Bay,

2:06.66; 15, Clark, Stoughton, 2:06.76; 16,

Depies, Grafton, 2:07.09.

50 freestyle — 1, Mansavage, Fort Atkinson,

:21.90; 2, Hogan, Minocqua Lakeland, :21.95;

3, Aune, Sturgeon Bay, :21.96; 4, Benoy, Rhinelander,

:21.97; 5, Koepke, Elkhorn, :21.98; 6,

Klingenmeyer, Baraboo, :22.12; 7, Kroeger,

Rice Lake, :22.36; 8, Gaber, Rhinelander,

:22.48; 9, Mayer, Whitewater, :22.54; 10, Klika,

Ashwaubenon, :22.55; 11, Arnold, Kiel/Elkhart

Lake, :22.56; 12, Beyer, Edgewood, :22.58;

13, Burgener, DeForest, :22.89; 14, Browning,

Whitefish Bay, :22.99; 15, Larsen, River Falls,

:23.05; 16, Fedorov, Shorewood, :23.64.

100 butterfly — 1, Ryf, Berlin/Green Lake,

:50.13; 2, Francis, Rhinelander, :50.88; 3,

Johnson, Elkhorn, :52.61; 4, Starr, Grafton,

:52.82; 5, Laux, Baraboo, :53.78; 6, Clark,

Stoughton, :53.96; 7, Solum, Rice Lake,

:54.02; 8, Burgener, DeForest, :54.18; 9, Tejeda,

Monona Grove, :54.53; 10, Fetzer, Whitefish

Bay, :54.65; 11, Farmer, Antigo, :54.98;

12, King, Rhinelander, :55.24; 13, Wroblewski,

Thomas More/St. Francis, :55.31; 14, Geiger,

Chilton ; 15, McAllister, Monona Grove, :56.13;

16, Gjestson, Menomonie, :57.33.

100 freestyle — 1, Mansavage, Fort Atkinson,

:47.49; 2, Moen, Edgewood, :47.89; 3,

Jo. Douberly, Monona Grove, :47.90; 4, Koepke,

Elkhorn, :48.76; 5, Benoy, Rhinelander,

:49.01; 6, Bouchard, Pulaski, :49.43; 7, Klika,

Ashwaubenon, :49.50; 8, Gaber, Rhinelander,

:49.51; 9, O’Connor, Edgewood, :49.97; 10,

Arnold, Kiel/Elkhart Lake, :50.02; 11, Muhs,

Kiel/Elkhart Lake, :50.06; 12, Mayer, Whitewater,

:50.19; 13, Bousley, Sturgeon Bay,

:50.40; 14, Youel, Whitefish Bay, :50.43; 15,

Gonzales, Whitnall, :50.69; 16, Boh, Minocqua

Lakeland, :50.86.

500 freestyle — 1, Szablewski, Shorewood,

4:39.48; 2, Ja. Douberly, Monona Grove,

4:42.89; 3, Frucht, Edgewood, 4:43.73;

4, Ramminger, DeForest, 4:44.83; 5, Pinnow,

Elkhorn, 4:45.83; 6, Slane, McFarland,

4:50.67; 7, Landolt, McFarland, 4:54.17; 8,

Keller, Cedarburg, 4:55.77; 9, Hogan, Minocqua

Lakeland, 4:57.33; 10, Sweet, Shorewood,

4:57.75; 11, Asplin, Cedarburg, 5:00.68; 12,

Hammond, Stoughton, 5:05.62; 13, Hodek,

Ashwaubenon, 5:06.26; 14, Swietlik, Whitefish

Bay, 5:09.32; 15, Baar, River Falls, 5:10.47.

200 freestyle relay — 1, Rhinelander (Heck,

Francis, Gaber, Benoy), 1:27.76; 2, Edgewood

(O’Connor, Beyer, Korb, Frucht), 1:28.15;

3, Elkhorn, 1:29.98; 4, Kiel/Elkhart Lake,

1:30.00; 5, Monona Grove (Jacobson, McAllister,

Elfers, Ja. Douberly), 1:30.36; 6, Minocqua

Lakeland, 1:30.71; 7, Whitefish Bay, 1:30.96;

8, Chilton, 1:31.05; 9, Baraboo, (Laux, Lemke,

Hackbarth, Klingenmeyer), 1:31.64; 10, Sturgeon

Bay, 1:32.04; 11, Cedarburg, 1:32.20;

12, McFarland (Schulz, Smith, Thompson,

Wilson), 1:32.58; 13, Plymouth, 1:32.72; 14,

Wausau East, 1:33.98.

100 backstroke — 1, Francis, Rhinelander,

:49.91; 2, Lohr, Baraboo, :50.74; 3, Moen,

Edgewood, :51.41; 4, Kroeger, Rice Lake,

:53.62; 5, Senke, Edgewood, :53.74; 6, Haun,

Whitnall, :54.17; 7, Tejeda, Monona Grove,

:55.17; 8, Steffen, Kiel/Elkhart Lake :55.75;

9, Kruse, Elkhorn, :55.88; 10, Elfers, Monona

Grove, :57.22; 11, Farmer, Antigo, :57.56;

12, Petersen, Edgewood, :57.60; 13, Depies,

Grafton, :57.85; 14, Regan, Stoughton,

:58.18; 15, O’Connor, Edgewood, :58.50.

100 breaststroke — 1, teDuits, Edgewood,

:56.93; 2, Aune, Sturgeon Bay, :57.60; 3, Jo.

Douberly, Monona Grove, :57.83; 4, Liang,

Whitewater, :58.66; 5, Sonnabend, Chilton,

:59.06; 6, Laux, Baraboo, 1:00.41; 7, Steffel,

Ashwaubenon, 1:01.23; 8, Saffold, Brown

Deer/University School of Milwaukee, 1:01.34;

9, Schulz, McFarland, 1:02.21; 10, Smith,

McFarland, 1:02.22; 11, Mandella, Nicolet,

1:02.24; 12, Teichmiller, Minocqua Lakeland,

1:02.40; 13, Pieper, Plymouth, 1:02.49; 14,

Messamore, Ashwaubenon, 1:02.70; 15, Heck,

Rhinelander, 1:02.74; 16, Leach, Menomonie,

1:02.90.

400 freestyle relay — 1, Edgewood (Frucht,

Senke, Moen, teDuits), 3:12.30; 2, Elkhorn,

3:14.75; 3, Monona Grove (Ja. Douberly, Tejeda,

McAllister, Jo. Douberly), 3:16.60; 4,

Minocqua Lakeland, 3:18.98; 5, Kiel/Elkhart

Lake, 3:19.77; 6, Whitefish Bay, 3:20.24; 7,

Baraboo (Hackbarth, Lemke, Hamm, Lohr),

3:21.04; 8, McFarland (Slane, Wilson, Thompson,

Landolt), 3:21.06; 9, Grafton, 3:21.71; 10,

DeForest (Burgener, Wolf, Jaccard, Ramminger),

3:22.16; 11, Shorewood, 3:23.61; 12, Plymouth,

3:26.84; 13, Cedarburg, 3:27.47; 14,

Fort Atkinson (Mansavage, Cervantez, Bina,

Bethard), 3:27.90; 15, Chilton, 3:28.61; 16,

Ashwaubenon, 3:28.81.

At UW Natatorium.

