Boys basketball
MAUSTON 51, WISCONSIN DELLS 49
Wisconsin Dells............... 28 21 — 49
Mauston......................... 22 29 — 51
WISCONSIN DELLS — Anchor 5 5-5 16, Hirst
4 3-6 11, Funmaker 4 1-4 10, Eck 3 0-0 7,
Millard 2 0-0 5. Totals 18 9-15 49. MAUSTON
— Kobylski 6 1-1 13, Gallagher 2 3-4 9,
Fitzgerald 1 7-8 9, Kattenbraker 1 2-2 4, Hall
4 7-9 16. Totals 11 20-24 51. 3-point goals
— WD 4 (Anchor 1, Funmaker 1, Eck 1, Millard
1), MA 3 (Gallagher 2, Hall 1). Total fouls —
MA 6, WD 8.
WAUNAKEE 74, PORTAGE 59
Portage........................... 24 35 — 59
Waunakee....................... 33 41 — 74
PORTAGE — Levander 7 6-6 23, Considine
10 4-4 26, Miles 0 1-2 1, Sheppard 1 0-0 2,
Lehman 1 0-0 3, Thomson 1 0-0 2, Jahn 1 0-0
2. Totals 21 11-12 59. WAUNAKEE — Cash 6
0-0 12, Block 2 0-0 4, Knatz 4 9-10 19, Deering
1 3-3 5, Fancher 1 0-0 2, Johnson 2 4-4
9, Fischer 2 0-0 6, Keller 1 0-0 2, Nelson 4
2-4 12, Saxby 1 1-3 3. Totals 24 19-24 74.
3-point goals — POR 6 (Levander 3, Considine
2, Lehman 1), W 7 (Knatz 2, Johnson 1, Fischer
2, Nelson 2). Total fouls — W 13, POR 18.
BEAVER DAM 77, REEDSBURG 69
Reedsburg...................... 26 43 — 69
Beaver Dam.................... 38 39 — 77
REEDSBURG — Dregney 1 1-3 3, Molitor 1
0-0 2, Tully 3 4-4 10, Fuhrmann 10 9-10 32,
Daniels 4 2-6 12, Bestor 2 0-0 6, Hale 2 1-2 5.
Totals 23 17-25 69. BEAVER DAM — C. Ferron
7 11-12 31, Jimenez 1 0-0 2, Klawitter 1 0-0
3, McGauley 2 3-4 7, Boschert 0 2-4 2, Helbing
2 1-1 5, Abel 7 4-5 19, Kelm 3 2-2 8. Totals 23
23-28 77. 3-point goals — R 7 (Fuhrmann 3,
Daniels 2, Bestor 2), BD 8 (C. Ferron 6, Klawitter
1, Abel 1). Total fouls — BD 20, R 14.
SAUK PRAIRIE 53, BARABOO 39
Sauk Prairie.................... 28 25 — 53
Baraboo.......................... 25 14 — 39
SAUK PRAIRIE — S.Breunig 5 1-1 11, Henderson
3 0-1 7, Spray 6 4-4 16, German 4 2-4 12,
Breunig 0 1-2 1, Wilson 1 2-2 4, Uselman 0
2-2 2. Totals 19 12-16 53. BARABOO — Blum
5 3-6 13, Peterson 6 0-0 15, Koenig 1 0-0 2,
Jackson 1 1-2 3, Philipp 1 0-0 3, Kargel 1 0-0
3, Schaefer 0. Totals 15 4-9 39. 3-point goals
— SP 3 (Henderson 1, German 2), BAR 5 (Peterson
3, Philipp 1, Kargel 1). Total fouls — SP
17, BAR 15.
VERONA 59, BELOIT MEMORIAL 55
Beloit Memorial.............. 27 28 — 55
Verona............................ 24 35 — 59
BELOIT MEMORIAL — Bach 1 0-0 2, Payne 4
0-0 8, Cook 4 3-4 12, Ringer 2 2-2 6, Bell 3
0-0 8, Ganiyu 1 2-2 4, Boyd 4 2-5 11, Chandler
0 2-3 2, Brooks 1 0-0 2. Totals 20 11-16 55.
VERONA — Klawiter 1 3-5 6, Slawek 3 1-4 7,
Van Handel 9 3-4 27, Anderson 4 5-6 13, Mc-
Corkle 1 0-0 3, Guy 0 2-3 2. Totals 18 14-29
59. 3-point goals — BM 4 (Cook 1, Bell 2, Boyd
1), V 8 (Van Handel 6, Anderson 1, McCorkle
1). Total fouls — V 15, BM 22.
MOUNT HOREB 75, DEFOREST 73
Mount Horeb............28 39 8 — 75
DeForest..................37 30 6 — 73
MOUNT HOREB — Zenz 2 2-4 6, Farnsworth
4 2-2 13, Nortman 7 5-10 21, Larson 8 8-8
26, Rasmussen 1 0-0 3, Post 0, Ziegler 2 0-0
6. Totals 24 17-26 75. DEFOREST — Weisbrod
0, Schroeder 5 2-4 15, Bonds 1 2-2 4, Riggs 6
0-2 14, Bogan 8 1-1 17, Westra 4 0-0 8, Magli
2 1-2 6, Ludeman 4 0-0 9, Lundeman 0. Totals
30 6-11 73. 3-point goals — MH 10 (Farnsworth
3, Nortman 2, Larson 2, Rasmussen 1,
Ziegler 2), 7 (Schroeder 3, Riggs 2, Magli 1,
Ludeman 1). Total fouls — MH 16, 26. Fouled
out — Farnsworth, Weisbrod, Westra.
MONONA GROVE 66, FORT ATKINSON 43
Monona Grove................. 31 35 — 66
Fort Atkinson.................. 26 17 — 43
MONONA GROVE — Nelson 7 4-6 18, Huston 1
2-2 4, Nett 6 0-0 12, Stinson 4 0-0 10, Bishop 1
0-0 2, Antonson 1 0-0 2, Loken 2 0-0 6, Nelson
2 2-2 8, Schreiner 2 0-0 4. Totals 26 8-13 66.
FORT ATKINSON — Flodin 5 0-0 10, Zahn 2 0-0
4, Wixom 1 0-0 3, Baker 5 0-0 13, Encarnacion
1 1-2 3, Koenig 1 0-0 2, Fenner 1 1-2 3, Cosson
1 1-2 3, Haffelder 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 3-9
43. 3-point goals — MG 6 (Stinson 2, Loken 2,
Nelson 2), FA 4 (Wixom 1, Baker 3). Total fouls
— MG 16, FA 12. Fouled out — Huston.
OREGON 58, STOUGHTON 52
Stoughton....................... 29 23 — 52
Oregon............................ 21 37 — 58
STOUGHTON — Anderson 3 0-2 8, Hutcherson
1 0-0 2, Hobson 6 0-2 15, Nelson 4 3-3 11,
McGee 3 2-2 10, Sproul 1 2-6 4, Fernholz 1
0-0 2. Totals 19 7-15 52. OREGON — Look 5
1-4 11, Taplick 1 0-0 3, Erickson 1 5-6 7, Et.
Victorson 5 5-6 19, Er. Victorson 3 3-5 11,
Panzer 1 1-2 3, Yates 1 2-3 4. Totals 17 17-26
58. 3-point goals — S 7 (Anderson 2, Hobson
3, McGee 2), Or 4 (Taplick 1, Et. Victorson 1, Er.
Victorson 2). Total fouls — Or 15, S 24. Fouled
out — Nelson.
MADISON EDGEWOOD 62, MILTON 56
Milton............................. 30 26 — 56
Madison Edgewood.......... 27 35 — 62
MILTON — Brown 5 0-0 15, Wecker 1 2-2 4,
Bowditch 3 3-4 9, Austin 3 2-2 9, Campion 4
4-5 13, S. Burdette 1 0-0 2, Kudrna 0 2-3 2,
Buswell 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 13-16 56. MADISON
EDGEWOOD — Meriggioli 11 4-4 26, M.
Wendler 0 2-2 2, Newton 5 1-5 11, Jimenez 4
3-4 13, Regnier 4 0-2 8, James 1 0-0 2. Totals
25 10-20 62. 3-point goals — MIL 7 (Brown 5,
Austin 1, Campion 1), MEd 2 (Jimenez 2). Total
fouls — MEd 19, MIL 18.
SUN PRAIRIE 56, MIDDLETON 48
Middleton....................... 19 29 — 48
Sun Prairie...................... 19 37 — 56
MIDDLETON — Thomas 4 0-0 11, Close 3 0-0
8, Klubertanz 4 1-1 9, Boyle 2 1-2 6, Pa. Van
Buren 6 2-3 14. Totals 19 4-6 48. SUN PRAIRIE
— Nelson 1 2-3 4, Wherley 3 2-2 8, B. Voigt
4 1-2 10, A. Voigt 7 1-1 18, Hawk 2 0-0 4,
Schaefer 2 3-4 7, Hughes 1 3-5 5. Totals 20
12-17 56. 3-point goals — MID 6 (Thomas 3,
Close 2, Boyle 1), SP 4 (B. Voigt 1, A. Voigt 3).
Total fouls — SP 12, MID 18.
MADISON MEMORIAL 61,
JANESVILLE PARKER 51
Madison Memorial........... 25 36 — 61
Janesville Parker............. 25 26 — 51
MADISON MEMORIAL — Ellingson 2 1-2 5,
Brown 3 3-4 9, Caropreso 4 1-3 9, Schaefer
4 2-3 10, Yu 4 5-6 15, Lewis 2 5-6 9, Jackson
1 0-0 2, Collins 1 0-0 2. Totals 21 17-24 61.
JANESVILLE PARKER — Dahlke 2 0-0 6, Curry
3 1-4 9, Biba 1 0-0 2, DeLong 6 5-5 21,
Thompson 1 0-0 2, Hartwig 4 3-6 11. Totals
17 9-15 51. 3-point goals — MM 2 (Yu 2), JP
8 (Dahlke 2, Curry 2, DeLong 4). Total fouls —
MM 14, JP 24. Fouled out — Dahlke, Biba.
MADISON WEST 83, JANESVILLE CRAIG 82
Janesville Craig........25 42 15 — 82
Madison West...........31 36 16 — 83
JANESVILLE CRAIG — Christiansen 1 0-0 2,
Huml 1 0-0 2, Bertagnoli 2 0-0 6, Leverson 8
10-11 29, Lynch 6 0-0 14, Ronde 1 2-2 5, Fieiras
2 3-4 8, Scoville 1 0-0 2, Rizzo 5 3-4 14.
Totals 27 18-24 82. MADISON WEST — Jones
2 1-2 5, Patton 2 0-0 5, Reed 1 1-2 3, McCray
9 7-9 29, Armwald 10 3-7 25, Thompson 2
1-1 5, Barry 2 0-0 6, Brooks 1 0-0 2, Neugebauer
1 1-2 3. Totals 30 14-23 83. 3-point
goals — JC 10 (Bertagnoli 2, Leverson 3, Lynch
2, Ronde 1, Fieiras 1, Rizzo 1), MW 9 (Patton 1,
McCray 4, Armwald 2, Barry 2). Total fouls —
MW 19, JC 21. Fouled out — Reed.
MONROE 66, WATERTOWN 43
Watertown...................... 20 23 — 43
Monroe........................... 36 30 — 66
WATERTOWN — Jeseritz 3 1-2 7, Stas 3 5-8
13, Oiler 3 2-2 10, Foltz 1 1-2 3, Stramara 1
0-0 2, Kuckkan 0 4-5 5, Nailing 2 0-0 4. Totals
13 13-22 43. MONROE — Lange 4 0-0 8,
King 9 2-2 20, Huschitt 2 0-0 5, Ziolkowski 1
0-0 2, Meyer 3 0-0 6, Schumacher 6 2-2 14,
Seagreaves 2 0-0 5, Golembiewski 1 0-0 2,
Leuzinger 1 0-0 2, Gertsch 1 0-0 2. Totals 30
4-4 66. 3-point goals — WAT 4 (Stas 2, Oiler
2), MON 2 (Huschitt 1, Seagreaves 1). Total
fouls — MON 21, WAT 11.
MADISON COUNTRY DAY 51,
MADISON ABUNDANT LIFE 38
Madison Country Day...... 20 31 — 51
Madison Abundant Life.... 14 24 — 38
COUNTRY DAY — Green 3 4-4 10, Maier 1 2-2
5, Dreyer 2 0-0 6, Young 2 5-5 11, Ashworth
7 1-3 16, Young 0 3-4 3. Totals 15 16-19 51.
ABUNDANT LIFE — Rockwell 2 2-2 6, Emmel 2
1-1 5, Byington 4 0-0 10, Moreland 4 2-5 10,
Schmiesing 2 0-0 5, Galvin 1 0-0 2. Totals 15
5-8 38. 3-point goals — MCD 5 (Maier 1, Dreyer
2, Young 1, Ashworth 1), MAL 3 (Byington 2,
Schmiesing 1). Total fouls — MCD 12, MAL 16.
CAMBRIA-FRIESLAND 75, PARDEEVILLE 65
Pardeeville..................... 30 35 — 65
Cambria-Friesland.......... 37 38 — 75
PARDEEVILLE — Lindert 9 2-2 20, Pargman 0
3-4 3, Goebel 1 0-0 2, Parker 5 0-0 10, Klubertanz
4 2-2 10, Freye 5 7-8 20. Totals 24 14-16
65. CAMBRIA-FRIESLAND — Burmania 2 3-4
8, Smit 2 2-2 6, Prochnow 7 4-4 25, DeJager 3
0-0 6, Wentland 3 8-10 14, Pulver 3 2-4 9, Hart
2 1-1 5, DeBoer 1 0-0 2. Totals 23 20-25 75.
3-point goals — PAR 3 (Freye 3), CF 9 (Burmania
1, Prochnow 7, Pulver 1). Total fouls — CF 15,
PAR 22. Fouled out — Parker, Klubertanz.
LAKE MILLS 56, COLUMBUS 47
Lake Mills....................... 16 40 — 56
Columbus........................ 25 22 — 47
LAKE MILLS — Toepfer 6 3-5 16, Herrington
1 2-2 4, Johnson 5 0-0 11, Stoddard 1 1-2 3,
Retrum 2 1-2 5, Moen 4 3-3 11, Bender 3 0-0
6. Totals 22 10-14 56. COLUMBUS — Zahn 2
0-1 4, Casper 6 6-7 20, Emler 4 2-2 11, Bieker
4 0-0 9, Campbell 1 1-2 3. Totals 17 9-12 47.
3-point goals — LM 2 (Toepfer 1, Johnson 1),
COL 4 (Casper 2, Emler 1, Bieker 1). Total
fouls — LM 15, COL 14.
WATERTOWN LUTHER PREP 72,
POYNETTE 60
Poynette......................... 32 28 — 60
Luther Prep..................... 37 35 — 72
POYNETTE — Moll 1 0-0 3, Bruchs 4 8-12 16,
O’Connor 2 0-0 5, Stark 1 2-2 5, Gorman 2 0-0
5, Petersen 5 0-0 14, Feller 5 1-1 12. Totals
20 11-20 60. LUTHER PREP — Kieselhorst 9
3-4 25, Schlomer 6 0-0 16, Roeseler 3 0-0 6,
Gregorius 1 0-0 2, Brands 0 2-5 2, Schewe 3
1-2 8, Montgomery 1 0-0 2, Burow 2 0-0 5,
DeGalley 2 1-1 5, Steinbrenner 0 1-2 1. Totals
27 8-20 72. 3-point goals — POY 9 (Moll 1,
O’Connor 1, Stark 1Gorman 1, Petersen 4,
Feller 1), WLP 10 (Kieselhorst 4, Schlomer 4,
Schewe 1, Burow 1). Total fouls — WLP 16,
POY 23. Fouled out — Stark.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 77, LODI 64
Lakeside Lutheran........... 38 39 — 77
Lodi................................ 23 41 — 64
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN — DeNoyer 5 3-4 14,
Hackbarth 1 2-2 5, Kuepers 3 2-2 9, Jegerlehner
1 0-0 2, Paske 5 3-4 14, Monis 9 3-4 24,
Ulrich 2 0-0 4, Schneider 2 0-2 5. Totals 28
13-18 77. LODI — Faust 1 0-0 3, Jelinek 1 0-0
2, Furniss 4 0-0 12, Streeter 2 0-1 4, Richards
3 0-0 6, Persike 4 1-1 11, Hamilton 0 1-2 1,
Steinhoff 6 2-3 14, Parsons 1 0-0 2, Faust
2 2-4 6, Faust 1 0-0 3. Totals 25 6-11 64.
3-point goals — LL 8 (DeNoyer 1, Hackbarth
1, Kuepers 1, Paske 1, Monis 3, Schneider 1), L
8 (Faust 1, Furniss 4, Persike 2, Faust 1). Total
fouls — LL 16, L 18.
NEW GLARUS 82, WISCONSIN HEIGHTS 77
New Glarus..................... 31 51 — 82
Wisconsin Heights........... 36 41 — 77
NEW GLARUS — Feller 3 4-7 12, Kreklow 7
9-9 24, Gassman 9 3-4 21, Siegenthaler 2 0-0
6, Martinson 6 0-0 12, Schuett 3 0-1 7. Totals
30 16-21 82. WISCONSIN HEIGHTS — Parman
7 2-2 18, Caminiti 5 2-6 13, Brown 3 1-1
9, De’Sh.Barsness 14 1-1 29, Flamme 1 2-3
4, Brabender 1 0-0 2, Cribbs 1 0-0 2. Totals
32 8-13 77. 3-point goals — NG 6 (Feller 2,
Kreklow 1, Siegenthaler 2, Schuett 1), WH 5
(Parman 2, Caminiti 1Brown 2). Total fouls —
NG 11, WH 14. Fouled out — Caminiti.
BELLEVILLE 57, MARSHALL 53
Marshall......................... 26 27 — 53
Belleville........................ 30 27 — 57
MARSHALL — Killerlain 3 2-2 8, Cook 1 1-2 4,
Freeman 1 1-2 3, Chadwick 6 3-3 16, Denniston
2 0-0 5, Ward 5 0-0 14, Frank 1 0-0 3. Totals 19
7-9 53. BELLEVILLE — Winkers 2 0-0 4, A.Fahey
5 1-2 15, Schulting 0 1-2 1, Schrader 4 0-0
8, Gratz 1 0-0 2, Clark 8 0-0 17, S.Fahey 1 4-4
6, Grebel 1 2-2 4. Totals 22 8-10 57. 3-point
goals — MAR 8 (Cook 1, Chadwick 1, Denniston
1, Ward 4, Frank 1), BE 5 (A.Fahey 4, Clark 1).
Total fouls — BE 8, MAR 12.
WATERLOO 57, CAMBRIDGE 52
Cambridge...................... 26 26 — 52
Waterloo......................... 28 29 — 57
CAMBRIDGE — Furseth 2 3-6 7, Marty 1 0-0 2,
Janson 4 0-0 11, Muth 4 1-3 9, Kravik 3 1-1 7,
Joyce 2 0-0 5, Downing 0, Jeffrey 1 0-0 3, Nikolay
3 0-0 8. Totals 20 5-12 52. WATERLOO
— Noel 2 2-5 6, Huebner 4 0-3 8, Bostwick 7
1-5 17, Jiles 3 0-0 6, Strnad 2 0-2 4, Sanzenbacher
1 0-0 2, Brey 6 0-0 14. Totals 25 3-15
57. 3-point goals — CAM 7 (Janson 3, Joyce 1,
Jeffrey 1, Nikolay 2), 4 (Bostwick 2, Brey 2).
Total fouls — 13, CAM 16.
MINERAL POINT 92, RIVERDALE 38
Mineral Point.................. 47 45 — 92
Riverdale........................ 13 25 — 38
MINERAL POINT — Lindsey 8 1-2 19, Wendhausen
5 0-0 10, Wiegman 2 0-0 5, Steffes
3 3-5 9, Berget 6 0-1 12, Gorgen 4 0-0 11,
Watters 4 1-3 10, Bossert 1 0-0 2, Wendhausen
1 1-2 3, Stumpf 1 1-2 4, Filardo 3 0-0 7.
Totals 38 7-15 92. RIVERDALE — Krueger 2
2-2 6, Schneider 3 0-0 8, Schaefer 1 6-6 9,
Schneider 1 0-0 3, Poste 1 0-0 2, Bauman 3
0-0 8, Burtsfield 1 0-2 2. Totals 12 8-10 38.
3-point goals — MP 9 (Lindsey 2, Wiegman 1,
Gorgen 3, Watters 1, Stumpf 1, Filardo 1), RIV
6 (Schneider 2, Schaefer 1, Schneider 1, Bauman
2). Total fouls — MP 15, RIV 10.
Girls basketball
PARDEEVILLE 48, ALMOND-BANCROFT 39
Pardeeville..................... 27 21 — 48
Almond-Bancroft............ 17 22 — 39
PARDEEVILLE — Brouette 6 0-0 14, DeLapp
1 1-4 3, Guenther 1 0-0 3, Klubertanz 4 2-4
10, Mussehl 2 0-0 4, Manthey 3 0-0 6, Lynch
1 2-3 4, Ott 2 0-0 4. Totals 20 5-11 48. ALMOND-
BANCROFT — Perzinski 0 1-2 1, Perzinski
2 2-2 6, Stucker 5 6-8 17, Dernbach 1
0-0 2, Rogers 4 2-2 12. Totals 12 11-14 39.
3-point goals — PAR 3 (Brouette 2, Guenther
1), AB 4 (Perzinski 1, Stucker 1, Rogers 2). Total
fouls — PAR 14, AB 11.
MINERAL POINT 69, FENNIMORE 37
Fennimore...................... 18 19 — 37
Mineral Point.................. 22 47 — 69
FENNIMORE — Adkins 0, Adkins 2 0-3 4, Schoepp
0 1-2 1, Nelson 5 7-10 19, Kopp 1 0-0
2, Faulkner 2 1-3 5, Dresen 0 1-2 1, Lang 2
0-0 5, Bonilla 0, Hipenbecker 0. Totals 11 10-
20 37. MINERAL POINT — Johnson 1 5-8 7,
K. Lindsey 2 0-0 5, M. Lindsey 1 0-1 3, Mar.
Aschliman 2 0-0 4, James 6 0-0 12, Springer
2 0-0 4, Reichling 4 2-2 11, Chambers 0
1-2 1, Mac. Aschliman 1 0-0 2, Kinch 4 0-0
8, Schmitz 1 6-7 8, Schubert 2 0-0 4. Totals
25 14-20 69. 3-point goals — FEN 3 (Nelson
2, Lang 1), MP 3 (K. Lindsey 1, M. Lindsey 1,
Reichling 1). Total fouls — MP 19, FEN 16.
WAUNAKEE 64, PORTAGE 25
Portage........................... 12 13 — 25
Waunakee....................... 35 29 — 64
PORTAGE — Roth 3 0-1 7, Wilson 1 0-2 2, Yelk
4 1-1 11, Nelson 1 0-0 2, Brandner 0 1-3 1,
Shortreed 1 0-0 2, Schwantz 0, Leeland 0, Kath
0. Totals 10 2-10 25. WAUNAKEE — Dotzler 1
0-0 2, Ehle 3 0-0 8, Murray 1 0-0 3, Kenas 1 0-0
2, Schmitt 5 1-6 11, Maier 4 1-4 11, Lynch 1
0-0 3, Watson 4 3-5 11, Statz 2 0-0 5, Harlow 1
0-0 2, Meeker 1 0-0 3, Johnson 1 1-2 3. Totals
25 6-17 64. 3-point goals — POR 3 (Roth 1,
Yelk 2), W 8 (Ehle 2, Murray 1, Maier 2, Lynch 1,
Statz 1, Meeker 1). Total fouls — W 15, POR 14.
WISCONSIN DELLS 67, MAUSTON 13
Mauston........................... 7 6 — 13
Wisconsin Dells............... 41 26 — 67
MAUSTON — Orlowski 1 0-0 2, Gunther 2 2-4
6, Voss 0, Frank 0, Franek 2 0-2 5. Totals 5 8-0
13. WIS. DELLS — Pfeifer 5 2-4 12, Meister 8
0-0 19, Smith 4 0-0 11, G. Myklebust 7 2-4
18, L. Myklebust 2 0-0 6, Jones 0 1-3 1. Totals
26 5-11 67. 3-point goals — MA 1 (Franek 1),
WD 10 (Meister 3, Smith 3, G. Myklebust 2, L.
Myklebust 2). Total fouls — WD 15, MA 14.
JEFFERSON 48, EDGERTON 32
Jefferson........................ 27 21 — 48
Edgerton......................... 17 15 — 32
JEFFERSON — Ganser 7 4-5 20, Howard 4
4-5 14, Peterson 0 4-7 4, Beck 2 4-6 8, Fox 0
1-2 1, Helmink 0 1-2 1. Totals 13 20-29 48.
EDGERTON — Stamm 0 2-2 2, Demrow 0 3-4
3, Fox-Gunderson 3 6-10 13, Danks 1 0-0 3,
Radtke 0 2-2 2, Schuman 1 1-2 3, Cleveland 2
0-0 6. Totals 7 14-22 32. 3-point goals — JEF
4 (Ganser 2, Howard 2), ED 4 (Fox-Gunderson
1, Danks 1, Cleveland 2). Total fouls — JEF 18,
ED 25. Fouled out — Fox-Gunderson, Schuman.
MARSHALL 75, WATERLOO 41
Waterloo......................... 18 23 — 41
Marshall......................... 44 31 — 75
WATERLOO — Kuhl 5 0-2 13, Filter 1 0-1 2,
Powers 2 0-0 4, Mosher 0, Caraballo 2 3-4 8,
Limoseth 4 4-6 14. Totals 14 7-15 41. MARSHALL
— Neuberger 5 2-3 12, Morel 3 1-2 7,
Andrews 2 0-0 4, Held 2 0-0 5, Morel 9 1-1 20,
Lutz 2 2-2 6, Nickel 5 0-0 13, M. Andrews 2 0-0
4, Ward 1 0-0 2, Cramblit 1 0-0 2. Totals 32 6-8
75. 3-point goals — W 10 (Kuhl 3, Powers 4,
Caraballo 1, Limoseth 2), MAR 5 (Held 1, Morel
1, Nickel 3). Total fouls — MAR 14, W 13.
BELOIT TURNER 63, MCFARLAND 54
McFarland....................... 31 23 — 54
Beloit Turner.................. 28 35 — 63
MCFARLAND — DeMuth 6 3-8 16, Butler 1
1-2 4, Lonigro 2 0-0 5, East 6 3-4 15, Hildebrandt
3 7-8 14. Totals 18 14-22 54. BELOIT
TURNER — Gaziano 1 0-0 3, Fitzgerald 0 3-6
3, Fowler 3 2-8 11, Young 3 0-1 8, Windsor
1 0-0 2, Tinder 4 10-13 19, Njoo 5 2-2 17.
Totals 17 17-31 63. 3-point goals — MCF 4
(DeMuth 1, Butler 1, Lonigro 1, Hildebrandt 1),
BT 12 (Gaziano 1, Fowler 3, Young 2, Tinder 1,
Njoo 5). Total fouls — BT 16, MCF 24. Fouled
out — DeMuth, Lonigro, East.
MAD. ABUNDANT LIFE/ST. AMBROSE 31,
WILLIAMS BAY 23
Ab. Life/St. Ambrose....... 19 12 — 31
Williams Bay................... 10 13 — 23
MADISON ABUNDANT LIFE/ST. AMBROSE —
Okas 1 0-0 2, Ganser 1 0-0 2, C.Schmiesing
4 2-2 12, A.Schmiesing 3 1-2 7, Mar.Bakke
3 2-12 8. Totals 12 5-17 31. WILLIAMS BAY
— Rabenhorst 3 0-0 6, Pollak 2 0-2 4, Olson
0 2-2 2, Hoover 1 0-0 2, Silverman 1 0-2 2,
Robbins 2 1-2 5, Toor 1 0-0 2. Totals 10 3-8
23. 3-point goals — MALSA 2 (C.Schmiesing
2), WLB 0. Total fouls — MALSA 9, WLB 16.
ARGYLE 54, BARNEVELD 27
Argyle............................. 24 30 — 54
Barneveld......................... 7 20 — 27
ARGYLE — Granberg 0 2-2 2, Ostby 4 0-0 9,
Lantz 2 6-10 11, Saalsaa 5 7-8 17, Saalsaa 1
0-0 2, Lantz 3 7-12 13. Totals 15 22-32 54.
BARNEVELD — Marx 1 0-2 2, Spring 3 0-2 7,
Gordon 1 0-3 2, Schult 1 1-3 3, Leister 0 1-2 1,
Oimoen 2 0-1 4, Ihm 1 2-2 5, Vinger 0 1-2 1,
Daane 0 1-6 1, Forbes 0 1-2 1. Totals 9 7-25
27. 3-point goals — Arg 2 (Ostby 1, Lantz 1),
BAR 2 (Spring 1, Ihm 1). Total fouls — Arg 20,
BAR 20. Fouled out — Marx, Gordon, Oimoen.
Boys hockey
WIAA regional finals
Madison sectional
MIDDLETON 3, MADISON EDGEWOOD 1
Middleton....................0 0 3 — 3
Madison Edgewood.......0 1 0 — 1
Second period: ME — Menzel, 9:11. Third
period: Mid — Kalschuer (Pavelski, Chaffe),
10:34; Bergenthal (Kalschuer, Chaffe), 10:34;
Bergenthal (Fauscheante), 16:02 (sh). Saves:
Mid (Walker) 32; ME (Pugliese) 41. Penalties-
minutes: Mid 4-8; ME 3-9.
Kettle Moraine sectional
MILWAUKEE MARQUETTE 10,
MILTON/FORT ATKINSON 0
Marquette....................4 4 2 — 10
Milton/Fort Atkinson....0 0 0 — 0
First period: MM — Slater (O’Connor), 1:20
(pp); Burbach (Nordness, Schelble), 2:08;
Sweeney (O’Connor, Beierle), 8:28; Hensien
(Schelble, Sweeney), 10:54. Second period:
MM — O’Connor (Beierle, Hensien), :30; Slater
(McKenna, Schelble), 1:23; Kim (Catheral,
Schelble), 3:38; Hensien (Reineck, Schelble),
4:33. Third period: MM — Beierle (Reineck),
10:07; Hensien (Sweeney), 15:10. Saves: MM
(Ahlers 2, Leiker 3) 5; MFA (Grote 39, Blaser
2) 41. Penalties-minutes: MM 0-0; MFA 2-4.
Other result
Beloit Memorial 1, Kettle Moraine 0
Girls hockey
WIAA regional final
Madison sectional
MIDDLETON CO-OP 3, VIROQUA CO-OP 1
Viroqua........................0 0 1 — 1
Middleton....................2 0 1 — 3
First period: Mid — Berg (Meskin), 6:04; Mid —
Berg, 16:01. Third period: V — Shonka (Barendregt),
14:28. Saves: V (Severson) 31; Mid
(Parker) 29. Penalties-min.: V 4-8; Mid 5-10.
Boys swimming
WIAA DIVISION 2 STATE MEET
Friday’s results
Team scores: Madison Edgewood 289, Monona
Grove 189, Rhinelander 169, Elkhorn 169,
Baraboo 149, McFarland 105.5, Lakeland 101,
Kiel/Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah 100, Grafton 96,
Whitefish Bay 95, Cedarburg 88, Chilton 85,
DeForest 85, Shorewood 78, Plymouth 56,
Sturgeon Bay 55, Ashwaubenon 53, Fort Atkinson
46, Whitewater 44, Rice Lake 39, Port
Washington 39, Whitnall 37, Berlin/Green Lake
36, Stoughton 31, Pulaski 28.5, Nicolet 12,
Antigo 12, Brown Deer/University School of
Milwaukee 11, Wausau East 6, Delavan-Darien
5, River Falls 4, Milwaukee Saint Thomas More/
Saint Francis 4, Menomonie 4.
Diving — 1, Stitgen, Edgewood, 458.65 points;
2, Gonwa, Cedarburg, 445.95; 3, Theis, Port
Washington, 390.85; 4, Niswonger, Grafton,
385.10; 5, Aschenbach, Plymouth, 377.3; 6,
Friede, Port Washington, 360.80; 7, Nicholson,
Plymouth, 358.40; 8, Zindars, Cedarburg,
339.7; 9, Tanouye, Kiel/Elkhart Lake, 332.90;
10, Schmidt, Port Washington, 331.15; 11,
Brobst, Cedarburg, 316.95; 12, Starr, Grafton,
278.55; 13, Trinh, Pulaski, 272.70; 14, Daniels,
Port Washington, 265.25; 15, Bien, Menomonie,
264.75.
200 medley relay — 1, Edgewood (Moen,
teDuits, Senke, O’Connor), 1:35.07; 2, Rhinelander,
1:37.61; 3, Baraboo (Lohr, Laux, Hamm,
Klingenmeyer), 1:38.00; 4, Monona Grove (Tejeda,
Jo. Douberly, McAllister, Elfers), 1:38.71;
5, DeForest (Ramminger, Neuman, Burgener,
Wolf), 1:40.95; 6, Chilton, 1:41.17; 7, Grafton,
1:41.20; 8, Whitnall, 1:41.24; 9, Whitefish Bay,
1:42.03; 10, McFarland (Slane, Schulz, Wilson,
Landolt), 1:42.29); 11, Elkhorn, 1:42.50; 12,
Shorewood, 1:42.61; 13, Stoughton (Regan,
Turner, Clark, Hammond), 1:43.62; 14, Nicolet,
1:43.68; 15, Sturgeon Bay, 1:44.47; 16, Plymouth,
1:44.98.
200 freestyle — 1, Frucht, Edgewood, 1:42.26;
2, Szablewski, Shorewood, 1:43.64; 3, Ryf,
Berlin/Green Lake, 1:43.97; 4, Ja. Douberly,
Monona Grove, 1:44.01; 5, 6, Ramminger,
DeForest, 1:46.30; 7 (tie) Bouchard, Pulaski;
Slane, McFarland, 1:46.64; 9, Johnson, Elkhorn,
1:47.20; 10, Landolt, McFarland, 1:49.71; 11,
Tucker, Minocqua Lakeland, 1:50.34; 12, Asplin,
Cedarburg, 1:50.36; 13, Youel, Whitefish
Bay, 1:51.87; 14, Steffen, Kiel/Elkhart Lake,
1:52.22; 15, Petersen, Edgewood, 1:52.24; 16,
Hackbarth, Baraboo, 1:52.34.
200 individual medley — 1, teDuits, Edgewood,
1:51.84; 2, Lohr, Baraboo, 1:52.53; 3,
Sonnabend, Chilton, 1:56.64; 4, Liang, Whitewater,
1:58.94; 5, Starr, Grafton, 1:58.99;
6, Steffel, Ashwaubenon, 2:00.24; 7, Keller,
Cedarburg, 2:01.41; 8, Sweet, Shorewood,
2:01.48; 9, Senke, Edgewood, 2:01.60; 10,
Teichmiller, Minocqua Lakeland, 2:04.10; 11,
Pieper, Plymouth, 2:04.17; 12, Lopez, Delavan-
Darien, 2:04.86; 13, McMahon, Whitefish
Bay, 2:06.15; 14, Enea, Whitefish Bay,
2:06.66; 15, Clark, Stoughton, 2:06.76; 16,
Depies, Grafton, 2:07.09.
50 freestyle — 1, Mansavage, Fort Atkinson,
:21.90; 2, Hogan, Minocqua Lakeland, :21.95;
3, Aune, Sturgeon Bay, :21.96; 4, Benoy, Rhinelander,
:21.97; 5, Koepke, Elkhorn, :21.98; 6,
Klingenmeyer, Baraboo, :22.12; 7, Kroeger,
Rice Lake, :22.36; 8, Gaber, Rhinelander,
:22.48; 9, Mayer, Whitewater, :22.54; 10, Klika,
Ashwaubenon, :22.55; 11, Arnold, Kiel/Elkhart
Lake, :22.56; 12, Beyer, Edgewood, :22.58;
13, Burgener, DeForest, :22.89; 14, Browning,
Whitefish Bay, :22.99; 15, Larsen, River Falls,
:23.05; 16, Fedorov, Shorewood, :23.64.
100 butterfly — 1, Ryf, Berlin/Green Lake,
:50.13; 2, Francis, Rhinelander, :50.88; 3,
Johnson, Elkhorn, :52.61; 4, Starr, Grafton,
:52.82; 5, Laux, Baraboo, :53.78; 6, Clark,
Stoughton, :53.96; 7, Solum, Rice Lake,
:54.02; 8, Burgener, DeForest, :54.18; 9, Tejeda,
Monona Grove, :54.53; 10, Fetzer, Whitefish
Bay, :54.65; 11, Farmer, Antigo, :54.98;
12, King, Rhinelander, :55.24; 13, Wroblewski,
Thomas More/St. Francis, :55.31; 14, Geiger,
Chilton ; 15, McAllister, Monona Grove, :56.13;
16, Gjestson, Menomonie, :57.33.
100 freestyle — 1, Mansavage, Fort Atkinson,
:47.49; 2, Moen, Edgewood, :47.89; 3,
Jo. Douberly, Monona Grove, :47.90; 4, Koepke,
Elkhorn, :48.76; 5, Benoy, Rhinelander,
:49.01; 6, Bouchard, Pulaski, :49.43; 7, Klika,
Ashwaubenon, :49.50; 8, Gaber, Rhinelander,
:49.51; 9, O’Connor, Edgewood, :49.97; 10,
Arnold, Kiel/Elkhart Lake, :50.02; 11, Muhs,
Kiel/Elkhart Lake, :50.06; 12, Mayer, Whitewater,
:50.19; 13, Bousley, Sturgeon Bay,
:50.40; 14, Youel, Whitefish Bay, :50.43; 15,
Gonzales, Whitnall, :50.69; 16, Boh, Minocqua
Lakeland, :50.86.
500 freestyle — 1, Szablewski, Shorewood,
4:39.48; 2, Ja. Douberly, Monona Grove,
4:42.89; 3, Frucht, Edgewood, 4:43.73;
4, Ramminger, DeForest, 4:44.83; 5, Pinnow,
Elkhorn, 4:45.83; 6, Slane, McFarland,
4:50.67; 7, Landolt, McFarland, 4:54.17; 8,
Keller, Cedarburg, 4:55.77; 9, Hogan, Minocqua
Lakeland, 4:57.33; 10, Sweet, Shorewood,
4:57.75; 11, Asplin, Cedarburg, 5:00.68; 12,
Hammond, Stoughton, 5:05.62; 13, Hodek,
Ashwaubenon, 5:06.26; 14, Swietlik, Whitefish
Bay, 5:09.32; 15, Baar, River Falls, 5:10.47.
200 freestyle relay — 1, Rhinelander (Heck,
Francis, Gaber, Benoy), 1:27.76; 2, Edgewood
(O’Connor, Beyer, Korb, Frucht), 1:28.15;
3, Elkhorn, 1:29.98; 4, Kiel/Elkhart Lake,
1:30.00; 5, Monona Grove (Jacobson, McAllister,
Elfers, Ja. Douberly), 1:30.36; 6, Minocqua
Lakeland, 1:30.71; 7, Whitefish Bay, 1:30.96;
8, Chilton, 1:31.05; 9, Baraboo, (Laux, Lemke,
Hackbarth, Klingenmeyer), 1:31.64; 10, Sturgeon
Bay, 1:32.04; 11, Cedarburg, 1:32.20;
12, McFarland (Schulz, Smith, Thompson,
Wilson), 1:32.58; 13, Plymouth, 1:32.72; 14,
Wausau East, 1:33.98.
100 backstroke — 1, Francis, Rhinelander,
:49.91; 2, Lohr, Baraboo, :50.74; 3, Moen,
Edgewood, :51.41; 4, Kroeger, Rice Lake,
:53.62; 5, Senke, Edgewood, :53.74; 6, Haun,
Whitnall, :54.17; 7, Tejeda, Monona Grove,
:55.17; 8, Steffen, Kiel/Elkhart Lake :55.75;
9, Kruse, Elkhorn, :55.88; 10, Elfers, Monona
Grove, :57.22; 11, Farmer, Antigo, :57.56;
12, Petersen, Edgewood, :57.60; 13, Depies,
Grafton, :57.85; 14, Regan, Stoughton,
:58.18; 15, O’Connor, Edgewood, :58.50.
100 breaststroke — 1, teDuits, Edgewood,
:56.93; 2, Aune, Sturgeon Bay, :57.60; 3, Jo.
Douberly, Monona Grove, :57.83; 4, Liang,
Whitewater, :58.66; 5, Sonnabend, Chilton,
:59.06; 6, Laux, Baraboo, 1:00.41; 7, Steffel,
Ashwaubenon, 1:01.23; 8, Saffold, Brown
Deer/University School of Milwaukee, 1:01.34;
9, Schulz, McFarland, 1:02.21; 10, Smith,
McFarland, 1:02.22; 11, Mandella, Nicolet,
1:02.24; 12, Teichmiller, Minocqua Lakeland,
1:02.40; 13, Pieper, Plymouth, 1:02.49; 14,
Messamore, Ashwaubenon, 1:02.70; 15, Heck,
Rhinelander, 1:02.74; 16, Leach, Menomonie,
1:02.90.
400 freestyle relay — 1, Edgewood (Frucht,
Senke, Moen, teDuits), 3:12.30; 2, Elkhorn,
3:14.75; 3, Monona Grove (Ja. Douberly, Tejeda,
McAllister, Jo. Douberly), 3:16.60; 4,
Minocqua Lakeland, 3:18.98; 5, Kiel/Elkhart
Lake, 3:19.77; 6, Whitefish Bay, 3:20.24; 7,
Baraboo (Hackbarth, Lemke, Hamm, Lohr),
3:21.04; 8, McFarland (Slane, Wilson, Thompson,
Landolt), 3:21.06; 9, Grafton, 3:21.71; 10,
DeForest (Burgener, Wolf, Jaccard, Ramminger),
3:22.16; 11, Shorewood, 3:23.61; 12, Plymouth,
3:26.84; 13, Cedarburg, 3:27.47; 14,
Fort Atkinson (Mansavage, Cervantez, Bina,
Bethard), 3:27.90; 15, Chilton, 3:28.61; 16,
Ashwaubenon, 3:28.81.
At UW Natatorium.