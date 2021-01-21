Madison area coaches focus on opportunity to play after WIAA revises postseason basketball assignments

Monona Grove’s Dan Zweifel relished every minute of his boys basketball team’s return to play against River Falls on Saturday in La Crosse and his ability to coach in a game for the first time since last March.

The game didn’t produce a victory. But that was a secondary point to Zweifel after Monona Grove started competition outside Dane County following approval by its school board amid the COVID-19 pandemic and corresponding health and gathering guidelines from Public Health Madison & Dane County.

“We are very happy to get an opportunity to play,” Zweifel said. “It was great to see our kids on the court and a chance to compete against another team. I could see the smiles right through their masks last Saturday night.”

The game followed news late last week that the WIAA had revised postseason plans and assignments for boys and girls basketball and also for wrestling.

The basketball revisions were in response to statewide programs that opted-out of the WIAA tournament series, according to WIAA communications director Todd Clark. That included Madison East, Madison La Follette, Madison Memorial and Madison West.