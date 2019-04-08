Longtime Verona athletic director Mark Kryka has decided to retire.
Kryka plans to retire at the end of this school year, he said Monday.
He has been in Verona 36 years, including 30 years as athletic director.
In recent years, Kryka has been honored for his work.
He was named Big Eight Conference athletic director of the year in 2016, then was selected as state athletic director of the year for 2016 at the Wisconsin Athletic Directors Association meeting.
Kryka was among nine individuals honored as recipients of 2013 Distinguished Service Awards from the National Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association.