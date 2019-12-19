Lodi's Jack Persike makes choice for men's basketball; Middleton student-athletes' decisions become official

Lodi senior Jack Persike announced on Twitter that he has orally committed to Wisconsin Lutheran College for men’s basketball.

The 6-foot-1 Persike is averaging 16.6 points per game this season for the Lodi boys basketball team.

He was a second-team all-conference choice in the Capitol North Conference as a sophomore and a junior.

Wisconsin Lutheran is an NCAA Division III program in Milwaukee (Wauwatosa).

Persike tweeted: “Excited to announce that I will be continuing my academic and basketball career at Wisconsin Lutheran College! Thank you so much to everyone who helped/supported me along the way. Go Warriors!”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting our newly updated site! Enjoy unlimited articles FREE for a limited time by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Middleton has ceremony for college-bound students

Middleton had a ceremony this week celebrating several college commitments, during the December signing period.

According to athletic director Bob Joers, those seniors making their college commitments official included:

Billy Johnson, football, U.S. Air Force Academy.

Nate Lamers, men’s swimming, Georgetown.

Ashlyn Phaneuf, women’s lacrosse, Carroll University.

Kendall Roquet, women’s basketball, UW-Whitewater.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Bucky! Subscribe to our BadgerBeat email! Stay connected to Badger sports with our FREE daily email featuring all of our Wisconsin athletics content, delivered straight to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.