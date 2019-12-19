You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Lodi's Jack Persike makes choice for men's basketball; Middleton student-athletes' decisions become official
0 comments

Lodi's Jack Persike makes choice for men's basketball; Middleton student-athletes' decisions become official

{{featured_button_text}}
Jack Persike

Lodi senior Jack Persike tries to drive past Reedsburg senior Will Fuhrmann during the first half of Thursday night's non-conference game.

 Sean Davis

Lodi senior Jack Persike announced on Twitter that he has orally committed to Wisconsin Lutheran College for men’s basketball.

The 6-foot-1 Persike is averaging 16.6 points per game this season for the Lodi boys basketball team.

He was a second-team all-conference choice in the Capitol North Conference as a sophomore and a junior.

Wisconsin Lutheran is an NCAA Division III program in Milwaukee (Wauwatosa).

Persike tweeted: “Excited to announce that I will be continuing my academic and basketball career at Wisconsin Lutheran College! Thank you so much to everyone who helped/supported me along the way. Go Warriors!”

Middleton has ceremony for college-bound students

Middleton had a ceremony this week celebrating several college commitments, during the December signing period. 

According to athletic director Bob Joers, those seniors making their college commitments official included:

Billy Johnson, football, U.S. Air Force Academy.

Nate Lamers, men’s swimming, Georgetown.

Ashlyn Phaneuf, women’s lacrosse, Carroll University.

Kendall Roquet, women’s basketball, UW-Whitewater.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Bucky!

Subscribe to our BadgerBeat email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics