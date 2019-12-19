Lodi's Jack Persike makes choice for men's basketball; Middleton student-athletes' decisions become official

Lodi senior Jack Persike announced on Twitter that he has orally committed to Wisconsin Lutheran College for men’s basketball.
The 6-foot-1 Persike is averaging 16.6 points per game this season for the Lodi boys basketball team.
He was a second-team all-conference choice in the Capitol North Conference as a sophomore and a junior.
Wisconsin Lutheran is an NCAA Division III program in Milwaukee (Wauwatosa).
Persike tweeted: “Excited to announce that I will be continuing my academic and basketball career at Wisconsin Lutheran College! Thank you so much to everyone who helped/supported me along the way. Go Warriors!”
Middleton has ceremony for college-bound students
Middleton had a ceremony this week celebrating several college commitments, during the December signing period.
According to athletic director Bob Joers, those seniors making their college commitments official included:
Billy Johnson, football, U.S. Air Force Academy.
Nate Lamers, men’s swimming, Georgetown.
Ashlyn Phaneuf, women’s lacrosse, Carroll University.
Kendall Roquet, women’s basketball, UW-Whitewater.