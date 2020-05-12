Little League update: Baseball, softball seasons remain in holding pattern due to COVID-19 pandemic

The cancellations by the Little League World Series and American Legion didn’t change Kennedy’s plans, according to Gingher, who understood canceling a worldwide event such as the Little League World Series during the coronavirus outbreak.

He said American Legion baseball teams often rely on using municipal parks in the state, which would mean following state and local public parks rules, and also wouldn’t have had the flexibility to extend their seasons into August and September. Kennedy has its own park, which gives the league flexibility, he said.

Gingher said so far Kennedy’s refunds have remained steady at fewer than 10 out of 450 registrations.

West Madison Little League remains hopeful of playing a meaningful season.

The West Madison Little League’s goal remains focused on protecting the health and well-being of players, families and volunteers and acting responsibly while staying busy maintaining readiness to play games as soon as it is safe to do so, according to league information from Beutter.

About 600 players registered for the spring/summer season for baseball and softball. Fifty-one teams were formed, four more teams than last year.