Little League update: Baseball, softball seasons remain in holding pattern due to COVID-19 pandemic

Little League baseball in the area remains in a holding pattern while awaiting the next directives from Gov. Tony Evers, whose “safer at home” order is in place until at least May 26 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cancellation of the Little League World Series and the other tournaments in Little League divisions, including softball, at the end of April and cancellation of American Legion play in the state, which was announced Saturday, haven’t affected Little League baseball decisions in the area.
“We are still in a holding pattern with plans to play when it is safe and responsible to do so,” West Madison Little League executive director Brian Beutter wrote in an email Tuesday.
Kennedy Little League president Chris Gingher’s organization is waiting to see what the next orders are from Gov. Evers.
Gingher wrote in an email Tuesday that its executive board met last week and still is “putting things in place for whatever season we can have.”
Kennedy had decided not to participate in district competition and the state tournament for Little League this year, which Gingher said was the route most leagues in Kennedy’s district chose.
The cancellations by the Little League World Series and American Legion didn’t change Kennedy’s plans, according to Gingher, who understood canceling a worldwide event such as the Little League World Series during the coronavirus outbreak.
He said American Legion baseball teams often rely on using municipal parks in the state, which would mean following state and local public parks rules, and also wouldn’t have had the flexibility to extend their seasons into August and September. Kennedy has its own park, which gives the league flexibility, he said.
Gingher said so far Kennedy’s refunds have remained steady at fewer than 10 out of 450 registrations.
West Madison Little League remains hopeful of playing a meaningful season.
The West Madison Little League’s goal remains focused on protecting the health and well-being of players, families and volunteers and acting responsibly while staying busy maintaining readiness to play games as soon as it is safe to do so, according to league information from Beutter.
About 600 players registered for the spring/summer season for baseball and softball. Fifty-one teams were formed, four more teams than last year.
Alternative scenarios from the normal spring/summer season are being considered, including extending the season into August. For instance, West Madison would be able to play a full schedule if play was held from June 1 to mid-August.
However, a shortened season also is possible.
A decision about potential registration fee refunds likely won’t be made until details are known about the season, which could be as late as mid-August, according to West Madison’s updated release on its website.
The league’s board of directors also is “developing a policy to provide more immediate support to families experiencing pandemic-related financial difficulties,” according to the update.
East Madison Little League president Jacob Hughes on his organization’s site has reminded parents and players that its fields aren’t open for use while the state is under Gov. Evers’ “safer at home” order “so please fight the urge to play there (even though we completely understand and share your desire). Everyone, please stay safe and healthy and we’ll see you on the field later this year!”
Verona Little League officials also hope to play this year when it is safe and responsible to do so, according to its website. Verona had 478 players registered, on 40 teams, which would make its 25th anniversary season its largest.
Alternative schedules in Verona are being discussed, including extending the season past the original July 17 end date.
