Leadership transition highlights WIAA annual meeting

The transition in leadership from retiring executive director Dave Anderson to incoming executive director Stephanie Hauser took center stage at Wednesday’s WIAA annual meeting in Stevens Point.
Anderson, who’s been on the WIAA’s staff for 22 years and led the governing body of Wisconsin high school sports since August, 2009, reflected in his remarks on his tenure as executive director while also looking ahead.
“Except for the evaluative benefits of reflections, I’m just not a backward-looking person,” Anderson said. “We move forward, we keep going, (to) the next challenge, next opportunity, next successes.”
Hauser, currently a WIAA assistant director, will begin her new role in July, working in the transition with Anderson, whose retirement becomes effective July 31. Hauser will become the WIAA’s first female executive director in its 125 years.
“I’m honored to provide my service to continue making a positive difference in the lives of so many students,” said Hauser, who thanked Anderson for his leadership as executive director the past 12 years. “The WIAA is an incredible organization that has been providing service to our members for 125 years. My goal is to leave no doubt in anyone’s mind that service always has been and always will continue to be the main objective of the WIAA.
“Our staff will strive to provide the highest quality service to our member schools, to their educational leaders and their education-based athletic leaders, to the student-athletes, to their parents, to your communities, to our partners in the media, our partners in the medical profession (and others).”
Hauser said she plans to strive to be a positive leader.
“I have a vision for the WIAA and I believe that we will move forward together and will be stronger than we ever have been before,” she said. “And I truly believe the best is yet to come.”
She acknowledged the future for the WIAA will have its challenges.
“Without a doubt, there are going to be challenges ahead of us,” Hauser said. “Quite possibly we are faced with the biggest challenges in the history of the WIAA. But remember with each of these threats, brings new opportunities for our membership.”
Anderson became emotional when talking about and then thanking numerous people who helped him and the WIAA and the friendships that developed.
“For me, now personally, I have mostly feelings of gratitude and for the opportunities I’ve been provided over these past number of years,” said Anderson, who talked for about 17 minutes. “I begin with remembering those people who have put out a hand to me.”
Anderson said expanding opportunities for young people the past dozen years had been a great source of pride.
He also acknowledged a wide variety of the organization’s accomplishments, from conference realignment to broadcast rights to concussion insurance. And how the WIAA dealt with the COVID-19 pandemic, which has affected high school sports in the state since March, 2020.
“We look forward. Of course, there is still work to do,” he said. “There are challenges that will always be in front of this membership. As an organization, while we are fiscally sound, the next 12 months, especially, remain important. The board may need to look at – Steph and her team may have to come back and explain and educate where we are now.
“So much of the past 12, 14, 16 months have been by feel, and by development and evolution. While we are talking about something here today, we are trying to project how this discussion will actually feel and fit and land a month from now or two months from now.
"In this age of COVID, we know that plans that we made yesterday are worthless by tomorrow, in many instances. So, there will be close fiscal monitoring to keep the organization sound and moving forward.”
He said challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic will go on.
“While we are making headway, there is no doubt the challenges will continue on through the spring, on through the summer and certainly, in particular, as all of you go back to your schools and figure out how you are going to open your doors for the next school year,” Anderson said.
The meeting was scheduled to have 322 people attend in-person and 169 virtually among school membership. On behalf of the WIAA Board of Control and the executive staff, he applauded the membership’s representatives, including the athletic directors.
“I am grateful for the work that you do, year in and year out to provide the opportunities for your students and for each other’s students,” Anderson said. “And it too important to go unmentioned and unappreciated, especially the leadership you have demonstrated through the darkness and uncertainty of this past year.
“That’s when your lights have shined the brightness. You didn’t have a road map. There was no calendar file. You were surprised, you were disappointed, you were uncertain, and yet you found a way to deliver for those kids. And that is a credit to you. When your light shines the brightest in the most challenging and darkest of times, this membership stood up, took it square on and overcame.”
WIAA Board of Control president Eric Russell then thanked Anderson for his service.
“Thank you for 22 years of service to the WIAA and to the kids of Wisconsin,” Russell said. “Your leadership has left a positive mark on the state of Wisconsin, especially the kids and especially this year.
“You’ve always said it was for and about the kids. This year you proved that. You and your staff have worked extremely hard to provide every and any opportunity to kids."
Russell said eight people were interviewed to fill Anderson’s job. Hauser was named in April the next executive director from among four finalists – Hauser, WIAA deputy director Wade Labecki, Stratford superintendent Scott Winch and Waterford superintendent and business manager Luke Francois.
Hauser said she is respectful of the past and enthusiastic about the future. She said she wants the WIAA and its member schools to continue to collaborate moving forward.
She said much has been learned during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We all will continue to deal with lingering challenges moving forward,” she said while talking for about 10 minutes. “But if nothing else, this past year has provided us with the opportunity to shout from the mountaintops that we are back and we are excited about being back.
“We believe we will be stronger because of everything we have learned over the past year about ourselves. The importance of students’ participation and what that means for their connectedness to their schools.
“The correlation between student participation and athletics and activities and their mental and emotional well-being. Our abilities as leaders to problem-solve and do things differently than we’ve ever have been doing them before. By using what we’ve learned, in addition to the willingness to listen, learn and grow, we will become a stronger membership because we’ve embraced these challenges together.”
Hauser has served as an assistant director with the WIAA since joining the executive staff July 6, 2015.
There was no annual meeting in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Financial situation solvent
The WIAA’s financial situation is solvent, said Bernie Nikolay, WIAA Board of Control treasurer.
According to budget notes from the annual meeting program, it was reported that for 2021-22: “Projections as of late April suggest that the WIAA may have sufficient reserves to sustain operations into early fall. It is hoped that attendance at fall tournaments and advance ticket sales for most popular winter tournaments could come about just in time.
“From the experiences of the past 12 months, we know there are no guarantees on what the landscape will look like five-six months from now.
"So, the (Board of Control) has made strategic decisions to curb and reduce expenses. They have thoroughly reviewed financial projection models. They have had discussions of exercising their Disaster Authority and have reviewed multiple formulas and are prepared to exercise that authority – but only if confronted with that necessity and with no other – better solutions available to them at the time.
“Six months is a long time away in `COVID Time’ but the Board is poised, informed and aware of all avenues to continue leading the WIAA forward.”
For 2020-21, the budget notes said: “Because of the uncertainty of being able to conduct tournaments in 2020-21 with no tournament revenue able to be planned on and the likelihood of WIAA operations being sustained primarily through fund balance reserves, the Board of Control did not authorize the development of an operating budget for the current school year.
“While modified tournaments were able to be offered in most sports, the revenue from these events was a fraction of normal times due to attendance restrictions. But since most events were conducted at member schools or in other, smaller venues, the expenses associated with fall and winter tournaments were much less than normal as well.
“WIAA applied for and was awarded two rounds of Federal Payroll Protection funds (PPP). The Board implemented a variety of other cost control measures as well, in hopes of sustaining operations and services until WIAA funding sources return to normal.”