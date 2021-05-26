Leadership transition highlights WIAA annual meeting

Anderson said expanding opportunities for young people the past dozen years had been a great source of pride.

He also acknowledged a wide variety of the organization’s accomplishments, from conference realignment to broadcast rights to concussion insurance. And how the WIAA dealt with the COVID-19 pandemic, which has affected high school sports in the state since March, 2020.

“We look forward. Of course, there is still work to do,” he said. “There are challenges that will always be in front of this membership. As an organization, while we are fiscally sound, the next 12 months, especially, remain important. The board may need to look at – Steph and her team may have to come back and explain and educate where we are now.

“So much of the past 12, 14, 16 months have been by feel, and by development and evolution. While we are talking about something here today, we are trying to project how this discussion will actually feel and fit and land a month from now or two months from now.

"In this age of COVID, we know that plans that we made yesterday are worthless by tomorrow, in many instances. So, there will be close fiscal monitoring to keep the organization sound and moving forward.”

He said challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic will go on.