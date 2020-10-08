Lakeside Lutheran switches to virtual learning, cancels school activities through the weekend due to COVID-19

Lakeside Lutheran’s administrative team has canceled all school activities through the weekend in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Lakeside Lutheran athletic and activities director Todd Jahns said Thursday.

Lakeside hit its school metrics as they relate to the coronavirus situation and switched from an in-person learning model to virtual school Thursday, Jahns said. The school has since reported an increase in positive cases, he said.

Lakeside’s boys soccer match at home against Lake Mills on Thursday was postponed and Lakeside will not be able to play its varsity football game Friday night at Baraboo, Jahns said. A JV football game against Baraboo on Monday at Lakeside in Lake Mills also was called off.

Lakeside, tied for ninth among medium-sized schools in The Associated Press football poll, and Baraboo have started the season 2-0.

Baraboo was able to add a varsity football game. Baraboo activities director Jim Langkamp said in an email that Baraboo now will play host to Sussex Hamilton at 4 p.m. Saturday.

Lakeside Lutheran’s girls golf team has qualified for the first time for the WIAA state tournament in Division 2.