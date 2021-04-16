Lake Mills receives WIAA Sportsmanship Award for boys basketball

Lake Mills was selected as a WIAA Sportsmanship Award winner for boys basketball during the 2021 winter sports tournament season.
Among area schools, honorable-mention recognition went to DeForest in boys basketball, Mount Horeb in gymnastics and Lake Mills in girls basketball.
The WIAA announced Sportsmanship Award winners for the 2021 winter sports tournaments in a release from WIAA communications director Todd Clark. The awards were presented by the WIAA in cooperation with Rural Mutual Insurance Company.
A winner was selected for each division or venue instead of the normal one per tournament because there were different venues for a number of divisions during the winter team championships, which took on a unique look making accommodations for the COVID-19 pandemic.
The two recipients in boys basketball were Lake Mills and Kimberly.
Lake Mills was the recipient of the sportsmanship award for tournament games held at the La Crosse Center, which included Divisions 2, 4 and 5.
The L-Cats lost 65-51 to eventual champion Pewaukee in the Division 2 semifinals.
It’s the first time Lake Mills has received the award in any sport.
Honorable mention was given to Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran, Onalaska Luther and Wauzeka-Steuben.
Kimberly earned the honor for the state tournament games at the Menominee Nation Arena in Oshkosh, which played host to Divisions 1 and 3.
Kimberly finished runner-up in Division 1, falling to Wauwatosa East 62-44 in the championship game. It’s the second time the Papermakers have received the award. The first came at the baseball state tournament in 2008.
Schools that received honorable mention in boys basketball were DeForest, Wrightstown, Hammond St. Croix Central and River Falls.
River Falls was selected as the Division 2 award winner in gymnastics. That meet was held in February in Onalaska.
Mount Horeb and Medford received honorable mention.
Hartland Arrowhead was selected as the Division 1 award winner in gymnastics.
That meet was in Wisconsin Rapids.
The Wilmot Union/Union Grove/Williams Bay co-op received honorable mention.
The two award winners in girls basketball were Hudson and Fall Creek.
The Raiders were judged the winners for the state tournament games at the Menominee Nation Arena in Oshkosh, which played host to Divisions 1 and 3.
Schools receiving honorable mention were Lake Mills and Westfield. Lake Mills won the Division 3 state title.
Fall Creek was the recipient of the sportsmanship award for tournament games held at the La Crosse Center, which included Divisions 2, 4 and 5.
Honorable mention was given to Chippewa Falls McDonell.
The Somerset/St. Croix Falls/Osceola Valley Christian co-op was the one program awarded in boys hockey.
The Eau Claire North co-op that includes Altoona, Eau Claire Memorial and Fall Creek was the selection in girls hockey.
Schools chosen as the sportsmanship award recipients in the three divisions of state team wrestling tournament were Holmen, Winneconne and Coleman.
Award winners were determined by the conduct and sportsmanship displayed by athletes, coaches, cheer and support groups, mascots, bands and spectators, according to the release.
Additional consideration was given for the effort of school administrators and chaperones to ensure that support for their teams is positive and that the highest ideals of sportsmanship are demonstrated.
Award winners receive a trophy and banner in recognition of the honor.
Schools receiving honorable mention are acknowledged with a certificate of recognition.
The selection process includes contributions and evaluations from contest officials, tournament management, police and security personnel, crowd control and ushers, WIAA staff members and area hotels and restaurants on occasion.