Lake Mills receives WIAA Sportsmanship Award for boys basketball

Lake Mills was selected as a WIAA Sportsmanship Award winner for boys basketball during the 2021 winter sports tournament season.

Among area schools, honorable-mention recognition went to DeForest in boys basketball, Mount Horeb in gymnastics and Lake Mills in girls basketball.

The WIAA announced Sportsmanship Award winners for the 2021 winter sports tournaments in a release from WIAA communications director Todd Clark. The awards were presented by the WIAA in cooperation with Rural Mutual Insurance Company.

A winner was selected for each division or venue instead of the normal one per tournament because there were different venues for a number of divisions during the winter team championships, which took on a unique look making accommodations for the COVID-19 pandemic.

The two recipients in boys basketball were Lake Mills and Kimberly.

Lake Mills was the recipient of the sportsmanship award for tournament games held at the La Crosse Center, which included Divisions 2, 4 and 5.

The L-Cats lost 65-51 to eventual champion Pewaukee in the Division 2 semifinals.

It’s the first time Lake Mills has received the award in any sport.