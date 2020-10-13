 Skip to main content
Lake Mills' John Wilke finishes with hat-trick, leads L-Cats to 4-2 win over Baraboo
After giving up three goals in the first half of Monday night's matchup, visiting Baraboo cut the deficit to one with two late goals. However, an L-Cat goal in the 83rd minute made the difference.

John Wilke was the star for Lake Mills, outscoring Baraboo on his own with three goals in the first half.

Lakeside Lutheran 10, Dodgeland/Hustisford 0

The visiting Warriors dominated on both ends, managing to score six goals in the first half and four in the second while limiting Dodgeland to just one shot. Nine different players scored for Lakeside Lutheran in the win.

 

Girls Volleyball

Waterloo 3, Portage 0

The visiting Pirates cruised to a 25-8, 25-6, 25-9 victory over the Warriors. Rylee Duessler led the way for Waterloo with 10 kills and five digs. Michaela Riege added five digs and five aces. 

Dodgeville 3, River Valley 0

The Blackhawks fell on the road 15-25, 17-25, 23-25. Brooke Anderson contributed 16 digs and assists and Anabelle Willoughby added seven kills and a block for River Valley. 

Girls Swimming

Baraboo 130, Black River Falls 30

The visiting Thunderbirds won every event on their way to a 130-30 victory. Anna Balfanz and Ella Lohr each won two events on the day.

