Lake Mills' John Wilke finishes with hat-trick, leads L-Cats to 4-2 win over Baraboo

After giving up three goals in the first half of Monday night's matchup, visiting Baraboo cut the deficit to one with two late goals. However, an L-Cat goal in the 83rd minute made the difference.

John Wilke was the star for Lake Mills, outscoring Baraboo on his own with three goals in the first half.

Lakeside Lutheran 10, Dodgeland/Hustisford 0

The visiting Warriors dominated on both ends, managing to score six goals in the first half and four in the second while limiting Dodgeland to just one shot. Nine different players scored for Lakeside Lutheran in the win.

Girls Volleyball

Waterloo 3, Portage 0

The visiting Pirates cruised to a 25-8, 25-6, 25-9 victory over the Warriors. Rylee Duessler led the way for Waterloo with 10 kills and five digs. Michaela Riege added five digs and five aces.

Dodgeville 3, River Valley 0