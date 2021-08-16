La Follette names Alisha Raabe as interim athletic director

Madison La Follette has named Alisha Raabe as its interim athletic director, according to an announcement from the school.
Raabe replaces Tim Rockhold, who served as athletic director since last year.
Raabe has been teaching in La Follette’s science department for the past several years and during that time also received her Master’s degree in educational leadership and policy analysis from the University of Wisconsin, according to the announcement.
Rockhold began his duties with the Lancers in June, 2020, after teaching the four years prior to that at Cunningham Intermediate School in Beloit. Rockhold replaced Mark Krall, who served in the athletic director’s job on an interim basis for the 2019-20 school year. When Rockhold was brought on, he was listed as interim athletic director.
La Follette’s announcement indicated that Rockhold “will be taking a job closer to home and family” and that he would be finishing his work at La Follette this month.
The other Madison School District athletic directors are Alicia Pelton at Madison West, T.J. Rogness at Madison East and Jeremy Schlitz at Madison Memorial.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Jon Masson | Wisconsin State Journal
Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.