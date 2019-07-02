Madison La Follette athletic director Kevin Porter has announced his resignation, effective July 31, Madison school district athletic director and Madison Memorial athletic director Jeremy Schlitz said Tuesday.
Porter has taken a job as athletic director for Mansfield High School in Mansfield, Ohio, he said in a message to the La Follette community, adding:
“It has been an honor to serve with you all. I truly appreciate the support and encouragement you have provided me during my time at (La Follette High School). I know you will continue to take care of our students and families. I will truly miss you all.”
The Mansfield City Schools Board of Education has approved the hiring of Porter as the new high school athletic director, according to a June 28 Richlandsource.com report.
La Follette principal Devon LaRosa, also in a message to La Follette, thanked Porter for his nine years of service to the Lancers’ student-athletes and community.
“Kevin has taken a position in his home state of Ohio and we wish him the very best in the next chapter in his career,” LaRosa said. “We will work to insure that the transition to the (2019-20) school year is smooth and are working to identify an interim athletic director and supports for the outstanding Lancer athletics program.”
Schlitz and Mary Stiles, who will continue to manage day-to-day athletics items and logistics, will be available for those with questions, LaRosa said.
“Our athletes and our athletics programs are a very important part of our community,” LaRosa said. “We look forward to a strong summer and setting up the systems to ensure continued success for all of our programs going forward. Once we have identified the interim athletics director and a transition timeline, we will be sure to update the Lancer community, as a whole.”
Meanwhile, at Madison West, Alicia Pelton remains the substitute athletic director.
Devon Peterson remains on medical leave from her job as athletic director at Madison West. Pelton stays in the interim AD role until Peterson’s leave is completed or Peterson decides to come back, Schlitz said.