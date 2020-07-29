You are the owner of this article.
Joseph Schneider begins duties as Columbus' new activities director
Joseph Schneider begins duties as Columbus' new activities director

Joseph Schneider has taken over the duties as activities director at Columbus.

Schneider replaces Terri Schumacher, who retired as activities director.

Schneider was hired as assistant principal (grades nine to 12) and activities director (grades six through 12) on July 13. He began work in his new capacity July 20.

Schneider wrote in an email Wednesday that he is beginning the process to fill the school’s girls basketball coaching vacancy. He hopes to complete that process in August. Otherwise, Columbus doesn’t have any coaching openings, according to Schneider.

Schneider is a 2011 UW-Whitewater graduate. He was a track and field athlete for four years at UW-Whitewater, competing in the throws. He coached middle school football at Palmyra-Eagle in 2007 and coached track and field (throws) at Whitewater High School in spring, 2011.

After graduation from college, he started as a business education instructor for Columbus High School the following school year. He served as an assistant football coach at Columbus from 2011-17. He also was an assistant track and field coach (throws) from 2012 to this past spring. He coached Columbus’ Josh Seltzner, who won the WIAA Division 2 title in the shot put and was fifth in the discus at the state track and field meet as a senior in 2017. Seltzner is an offensive lineman for the University of Wisconsin football team.

Schneider taught business education full time until March 2020 for the district, then transitioned to becoming the K-12 instructional coach for technology. Schneider said he spent two weeks doing that until the COVID-19 pandemic led him to assist numerous teachers in getting classes running in a virtual model.

He received a master’s in educational leadership and supervision from UW-Milwaukee in December, 2018.

Schneider begins his duties as schools are trying to figure out academic and athletic models for the 2020-21 school year amid concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Schneider wrote that the Capitol Conference is “in constant discussion about what this fall will actually look like for all of us. One thing is clear: we are all in this together. We have to be responsible towards one another to do the best we can to give kids an experience. No concrete decisions have been made. The WIAA bought us valuable time in being able to develop a plan.”

