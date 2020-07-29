Joseph Schneider begins duties as Columbus' new activities director

Schneider taught business education full time until March 2020 for the district, then transitioned to becoming the K-12 instructional coach for technology. Schneider said he spent two weeks doing that until the COVID-19 pandemic led him to assist numerous teachers in getting classes running in a virtual model.

Schneider wrote that the Capitol Conference is “in constant discussion about what this fall will actually look like for all of us. One thing is clear: we are all in this together. We have to be responsible towards one another to do the best we can to give kids an experience. No concrete decisions have been made. The WIAA bought us valuable time in being able to develop a plan.”