WAUNAKEE— Jordan Bavery became the first Waunakee lacrosse player to win the state's Bob Scott Award.
The July 7 award was given out by USA Lacrosse and "recognizes one player from each area who goes ‘above and beyond’ in service to his team, school, and community," the press release said.
Bavery was nominated by Waunakee coach John Grengler, who said Bavery excels in everything the award stands for.
"I thought the nomination itself was an honor, but when I found out I won it felt good to get that recognition and I think it's a testament to the program we have at Waunakee," Bavery said.
Waunakee's Jordan Bavery carries the ball up field before firing a shot on goal during a Big Badger Conference game against Sauk Prairie on April 18 at Waunakee High School.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Bavery helped the Warriors finish second in the state after losing
19-11 to Hudson in the title game.
The midfielder was a part of the Waunakee team that won a state title in 2021 and was a
Big Badger All-Conference player last season.
He maintained a 4.093 GPA, was the school's 2023 graduation speaker and a club officer for the
"Pay it Forward" program in Waunakee.
Bavery will attend the University of Wisconsin as a pre-business student, with plans of eventually going to law school.
"He's what I envision our players look like once they go through the program and when you ask what we want for Waunakee lacrosse you couldn't ask for a better person than him," Grengler said.
Lacrosse will become a WIAA sanctioned sport in 2024, with Waunakee expecting to be one of the area's best teams.
Having played since the fifth grade, Bavery said it's on the experienced players to help newcomers who will try the growing sport for the first time next spring.
"That 2021 team had a bunch of seniors that brought me under their wing and made me fall in love with playing high school lacrosse," Bavery said. "So to all the upperclassmen keep doing that because if you can get the underclassmen to love the game as much as you, it'll help your team and sport."
NILE MCNAIR, STATE JOURNAL
