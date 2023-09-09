Waunakee’s Izzi Stricker fired a 7-under 65 to win the Cardinal Invite by six strokes on Saturday at Pleasant View Golf Course.

Stricker and teammate Jordan Shipshock (71) helped the Warriors to a second-place finish, just one shot behind host Middleton.

The Cardinals’ Vivian Cressman shared runner-up honors with Shipshock at 1-under 71.

Middleton took team honors in the 20-school tournament at 315. Oregon rounded out the top three with a 332.

Dunn leads Oregon swimmers

Oregon’s Katherine Dunn enjoyed a successful girls swimming meet at the Sun Prairie East Invite.

Dunn won both of her individual events and both relays she swam on for the Panthers. She touched the wall first in both the 100-yard butterfly (1 minute, 0.56 seconds) and 500 freestyle (5:26.39) while also swimming on Oregon’s victorious 200 medley relay and 400 freestyle relay.

Oregon sophomore Alyse Block also was an individual double winner. She won the 200 individual medley (2:07.44) and 100 freestyle (52.52) and joined Dunn on the 400 freestyle relay.

A third Oregon swimmer, Olivia Sina, also was a triple winner. She won the 100 backstroke (58.12) and swam on the 200 medley relay and 400 freestyle relay.

Vel Phillips Memorial’s Jillian Holler won the 50 freestyle (24.30) and swan on the Spartans’ first-place 200 freestyle relay.

Middleton rode its depth to the team title with 413 points. Memorial was fourth (352) and the host Cardinals fourth (329).

Verona swimmers top Middleton at Spartan Invite

Junior Kyrah Kittleson won the 50 freestyle and sophomore Annika Curran swam to victory in the 100 breaststroke to help Verona take the title at the 12-team Spartan Invite at Brookfield East.

Kittleson touched in 24.67, while Curran finished in 1:06.62. Verona senior Annika Rufenacht won the 1-meter diving with a score of 397.20.

Middleton senior Tait Haag won the 500 freestyle (5:07.20) and helped the Cardinals’ 200 freestyle relay finish first in 1:39.27. Sulia Miller, Audrey Alexander and Piper Garcia Hall joined Haag on the relay.

The Cardinals finished second with 474.5 points to Verona’s 526. Madison West was fourth with 210.5.

Green paces McFarland swimmers at Elk Invite

McFarland senior Caroline Green finished second in the 100 freestyle (1:07.82) and third in the 100 backstroke (1:12.69) to lead the Spartans at the Elk Invite in Elkhorn.

Green also swam on McFarland’s third-place 200 medley relay, joining Izzie Tobin, Ellie Draper and Olivia Tierney.

McFarland scored 282 points to finish third in the 11-team invite.

Verona, MG win XC events

Cross country runners Aaron Yarbro (6th place in 16:26.2), Micah Kundert (8th, 16:35.5) and Cole Bremmer (9th, 16:37.6) finished in the top 10 to lead the Verona boys to the title at the Monona Grove Invitational.

In the girls division, meet winner MG was paced by first-place finisher MacKenzie Babcock (18:27.4). The Silver Eagles also had top-10 placements from Allie Hrodey (4th, 20:26.2) and Logan Babcock (6th, 20:37.9).

DeForest girls tennis prevails

Joanna Wells won at No. 3 singles and DeForest won all three doubles matches to edge Oregon 4-3 in girls tennis. The tandems for Marin Catencamp/Sophia Golliher, Lily Finnegan/Carley O’Connor and Reanna Schmidt/Emma Eiselt paced the Norskies in doubles.

