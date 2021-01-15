It's official: Madison School District won't hold winter sports

The Madison Metropolitan School District, as expected, won’t participate in practices or competitions or offer in-person coaching in the WIAA winter sports season.
In addition, the district won’t begin in-person contact in the WIAA alternative fall sports season in the spring until in-person instruction resumes at the high school level, based on the WIAA calendar and district decisions.
The announcement came Friday morning in a release to the Madison school district athletics community and to media from Madison Memorial athletic director Jeremy Schlitz, who also is the Madison school district athletic director.
The Madison school district will continue to offer virtual opportunities in athletics. But it has opted out of the WIAA tournament series in winter sports, including most recently in girls and boys basketball (WIAA assignments were announced Thursday and the Madison schools weren’t included).
The Madison school district last week announced it will continue with on-line learning when the third quarter begins Jan. 25 in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and health guidelines from Public Health Madison & Dane County.
The district will continue its planning for an eventual return to in-person education-based athletics at Madison East, Madison La Follette, Madison Memorial and Madison West, according to Schlitz.
The Dane County health and gathering guidelines have affected decisions by the various schools districts in the area, including at the seven Big Eight Conference schools in the county (the four Madison public schools, Middleton, Sun Prairie and Verona).
Verona, Sun Prairie and Middleton recently gave approval for winter sports teams to take part in competitions outside of Dane County. But the Madison public schools will remain with its no in-person competition stance.
“Throughout the 2020/21 school year, districts across the country have faced multiple challenges in planning a safe continuation of robust athletic programs for the benefit of students,” Schlitz wrote in the message. “In MMSD, education-based athletics play a significant role in the culture and communities of our schools, and the lives of many hard-working and dedicated student-athletes.
“Throughout this pandemic, MMSD has relied on guidance from Public Health, Madison & Dane County in addition to close analysis of metrics related to the current state of COVID-19 locally to inform our decisions. Last week, MMSD announced its plan to continue with a virtual instruction model, as current metrics do not support a safe return of students into our school buildings.
“With consideration of current metrics, and our responsibility to keep students, staff, and communities safe, MMSD athletics will follow the lead of our current instructional model and continue with athletics virtually at this time. Similar to our instructional model, when COVID-19 conditions improve and metrics support a safe return to our buildings, MMSD will implement plans for a thoughtful and safe return of athletics to an in-person model.”
The following provisions will be implemented for the winter sports season and the alternative fall sports season in the spring until the safe reopening of the district schools, according to the release:
1. “Virtual training activities will be shared for student-athletes. Individual training or workouts will be shared for asynchronous training or scheduled on a virtual platform (Zoom, Google Meet, etc) for synchronous training. Activities such as stretching, flexibility, and warm-up routines, strength and speed training, conditioning, and mental preparation/sport psychology resources — so long as they follow WIAA Coaching Contact Rules in content and presentation — will be made available.”
1. “MMSD will not be offering winter sport in-person coaching, in-person practices, or competitions during the virtual school model. We will continue to provide opportunities in whatever means are available based on our schooling model and public health guidance as well as WIAA guidance for winter sports. Additionally, the Big Eight Conference has issued a statement regarding winter sports at a conference level. We have requested accommodations from the WIAA to address alternative and additional contact calendars and flexibility regarding student engagement - we will share additional information when a decision is made.”
2. “Based on the WIAA calendar and district decisions, MMSD athletics will not begin in-person contact for alternate season fall sports until in-person instruction resumes at the high school level. The district will continue its planning for an eventual return to in-person education-based athletics.”
According to Schlitz, the planning also includes:
1. “Providing students with best practices and mental-health support along with virtual training opportunities and connections to help facilitate when we are ready to return in-person athletics.”
2. “A request for accommodations from the WIAA to address alternative and additional contact calendars and flexibility regarding student engagement — we will share additional information when a decision is made.”
3. District athletic programs will continue to provide resources for virtual platforms and best practices to assist in continuing MMSDs quality education-based athletic programs. These resources will also support our planning for a return to in-person athletics when it is determined safe to do so.”
The respective athletic departments will provide additional information about virtual opportunities.
“We appreciate how these difficult decisions impact students in different ways,” Schlitz wrote. “Athletics are a vital component of the community and its connectivity, while also serving as an extension of the classroom. We also understand families and coaches want what is best for our student-athletes and programs, and we share in their desire to eventually return our athletics to an in-person model.
“We have great appreciation for the hard work, guidance and support provided from our coaches, administrators, student athletes and public health partners, which has helped us navigate a school year we will not soon forget. Your collaborative effort has resulted in innovative strategies to address the challenge of staying connected in meaningful ways during this pandemic.”
The Madison school district will provide further updates when they become available.
The Big Eight Conference athletic directors will meet March 3.
“Even though this situation is not ideal, we will get through this together,” Schlitz told the families. “We ask you to continue to wear a mask, stay home as much as possible, be kind, stay connected, have empathy, support each other, and stay together when physically apart.”
Here is the current status of athletics at the Big Eight schools.
Beloit Memorial – School board discussion Jan. 26.
Janesville Craig — participating in winter and alternate fall athletics.
Janesville Parker — participating in winter and alternate fall athletics.
Madison East — will follow the lead of its current instructional model and continue with athletics virtually at this time.
Madison La Follette — will follow the lead of its current instructional model and continue with athletics virtually at this time.
Madison Memorial — will follow the lead of its current instructional model and continue with athletics virtually at this time.
Madison West — will follow the lead of its current instructional model and continue with athletics virtually at this time.
Middleton — practice following PHMDC requirements and out of county competitions allowed.
Sun Prairie — practice following PHMDC requirements and out of county competitions allowed.
Verona Area — practice following PHMDC requirements and out of county competitions allowed.
