It's official: Madison School District won't hold winter sports

According to Schlitz, the planning also includes:

1. “Providing students with best practices and mental-health support along with virtual training opportunities and connections to help facilitate when we are ready to return in-person athletics.”

2. “A request for accommodations from the WIAA to address alternative and additional contact calendars and flexibility regarding student engagement — we will share additional information when a decision is made.”

3. District athletic programs will continue to provide resources for virtual platforms and best practices to assist in continuing MMSDs quality education-based athletic programs. These resources will also support our planning for a return to in-person athletics when it is determined safe to do so.”

The respective athletic departments will provide additional information about virtual opportunities.

“We appreciate how these difficult decisions impact students in different ways,” Schlitz wrote. “Athletics are a vital component of the community and its connectivity, while also serving as an extension of the classroom. We also understand families and coaches want what is best for our student-athletes and programs, and we share in their desire to eventually return our athletics to an in-person model.