It's official: Madison school district won't have sports in fall; eyes spring opportunity

Madison Metropolitan School District athletic directors made it official Wednesday night that the district won’t offer fall sports and won’t offer virtual sport-specific virtual or in-person coaching during the traditional fall dates.
In addition to not holding any fall athletics in person, the district is discouraging students from gathering outside of school grounds to train through Oct. 30.
The expected announcement came during a districtwide virtual meeting broadcast on YouTube on Wednesday night.
The district will look to provide opportunities in the spring based on WIAA guidance for schools that cannot play fall sports and that reflects the district’s school model and public health guidance, according to a release from the school district.
Madison East athletic director T.J. Rogness said the district athletic directors wanted to reassure student-athletes and families that there will be an opportunity for fall sports to be contested and they will do what they can to help accomplish that.
“We will be having fall sports, just at a different time of the school year,” Rogness said. “I feel like maybe people haven’t had the opportunity yet to hear the whole story and maybe assumed that opportunity will be completely lost. At least part of the meeting is to reassure the kids and their families that the opportunity is not going to be lost.”
The Madison school district recently announced plans to begin the 2020-21 school year with online learning amid concerns about the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and that meant fall athletics wouldn't be held.
Wednesday night’s meeting was led by Madison Memorial athletic director and district athletic director Jeremy Schlitz, Rogness, Madison La Follette interim athletic director Tim Rockhold and Madison West athletic director Alicia Pelton.
Pelton said the athletic directors want to be transparent and communicate with the student-athletes and families, considering all that is occurring with COVID-19, the school year and fall sports.
“We are looking at possible scenarios and trying to look at things that can help our student-athletes,” Pelton said. “We are trying to share with our student-athletes the best we can and communicate that. I understand it is a really difficult and challenging time, for sure, especially for seniors.”
The districtwide meeting followed last week’s announcement that the Big Eight Conference won’t hold conference competitions and won’t crown conference champions this fall. The meeting also came after the WIAA Board of Control decided last Thursday that it will hold the fall sports season but will delay its start.
The Board of Control approved a plan for the 2020-21 school year to start seasons for the so-called “low-risk” sports of girls golf, girls tennis, girls swimming and diving and boys and girls cross country on Aug. 17 (for practice) and the “high-risk” sports of 11-player and eight-player football, boys soccer and girls and boys volleyball on Sept. 7 (for practice).
That motion, which passed 8-3, also included language that will provide schools and conferences that cannot play in the fall -- such as a majority of schools in the Big Eight -- the potential opportunity to play in the spring. The four Madison schools, Middleton, Sun Prairie and Verona all have announced virtual teaching plans for the start of the school year.
Details about how that alternate spring season will work and scheduling still need to be figured out. The Wisconsin Athletic Directors Association is expected to provide input to the WIAA. The season would be in addition to the traditional spring season and could feature participation from more schools around the area and state, once more school districts make fall academic and athletic plans.
“Ultimately, we are really excited about that opportunity presented to us, which wasn’t there for us when the Big Eight canceled sports,” Schlitz said. “It’s new. Sometimes, innovation and change lead us to things that are beneficial.”
Schlitz said it could provide a “genuine and meaningful experience” in the spring, assuming the public health situation improves.
Schlitz said student-athletes might find they will develop other valuable life skills or topics, possibly social justice, while focusing outside of competition in the fall.
The alternative spring season is expected to be addressed at the Aug. 14 Board of Control meeting. Schlitz said he believed much more will be known about the health situation and the alternative spring schedule by the Oct. 14 districtwide athletics meeting, which is scheduled after the Board of Control meets Oct. 9.
General fitness, strength, mental health, academic and social emotional connection supports will be offered by the district’s athletic departments throughout the year to all students, according to the Madison school district athletics release.
Pelton said mental health has been an important consideration in the district and will continue to be “a huge priority” moving forward. She said the district wants to have mental health resources and support available to best-serve student-athletes, families and coaches.
While virtual coaching isn’t permitted during the fall, virtual training activities are permitted to be shared for students. That means individual training or workouts may be shared or scheduled on a virtual platform, as long as it follows normal WIAA coaching rules.
The Madison school district hopes to return to education-based athletic programs, with guidance from the WIAA and local public health officials that will permit a safe return to its facilities.
Schlitz said safely reopening the schools for education needs to come first. “High school athletics should reflect the school model,” Schlitz said.
He added he wouldn’t want an early return to athletics delaying the ability to get back into school.
The Big Eight was the first conference in the state to decide it wasn’t holding fall conference competitions in this uncertain time period. It’s possible other school districts and conferences will follow.
“I’m comfortable and confident to be first,” Schlitz said.
Rogness said athletics will exist “in a manner that is appropriate and in support and partnership with education.”
Rogness said the time will come when East, La Follette, Memorial and West will compete as their respective schools, but right now “we are looking forward to working together, so we can get through this.”
The last part of the meeting, after the athletic code portion, focused on providing information to families whose student-athletes have interest in playing sports beyond high school, so that they better understand the process of college athletics at all levels. Parents have expressed concern about potentially missing out on college opportunities for their high school students due to prep competition seasons being canceled.
The WIAA canceled the spring sports competitions and state tournaments last spring due to concerns about the coronavirus outbreak.
The Madison schools weren’t permitted to have any fall athletics once it was determined that the school year would begin online. That made the question why “low-risk” sports couldn’t be played by Madison schools a moot point.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.