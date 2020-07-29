It's official: Madison school district won't have sports in fall; eyes spring opportunity

The Madison school district recently announced plans to begin the 2020-21 school year with online learning amid concerns about the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and that meant fall athletics wouldn't be held.

Wednesday night’s meeting was led by Madison Memorial athletic director and district athletic director Jeremy Schlitz, Rogness, Madison La Follette interim athletic director Tim Rockhold and Madison West athletic director Alicia Pelton.

Pelton said the athletic directors want to be transparent and communicate with the student-athletes and families, considering all that is occurring with COVID-19, the school year and fall sports.

“We are looking at possible scenarios and trying to look at things that can help our student-athletes,” Pelton said. “We are trying to share with our student-athletes the best we can and communicate that. I understand it is a really difficult and challenging time, for sure, especially for seniors.”

The districtwide meeting followed last week’s announcement that the Big Eight Conference won’t hold conference competitions and won’t crown conference champions this fall. The meeting also came after the WIAA Board of Control decided last Thursday that it will hold the fall sports season but will delay its start.