`It feels like I'm going home': Ben Voss will become Madison Edgewood's athletic director

For Ben Voss, his new job feels like a homecoming.

Voss will return to his high school alma mater and become athletic director at Madison Edgewood beginning July 1, he said Thursday night.

Voss said he’s resigning from his job as an assistant principal and athletic director at Wisconsin Heights, where he worked during the 2021-22 school year, and he also has stepped down as Waunakee girls soccer coach. Voss also previously was a teacher and coach at Madison Memorial.

“This is something I’ve wanted to do,” he said. “I’ve had a long interest in doing this. I’m excited about it.”

The 45-year-old Voss, a 1995 Edgewood graduate, said he has agreed to take the Crusaders' job and will replace longtime Edgewood athletic director and boys basketball coach Chris Zwettler, who completed the school year after his retirement was announced in April. Zwettler had 33 years of service at Edgewood.

“We have a rich and proud family history and great experiences at Edgewood,” Voss said. “It feels like I’m going home. There’s a good feeling to it. I’m excited about it and our family is excited about it. There’s a lot of work to be done. The first year will be about establishing relationships.”

Voss played boys soccer, basketball and baseball all four years as a student at Edgewood. He said family connections to Edgewood included his mother, Audrey, teaching accounting and keyboarding at the school and his father, Thomas, serving as a girls basketball assistant coach for the Crusaders.

Ben Voss said Zwettler was his teacher and basketball coach when Voss was in high school and has served as a mentor to him through the years.

“I saw the impact he had,” said Voss, adding he hopes he will have a similar impact.

Voss’ resignation as Waunakee girls soccer coach was announced Thursday.

He coached four seasons that were spread over five years because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which caused the 2020 spring season to be canceled.

Waunakee qualified for the WIAA state tournament this season and in 2019 and was sectional runner-up in 2018.

“Coach Voss was an admirable steward of the girls soccer team, a positive role model for our athletes and the other coaches in our athletic department, and his presence on the sideline will be missed,” Waunakee athletic director Aaron May said in a release.

Voss played a key role in forming the One Community One Goal Committee to bring a soccer-only turf field to Waunakee High School. He used Zoom meetings and Zoom workouts during the canceled 2020 season “to keep the team together and help the girls enjoy a sense of team even when they couldn’t meet in-person,” according to May.

Voss compiled a 67-13-5 record in the four seasons with Waunakee.

The Warriors dropped a 2-1 overtime decision to Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels in a WIAA Division 1 girls soccer state tournament semifinal last week at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee.

He had a record of 421-177-85 over 20 years, including formerly coaching boys and girls soccer at Madison Memorial. He coached the Spartans in boys soccer for 16 seasons and in girls soccer for 10 seasons.

In all, soccer teams he coached at Madison Memorial and Waunakee reached state seven times, he said. The 2006 Madison Memorial boys team he coached won the state title and the 2009 team was runner-up.

He also was a boys basketball assistant in the Spartans’ program.

He said he was at Memorial for 19 years, teaching special education one year and teaching in the social studies department for 18 years.

His educational experience includes earning a bachelor’s degree in history in 1999 from the University of Wisconsin and a master’s of arts teaching degree from National Louis University in Chicago.

