WIAA SPORTS

Ice causing postponements: When are Tuesday's WIAA playoff games actually going to be played?

Oregon players react from the bench in the first half of a game against Beaver Dam during the Badger Challenge girls basketball event at Monroe High School in Monroe, Wis., Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL

Ice, ice baby.

Area schools aren't dancing, though; instead, they're having to wait until Wednesday to play games originally scheduled for tonight.

Mother Nature hasn't been in a particularly foul mood this winter but she is Tuesday. Girls and boys basketball, and girls and boys hockey games are being pushed back a day because of an ice storm that has left up to two-tenths of an inch of ice in parts of Wisconsin and closed schools throughout the Madison area.

Ice, sleet, snow will make for hazardous travel on a miserable Tuesday across Wisconsin

The following list, which will be updated throughout the afternoon, outlines the storm's impact so far. Games are listed with their rescheduled start times:

Girls basketball regional quarterfinals

  • Monroe at Oregon, 7 p.m. Wednesday
  • Baraboo at Stoughton, 7 p.m. Wednesday
  • Portage at Mount Horeb, 4:30 p.m. Wednesday
  • Milwaukee Bradley Technical at Madison West, 7 p.m. Wednesday
  • Madison Country Day at Fall River, 7 p.m. Wednesday
  • Faith Christian at Rio, 7 p.m. Wednesday
  • River Valley at Columbus, 7 p.m. Wednesday
  • Lodi at Clinton, 7 p.m. Wednesday

Boys hockey sectional semifinals

  • Sauk Prairie co-op at Madison Edgewood, 7 p.m. Wednesday at LaBahn Arena 
  • Verona at Waunakee, 7 p.m. Wednesday at The Ice Pond, DeForest
  • McFarland at Oregon, 7 p.m. Wednesday at Oregon Ice Hockey Rink
Girls hockey sectional semifinals

  • Stoughton co-op at Middleton co-op, 8:15 p.m. Wednesday at Madison Ice Arena
  • Sun Prairie co-op at Viroqua co-op, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Viroqua Community Center

Boys basketball

  • Sussex Hamilton at Sun Prairie, canceled 
  • Verona at Madison La Follette, 7:15 p.m. Wednesday
  • Poynette at River Valley, 7:30 p.m. Friday
