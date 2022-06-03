How technical ability has this Madison area pair set to meet in state tennis semifinals

The Madison area is guaranteed an opportunity for a WIAA state boys tennis championship as Waunakee’s Tyler Nelson and Middleton’s Ethan Bo will face off in the Division 1 singles semifinals Saturday morning.

Though their skillsets and undisturbed demeanor on the court are similar, the senior, Nelson, and freshman had different paths to the semifinals.

Bo was sitting on the benches next to his mom as fans and players shuffled in and out of the lobby of Nielsen Tennis Stadium. Theragun in hand, Bo attempted to get out the knots and soreness after an hourlong battle with Monona Grove’s Chase Lindwall.

“(Between matches) I like to make sure I don’t get very sore (and) this helps a lot,” Bo said.

Lindwall was his toughest match of the day.

“His forehand, he was in a groove. He was hitting it inside out and really hard, he was making it hard for me to get the ball back,” Bo said on his 6-4, 6-2 win over Lindwall.

There was a large gathering of Lindwall supporters in attendance. “Let’s go Chase!” they chanted, as he tucked one softly out of the reach of Bo. Lindwall was trying to climb back into the match. He fell behind 3-0 in the second set after a competitive first set.

Ron and Marietta Marshall sat down awaiting their grandson Lincoln Marshall’s match. He plays for Milwaukee Marquette.

“Let’s get some seats for the (Marquette) match,” Marietta Marshall said. “Who are we watching (over here)?”

“That kid (Bo) there, he’s pretty good!” Ron Marshall said.

Despite his effort, Lindwall was unable to take the momentum away from Bo, as he dropped the second set, with Bo taking the match.

“I just had to remain focused and make sure to win those critical points,” Bo said. “I knew if I didn’t win those points he’d start coming back and the momentum would shift to (Lindwall).”

Just across the concourse on Court 6, Waunakee’s Tyler Nelson stood poised against brawny Everett Reid of Madison West in the third round. Reid sported a powerful overhand serve and strong forehand.

“I’ve seen it before, I haven’t played him but I’ve played a lot of people like him,” Nelson said. “You sort of get used to the game style and you can pick it apart.”

Reid was visually frustrated.

“Come on!” Reid shouted at himself after sailing a return off the serve from Nelson.

He began to press, his serves and forehands becoming increasingly vigorous as he fell behind. Nelson took advantage, placing the balls all over to keep Reid chasing and wearing him down.

Reid’s coach, John Braxler, came out following a 6-0 loss in the first set. Reid sat on a cooler, towel over head.

Nelson’s effort, well, looked effortless. Reid skied a ball to give himself an opportunity to collect his bearings, for Nelson to anticipate his move, placing the ball to the corner right of Reid.

Nelson went on to sweep Reid 6-0, 6-0.

“I think I was really consistent, that really helped,” Nelson said. “I was able to keep a lot of balls in play and playing for opportunities to attack.”

Nelson was challenged by speedy Surya Arvind of Brookfield Central in the quarterfinals. He stuck to his game plan and came away with the 6-3, 6-1 win. Once again, his placement and returns had his opponent sprinting all over the court, slowly wearing them down.

In addition to Bo and Nelson, the Madison area is also represented by Ethan Yu of Madison West in singles competition. Yu defeated Sam Quas of Milwaukee Lutheran in the quarterfinals 6-1, 6-0. In doubles, Sun Prairie’s duo of Jacob Baldwin/Nikko Vilwock played their way into the semifinals in the Division 1 doubles bracket. They bested the Hilltoppers’ pair Alex Gould and Marshall 2-6, 6-2, 13-11.