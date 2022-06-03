How technical ability has this Madison area pair set to meet in state tennis semifinals

DAVID DeORNELLIS
The Madison area is guaranteed an opportunity for a WIAA state boys tennis championship as Waunakee’s Tyler Nelson and Middleton’s Ethan Bo will face off in the Division 1 singles semifinals Saturday morning.
Though their skillsets and undisturbed demeanor on the court are similar, the senior, Nelson, and freshman had different paths to the semifinals.
Bo was sitting on the benches next to his mom as fans and players shuffled in and out of the lobby of Nielsen Tennis Stadium. Theragun in hand, Bo attempted to get out the knots and soreness after an hourlong battle with Monona Grove’s Chase Lindwall.
“(Between matches) I like to make sure I don’t get very sore (and) this helps a lot,” Bo said.
Lindwall was his toughest match of the day.
“His forehand, he was in a groove. He was hitting it inside out and really hard, he was making it hard for me to get the ball back,” Bo said on his 6-4, 6-2 win over Lindwall.
There was a large gathering of Lindwall supporters in attendance. “Let’s go Chase!” they chanted, as he tucked one softly out of the reach of Bo. Lindwall was trying to climb back into the match. He fell behind 3-0 in the second set after a competitive first set.
Ron and Marietta Marshall sat down awaiting their grandson Lincoln Marshall’s match. He plays for Milwaukee Marquette.
“Let’s get some seats for the (Marquette) match,” Marietta Marshall said. “Who are we watching (over here)?”
“That kid (Bo) there, he’s pretty good!” Ron Marshall said.
Despite his effort, Lindwall was unable to take the momentum away from Bo, as he dropped the second set, with Bo taking the match.
“I just had to remain focused and make sure to win those critical points,” Bo said. “I knew if I didn’t win those points he’d start coming back and the momentum would shift to (Lindwall).”
Just across the concourse on Court 6, Waunakee’s Tyler Nelson stood poised against brawny Everett Reid of Madison West in the third round. Reid sported a powerful overhand serve and strong forehand.
“I’ve seen it before, I haven’t played him but I’ve played a lot of people like him,” Nelson said. “You sort of get used to the game style and you can pick it apart.”
Reid was visually frustrated.
“Come on!” Reid shouted at himself after sailing a return off the serve from Nelson.
He began to press, his serves and forehands becoming increasingly vigorous as he fell behind. Nelson took advantage, placing the balls all over to keep Reid chasing and wearing him down.
Reid’s coach, John Braxler, came out following a 6-0 loss in the first set. Reid sat on a cooler, towel over head.
Nelson’s effort, well, looked effortless. Reid skied a ball to give himself an opportunity to collect his bearings, for Nelson to anticipate his move, placing the ball to the corner right of Reid.
Nelson went on to sweep Reid 6-0, 6-0.
“I think I was really consistent, that really helped,” Nelson said. “I was able to keep a lot of balls in play and playing for opportunities to attack.”
Nelson was challenged by speedy Surya Arvind of Brookfield Central in the quarterfinals. He stuck to his game plan and came away with the 6-3, 6-1 win. Once again, his placement and returns had his opponent sprinting all over the court, slowly wearing them down.
In addition to Bo and Nelson, the Madison area is also represented by Ethan Yu of Madison West in singles competition. Yu defeated Sam Quas of Milwaukee Lutheran in the quarterfinals 6-1, 6-0. In doubles, Sun Prairie’s duo of Jacob Baldwin/Nikko Vilwock played their way into the semifinals in the Division 1 doubles bracket. They bested the Hilltoppers’ pair Alex Gould and Marshall 2-6, 6-2, 13-11.
Photos: Day 1 2022 WIAA state track and field championships
Fort Atkinson fans cheer during the Division 1 girls 3200 meter relay during the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Friday, June 3, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
DeForest's Anna Szepieniec competes in the Division 1 girls 300 meter preliminary hurdles during the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Friday, June 3, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
DeForest's Anna Szepieniec hugs teammate Stacy Kipkoskei, right, after they competed in the Division 1 300-meter preliminary hurdles.
Oregon's Yordanos Zelinski competes in the Division 1 boys 800 meter run during the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Friday, June 3, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Waunakee's Andrew Regnier, left, and Oshkosh North's Devin Williams make their way to the finish in the Division 1 boys 400 meter dash preliminary race during the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Friday, June 3, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Participants compete in the Division 1 girls 3,200-meter run
Madison Memorial's Ana Ashworth, left, and Monona Grove's Madeline Hogan race in the Division 1 100-meter preliminary hurdles
Chippewa Falls' Brayden Warwick, with Arrowhead's Mikey Nugent, at left, races to the finish line in the Division 1 boys 110 meter preliminary hurdles during the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Friday, June 3, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Middleton's Griffin Ward makes his way to the finish line in the Division 1 boys 1,600-meter run during the WIAA state track and field meet Friday at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse.
Participants compete in the Division 1 boys 1600 meter run during the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Friday, June 3, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Middleton's Zaira Malloy-Salgado won the Division 1 girls 3,200 run.
Oregon's Yordanos Zelinski won the boys 800 in 1 minute, 51.51 seconds.
La Crosse Central's Isaac Dauffenbach, left, and Madison Memorial's Anthony Ward make their way to the finish line in the Division 1 boys 800 meter relay during the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Friday, June 3, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
DeForest's Anna Szepieniec, left, and Nicolet's Lauren Graham compete in the Division 1 girls 100 meter preliminary hurdles during the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Friday, June 3, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Chippewa Falls' Brooklyn Sandvig races to the finish line against Oconomowoc's Caitlyn Hodgins, right, in the Division 1 girls 100 meter dash preliminary race during the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Friday, June 3, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Verona Area's Aidan Manning competes in the Division 1 boys 1600 meter run during the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Friday, June 3, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Tomah's Elijah Brown competes in the Division 1 boys 100 meter dash preliminary race during the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Friday, June 3, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Runners compete in the boys Division 1 1,600-meter run Friday during the WIAA track and field state championships at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Madison Memorial's Anthony Ward competes in the Division 1 long jump Friday during the WIAA track and field state championships at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Reedsburg Area's Bryant Yanke, right, runs to the finish in the WIAA Division 1 300-meter hurdles preliminaries during the state track and field meet Friday at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse.
La Crosse Central's Bennett Fried competes in the Division 1 long jump Friday during the WIAA track and field state championships at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
La Crosse Central's Bennett Fried competes in the Division 1 long jump Friday during the WIAA track and field state championships at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Menomonie's Jayden Williams competes in the Division 1 long jump Friday during the WIAA track and field state championships at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
DeForest's Anna Szepieniec competes in the Division 1 triple jump Friday at UW-La Crosse.
Whitefish Bay's Joe Brunner, a University of Wisconsin football signee, competes in the Division 1 shot put Friday during the WIAA track and field state championships at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Whitefish Bay's Joe Brunner, a University of Wisconsin football signee, competes in the Division 1 shot put Friday during the WIAA track and field state championships at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Fort Atkinson's Drew Evans competes in the Division 1 shot put Friday during the WIAA track and field state championships at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Fort Atkinson's Drew Evans competes in the Division 1 shot put Friday during the WIAA track and field state championships at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Westby's Erin Gluch celebrates with coach Chris Yaske after Gluch won the Division 2 girls high jump Friday during the WIAA track and field state championships at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Bangor's Sam Crenshaw competes in the Division 3 pole vault Friday during the WIAA track and field state championships at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Bangor's Sam Crenshaw competes in the Division 3 pole vault Friday during the WIAA track and field state championships at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Lodi's Lucas Heyroth competes in the Division 2 triple jump Friday during the WIAA track and field state championships at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Westby's Evan Gluch competes in the Division 2 pole vault Friday during the WIAA track and field state championships at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Westby's Evan Gluch competes in the Division 2 pole vault Friday during the WIAA track and field state championships at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Fans cheer during the Division 1 boys 800-meter run at the WIAA state track and field meet on Friday.
Members of 800-meter relay teams pass the baton during the WIAA state track and field meet on Friday.
Members of 800-meter relay teams pass the baton during the WIAA state track and field meet on Friday.
A volunteer sets up hurdles during the WIAA state track and field meet on Friday.
Volunteers set up hurdles during the WIAA state track and field meet on Friday.
Onalaska junior Nick Odom takes off on his long jump during the WIAA state track and field meet on Friday.
Athletes prepare to start the 300-meter hurdles during the WIAA state track and field meet on Friday.
Athletes prepare to start the 300-meter hurdles during the WIAA state track and field meet on Friday.
Athletes start the 300-meter hurdles during the WIAA state track and field meet on Friday.
Homestead senior Peyton Berryman clears 12 feet, 9 inches on the pole vault during the WIAA state track and field meet on Friday.
Oregon senior Yordanos Zelinski gets water after winning the Division 1 800-meter run during the WIAA state track and field meet on Friday.
Logan sophomore Wyatt Peterson holds up a fifth-place sign after finishing fifth in the wheelchair shot put during the WIAA state track and field meet on Friday.
A kid throws a football at the WIAA state track and field meet on Friday.
A volunteer rakes the shot put pit during the WIAA state track and field meet on Friday.
Whitefish Bay athletes stretch in preparation for the WIAA state track and field meet on Friday.
A Stevens Point athlete stretches in preparation for the WIAA state track and field meet on Friday.
A starter gets athletes set during the WIAA state track and field meet on Friday.
Oshkosh West senior Ja'siah Williams lands in the long jump pit during the WIAA state track and field meet on Friday.
Athletes run in the 1,600-meter run during the WIAA state track meet on Friday.
D.C. Everest senior Brenna Lehrke jumps in the triple jump during the WIAA state track and field meet on Friday.
Sun Prairie junior Alexander Maggit takes off on his long jump during the WIAA state track and field meet on Friday.
Menomonee Falls senior Evan Redding takes off on his long jump during the WIAA state track and field meet on Friday. Redding won the Division 1 long jump at 23 feet, 3 inches.
A fan cheers during the WIAA state track and field meet on Friday.
Hurdles line the track during the WIAA state track meet on Friday.
Hurdles line the track at the WIAA state track meet on Friday.
Fond du Lac senior Sydney Arndt clears a hurdle during the second heat of the Division 1 100-meter hurdles at the WIAA state track meet on Friday.
Gilman's Bailey Angell competes in the shot put Friday during the WIAA track and field state championships at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
La Crosse Logan's Martell Owens competed in the Division 2 discus Friday during the WIAA track and field state championships at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Black River Falls' Blake Williams competed in the Division 2 discus Friday during the WIAA track and field state championships at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Madison Edgewood's Nick Gehring, left, and Shorewood's Nathan Cumberbatch compete in the Division 2 boys 400 meter dash preliminary race during the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Friday, June 3, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Lodi's Lily Strong competes in the Division 2 girls 100 meter dash preliminary race during the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Friday, June 3, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Dodgeland's Miranda Firari runs to the finish in the Division 3 girls 100 meter dash preliminary race during the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Friday, June 3, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Waupun Area's Lydia Aalsma, left, and Rice Lake's Eliana Sheplee compete in the Division 2 girls 400 meter dash preliminary race during the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Friday, June 3, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
La Crosse Logan's Lauren Jarrett competes in the Division 2 girls 800 meter relay preliminary race during the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Friday, June 3, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Madison Edgewood's Gillian Koning races during the Division 2 800-meter relay preliminary
Aquinas' Collin Conzemius, left, and Catholic Memorial's Eddie Jones compete in the Division 2 boys 100 meter dash preliminary race during the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Friday, June 3, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Durand's Parker Schneider reacts after crossing the finish line in the Division 3 boys 1600 meter run during the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Friday, June 3, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin Dell's Hailey Anchor runs to the finish in the Division 2 girls 400 meter dash preliminary race during the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Friday, June 3, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
McFarland's Andrew Kelley, right, races to the finish against St. Croix Falls' Dayo Oye in the Division 2 100-meter dash prelims.
Horicon's Austin Zamorano competes in the Division 3 boys 1600 meter run during the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Friday, June 3, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Lodi's Lily Strong, center, runs to the finish against Brown Deer's Aniya Young, left, Milwaukee Academy's Stacey Howard, right, in the Division 2 girls 100 meter dash preliminary race during the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Friday, June 3, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Webster's Ava Washburn, center, competes against Immanuel Lutheran's Riley Naumann, right, and Cassville's Tunde Lippai, left, in the Division 3 girls 100 meter preliminary hurdles during the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Friday, June 3, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Mauston's Brie Eckerman competes in the Division 2 girls 100 meter preliminary hurdles during the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Friday, June 3, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Madison Edgewood's Amber Grosse, left, takes part in the Division 2 100-meter preliminary hurdles.
Lodi's Lucas Heyroth, center, makes his way to the finish against St. Francis' Randolph Slade Jr., left, and Richland Center's Bryson Clarson in the Division 2 boys 110 meter preliminary hurdles during the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Friday, June 3, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Madison Edgewood's Amber Grosse, left, and G-E-T's Quinn Wenthe compete in the Division 2 girls 100 meter preliminary hurdles during the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Friday, June 3, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
