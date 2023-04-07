The Green Bay Packers invited 10 high schools from across the state to participate in the first-ever Girls Flag Open on April 1.

Among the teams was a group of 21 athletes from Sun Prairie West High School, who were led by Chelsea Alt, an assistant coach for the tackle-football program. She led the Wolves to a 3-0 record in a jamboree-style tournament. During the skills challenges, Antionique Auston won the Longest Throw award while Sydney Holiday earned the Fastest Girl award.

“We started out the entire day making a splash that Sun Prairie West was here to ball out,” said Alt. “That was pretty cool.”

Alt said the Packers had 25 schools register for the event, but chose Clintonville, Port Washington, Rusus King, NEW Lutheran, Clayton, Milwaukee Reagan, Shawano, Weyauwega-Fremont and Divine Savior Holy Angels to participate in the first-annual event. Moving forward, the Packers plan to pick different schools each year to participate.

The Packers also provided the Wolves with $1,000 to help the team get to Green Bay and provided each team with Nike uniforms according to Alt.

“Basically, what the Packers are trying to do is get this started and hopefully get it as an official sport in high schools,” Alt said.

According to WIAA assistant director and football liaison Tom Shafranski, the WIAA and Packers have been in communication regarding flag football for “a number of years ever since the interest started to grow with the NFL.”

The WIAA views flag football as a grade sport for high school student-athletes to get involved in for both boys and girls if they are not involved with their school’s tackle-football program for either 11-player or 8-player. School administrators of membership schools need to come forward to identify they have established the sport at their school, which will include an approval from a school’s school board or governing body.

There needs to be at least 5% of the WIAA membership schools to recognize a new sport for recognition as a regulated activity, according to Shafranski. For there to be consideration for a WIAA-sponsored tournament series that leads to a state champion, there needs to be at least 10% of the membership schools participating in that sport at the same time of year and school administrators must show interest for it.

“We encourage them to get involved with this and, hopefully, it is something that does continue to grow,” Shafranski said. “We’re very much supportive of getting the NFL promoting this and very much supportive of students getting out and getting involved in programs when they’re offered at their schools.”

Added Alt: “I think the problem is a lot of these schools don’t really have someone like myself fighting for it. A lot of these schools, like I didn’t really get support from my school, if we’re getting completely honest. It’s going to take somebody pushing to do it.”

While there have been internal conversations within the WIAA, Shafranski stated there hasn’t been any schools come forward with interest in flag football as a membership sport, but “this is probably a starting point with the Packers to generate additional interest throughout the state.”

Alt said the event is “huge” because she’s had youth and high school students talk about how “awesome” it was and enjoyed seeing the Wolves’ involvement.

“A lot of these younger girls don’t know they can do this,” Also said. “If they don’t see an opportunity like this with the Green Bay Packers and a media push, a lot of these girls don’t even think of it as an actual thing that they can do. I think this event has exposed an opportunity to young girls and high school girls that they can actually do this and make this happen.”

Flag football has started to gain traction over the years, with Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Nevada and New York all including it in their high school athletic programs.

Former University of Wisconsin defensive back and College Football Hall of Famer Troy Vincent Sr. is an advocate of flag football, stating in a Jan. 31 op-ed it “has grown to 20 million players in more than 100 countries because it’s truly inclusive. The sport opens participation to women, people with disabilities, the young and old, and our neighbors who may struggle to afford tackle equipment. It’s football for all.”

In the piece Vincent wrote, he noted three students invited him to Mount St. Mary Academy near Buffalo, New York to listen to ideas about the sport.

“They believe in universal rules — no difference between the women’s and men’s games,” Vincent wrote. “They want training for male coaches on developing girls’ flag players, so no athlete is underestimated. They were clear: We want the opportunity and right to take the field. They said, don’t schedule us to compete with Friday nights in the fall, when attention is already on boys’ high school football.”

He also stated the “trip was a reminder for the importance of local engagement because there are young leaders with valuable insights. Those closest to the challenges are the closest to the solutions.”