How Madison Edgewood's signing ceremony unfolded Wednesday

Madison Edgewood senior Jackson Trudgeon’s commitment to the University of Wisconsin football team as a preferred walk-on won’t become official until next month.
That’s when UW’s football program can formerly announce the players who sign National Letters of Intent and those who have committed as preferred walk-ons during football’s early signing period Dec. 15-17.
But Trudgeon savored being recognized with eight classmates during Edgewood’s fall signing ceremony Wednesday at Wilke Gym.
It was the first day of the fall signing period for NCAA Division I and II basketball and all other sports (except football) and several area schools held ceremonies for their student-athletes on Wednesday.
Trudgeon — a safety, receiver, running back and return specialist for the Crusaders — said he has attended Badgers’ football games since he was 4 years old.
“I have lived here my whole life and I love this city,” said Trudgeon, who hopes to study business at UW. “It’s been a dream of mine to play football at the University of Wisconsin since I was a little kid. Once I toured it, I knew it felt right and I knew it’s where I wanted to be.”
Trudgeon — told he will get a look on both sides of the ball at UW, but most likely on defense — and the Crusaders had their undefeated season end abruptly late last week following a WIAA ruling.
Dane County Circuit Judge Jacob Frost on Friday didn’t side with Edgewood, which had to forfeit its 11 victories and was removed from the WIAA playoffs for use of an ineligible player during the season.
“It was a tough way to end, but it was overall a great season,” Trudgeon said. “We had many great memories made. It was really a dream season for us. I’m just happy to have had that.”
But it made for a difficult week after he first learned about Edgewood’s removal, saying he felt “utter shock and sick to my stomach. But at the end of the day, it is what it is. It happened. I’m just happy to move forward.”
Also, thinking about the future were three other Crusaders who signed with UW: Abby Reid and Anna teDuits for women’s swimming and Colin Senke for men’s swimming.
Reid and teDuits are preparing for the WIAA Division 2 swimming and diving state meet Friday at the Waukesha South Natatorium. The Crusaders have won six consecutive state titles.
“I’m really excited for one last state meet as a Crusader and being with my team,” said Reid, who will compete in the 50- and 100-yard freestyle events, the 200 medley relay and the 200 freestyle relay. “It seems unreal. I feel like the season has gone by so fast. I’m just excited to see how we finish it off.”
TeDuits — set to compete in the 200 individual medley and 100 backstroke, the 200 medley relay and the 400 freestyle relay — also is interested to see what she and her teammates can accomplish.
“It’s been fun," teDuits said. "I’ve been putting up times I’m happy with (this season). I’m excited to see what I can do at state.”
Edgewood was first at the state meet during the WIAA’s alternate fall season last spring.
“It’s a little quicker of a turnaround than we’ve been used to, but we’ve had to be flexible with COVID,” said Reid, who swims year-round. “I don’t think that will change performances from anyone. I’m just excited to see what I can do. With swimming, you never really know. You just have to go out there and try your best and trust in your training. I’m excited for myself. I’m excited to see what my teammates can do. I think it’s going to be a fun night.”
Reid and teDuits then will look forward to remaining teammates at UW.
“I just really liked the dynamic of the team and the energy of the coaches and the balance of academics and athletics at UW-Madison,” said Reid, interested in continuing her studies in the medical field, possibly kinesiology. “It just really excites me what college will bring in the future and how far it will take me as an athlete and as a person.”
Swimming has been a family tradition for teDuits, who will follow brothers Drew and Truman at UW.
“It feels really amazing just to know that I’ve signed for the next four years,” said teDuits, who wants to study elementary education. “It’s a real feeling. Not just a verbal commitment. … And I’m super-excited for the next four years and the next steps. I just love the coaching staff and everything about the community."
Also signing or making their commitments official and being recognized at Edgewood were Natalie Ring, women’s volleyball, Marquette; Ally Barth, women’s volleyball, North Dakota State; Brynn Leonard, rowing, Gonzaga; Kate Stigsell, women’s lacrosse, Old Dominion; and Amber Grosse, women’s track and field, UW-La Crosse.
Here are all the Madison-area athletes who committed to play college sports this week
DeForest
Max Weisbrod, Northern Michigan University, men's basketball
McFarland
Zach Nichols, University of Missouri-Kansas City, men's soccer
Jaelyn White, UW-Green Bay, women's soccer
Madison East
No information provided.
Madison Edgewood
Abby Reid, University of Wisconsin, women's swimming
Anna teDuits, University of Wisconsin, women's swimming
Natalie Ring, Marquette University, women's volleyball
Ally Barth, North Dakota State, women's volleyball
Brynn Leonard, Gonzaga University, women's rowing
Jackson Trudgeon, University of Wisconsin, football
Katie Stigsell, Old Dominion University, women's lacrosse
Colin Senke, University of Wisconsin, men's swimming
Amber Grosse, UW-La Crosse, women's track and field
Madison La Follette
No information provided.
Madison Memorial
No information provided.
Madison West
Evy Laursen, Army West Point, women's swimming
Middleton
NATIONAL SIGNING DAY! These Cardinals are on to huge things! #NationalSigningDay pic.twitter.com/Vfz6x4Ob12— Middleton High School Athletics (@MHS_Cardinals) November 10, 2021
Robert Erickson, Milwaukee School of Engineering, baseball
Preston Roell, Rock Valley, baseball
Easton Zempel, Winona State University, baseball
Ellie Frisch, UW-Green Bay, women's golf
Stephen Paulsen, Macalester College, baseball
Kylie Hellenbrand, UW-Platteville, women's soccer
Molly Haag, Kenyon College, women's swimming
Maddie Ruszkiewicz, University of Colorado-Colorado Springs, women's cross country/track
Lauren Pansegrau, University of Michigan, women's cross country/track
Griffin Ward, University of Minnesota, men's cross country/track
Monona Grove
Paige Hanson, UW-Green Bay, softball
Karlie McKenzie, Kaskaskia College (Ill.), softball
Avery Poole, UW-Oshkosh, women's basketball
Emily Clevidence, Millikin University (Ill.), women's basketball
Oregon
No information provided.
Stoughton
Ava Loftus, Minnesota State-Moorhead, women's basketball
Sun Prairie
No information provided.
Verona
Claudia Bobb, Southern Illinois University, women's volleyball
Delaney McIntosh, Colorado State University, women's volleyball
Waunakee
Lauren Meudt, University of Illinois-Springfield, women's basketball
Lexis Savola, Northern Michigan University, women's soccer
Ashley Sawicki, St. Cloud State, women's basketball
Ava Bryan, Loyola University Chicago, women's soccer
Andrew Keller, Iowa State, football
Baylor Smith, UW-Platteville, men's cross country
Brayden Olstad, Le Moyne, men's lacrosse
Kaden Hooker, UW-Parkside, men's wrestling
Alexis Daugrid, University of South Carolina, equestrian
Alexa Berg, Sewanee University of the South, women's lacrosse