How Madison Edgewood's signing ceremony unfolded Wednesday

TeDuits — set to compete in the 200 individual medley and 100 backstroke, the 200 medley relay and the 400 freestyle relay — also is interested to see what she and her teammates can accomplish.

“It’s been fun," teDuits said. "I’ve been putting up times I’m happy with (this season). I’m excited to see what I can do at state.”

Edgewood was first at the state meet during the WIAA’s alternate fall season last spring.

“It’s a little quicker of a turnaround than we’ve been used to, but we’ve had to be flexible with COVID,” said Reid, who swims year-round. “I don’t think that will change performances from anyone. I’m just excited to see what I can do. With swimming, you never really know. You just have to go out there and try your best and trust in your training. I’m excited for myself. I’m excited to see what my teammates can do. I think it’s going to be a fun night.”

Reid and teDuits then will look forward to remaining teammates at UW.