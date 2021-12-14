How Madison Edgewood's Izzy Enz didn't let midseason times slow her down en route to WIAA golds, All-Area honors

The times during the fall swimming season weren’t as fast as Madison Edgewood junior Izzy Enz anticipated.
She kept working, trusting her preparation in the pool.
She fine-tuned her technique, realizing that any technical problems with her stroke, such as dropping her elbows, might not allow for the proper pull in the water and could slow her down.
She also worked to maintain her confidence, journaling her doubts and also writing down the reasons why the season should go well.
“I was probably five seconds off the times,” Enz said. “I wasn’t where I wanted to be for swimming fast. I was definitely nervous going into state. I just had the mentality that all my training and hard work is behind me and that I had put the work in. That was a confidence boost.”
Enz, whose given first name is Isabelle, then delivered fast times at the WIAA Division 2 state girls swimming and diving meet Nov. 12 at the Waukesha South Natatorium.
“I was definitely happy with how I did,” she said.
Enz established a new Division 2 state record while winning the 200-yard freestyle in 1 minute, 47.65 seconds.
She also won the 500 freestyle in 4:55.29 and was part of the Crusaders’ two record-setting relays — the 200 freestyle relay was first in 1:34.46 and the 400 freestyle relay was victorious in 3:25.56.
“It all came together,” Edgewood coach Emily Schwabe said. “The prep work was there. The times weren’t there until state. But she was rested appropriately and was ready to do it.”
For her efforts, Enz was selected as the Wisconsin State Journal’s All-Area girls swimmer of the year this fall, and is recognized with the others on the fall All-Area teams for nine girls and boys sports.
In all, Edgewood won seven state championship events, piled up a division-record 394 points and won a state title for the seventh consecutive time.
“I was super-thrilled,” Enz said about the team title. “The girls on the state team, we all had a special bond and that helped us get where we are.”
Enz’s record time in the 200 freestyle broke the 2017 mark of 1:48.39 by Edgewood’s Kelly Rodriguez.
The Crusaders’ 200 freestyle relay — including junior Sophie Reed, Enz, junior Brynn Stacey and senior Abby Reid — was first in 1:34.46, topping the previous record time of 1:34.76 by Edgewood in 2019.
The 400 freestyle relay — including senior Anna teDuits, Stacey, Reid and Enz — won in 3:25.56, bettering the 2016 mark of 3:27.97 by Edgewood.
“She hadn’t swam that fast in the middle of the season,” Schwabe said about Enz. “She was broken down and tired. But I knew she could do it, and she knew she could do it. We didn’t know that she would get the state record, but we knew it was possible.”
Schwabe said she believed it was possible because of Enz’s work ethic and humbleness, which permits her to be in-tune with her strengths and weaknesses.
Schwabe, who’s working on a master’s degree in sports psychology from Southern Illinois-Edwardsville, also worked with Enz and the Crusaders about self-belief.
“She works really hard,” Schwabe said. “She’s really aware of what she wants to get better at, and she puts her focus there. It’s awesome.”
Enz said she could tell after diving into the water at the state meet that she felt strong, her technique was on point and it was going to be a good night.
“I was definitely really, really excited,” Enz said about the 200 freestyle record. “I knew that I had the ability to swim that fast. To see that time on the board made it a reality. And to see what my teammate Brynn Stacey did, also, (Stacey was second in the 200 freestyle in 1:48.66 and second in the 500 freestyle in 4:56.95), it showed all the work we put into training and how it all paid off.”
Enz and Edgewood teammates Stacey, Reid and teDuits traveled to Austin, Texas, for the Speedo Winter Junior Championships – West on Dec. 8-11. While the meet was indoors, Enz said they enjoyed swimming a practice session outdoors in 75-degree weather Dec. 8.
After taking a break, Enz plans to swim for the Madison Aquatic Club this winter.
Enz, interested in studying business or marketing in college, said her state performance opened up more collegiate opportunities in swimming and she’s now learning about more programs. She expects to decide next year.