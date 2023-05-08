Dating back to as early as the 12th century with the indigenous people of North America, lacrosse is the oldest organized sport in North America.

Even with its early origins and popularity on the East coast, it took until the advent of the 21st century for high schools in the state of Wisconsin to catch on.

Oregon boys lacrosse coach, and 2005 Verona grad, Kevin Bice was one of the original 12 youth players to first try out the sport in 2000 after a friend’s cousin from Minnesota mistakenly left his pair of sticks behind.

“We got back from hockey one day, strapped our gear on and tried it out,” Bice said. “We beat the crap out of each other, had a blast and the parents loved it so they decided to form teams and form conferences.”

It sparked a love for the sport for Bice and led to him playing at the University of Minnesota.

The sport has seen a heavy uptick in participation by both boys and girls throughout the area and state-wide. That rise in numbers has led to the WIAA approving full sponsorship of both boys and girls lacrosse beginning with the 2023-24 school year, making it the 23rd state to officially sanction the sports according to USA Lacrosse.

“It’s a big deal,” Sauk Prairie boys coach Dylan Baier said. “Having the recognition from the WIAA that this is going to be sanctioned and something they’re taking seriously is a big deal for the sport in Wisconsin and it’s only going to help the sport grow.”

Baier picked up a lacrosse stick on a whim during his junior year at Sauk Prairie. The 2007 grad didn’t have a spring sport and when friends approached him to try it out, he jumped at the chance. He is in his 15th season coaching the Eagles having found a love for lacrosse.

Those connections are what’s inspired the next generation to keep the game growing. Seeing friends first start playing is what inspired both Waunakee senior Jordan Bavery and Sauk Prairie junior Isaiah Torres.

Bavery first started playing for the Warriors’ youth program after hearing about the sport from his friends “and once I decided to pick a stick up, I loved it and kept with it.” Ditto for Torres, although not until this spring when he joined the Eagles after watching all of his friends play.

“I figured I should join the team, too, and have some fun,” he said.

A former camp counselor is what inspired Waunakee girls coach Erin Moran when she was a freshman at Waunakee in 2012. Moran, now in her seventh year coaching her alma mater, was a member of the Warriors’ first school sponsored team in 2014 and wouldn’t have a pair of standouts had it not been for their moms.

Senior Sam Gehling only got her start with lacrosse because her older sister was playing and “my mom was like, ‘Well, I’ll just stick the younger sister in it and see if she likes it too.’” Same goes for senior Payton Ross, a Northern Michigan lacrosse commit, whose mother “just signed me up one day.”

“I joined with a bunch of friends and I’ve just kept playing,” Ross said.

No universal mold

Just like their reasons for getting into the sport, there isn’t a universal way to play lacrosse, or at any position for that matter.

Unlike basketball where a 6-foot-6, 250-pound player will be earmarked to play center or forward, any and all body types can fit into one of the four main positions in lacrosse — attacker, midfielder, defenseman and goalie.

“It’s not like you have to be able to do just this, like dribble and shoot in basketball, different skill sets can be very successful out here,” Waunakee boys coach John Gengler said. “Like if you’re quick, or you’re bigger and you have a good stick; you can play any position and that’s the part I like the most.

“I think a lot of different kids and a lot of different players can play different positions; if you’re not good at that, it doesn’t mean we can’t find a spot for you.”

That was the case for Madison Westside girls coach Brandon Peterson. The 2011 Madison West grad was undersized growing up but had a love for football, so when the writing was on the wall in regard to his future on the gridiron, he turned to lacrosse.

Peterson utilized his quickness in comparison to his diminutive stature to have success for the then-Regents co-op program.

It’s a similar mold Torres has found himself in for the Eagles. While still relatively big at 5-10, the defensive back on the Sauk Prairie boys soccer team has translated those skills into his defensive midfield role on the lacrosse team.

“Just transferring my skills from soccer to lacrosse, I feel like I caught on pretty quickly,” he said.

Those multi-sport athletes are who Bice looks for with the Panthers, encouraging his players to avoid playing just lacrosse year-round. Oregon’s Logan Leatherberry is a perfect example.

The junior plays defenseman on the Panthers hockey team which finished WIAA Division 2 state runner-up this past winter. However, when he hits the field Leatherberry goes between the pipes. The Cleveland State lacrosse commit believes his defensive mindset and his on-the-fly thinking helps fuel his success.

“It’s not like sub-in and sub-out, so that’s the same and just kind of knowing where people are at all times,” he said. “That’s a big thing for goalie, commanding the defense so you know where your defensemen are and the attack are.

“There’s so many different ways to play, anybody can play anything.”

Gehling and Ross both play attack for the Warriors girls team but have drastically different playing styles. Ross stands a couple inches taller, making her a bigger threat during faceoffs, while Gehling boasts more speed used to weave through the offensive zone.

Moran, who was a goalie during her playing days, said the girls game features so many elements of other sports, anyone can succeed playing their unique way.

“It’s such a creative sport, and there’s 12 people on the field (per team) so there’s so many opportunities and you can play all different kinds of players,” Moran said. “One of my favorite quotes about lacrosse is that, ‘The best thing about the game is we all play it different.’ You constantly see people excelling by things nobody else has ever done before, and it’s really cool to see that continue to grow.”

’Same sport, different game’

Not only do players find success in different ways, boys and girls lacrosse vary in rules and how they are played.

Despite both having the same way of scoring — firing a solid rubber ball into a 6-by-6-foot net — and substitution allowances on the field almost identical in length and width, they’re the only similarities between the two.

“We always say ‘Same sport, different game,’ and I think that’s one of the best ways to put it,” Moran said.

In high school girls lacrosse, the game is played on a field 120-by-70 yards over two 25-minute halves. Boys lacrosse meanwhile is played over four 12-minute quarters on a 110-by-60 yard field. The number of players on the field also changes with the girls game featuring 12 players (three attackers, five midfielders, three defenders and one goalie) per side compared to just 10 (three attackers, three midfielders, three defensemen and one goalie) for the boys.

The fields are separated into thirds with players restricted to attacking or defending based on their position, and a fairly open midfield.

Seven players can be in the attacking third for girls lacrosse — typically four attackers and three midfielders — with the four defenders and goalie required to stay behind the restraining line. Boys lacrosse diverts slightly with six players in the attacking area, usually three midfielders and three attackers, with the goalie and three defenders always needed behind the midfield line.

Equipment and contact is where the two really go their separate ways. The only equipment for field players in girls lacrosse outside of their stick are mouth guards and metal face guards/goggles with no contact permitted. Minor infractions often called lead to a number of quick stoppages in play, including free position shots for shooting space violations inside the 12-meter fan in front of the goal. Boys lacrosse features an 18-foot diameter crease only the goalie and teammates can be in.

“For the girls we rely on our stick work, speed and athleticism, and not that they don’t have that in the boys game, but it’s not just that brute force you see,” Moran said. “When they’re starting out and getting it, for them to maintain that perseverance, learn the rules and not be intimidated by that, I think it’s a sport with a lot of grit. They don’t give up and the more they have a stick in their hand, the better they get with it because it is an extension of their body.”

Conversely boys lacrosse includes body checking and equipment includes helmets, padded gloves, chest protectors and elbow/arm pads for all players. Short stoppages in play aren’t as frequent, but more penalties are typically levied for various lengths of time resulting in power plays, more commonly known in lacrosse as extra-man opportunities.

That contact and force is seen most during face-offs in boys lacrosse with one player from each team knelt down at midfield fighting to flick the ball out to one of two teammates on the wings at the onset of an official’s whistle.

Bice said wrestlers are who he typically tries to get involved with face-offs “because you have to be balanced in your stance," he said. “Beyond that there are different ways to win face-offs; some guys are strength face-off guys, others are speed faceoff guys."

Girls lacrosse meanwhile begins with a standup draw after every goal and start of every half. Two players pin the ball between their stick heads horizontally at waist-height trying to dictate which direction the ball goes after the whistle.

Stick struggles lead to success

The stark contrasts in equipment goes far beyond how much is required with lacrosse sticks themselves being drastically different. A girls lacrosse stick must be at minimum 33.5 inches long, but no longer than 43.25. Goalie sticks are often the longest and feature a wide, oval-like head while the head for field players is smaller and has a shallower pocket.

That makes it more difficult to not only shoot and catch the ball, but to also cradle the ball in order to keep it lodged in the pocket.

“At first it was definitely scary because I feel like when you first pick up a girls stick, the ball won’t stay. It’s so hard to get used to it, but once you kind of get the hang of it you get so much confidence and then it starts getting fun,” Gehling said.

In the boys game however, attacking players used a stick 40-42 inches in length, while a defenseman uses a pole 52-72 inches long. Goalies similarly use a stick typically halfway in between with a wider head, while a deeper pocket allows for faster shots but still requires cradling while running with the ball.

Much like its pseudo on-ice counterpart hockey, spending time trying to master cradling, passing and shooting is paramount for any aspiring player.

A former hockey player, Bavery saw his hand-eye coordination translate from the ice to the field, so “once that clicked, I’d always been a solid athlete, so once the stick skills got zoned in it just took off.”

That isn’t necessarily the case for everyone. Torres has invested a ton of time into his stick work and seen it pay off with a starting defensive midfielder role for the Eagles. It’s seeing that investment come to fruition that makes it so rewarding for Peterson.

“You’ll spend days and hours with somebody trying to each them one thing … and when it finally clicks and you can see that lightbulb go off in their head, that’s the best part,” he said.

Next hurdles ahead

Learning how to use a stick is just a small step for the sport ahead of its sponsorship next spring.

June 1 is the final day schools have to notify the WIAA their intent to add the sport, both individually and as co-op programs, with the first official day of practice set for March 11, 2024.

WIAA assistant director Kate Peterson Abiad said 44 schools said they are “very likely” to add boys lacrosse while 41 indicated they will be adding girls lacrosse. Another 12 per gender have indicated they would consider doing so in 2025.

The looming question for Peterson Abiad is how many of those schools will field their own programs.

“If we’ve got 44 schools, how many of them are going to co-op, so maybe that 44 then becomes 30. I just don’t know that part yet,” she said.

According to MaxPreps there are 35 girls teams currently playing in Wisconsin, including area schools Sun Prairie East/West, DeForest, Madison Westside co-op, Waunakee, Oregon, Middleton and Verona.

Meanwhile, there are 41 boys programs, including eight area teams with the seven same schools on the girls side as well as the Sauk Prairie co-op, with over half (21) being co-op teams. Almost all teams state-wide come from either the Madison, Milwaukee or Green Bay areas, so expanding the game is at the top of the priority list for coaches.

“State-wide I think there needs to be an initiative from the top down from state-wide leadership to help try and grow the sport,” Baier said. “It’s not in smaller schools or communities and we’re kind of an outlier in that regard, so I think there does need to be a bit more of an initiative to grow the sport and give these smaller communities the opportunities to play.”

Said Gengler: “I think as much exposure as we can get, and once the WIAA is on board, it’ll give the next push to get it out to more rural places.”

Leatherberry is excited for Oregon High School to “see it as a school sport, and not just a club,” especially after the Panthers captured last year’s Wisconsin Lacrosse Federation state title.

The area competition has been strong already this season entering play May 5. On the boys side, Waunakee, Middleton, Oregon and Westside are a combined 24-3 on the year, while Sun Prairie East/West is 7-7. Verona’s girls team meanwhile is a perfect 9-0 while Middleton (7-3), Oregon (5-5) and Westside (4-2) are also at least .500.

That strong competition is what Peterson Abiad feels will foster more interest in the sport, it’ll just be on those who want to take a chance.

“I think if schools and communities are willing to take a chance, it’s going to pay off,” Moran said. “Waunakee did that 10 years ago and it’s starting to pay off, and it’s a sport a lot of people can do well in. I think people in charge can say, ‘We might not know the rules, we didn’t grow up with the sport but we’re going to give it a shot and give kids the chance to play.’”

