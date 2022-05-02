How an increasingly shallow pool of high school coaching candidates challenges athletic directors

McFarland athletic director Paul Ackley feels a sense of satisfaction when the numerous steps in a high school coaching search come together and a quality candidate who connects with the students, staff and community is vetted and finally hired.

“We always feel blessed if we can get a person who’s in the classroom and in the hallways (of the school), and then on the courts, the fields or the rinks,” Ackley said. “We feel blessed if they can make that connection right away. Then it bodes well, for the most part.”

Getting to that point is a process, from posting the opening on the Wisconsin Education Career Access Network (WECAN) or other internal and external sites, to receiving initial applications to doing interviews and vetting finalists — including checking their coaching and academic credentials and backgrounds.

But area athletic directors have witnessed the candidate pool becoming increasingly shallow for these one-year-at-a-time, at-will coaching jobs, a trend they were beginning to see and that has accelerated since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

“Unfortunately the candidate pools are getter smaller and smaller over the years,” Sauk Prairie activities director Josh Boyer said.

Ackley agreed, noting that McFarland’s recent search to replace longtime coach Trish Fortune for the Spartans’ successful girls volleyball program drew four applicants, with Tommy Moriarty recently hired as a coach and mathematics teacher.

Ackley said preferred qualifications are listed for openings. He goes through the candidates’ applications and references before the district office handles background checks.

“Right now, it is beginning to be very hard to get candidates,” said Ackley, who’s also seen shortages in teachers, officials, bus drivers and high school athletics event workers since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. “There is not a huge pool you have to go through.”

Madison Memorial athletic director Jeremy Schlitz, who’s also the Madison School District athletic director, said he believed club coaching opportunities have factored into the shortage equation as has the realization in the past couple years that people “have started to re-value their time.”

And some have decided their time spent coaching didn’t have the same value as before, he said.

“At times, it’s a thankless job, and they want to find avenues to follow their passion in a less intense manner,” said Schlitz, adding he’s had zero applicants for a girls volleyball job that’s been open for months.

Vetting process

Once candidates are identified, the exact way the vetting process is done can vary by school district (including what responsibilities individuals have depending on the size of the district) and the required and preferred qualifications can vary by specific sport.

But there are general similarities.

DeForest athletic director and activities director Richard Henert said a high school diploma and CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) certification are required in that school district. He tries to check outside the listed references; the school district’s human resource director does the criminal background checks.

Internal and external postings can be done, although Henert said the Norskies’ recent hiring of a new boys basketball coach — Eric Stewart, a teacher and assistant in the district, was named to replace longtime coach Craig Weisbrod — was an internal posting that led to the decision.

Some jobs, for instance for a football coach, might have a committee to interview a finalist or finalists, Henert said.

That has been a strategy used in Sun Prairie while trying to fill the coaching jobs at the new Sun Prairie West High School, scheduled to open for the 2022-23 school year. Sun Prairie athletic director Eric Nee and his staff were common denominators in interviews, which often also included administrators, parent representatives, coaches and future Sun Prairie West students who will be in that specific sport.

Preferred qualifications

Boyer said Sauk Prairie doesn’t want to limit the number of people who might be interested in a coaching opening but has a list of preferred qualifications, including preferring a person to have coaching experience. But it isn’t mandatory if the individual has relatable experience, he said.

Experiences and credentials listed on an application or résumé are expected to be accurate. Boyer said “we are hoping and expecting” the application and the responses in interviews to be truthful.

He said a college degree isn’t required, but the CPR certification is required, according to WIAA policy. Boyer said his due diligence also includes trying to contact others beyond the listed references. A background check is done through the district office.

Ackley, who's also McFarland's football coach, and Schlitz also said a college degree wasn’t mandatory.

In the Madison School District, a list of minimum qualifications includes knowledge of instructional techniques for competitive sports, the CPR/AED (automated external defibrillator) certification and successful completion of an approved coach’s education course or ability to complete the course before the second season.

Desired qualifications in the various sports include a valid teaching license, college playing/coaching experience and “demonstrated ability to successfully implement sports systems in a high school setting,” according to a school district document detailing essential duties and qualifications for a coaching applicant.

A position description for Madison School District openings includes required and preferred qualifications specific to that coaching job at the particular school.

Schlitz said applications go through the district office, then to the appropriate athletic director in the district. Background checks are completed in the district office when a finalist is identified, he said.

Like Ackley, Henert said coaches who are teachers in a district can be a good fit because the coaches can establish a rapport with athletes. The teaching/coaching combination also can be appealing for attracting a prospective candidate.

Henert said the athletic association in Washington, a state where he formerly worked, had a job openings board. That is a feature not currently offered by the WIAA.

In a landscape when attracting candidates might be difficult, Henert said athletic directors are aided by coaching associations or organizations that post openings.

