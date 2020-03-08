WIAA state hockey: Verona wins title as Leo Renlund's OT goal beats top-ranked Notre Dame 2-1

The first one? Beautiful. Gorgeous. Memorable.
The second one? Now, there was an all-time keeper — one to spend the rest of your life cherishing.
And what about the two that got away? Simply irrelevant.
When forced to play another overtime game in the WIAA Division 1 state boys hockey final on Saturday at the Dane County Coliseum Verona said “I do.”
And Leo Renlund did.
The junior forward’s long-distance blast gave the Wildcats a 2-1 victory over top-ranked Green Bay Notre Dame, capping Verona’s third straight state trip with its second title and first since 2014.
“Talk about a roller coaster of highs and lows,” coach Joel Marshall said while shaking his head over the fifth-ranked Wildcats’ 25-4-0 season. “For our guys, it was a credit to them that they hung in there and stayed with it after all the adversity of that game.”
The final credit went to Renlund, who made the catch of the day — and the shot of the year — 6 minutes, 17 seconds into overtime.
Renlund decided to hang around as Notre Dame goaltender Bo Buckley tried to clear the puck out of the Tritons’ zone. Waiting on the right wing, about 25 feet out, Renlund reached up, knocked down Buckley’s shot and send a rocket back his way.
“I don’t know how else to describe it: The puck came to me, I put it down, and it went in,” Renlund said. “I know there was a little bit of luck involved. But I can definitely chalk it up to all the hours in the basement and all those hours of practice, just knowing where I should be.”
Notre Dame (25-2-1) struck just 7:32 into the game when Brenden Gruber and Michael McIntee set up junior Brendan Poshak for an 18-foot blast from the right wing.
That turned out to be the only goal given up by Verona junior goalie Kaden Grant in two overtime state tournament victories.
Marshall said it was Grant who carried the Wildcats through a rough second period, as Notre Dame twice turned loose its state-best power play but was denied. Grant totaled 30 saves, 14 of them in the second period.
“Kaden Grant is the story of that second period,” Marshall said. “Their power play is so tough, it was just crucial that we stopped them.”
The Wildcats tied the game 3:01 into the third period, when junior forward Walker Haessig took the puck from behind the goal line and circled past the crease before feeding a perfect pass to senior forward Cale Rufenacht, who sneaked up on the opposite side and easily bumped the puck home.
“It was just a quick hesitation, and once I made the fake then I knew we’d get that one,” Haessig said.
“Right as he got the puck, I knew … I better get there on the right side,” Rufenacht said. “That was the turning point of the game.”
The Wildcats thought they had tied the game late in the first period — and taken the lead late in the third — but both times, Haessig had goals called off after slow-motion replay reviews. Both were tabbed as goalie interference.
On the second, it was obvious that Renlund had tripped Buckley when his left skate hit Buckley’s as he came through the crease, just before the score. On the first?
“What they called there was … I don’t know what,” said Haessig, who appeared to slightly bump into Buckley near the edge of the crease.
“When that second one was called off, we could have had a hard time getting back in it,” Rufenacht said. “But we handled it. For our team to handle that much adversity, it’s an unbelievable team effort.”