WIAA state hockey: Verona wins title as Leo Renlund's OT goal beats top-ranked Notre Dame 2-1

“I don’t know how else to describe it: The puck came to me, I put it down, and it went in,” Renlund said. “I know there was a little bit of luck involved. But I can definitely chalk it up to all the hours in the basement and all those hours of practice, just knowing where I should be.”

Notre Dame (25-2-1) struck just 7:32 into the game when Brenden Gruber and Michael McIntee set up junior Brendan Poshak for an 18-foot blast from the right wing.

That turned out to be the only goal given up by Verona junior goalie Kaden Grant in two overtime state tournament victories.

Marshall said it was Grant who carried the Wildcats through a rough second period, as Notre Dame twice turned loose its state-best power play but was denied. Grant totaled 30 saves, 14 of them in the second period.

“Kaden Grant is the story of that second period,” Marshall said. “Their power play is so tough, it was just crucial that we stopped them.”