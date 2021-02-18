WIAA state hockey semifinals: Verona's red-hot start too much for top-ranked University School

Haessig struck again the closing seconds of the period, scoring with 3.7 seconds left to make it 3-0.

“That was one of the best periods we’ve played all year,” Haessig said. “I don’t think they were ready for what we were bringing.”

Neither did Marshall.

“We’ve struggled to score early this whole year,” Marshall said. “It was unique for us to get that first one.”

Instead of playing catch-up, Verona spent the remainder of the game keeping University School from doing the same. Maintaining the energy level of the first period proved challenging, thanks to eight penalties (four per side).

University School had nothing to show for two power-play opportunities when Jack Marske was called for tripping at the nine-minute mark. The Wildcats were seconds away from killing that penalty when Peter Ellis scored University School’s first goal of the night.

But Verona restored the three-goal cushion minutes later on a score by Anthony Heinrichs, and Max Codde added added an insurance goal when he found the back of the net with 27 seconds to play in the third.