WIAA state hockey preview: Verona represents the area in the 12-team boys and girls field

THE LOWDOWN

Division 1 boys

Verona has made the state tournament for the fourth consecutive season and the 10th time overall, and is seeking what would be a second consecutive title. Coach Joel Marshall’s Wildcats, seeded fourth and unranked in the WisconsinPrepHockey.net state poll, advanced with a 5-2 victory over Waunakee in a sectional final. Due to Dane County COVID-19 restrictions, Verona’s players started the season as a club program until gaining clearance in January to return to high school competition. The Wildcats have not played a game inside Dane County all season, and lost three of four games during the transition to high school play before taking a four-game winning streak to state. Sophomore forward Reece Cordray leads the scorers with 17 goals and 32 points, followed by senior forward Leo Renlund with 29 points, junior forward Anthony Heinrichs with 25 and senior forward Walker Haessig with 22. All-State senior goaltender Kaden Grant has a 1.92 goals-against average and .928 save percentage.