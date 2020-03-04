WIAA state hockey preview: Middleton Metro Lynx co-op seeded first in 4-team girls field

THE BASICS
What: The 50th WIAA state boys hockey tournament and the 19th state girls hockey tournament.
When, where: Thursday through Saturday, Dane County Coliseum.
Tickets, parking: Tickets may be purchased at the door at $5 per session. Parking will be available on site.
On the air/streaming: Championship games will be carried live on a statewide television network including WKOW, Ch. 27, in Madison. Semifinal games will be streamed live via subscription on the www.WIAA.tv portal of the NFHS Network, at a fee of $10.99 per month. Archived streams will be available without a subscription at www.nfhsnetwork.com, 72 hours after the end of the event.
What’s new: The boys tournament has been split into two enrollment divisions. For the first time, four Division 1 teams and four Division 2 teams qualified for state, replacing the one-division, eight-team field of past seasons.
Last year: The boys team from University School of Milwaukee won the program’s third championship with a 6-2 victory over the Neenah co-op. In the girls final, the Appleton Xavier co-op (Fox Cities Stars) took a 6-5 victory over Hudson in double overtime.
History: Superior leads the boys field with 13 state championships, followed by Madison Memorial with eight and Hudson and Madison East with four each. On the girls side, the Schofield D.C. Everest co-op (previously the Mosinee co-op) has won three titles.
THE SCHEDULE
(Seedings in parentheses)
Division 1 boys
Friday's semifinals: (1) Green Bay Notre Dame (24-1-1) vs. (4) University School of Milwaukee (20-6-1), 10 a.m.; (2) Chippewa Falls (23-4-0) vs. (3) Verona (23-4-0), about 12:15 p.m.
Saturday's final: 2:30 p.m.
Division 2 boys
Thursday's semifinals: (1) Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs (22-3-2) vs. (4) Rice Lake (11-13-1), 10 a.m.; (2) Eagle River Northland Pines (24-3-0) vs. (3) Somerset co-op (15-11-1), 12:15 p.m.
Saturday's final: 9:30 a.m.
Girls
You have free articles remaining.
Thursday's semifinals: (1) Middleton co-op (23-3-0) vs. (4) Beloit Memorial co-op (18-8-0), 4 p.m.; (2) Appleton Xavier co-op (20-7-0) vs. Hudson (12-13-1), 6:15 p.m.
Saturday's final: 12:10 p.m.
THE LOWDOWN
Division 1 boys
Verona, seeded third and ranked fifth by WisconsinPrepHockey.net, is making its third consecutive state trip after winning the Big Eight Conference title and beating Madison Edgewood 5-2 in a sectional final to extend its winning streak to six games. Coach Joel Marshall’s Wildcats lost in the semifinals each of the last two years. The Wildcats split two regular-season games with Green Bay Notre Dame and lost their only meeting with University School. Scoring leaders are senior Cale Rufenacht (58 points on 28 goals and 30 assists) junior Walker Haessig (46 points) and junior Leo Renlund (40 points). Junior goaltender Kaden Grant has allowed 1.41 goals per game, making 529 saves at a .938 save percentage.
Chippewa Falls is making its first state trip since 1999. Coach Scott Parker’s sixth-ranked and second-seeded Cardinals finished third in the Big Rivers Conference but beat champion Hudson in the sectional final, 2-1, to win the three-game season series with the Raiders and extend their winning streak to 12 games. Junior forward Isaac Frenette (53 points on 28 goals and 25 assists) and senior forward Isaac Lindstrom (51 points, 31 goals, 20 assists) lead the scorers, and sophomore goalie Bridger Fixmer has a 1.59 goals-against average with 525 saves and a ,944 save percentage.
Green Bay Notre Dame takes a 16-game unbeaten streak (including a tie with Detroit Catholic Central) to its second state trip in the last three years. The only team to beat coach Cory McCracken’s top-ranked, top-seeded Tritons was Verona, by a 3-1 score on Dec. 28. Notre Dame took a 3-2 win over the Wildcats on Jan. 18, and also won its only meeting with University School. Scoring leaders are senior defenseman Sawyer Scholl (46 points, 20 goals); junior forward Brendan Poshak (42 points, 22 goals) and senior forward Josh DeLange (36 point, 18 goals). Senior goalie Bo Buckley has a 1.12 goals-against average with 316 saves and a .938 save percentage.
University School of Milwaukee, the defending champion, is seeded fourth and earned honorable mention in the state rankings. Coach Jason Woods’ Wildcats have made 13 state trips since 1998. The Classic 8 Conference runners-up beat champion Hartland Arrowhead 5-2 in a sectional final after losing three of their last five regular-season games. Scoring leaders are senior forward Tyler Herzberg (48 points, 27 goals) and senior forward Blake Carey (43 points, 14 goals). Senior goalie Patrick Kelly has 593 saves and a 2.11 goals-against average with a .915 save percentage.
Division 2 boys
Fond du Lac St. Mary Springs, ranked first and seeded first, lead the inaugural Division 2 bracket by making their first state trip as a non-co-operative program. Coach John Welsch’s Ledgers took third behind the Fond du Lac and Neenah co-ops in the Badgerland Conference and beat Waupun 6-0 in a sectional final. Springs lost its regular-season final to Green Bay Notre Dame and earlier lost to Division 1 qualifier University School. Brady Welsch, a 5-foot-6, 145-pound junior, has 35 goals and 44 assists for 79 points. Freshman goaltender Hayden Rising has a 1.69 goals-against average and 431 saves on a .913 save percentage.
Rice Lake, unranked and seeded fourth, is making its third state trip and first since 2009. Coach Josh Engel’s Warriors beat Hayward, 7-2, in a sectional final after finishing sixth in the Big Rivers Conference and ending the regular season with losses in four of their final seven games. The Warriors have been shut out six times and have three shutout wins. Sophomore forward Cole Fenske leads the offense with 23 points and 13 goals. Goalie Griffin Van Gilder has 363 saves at a .885 percentage and has allowed 4.09 goals per game.
Eagle River Northland Pines is making its 19th state trip as a standalone program, but its first since 1996. Coach David Cox’s Eagles beat Mosinee, 6-3, in a sectional final to extend their winning streak to 15 games. Northland Pines’ losses have come to Green Bay Notre Dame, Fond du Lac St. Mary Springs and Stevens Point. Senior Brady Snedden leads the offense with 78 points and 30 goals. Senior goalie Brett Wilkins has given up 1.58 goals per game, making 428 saves at a .926 average.
The Somerset co-op takes a four-game winning streak to state and beat Menomonie in a sectional final, 3-2, to earn its first state trip. Coach Dan Gilkerson’s Spartans, unranked and seeded third, have taken four of their 11 losses against Minnesota opponents and finished fourth in the Middle Border Conference. Senior defenseman Beaudee Smith leads scorers with 39 points and 21 goals, and junior goalie Kaleb Bents has a 2.93 goals-against average, making 708 saves at a .897 percentage.
Girls
The Middleton co-op earned the first state berth in program history after a rough-and-tumble regular season of Badger Conference competition. Coach Mike McKersie’s Metro Lynx, ranked second and seeded first, tied Sun Prairie co-op and Beloit Memorial co-op for the conference title, and beat Sun Prairie 3-0 in a sectional final. Other schools in the co-op are Dodgeville, Madison Edgewood, Madison Memorial, Madison West, Mount Horeb and Verona. Senior forward Sydney Raaths (Edgewood) leads the Lynx in scoring with 53 points and 33 goals, and sophomore forward Rachel Mirwald (Verona) has 37 points. Freshman goalie Addie Armstrong (Madison Memorial), author of the Sun Prairie shutout, has a 1.21 goals-against average with 184 saves at a.944 clip. Sophomore Camryn McKersie has 263 saves at a .933 clip, allowing 1.64 goals per game.
The Beloit Memorial co-op made state for the second time, and the first since 2016. Coach Luke Steurer’s Rock County Fury, seeded fourth and unranked, also is open to players from Albany, Beloit Turner, Brodhead, Clinton, Janesville Craig, Janesville Parker, Milton and Monroe. The Fury beat the Fond du Lac co-op 4-2 in a sectional final and have won nine of their last 11 games. Beloit split two regular-season meetings with Middleton, losing by a 4-3 score on Jan. 7 and winning in overtime, 3-2, on Feb. 1. Junior forward Anika Einbeck (Monroe) leads Beloit with 58 points on 26 goals and 32 assists, and junior forwards Alyssa Knauf and Haley Knauf, both of Albany, have 48 points each. Sophomore goaltender Olivia Cronin (Beloit Memorial) has a 1.94 goals-against average, with 461 saves and a .926 percentage.
The Appleton Xavier co-op is seeded second and ranked sixth as it mounts a defense of last year’s state title. Coach Jeff Fox’s Fox Cities Stars beat the Schofield D.C. Everest co-op in a sectional final, 6-2, to avenge a 6-5 overtime loss in the regular-season finale. The Stars lost their only meeting with the Middleton co-op and beat Hudson during the regular season. Xavier finished second in the Eastern Shores Conference, but beat the champion Green Bay East co-op in a sectional semifinal. Senior forward Maddy Jablonski leads scorers with 49 points and 28 goals. Freshman goalie Ella Scriboski boasts a 1.76 goals-against average and 382 saves at a .910 percentage.
Hudson, last year’s state runner-up, is one of two WIAA girls programs (out of 28 in the state) that is not part of a co-op with at least one other school. Coach Matt Szypura’s Raiders, unranked and seeded third, took third in the Big Rivers Conference, but beat the champion River Falls co-op in a sectional semifinal before downing the Eau Claire North co-op in the final. Five of the Raiders’ losses came against Minnesota opponents. Scoring leaders are junior Nikki Olund (25 points), sophomore Leah Parker (23 points) and senior Malory Thompson (23 points). Senior goalie Alayna Kunshier has a 2.13 goals-against average, with 420 saves and a .920 save percentage.