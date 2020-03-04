WIAA state hockey preview: Middleton Metro Lynx co-op seeded first in 4-team girls field

Fond du Lac St. Mary Springs, ranked first and seeded first, lead the inaugural Division 2 bracket by making their first state trip as a non-co-operative program. Coach John Welsch’s Ledgers took third behind the Fond du Lac and Neenah co-ops in the Badgerland Conference and beat Waupun 6-0 in a sectional final. Springs lost its regular-season final to Green Bay Notre Dame and earlier lost to Division 1 qualifier University School. Brady Welsch, a 5-foot-6, 145-pound junior, has 35 goals and 44 assists for 79 points. Freshman goaltender Hayden Rising has a 1.69 goals-against average and 431 saves on a .913 save percentage.

Rice Lake, unranked and seeded fourth, is making its third state trip and first since 2009. Coach Josh Engel’s Warriors beat Hayward, 7-2, in a sectional final after finishing sixth in the Big Rivers Conference and ending the regular season with losses in four of their final seven games. The Warriors have been shut out six times and have three shutout wins. Sophomore forward Cole Fenske leads the offense with 23 points and 13 goals. Goalie Griffin Van Gilder has 363 saves at a .885 percentage and has allowed 4.09 goals per game.