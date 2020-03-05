WIAA state hockey: Freshman goalie Addie Armstrong leads Metro Lynx past Rock County Fury

"(Beloit) had some pressure early on, and Addie was seeing pucks really well,” McKersie said. “She did a good job of putting pucks to the corner, and our defense was great to help her clean up other (shots). It was a fantastic game by her.”

Despite the deficit, Fury coach Luke Steurer did his best to keep the team message positive. “We told them to keep playing our game, keep fighting,” Steurer said. “We told them there’s a reason there’s three periods in hockey. We just had to keep playing our game and keep trying to put the puck in the net.”

The Rock County Fury's high-volume shot count led to their first score, 10:50 into the second period, as Alyssa Knauf laid out to get the puck in the net.

“I actually didn’t see the puck,” said Knauf, who notched her 51st point of the season with her 26th goal. “I just felt it hit my stick and I was like, ‘I’ll hit it towards the net.’ … I was mid-fall.”

Anika Einbeck added the final goal for Beloit 12:27 into the third period. The Lynx got two more goals, one from senior Hannah Kolpien at 16:36 of the second period and another from Mirwald that came at 15:34 of the third.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It was the eighth straight win for Middleton co-op and 19th in its past 20 contests.