WIAA state hockey: Freshman goalie Addie Armstrong leads Metro Lynx past Rock County Fury

The bright lights of a first-time WIAA state semifinal appearance weren’t too much for freshman goaltender Addie Armstrong of the Middleton co-op on Thursday afternoon.
Getting the start for the Metro Lynx, ranked No. 2 in the state, the goalie held the Beloit Memorial co-op — which boasts one of the most productive offenses in the state — to two goals on 32 shots in a 5-2 victory at Dane County Coliseum.
Throughout the game, Armstrong said, she felt comfortable relying on her team.
“It’s really good knowing that I have a really good support group with my team and my coaches,” said Armstrong, whose Metro Lynx (24-3), making their first state appearance, will take on the sixth-ranked Appleton Xavier co-op (21-7) at noon Saturday in the championship game.
“We really had our energy going," Armstrong said, "so there wasn’t a lot of doubt in my mind.”
A quick score does plenty to quell a goalie's doubts, and that’s exactly what Armstrong got from her teammates. Just 1 minute, 54 seconds into the first period, sophomore Ava Jambor scored against the Rock County Fury (18-9).
The lead grew to 3-0 in the first period behind goals from freshman Grace Bonnell and senior Rachel Mirwald.
Metro Lynx coach Mike McKersie credited the defense for fueling the dominant start in the meeting of Badger Conference foes, who shared the league title three ways with the Sun Prairie co-op.
"(Beloit) had some pressure early on, and Addie was seeing pucks really well,” McKersie said. “She did a good job of putting pucks to the corner, and our defense was great to help her clean up other (shots). It was a fantastic game by her.”
Despite the deficit, Fury coach Luke Steurer did his best to keep the team message positive. “We told them to keep playing our game, keep fighting,” Steurer said. “We told them there’s a reason there’s three periods in hockey. We just had to keep playing our game and keep trying to put the puck in the net.”
The Rock County Fury's high-volume shot count led to their first score, 10:50 into the second period, as Alyssa Knauf laid out to get the puck in the net.
“I actually didn’t see the puck,” said Knauf, who notched her 51st point of the season with her 26th goal. “I just felt it hit my stick and I was like, ‘I’ll hit it towards the net.’ … I was mid-fall.”
Anika Einbeck added the final goal for Beloit 12:27 into the third period. The Lynx got two more goals, one from senior Hannah Kolpien at 16:36 of the second period and another from Mirwald that came at 15:34 of the third.
You have free articles remaining.
It was the eighth straight win for Middleton co-op and 19th in its past 20 contests.
“It feels great,” said team leading scorer Sydney Raaths, the state's seventh-ranked scorer who ranks 7th in the state with 53 points on 33 goals and 20 assists. “I thought it was a really fun game. We had a great week, so we’re really excited about Saturday.”
“It feels really exciting,” added Bonnell, who has scored five goals in the Metro Lynx's last three playoff games. “I’m excited to give the seniors a chance to win a championship before they leave.”
The Metro Lynx beat their Saturday opponent, the Fox Cities Stars, 2-0 in a regular-season meeting on Jan. 25.
"(The Stars) have prolific goal scorers on their team," McKersie said. "We’ve got to have a good, solid defense and take advantage of our scoring opportunities.”
Appleton Xavier co-op 4,
Hudson 2
The Fox Cities Stars (18-7) scored three times in the first period, including one just 41 seconds after Leah Parker converted a penalty shot for the Raiders (12-14-1). Parker scored again in the second period to make it a one-score game, but Xavier held on until McKayla Zilisch scored an empty-net goal with 18 seconds left to play.
Alaina Schauf, Maddy Jablonski and Teagan Dickman scored in the first period for Xavier. Ella Scriboski made 24 saves for the win.
Fond du Lac St. Mary Springs 7,
Rice Lake 2
In the first-ever WIAA Division 2 boys semifinal, the top-ranked and top-seeded Ledgers (23-3-2) got two goals and an assist from Brady Welsch and a pair of goals from Max VandeSlunt, opening a 4-0 lead over the Warriors (11-14-1) late in the second period. Dayne Deanovich, Case Sabel and Noah Pickart had goals, and Pickart had three assists.
Eagle River Northland Pines 9,
Somerset co-op 2
Gunnar Schiffmann and Harmon Marien each scored two goals and had an assist, and Riley McGee provided a goal and three assists to lead the second-ranked Eagles (16-11-1) past the Spartans (24-4-0). Antonio Gomez and Beaudee Smith scored for Somerset.